Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points List (1st), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (12), All-Time Money List (36th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1995

1995 PGA TOUR Champions: 2015

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

1996 Freeport-McDermott Classic

Freeport-McDermott Classic 1997 BellSouth Classic

BellSouth Classic 2001 BellSouth Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (11)

2016 Dominion Charity Classic, Principal Charity Classic

Dominion Charity Classic, Principal Charity Classic 2017 Allianz Championship, Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Shaw Charity Classic

Allianz Championship, Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Shaw Charity Classic 2018 American Family Insurance Championship, Shaw Charity Classic

American Family Insurance Championship, Shaw Charity Classic 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Insperity Invitational, Mastercard Japan Championship

Additional Victories (5)

1998 Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout [with Bruce Lietzke]

Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout [with Bruce Lietzke] 2000 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Brad Faxon]

Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Brad Faxon] 2001 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Brad Faxon]

Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Brad Faxon] 2002 Fred Meyer Challenge [with Brian Henninger]

Fred Meyer Challenge [with Brian Henninger] 2016 TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

2003 Lost to Stuart Appleby, Las Vegas Invitational

Lost to Stuart Appleby, Las Vegas Invitational 2004 Lost to Steve Allan, Vaughn Taylor, Hunter Mahan, Reno-Tahoe Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-1)

2016 Defeated Tom Byrum, Dominion Charity Classic

Defeated Tom Byrum, Dominion Charity Classic 2016 Lost to Colin Montgomerie, Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

Personal

Good-luck charm he carries on course is a SpongeBob SquarePants from his daughters. First two holes-in-one came seven holes apart at age 28 at Alameda GC outside Oakland. Made first ace on the fourth hole from 165 yards. After making the turn, he recorded a second ace on the 11th hole from 178 yards.

After college, gave up golf for four years to work with his father in the family clothing business. During that period, athletic focus was on flag football, softball, tennis and racquetball.

While out of action following elbow surgery in 2007, worked as an analyst for Golf Channel and when he had a bone spur removed from left thumb in 2012, he continued his television work.

Return to golf was sparked by 1991 visit to Raley's Senior Gold Rush, the PGA TOUR Champions event at Rancho Murieta, Calif. After watching event, went home and built long putter in garage. Nearly won U.S. Mid-Amateur with homemade model later that year. Used more sophisticated version to win his three TOUR titles.

Special Interests

Flying, mountain biking, fly fishing, guitar

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Sanford International: Carded rounds of 68-66-67 and finished T8 at the Sanford International, his first top-10 since the season resumed following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carded rounds of 68-66-67 and finished T8 at the Sanford International, his first top-10 since the season resumed following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoag Classic: Carded rounds of 63-68-69 to finish in fifth place at the Hoag Classic. Marks his fifth top-10 finish in five starts at the event.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Tallied three wins and 14 top-10s en route to his first Charles Schwab Cup title. Led the Charles Schwab Cup standings the last 21 weeks of the season and became the fourth player in Tour history to lead at least 20 weeks in the same season. Won the season money title ($2,534,090) and ended Bernhard Langer’s seven-year run atop the money list. Finished with the sixth-best scoring average (69.53).

SAS Championship: Carded rounds of 73-67-67 at the SAS Championship and finished T8, his Tour-best 14th top-10 of the season. McCarron led the Charles Schwab Cup the last 18 weeks of the regular season and he entered the Playoffs with a 221,430-point lead over Jerry Kelly.

Carded rounds of 73-67-67 at the SAS Championship and finished T8, his Tour-best 14th top-10 of the season. McCarron led the Charles Schwab Cup the last 18 weeks of the regular season and he entered the Playoffs with a 221,430-point lead over Jerry Kelly. Sanford International: Made two eagles in the final round to post a 3-under 67 and finish T7 at the Sanford International.

Made two eagles in the final round to post a 3-under 67 and finish T7 at the Sanford International. Shaw Charity Classic: As the two-time defending champion at the Shaw Charity Classic, finished runner-up by one stroke in his fifth start at the event. It was his third runner-up finish of the season.

As the two-time defending champion at the Shaw Charity Classic, finished runner-up by one stroke in his fifth start at the event. It was his third runner-up finish of the season. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Held his top position in the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the 12th consecutive week when he carded rounds of 69-66-69 to finish T4 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.

Held his top position in the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the 12th consecutive week when he carded rounds of 69-66-69 to finish T4 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Closed with a 2-under 68, one of just 12 rounds under par on Sunday, to finish T7 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his third straight top-10 at the event and third top-10 in a major this season.

Closed with a 2-under 68, one of just 12 rounds under par on Sunday, to finish T7 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his third straight top-10 at the event and third top-10 in a major this season. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Carded the lowest round of the weekend with a 6-under 64 in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open to move up the leaderboard from T46 to T6, his best finish at the event.

Carded the lowest round of the weekend with a 6-under 64 in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open to move up the leaderboard from T46 to T6, his best finish at the event. Mastercard Japan Championship: Converted a 36-hole lead at the Mastercard Japan Championship to pick up his third win of the season and 11th of his career. His final-round 67 gave him a 13-under total and a three-shot win over Billy Andrade and Kirk Triplett.

Converted a 36-hole lead at the Mastercard Japan Championship to pick up his third win of the season and 11th of his career. His final-round 67 gave him a 13-under total and a three-shot win over Billy Andrade and Kirk Triplett. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Carded rounds of 72-69-67-70 and finished second, one shot behind Ken Tanigawa, at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. It was his fourth top-10 in four starts at the Senior PGA, and it was his third runner-up finish in senior majors.

Carded rounds of 72-69-67-70 and finished second, one shot behind Ken Tanigawa, at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. It was his fourth top-10 in four starts at the Senior PGA, and it was his third runner-up finish in senior majors. Insperity Invitational: Won the Insperity Invitational, his second win in three weeks, to become the 38th player with at least 10 wins on PGA TOUR Champions. His 17-under 199 total tied the tournament record since it moved to The Woodlands Country Club (2010, Fred Couples). The win extended his streak to four consecutive seasons with multiple victories.

Won the Insperity Invitational, his second win in three weeks, to become the 38th player with at least 10 wins on PGA TOUR Champions. His 17-under 199 total tied the tournament record since it moved to The Woodlands Country Club (2010, Fred Couples). The win extended his streak to four consecutive seasons with multiple victories. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Partnered with UCLA teammate Brandt Jobe at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge to finish T5 at 15-under.

Partnered with UCLA teammate Brandt Jobe at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge to finish T5 at 15-under. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Birdied Nos. 13 and 15 to finish at 7-under and earn a two-shot, wire-to-wire victory at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. It was his ninth win on PGA TOUR Champions and he moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the second time in his career. Two of his three PGA TOUR wins were at the BellSouth Classic (1997, 2001), held at TPC Sugarloaf.

Birdied Nos. 13 and 15 to finish at 7-under and earn a two-shot, wire-to-wire victory at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. It was his ninth win on PGA TOUR Champions and he moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the second time in his career. Two of his three PGA TOUR wins were at the BellSouth Classic (1997, 2001), held at TPC Sugarloaf. Hoag Classic: Carded a final-round 3-under 68 to move up the leaderboard four places to finish T3 at the Hoag Classic, his third top-10 finish in five events this season.

Carded a final-round 3-under 68 to move up the leaderboard four places to finish T3 at the Hoag Classic, his third top-10 finish in five events this season. Cologuard Classic: Carded six birdies in his final nine holes en route to a 4-under 69 final round at the Cologuard Classic. His seventh runner-up finish on PGA TOUR Champions.

Carded six birdies in his final nine holes en route to a 4-under 69 final round at the Cologuard Classic. His seventh runner-up finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Oasis Championship: Carded a final-round 67 with six birdies to finish T5 at the Oasis Championship, his 24th top-five finish in five years on PGA TOUR Champions.

2018 Season

Would have won the Charles Schwab Cup had he converted his 54-hole lead into a victory at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Instead, he finished the tournament T3 and was No. 2 in the final standings, his third straight top-five finish. Led the Tour in eagles (18) for the second straight season and led in par 5 scoring average (4.46) for the third straight season. Posted two wins (American Family Insurance Championship, Shaw Charity Classic) and 13 top-10s, and finished second on the money list with $2,008,618.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Led by one at the start of the final round and shared the lead at 18-under through seven holes, but played his last 11 holes in 1-over en route to a 72 and a T3 finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. With Langer finishing T13, he would have won the Charles Schwab Cup had he won the tournament.

Led by one at the start of the final round and shared the lead at 18-under through seven holes, but played his last 11 holes in 1-over en route to a 72 and a T3 finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. With Langer finishing T13, he would have won the Charles Schwab Cup had he won the tournament. PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 67-74-69 at the PURE Insurance Championship to finish T9, marking his 12th top-10 of the season. He earned $56,700 and moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the first time in his career.

Carded rounds of 67-74-69 at the PURE Insurance Championship to finish T9, marking his 12th top-10 of the season. He earned $56,700 and moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the first time in his career. Shaw Charity Classic: Came from behind on Sunday to earn a one-shot victory at the Shaw Charity Classic and become the first player in 2018 to defend on PGA TOUR Champions. Carded a hole-in-one in the final round (par-3 14th) en route to his 15-under-par total and one-shot victory over Scott Parel, Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett.

Came from behind on Sunday to earn a one-shot victory at the Shaw Charity Classic and become the first player in 2018 to defend on PGA TOUR Champions. Carded a hole-in-one in the final round (par-3 14th) en route to his 15-under-par total and one-shot victory over Scott Parel, Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett. Boeing Classic: Playing in Sunday's final group for the fourth time in 2018, closed with an even-par 72 and finished T6 at the Boeing Classic.

Playing in Sunday's final group for the fourth time in 2018, closed with an even-par 72 and finished T6 at the Boeing Classic. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: McCarron closed with a 3-under 33, the day's best score on the inward nine, en route to a final-round 68 and a T3 finish at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. It was his fourth top-five finish in the season's five majors.

McCarron closed with a 3-under 33, the day's best score on the inward nine, en route to a final-round 68 and a T3 finish at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. It was his fourth top-five finish in the season's five majors. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: McCarron, who started the final round tied for the lead with Jeff Maggert and Bart Bryant, closed with a 1-under 71 and finished T4 (17-under) at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

McCarron, who started the final round tied for the lead with Jeff Maggert and Bart Bryant, closed with a 1-under 71 and finished T4 (17-under) at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. American Family Insurance Championship: Despite being T31 after a first-round 71, McCarron closed with rounds of 67-64 to win the American Family Insurance Championship. He started the final round T6 and two shots off the 36-hole pace, and four back-nine birdies capped off a bogey-free 64, a 15-under total and a one-stroke victory over Madison resident Jerry Kelly.

Despite being T31 after a first-round 71, McCarron closed with rounds of 67-64 to win the American Family Insurance Championship. He started the final round T6 and two shots off the 36-hole pace, and four back-nine birdies capped off a bogey-free 64, a 15-under total and a one-stroke victory over Madison resident Jerry Kelly. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: McCarron was a co-leader after the first, second and third rounds, but settled for a T3 finish after carding a final-round 70 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. His record dropped to 4-for-8 when leading/co-leading at the start of the final round.

McCarron was a co-leader after the first, second and third rounds, but settled for a T3 finish after carding a final-round 70 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. His record dropped to 4-for-8 when leading/co-leading at the start of the final round. Regions Tradition: Carded a 5-under-par 67 in the final round to finish T5 at the Regions Tradition. His 14-under-par 273 total score matched the same final score as when he finished runner-up at the event's 2017 edition.

Carded a 5-under-par 67 in the final round to finish T5 at the Regions Tradition. His 14-under-par 273 total score matched the same final score as when he finished runner-up at the event's 2017 edition. Toshiba Classic: McCarron led the field in birdies (17) en route to a T2 finish at the Toshiba Classic. He carded rounds of 67-68-68 and finished one shot behind Vijay Singh. It was his third top-10 in three starts in Newport Beach.

McCarron led the field in birdies (17) en route to a T2 finish at the Toshiba Classic. He carded rounds of 67-68-68 and finished one shot behind Vijay Singh. It was his third top-10 in three starts in Newport Beach. Chubb Classic: Finished seventh at the Chubb Classic after carding rounds of 66-68-68–202.

Finished seventh at the Chubb Classic after carding rounds of 66-68-68–202. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Posted rounds of 70-66-67–203 (13-under) at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to finish T6.

2017 Season

Enjoyed perhaps the best year of his professional career with four victories, a trio of runner-up finishes and a second-place finish on the Charles Schwab Cup money list with a career-best $2.6 million. His four victories were second to Bernhard Langer and his 14 top-10 finishes were third on Tour. Was among the leaders in several statistical categories, including putting average (2nd), scoring average (3rd) and driving distance (3rd). He also led all players in birdies (383) and eagles (18) and was second to Langer in sub-par rounds (60) and Rounds in the 60s (45).

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was T9 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship which led to a third-place finish in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Was T9 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship which led to a third-place finish in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings. PowerShares QQQ Championship: Made a run for his fifth victory of the year in late October at the PowerShares QQQ Championship. Shot a 4-under-par 32 on his front nine on Sunday to briefly hold a one-stroke advantage at one point, but saw his chances derailed with three bogeys on the back nine to finish fourth overall.

Made a run for his fifth victory of the year in late October at the PowerShares QQQ Championship. Shot a 4-under-par 32 on his front nine on Sunday to briefly hold a one-stroke advantage at one point, but saw his chances derailed with three bogeys on the back nine to finish fourth overall. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Was T8 in defense of his 2016 title at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Was T8 in defense of his 2016 title at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. PURE Insurance Championship: Set a new Poppy Hills GC 18-hole scoring record with an 8-under-par 63 in the first round of the PURE Insurance Championship and would eventually finish third overall. His opening-round 63 broke the course record established in 2015 by Jonathan De Los Reyes from St. Mary's University which was matched later that year by Olin Browne at the PURE Insurance Championship in 2015.

Set a new Poppy Hills GC 18-hole scoring record with an 8-under-par 63 in the first round of the PURE Insurance Championship and would eventually finish third overall. His opening-round 63 broke the course record established in 2015 by Jonathan De Los Reyes from St. Mary's University which was matched later that year by Olin Browne at the PURE Insurance Championship in 2015. JAPAN AIRLINES Championship: Was the 36-hole leader at the inaugural JAPAN AIRLINES Championship, but despite birdies on his final two holes, could not hold off Colin Montgomerie down the stretch, finishing T2.

Was the 36-hole leader at the inaugural JAPAN AIRLINES Championship, but despite birdies on his final two holes, could not hold off Colin Montgomerie down the stretch, finishing T2. Shaw Charity Classic: Became a winner for the fourth time in early September when he held off Miguel Angel Jimenez for a one-stroke victory at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. Opened with a 7-under-par 63 and followed with a 6-under-par 64 to open a two-stroke margin after 36 holes. A final-round 67 was good enough for the victory. Posted three eagles in the event, the second time he had done so in 2017. He also had three at the Allianz Championship, his first win of the year.

Became a winner for the fourth time in early September when he held off Miguel Angel Jimenez for a one-stroke victory at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. Opened with a 7-under-par 63 and followed with a 6-under-par 64 to open a two-stroke margin after 36 holes. A final-round 67 was good enough for the victory. Posted three eagles in the event, the second time he had done so in 2017. He also had three at the Allianz Championship, his first win of the year. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Won his third title of 2017 when he closed with three consecutive birdies to defeat Kevin Sutherland by one stroke at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Highlight of his victory was an 11-under-par 61 on Saturday. His round included eight birdies and two eagles and was a career low.

Won his third title of 2017 when he closed with three consecutive birdies to defeat Kevin Sutherland by one stroke at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Highlight of his victory was an 11-under-par 61 on Saturday. His round included eight birdies and two eagles and was a career low. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Broke through for his first major title in July when he overcame a six-stroke deficit in the final day to claim the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship by one stroke over Bernhard Langer and Brandt Jobe. His six-stroke, come-from-behind victory, the fourth of his PGA TOUR Champions career, matched the tournament record which was set in 2000 by Raymond Floyd, who shot a final-round 66 and erased a six-shot deficit to win.

Broke through for his first major title in July when he overcame a six-stroke deficit in the final day to claim the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship by one stroke over Bernhard Langer and Brandt Jobe. His six-stroke, come-from-behind victory, the fourth of his PGA TOUR Champions career, matched the tournament record which was set in 2000 by Raymond Floyd, who shot a final-round 66 and erased a six-shot deficit to win. Principal Charity Classic: Nearly defended his title at the Principal Charity Classic in June when his late final-round charge led to a T2 finish, one behind his former college teammate Brandt Jobe. His Sunday charge included consecutive birdies from Nos. 8-13 and a bogey-free 6-under-par 66.

Nearly defended his title at the Principal Charity Classic in June when his late final-round charge led to a T2 finish, one behind his former college teammate Brandt Jobe. His Sunday charge included consecutive birdies from Nos. 8-13 and a bogey-free 6-under-par 66. Regions Tradition: Had a productive two-week run in late May when he contended in back-to-back weeks. Finished T2 at the Regions Tradition and T5 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Had a productive two-week run in late May when he contended in back-to-back weeks. Finished T2 at the Regions Tradition and T5 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Rebounded from an opening-round 1-over-par 73 with scores of 65-67 on the weekend to finish fifth at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

Rebounded from an opening-round 1-over-par 73 with scores of 65-67 on the weekend to finish fifth at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Chubb Classic: Was T6 in his next outing at the Chubb Classic where he posted a final-round 5-under-par 67.

Was T6 in his next outing at the Chubb Classic where he posted a final-round 5-under-par 67. Allianz Championship: Won his third PGA TOUR Champions title when he drained a six-foot eagle putt on the final hole to win the Allianz Championship. Came to the final hole one stroke behind clubhouse leaders Kenny Perry and Carlos Franco, but hit a 7-iron from 179 yards to six feet to set up his winning putt. Had three eagles over 54 holes, including two in the final round with the other coming on No. 7.

2016 Season

Took full advantage of his first full season on PGA TOUR Champions. Posted two victories, joining four others with multiple wins, and finished fourth in the final Charles Schwab Cup race. In addition was fifth on the money list with $1,562,802. Was second in total eagles with 15 and led all players in converting Par 5s with birdies or better at 53.48%. Was also fourth in Driving Distance.

Dominion Charity Classic: Won his second title in November when he prevailed in a one-hole playoff with Tom Byrum at the Dominion Charity Classic in Richmond, the second playoff event. Shared the 36-hole lead with Byrum and trailed by as much as three strokes eight holes into the final round before battling back to take the lead when Byrum made a bogey at No. 14. The pair exchanged birdies to finish at 13-under-par and he won the event when he sank a six-foot birdie on the first extra hole.

Won his second title in November when he prevailed in a one-hole playoff with Tom Byrum at the Dominion Charity Classic in Richmond, the second playoff event. Shared the 36-hole lead with Byrum and trailed by as much as three strokes eight holes into the final round before battling back to take the lead when Byrum made a bogey at No. 14. The pair exchanged birdies to finish at 13-under-par and he won the event when he sank a six-foot birdie on the first extra hole. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Was the 18-and 36-hole leader at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in September in Canada after rounds of 62-66, but eventually fell in a three-hole playoff with Colin Montgomerie. Was one stroke in front going to the 54th hole, but an errant drive forced him to take an unplayable lie which led to a bogey and the playoff. After each made pars on the first two holes, Montgomerie ended the affair with a 15-foot birdie on the third hole.

Was the 18-and 36-hole leader at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in September in Canada after rounds of 62-66, but eventually fell in a three-hole playoff with Colin Montgomerie. Was one stroke in front going to the 54th hole, but an errant drive forced him to take an unplayable lie which led to a bogey and the playoff. After each made pars on the first two holes, Montgomerie ended the affair with a 15-foot birdie on the third hole. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was among the leaders all four days at the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie in July. Closed with a 3-under-par 69 on Sunday but bogeys on Nos. 16 and 18 for the second straight day doomed his chances and he finished two back of Paul Broadhurst.

Was among the leaders all four days at the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie in July. Closed with a 3-under-par 69 on Sunday but bogeys on Nos. 16 and 18 for the second straight day doomed his chances and he finished two back of Paul Broadhurst. Principal Charity Classic: Recorded his first PGA TOUR Champions victory in early June when he prevailed by a stroke over Billy Andrade and Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa. Birdies on his final three holes basically closed the door on those in pursuit on Sunday. One of his key birdies came on No. 17 when he drained a 36-foot birdie putt to give him the outright lead. Played his final 47 holes without a bogey and was 14-under-par over his final 44 holes. Was 11-under-par on the par-5s for the week and the victory ended a drought of 287 events dating back to his 2001 win at the PGA TOUR's BellSouth Classic in Atlanta.

Recorded his first PGA TOUR Champions victory in early June when he prevailed by a stroke over Billy Andrade and Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa. Birdies on his final three holes basically closed the door on those in pursuit on Sunday. One of his key birdies came on No. 17 when he drained a 36-foot birdie putt to give him the outright lead. Played his final 47 holes without a bogey and was 14-under-par over his final 44 holes. Was 11-under-par on the par-5s for the week and the victory ended a drought of 287 events dating back to his 2001 win at the PGA TOUR's BellSouth Classic in Atlanta. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Followed with another nice effort at the Senior PGA Championship where four straight sub-par rounds led to a T7 finish in Michigan.

Followed with another nice effort at the Senior PGA Championship where four straight sub-par rounds led to a T7 finish in Michigan. Regions Tradition: Was T2 after 54 holes at the Regions Tradition and played in the final pairing with eventual winner Bernhard Langer. Closed with a 1-under-par 71 to eventually finish sixth.

Was T2 after 54 holes at the Regions Tradition and played in the final pairing with eventual winner Bernhard Langer. Closed with a 1-under-par 71 to eventually finish sixth. TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational: Won the unofficial TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational by a stroke over Kevin Sutherland in November.

2015 Season

Made one cut in seven starts on the PGA TOUR and went without a top-25 for the fourth consecutive season. Worked for Fox Sports in its television coverage of the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and was also a Fox announcer at the U.S. Senior Open in Sacramento.

Toshiba Classic: In next start at the Toshiba Classic, shared the 18-hole lead with Steve Pate after an 8-under-par 63, his low round on the PGA TOUR Champions. Followed with rounds of 68-70 to eventually T9.

In next start at the Toshiba Classic, shared the 18-hole lead with Steve Pate after an 8-under-par 63, his low round on the PGA TOUR Champions. Followed with rounds of 68-70 to eventually T9. San Antonio Championship: Late in the year he shared the 36-hole lead at the San Antonio Championship with Michael Allen before eventually finishing T3 with Allen, four strokes behind Bernhard Langer despite posting a 70 in the final round. Performance in Texas was his career best on the Tour.

Late in the year he shared the 36-hole lead at the San Antonio Championship with Michael Allen before eventually finishing T3 with Allen, four strokes behind Bernhard Langer despite posting a 70 in the final round. Performance in Texas was his career best on the Tour. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Earned the first top-10 finish of the season when he closed with a final-round, 5-under-par 67 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach to T10.

Earned the first top-10 finish of the season when he closed with a final-round, 5-under-par 67 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach to T10. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was one stroke off the 36-hole lead at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and played in Sunday's final grouping. However, a final-round 75 dropped him into a T20.

Was one stroke off the 36-hole lead at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and played in Sunday's final grouping. However, a final-round 75 dropped him into a T20. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut in July, finishing T25 at The Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale GC.

2014 Season

Made two cuts in 12 PGA TOUR starts. Began the season on a Non-Exempt Medical Extension, with 11 events to earn $641,450. Earned $22,794 and was not able to clear the Medical Extension. Worked throughout the season as an on course analyst for Golf Channel.

2013 Season

Serving as the tournament host at the Reno-Tahoe Open, finished 69th for his only made cut in eight starts during the season.

2012 Season

Will have 18 events in 2013 to earn $647,510 to extend his Non-Exempt, Medical Extension. Did not make a cut on the PGA TOUR in the season in six starts. Played with amateur partners President Bill Clinton and Humana CEO Mike McCallister, as well as Greg Norman, in the third round of the Humana Challenge. In the late summer, spent a week co-hosting "Morning Drive" on Golf Channel. Was diagnosed with a bone spur and torn ligaments in his left thumb and wrist in the fall. Will undergo surgery to remove the spur and reattach ligaments on September 18 in Los Angeles, sidelining him from competition the remainder of the season. While away from competition, will be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel's broadcast teams at various events. Inducted into California Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.

2011 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes in 22 starts on TOUR, but finished outside the top 125 on the money list for the fourth time since 1995.

The McGladrey Classic: Carded a 2-under 68 during the final round of The McGladrey Classic–his 1,300th official round on the PGA TOUR. It led to a T6 finish, his first top 10 since a T7 at the 2010 Wells Fargo Championship.

2010 Season

Ended the season outside of the top 125 on the money list for only the third time since his rookie year in 1995.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Served as tournament host at the Reno-Tahoe Open, where he finished T35 after holding the third-round lead.

Served as tournament host at the Reno-Tahoe Open, where he finished T35 after holding the third-round lead. Quail Hollow Championship: Finished T7 at the Quail Hollow Championship to record his only top-10 of the season.

2009 Season

PGA TOUR veteran recorded three top-10s and had his best season since 2003.

RBC Canadian Open: Third top-10 of the year came at the RBC Canadian Open, where four sub-par rounds led to a T8. It was his second top-10 finish at the event, having finished T5 at Glen Abbey in 2008.

Third top-10 of the year came at the RBC Canadian Open, where four sub-par rounds led to a T8. It was his second top-10 finish at the event, having finished T5 at Glen Abbey in 2008. the Memorial Tournament: Teeing off alone first in the final round of the Memorial Tournament, played in 2 hours, 9 minutes and shot a 1-under 71. Flew out immediately for practice rounds in U.S. Open qualifying near Memphis where he failed to qualify.

Teeing off alone first in the final round of the Memorial Tournament, played in 2 hours, 9 minutes and shot a 1-under 71. Flew out immediately for practice rounds in U.S. Open qualifying near Memphis where he failed to qualify. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Earned second top-10 of season, jumping from T17 to T4 with a final-round 62 at HP Byron Nelson Championship, ranking No. 1 in both fairways hit (43 of 56) and greens in regulation (59 of 72) for the week.

Earned second top-10 of season, jumping from T17 to T4 with a final-round 62 at HP Byron Nelson Championship, ranking No. 1 in both fairways hit (43 of 56) and greens in regulation (59 of 72) for the week. Northern Trust Open: Snapped a string of seven consecutive rounds in the 70s with a 7-under 64 in the first round of the Northern Trust Open to sit just one shy of Phil Mickelson. A 3-under 68 on Friday led to a two-stroke lead before rounds of 70-71 led to a T10 finish.

2008 Season

Playing on a Major Medical Exemption, was unable to make the necessary $485,171 in 13 events to retain fully exempt status for 2008 but did earn enough to finish in the top 125.

Wyndham Championship: Had his sixth career runner-up finish and first since the 2005 FBR Open at the Wyndham Championship in August. Got into the field via a sponsor's exemption. Briefly led during the final round before being overtaken by winner Carl Pettersson. Finished at 261, which broke the old tournament record by four strokes, but was two behind Pettersson.

Had his sixth career runner-up finish and first since the 2005 FBR Open at the Wyndham Championship in August. Got into the field via a sponsor's exemption. Briefly led during the final round before being overtaken by winner Carl Pettersson. Finished at 261, which broke the old tournament record by four strokes, but was two behind Pettersson. RBC Canadian Open: Recorded a T5 at the RBC Canadian Open. Was four back entering the final round after posting a third-round 63.

2007 Season

Granted Major Medical Extension carryover for 2008. Did not play on the PGA TOUR in 2007 as he continued comeback from elbow surgery performed in August 2006. Coupled with 2006 winnings of $175,727, had 13 events to earn $485,171, equaling No. 125 from 2006.

2006 Season

Limited to 15 events due to season-ending right elbow surgery on August 16 to repair a torn extensor carpi radialis brevis (muscle that runs from the wrist to the elbow).

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Best finish was T15 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2005 Season

The INTERNATIONAL: Finished T10 at The INTERNATIONAL, nine points behind champion Retief Goosen in the Modified Stableford scoring system.

Finished T10 at The INTERNATIONAL, nine points behind champion Retief Goosen in the Modified Stableford scoring system. BellSouth Classic: Held the second-round lead (6-under 138) by a stroke over three players at the BellSouth Classic. Final-round 76 left him T32 at the weather-shortened, 54-hole event.

Held the second-round lead (6-under 138) by a stroke over three players at the BellSouth Classic. Final-round 76 left him T32 at the weather-shortened, 54-hole event. FBR Open: Finished T2 at the FBR Open in Scottsdale, thanks to a pair of 65s on the weekend. Fifth runner-up since his last victory at the 2001 BellSouth Classic.

Finished T2 at the FBR Open in Scottsdale, thanks to a pair of 65s on the weekend. Fifth runner-up since his last victory at the 2001 BellSouth Classic. Buick Invitational: In first start of season, earned T6 at the Buick Invitational.

2004 Season

Failed to extend streak of $1-million seasons to four as money list position fell below No. 100 for the first time since 1999.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Part of a four-man playoff after closing with 1-under 71 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, one of only 11 players to post an under-par score on Sunday. Rookie Vaughn Taylor claimed his first TOUR title when he rolled in an 11-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole.

2003 Season

Las Vegas Invitational: Lost in sudden-death playoff to Stuart Appleby at the Las Vegas Invitational. Came from three strokes back on final day to force the playoff with a 6-under-66. The 328 (31-under-par) total broke the tournament total of 329 by D.A. Weibring (1991), Andrew Magee (1991) and Bob Estes (2001).

Lost in sudden-death playoff to Stuart Appleby at the Las Vegas Invitational. Came from three strokes back on final day to force the playoff with a 6-under-66. The 328 (31-under-par) total broke the tournament total of 329 by D.A. Weibring (1991), Andrew Magee (1991) and Bob Estes (2001). Reno-Tahoe Open: After eight top-25s in first 22 events, broke through in 23rd start, a T10 in adopted hometown at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

2002 Season

Made 23 cuts in 28 starts and earned a career-best $1,896,714. Earned $1,073,624 of his season earnings during the West Coast Swing.

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Was runner-up to fellow Sacramento, Calif., native Kevin Sutherland in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Was runner-up to fellow Sacramento, Calif., native Kevin Sutherland in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Nissan Open: Finished second at the Nissan Open.

Finished second at the Nissan Open. Mercedes Championships: Opened with T5 at Mercedes Championships.

2001 Season

Collected his third TOUR victory and his second in Atlanta.

THE TOUR Championship: Finished in the top-30 for the first time since 1997 and secured a spot in the TOUR Championship, where he finished 18th.

Finished in the top-30 for the first time since 1997 and secured a spot in the TOUR Championship, where he finished 18th. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Posted T3 at Fed Ex St. Jude Classic.

Posted T3 at Fed Ex St. Jude Classic. BellSouth Classic: Opening rounds of 68-67 produced a share of lead at BellSouth Classic, with 36-hole final on Sunday. Took outright lead with third-round 72, then closed with 73 for three-stroke victory over Mike Weir. Victory came in face of high winds on Sunday.

2000 Season

Compiled season earnings of $495,975, good for 97th on official money list.

Invensys Classic at Las Vegas: Two top-10 finishes came in final stretch of season, effectively securing full playing privileges. In final official money appearance of year, finished T5 at Invensys Classic of Las Vegas.

1999 Season

Fell out of the top 100 in season earnings for first time in four years with 101st-place finish.

Air Canada Championship: Lone top-10 came at Air Canada Championship where high finish was sparked by Northview G&CC course-record 10-under-par 61 in the final round. Began the day tied for 47th and, starting on the back nine, played his first nine holes in 5-under-par 30. He then birdied five consecutive holes on the front-nine for a 5-under-par 31. The 61 was two strokes better than his previous best.

Lone top-10 came at Air Canada Championship where high finish was sparked by Northview G&CC course-record 10-under-par 61 in the final round. Began the day tied for 47th and, starting on the back nine, played his first nine holes in 5-under-par 30. He then birdied five consecutive holes on the front-nine for a 5-under-par 31. The 61 was two strokes better than his previous best. CVS Charity Classic: In August 1999, made hole-in-one during first round of CVS Charity Classic immediately following ace by Lee Janzen on 17th hole at Rhode Island CC.

1998 Season

Made 14 of 28 cuts, including three top-10s on way to 69th-place ranking on money list.

1997 Season

Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout: In pairing of long putters, teamed with Bruce Lietzke to capture unofficial money title Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout.

In pairing of long putters, teamed with Bruce Lietzke to capture unofficial money title Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout. BellSouth Classic: Captured his second PGA TOUR title, winning the BellSouth Classic. Opened 70-69 at TPC Sugarloaf, then fired 66 for share of lead with David Duval. Final-round 69 secured three-stroke victory over Duval and Lee Janzen. Victory came after he pulled hamstring racing Dicky Pride during second-round rain delay. Injury forced him to keep swing shorter and he credited Pride (at least in part) for the win.

1996 Season

Freeport-McDermott Classic: Became third consecutive first-time winner following Tim Herron (Honda Classic) and Paul Goydos (Bay Hill Invitational) with victory at Freeport-McDermott Classic. After opening 68-67 at English Turn G&CC, took one-stroke lead over Tommy Tolles with a third-round 69 and closed with 71 on windy Sunday for a five-stroke victory.

1995 Season

Las Vegas Invitational: Third-place finish at Las Vegas Invitational spared him a trip to Qualifying Tournament.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE