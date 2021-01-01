Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top five from the 2019 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1997

1997 Korn Ferry Tour: 2003

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

2000 BUY.COM Upstate Classic

2000 BUY.COM Upstate Classic

2005 BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs

Additional Victories (2)

1994 Southwest Kansas Pro-Am

1994 Southwest Kansas Pro-Am

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)

2020 Defeated Bernhard Langer, Kenny Perry, Glen Day, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)

2004 Lost to Justin Bolli, Hunter Haas, Knoxville Open

2004 Lost to Justin Bolli, Hunter Haas, Knoxville Open

Personal

One of biggest thrills in golf was first tournament win in 1994, the Southwest Kansas Pro-Am.

Favorite sports team is the Denver Broncos. Not many people know that he loves Led Zeppelin.

A promising junior tennis player, he gave up the game to concentrate on golf after losing a big match to future No. 1-ranked Andre Agassi.

Special Interests

Fly fishing, skiing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge: Made a 25-foot eagle putt on the first playoff hole to win a four-man playoff at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. He became the first player playing out of the Q-School category to win since Ken Tanigawa won the 2018 PURE Insurance Championship. It was his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory since 2015, and the $450,000 paycheck was the biggest of his career.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2017 Season

Made the cut in two of nine starts on the PGA TOUR, led by a T50 at the Barracuda Championship. Also made the cut in four of 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, led by a T20 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship. Will enter the 2017-18 season playing out of the Top Finishers from the Korn Ferry Tour Medical category, with two available events to earn 348 FedExCup points or $597,069 to play out of the Korn Ferry Tour category for the remainder of the season.

2016 Season

After regaining PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour, limited to nine starts due to injury. Did not play after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Will play 2016-17 season on a Major Medical Extension out of the Korn Ferry Tour category, with 11 available events to earn 363 FedExCup points or $612,397 to play out of the Korn Ferry Tour category for the remainder of the season.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Posted his best finish of the season (T35) at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one win and a third-place finish among his five top-10s. Had six top-25s and made 12 cuts. Entered the Finals ninth on the money list. Was 27th in the final priority-ranking order.

Web.com Tour Championship: Did not perform well in the four-event finals series, missing the cut in the first three tournaments and recording a 69th-place finish at the Web.com Tour Championship.

Did not perform well in the four-event finals series, missing the cut in the first three tournaments and recording a 69th-place finish at the Web.com Tour Championship. WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Concluded the Regular Season with his fifth top 10, a T4 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open, once again posting four rounds in the 60s.

Concluded the Regular Season with his fifth top 10, a T4 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open, once again posting four rounds in the 60s. Digital Ally Open: In early August in Kansas City, at the Digital Ally Open, he finished T9. Opened with a 65 and carded a season-low 62 on Friday to share the halfway lead with eventual winner, Martin Piller, at 15 under.

In early August in Kansas City, at the Digital Ally Open, he finished T9. Opened with a 65 and carded a season-low 62 on Friday to share the halfway lead with eventual winner, Martin Piller, at 15 under. Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Two weeks later, had a strong showing at the Air Capital Classic in Wichita, Kan. Four rounds in the 60s resulted in a T14.

Two weeks later, had a strong showing at the Air Capital Classic in Wichita, Kan. Four rounds in the 60s resulted in a T14. Rust-Oleum Championship: Earned his third Tour title with a one-shot victory at the weather-delayed Rust-Oleum Championship in mid-June. Was tied for second, two shots back to begin the final round at Lakewood CC in suburban Cleveland. Chalked up four birdies in his first seven holes to move into a share of the lead. A birdie at No. 13 put him in front at 18 under. Was facing a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 14 when play was halted from 2:05-4:45 p.m. due to lightning. He would miss the putt but added four pars down the stretch for a bogey-free, 5-under 66 to get to 18 under, one better than Brazil's Lucas Lee. The victory was his first since 2005 and worth $108,000, moving him from No. 35 to No. 5 after 12 of 21 Regular Season events.

Earned his third Tour title with a one-shot victory at the weather-delayed Rust-Oleum Championship in mid-June. Was tied for second, two shots back to begin the final round at Lakewood CC in suburban Cleveland. Chalked up four birdies in his first seven holes to move into a share of the lead. A birdie at No. 13 put him in front at 18 under. Was facing a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 14 when play was halted from 2:05-4:45 p.m. due to lightning. He would miss the putt but added four pars down the stretch for a bogey-free, 5-under 66 to get to 18 under, one better than Brazil's Lucas Lee. The victory was his first since 2005 and worth $108,000, moving him from No. 35 to No. 5 after 12 of 21 Regular Season events. BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: After a first-round 73 in the BMW Charity Pro-Am, settled in and carded a 66. Clawed his way back into the tournament with a bogey-free 64 Saturday. A front-nine 29 Sunday featured a hole out for eagle at the par-4 8th hole. Got to 20-under par on the back nine but failed to birdie the par-5 16th. Dropped a shot at the 72nd hole to T6.

After a first-round 73 in the BMW Charity Pro-Am, settled in and carded a 66. Clawed his way back into the tournament with a bogey-free 64 Saturday. A front-nine 29 Sunday featured a hole out for eagle at the par-4 8th hole. Got to 20-under par on the back nine but failed to birdie the par-5 16th. Dropped a shot at the 72nd hole to T6. Panama Claro Championship: Finished T3 at the season-opening Panama Claro Championship, his best showing in nearly two years. Hovered near the leaders all week but was unable to mount a serious challenge, eventually finishing five shots back of champion Mathew Goggin.

2014 Season

Five top-25 finishes were spread throughout the season. Made three of four cuts in Korn Ferry Tour Finals but finished well out of contention for a TOUR card. Made one PGA TOUR start.

Web.com Tour Championship: Finished T25 at the Web.com Tour Championship in September.

Finished T25 at the Web.com Tour Championship in September. Midwest Classic: Finished T17 at the Midwest Classic.

Finished T17 at the Midwest Classic. Nova Scotia Open: Finished T12 at the Nova Scotia Open.

Finished T12 at the Nova Scotia Open. Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Finished T17 at the Air Capital Classic.

Finished T17 at the Air Capital Classic. Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: First top-25 of the season came at Brasil Champions in March (T12).

First top-25 of the season came at Brasil Champions in March (T12). Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts, but had only three top-25 finishes.

Hotel Fitness Championship: Made the cut in two of four Finals events, a T43 at the Hotel Fitness Championship his best finish.

Made the cut in two of four Finals events, a T43 at the Hotel Fitness Championship his best finish. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s at Willow Creek CC to finish solo sixth at the Utah Championship. His play helped him maintain a streak of 13 consecutive under-par rounds at the tournament in his last four Utah starts (2005 and 2009-10).

Shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s at Willow Creek CC to finish solo sixth at the Utah Championship. His play helped him maintain a streak of 13 consecutive under-par rounds at the tournament in his last four Utah starts (2005 and 2009-10). Colombia Championship: Hovered near the lead after each day and wound up solo third at the Colombia Championship, his best performance since a playoff loss at the 2005 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Was one shot back after the first and second rounds at Bogota CC and two off the lead through 54 holes. Only one birdie on the final nine holes prevented him from challenging the leaders as he posted a 1-under 70.

2012 Season

Had one event remaining for Qualifying Tournament/Korn Ferry Tour Medical extension that stems from a broken hand in 2011, but he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Needed to earn $241,285 in that one event to play out of the Q-School/Korn Ferry Tour category for the remainder of the year. Since he was unsuccessful, played out of 126-150 category.

True South Classic: Finished T31 at the True South Classic for his best finish of the season.

2011 Season

Made 20 PGA TOUR starts, netting a pair of top-10 finishes. Made five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but managed to make the cut only once.

Frys.com Open: Thanks to eight birdies and an eagle in the final round of the Frys.com Open, good for a 7-under 64, recorded his career-best finish on TOUR, with T4 honors. His 64 tied the low round of the day with tournament winner Bryce Molder. Previous-best finish on TOUR was a T5 at the 1996 Greater Vancouver Open.

Thanks to eight birdies and an eagle in the final round of the Frys.com Open, good for a 7-under 64, recorded his career-best finish on TOUR, with T4 honors. His 64 tied the low round of the day with tournament winner Bryce Molder. Previous-best finish on TOUR was a T5 at the 1996 Greater Vancouver Open. Viking Classic: Picked up his first top-10 in his 12th start of the season, at the Viking Classic, where he posted four rounds in the 60s (68-68-67-67) to finish T9.

2010 Season

Made the cut in his first three events of the season, before breaking his hand.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Returned in November, but missed the cut at the Children's Miracle Network Classic.

Returned in November, but missed the cut at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Posted his first top-10 of the year in his fifth start at the inaugural Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. Was the 18-hole leader after posting a 6-under 64 in the first round. A 71 in the second round and 72 in the final round left him T5, two strokes back of winner David Mathis.

2009 Season

Missed the cut in both starts on the PGA TOUR. Made the cut in three of four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Shot a final-round, 7-under 65 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying School to guarantee status for 2010 as a TOUR qualifier.

Shot a final-round, 7-under 65 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying School to guarantee status for 2010 as a TOUR qualifier. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: His best finish was a T25 at the Utah Championship. 2008: Topped $800,000 for the first time in his career, but finished No. 126 on the money list

2008 Season

Made 20 of 29 cuts to go with eight top-10 finishes.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T9 at the Wyndham Championship.

2007 Season

Did not play after THE PLAYERS Championship due to vertigo. Limited to just four starts due to vertigo. Granted Major Medical Extension for the 2008 season.

2006 Season

Six top-25s were three more than he had in his first two seasons on TOUR (1996-97).

BellSouth Classic: Recorded the second top-10 of his career and only one of the season, a T7 at the BellSouth Classic, in April.

Recorded the second top-10 of his career and only one of the season, a T7 at the BellSouth Classic, in April. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted his career-low round on TOUR in his first event of the season, with a third-round 63 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2005 Season

Finished eighth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his PGA TOUR playing privileges for 2006.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm: Lost playoff to Joe Daley at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

Lost playoff to Joe Daley at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Picked up first victory in almost five years, at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs. Combined with his win at the same tournament in 2000 joined a select group of players on Tour to win the same tournament twice. Collected a career-best $112,500 after rolling in an 18-footer for a birdie on the last hole to cap off a six-stroke comeback with a final-round, 7-under 65.

2004 Season

Knoxville Open: Lost playoff to Hunter Haas at the Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2003 Season

Missed the season-ending, 55-member Korn Ferry Championship by $18 to Michael Allen, finishing 56th on the Tour money list.

2002 Season

Finished 96th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

2000 Season

BUY.COM Upstate Classic: Captured his first victory, at the Korn Ferry Tour's Upstate Classic. Was six strokes back of leader Vaughn Taylor after 36 holes. Moved into contention on Saturday with then-career-best round, an 8-under 64. Overcame two-stroke deficit to win by four.

1996 Season

Greater Vancouver Open: Closed 68-66 for T5 at Greater Vancouver Open, his first career TOUR top-10 finish.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE