Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Past champion beyond 150 in 2018-19 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1998

PGA TOUR Victories (8)

1999 Air Canada Championship

Air Canada Championship 2000 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship

World Golf Championships-American Express Championship 2001 THE TOUR Championship

THE TOUR Championship 2003 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, Nissan Open, Masters Tournament

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, Nissan Open, Masters Tournament 2004 Nissan Open

Nissan Open 2007 Fry's Electronics Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2020 Insperity Invitational

International Victories (2)

1997 BC TEL Pacific Open [Can]

BC TEL Pacific Open [Can] 1997 Canadian Masters [Can]

Additional Victories (6)

1993 Infiniti Championship [Can]

Infiniti Championship [Can] 1997 BC Tel Open [Can]

BC Tel Open [Can] 1997 Canadian Masters [Can]

Canadian Masters [Can] 1999 Telus Skins Game

Telus Skins Game 2003 Champions Challenge [with Dean Wilson]

Champions Challenge [with Dean Wilson] 2004 Champions Challenge [with Dean Wilson]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-2)

2000 Lost to David Toms, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill

Lost to David Toms, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill 2001 Defeated David Toms, Ernie Els, Sergio Garcia, THE TOUR Championship

Defeated David Toms, Ernie Els, Sergio Garcia, THE TOUR Championship 2003 Defeated Charles Howell III, Nissan Open

Defeated Charles Howell III, Nissan Open 2003 Defeated Len Mattiace, Masters Tournament

Defeated Len Mattiace, Masters Tournament 2004 Lost to Vijay Singh, Bell Canadian Open

National Teams

1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007 World Cup

2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009 Presidents Cup

Personal

During busy Presidents Cup week in Montreal in 2007, met and presented Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper with a personalized TaylorMade golf bag.

Dropped the ceremonial puck before the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff game against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 14, 2003. Prior to 2003 Presidents Cup, gave teammates Team Canada hockey jerseys complete with names stitched on the back.

At age 13, sought advice from Jack Nicklaus. In a letter, asked whether he should switch to playing right-handed. Response was to stick to natural swing.

Three-time recipient (2000-01 and 2003) of Lionel Conacher Award, given to Canada's Male Athlete of the Year. First golfer to be so honored since 1932.

Received the Order of Canada in 2009, Canada's highest civilian honor, and received the Order of Ontario in 2004. 2009 Canadian Golf Hall of Fame inductee.

Mike Weir Foundation, established in 2004, is dedicated to advancing the physical, emotional and educational needs of children. Runs annual event, the Mike Weir Miracle Golf Drive for Kids, to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network. Established Mike Weir Wine in 2005, benefiting the Weir Foundation.

Special Interests

Hockey, fishing, skiing

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Led by three strokes into the final round at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, but finished runner-up, recording as his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions and third top-10 finish in eight starts.

Led by three strokes into the final round at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, but finished runner-up, recording as his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions and third top-10 finish in eight starts. PURE Insurance Championship: Closed with weekend rounds of 65-69 at the PURE Insurance Championship and finished T4, his best finish since he was runner-up at the 2014 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Closed with weekend rounds of 65-69 at the PURE Insurance Championship and finished T4, his best finish since he was runner-up at the 2014 AT&T Byron Nelson. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T10 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in just his second start on PGA TOUR Champions.

Finished T10 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in just his second start on PGA TOUR Champions. LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded the first albatross in competition of his career at the LECOM Suncoast Classic at the par-5 sixth hole during the final round. Went on to finish T17 at 17-under 271.

2015 Season

Will enter the 2015-16 PGA TOUR Season playing on a Major Medical Extension, where he will have four events to earn 410 FedExCup points or $669,670 to satisfy the extension requirements. A minor medical exemption will kick in should he play the number of events listed under the major medical and not earn the combined points/money needed to keep stay in that category, with four additional starts to meet the criteria. During the season, made 18 starts, with 14 missed cuts and three withdrawals before announcing he would take a leave of absence from golf after a WD from the John Deere Classic in early July. "I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from golf competition effective today. Family is incredibly important to me, and I have decided to take some time to focus on my personal life and children. Although there is no set timeline for my return, I love the game and will return when the time is right."

2014 Season

Made nine of 25 TOUR cuts, with just one top-10 while utilizing his one-time, exemption for his position in the top 50 in career earnings. Finished No. 139 in the FedExCup standings to miss the Playoffs. However, was able to finish No. 104 on the money list to retain PGA TOUR card for 2014-15.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished second at the HP Byron Nelson Championship for his first top-10 finish since a sixth-place effort at the 2010 Humana Challenge. Posted rounds of 68-66-67-67, marking the first of four back-to-back rounds in the 60s since he posted all four rounds in the 60s at the 2013 John Deere Classic (finished T27). His last round in the 60s before the HP Byron Nelson Championship came in January at the Humana Challenge (second-round 69).

2013 Season

Made nine of 22 cuts on TOUR and finished No. 174 in the FedExCup standings. Failed to record a top-10 for the third consecutive season. Used his top 25 on the PGA TOUR career money list exemption for the season.

2012 Season

Had three events to earn $644,854 on a Non-Exempt Major Medical Extension but was forced to play out of the Past Champion category the rest of the year when he did not make that amount. Made 14 starts, missing the cut in all 14.

Open de Andalucia: Played in two European Tour events, finishing T52 at the Open de Andalucia in March for his top performance.

2011 Season

Began the season on a Major Medical Extension. Made only two cuts in 15 starts as he fought through an elbow injury, ultimately ending his season after withdrawing from the RBC Canadian Open.

2010 Season

Limited to 19 events due to a partial ligament tear in his right elbow. Finished outside the top 125 for the first time since rookie campaign in 1998. In first start of the year, finished sixth at the Bob Hope Classic on the strength of a final-round 66. Has four top-10 finishes at the Palm Springs, CA, event, including a win in 2003.

2009 Season

Finished 29th in the FedExCup standings for his second straight top 30 finish (sixth in 2008).

Frys.com Open: Returned to Grayhawk GC in the Fall Series for the Frys.com Open where he snapped a three-year winless drought in 2007. Matched his career-low round of 9-under 61 Sunday to claim a T6 with Bryce Molder. The finish was his third consecutive top-10 finish at Grayhawk (won in 2007 and T4 in 2008).

Returned to Grayhawk GC in the Fall Series for the Frys.com Open where he snapped a three-year winless drought in 2007. Matched his career-low round of 9-under 61 Sunday to claim a T6 with Bryce Molder. The finish was his third consecutive top-10 finish at Grayhawk (won in 2007 and T4 in 2008). Presidents Cup: Represented the International team at The Presidents Cup for the fifth consecutive time.

Represented the International team at The Presidents Cup for the fifth consecutive time. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished 10th at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. It was his third 10th-place finish in the previous six starts at this event.

Finished 10th at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. It was his third 10th-place finish in the previous six starts at this event. RBC Canadian Open: Made a hole-in-one at the RBC Canadian Open, his second TOUR ace with the first coming at the 1998 Kemper Open.

Made a hole-in-one at the RBC Canadian Open, his second TOUR ace with the first coming at the 1998 Kemper Open. U.S. Open Championship: Finished with another T10 at the U.S. Open. His eighth top-20 finish in 11 starts at the U.S. Open began with a tournament-low 6-under 64, just one shy of the U.S. Open record of 63.

Finished with another T10 at the U.S. Open. His eighth top-20 finish in 11 starts at the U.S. Open began with a tournament-low 6-under 64, just one shy of the U.S. Open record of 63. the Memorial Tournament: Recorded a T10 finishes at the Memorial Tournament.

Recorded a T10 finishes at the Memorial Tournament. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished second at the 54-hole, rain-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Finished second at the 54-hole, rain-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Opened the season with a 10-under 62, one shy of his career-low round, on his way to a T3 finish at the 50th Bob Hope Classic, a tournament he won in 2003.

2008 Season

Ranked sixth in the FedExCup standings, thanks to six top-10s. Ended the year with 18 made cuts in 24 starts.

Frys.com Open: Returned the Frys.com Open, site of his 2007 Fry's Electronics Open win. Fired four rounds in the 60s, capped of by a final-round seven-under-par 63 to finish T4, his seventh top-10 of the season.

Returned the Frys.com Open, site of his 2007 Fry's Electronics Open win. Fired four rounds in the 60s, capped of by a final-round seven-under-par 63 to finish T4, his seventh top-10 of the season. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Posted his final top-10 finish of the season with a T6 effort at TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Posted his final top-10 finish of the season with a T6 effort at TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Deutsche Bank Championship: Led after 54 holes at the Deutsche Bank Championship the following week, but finished second, five behind Vijay Singh, who shot a final-round 63. It was his eighth career runner-up finish and the ninth time in 10 career attempts that he held a 54-hole lead and didn't win. Shot a career-low and course record-tying 10-under 61 in taking the first-round lead at TPC Boston.

Led after 54 holes at the Deutsche Bank Championship the following week, but finished second, five behind Vijay Singh, who shot a final-round 63. It was his eighth career runner-up finish and the ninth time in 10 career attempts that he held a 54-hole lead and didn't win. Shot a career-low and course record-tying 10-under 61 in taking the first-round lead at TPC Boston. The Barclays: Sporting a beard reminiscent of his commercial with hockey great Wayne Gretzky, finished T7 at The Barclays. Shot 67-67 in the middle rounds at Ridgewood CC in Paramus, N.J., in the first event of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Was one stroke back through 54 holes.

Sporting a beard reminiscent of his commercial with hockey great Wayne Gretzky, finished T7 at The Barclays. Shot 67-67 in the middle rounds at Ridgewood CC in Paramus, N.J., in the first event of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Was one stroke back through 54 holes. RBC Canadian Open: Finished T5 at the RBC Canadian Open. His finish was the best by a Canadian in that event since he finished second at Glen Abbey in 2004. Called the task of carrying the weight of his country on his shoulders "incredibly special and lucky."

Finished T5 at the RBC Canadian Open. His finish was the best by a Canadian in that event since he finished second at Glen Abbey in 2004. Called the task of carrying the weight of his country on his shoulders "incredibly special and lucky." the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Recorded his seventh career runner-up finish with a T2 at the Memorial Tournament, two behind winner Kenny Perry. In nine starts at Muirfield Village GC, has collected three top-5s (2000, fourth, 2003, third).

Recorded his seventh career runner-up finish with a T2 at the Memorial Tournament, two behind winner Kenny Perry. In nine starts at Muirfield Village GC, has collected three top-5s (2000, fourth, 2003, third). Mercedes-Benz Championship: Finished fourth at the Mercedes-Benz Championship after holding the 36- and 54-hole leads. Got off to a rough start on Sunday with bogeys on two of his first four holes before rallying with five birdies on his last 10 holes, falling two strokes shy of the Daniel Chopra-Steve Stricker playoff.

2007 Season

Returned to winner's circle at the Fry's Electronics Open and defeated World No. 1 Tiger Woods in Canadian homeland at The Presidents Cup.

Fry's Electronics Open: Captured eighth career TOUR title at the inaugural Fry's Electronics Open, his first win since 2004. Carded rounds of 69-64-65-68–266 to edge runner-up Mark Hensby by one stroke, thanks in part to a 2-under-par effort over the last five holes. Victory tied him with George Knudson (8 wins, 1961-72) as the winningest Canadian in TOUR history.

Captured eighth career TOUR title at the inaugural Fry's Electronics Open, his first win since 2004. Carded rounds of 69-64-65-68–266 to edge runner-up Mark Hensby by one stroke, thanks in part to a 2-under-par effort over the last five holes. Victory tied him with George Knudson (8 wins, 1961-72) as the winningest Canadian in TOUR history. The Presidents Cup: Representing the International Team in home country of Canada as a Captain's Pick for Captain Gary Player, posted a 3-1-1 record including a 1-up victory over World No. 1 Tiger Woods in the Singles matches.

Representing the International Team in home country of Canada as a Captain's Pick for Captain Gary Player, posted a 3-1-1 record including a 1-up victory over World No. 1 Tiger Woods in the Singles matches. AT&T National: Recorded his first top-10 of the season with a T8 at the AT&T National. It was his first top-10 since a solo sixth at the 2006 PGA Championship.

2006 Season

Finished in the top 40 (No. 33) on the money list for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. Twelve top-25s were the most since he had 16 in 2003. Posted at least two top-10s in the majors for the third time in his nine-year TOUR career.

U.S. Open Championship: Finished T6 at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot and sixth at the PGA Championship.

Finished T6 at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot and sixth at the PGA Championship. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Best finish was a T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2005 Season

Fell to No. 56 on the money list with only two top-10s in 23 starts. Lingering neck injury suffered at 2004 Bell Canadian Open affected play.

The Presidents Cup: Compiled a 2-2-0 record at The Presidents Cup, including a 3-and-2 Singles victory over Scott Verplank.

Compiled a 2-2-0 record at The Presidents Cup, including a 3-and-2 Singles victory over Scott Verplank. Masters Tournament: 2003 Masters champion rebounded from missed cut in 2004 with T5 finish in Augusta.

2004 Season

Bell Canadian Open: Finished as runner-up at the Bell Canadian Open after a bogey on the 72nd hole pushed him into a playoff with Vijay Singh. Missed a 5-footer for birdie on the second extra hole to win and was defeated by Singh on the following hole after Weir's approach found the hazard just right of the green. Held the second- and third-round leads, including a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round. His best finish and just the second top-10 in 14 starts in his national Open.

Finished as runner-up at the Bell Canadian Open after a bogey on the 72nd hole pushed him into a playoff with Vijay Singh. Missed a 5-footer for birdie on the second extra hole to win and was defeated by Singh on the following hole after Weir's approach found the hazard just right of the green. Held the second- and third-round leads, including a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round. His best finish and just the second top-10 in 14 starts in his national Open. The Open Championship: Posted in a major with a T9 at The Open Championship in Scotland.

Posted in a major with a T9 at The Open Championship in Scotland. U.S. Open Championship: Posted at the U.S. Open with his T4 finish (T3 in 2003).

Posted at the U.S. Open with his T4 finish (T3 in 2003). Nissan Open: Started the final round with a five-stroke lead and survived a rainy final round at Riviera to successfully defend his Nissan Open title. Won his previous six TOUR events from behind and was 0-for-5 with a 54-hole lead. Closed with an even-par 71 and became the first back-to-back winner at Riviera since Corey Pavin in 1994-95.

2003 Season

Had breakthrough season on TOUR, with three wins, matching his career total entering the season, including his first major title at the Masters. Missed just one cut all season for the first time in his career. Fifth-place finish on money list and earnings over $4.8 million were career bests. Finished season with top-10s in three of four majors. Edged Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Eric Gagne to win The Canadian Press's male athlete of the year award for a third time (also 2000 and 2001).

Masters Tournament: After recording just the fourth bogey-free final-round by a winner in the 67-year history of the Masters (first since Doug Ford in 1957), defeated Len Mattiace in a playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole. Nailed a 6-footer for par on the 18th hole to force the playoff. Became first left-hander since Bob Charles at the 1963 Open Championship to win a major.

After recording just the fourth bogey-free final-round by a winner in the 67-year history of the Masters (first since Doug Ford in 1957), defeated Len Mattiace in a playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole. Nailed a 6-footer for par on the 18th hole to force the playoff. Became first left-hander since Bob Charles at the 1963 Open Championship to win a major. Nissan Open: Won for second time in four events at the Nissan Open, finishing strong with a final-round 5-under 66. Defeated Charles Howell III with a birdie on the second playoff hole after beginning the final round seven strokes behind Howell. Payday moved him past the $2-million mark for the third time in the last four seasons.

Won for second time in four events at the Nissan Open, finishing strong with a final-round 5-under 66. Defeated Charles Howell III with a birdie on the second playoff hole after beginning the final round seven strokes behind Howell. Payday moved him past the $2-million mark for the third time in the last four seasons. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Claimed fourth PGA TOUR title at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Entered final day four shots behind Tim Herron but final-round 67, tied for low final-round score, helped him edge Jay Haas by two strokes.

2002 Season

Had 11 top-25s but did not have a top-10 finish for the first time in his five-year TOUR career.

Mercedes Championships: Tied The Plantation Course record with 10-under-par 63 before finishing T14 at the Mercedes Championships. His 63 was the lowest first-round score in Mercedes Championships history.

2001 Season

Earned over $2 million for second consecutive season and picked up a victory for the third straight year.

THE TOUR Championship: Finished season by winning THE TOUR Championship. Final-round 68 put him in playoff with Ernie Els, Sergio Garcia and David Toms. Birdie-3 on first extra hole gave him his first playoff victory and made him first international player to win THE TOUR Championship.

2000 Season

World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Collected his second victory on the PGA TOUR in the season-ending World Golf Championships-American Express Championship. A bogey-free 67 on Saturday and final-round 67 lifted him to his first World Golf Championships title. Career-best $1 million first prize moved him to sixth on the money list with $2,547,829, seventh player to surpass the $2.5 million mark in single-season earnings.

Collected his second victory on the PGA TOUR in the season-ending World Golf Championships-American Express Championship. A bogey-free 67 on Saturday and final-round 67 lifted him to his first World Golf Championships title. Career-best $1 million first prize moved him to sixth on the money list with $2,547,829, seventh player to surpass the $2.5 million mark in single-season earnings. The Presidents Cup: First Canadian to play in Presidents Cup, where he led the international team with a 3-2-0 record.

First Canadian to play in Presidents Cup, where he led the international team with a 3-2-0 record. Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Lost first TOUR playoff at Michelob Championship when David Toms sank a five-foot par putt on first extra hole.

1999 Season

Went from being medalist at 1998 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to TOUR Championship.

Air Canada Championship: Earned first PGA TOUR title at Air Canada Championship with two-stroke victory over Fred Funk. Key to victory was eagle-2 from 147 yards on No. 14 during final round. First Canadian to win on native soil since Pat Fletcher won 1954 Canadian Open. First Canadian to win on TOUR since Richard Zokol won 1992 Greater Milwaukee Open.

1998 Season

As rookie, earned $218,967 to rank 131st on money list.

1997 Season

Led Canadian Tour Order of Merit. Was first Canadian to lead Order of Merit since Jerry Anderson in 1989.

Canadian Masters: Won the Canadian Masters.

Won the Canadian Masters. BC TEL Pacific Open: Won the BC TEL Pacific Open.

1993 Season

Named Canadian Tour Rookie of the Year.

Infiniti Tournament Players Championship: Won the Infiniti Tournament Players Championship.

1990 Season

Ontario Amateur Championship: Won 1990 Ontario Amateur Championship.

1988 Season

Ontario Junior Championship: Winner of 1988 Ontario Junior Championship.

1986 Season

Canadian Juvenile Championship: Winner of 1986 Canadian Juvenile Championship.

Amateur Highlights

Western Athletic Conference Player of Year and second-team All-American in 1992 at Brigham Young.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE