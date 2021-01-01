|
Warren Schutte
Full Name
SKOO-tuh
Pronunciation
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
245 lbs
--
Weight
September 21, 1971
Birthday
49
AGE
Durban, South Africa
Birthplace
Phoenix, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Joan; Hayden Thomas (3/21/03), Abigayle Eve (11/13/04)
Family
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
College
1993
Turned Pro
$110,207
Career Earnings
Phoenix, AZ, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Has not played since the 2008 campaign. Will continue his Minor Medical Exemption in 2013.
2011 Season
Granted a Minor Medical extension but has not played an event since 2008 when he missed the cut in his only start of the year at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2010 Season
2009 Season
Made no starts on the Nationwide Tour.
2008 Season
2007 Season
Made the cut in two of six starts on Tour.
2005 Season
Made five starts on the Nationwide Tour.
2004 Season
Finished the season No. 123 on the money list after making 10 of 23 cuts. Notched his only top-25 showings in back-to-back weeks.
2000 Season
Made the cut in eight of 18 starts during his rookie season. Had a pair of top-25 finishes.
1997 Season
1996 Season
1994 Season