Warren Schutte
Warren Schutte

Warren Schutte

South Africa
Metric
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
245 lbs
--
Weight
49
AGE
1993
Turned Pro
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
College
Durban, South Africa
Birthplace
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
245 lbs
--
Weight
49
AGE
1993
Turned Pro
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
College
Durban, South Africa
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2008)
--
Official Money (2008)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2008)
72.00
Scoring Average (2008)

Performance
RESULTS

Warren Schutte
Warren Schutte
South AfricaSouth Africa
Warren Schutte

Full Name

SKOO-tuh

Pronunciation

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

245 lbs

--

Weight

September 21, 1971

Birthday

49

AGE

Durban, South Africa

Birthplace

Phoenix, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Joan; Hayden Thomas (3/21/03), Abigayle Eve (11/13/04)

Family

University of Nevada-Las Vegas

College

1993

Turned Pro

$110,207

Career Earnings

Phoenix, AZ, United States

City Plays From

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Has not played since the 2008 campaign. Will continue his Minor Medical Exemption in 2013.

2011 Season

Granted a Minor Medical extension but has not played an event since 2008 when he missed the cut in his only start of the year at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2010 Season

  • Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Was T71 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, the only start he made during the season.

2009 Season

Made no starts on the Nationwide Tour.

2008 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am: Missed the cut in his lone Nationwide Tour start, the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2007 Season

Made the cut in two of six starts on Tour.

  • Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: T29 at the Knoxville Open his best outing.

2005 Season

Made five starts on the Nationwide Tour.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm: His only made cut in five tournaments being a T50 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2004 Season

Finished the season No. 123 on the money list after making 10 of 23 cuts. Notched his only top-25 showings in back-to-back weeks.

  • Envirocare Utah Classic: T12 at the Envirocare Utah Classic.
  • Alberta Classic: T19 at the Alberta Calgary Classic.

2000 Season

Made the cut in eight of 18 starts during his rookie season. Had a pair of top-25 finishes.

  • BUY.COM Hershey Open: Season-best finish was a T19 at the Hershey Open.

1997 Season

  • Nashua Wild Coast Sun Challenge: T6 at the Nashua Wild Coast Sun Challenge.
  • FNB Players Championship: Winner of the 1997 FNB Players Championship.

1996 Season

  • South African Masters: Was T2 at the 1996 South African Masters.

1994 Season

  • Utah Open: Winner of the 1994 Utah Open.