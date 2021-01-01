JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1994

1994 Korn Ferry Tour: 2005

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

1994 Federal Express St. Jude Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2020 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2015 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

1994 Defeated Gene Sauers, Hal Sutton, Federal Express St. Jude Classic

Personal

Early in 1994, rescheduled his wedding day so it wouldn't conflict with the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Later that season won a Buick for soon-to-be wife, Kim, with a hole-in-one at Buick Challenge.

Father, Dick, coached Alabama's golf team from 1961-64.

Former Crimson Tide and Dallas Cowboy linebacker and College Football Hall of Fame member, Lee Roy Jordan, is a close friend.

Atlanta Braves fan

Spearheaded relief efforts with fellow PGA TOUR professionals Jason Bohn and Kevin Streelman to raise money for those affected by the tornadoes that struck his hometown of Tuscaloosa in April. Their "Tee It Up Fore Tuscaloosa" campaign benefitted tornado victims in the area.

Supports Ronald McDonald House Charities

Special Interests

Basketball, reading, University of Alabama football

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made three cuts in 11 starts, finishing the season at No. 219 in the FedExCup. Best result came at the Barracuda Championship (T30). Entered the 2018-19 season competing out of the Past Champion category.

North Mississippi Classic: Carded rounds of 69-72-70–211 (-5) at the rain-shortened Korn Ferry Tour's North Mississippi Classic to finish T10.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 242 on the money list. Made the cut in two of 12 events. Qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals via FedExCup Points. Finished the Finals at No. 110.

2016 Season

With a final ranking of No. 206 in the FedExCup standings, failed to advance to the Playoffs for the ninth time in 10 years (2012). Made the cut in seven of 21 starts.

Wyndham Championship: A T33 at his season-ending Wyndham Championship was his best outing.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 18 starts, one win, three top 10s, six top 25s and 13 cuts made. Led the Tour in Total Eagles (15) and Eagles/Holes Per (74.4). Was 19th in the final priority-ranking order. Split his time between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Made three cuts in five starts on the PGA TOUR. Enjoyed more success on the Korn Ferry Tour, garnering a win and a pair of third-place finishes among his 11 made cuts in 15 Regular Season starts to secure his 2015-16 PGA TOUR card. Led the Regular Season in Eagles/Holes Per (72 percent). Played in the first two Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events, making the cut in Fort Wayne (T69) and Charlotte (T64), before skipping Columbus due to fatigue. Missed the cut at the Web.com Tour Championship.

News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Arrived in Portland No. 40 on the money list, thanks to a T18 at the News Sentinel Open the week before. Earned his first Tour victory at the WinCo Foods Portland Open in his 149th start and secured a PGA TOUR card in the Regular Season finale. Opened with a 65 aided by an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole. Trailed Curtis Thompson by three strokes after 18 holes. Picked up ground Friday with a second-round 66 to get within one of 36-hole leader Adam Svensson. Played flawless in the third round, firing a 66 and grabbing the first outright 54-hole lead of his career. Entered the final round four ahead of Tim Herron and never wavered. Made a pair of birdies on the front nine and went out in 34. Sunday highlight came on the back nine when he drained a bomb for eagle on the par-5 11th hole. After four consecutive pars, dropped his first shot in 50 holes at the par-4 16th. Bounced back with a birdie on 17 and regained a three-stroke advantage over Herron. Made things interesting when his third shot on the par-5 finishing hole hit a tree and landed short of the green. With Herron greenside in two, chipped up to 2 feet short of the hole and tapped in for the victory. The $144,000 first-place prize vaulted him to No. 5 on the Regular Season money list.

Recorded his second T3 performance of the year in Springfield, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Surged up the leaderboard with 66-65 on the weekend and solidified the top-five finish. Puerto Rico Open: A T27 at the Puerto Rico Open his best showing.

A T27 at the Puerto Rico Open his best showing. Panama Claro Championship: Had his best finish in several years with a T3 effort at the season-opening Panama Claro Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. Birdied three of his last four holes to shoot a 5-under 65 on the final day and vault up the leaderboard, though he was never in position to challenge eventual winner Mathew Goggin.

2014 Season

Season included just three made cuts in 13 starts, ending the year No. 180 in the FedExCup standings. PGA TOUR season concluded in August with his making just three cuts in 13 starts, ending the year No. 180 in the FedExCup standings.

Hotel Fitness Championship: Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Hotel Fitness Championship with steady rounds of 66-69-71-69, seven shots off Bud Cauley's winning score. Failed to make a run in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, however, missing the cut in the final three events.

Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Hotel Fitness Championship with steady rounds of 66-69-71-69, seven shots off Bud Cauley's winning score. Failed to make a run in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, however, missing the cut in the final three events. RBC Canadian Open: Finished a season-best T7 at the RBC Canadian Open, marking his first PGA TOUR top-10 since the 2013 Barracuda Championship (T5). Entered the week having missed the cut in nine of his last 11 starts on TOUR. Equaled the Royal Montreal GC's course record, with a 7-under 63, just one shy of the all-time best final-round score at the RBC Canadian Open (62 by Andy Bean in 1983). His round matched 63s by Jim Furyk (2014), Graham DeLaet (2014), Scott Verplank (2001) and Canadian David Morland IV (2001). The 63 equaled his career-low round on TOUR, set twice at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee (2006 and 2009).

2013 Season

Made 12 of 23 PGA TOUR cuts, with two top-10s. Finished No 144 in the FedExCup standings. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events but was not able to improve his status for the 2013-14 season.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Next top 10 came 21 starts later, finishing T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. With 32 points, finished 12 points behind champion Gary Woodland in the Modified Stableford scoring format.

Next top 10 came 21 starts later, finishing T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. With 32 points, finished 12 points behind champion Gary Woodland in the Modified Stableford scoring format. Sony Open in Hawaii: Making his ninth start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posted his first top 10 finish (19th of his career), with rounds of 68-67-64-67. Third-round 64 was just one shy of his PGA TOUR low round.

2012 Season

Qualified for his first FedExCup Playoffs, finishing No. 70 in the FedExCup standings.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Making his 380th career PGA TOUR start, finished runner-up by one stroke to Jason Dufner at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Drained a par putt of 22 feet, 7 inches to finish 10-under 270, but then watched as Dufner in the final group made a 25-foot, 5-inch birdie putt to edge him by a stroke. His first-career runner-up effort was also a career-high third top-10 finish of the season. Was attempting to set the PGA TOUR record for longest time between victories, which would have been a span of 17 years, 9 months, 19 days since his win at the 1994 FedEx St. Jude Classic. The current record is held by Robert Gamez (15 years, 6 months).

Making his 380th career PGA TOUR start, finished runner-up by one stroke to Jason Dufner at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Drained a par putt of 22 feet, 7 inches to finish 10-under 270, but then watched as Dufner in the final group made a 25-foot, 5-inch birdie putt to edge him by a stroke. His first-career runner-up effort was also a career-high third top-10 finish of the season. Was attempting to set the PGA TOUR record for longest time between victories, which would have been a span of 17 years, 9 months, 19 days since his win at the 1994 FedEx St. Jude Classic. The current record is held by Robert Gamez (15 years, 6 months). The Honda Classic: Riding a wave of momentum from his Mexico finish, took his peaking form to PGA National where he T7 with Rickie Fowler at The Honda Classic. It marked the first time in his career he had posted top-10s in successive weeks. Earlier in the week, joined Fowler and several other TOUR players in a Birdies for the Brave charity fundraiser where they raced remote-control cars.

Riding a wave of momentum from his Mexico finish, took his peaking form to PGA National where he T7 with Rickie Fowler at The Honda Classic. It marked the first time in his career he had posted top-10s in successive weeks. Earlier in the week, joined Fowler and several other TOUR players in a Birdies for the Brave charity fundraiser where they raced remote-control cars. Mayakoba Golf Classic: Had his first top-five in nearly three years in his first start of the PGA TOUR season when he T5 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Stumbled to a second-round, 1-over 72 but had three other rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 66 to T5 in Mexico. His last top-five was a T4 at the 2009 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

2011 Season

Made four cuts in eight PGA TOUR starts.

WNB Golf Classic: Collected one top-10 finish in 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, a T7 at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas, in October after four consecutive sub-par rounds.

Collected one top-10 finish in 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, a T7 at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas, in October after four consecutive sub-par rounds. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Best finish was a T30 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his 14th start at Bay Hill.

2010 Season

Made five PGA TOUR starts. Made 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Had a runner-up finish at the Cox Classic following rounds of 66-66-65-66.

Had a runner-up finish at the Cox Classic following rounds of 66-66-65-66. St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew: Best finish was a T29 at the St. Jude Classic, site of his lone TOUR win (1994).

2009 Season

Made the cut in five of 10 starts on the PGA TOUR, recording one top-10 finish. Did not make a cut in eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2009.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: T4 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Shot 63-65 on the weekend during the week of his 40th birthday. The 63 tied his PGA TOUR career-low round, also played at Brown Deer Park GC in 2006.

2008 Season

Split time between the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. Played in 13 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour and made 11 cuts.

Viking Classic: First top-10 of the season was T8 at the Viking Classic and recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole with a 4-iron from 204 yards in the second round and was only one stroke back after 36 holes.

First top-10 of the season was T8 at the Viking Classic and recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole with a 4-iron from 204 yards in the second round and was only one stroke back after 36 holes. Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Had a season-best T7 finish at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship.

2007 Season

Competed in 25 tournaments on the PGA TOUR and recorded one top-10 finish.

Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro: Finished 4th, at the inaugural Ginn sur Mer Classic. Marked his best finish on TOUR since a T3 effort at the 1996 Canon Greater Hartford Open.

2006 Season

Split 2006 season between TOUR (made six of nine cuts) and Korn Ferry Tour (13-19) earning one top-10.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained PGA TOUR card for the 2007 season with a T29 finish at 2006 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, his fifth successful trip to the finals.

Regained PGA TOUR card for the 2007 season with a T29 finish at 2006 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, his fifth successful trip to the finals. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: T9 at the TOUR's U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

2005 Season

Playing with partial status on TOUR, concentrated primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in 13 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with four top-10s. Ended the year 37th on the money list with $131,757.

Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: Notched a career-best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T3 at the Henrico County Open. Fired a final-round, 10-under-par 62, which represented his career-low round on either Tour.

2004 Season

Finished 184th on money list.

Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: Only top-10 of the season came in October, a T5 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas.

2003 Season

Split time on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, playing in 23 TOUR events.

2002 Season

Missed four months of the season due to an attack of gallstones and pancreatitis. Had to be fed through a tube for 2Â½ months and had his gallbladder removed. Eventually made 16 starts, with nine made cuts.

Hibernia Southern Open: On the Korn Ferry Tour, was T11 at the Hibernia Southern Open in his only start on that circuit.

On the Korn Ferry Tour, was T11 at the Hibernia Southern Open in his only start on that circuit. John Deere Classic: Best finish was a T15 at the John Deere Classic, with a pair of 66s (in the second and final rounds) helping his cause.

Best finish was a T15 at the John Deere Classic, with a pair of 66s (in the second and final rounds) helping his cause. Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: After T25 finish at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open in late February, did not play again until late June at the Canon Greater Hartford Open.

2001 Season

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Waited until his final event of the season, the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, to get his first top-10. Was in solid position through 54 holes, in solo second, two strokes behind Chad Campbell. Went in the wrong direction Sunday, with a 1-over 73 at Annadale GC to T10.

2000 Season

Made 14 cuts in 35 starts.

BellSouth Classic: His lone top-10 was a T10 at the BellSouth Classic at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta.

1999 Season

Rebounded nicely from a disappointing 1998 season. Had two top-10s and ended 109th on the money list. Best finishes were both fifth-place showings.

Motorola Western Open: Was solo fifth at the Motorola Western Open, where he had four consecutive sub-par rounds.

Was solo fifth at the Motorola Western Open, where he had four consecutive sub-par rounds. Bay Hill Invitational: Enjoyed a T5 at the Bay Hill Invitational in Orlando.

1998 Season

Finished 234th on the money list.

CVS Charity Classic: Best performance was a T41 at the CVS Charity Classic.

1997 Season

Dropped all the way to 207th on the money list. Did not record a top-10.

CVS Charity Classic: his best finishing came at the CVS Charity Classic, a T16. Had rounds of 66-68-68 over his final 54 holes.

1996 Season

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Was solo sixth at the Michelob Championship. Was in solo second through 54 holes but dropped back after an even-par 71 Sunday.

Was solo sixth at the Michelob Championship. Was in solo second through 54 holes but dropped back after an even-par 71 Sunday. Canon Greater Hartford Open: Contended at the Canon Greater Hartford Open, shooting 68-67 on the weekend to T3.

1995 Season

Struggled to a 161st-place finish on the money list.

Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: His best showing was a T8 at the Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic after opening 66-68.

1994 Season

Federal Express St. Jude Classic: Won the Federal Express St. Jude Classic in rookie season. A 20-foot putt on 72nd hole earned spot in playoff with Hal Sutton and Gene Sauers. Holed 25-foot birdie putt on first extra hole to win.

Amateur Highlights

Despite not playing golf as a freshman at Alabama, and not seeing any action as a sophomore walk-on, went on to become a two-time all-Southeastern Conference choice at Alabama. Semifinalist in 1991 U.S. Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE