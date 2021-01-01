JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1995

PGA TOUR Victories (13)

1997 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill, Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic, THE TOUR Championship

Buick Challenge 2001 The Open Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

1993 NIKE Wichita Open, NIKE TOUR Championship

International Victories (1)

2001 Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn]

Additional Victories (3)

1998 Fred Meyer Challenge [with Jim Furyk]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-2)

1997 Defeated Grant Waite, Duffy Waldorf, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill

Lost to Dennis Paulson, Buick Classic 2001 Lost to Chris DiMarco, Buick Challenge

National Teams

1996, 1998, 2000 The Presidents Cup

1999, 2001 Ryder Cup

2000, 2001 World Cup

1990, 1992 World Amateur Team Championship

1991 Walker Cup

Personal

Father, Bob, is a former Champions Tour player. Caddied for his dad at the 1996 Transamerica, Bob's first Champions Tour event. Son and father, respectively, won THE PLAYERS Championship and Emerald Coast Classic (Champions Tour) on the same day in 1999.

Inducted into the Georgia Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

Special Interests

Reading, fly fishing, snowboarding, spending time with family

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Made just two cuts in sixPGA TOUR starts. Continued to spend time working as an on-air personality and analyst for Golf Channel.

The Open Championship: Shot a 67 in the third round of The Open Championship, briefly sitting inside the top 20 on the leaderboard. Closed with a 73 in his first made cut at The Open Championship since 2008.

2014 Season

Finished the season No. 202 in the FedExCup standings, with three made cuts in 15 starts. Worked as a Golf Channel analyst throughout the season and for ESPN during The Open Championship.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Finished a season-best T25 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, his first top-25 since a T23 at the 2011 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

2013 Season

Made only one of eight cuts on the PGA TOUR and finished No. 248 in the FedExCup standings. Only played 15 rounds on TOUR, his fewest since 1992 when he played 14 as an amateur.

2012 Season

Finished the season No. 238 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.

PNC Father-Son Challenge: In December, teamed with his stepson Nick Karavites to finish T4 at the PNC Father/Son Challenge.

In December, teamed with his stepson Nick Karavites to finish T4 at the PNC Father/Son Challenge. Valero Texas Open: Finished T60 at the Valero Texas Open, his best Regular Season finish.

2011 Season

Made the cut in nine of 24 starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished outside the top 125 on the official money list for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

Northern Trust Open: Final round, 4-under-par 67 led to a T9 at the Northern Trust Open, his only top-10 of the season.

2010 Season

Finished inside the top 125 on the money list (No. 106) for the first time since 2002.

Frys.com Open: Matched his low round of the year with a 6-under 65 in the second round of the Frys.com Open en route to a T6. Finish marked just third top-10 since a T6 at the 2002 Invensys Classic at Las Vegas, where he held the 72-hole lead in the five-round event. Clinched PGA TOUR card for 2011, climbing from 109 to 99 on the official money list, marking his first season inside the top 125 since 2002.

Matched his low round of the year with a 6-under 65 in the second round of the Frys.com Open en route to a T6. Finish marked just third top-10 since a T6 at the 2002 Invensys Classic at Las Vegas, where he held the 72-hole lead in the five-round event. Clinched PGA TOUR card for 2011, climbing from 109 to 99 on the official money list, marking his first season inside the top 125 since 2002. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: After earning a spot into the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am field via 1999 PLAYERS Championship win, he recorded four consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T2, one stroke behind Dustin Johnson. The last time he posted four sub-70 rounds was at the 2001 Buick Challenge, where he lost to Chris DiMarco in a playoff. Birdied par-3 17th to pull within one of the lead and failed to birdie par-5 18th. Johnson birdied the final hole two groups later to win.

2009 Season

Playing out of the Top-50 all-time money exemption category, made the cut in six of 22 starts on the PGA TOUR, with a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open his only top-25 effort.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: At the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, failed to attain fully exempt status for 2009 and 2010.

At the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, failed to attain fully exempt status for 2009 and 2010. Children's Miracle Network Classic: Entered the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic No. 125 on the money list, but missed the cut to fall to No. 130 on the money list.

Entered the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic No. 125 on the money list, but missed the cut to fall to No. 130 on the money list. U.S. Open Championship: Recorded the 13th runner-up finish of his career with a second-place showing at the U.S. Open. At 2-under 278, finished two strokes behind champion Lucas Glover. Recovered from a triple bogey in the final round on the par-3 third hole after his tee shot buried in the lip of a bunker. Moved into a tie for the lead with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 14-16 before a bogey on the par-3 17th hole ended his chances for his first victory since the 2001 Open Championship. It was his first top-10 finish since a T6 at the 2002 Invensys Classic at Las Vegas, a streak of 116 tournament. His last top-10 finish in a major championship was a T10 at the 2001 PGA Championship.

2008 Season

Playing on a Major Medical Extension, made the cut in five of 20 starts, but finished outside of the top 125 (No. 219) for the sixth consecutive season.

Viking Classic: Finished T22 at the Viking Classic for his first top-25 finish since the 2006 U.S. Open (T16), a span of 31 starts between top-25 finishes.

Finished T22 at the Viking Classic for his first top-25 finish since the 2006 U.S. Open (T16), a span of 31 starts between top-25 finishes. Stanford St. Jude Championship: Made first cut of the year at the Stanford St. Jude Championship in early June, finishing T60. It was his first made cut since the 2007 Viking Classic.

2007 Season

Played on Top-25 all-time money exemption in 2007, but was limited to seven events (five through mid-February) due to the difficult pregnancy of wife, Susie. Granted Major Medical Extension (family crisis) and had 20 events in 2008 to earn $713,235 (combined with 2007 earnings of $71,945, would equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180) and receive Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2008 campaign. Played in two events after the birth of daughter Sienna in August.

2006 Season

Made strides after battling back and swing issues the past several years, posting three top-25s.

U.S. Open Championship: Made his first cut in a major championship since the 2002 PGA Championship with a T16 at the U.S. Open. The finish was his best in a major since a T10 at the 2001 PGA Championship. Had missed 11 consecutive major cuts entering Winged Foot.

Made his first cut in a major championship since the 2002 PGA Championship with a T16 at the U.S. Open. The finish was his best in a major since a T10 at the 2001 PGA Championship. Had missed 11 consecutive major cuts entering Winged Foot. Wachovia Championship: Finished T22 at the Wachovia Championship, first top-25 finish on TOUR since a T13 at the 2004 Deutsche Bank Championship.

2005 Season

Valero Texas Open: Former Open Championship winner made one cut (T60 at Valero Texas Open) in 20 starts.

2004 Season

Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T13 at Deutsche Bank Championship, his best finish since a T6 at the 2002 Invensys Classic at Las Vegas, and first cut made since 2003 FBR Capital Open.

Finished T13 at Deutsche Bank Championship, his best finish since a T6 at the 2002 Invensys Classic at Las Vegas, and first cut made since 2003 FBR Capital Open. U.S. Open Championship: Made comeback after seven-month break with his first start of the season at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, his first pro competition since he withdrew from a tournament in Japan in November 2003. Had not played on TOUR since he missed the cut in Las Vegas in October 2003. Missed cut at U.S. Open shooting 83-82.

2003 Season

Fell from 80th to 211th on the money list, making only four cuts in 20 starts.

FBR Capital Open: Set course record at TPC Avenel with 9-under 62 during second round of the FBR Capital Open. Finished T28 for best finish of campaign.

2002 Season

Failed to win for the first time since 1996 and had his lowest position on the money list (No. 80) since 1994. Recorded two top-10s.

Invensys Classic at Las Vegas: Finished T6 at the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas.

Finished T6 at the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas. Ryder Cup: Member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team and compiled a 1-1-1 record, his victory coming in four-balls with Mark Calcavecchia, defeating Niclas Fasth and Jesper Parnevik. Halved his singles match with Darren Clarke.

Member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team and compiled a 1-1-1 record, his victory coming in four-balls with Mark Calcavecchia, defeating Niclas Fasth and Jesper Parnevik. Halved his singles match with Darren Clarke. Memorial Tournament: Finished T4 at the Memorial.

2001 Season

Finished eighth in earnings, the sixth consecutive year in the Top 10. Forced to withdraw from Bay Hill Classic and THE PLAYERS Championship due to tendinitis in right wrist.

Buick Challenge: Lost a one-hole playoff to Chris DiMarco in the Buick Challenge after firing a closing 63.

Lost a one-hole playoff to Chris DiMarco in the Buick Challenge after firing a closing 63. PGA Championship: Finished T10 in the PGA Championship.

Finished T10 in the PGA Championship. The Open Championship: In his 27th major championship, won first major at The Open Championship. Third-round 65 put him in a four-way tie for the lead. Closing 67 produced a three-shot victory over Niclas Fasth. Took the lead for good with a birdie on hole No. 6 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

In his 27th major championship, won first major at The Open Championship. Third-round 65 put him in a four-way tie for the lead. Closing 67 produced a three-shot victory over Niclas Fasth. Took the lead for good with a birdie on hole No. 6 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. U.S. Open Championship: A T16 in the U.S. Open prevented him from posting a top-10 in all four majors.

A T16 in the U.S. Open prevented him from posting a top-10 in all four majors. Masters Tournament: Returned to action, after a five-week layoff, to post a second in the Masters. It was his second runner-up finish and the fourth consecutive top-10. Trailed by three strokes after 36 and 54 holes. Finished two behind Tiger Woods after a closing 67 where he was tied for the lead on the back nine until a bogey at No. 16.

2000 Season

Sidelined for 10 weeks by back problems. First felt back pain following U.S. Open and was forced to withdraw during first round of THE INTERNATIONAL. Continuing pain caused withdrawals from PGA Championship and World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational

World Golf Championships-EMC World Cup: Completed the year by teaming with Tiger Woods in the World Cup in Argentina.

Completed the year by teaming with Tiger Woods in the World Cup in Argentina. The Presidents Cup: Member of his third Presidents Cup Team.

Member of his third Presidents Cup Team. Buick Challenge: Rebounded with 12th TOUR victory at the Buick Challenge. Made birdie on three of last four holes for a two-stroke victory at the Mountain View Course at Callaway Gardens, GA. With $414,000 paycheck, went over $2 million in a season for third time in career.

Rebounded with 12th TOUR victory at the Buick Challenge. Made birdie on three of last four holes for a two-stroke victory at the Mountain View Course at Callaway Gardens, GA. With $414,000 paycheck, went over $2 million in a season for third time in career. U.S. Open Championship: T8 at U.S. Open.

T8 at U.S. Open. Buick Classic: In June, lost Buick Classic in playoff with Dennis Paulson.

1999 Season

Became first player since Johnny Miller in 1974 to win four times before the Masters. Also first player since Nick Price (1993-94) to earn at least four victories in consecutive years.

Ryder Cup: Played in his first Ryder Cup, with the United States taking a one-point win against Europe in Massachusetts. Had a 1-2-1 record, winning his singles match over Jesper Parnevik, 5 and 4.

Played in his first Ryder Cup, with the United States taking a one-point win against Europe in Massachusetts. Had a 1-2-1 record, winning his singles match over Jesper Parnevik, 5 and 4. Sprint International: Was also runner-up at the Sprint International, losing to David Toms in the Modified Stableford scoring event.

Was also runner-up at the Sprint International, losing to David Toms in the Modified Stableford scoring event. BellSouth Classic: Won the following week, outside Atlanta, at the BellSouth Classic, with four under-70 rounds.

Won the following week, outside Atlanta, at the BellSouth Classic, with four under-70 rounds. THE PLAYERS Championship: Won THE PLAYERS Championship not far from his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla. The victory came on the same day his father, Bob, won the Emerald Coast Classic on Champions Tour. Moved to No. 1 in Official World Golf Ranking, snapping Tiger Woods' string of 41 consecutive weeks in first.

Won THE PLAYERS Championship not far from his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla. The victory came on the same day his father, Bob, won the Emerald Coast Classic on Champions Tour. Moved to No. 1 in Official World Golf Ranking, snapping Tiger Woods' string of 41 consecutive weeks in first. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Eagled the last hole to win Bob Hope Chrysler Classic and shoot 59, which matched Al Geiberger (1977) and Chip Beck (1991) for the lowest 18-hole score in TOUR history.

Eagled the last hole to win Bob Hope Chrysler Classic and shoot 59, which matched Al Geiberger (1977) and Chip Beck (1991) for the lowest 18-hole score in TOUR history. Mercedes Championships: Opened the year with back-to-back victories, shooting nine consecutive under-par rounds. At the Mercedes Championships, took control of the tournament with a second-round 63 and coasted to a nine-stroke win over Billy Mayfair and Mark O'Meara.

1998 Season

Led The Presidents Cup team eligibility list. Earned the Byron Nelson Award and Vardon Trophy with lowest scoring average (69.13) and the Arnold Palmer Award for earnings ($2,591,031), thanks to four victories.

The Presidents Cup: Had a disappointing 0-4-1 record in the International team's rout of the U.S. team at The Presidents Cup in Australia.

Had a disappointing 0-4-1 record in the International team's rout of the U.S. team at The Presidents Cup in Australia. Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Successfully defended his Michelob Championship at Kingsmill title. His 16-under 65-67-68-68 gave him a three-shot win over Phil Tataurangi.

Successfully defended his Michelob Championship at Kingsmill title. His 16-under 65-67-68-68 gave him a three-shot win over Phil Tataurangi. NEC World Series of Golf: Win No. 3 came at the NEC World Series of Golf in Akron, OH, a two-shot win over Phil Mickelson.

Win No. 3 came at the NEC World Series of Golf in Akron, OH, a two-shot win over Phil Mickelson. Shell Houston Open: Recovered from a disappointing T2 at the Masters Tournament to win the Shell Houston Open, thanks to a final-round 64.

Recovered from a disappointing T2 at the Masters Tournament to win the Shell Houston Open, thanks to a final-round 64. Tucson Chrysler Classic: First win of the year was at the Tucson Chrysler Classic. Shot a second-round 62 and despite a final-round 73, he still easily outdistanced Justin Leonard and David Toms.

1997 Season

Won last three events to finish second in official earnings. First player in PGA TOUR history to win playoffs in consecutive weeks. Also became first player since Billy Andrade in 1991 to win his first two titles back to back.

THE TOUR Championship: Won THE TOUR Championship.

Won THE TOUR Championship. Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Won the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic.

Won the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic. Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Won Michelob Championship at Kingsmill for first TOUR title.

1996 Season

Had his fourth and fifth runner-up finishes since joining the TOUR. Also had three third-place performances.

Bell Canadian Open: At the weather-shortened Bell Canadian Open, shot 69-65-69 at Glen Abbey GC to finish a stroke behind Dudley Hart.

At the weather-shortened Bell Canadian Open, shot 69-65-69 at Glen Abbey GC to finish a stroke behind Dudley Hart. Memorial Tournament: For the second consecutive year, was second at the Memorial Tournament.

For the second consecutive year, was second at the Memorial Tournament. GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Finished third at the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic (finished 64-68-65 outside Dallas.)

Finished third at the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic (finished 64-68-65 outside Dallas.) Shell Houston Open: Finished third at the Shell Houston Open (shot a final-round 72).

Finished third at the Shell Houston Open (shot a final-round 72). BellSouth Classic: Finished third at the BellSouth Classic (shot a final-round 76).

1995 Season

In rookie season, just missed winning four times in his rookie season, with three runner-up showings and a third-place performance.

Memorial Tournament: Final runner-up finish came at the Memorial Tournament. Fired rounds of 64-68 on the weekend at Muirfield Village however still finished four strokes behind Greg Norman in Ohio. His year resulted in a then-rookie earnings record on TOUR.

Final runner-up finish came at the Memorial Tournament. Fired rounds of 64-68 on the weekend at Muirfield Village however still finished four strokes behind Greg Norman in Ohio. His year resulted in a then-rookie earnings record on TOUR. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: At the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, he had rounds of 67-68-65-67-69 to finish 24-under, a stroke behind Kenny Perry.

At the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, he had rounds of 67-68-65-67-69 to finish 24-under, a stroke behind Kenny Perry. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: At the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, he opened with a 72 and then recorded consecutive 67s, which left him two strokes behind winner Peter Jacobsen.

1994 Season

Enjoyed one top-10 in his six PGA TOUR starts. Played 22 Korn Ferry Tour events and finished eighth on the money list. Was T3 three times. Earned his 1995 PGA TOUR playing privileges.

NIKE TOUR Championship: T6 in defense of his Tour Championship title.

T6 in defense of his Tour Championship title. NIKE Tri-Cities Open: Was T4 at the Tri-Cities Open.

Was T4 at the Tri-Cities Open. NIKE Utah Classic: A runner-up finish at the Utah Classic in Provo his best performance on the Korn Ferry Tour. In Utah, finished a stroke behind Chris Perry at Riverside CC after taking a one-stroke lead into the final round.

A runner-up finish at the Utah Classic in Provo his best performance on the Korn Ferry Tour. In Utah, finished a stroke behind Chris Perry at Riverside CC after taking a one-stroke lead into the final round. NIKE New Mexico Charity Classic: The week after Texarkana, he finished 69-66 to T4 at the New Mexico Charity Classic, two shots behind winner Jim Carter.

The week after Texarkana, he finished 69-66 to T4 at the New Mexico Charity Classic, two shots behind winner Jim Carter. NIKE Texarkana Open: T3 at the Texarkana Open.

T3 at the Texarkana Open. NIKE Ozarks Open: T3 at the Ozarks Open.

T3 at the Ozarks Open. Motorola Western Open: T8 at the Motorola Western Open. Shot a final-round 68 at Cog Hill G&CC to move up 28 places on the final day.

T8 at the Motorola Western Open. Shot a final-round 68 at Cog Hill G&CC to move up 28 places on the final day. NIKE Carolina Classic: T5 at the Carolina Classic.

T5 at the Carolina Classic. NIKE Alabama Classic: T3 at the Alabama Classic.

T3 at the Alabama Classic. NIKE Pensacola Classic: T5 at the Pensacola Classic.

1993 Season

Finished 11th on Korn Ferry Tour money list despite playing in only nine events.

NIKE TOUR Championship: At the Web.com Tour Championship at Pumpkin Ridge GC in Oregon, came from three strokes back on the final day to overtake Danny Briggs and win by one stroke.

At the Web.com Tour Championship at Pumpkin Ridge GC in Oregon, came from three strokes back on the final day to overtake Danny Briggs and win by one stroke. NIKE Wichita Open: Won the Wichita Open in August by a stroke over Jeff Lee and John Morse.

Won the Wichita Open in August by a stroke over Jeff Lee and John Morse. Federal Express St. Jude Classic: Best performance in five PGA TOUR starts was a T19 at the Federal Express St. Jude Classic in August.

1992 Season

BellSouth Classic: Held two-stroke lead through 54 holes at 1992 BellSouth Classic in his PGA TOUR debut before closing with 79 and finishing T13.

Amateur Highlights