Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (51st), All-Time Money List (86th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1994

1994 Korn Ferry Tour: 2010

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

1999 MCI Classic

International Victories (1)

1990 Benson & Hedges Malaysian Open [Asia]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

1999 Defeated Jeff Sluman, Payne Stewart, MCI Classic

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)

2020 Lost to Bernhard Langer, Kenny Perry, Shane Bertsch, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge

Personal

Made first foray into golf course design business with Salem Glen near Winston-Salem, N.C. Formed Glen Day-Alan Blalock Golf Course Design in 1999. Projects include a course re-design at Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County, Ala., and the Auburn Golf Building for Auburn University; also did course re-design at Vestavia CC, in Vestavia Hills, Ala., and working on re-design of the entrance at Vestavia CC.

Credits grandfather with encouraging his pursuit of golf career. Grandfather co-signed loan so he could play in Asia and Europe. Father-in-law Bob Ralston is a former PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour player.

Used to have pictures of his daughters on buttons he wore on his cap while playing.

Serves as host for annual Day For Charity Pro-Am in Little Rock, Ark., in support of charities throughout central Arkansas.

Special Interests

Hunting

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Posted rounds of 69-69-66 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T5. It was his sixth top-10 of the season, tied for most in his career (2018).

Posted rounds of 69-69-66 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T5. It was his sixth top-10 of the season, tied for most in his career (2018). Sanford International: Carded a second-round 64, tied for his lowest round of the season, en route to a T8 finish at the Sanford International.

Carded a second-round 64, tied for his lowest round of the season, en route to a T8 finish at the Sanford International. Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge: Lost in a four-man playoff and finished T2 at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. It was his first playoff since the 1999 RBC Heritage, where he prevailed over Payne Stewart and Jeff Sluman for his only PGA TOUR victory.

Lost in a four-man playoff and finished T2 at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. It was his first playoff since the 1999 RBC Heritage, where he prevailed over Payne Stewart and Jeff Sluman for his only PGA TOUR victory. The Ally Challenge: Closed with an even-par 72 and finished T10 at The Ally Challenge.

Closed with an even-par 72 and finished T10 at The Ally Challenge. Hoag Classic: Carded rounds of 70-65-64 to finish T2 at the Hoag Classic, matching his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Marks the first time since 2016 Day has recorded back-to-back finishes in the top 10.

Carded rounds of 70-65-64 to finish T2 at the Hoag Classic, matching his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Marks the first time since 2016 Day has recorded back-to-back finishes in the top 10. Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 67-70-71 to finish T9 at the Cologuard Classic, his first top-10 since the 2018 Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Posted rounds of 69-69-66 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T5. It was his sixth top-10 of the season, tied for most in his career (2018).

Posted rounds of 69-69-66 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T5. It was his sixth top-10 of the season, tied for most in his career (2018). Sanford International: Carded a second-round 64, tied for his lowest round of the season, en route to a T8 finish at the Sanford International.

Carded a second-round 64, tied for his lowest round of the season, en route to a T8 finish at the Sanford International. Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge: Lost in a four-man playoff and finished T2 at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. It was his first playoff since the 1999 RBC Heritage, where he prevailed over Payne Stewart and Jeff Sluman for his only PGA TOUR victory.

Lost in a four-man playoff and finished T2 at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. It was his first playoff since the 1999 RBC Heritage, where he prevailed over Payne Stewart and Jeff Sluman for his only PGA TOUR victory. The Ally Challenge: Closed with an even-par 72 and finished T10 at The Ally Challenge.

Closed with an even-par 72 and finished T10 at The Ally Challenge. Hoag Classic: Carded rounds of 70-65-64 to finish T2 at the Hoag Classic, matching his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Marks the first time since 2016 Day has recorded back-to-back finishes in the top 10.

Carded rounds of 70-65-64 to finish T2 at the Hoag Classic, matching his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Marks the first time since 2016 Day has recorded back-to-back finishes in the top 10. Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 67-70-71 to finish T9 at the Cologuard Classic, his first top-10 since the 2018 Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

2019 Season

Tallied nine top-25 finishes, including a season-best T11 at the Chubb Classic, and finished 51st in the Charles Schwab Cup.

2018 Season

Posted six top-10s, including a career-best T2 finish at the Principal Charity Classic, and finished 25th in the Charles Schwab Cup. Ranked second in Driving Accuracy (77.92%) and fifth in Putting Average (1.743).

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: He opened the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs with a T8 finish at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, breaking a streak of seven starts without a top-10.

He opened the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs with a T8 finish at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, breaking a streak of seven starts without a top-10. 3M Championship: Carded 15-under 201 to finish T3 at the 3M Championship, marking his fifth top-10 of the 2018 season.

Carded 15-under 201 to finish T3 at the 3M Championship, marking his fifth top-10 of the 2018 season. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Day posted his fourth top-10 of the season, finishing T10 (66-69-69-69) at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Day posted his fourth top-10 of the season, finishing T10 (66-69-69-69) at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Principal Charity Classic: Day carded rounds of 65-68 and finished T2 at the weather-shortened Principal Charity Classic. It was his best finish in 55 starts on PGA TOUR Champions.

Day carded rounds of 65-68 and finished T2 at the weather-shortened Principal Charity Classic. It was his best finish in 55 starts on PGA TOUR Champions. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Moved up 25 places on the leaderboard after carding a 7-under 65 in the final round to finish T9 at the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

2017 Season

Advanced to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished the year 25th on the final money list, an improvement of 12 spots from his rookie campaign. Closed the year with four straight top-20 finishes.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Finished T13 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Finished T13 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. SAS Championship: Was one stroke off the pace after 36 holes at the SAS Championship and eventually finished T11.

Was one stroke off the pace after 36 holes at the SAS Championship and eventually finished T11. JAPAN AIRLINES Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the inaugural JAPAN AIRLINES Championship before finishing fourth overall.

Shared the first-round lead at the inaugural JAPAN AIRLINES Championship before finishing fourth overall. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Claimed a sixth-place finish at the U.S. Senior Open in early July.

Claimed a sixth-place finish at the U.S. Senior Open in early July. Principal Charity Classic: Shared the first and second-round leads at the Principal Charity Classic before a final-round 4-over-par 76 led to a T13 finish in Iowa.

Shared the first and second-round leads at the Principal Charity Classic before a final-round 4-over-par 76 led to a T13 finish in Iowa. Regions Tradition: Four consecutive sub-par rounds led to a T10 finish at May's Regions Tradition.

Four consecutive sub-par rounds led to a T10 finish at May's Regions Tradition. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Was T3 after 36 holes at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic before a closing-round 72 left him T6. Highlight of his tournament was an ace on No. 14 in the second round. Used an 8-iron from 156 for his ace, the 18th of his career and 16th in competition.

2016 Season

Was a non-exempt player when the year began but his strong play resulted in 21 starts and five top-10 finishes.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Narrowly missed a spot in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Was in the 36th and final exempt position heading into the second playoff event at the Dominion Charity Classic, but finished T39 to slip to 37th on the Charles Schwab Cup points list, 2,415 points shy of Esteban Toledo, who earned the 36th place.

Narrowly missed a spot in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Was in the 36th and final exempt position heading into the second playoff event at the Dominion Charity Classic, but finished T39 to slip to 37th on the Charles Schwab Cup points list, 2,415 points shy of Esteban Toledo, who earned the 36th place. SAS Championship: Was T9 at the SAS Championship.

Was T9 at the SAS Championship. Toshiba Classic: A closing-round 5-under-par 66 led to a T10 finish at the Toshiba Classic.

A closing-round 5-under-par 66 led to a T10 finish at the Toshiba Classic. 3M Championship: Was an open qualifier at the 3M Championship in August and opened with a 7-under-par 65 to grab the 18-hole lead at the event. Rounds of 67-68 led to a career-best T5 finish at TPC Twin Cities.

Was an open qualifier at the 3M Championship in August and opened with a 7-under-par 65 to grab the 18-hole lead at the event. Rounds of 67-68 led to a career-best T5 finish at TPC Twin Cities. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Was also T6 at July's DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

Was also T6 at July's DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Posted a T6 finish at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in April highlighted by a second-round 7-under-par 65. The top-10 finish earned him a spot at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, the next event.

2015 Season

Made four cuts in eight starts on the PGA TOUR. Also played in nine events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made five cuts with a pair of top-10 finishes to his credit.

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Was T10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Was T10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Barbasol Championship: A T36 at the Barbasol Championship was his best finish.

A T36 at the Barbasol Championship was his best finish. Panama Claro Championship: Was T6 at the Panama Claro Championship.

2014 Season

Split his time between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Made just one cut in five starts on the PGA TOUR. Played in 11 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made cuts in 10 of those.

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: T17 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship was his best showing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

T17 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship was his best showing on the Korn Ferry Tour. John Deere Classic: Was T27 at the John Deere Classic.

2013 Season

Made four of six cuts on the PGA TOUR, with one top-10. Finished No. 191 in the FedExCup standings. Did not improve his 2013-14 TOUR status even though he played all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T10 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic for his first top-10 since the 2008 RBC Canadian Open (T8). It marked just his second top 10 in 18 starts in Memphis (third in 1998).

2011 Season

Missed the cut in both PGA TOUR starts and withdrew from his lone Korn Ferry Tour start.

2010 Season

Split time between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Failed to crack the top-10 in 13 TOUR starts. Made 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T16 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship for his best finish.

Finished T16 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship for his best finish. RBC Canadian Open: Picked up his fifth career PGA TOUR ace when he made a hole-in-one during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.

2009 Season

After earning PGA TOUR card through Qualifying School, made the cut in 14 of 26 starts with four top-25 finishes.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: One of two season best finishes was a T13 finish at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.

One of two season best finishes was a T13 finish at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Quail Hollow Championship: Finished T13 at the Quail Hollow Championship for one of two season best finishes.

2008 Season

Played in seven Korn Ferry Tour events.

RBC Canadian Open: Got into the field as an alternate and finished T8 at the RBC Canadian Open in July. First top-10 finish since the 2006 Southern Farm Bureau Classic (T5). Also totaled four top-25s, most since 2004.

2007 Season

Veteran made 27 PGA TOUR starts, with three top-25s.

Canadian Open presented by Franklin Templeton Investments: Best finish was a T15 at the Canadian Open.

2006 Season

Spent most of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in eight of 19 outings, with two top-10s. Notched his first career top-10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played in 12 PGA TOUR events in 2006. Had his fourth career top-10 (T3 in 2004, T7 in 2003 and T3 in 1999) in Madison, Miss.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Returned to the PGA TOUR in 2007 after a T16 finish at 2006 Qualifying Tournament.

Returned to the PGA TOUR in 2007 after a T16 finish at 2006 Qualifying Tournament. Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Closed with a 6-under 66 to finish T5 at the 2006 Southern Farm Bureau Classic.

Closed with a 6-under 66 to finish T5 at the 2006 Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Xerox Classic: Made a runner-up effort at the Xerox Classic.

2005 Season

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: At the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, finished T9, his first top-10 of the season.

At the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, finished T9, his first top-10 of the season. B.C. Open: Shared the first-round lead at the B.C. Open after a 9-under 63. Finished T13

2004 Season

Fell out of the top-125 for the first time since joining the PGA TOUR in 1994. Has never finished outside the top-100. Played in a career-high 33 events making 17 cuts.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Secured first top-10 in a year with his T3 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, where he finished T7 the prior season. Shared first-round lead with Harrison Frazar and John Senden. Finish jumped him from No. 146 on PGA TOUR money list to No. 130 with four events to go and ensured at least conditional status in 2005.

Secured first top-10 in a year with his T3 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, where he finished T7 the prior season. Shared first-round lead with Harrison Frazar and John Senden. Finish jumped him from No. 146 on PGA TOUR money list to No. 130 with four events to go and ensured at least conditional status in 2005. Bell Canadian Open: Finished T19 at the Bell Canadian Open.

Finished T19 at the Bell Canadian Open. Buick Open: Finished T24 at the Buick Open.

2003 Season

Had finished among the top 100 in earnings dating back to 1994. Opened the year missing the cut in his first five tournaments, then made 19 cuts in next 26 starts, including the last seven. Earned $379,153 of his $788,557 season total in the final seven tournaments, which included five top-25s.

2002 Season

After missing four of six cuts to open the season, only missed playing on the weekend four times over his final 25 events.

Tampa Bay Classic presented by Buick: Earned runner-up finish at Tampa Bay Classic, seven strokes behind K.J. Choi. Earned paycheck of $280,800.

Earned runner-up finish at Tampa Bay Classic, seven strokes behind K.J. Choi. Earned paycheck of $280,800. B.C. Open: First top-10 finish of the year at the B.C. Open, T3.

2001 Season

Finished 71st in earnings with $715,780.

MasterCard Colonial: Posted best finish since winning the 1999 MCI Classic with a solo fourth at the MasterCard Colonial.

2000 Season

National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: Best payday of the season at the National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World with a solo sixth and $108,000.

Best payday of the season at the National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World with a solo sixth and $108,000. Mercedes Championships: The first of two top-10s came at the first event of the season with a T8 in the Mercedes Championship.

The first of two top-10s came at the first event of the season with a T8 in the Mercedes Championship. Injury: Expressed concern in April he may have come back too soon from his November 1999 arthroscopic surgery.

1999 Season

MCI Classic: Was the first of nine first-time winners during the season with playoff victory at the MCI Classic. Sank 35-foot birdie putt on first extra hole to defeat Payne Stewart and Jeff Sluman. Shot 70-68-70 and was five strokes out of the lead heading into Sunday. Final-round 66 produced a tie with Stewart and Sluman, who both shot 70 on Sunday.

1998 Season

MCI Classic: Finished second at MCI Classic.

Finished second at MCI Classic. Freeport-McDermott Classic: Was T3 at Freeport-McDermott Classic.

Was T3 at Freeport-McDermott Classic. THE PLAYERS Championship: Made impressive jump as a legitimate contender. Led after 18 holes and was second through 54 holes before recording first career runner-up finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.

1997 Season

Productive first half of season by making 12 of his 14 cuts before June 1.

1996 Season

Had holes-in-one in back-to-back weeks, at the Nissan Open and the Doral-Ryder Open.

Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: T10 at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic.

T10 at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic. Motorola Western Open: Best finish came at Motorola Western Open, where he finished T4.

Best finish came at Motorola Western Open, where he finished T4. Memorial Tournament: T10 at the Memorial Tournament.

T10 at the Memorial Tournament. MasterCard Colonial: T10 at MasterCard Colonial.

T10 at MasterCard Colonial. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: T9 at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

1995 Season

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Posted career-low round of 62 in first round of FedEx St. Jude Classic before finishing 21st.

1994 Season

Finished third in rookie earnings behind Ernie Els and Mike Heinen.

Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic: Opened with season-low 64 on way to runner-up finish at Anheuser-Busch Classic, finishing three strokes behind winner Mark McCumber.

Opened with season-low 64 on way to runner-up finish at Anheuser-Busch Classic, finishing three strokes behind winner Mark McCumber. Canon Greater Hartford Open: Was T9 at Canon Greater Hartford Open same year, tournament in which he scored two holes-in-one.

1993 Season

First earned membership on PGA TOUR by finishing 11th at Qualifying Tournament.