Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (40th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2003

2003 Korn Ferry Tour: 2006

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2009 Nationwide Tour Players Cup

International Victories (1)

1994 Jamaica Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2015 Lost to Jordan Spieth, John Deere Classic

Personal

GM Goodwrench, his father's employer for 32 years, sponsored him during his rookie season on the 2003 PGA TOUR.

Played on the European Tour from 1998-2002.

Has played in 26 countries during his career.

Special Interests

Fishing, hunting

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Recorded a season-best T10 finish in his second start at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Carded four top-10s, including fourth-place finishes at the PURE Insurance Championship and Shaw Charity Classic, and finished 40th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

PURE Insurance Championship: Carded a final-round 3-under 69 at the PURE Insurance Championship to finish in fourth place. Posted 7-under 208 to fall two shots shy of the Kirk Triplett - Billy Andrade playoff.

American Family Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 67-71-67 to finish T8 at the American Family Insurance Championship, his first top-10 of the season.

2018 Season

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: He posted rounds of 69-70-69 and finished T6 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his fifth top-10 in seven starts this season.

Sanford International: Carded rounds of 68-66-69 to finish T6 at 7-under in just his fourth start of the year at the inaugural Sanford International.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: In his second career start on PGA TOUR Champions, carded a final-round 67 to finish T3 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

In his second career start on PGA TOUR Champions, carded a final-round 67 to finish T3 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. 3M Championship: Carded three rounds of 5-under 67 to finish T3 in his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the 3M Championship.

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with four made cuts in nine starts. Ended the season 156th on the Regular Season money list. Played in 12 PGA TOUR events in 2016 with six made cuts. Ended the season ranked 208th in the FedExCup standings.

Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Recorded a season-best T28 at the Brasil Champions in April.

2015 Season

Playing on a Minor Medical Extension due to a left-shoulder injury, will have four events during the 2015-16 PGA TOUR Season to earn 67 FedExCup points or $107,916 to satisfy the medical extension. Made eight of 16 PGA TOUR cuts during the campaign. Finished No. 142 on the FedExCup standings. Made all four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in a bid to regain status on the PGA TOUR in case he does not reach his medical extension number but tied for 50th on that money list.

The Open Championship: Earned an Open Championship spot through the Open Qualifying Series via his finish in Illinois.

A playoff loss at the John Deere Classic was his lone top-10. AT&T Byron Nelson: Posted a 7-under 64 in the final round, his lowest PGA TOUR round since a second-round, 7-under 63 at the 2013 AT&T Byron Nelson.

2014 Season

Played in 17 Korn Ferry Tour events, recording two T4s, a T7 and eight top-25s, while making the cut in all but two of his starts. From May until the end of the Regular Season in August, missed just one cut, with his other finishes all between T22 and T41. Made the cut in all four Finals' events, posting T4, T38, T14 and T21 finishes.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Another good finish came two weeks later, a T14 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, which gave him enough Finals' earnings to assure his 2014-15 card.

WNB Golf Classic: In April, fired 69-64 to open the WNB Golf Classic, leaving him one stroke behind leader Andrew Putnam. After a third-round 71 he would finish T4 in the tournament when winds forced cancellation of the fourth round in Midland.

In April, fired 69-64 to open the WNB Golf Classic, leaving him one stroke behind leader Andrew Putnam. After a third-round 71 he would finish T4 in the tournament when winds forced cancellation of the fourth round in Midland. Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: Opened with 65-66 at the Brasil Champions in March. Scores of 68-69 on the weekend could not keep pace with the other leaders but did result in a T7 in his third start of the year. It was the first time since the PGA TOUR's Humana Challenge in January of 2013 he posted all four rounds in the 60s. It was his first top-10 since the 2009 Web.com Tour Championship.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 22 starts on the PGA TOUR and finished No. 152 on the FedExCup points list.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Best week was a T12 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in mid-May, which started a stretch where he made the cut in nine of his final 11 starts.

2012 Season

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: In the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, posted a second-round, 6-under 66 en route to a T9 in his third start in the Disney tournament.

Opened up the FedExCup Playoffs with a T10 finish at The Barclays. The Honda Classic: Following a second-round, 6-under 64, birdied his final hole Sunday at The Honda Classic to join Tiger Woods in the runner-up spot, two strokes behind Rory McIlroy. The finish topped his previous-best finish on TOUR in 10 years, a third-place showing at the 2011 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2011 Season

Followed up career-best season with made cuts in half of his 18 starts, including two top-10 finishes.

Travelers Championship: Finished T9 at the Travelers Championship, with rounds of 66-69-66-65.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In his fourth start of the season and 100th PGA TOUR start overall, claimed a career-best third at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, supplanting his previous best of T5 at the 2010 Deutsche Bank Championship.

2010 Season

In third full season on the PGA TOUR, recorded a personal-best three top-10s (later tied in 2012) to finish 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Finished 43rd in final FedExCup standings with a T24 performance at the BMW Championship in the third Playoff event.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Played his way into the BMW Championship with a T5 performance the previous week (equaling his career-best finish at the event) at the Deutsche Bank Championship. He moved from No. 92 to No. 48 in the standings. Closed at TPC Boston with a 12-under 130 over the final 36 holes, the best of the 99-player field.

Valero Texas Open: Next top-10 finish came with a T9 at the Valero Texas Open following four sub-par rounds.

Next top-10 finish came with a T9 at the Valero Texas Open following four sub-par rounds. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In his second start at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (T30 in 2005), was T5, the best finish of his career to date.

2009 Season

Finished No. 5 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, thanks to a stretch that saw him win a tournament and post seven top-10 finishes in a stretch of eight starts. Was No. 1 in birdie average, No. 2 in scoring average and T2 in putting average for the season.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Missed the cut in his next two starts but came back to finish T7 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship, his 11th top-25 in 15 starts.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: He made it five consecutive top-10s with a T9 at the Albertsons Boise Open, where he opened with a 2-over 73 and was tied for 111th. Second-round 66 helped him make the cut on the number to run his season total to 11 cuts made in 11 starts.

Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Continued his stellar summer with a T5 a the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic, closing with a 4-under 66. Payday pushed his season total past the $300,000 mark.

Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders: His next start was at the Christmas In October Classic, where he finished T9, was his fourth top-10 in five starts.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Continued his stellar season with a T3 the next week at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. Earned $57,867 and jumped to No. 2 on the money list, locking up a spot on the 2010 PGA TOUR.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Finished second at the Cox Classic in Omaha. His 19-under-par total was one behind winner Rich Barcelo.

Finished second at the Cox Classic in Omaha. His 19-under-par total was one behind winner Rich Barcelo. Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Earned his first career title with a three-stroke win at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup. Held a one-shot lead after 54 holes at the Pete Dye GC. Made five birdies in the first 10 holes Sunday to stretch his lead to five strokes. The lead was reduced to two with a double bogey at No. 13, but he steadied things down the stretch with a birdie and four closing pars to collect the win. The first-place check of $108,000 moved him from No. 108 to No. 10 on the money list.

2008 Season

Began the season with no status on any Tour. Made the cut in six of his nine starts, all top-20 finishes.

The Open Championship: Successfully qualified for The Open Championship, where he made the cut at Royal Birkdale.

Successfully qualified for The Open Championship, where he made the cut at Royal Birkdale. Henrico County Open: Other top 10 was a T10 at the Henrico County Open.

Other top 10 was a T10 at the Henrico County Open. Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Took advantage of a sponsor's exemption at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship to T7. Was tied for second after 54 holes and played in the final group with leader J.J. Killeen.

2005 Season

In only his second full season on the PGA TOUR, finished No. 156 on TOUR with three top-25 finishes. Made the cut in 12 of 28 starts.

Buick Invitational: Season-best was a T11 at the Buick Invitational.

2004 Season

Did not play a PGA TOUR event due to broken right wrist suffered on Jan. 17.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Solidified status for 2005 with T26 finish at PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.

2003 Season

Despite not starting campaign until Buick Invitational, enjoyed successful rookie campaign with five top-25s in 25 starts.

FBR Capital Open: Picked up his first career top-10 in 16th event on TOUR with a T7 at the FBR Capital Open. Was two back through 36 holes before finishing six behind winner Rory Sabbatini.

Picked up his first career top-10 in 16th event on TOUR with a T7 at the FBR Capital Open. Was two back through 36 holes before finishing six behind winner Rory Sabbatini. BellSouth Classic: Aced the 136-yard par-3 second hole at the TPC at Sugarloaf in the BellSouth Classic with a 9-iron.

2002 Season

Played the season on a Medical Extension after chronic fatigue syndrome curtailed his 2001 season to six events.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned initial PGA TOUR card via his T21 finish at the 2001 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

2000 Season

Belgacom Open: Has five career top-10s on the European Tour with a T3 best finish at the 2000 Belgacom Open.

1994 Season

Jamaica Open: Won the 1994 Jamaican Open and has one victory on the Hooters Tour.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE