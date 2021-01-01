Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (5th), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (10), All-Time Money List (65th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2013

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (7)

2014 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid

U.S. Senior Open Championship, Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid 2015 Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid

Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid 2016 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship 2017 JAPAN AIRLINES Championship, SAS Championship

JAPAN AIRLINES Championship, SAS Championship 2019 Invesco QQQ Championship

International Victories (42)

1989 Portuguese Open-TPC [Eur]

Portuguese Open-TPC [Eur] 1991 Scandinavian Masters [Eur]

Scandinavian Masters [Eur] 1993 Heineken Dutch Open [Eur]

Heineken Dutch Open [Eur] 1993 Volvo Masters [Eur]

Volvo Masters [Eur] 1994 Peugeot Open de Espana [Eur]

Peugeot Open de Espana [Eur] 1994 Murphy's English Open [Eur]

Murphy's English Open [Eur] 1994 Volvo German Open [Eur]

Volvo German Open [Eur] 1995 Volvo German Open [Eur]

Volvo German Open [Eur] 1996 Lancome Trophy [Eur]

Lancome Trophy [Eur] 1996 Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]

Dubai Desert Classic [Eur] 1996 Murphy's Irish Open [Eur]

Murphy's Irish Open [Eur] 1996 Canon European Masters [Eur]

Canon European Masters [Eur] 1996 Nedbank Challenge [SAf]

Nedbank Challenge [SAf] 1997 Compaq European Grand Prix [Eur]

Compaq European Grand Prix [Eur] 1997 Murphy's Irish Open [Eur]

Murphy's Irish Open [Eur] 1998 Volvo PGA Championship [Eur]

Volvo PGA Championship [Eur] 1998 One2One British Masters [Eur]

One2One British Masters [Eur] 1998 Linde German Masters [Eur]

Linde German Masters [Eur] 1998 World Cup [ind]

World Cup [ind] 1999 Benson & Hedges International Open [Eur]

Benson & Hedges International Open [Eur] 1999 Volvo PGA Championship [Eur]

Volvo PGA Championship [Eur] 1999 Standard Life Loch Lomond [Eur]

Standard Life Loch Lomond [Eur] 1999 Volvo Scandinavian Masters [Eur]

Volvo Scandinavian Masters [Eur] 1999 BMW International [Eur]

BMW International [Eur] 1999 Novetel Perrier de France [Eur]

Novetel Perrier de France [Eur] 2000 Volvo PGA Championship [Eur]

Volvo PGA Championship [Eur] 2001 Murphy's Irish Open [Eur]

Murphy's Irish Open [Eur] 2001 Volvo Scandinavian Masters [Eur]

Volvo Scandinavian Masters [Eur] 2001 Ericsson Masters [Aus]

Ericsson Masters [Aus] 2002 Volvo Masters [Eur]

Volvo Masters [Eur] 2002 TCL Classic [Asia]

TCL Classic [Asia] 2003 Macau Open [Asia]

Macau Open [Asia] 2004 Caltex Masters [Eur]

Caltex Masters [Eur] 2005 Dunhill Links Championship [Eur]

Dunhill Links Championship [Eur] 2005 UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur]

UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur] 2007 Smurfit Kappa European Open [Eur]

Smurfit Kappa European Open [Eur] 2013 Travis Perkins Senior Masters

Travis Perkins Senior Masters 2014 Travis Perkins Masters

Travis Perkins Masters 2014 Russian Open Golf Championship.

Russian Open Golf Championship. 2015 Travis Perkins Masters

Travis Perkins Masters 2015 MCB Tour Championship

MCB Tour Championship 2018 Shipco Masters

Additional Victories (44)

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

1994 Lost to Loren Roberts, Ernie Els, U.S. Open Championship

Lost to Loren Roberts, Ernie Els, U.S. Open Championship 1995 Lost to Steve Elkington, PGA Championship

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (3-0)

2014 Defeated Gene Sauers, U.S. Senior Open Championship

Defeated Gene Sauers, U.S. Senior Open Championship 2016 Defeated Scott McCarron, Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

Defeated Scott McCarron, Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship 2019 Defeated Bernhard Langer, Invesco QQQ Championship

National Teams

1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006 Ryder Cup

2010 Ryder Cup Captain

1988, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2006, 2007, 2008 World Cup

2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007 Seve Trophy

2000, 2002, 2003, 2005 Seve Trophy Captain

Personal

Born in Scotland and raised in Yorkshire, where father, James, was a company director. Father retired as Royal Troon secretary in 1997.

Received the Asia Pacific Lifetime Achievement Award, along with Jeev Milkha Singh in December 2012.

Established The Elizabeth Montgomerie Foundation in memory of his mother who died of lung cancer. The EMF aims to raise money for cancer patients and their families. The Foundation focuses on funding for two Maggies Cancer Centers in Scotland, built in his mother's name. The first opened in Aberdeen in September, 2013.

Has represented Scotland 10 times in the World Cup, playing with eight different partners.

Attended Houston Baptist University.

Received Member of the British Empire (MBE) from H.M. the Queen in 1998 and Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2005 from Prince Charles.

The most-prolific British winner in European Tour history, with 35 titles (third all-time) and a record seven consecutive Order of Merit titles for annual earnings from 1993-99 and an eighth in 2005.

Trails Seve Ballesteros (50 wins) and Bernhard Langer (42) on the career European Tour victory list. European Tour Player of the Year five times.

Special Interests

Music, cars, reading, films

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Was one of three players to post top-five finishes in all three Playoffs events, including a win at the Invesco QQQ Championship. Finished No. 5 in the Charles Schwab Cup, his fourth top-five finish in the final standings.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Eagled the 18th hole to post a final-round 65 and finish T4 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Was one of three players to post three top-five finishes in the Playoffs, and he was tied for the best cumulative score in the Playoffs (45-under).

Eagled the 18th hole to post a final-round 65 and finish T4 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Was one of three players to post three top-five finishes in the Playoffs, and he was tied for the best cumulative score in the Playoffs (45-under). Invesco QQQ Championship: Defeated Bernhard Langer on the first playoff hole at the Invesco QQQ Championship for his seventh career victory, improving his playoff record to 3-0. Erased a five-shot deficit with a tournament-record score of 63 in the final round.

Defeated Bernhard Langer on the first playoff hole at the Invesco QQQ Championship for his seventh career victory, improving his playoff record to 3-0. Erased a five-shot deficit with a tournament-record score of 63 in the final round. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Played in the final group in the final round and led by one with nine holes to go at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Parred Nos. 10-17 and shot a final-round 68 to finish third, three shots behind winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Played in the final group in the final round and led by one with nine holes to go at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Parred Nos. 10-17 and shot a final-round 68 to finish third, three shots behind winner Miguel Angel Jimenez. Sanford International: Closed with weekend rounds of 66-67 to finish T2 at the Sanford International, his best finish since finishing second at the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Closed with weekend rounds of 66-67 to finish T2 at the Sanford International, his best finish since finishing second at the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Sunday at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open to secure a tie for fourth, his best finish of the year.

Carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Sunday at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open to secure a tie for fourth, his best finish of the year. Mastercard Japan Championship: In his title defense at the Mastercard Japan Championship, finished T10 after rounds of 68-72-70.

In his title defense at the Mastercard Japan Championship, finished T10 after rounds of 68-72-70. Insperity Invitational: Closed with a final-round 72 en route to an 8-under total and a T7 finish at the Insperity Invitational.

Closed with a final-round 72 en route to an 8-under total and a T7 finish at the Insperity Invitational. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Finished T10 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic after rounds of 74-71-68.

Finished T10 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic after rounds of 74-71-68. Chubb Classic: Carded rounds of 69-63-70 and finished T6, his third top-10 in six starts at the Chubb Classic.

Carded rounds of 69-63-70 and finished T6, his third top-10 in six starts at the Chubb Classic. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Carded rounds of 69-66-70–205 to finish in seventh place at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Has recorded a top-10 finish every year on PGA TOUR Champions dating back to 2013.

2018 Season

In 25 starts, Montgomerie posted only three top-10s, the fewest in five full seasons on PGA TOUR Champions. Posted just two top-20 finishes in his last 13 starts, and his 29th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Cup was his worst since 2013, the year he turned 50.

American Family Insurance Championship: Montgomerie closed with an 8-under 64, matching the lowest final round of his PGA TOUR Champions career, and finished T3 at the American Family Insurance Championship.

Montgomerie closed with an 8-under 64, matching the lowest final round of his PGA TOUR Champions career, and finished T3 at the American Family Insurance Championship. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Montgomerie closed with consecutive rounds of 67 and finished T6 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, his fourth top-10 in five starts at the event.

Montgomerie closed with consecutive rounds of 67 and finished T6 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, his fourth top-10 in five starts at the event. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Held a two-shot lead through 36 holes, but bogeyed the final hole of regulation at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to fall one shot shy of winner Jerry Kelly. Hit his tee shot in a fairway bunker and his approach over the back on the green before failing to get up and down after Kelly converted an 18-foot birdie putt.

2017 Season

Enjoyed another stellar year despite being sidelined for more than two months in the spring with an ankle injury. Missed several weeks early in the year with torn ligaments in his left ankle. Did not compete after the Chubb Classic in February until the Insperity Invitational the first week of May. Was eighth on the final money list, added two more victories to his resume during a five-week span in the fall and advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fourth year in succession.

SAS Championship: Added a sixth career title to his resume in October when his final-round 8-under-par 64 led to a three-stroke victory at the SAS Championship. Made just one bogey over his final 51 holes at Prestonwood Country Club.

Added a sixth career title to his resume in October when his final-round 8-under-par 64 led to a three-stroke victory at the SAS Championship. Made just one bogey over his final 51 holes at Prestonwood Country Club. PURE Insurance Championship: Was a T10 finisher at the PURE Insurance Championship in September.

Was a T10 finisher at the PURE Insurance Championship in September. JAPAN AIRLINES Championship: Parlayed a back-nine charge on Sunday at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship to earn his fifth career victory on PGA TOUR Champions. Started the final round three strokes shy of 36-hole leader Scott McCarron, but made birdies on four of his first five holes on the back nine to climb back into contention on the crowded leaderboard. Closed with a 5-under-par 67 for a one-stroke victory over McCarron and Billy Mayfair.

Parlayed a back-nine charge on Sunday at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship to earn his fifth career victory on PGA TOUR Champions. Started the final round three strokes shy of 36-hole leader Scott McCarron, but made birdies on four of his first five holes on the back nine to climb back into contention on the crowded leaderboard. Closed with a 5-under-par 67 for a one-stroke victory over McCarron and Billy Mayfair. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Had a nice two-week run in August, finishing T7 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open and fifth the following week at the Boeing Classic.

Had a nice two-week run in August, finishing T7 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open and fifth the following week at the Boeing Classic. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Finished T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Allianz Championship: Finished T6 at the Allianz Championship where he posted three consecutive rounds in the 60s. The three sub-par rounds increased his streak of consecutive sub-par rounds to 27 dating back to the final round of the 2016 Boeing Classic.

2016 Season

Enjoyed another highly-successful year on PGA TOUR Champions with a win, 10 top-10 finishes and second-place finishes on both the Charles Schwab Cup race and the 2016 money list. Finished the year with 22 consecutive sub-par rounds, including 16 in the 60s.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Three rounds in the 60s led to a third-place finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the final playoff event.

Three rounds in the 60s led to a third-place finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the final playoff event. PowerShares QQQ Championship: Was the 18-hole leader at the PowerShares QQQ Championship after a 7-under-par 65 and trailed by just one stroke after 36 holes. A 2-under-par 70 on Sunday led to a second-place finish, one shy of Tom Pernice, Jr.

Was the 18-hole leader at the PowerShares QQQ Championship after a 7-under-par 65 and trailed by just one stroke after 36 holes. A 2-under-par 70 on Sunday led to a second-place finish, one shy of Tom Pernice, Jr. SAS Championship: Was a T7 finisher at October's SAS Championship thanks to a final-round 5-under-par 67.

Was a T7 finisher at October's SAS Championship thanks to a final-round 5-under-par 67. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Claimed his fourth title on PGA TOUR Champions when he outlasted Scott McCarron in a three-hole playoff at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. Trailed by one stroke heading to the final hole but an errant drive by McCarron led to a bogey and a playoff. After each made successive pars on the first two holes, he drained a 15-foot birdie putt for the win. He started the day three behind McCarron, but birdies on three of his first four holes were critical.

Claimed his fourth title on PGA TOUR Champions when he outlasted Scott McCarron in a three-hole playoff at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. Trailed by one stroke heading to the final hole but an errant drive by McCarron led to a bogey and a playoff. After each made successive pars on the first two holes, he drained a 15-foot birdie putt for the win. He started the day three behind McCarron, but birdies on three of his first four holes were critical. Shaw Charity Classic: Finished T6 at the Shaw Charity Classic in September.

Finished T6 at the Shaw Charity Classic in September. 3M Championship: Was T10 at the 3M Championship.

Was T10 at the 3M Championship. The Open Championship: Qualified for The Open Championship at Royal Troon, where his father was the longtime club secretary. Finished 78th.

Qualified for The Open Championship at Royal Troon, where his father was the longtime club secretary. Finished 78th. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Made a spirited run to win a third straight Senior PGA Championship in May with four rounds in the 60s, but was unable to overtake Rocco Mediate at Harbor Shores in Michigan. Trailed by two strokes heading into the final round but despite just one bogey, could never close the gap on Mediate, who won by three strokes. His 72-hole score of 268 was the lowest scorer by a non-winner in tournament history, breaking John Cook's 2012 mark of 273.

Made a spirited run to win a third straight Senior PGA Championship in May with four rounds in the 60s, but was unable to overtake Rocco Mediate at Harbor Shores in Michigan. Trailed by two strokes heading into the final round but despite just one bogey, could never close the gap on Mediate, who won by three strokes. His 72-hole score of 268 was the lowest scorer by a non-winner in tournament history, breaking John Cook's 2012 mark of 273. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Was T4 in his next start with partner Mark O'Meara at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Was T4 in his next start with partner Mark O'Meara at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Allianz Championship: Used three consecutive sub-par rounds at the Allianz Championship to T6 in the year's first full-field event.

Used three consecutive sub-par rounds at the Allianz Championship to T6 in the year's first full-field event. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was T4 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April near Atlanta where he posted weekend rounds of 66-69.

Was T4 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April near Atlanta where he posted weekend rounds of 66-69. MCB Tour Championship: Was third at the European Senior Tour's MCB Tour Championship in December.

2015 Season

Led the Charles Schwab Cup race by 39 points going into the season-ending Schwab Cup Championship but ended up a runner-up to Bernhard Langer in the final Schwab Cup standings when Langer finished second in the tournament, and he finished T14 at Desert Mountain. Won his second consecutive European Senior Tour Order of Merit and John Jacobs Trophy at the conclusion of the season.

SAS Championship: Was also T5 at the SAS Championship in North Carolina in October. Closed with a 6-under-par 66, and his finish helped him regain the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup race after entering the week tied with Jeff Maggert.

Was also T5 at the SAS Championship in North Carolina in October. Closed with a 6-under-par 66, and his finish helped him regain the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup race after entering the week tied with Jeff Maggert. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Rounds of 68-67 earned him the 36-hole lead by one stroke over Olin Browne at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, but a pair of bogeys on the back nine ended his chances and he eventually finished T3, two strokes shy of eventual winner Esteban Toledo. His T3 finish was his sixth straight top-three effort.

Rounds of 68-67 earned him the 36-hole lead by one stroke over Olin Browne at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, but a pair of bogeys on the back nine ended his chances and he eventually finished T3, two strokes shy of eventual winner Esteban Toledo. His T3 finish was his sixth straight top-three effort. PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

Missed the cut at the PGA Championship. Shaw Charity Classic: Posted an opening-round, 8-under-par 62 at the Shaw Charity Classic and was tied for the lead after 36 holes with Miguel Angel Jimenez. A closing-round, even-par 70 left him in second, four strokes behind Maggert in Calgary.

Posted an opening-round, 8-under-par 62 at the Shaw Charity Classic and was tied for the lead after 36 holes with Miguel Angel Jimenez. A closing-round, even-par 70 left him in second, four strokes behind Maggert in Calgary. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Turned in a nice performance at The Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale in late-July when he finished third overall. Shared the 54-hole lead with Marco Dawson and held a two-stroke advantage on the back nine, but errant tee shots on Nos. 11 and 12 led to consecutive bogeys, dooming his chances. Finished three behind Dawson.

Turned in a nice performance at The Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale in late-July when he finished third overall. Shared the 54-hole lead with Marco Dawson and held a two-stroke advantage on the back nine, but errant tee shots on Nos. 11 and 12 led to consecutive bogeys, dooming his chances. Finished three behind Dawson. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made a strong run in defense of his U.S. Senior Open title in June when he closed with a bogey-free, 4-under-par 66 but was unable to overcome eventual champion Jeff Maggert's 5-under-par 65 on the final day. Finished second overall, two behind Maggert.

Made a strong run in defense of his U.S. Senior Open title in June when he closed with a bogey-free, 4-under-par 66 but was unable to overcome eventual champion Jeff Maggert's 5-under-par 65 on the final day. Finished second overall, two behind Maggert. U.S. Open: Made the cut at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and T64.

Made the cut at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and T64. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was in contention throughout at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS. Despite suffering chest pains overnight prior to the final round, managed a 69 Sunday to finish T3 at Belmont CC near Boston.

Was in contention throughout at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS. Despite suffering chest pains overnight prior to the final round, managed a 69 Sunday to finish T3 at Belmont CC near Boston. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: His 12 top-10s this year were highlighted by his third major championship on the PGA TOUR Champions and a second consecutive Senior PGA Championship on The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort. Used three birdies in a four-hole stretch midway through the final round to pull away from the field and eventually triumphed by four strokes over Esteban Toledo. Became only the second player in PGA TOUR Champions history, and first since Jack Nicklaus, to claim his first three victories in all major championships. Nicklaus won the 1990 Regions Tradition and 1990 Constellation Senior Players Championship before claiming his third career title at the 1991 Regions Tradition. Became the 15th multiple winner of the Senior PGA Championship and first since Hale Irwin to not only repeat at the Senior PGA Championship (1996-1998) but also win in each of his first two appearances in the championship. Additionally became the first Scot to win multiple Senior PGA Championships since Jock Hutchison (1937 and1947). With his win in French Lick, he extended to four, the streak of international winners of the Senior PGA Championship, a first in the history of the event. Became the first player to defend a title on the PGA TOUR Champions since Kirk Triplett won back-to-back titles at the 2012 and 2013 Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Was the first player to defend a title on two different courses since John Cook won back-to-back Charles Schwab Cup Championships at Sonoma GC (2009) and TPC Harding Park (2010).

His 12 top-10s this year were highlighted by his third major championship on the PGA TOUR Champions and a second consecutive Senior PGA Championship on The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort. Used three birdies in a four-hole stretch midway through the final round to pull away from the field and eventually triumphed by four strokes over Esteban Toledo. Became only the second player in PGA TOUR Champions history, and first since Jack Nicklaus, to claim his first three victories in all major championships. Nicklaus won the 1990 Regions Tradition and 1990 Constellation Senior Players Championship before claiming his third career title at the 1991 Regions Tradition. Became the 15th multiple winner of the Senior PGA Championship and first since Hale Irwin to not only repeat at the Senior PGA Championship (1996-1998) but also win in each of his first two appearances in the championship. Additionally became the first Scot to win multiple Senior PGA Championships since Jock Hutchison (1937 and1947). With his win in French Lick, he extended to four, the streak of international winners of the Senior PGA Championship, a first in the history of the event. Became the first player to defend a title on the PGA TOUR Champions since Kirk Triplett won back-to-back titles at the 2012 and 2013 Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Was the first player to defend a title on two different courses since John Cook won back-to-back Charles Schwab Cup Championships at Sonoma GC (2009) and TPC Harding Park (2010). Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Was T5 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic after being the 18-hole co-leader with Joe Durant. Moved into contention early on the back nine Sunday at Fallen Oak, but a bogey-bogey finish left him three shots behind David Frost.

Was T5 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic after being the 18-hole co-leader with Joe Durant. Moved into contention early on the back nine Sunday at Fallen Oak, but a bogey-bogey finish left him three shots behind David Frost. ACE Group Classic: Was the 18- and 36-hole leader at The ACE Group Classic, but saw his chances slip away when he made three bogeys on his back nine Sunday. Eventually finished fifth overall.

Was the 18- and 36-hole leader at The ACE Group Classic, but saw his chances slip away when he made three bogeys on his back nine Sunday. Eventually finished fifth overall. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Kicked off his PGA TOUR Champions campaign with a T5 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Made a late charge Sunday before consecutive bogeys at Nos. 13 and 14 derailed his chances.

Kicked off his PGA TOUR Champions campaign with a T5 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Made a late charge Sunday before consecutive bogeys at Nos. 13 and 14 derailed his chances. MCB Tour Championship: Added a second European Senior Tour title when he captured the MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius in December by three strokes over David Frost.

Added a second European Senior Tour title when he captured the MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius in December by three strokes over David Frost. Travis Perkins Masters: Won his third straight Travis Perkins Masters on the European Senior Tour when he defeated Ross Drummond in a two-hole playoff at Woburn. In the process, became the first player to win the same event three straight years on the European Senior Tour and the European Tour (BMW PGA Championship).

2014 Season

Had a banner first full season on the PGA TOUR Champions, fulfilling expectations placed on him in America when he played the PGA TOUR. Was second only to Bernhard Langer in both Charles Schwab Cup points (3,307) and single-season earnings ($2,064,381). Notched 11 top-10s in his 18 starts, claiming perhaps the two biggest events in senior golf. At one point in the year had a streak of 308 consecutive holes without a three-putt, the best by any player on Tour during the season. Also enjoyed success on the European Senior Tour. Won that circuit's John Jacobs Trophy as leading player on the Senior Tour Order of Merit. Competed in a trio of European Tour events in January and early February before kicking off his PGA TOUR Champions season. Finished T24 at the Volvo Golf Champions in South Africa and later added a T45 showing at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was T4 in his first appearance in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where he rebounded from a 1-over-par 71 in his opening round with three consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Was T4 in his first appearance in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where he rebounded from a 1-over-par 71 in his opening round with three consecutive rounds in the 60s. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Birdied the last two holes to nail down second place at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl, a distant 13 strokes behind Langer.

Birdied the last two holes to nail down second place at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl, a distant 13 strokes behind Langer. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Earned major championship No. 2 in July when he defeated Gene Sauers in a three-hole aggregate playoff at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National in Oklahoma. Was one shot ahead of Sauers after the first two holes and then drained a 15-foot par putt on the third extra hole to end Sauer's chances. His 6-under-par 65 Thursday gave him the first-round lead and he led by one stroke after 36 holes. However, a disappointing 3-over-par 74 Saturday left him four shots behind Sauers heading into Sunday's final round. Closed with a 2-under-par 69 Sunday to get into the playoff. Became the first player since Roger Chapman in 2012 to record his first two PGA TOUR Champions wins in major championships. He also earned a check for $630,000, largest in PGA TOUR Champions history, and briefly took over the lead in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race by virtue of the awarding of double points in major championships. He also became the fifth player to win the Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open in the same year, joining Chapman (2012), Hale Irwin (1998), Jack Nicklaus (1991) and Gary Player (1988). Victory earned him a berth in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.

Earned major championship No. 2 in July when he defeated Gene Sauers in a three-hole aggregate playoff at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National in Oklahoma. Was one shot ahead of Sauers after the first two holes and then drained a 15-foot par putt on the third extra hole to end Sauer's chances. His 6-under-par 65 Thursday gave him the first-round lead and he led by one stroke after 36 holes. However, a disappointing 3-over-par 74 Saturday left him four shots behind Sauers heading into Sunday's final round. Closed with a 2-under-par 69 Sunday to get into the playoff. Became the first player since Roger Chapman in 2012 to record his first two PGA TOUR Champions wins in major championships. He also earned a check for $630,000, largest in PGA TOUR Champions history, and briefly took over the lead in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race by virtue of the awarding of double points in major championships. He also became the fifth player to win the Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open in the same year, joining Chapman (2012), Hale Irwin (1998), Jack Nicklaus (1991) and Gary Player (1988). Victory earned him a berth in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Broke through for his first official win in the U.S. and first major championship when he captured the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores, Mich. Pulled away from Tom Watson down the stretch to win by four strokes, shooting 65 in the final round. Victory ended a drought of 138 PGA TOUR events and 17 PGA TOUR Champions appearances without a victory. Became the first Scot to win on the PGA TOUR Champions and became the third Scottish champion in the 75-year history of the Senior PGA Championship, joining Jock Hutchison (1937 and 1947) and Fred McLeod (1938). By virtue of his victory at the Senior PGA Championship, earned a spot in the PGA Championship at Valhalla and finished T69.

Broke through for his first official win in the U.S. and first major championship when he captured the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores, Mich. Pulled away from Tom Watson down the stretch to win by four strokes, shooting 65 in the final round. Victory ended a drought of 138 PGA TOUR events and 17 PGA TOUR Champions appearances without a victory. Became the first Scot to win on the PGA TOUR Champions and became the third Scottish champion in the 75-year history of the Senior PGA Championship, joining Jock Hutchison (1937 and 1947) and Fred McLeod (1938). By virtue of his victory at the Senior PGA Championship, earned a spot in the PGA Championship at Valhalla and finished T69. Insperity Invitational: Played in the final grouping at the Insperity Invitational, and a final-round 70 led to a solo third-place effort. Event at The Woodlands marked his return to Houston for the first time since 2002.

Played in the final grouping at the Insperity Invitational, and a final-round 70 led to a solo third-place effort. Event at The Woodlands marked his return to Houston for the first time since 2002. Toshiba Classic: Earlier in the season, was among three players who T2 at the Toshiba Classic. On Sunday, fired a bogey-free 9-under-par 62, his career-low round on the PGA TOUR Champions, finishing nearly two hours earlier than the leaders, and his 54-hole total of 14-under-par 199, appeared good enough to get in a playoff late in the day. However, Fred Couples spoiled his hopes with a birdie-birdie finish to claim the title by one stroke.

Earlier in the season, was among three players who T2 at the Toshiba Classic. On Sunday, fired a bogey-free 9-under-par 62, his career-low round on the PGA TOUR Champions, finishing nearly two hours earlier than the leaders, and his 54-hole total of 14-under-par 199, appeared good enough to get in a playoff late in the day. However, Fred Couples spoiled his hopes with a birdie-birdie finish to claim the title by one stroke. Turkish Airlines Open: Later in the year made his 600th career start on the European Tour at November's Turkish Airlines Open, where he finished 70th.

Later in the year made his 600th career start on the European Tour at November's Turkish Airlines Open, where he finished 70th. Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Added a T48 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Added a T48 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Russian Open Golf Championship: Added a second title to his list of accomplishments on that Tour when he fired a final-round, 7-under-par 65 to win the Russian Open Golf Championship in Moscow.

Added a second title to his list of accomplishments on that Tour when he fired a final-round, 7-under-par 65 to win the Russian Open Golf Championship in Moscow. Travis Perkins Senior Masters: Defended his Travis Perkins Senior Masters title in late-August, winning by a tournament-record 10 strokes at Woburn GC.

2013 Season

Also made seven starts on the European Tour during the year and made three cuts, with a T29 at the Volvo Golf Championships his best showing of those three. Went on to compete in 10 events and was 47th on the final money list. Received the highlight of his career when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame at a ceremony in May in St. Augustine, Fla.

AT&T Championship: Turned in his best finish in the year's final full-field event, in San Antonio. He shared the 36-hole lead with four others and moved atop the leaderboard Sunday with birdies on five of his first six holes at the AT&T Championship. After posting a 5-under par 31 on the front nine, he watched his chances slip away with four bogeys over his final nine holes. Eventually finished T3.

Turned in his best finish in the year's final full-field event, in San Antonio. He shared the 36-hole lead with four others and moved atop the leaderboard Sunday with birdies on five of his first six holes at the AT&T Championship. After posting a 5-under par 31 on the front nine, he watched his chances slip away with four bogeys over his final nine holes. Eventually finished T3. 3M Championship: Posted three consecutive sub-70 scores the TPC Twin Cities to finish T7 at the 3M Championship.

Posted three consecutive sub-70 scores the TPC Twin Cities to finish T7 at the 3M Championship. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Joined the PGA TOUR Champions in late-June, making his debut at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and finishing T9 after weekend rounds of 69-65.

Joined the PGA TOUR Champions in late-June, making his debut at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and finishing T9 after weekend rounds of 69-65. Russian Open Golf Championship: Was also T4 at the Russian Open Golf Championship.

Was also T4 at the Russian Open Golf Championship. Travis Perkins Senior Masters: Won the Travis Perkins Senior Masters on the European Senior Tour by six strokes in early September.

2012 Season

Played in four European Tour events, with his best finish a T29 at the Volvo Golf Champions in China.

Volvo Golf Champions: His best finish was a T29 at the Volvo Golf Champions in China.

2011 Season

Put together one European Tour top-10 during the year.

BMW PGA Championship: Put together one European Tour top-10 during the year. At the BMW PGA Championship, opened with a 2-under 69 at Wentworth Club but faltered in the second round, shooting a 4-over 75. Recovered with a 71-68 finish on the weekend to T7.

2010 Season

Ryder Cup: In late January, was picked to captain the 2010 European Ryder Cup team for the matches at the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales. Missed the cut in his only two PGA TOUR starts, at The Open Championship and the PGA Championship. Failed to record a top-10 on the European Tour for the first time in his career.

In late January, was picked to captain the 2010 European Ryder Cup team for the matches at the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales. Missed the cut in his only two PGA TOUR starts, at The Open Championship and the PGA Championship. Failed to record a top-10 on the European Tour for the first time in his career. Ryder Cup: Captained the European team to a victory in the Ryder Cup in Wales after eight times competing as a player.

Captained the European team to a victory in the Ryder Cup in Wales after eight times competing as a player. BMW International Open: Top European Tour finish was a T36 at the BMW International Open.

Top European Tour finish was a T36 at the BMW International Open. Iskandar Johor Open: During a reduced playing schedule, he enjoyed his top performance at the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia on the Asian Tour, where he T11.

2009 Season

Ryder Cup: In late January, was picked to captain the 2010 European Ryder Cup team for the matches at the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

2008 Season

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T9 in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Finished T9 in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Open de France: Best finish was a second at the French Open on the European Tour, four behind winner Pablo Larrazabal.

2007 Season

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Ten years after his Scottish team finished second at the World Cup, he teamed with Marc Warren in China to win the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup for Scotland, giving his home country its first World Cup title.

Ten years after his Scottish team finished second at the World Cup, he teamed with Marc Warren in China to win the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup for Scotland, giving his home country its first World Cup title. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: At the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, beat Johan Edfors in the first round before losing to Paul Casey, 4 and 3, in the second round.

At the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, beat Johan Edfors in the first round before losing to Paul Casey, 4 and 3, in the second round. HSBC World Match Play Championship: Finished T9 at the HSBC World Match Play Championship, at the Wentworth Club.

Finished T9 at the HSBC World Match Play Championship, at the Wentworth Club. Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles: Finished T9 in the latter part of the year, at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in his native Scotland.

Finished T9 in the latter part of the year, at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in his native Scotland. Open de France: Was in contention again in July, at the Open de France Alstom, finishing T3 at Le Golf National in Paris. Shot a 1-under 70 on the final day to finish two strokes back of winner Graeme Storm.

Was in contention again in July, at the Open de France Alstom, finishing T3 at Le Golf National in Paris. Shot a 1-under 70 on the final day to finish two strokes back of winner Graeme Storm. Johnnie Walker Classic: Was T6 at the Johnnie Walker Classic in Phuket, Thailand.

Was T6 at the Johnnie Walker Classic in Phuket, Thailand. Dubai Desert Classic: First top-10 of the season came with a T10 effort at the Dubai Desert Classic.

First top-10 of the season came with a T10 effort at the Dubai Desert Classic. Smurfit Kappa European Open: In July, ended a 19-month winless streak with a victory at the Smurfit Kappa European Open at The K Club to surpass Nick Faldo's previous Tour record of 30 wins. After beginning the tournament in Ireland with a 69, shot a second-round 64, the low round of the tournament, to move into second place through 36 holes. After a 1-over 71 in the third round, he found himself tied for seventh, four strokes behind leader Soren Hansen going into the final round. On the final day, shot a 6-under 65 to edge Niclas Fasth by a stroke.

2006 Season

Ryder Cup: Eight-time Ryder Cupper led the European team to a victory in Ireland, scoring two points in the competition. He improved his career record to 20-9-7, including 6-0-2 in singles (beat David Toms, 1-up).

Eight-time Ryder Cupper led the European team to a victory in Ireland, scoring two points in the competition. He improved his career record to 20-9-7, including 6-0-2 in singles (beat David Toms, 1-up). U.S. Open Championship: At the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, was the runner-up after a double bogey on 72nd hole dropped him from the lead. It marked his third runner-up showing at the U.S. Open, after second-place finishes to Ernie Els in 1994 (18-hole playoff) and 1997 and the fifth second-place finish in a major (also 2005 Open Championship and 1995 PGA, a sudden-death playoff loss to Steve Elkington).

At the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, was the runner-up after a double bogey on 72nd hole dropped him from the lead. It marked his third runner-up showing at the U.S. Open, after second-place finishes to Ernie Els in 1994 (18-hole playoff) and 1997 and the fifth second-place finish in a major (also 2005 Open Championship and 1995 PGA, a sudden-death playoff loss to Steve Elkington). BMW International Open: Two weeks earlier, was T6 at the BMW International Open.

Two weeks earlier, was T6 at the BMW International Open. HSBC World Match Play Championship: At the HSBC World Match Play Championship, defeated David Howell and Michael Campbell before dropping his semifinal match with Casey to T3 at the Wentworth Club.

At the HSBC World Match Play Championship, defeated David Howell and Michael Campbell before dropping his semifinal match with Casey to T3 at the Wentworth Club. Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles: Shook off the disappointment of the U.S. Open and contended at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles. Again faltered on Sunday. Was a stroke behind leader Paul Casey through 54 holes, but a final-round 73 (2-over) dropped him into a T4.

Shook off the disappointment of the U.S. Open and contended at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles. Again faltered on Sunday. Was a stroke behind leader Paul Casey through 54 holes, but a final-round 73 (2-over) dropped him into a T4. The Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open: In June, was solo fourth at The Celtic Manor Wales Open. Opened with a 6-under 63 at the par-69 setup

In June, was solo fourth at The Celtic Manor Wales Open. Opened with a 6-under 63 at the par-69 setup BMW Asian Open: Made a run at the title at the BMW Asian Open in April before settling for a T3, a shot out of the Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano-Henrik Stenson playoff at Tomson Shanghai Pudong GC in China. Shot a final-round 68 to put himself in position.

2005 Season

Finished atop the European Tour Order of Merit standings for the eighth and final time of his career. Had three runner-up showings on the season.

UBS Hong Kong Open: In December 2005, won the UBS Hong Kong Open after opening 69-66-66 at Hong Kong Golf Club. Was two shots off Simon Yates' 54-hole leading pace entering the final round. His final-round, even-par 70 was enough to annex the victory by a stroke from K.J. Choi, James Kingston, Lin Keng-Chi, Edward Loar and Thammanoon Srirot.

In December 2005, won the UBS Hong Kong Open after opening 69-66-66 at Hong Kong Golf Club. Was two shots off Simon Yates' 54-hole leading pace entering the final round. His final-round, even-par 70 was enough to annex the victory by a stroke from K.J. Choi, James Kingston, Lin Keng-Chi, Edward Loar and Thammanoon Srirot. World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: At the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship at San Francsico's Harding Park GC, held the first-round lead after opening with a 6-under 70. Maintained his advantage–by a stroke over John Daly–through 36 holes then dropped a stroke behind leader Daly after three rounds. Shot a Sunday 70 in California to T3, two strokes out of the Woods-Daly playoff that Woods won.

At the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship at San Francsico's Harding Park GC, held the first-round lead after opening with a 6-under 70. Maintained his advantage–by a stroke over John Daly–through 36 holes then dropped a stroke behind leader Daly after three rounds. Shot a Sunday 70 in California to T3, two strokes out of the Woods-Daly playoff that Woods won. The Open Championship: Biggest disappointment of the campaign came at The Open Championship at St. Andrews. Was in contention throughout, but was only 2-under on the weekend and unable to make a charge, with Tiger Woods eventually winning by five shots.

Biggest disappointment of the campaign came at The Open Championship at St. Andrews. Was in contention throughout, but was only 2-under on the weekend and unable to make a charge, with Tiger Woods eventually winning by five shots. Volvo Masters: In his final start of the campaign, took a share of the lead into the final round of the Volvo Masters (with Sergio Garcia) at Valderrama GC in Spain. Opened 67-66-70 but then faltered badly on the final day, shooting a 3-over 74 to T3 with Luke Donald and Jose Maria Olazabal, three behind winner Paul McGinley.

In his final start of the campaign, took a share of the lead into the final round of the Volvo Masters (with Sergio Garcia) at Valderrama GC in Spain. Opened 67-66-70 but then faltered badly on the final day, shooting a 3-over 74 to T3 with Luke Donald and Jose Maria Olazabal, three behind winner Paul McGinley. Open de Madrid: Was T8 at the Madrid Open.

Was T8 at the Madrid Open. Smurfit European Open: In July, was second again, this time at the Smurfit European Open at The K Club. Ferrie got the better of him this time, winning by two strokes.

In July, was second again, this time at the Smurfit European Open at The K Club. Ferrie got the better of him this time, winning by two strokes. Caltex Masters: First runner-up showing came in his first European Tour start in January. Was T2 at the Caltex Masters in Singapore. Dropped a five-shot decision to England's Nick Dougherty. Trailed Dougherty by one shot Sunday on the 16th hole. After Dougherty received a favorable ruling on an embedded ball in a bunker, he had a three-putt bogey on the hole to Dougherty's birdie.

First runner-up showing came in his first European Tour start in January. Was T2 at the Caltex Masters in Singapore. Dropped a five-shot decision to England's Nick Dougherty. Trailed Dougherty by one shot Sunday on the 16th hole. After Dougherty received a favorable ruling on an embedded ball in a bunker, he had a three-putt bogey on the hole to Dougherty's birdie. Dunhill Links Championship: Won the Dunhill Links Championship in late-September early October at three Scottish courses. Shot rounds of 70-65-73-71 at St. Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns to hold off Kenneth Ferrie by a stroke for the title.

2004 Season

Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup, he was part of Europe's nine-point rout of the U.S. at Oakland Hills CC outside Detroit. Was 3-1 in his matches, giving him a 10-1-2 record in his last three Ryder Cups. Defeated David Toms, 1-up, in his singles match.

At the Ryder Cup, he was part of Europe's nine-point rout of the U.S. at Oakland Hills CC outside Detroit. Was 3-1 in his matches, giving him a 10-1-2 record in his last three Ryder Cups. Defeated David Toms, 1-up, in his singles match. BMW International Open: Last top-10 of the year was at the BMW International Open at Munchen Eichenried GC. Had four sub-par rounds, including weekend rounds of 67-68 to T3, five shots behind winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last top-10 of the year was at the BMW International Open at Munchen Eichenried GC. Had four sub-par rounds, including weekend rounds of 67-68 to T3, five shots behind winner Miguel Angel Jimenez. Scandinavian Masters: Waited five months, in August, for his next top-10. That came with a T4 at the Scandinavian Masters. Despite a 5-under 67 on the final day and four rounds at par or better, he still was seven strokes behind winner Luke Donald in Malmo, Sweden.

Waited five months, in August, for his next top-10. That came with a T4 at the Scandinavian Masters. Despite a 5-under 67 on the final day and four rounds at par or better, he still was seven strokes behind winner Luke Donald in Malmo, Sweden. Caltex Masters: Won a tournament for a 12th consecutive season, capturing the Caltex Masters in Singapore. Began the final round four shots off the lead. Carded seven birdies on the last day for a 7-under 65 and a four-day total of 16-under.

2003 Season

Macau Open: Won on the Asian Tour, at the Macau Open, with rounds of 66-72-67-68 that was enough to get him into a playoff with Scott Barr, an overtime session he would win.

2002 Season

Accorded Honorary Lifetime Membership to European Tour in recognition of unprecedented five successive Harry Vardon Trophies for Order of Merit titles.

Ryder Cup: Earned a spot on his sixth European Ryder Cup team and was instrumental in his team's three-point win over the U.S, at The Belfry. Compiled an impressive 4-0-1 mark in his five matches, halving only his foursomes match with partner Bernhard Langer agaginst Phil Mickelson and David Toms. Defeated Scott Hoch, 5 and 4, in singles play.

2001 Season

Won twice on the European Tour, opened the season with a top-five and finished with three consecutive top-10s. Capped his season with back-to-back-to-back top-10s at the Cisco World Match Play Championship and Dunhill Links Championship (both T5s) and the Volvo Masters Andalucia (T7).

Skins Game: In defense of his Skins Game title, he finished T2.

In defense of his Skins Game title, he finished T2. World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Played well at the World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational, turning in a solo-fourth finish.

Played well at the World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational, turning in a solo-fourth finish. Ericsson Masters: On the Australasia Tour, won the Ericsson Masters in February. Shot a Sunday 69 to defeat Nathan Green by a shot in Australia.

On the Australasia Tour, won the Ericsson Masters in February. Shot a Sunday 69 to defeat Nathan Green by a shot in Australia. Volvo Masters: Finished T7 at the Volvo Masters Andalucia.

Finished T7 at the Volvo Masters Andalucia. Dunhill Links Championship: Finished T5 at the Dunhill Links Championship.

Finished T5 at the Dunhill Links Championship. Cisco World Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the Cisco World Match Play Championship.

Finished T5 at the Cisco World Match Play Championship. Caltex Singapore Masters: Began his season with a T3 at the Caltex Singapore Masters. Shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s but still fell three strokes shy of winner Vijay Singh.

Began his season with a T3 at the Caltex Singapore Masters. Shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s but still fell three strokes shy of winner Vijay Singh. Volvo Scandinavian Masters: In early August, shot a final-round 70 at the Volvo Scandinavian Masters to edge Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood by a shot at Barseback G&CC in Skane, Sweden.

In early August, shot a final-round 70 at the Volvo Scandinavian Masters to edge Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood by a shot at Barseback G&CC in Skane, Sweden. Murphy's Irish Open: First victory came at the Murphy's Irish Open. Opened with a 63 at the Sheraton Fota Island Golf Resort and Spa to take a two-stroke lead. Maintained the two-shot cushion through 36 holes and then moved three ahead after 54 holes and cruised to a five-shot triumph over Darren Clark by shooting a 5-under 66 Sunday.

2000 Season

Earned two official European Tour titles and had his first victory in America.

Skins Game: Won the unofficial Skins Game at the end of the year, his first victory in America.

Won the unofficial Skins Game at the end of the year, his first victory in America. THE PLAYERS Championship: Top PGA TOUR finish was a T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Rebounded nicely from an opening 75 to finish his play at TPC Sawgrass with a 69-70-70.

Top PGA TOUR finish was a T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Rebounded nicely from an opening 75 to finish his play at TPC Sawgrass with a 69-70-70. The Standard Life Loch Lomond: Finished third at the Standard Life Loch Lomond in Scotland in July, the Victor Chandler British Masters and the Linde German Masters.

Finished third at the Standard Life Loch Lomond in Scotland in July, the Victor Chandler British Masters and the Linde German Masters. Cisco World Match Play Championship: Was runner-up to Lee Westwood at the Cisco World Match Play Championship, finishing the regulation 36-hole final tied, eventually losing to Westwood on the second extra hole.

Was runner-up to Lee Westwood at the Cisco World Match Play Championship, finishing the regulation 36-hole final tied, eventually losing to Westwood on the second extra hole. Volvo PGA Championship: Again found himself atop the leaderboard when he took the title at the Volvo PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England. Opened 67-65 and cruised to a three-shot win over Darren Clarke, Andrew Coltart and Lee Westwood.

Again found himself atop the leaderboard when he took the title at the Volvo PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England. Opened 67-65 and cruised to a three-shot win over Darren Clarke, Andrew Coltart and Lee Westwood. Novotel Perrier Open de France: Captured the Novotel Perrier Open de France, a two-shot victory over Jonathan Lomas at Le Golf National in Paris.

1999 Season

Won the European Tour Order of Merit for a seventh consecutive year and his fourth Player of the Year award in five years. Won six tournaments and was runner-up in one other.

Ryder Cup: Was 3-0-1 at the Ryder Cup on the U.S.'s one-point win at The Country Club in Massachusetts. Defeated Payne Stewart, 1-up, in singles, 29 days before Stewart's untimely death in a plane crash.

Was 3-0-1 at the Ryder Cup on the U.S.'s one-point win at The Country Club in Massachusetts. Defeated Payne Stewart, 1-up, in singles, 29 days before Stewart's untimely death in a plane crash. PGA Championship: Opened with a 72 at the PGA Championship then shot three consecutive 70s to T6 at Medinah CC outside Chicago.

Opened with a 72 at the PGA Championship then shot three consecutive 70s to T6 at Medinah CC outside Chicago. Cisco World Match Play Championship: Final win came at the Cisco World Match Play Championship, beating Mark O'Meara, 3 and 2, in the final.

Final win came at the Cisco World Match Play Championship, beating Mark O'Meara, 3 and 2, in the final. BMW International Open: At the BMW International Open, entered the final round a stroke ahead of Padraig Harrington, shot a 2-under 70 at GC Munchen Nord-Eichenreid in Munich, Germany, and won by three.

At the BMW International Open, entered the final round a stroke ahead of Padraig Harrington, shot a 2-under 70 at GC Munchen Nord-Eichenreid in Munich, Germany, and won by three. Volvo Scandinavian Masters: Win No. 3 came at the Volvo Scandinavian Masters in Sweden. Was totally dominant in his four rounds at Barseback G&CC. Opened with a pair of 67s but only led Jesper Parnevik by three shots. Took control of the event with a third-round 65 then cruised from there, shooting a Sunday 69 to rout Parnevik by nine shots.

Win No. 3 came at the Volvo Scandinavian Masters in Sweden. Was totally dominant in his four rounds at Barseback G&CC. Opened with a pair of 67s but only led Jesper Parnevik by three shots. Took control of the event with a third-round 65 then cruised from there, shooting a Sunday 69 to rout Parnevik by nine shots. Benson and Hedges International Open: First win came at the Benson and Hedges International Open in May. With a final-round 68 at The Oxfordshire GC in Thame, England, edged Angel Cabrera and Per-Ulrik Johansson by three shots.

First win came at the Benson and Hedges International Open in May. With a final-round 68 at The Oxfordshire GC in Thame, England, edged Angel Cabrera and Per-Ulrik Johansson by three shots. Volvo PGA Championship: At the Wentworth Club in England, rolled to a five-shot win over Mark James at the Volvo PGA Championship. Was 13-under on the weekend, including a final-round, 8-under 64

1998 Season

For the sixth consecutive year, finished atop the European Tour's Order of Merit. Won three European Tour titles, with three of the victories coming after September.

The World Cup of Golf: Teamed with Andrew Coltart to represent Scotland at the World Cup in New Zealand. The team finished T3, three shots behind England (Nick Faldo-David Carter). In the International Trophy, was five shots behind winner Scott Verplank of the U.S.

Teamed with Andrew Coltart to represent Scotland at the World Cup in New Zealand. The team finished T3, three shots behind England (Nick Faldo-David Carter). In the International Trophy, was five shots behind winner Scott Verplank of the U.S. Masters Tournament: Added a T8 at the Masters.

Added a T8 at the Masters. Honda Classic: Top PGA TOUR performance was at the Honda Classic, where a final-round 66 led to a solo-third showing, five shots behind winner Mark Calcavecchia at TPC Heron Bay.

Top PGA TOUR performance was at the Honda Classic, where a final-round 66 led to a solo-third showing, five shots behind winner Mark Calcavecchia at TPC Heron Bay. Bay Hill Invitational: Was T8 at the Bay Hill Invitational the following week.

Was T8 at the Bay Hill Invitational the following week. Linde German Masters: At the Linde German Masters, defeated the duo of Robert Karlsson and Vijay Singh by a stroke by shooting four consecutive sub-70 rounds at GC Gut Larchenhof (65-68-66-67).

At the Linde German Masters, defeated the duo of Robert Karlsson and Vijay Singh by a stroke by shooting four consecutive sub-70 rounds at GC Gut Larchenhof (65-68-66-67). One 2 One British Masters: Won the One 2 One British Masters in England, beating Pierre Fulke and Eduardo Romero by a shot.

Won the One 2 One British Masters in England, beating Pierre Fulke and Eduardo Romero by a shot. Murphy's Irish Open: Came up short in defense of his title at the Murphy's Irish Open. Shot a final-round 68 in July to get into a playoff with David Carter at Druid's Glen GC in Dublin. Lost to Carter in a playoff.

Came up short in defense of his title at the Murphy's Irish Open. Shot a final-round 68 in July to get into a playoff with David Carter at Druid's Glen GC in Dublin. Lost to Carter in a playoff. Volvo PGA Championship: First title of the campaign came at the Volvo PGA Championship, where a 65-69 weekend at Wentworth Club allowed him to hold off Ernie Els, Gary Orr and Patrik Sjoland by a stroke.

1997 Season

Earned his fifth straight European Tour Order of Merit crown, taking two titles, adding two additional runner-up showings and compiling 10 top-10s. Also won his third consecutive Player of the Year award.

The World Cup of Golf: At the World Cup at Kiawah Island's The Ocean Course, seven years after the disappointing Ryder Cup loss there, he joined with Raymond Russell to represent Scotland in the annual team affair. The duo shot a combined 26-under score of 550 at the seaside South Carolina course but finished second, five shots behind Ireland's winning team of Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley. In the International Trophy, the individual portion of the championship, his 68-66-66-66 was good for a two-shot triumph over Germany's Alex Cejka.

At the World Cup at Kiawah Island's The Ocean Course, seven years after the disappointing Ryder Cup loss there, he joined with Raymond Russell to represent Scotland in the annual team affair. The duo shot a combined 26-under score of 550 at the seaside South Carolina course but finished second, five shots behind Ireland's winning team of Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley. In the International Trophy, the individual portion of the championship, his 68-66-66-66 was good for a two-shot triumph over Germany's Alex Cejka. Ryder Cup: Again played in all five of his Ryder Cup team's matches. Was victorious twice in foursomes (with Bernhard Langer), split his four-ball matches, winning with Darren Clarke and losing with Langer) and then halving his singles match with Scott Hoch in Europe's one-point win at Valderrama GC in Spain.

Again played in all five of his Ryder Cup team's matches. Was victorious twice in foursomes (with Bernhard Langer), split his four-ball matches, winning with Darren Clarke and losing with Langer) and then halving his singles match with Scott Hoch in Europe's one-point win at Valderrama GC in Spain. U.S. Open Championship: For the second time in three years, suffered disappointment at the U.S. Open. Began the event at Congressional CC's Blue Course with a 65 to take the first round lead. Stumbled badly in the second round, with a 6-over 76 in his no-birdie, six-bogey day. Rallied nicely on the weekend, though, shooting rounds of 67-69 only to come up one shot shy of winner Ernie Els.

For the second time in three years, suffered disappointment at the U.S. Open. Began the event at Congressional CC's Blue Course with a 65 to take the first round lead. Stumbled badly in the second round, with a 6-over 76 in his no-birdie, six-bogey day. Rallied nicely on the weekend, though, shooting rounds of 67-69 only to come up one shot shy of winner Ernie Els. THE PLAYERS Championship: Had a top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship for a second consecutive year. Was T7 in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Had a top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship for a second consecutive year. Was T7 in Ponte Vedra Beach. Honda Classic: In his second PGA TOUR start of the year, was solo fourth at the Honda Classic.

In his second PGA TOUR start of the year, was solo fourth at the Honda Classic. Linde German Masters: Finished solo second at the Linde German Masters behind German Bernhard Langer.

Finished solo second at the Linde German Masters behind German Bernhard Langer. One 2 One British Masters: Added second-place showings in consecutive starts late in the year. Despite shooting a final-round 63 at the Marriott Forest of Arden Hotel and CC, dropped a one-shot verdit to Greg Turner.

Added second-place showings in consecutive starts late in the year. Despite shooting a final-round 63 at the Marriott Forest of Arden Hotel and CC, dropped a one-shot verdit to Greg Turner. BMW International Open: Had four consecutive rounds in the 60s at the BMW International Open to finish solo third, a stroke out of the Robert Karlsson-Carl Watts playoff.

Had four consecutive rounds in the 60s at the BMW International Open to finish solo third, a stroke out of the Robert Karlsson-Carl Watts playoff. Murphy's Irish Open: Second title of the year came a month later, at the Murphy's Irish Open. Blew away the field when he shot a 9-under 62 on the final day at Druid's Glen GC. His 11-under weekend gave him a seven-shot victory over Lee Westwood.

Second title of the year came a month later, at the Murphy's Irish Open. Blew away the field when he shot a 9-under 62 on the final day at Druid's Glen GC. His 11-under weekend gave him a seven-shot victory over Lee Westwood. Compaq European Grand Prix: First title was at the Compaq European Grand Prix. Fired rounds of 69-68-68-65 and coasted to a five-shot victory over Retief Goosen at the Hunting Course at De Vere Slaley Hall in England.

1996 Season

Earned a fourth consecutive European Tour Order of Merit on the strength of three titles and three runner-up finishes. Won Player of the Year honors for a second consecutive season.

U.S. Open Championship: Was T10 at the U.S. Open.

Was T10 at the U.S. Open. MCI Classic: Added a T9 at the MCI Classic the week after the Masters.

Added a T9 at the MCI Classic the week after the Masters. THE PLAYERS Championship: Suffered through his third runner-up performance in a top U.S. tournament in as many years as he T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Rounds of 71-69-66-68 at TPC Sawgrass left him, with Tommy Tolles, four strokes short of Fred Couples' winning score.

Suffered through his third runner-up performance in a top U.S. tournament in as many years as he T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Rounds of 71-69-66-68 at TPC Sawgrass left him, with Tommy Tolles, four strokes short of Fred Couples' winning score. Trophée Lancôme: His third second-place performance came at the Trophy Lancome in Paris in defense of his 1995 title. Fell a distant five shots behind winner Jesper Parnevik.

His third second-place performance came at the Trophy Lancome in Paris in defense of his 1995 title. Fell a distant five shots behind winner Jesper Parnevik. Canon European Masters: Second win of the season was in come-from-behind fashion. Began the day a stroke behind leader Sam Torrance at the Canon European Masters at Crans-Sur-Sierre despite shooting a 10-under 61 in the third round. Put an exclamation point on his win with a follow-up 63 Sunday to defeat Torrance by four shots.

Second win of the season was in come-from-behind fashion. Began the day a stroke behind leader Sam Torrance at the Canon European Masters at Crans-Sur-Sierre despite shooting a 10-under 61 in the third round. Put an exclamation point on his win with a follow-up 63 Sunday to defeat Torrance by four shots. Alamo English Open: Was runner-up at the Alamo English Open. Joined Ross McFarlane in falling a shot short of winner Robert Allenby in Coventry, England.

Was runner-up at the Alamo English Open. Joined Ross McFarlane in falling a shot short of winner Robert Allenby in Coventry, England. Deutsche Bank Open-TPC of Europe: Was a runner-up at the Deutsche Bank Open TPC of Europe at Gut Kaden in Hamburg, Germany. Fell one stroke short of winner Frank Nobilo.

Was a runner-up at the Deutsche Bank Open TPC of Europe at Gut Kaden in Hamburg, Germany. Fell one stroke short of winner Frank Nobilo. Dubai Desert Classic: Began his season in fine fashion, shooting rounds of 67-68-67-68 at the Dubai Desert Classic. His 18-under 270 was enough for a one-shot win over Miguel Angel Jimenez.

1995 Season

Was the European Tour's Order of Merit winner for a third straight season and earned his first Player of the Year award. Counted two victories during the year, as well as four second-place showings. Wins were at the Volvo German Open and the Trophy Lancome. In Germany, at Nippenburg GC in Stuttgart, four sub-70 rounds, including a second-round 64, gave him a one-shot triumph over Niclas Fasth and Sam Torrance. Was second at the Dubai Desert Classic, the Volvo Scandinavian Masters and the Volvo Masters.

Ryder Cup Matches: For the second consecutive time, played in all his Ryder Cup team's possible matches. Split his foursomes matches (again with Nick Faldo as his partner), played with Faldo in one four-ball match (losing to Fred Couples and Davis Love III) and joined forces with Torrance in his other four-ball (losing to Couples and Brad Faxon). Defeated Ben Crenshaw, 3 and 1, in his singles match.

For the second consecutive time, played in all his Ryder Cup team's possible matches. Split his foursomes matches (again with Nick Faldo as his partner), played with Faldo in one four-ball match (losing to Fred Couples and Davis Love III) and joined forces with Torrance in his other four-ball (losing to Couples and Brad Faxon). Defeated Ben Crenshaw, 3 and 1, in his singles match. PGA Championship: Had a runner-up performance in a major championship for a second consecutive year, losing to Steve Elkington in a playoff at the PGA Championship. His final-round 65 at Riviera CC got him into the playoff and gave him and Elkington the distinction at the time of the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history. Elkington won the playoff when he canned a 25-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole.

Had a runner-up performance in a major championship for a second consecutive year, losing to Steve Elkington in a playoff at the PGA Championship. His final-round 65 at Riviera CC got him into the playoff and gave him and Elkington the distinction at the time of the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history. Elkington won the playoff when he canned a 25-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole. Volvo Masters: Finished second at the Volvo Masters.

Finished second at the Volvo Masters. Volvo Scandinavian Masters: Was second at the Volvo Scandinavian Masters.

Was second at the Volvo Scandinavian Masters. Dubai Desert Classic: Was second at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Was second at the Dubai Desert Classic. Trophée Lancôme: At the Trophy Lancome, again got the better of Torrance, winning by a shot at St Nom-la-Breteche on the strength of a first-round 64.

At the Trophy Lancome, again got the better of Torrance, winning by a shot at St Nom-la-Breteche on the strength of a first-round 64. Volvo German Open: In Germany, at Nippenburg GC in Stuttgart, four sub-70 rounds, including a second-round 64, gave him a one-shot triumph over Niclas Fasth and Sam Torrance.

1994 Season

Three European Tour titles led to a second consecutive Order of Merit title on the European Tour.

The Open Championship: Added another top-10 in a major, a T8 at The Open Championship, playing his final 54 holes in 7 under to T8.

Added another top-10 in a major, a T8 at The Open Championship, playing his final 54 holes in 7 under to T8. U.S. Open Championship: Had his first runner-up performance at the U.S. Open, losing in a playoff to Ernie Els (extra session also included Loren Roberts).

Had his first runner-up performance at the U.S. Open, losing in a playoff to Ernie Els (extra session also included Loren Roberts). THE PLAYERS Championship: Appeared in his first PLAYERS Championship. Opened with a 65 at TPC Sawgrass and went on to a T9.

Appeared in his first PLAYERS Championship. Opened with a 65 at TPC Sawgrass and went on to a T9. Toyota World Match Play Championship: Made it to the finals of the Toyota World Match Play Championship but dropped the closing match to Ernie Els, 4 and 2.

1993 Season

Ryder Cup Matches: Represented Europe in his second Ryder Cup, playing in five of a possible five matches at The Belfry in England. Won both his foursomes matches, with partner Nick Faldo, beating Raymond Floyd and Fred Couples on day one and taking down Lanny Wadkins and Corey Pavin on day two. Halved one four-ball match with Faldo (against Paul Azinger and Fred Couples) and lost the other (against John Cook and Chip Beck). Won his singles match, 1-up, over Lee Janzen.

Represented Europe in his second Ryder Cup, playing in five of a possible five matches at The Belfry in England. Won both his foursomes matches, with partner Nick Faldo, beating Raymond Floyd and Fred Couples on day one and taking down Lanny Wadkins and Corey Pavin on day two. Halved one four-ball match with Faldo (against Paul Azinger and Fred Couples) and lost the other (against John Cook and Chip Beck). Won his singles match, 1-up, over Lee Janzen. U.S. Open Championship: Shot a final-round 68 at the U.S. Open at Baltusrol GC in New Jersey to T33.

Shot a final-round 68 at the U.S. Open at Baltusrol GC in New Jersey to T33. Masters Tournament: Played in his first Masters Tournament, finishing T52 there.

1992 Season

U.S. Open Championship: U.S. golf fans became aware of him at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach GL. After beginning the tournament with a 70-71 to leave him tied for fifth at the halfway juncture, faltered badly in the third round, shooting a 77 to fall into a tie for 28th. Rallied with the low score of the day, a 2-under 70, during windy conditions to finish third, three shots behind Tom Kite.

U.S. golf fans became aware of him at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach GL. After beginning the tournament with a 70-71 to leave him tied for fifth at the halfway juncture, faltered badly in the third round, shooting a 77 to fall into a tie for 28th. Rallied with the low score of the day, a 2-under 70, during windy conditions to finish third, three shots behind Tom Kite. Nestle Invitational: Made his PGA TOUR debut in the U.S., missing the cut at the Nestle Invitational at Bay Hill Club in Orlando.

1991 Season

Ryder Cup Matches: Made his first European Ryder Cup team, playing against the U.S. at Kiawah Island's The Ocean Course. Had a 1-1-1 record in his three matches, losing foursomes with David Gilford, winning four-ball with Bernhard Langer and halving his singles match with Mark Calcavecchia in the U.S.'s one-point victory.

1990 Season

Volvo PGA Championship: Was in the top-ten at the Volvo PGA Championship (ninth).

Was in the top-ten at the Volvo PGA Championship (ninth). Volvo Masters: Finished eight at the Volvo Masters.

Finished eight at the Volvo Masters. Benson and Hedges International Open: Finished eighth at the Benson and Hedges International Open.

Finished eighth at the Benson and Hedges International Open. Epson Grand Prix of Europe: Finished in the top-ten at Epson Grand Prix of Europe (T7).

Finished in the top-ten at Epson Grand Prix of Europe (T7). Belgian Open: Also had a top-10 at the Belgian Open (sixth).

Also had a top-10 at the Belgian Open (sixth). KLM Dutch Open: Other top-five showing came at the KLM Dutch Open, where he T4.

Other top-five showing came at the KLM Dutch Open, where he T4. Trophée Lancôme: Had another close call but couldn't turn his 69-63-71-67 into victory, falling one shot shy of winner Jose Maria Olazabal at the Lancome Trophy at St. Nom La Breteche in France.

Had another close call but couldn't turn his 69-63-71-67 into victory, falling one shot shy of winner Jose Maria Olazabal at the Lancome Trophy at St. Nom La Breteche in France. Volvo Open di Firenze: Had a runner-up performance for the second consecutive season. At the Volvo Open di Firenze in Florence, Italy, he owned the 54-hole lead by a stroke over Russell Claydon after starting 65-64-67. Shot a final-round 70 at Ugolino GC to T2, with Eduardo Romero prevailing by a shot.

1989 Season

Ebel European Masters Swiss Open: Added a T7 at the European Masters Swiss Open in September.

Added a T7 at the European Masters Swiss Open in September. Jersey European Airways Open: Was T5 at the Jersey European Airways Open.

Was T5 at the Jersey European Airways Open. Massimo Dutti Catalan Open: Had a tremendous chance to win his first title in March, at the Massimo Dutti Catalan Open in Girona, Spain. After a 1-over 72 in the third round, he rallied with a day's best 67 but came up one shot short of Mark Roe, settling for a solo second.

Had a tremendous chance to win his first title in March, at the Massimo Dutti Catalan Open in Girona, Spain. After a 1-over 72 in the third round, he rallied with a day's best 67 but came up one shot short of Mark Roe, settling for a solo second. Portuguese Open: Won his first professional title, waiting until his second-to-last event of the season. In a dominating performance, he opened with a 5-under 67 at Quinta do Lago and was a stroke off the 18-hole lead. Shot a 7-under 65 to take the 36-hole lead by four shots over Luis Carbonetti. With a 3-under 69, he maintained that four-shot advantage through 54 holes then completely dominated the final round, shooting a 63 to overwhelm the field and win by 11 shots over Rodger Davis, Manuel Moreno and Mike Smith with a 24-under 264.

1988 Season

The European Tour named him the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year.

PLM Open: Turned a final-round 69 at the PLM Open in Lohja, Sweden, into his first top-five performance–a T3 with Peter Fowler, six strokes behind champion Frank Nobilo.

Turned a final-round 69 at the PLM Open in Lohja, Sweden, into his first top-five performance–a T3 with Peter Fowler, six strokes behind champion Frank Nobilo. Peugeot Spanish Open: Enjoyed his first career European Tour top-10, shooting a final-round 68 at the Peugeot Spanish Open to T9 in the event won by Mark James at Pedrena GC.

1987 Season