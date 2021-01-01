JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1993

1993 Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

1998 Buick Classic

Buick Classic 2002 John Deere Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1996 NIKE Miami Valley Open

International Victories (3)

1992 Thailand Open [Asia]

Thailand Open [Asia] 1992 Singapore Rolex Masters [Asia]

Singapore Rolex Masters [Asia] 1992 Korean Open [Kor]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

1998 Defeated Jim Furyk, Buick Classic

Personal

During the second stage of the 2008 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in Texas, turned himself in for accidentally using a prototype golf ball not approved for competition by the United States Golf Association, resulting in disqualification. "It's extremely disappointing," he said. "I keep thinking I'm going to wake up and this is going to be a bad nightmare." The move by Hayes triggered national attention for his honesty and integrity.

Upon winning first TOUR title in 1998, said, "More than the money, to me that exemption means the most. For the first time in a lot of years I won't have to fill out that application for qualifying school."

Played his college golf at the University of Texas-El Paso.

Special Interests

Fly fishing

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Underwent right wrist surgery in October and hopes to play on the Champions Tour at some point in 2016 once he is healthy.

2014 Season

Did not play an event during the season.

2013 Season

Did not play an event during the season due to injuries and last played an event in 2012 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (MC), his lone start that season.

2012 Season

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR start in the season, at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2011 Season

Finished outside the top 125 on the official money list for the third time in four years. Also failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time since the 2004 season. Had eight made cuts in 19 starts.

The Greenbrier Classic: T18 at the Greenbrier Classic represented his best outing of the season.

2010 Season

Finished inside the top-125 on the money list for the first time since 2007, while recording three top-10s.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with four rounds in the 70s.

Finished T7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with four rounds in the 70s. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Had a T4 finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, posting back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time since three in a row in 2000 (T10 at the Farmers Insurance Open, T10 at the Northern Trust Open and T2 at The Honda Classic). Sat in second place after each of the first three rounds (65-67-69) before a final-round, even-par 71 left him three behind champion Cameron Beckman.

Had a T4 finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, posting back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time since three in a row in 2000 (T10 at the Farmers Insurance Open, T10 at the Northern Trust Open and T2 at The Honda Classic). Sat in second place after each of the first three rounds (65-67-69) before a final-round, even-par 71 left him three behind champion Cameron Beckman. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: After missing five consecutive cuts, finished T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in his 14th Pebble Beach start.

2009 Season

Made six cuts in 15 starts on TOUR in 2009. Finished No. 172 on the money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned higher exempt status with a T8 finish at the 2009 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Earned higher exempt status with a T8 finish at the 2009 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Posted his 28th career top-10 finish, a T6 at the 2009 Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular.

2008 Season

Made seven cuts in 26 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2008. Finished 176th on the money list, his worst finish since 1993. Gained national attention late in 2008 for disqualifying himself from second stage of the Qualifying Tournament for inadvertently using a nonconforming ball. Received a number of sponsor exemptions from 2009 tournaments as a result of his act.

John Deere Classic: Season-best finish was a T9 at the John Deere Classic, where he won in 2002 and finished second in 2006.

2007 Season

Competed in two events in the FedExCup Playoffs. Recorded three top-10 finishes and seven top-25 finishes in 28 starts.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Led after the first round of the Children's Miracle Network Classic with a 7-under 65 before finishing T9, his third top 10 of the season.

Led after the first round of the Children's Miracle Network Classic with a 7-under 65 before finishing T9, his third top 10 of the season. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished a career-best T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship with rounds of 68-70 on the weekend.

Finished a career-best T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship with rounds of 68-70 on the weekend. PODS Championship: Withdrew during the fourth round of the PODS Championship due to minor chest pains and dizziness. Later diagnosed as vasovagal syncope, which causes low blood pressure. Took more than a month off to recover.

Withdrew during the fourth round of the PODS Championship due to minor chest pains and dizziness. Later diagnosed as vasovagal syncope, which causes low blood pressure. Took more than a month off to recover. The Honda Classic: First top-10 was a T10 at The Honda Classic, aided by rounds of 67-68 on the weekend.

2006 Season

Playing out of the 126-150 category, finished in the top 125 in just 19 starts to earn full status for 2007.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Finished fourth at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic for his second top-10. The $144,000 payday pushed him to No. 115 on the money list.

Finished fourth at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic for his second top-10. The $144,000 payday pushed him to No. 115 on the money list. John Deere Classic: Finished second at the John Deere Classic. Trailed 54-hole leader John Senden by four entering the final round, but Sunday's 6-under-par 65 fell one short of Senden's 265 total.

2005 Season

Made only 10 cuts in 22 TOUR starts and finished out of the top 125 for the second consecutive season.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished T4 at the Reno-Tahoe Open in late August, six strokes behind wire-to-wire champion Vaughn Taylor.

Finished T4 at the Reno-Tahoe Open in late August, six strokes behind wire-to-wire champion Vaughn Taylor. B.C. Open: Finished T2 at the B.C. Open thanks to closing rounds of 64-66.

2004 Season

Finished out of the top 125 (No. 174) for the first time since 1997.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Retained his card by finishing T26 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Closed with a 5-under 67 to make it on the number and finish in the top 30 and ties.

2003 Season

Finished in the top 125 (112th) for the sixth consecutive season with seven top-25s.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished solo eighth at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

2002 Season

Outstanding season with career-best earnings of $955,271 capped by second career TOUR victory.

John Deere Classic: Picked up second career victory at the John Deere Classic, four years, one month and 14 days after his first. Set tournament course record and tied the tournament record with a 10-under 61 in the second round. Set the tournament record in relation to par at 22-under 262 (David Frost, 21-under 259 at Oakwood CC in 1993).

Picked up second career victory at the John Deere Classic, four years, one month and 14 days after his first. Set tournament course record and tied the tournament record with a 10-under 61 in the second round. Set the tournament record in relation to par at 22-under 262 (David Frost, 21-under 259 at Oakwood CC in 1993). Greater Milwaukee Open: Wisconsin native finished in top five for the third consecutive year at the Greater Milwaukee Open with a T5 (T3-2000-01). Shot then-tournament record 7-under 28 on the front nine at Brown Deer Park GC.

Wisconsin native finished in top five for the third consecutive year at the Greater Milwaukee Open with a T5 (T3-2000-01). Shot then-tournament record 7-under 28 on the front nine at Brown Deer Park GC. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: T16 at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic was highlighted by PGA TOUR record-tying eight consecutive birdies (13-18, 1-2) at the Palmer Course at PGA West.

2001 Season

Steady year to finish in the top 100 on the money list for the fourth consecutive year. Recorded three top-10s, all in the second half of the season.

Reno-Tahoe Open: T7 in the Reno-Tahoe Open.

T7 in the Reno-Tahoe Open. Greater Milwaukee Open: T3 in the Greater Milwaukee Open.

T3 in the Greater Milwaukee Open. Buick Classic: T3 in June at the Buick Classic.

2000 Season

Recorded five top-10s, including the first runner-up finish of his career and the second third-place finish of his career.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Earned second career third-place finish at Greater Milwaukee Open.

Earned second career third-place finish at Greater Milwaukee Open. Honda Classic: Runner-up finish came at Honda Classic. Part of eight-way tie for lead after opening with 65 and followed with 67-68 and held lead for second and third rounds before final-round 70 secured T2.

1998 Season

Buick Classic: Became the fourth first-time winner with playoff victory over Jim Furyk at rain-shortened Buick Classic. The week marked only the fifth time he had made the cut in 10 events. Also arrived at Westchester CC having broken 70 just once all year and with earnings of $16,712. Started with 66 in first round for T2, two strokes out of lead. Second round took place over Saturday and Sunday due to heavy rains. Birdied 17 and 18 Sunday morning to complete 67 and tie Furyk for lead. Both players recorded 68s in the third and final round, which included an eagle by Furyk and birdie by Hayes on 54th hole. In playoff, Hayes sank seven-foot birdie putt on first extra hole to earn two-year exemption and $324,000. Previous best TOUR finish was T6 at the 1992 Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic.

1997 Season

Finished 135th on money list and returned to Qualifying Tournament for fourth time.

Shell Houston Open: Best finish was a T8 at the Shell Houston Open, where he shot 64 on Saturday for his low round of the year.

1996 Season

Finished 14th on Korn Ferry Tour money list in on strength of one victory.