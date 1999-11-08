|
Paul Stankowski
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
December 02, 1969
Birthday
51
AGE
Oxnard, California
Birthplace
Flower Mound, Texas
Residence
Wife, Regina; Joshua (8/11/99), Katelyn (2/25/02)
Family
University of Texas-El Paso
College
1991
Turned Pro
$7,583,438
Career Earnings
Flower Mound, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (2-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Made only one of three cuts on the PGA TOUR. Hosted a radio show on Sirius/XM Radio with Matt Adams.
2013 Season
Had one PGA TOUR start. Made three of eights cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 16 starts.
2012 Season
Made four of eight cuts on TOUR and finished No. 218 in the FedExCup standings.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 24 starts on the PGA TOUR and claimed a pair of top-25 finishes. With the exception of 2005, he has posted at least two top-25 finishes every year since 1994.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 18 starts on the PGA TOUR and had two top-10s. Recorded a pair of top-10 finishes, his first top-10s since the 2004 FedEx St. Jude Classic (T9).
2009 Season
Made three PGA TOUR cuts in nine starts, two of which were top-25s, at the Puerto Rico Open and Valero Texas Open in consecutive starts. Also made three cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2009 in 12 starts.
2008 Season
Made five of 13 cuts on the PGA TOUR with three top-25 finishes. Granted Minor Medical Extension for 2008, but was not able to earn enough to gain member status on TOUR for remainder of the season.
2007 Season
Logged four top-25s in 18 starts in 2007. Limited to 18 events due to right shoulder injury. Did not play after the Wyndham Championship in August, when he underwent surgery on October 15, 2007 to remove bone spurs from right shoulder.
2006 Season
Played 2005-06 on Major Medical Extensions, and missed remaining in that category for the rest of the 2006 season by $3,033 after the John Deere Classic in July.
2005 Season
Did some work as a guest analyst for Golf Channel and XM Radio's PGA TOUR Network while rehabbing a wrist injury and playing on a Major Medical Extension.
2004 Season
Limited to 14 events and did not play after Booz Allen Open. Underwent surgery on his left wrist on August 17, 2004.
2003 Season
Underwent right wrist surgery in May for torn cartilage after missing cut at HP Byron Nelson Championship. Tried to return in July but withdrew from 100th Western Open after opening 77.
2002 Season
Made the cut in 18 of 31 starts and had a pair of top-10 finishes.
2001 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 27 starts on TOUR. Ended the year No. 69 on the money list.
2000 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 22 starts and had nine top-25 finishes to wind up the year at No. 70 on the money list.
1999 Season
Needed a T3 in the season-ending Southern Farm Bureau Classic to jump from No. 140 on the TOUR money list to No. 113 to keep his card.
1998 Season
Made 14 cuts in 26 starts on Tour and had six top-25 finishes.
1997 Season
Made 22 cuts in 29 starts and had 15 top-25 finishes. Also had a career-best five top-10s. Qualified for the TOUR Championship after finishing career-high 21st on TOUR money list.
1996 Season
1993 Season
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE