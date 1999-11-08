JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1994

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

1996 BellSouth Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1996 NIKE Louisiana Open

International Victories (2)

1996 Casio World Open [Jpn]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-0)

1996 Defeated Brandel Chamblee, BellSouth Classic

Personal

First played golf on Easter Sunday in 1978, and 18 years later, won BellSouth Classic on Easter.

Uncertain he would return to Masters, so bought souvenir glass, filled it with bunker sand and placed tee and ball inside as remembrance of first visit to Augusta National in 1996. Returned in 1997 and 1998.

Underwent LASIK surgery in September 1998.

Did some work as a guest analyst for Golf Channel and Sirius/XM Radio's PGA TOUR Network in 2005.

Cites winning BellSouth Classic as his biggest thrill in golf. Cites being a dad as his biggest thrill outside of golf. Favorite course played is Pebble Beach. Would most like to play St. Andrews. Never travels without his airplane ticket. Favorite college team is the University of Alabama. Favorite TV show is "The Unit." Favorite movie is "Tommy Boy." Favorite book is the Holy Bible. Favorite city to visit is New York. Would round out his dream foursome with his dad, brother, Tom, and Jesus Christ.

Special Interests

Spending time with family and friends, all sports

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Made only one of three cuts on the PGA TOUR. Hosted a radio show on Sirius/XM Radio with Matt Adams.

2013 Season

Had one PGA TOUR start. Made three of eights cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 16 starts.

Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T17 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in his only PGA TOUR start.

2012 Season

Made four of eight cuts on TOUR and finished No. 218 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Managed just one top-25 finish on either Tour, a T22 at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 24 starts on the PGA TOUR and claimed a pair of top-25 finishes. With the exception of 2005, he has posted at least two top-25 finishes every year since 1994.

Frys.com Open: His best finish was a T21 at the Frys.com Open, following a final round, 5-under 66.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 18 starts on the PGA TOUR and had two top-10s. Recorded a pair of top-10 finishes, his first top-10s since the 2004 FedEx St. Jude Classic (T9).

The Greenbrier Classic: Posted his second top 10 with a T4 at The Greenbrier Classic, giving him his first multiple-top-10 season since recording four in 2003.

2009 Season

Made three PGA TOUR cuts in nine starts, two of which were top-25s, at the Puerto Rico Open and Valero Texas Open in consecutive starts. Also made three cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2009 in 12 starts.

2008 Season

Made five of 13 cuts on the PGA TOUR with three top-25 finishes. Granted Minor Medical Extension for 2008, but was not able to earn enough to gain member status on TOUR for remainder of the season.

2007 Season

Logged four top-25s in 18 starts in 2007. Limited to 18 events due to right shoulder injury. Did not play after the Wyndham Championship in August, when he underwent surgery on October 15, 2007 to remove bone spurs from right shoulder.

Reno-Tahoe Open: His best finish being T12 at the Reno-Tahoe Open in early August.

2006 Season

Played 2005-06 on Major Medical Extensions, and missed remaining in that category for the rest of the 2006 season by $3,033 after the John Deere Classic in July.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Despite first-round 79 at the 2006 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, finished T8 to regain TOUR card for 2007.

2005 Season

Did some work as a guest analyst for Golf Channel and XM Radio's PGA TOUR Network while rehabbing a wrist injury and playing on a Major Medical Extension.

2004 Season

Limited to 14 events and did not play after Booz Allen Open. Underwent surgery on his left wrist on August 17, 2004.

2003 Season

Underwent right wrist surgery in May for torn cartilage after missing cut at HP Byron Nelson Championship. Tried to return in July but withdrew from 100th Western Open after opening 77.

2002 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 31 starts and had a pair of top-10 finishes.

Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Finished with a T10 at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic.

2001 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 27 starts on TOUR. Ended the year No. 69 on the money list.

Compaq Classic of New Orleans: At the 2001 Compaq Classic of New Orleans, opened the event with course-record and career-best 61.

2000 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 22 starts and had nine top-25 finishes to wind up the year at No. 70 on the money list.

1999 Season

Needed a T3 in the season-ending Southern Farm Bureau Classic to jump from No. 140 on the TOUR money list to No. 113 to keep his card.

1998 Season

Made 14 cuts in 26 starts on Tour and had six top-25 finishes.

Las Vegas Invitational: Best week was a T6 at the Las Vegas Invitational.

1997 Season

Made 22 cuts in 29 starts and had 15 top-25 finishes. Also had a career-best five top-10s. Qualified for the TOUR Championship after finishing career-high 21st on TOUR money list.

Tucson Chrysler Classic: Followed up with a T3 at the Tucson Chrysler Classic.

1996 Season

BellSouth Classic: Breakthrough year featured his first victory on TOUR at BellSouth Classic in just his third full season. Defeated Brandel Chamblee with birdie on first extra hole. Arrived in Atlanta as sixth alternate after winning Korn Ferry Tour's Louisiana Open the week before. Became the only player to win Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR events back to back.

BellSouth Classic: Breakthrough year featured his first victory on TOUR at BellSouth Classic in just his third full season. Defeated Brandel Chamblee with birdie on first extra hole. Arrived in Atlanta as sixth alternate after winning Korn Ferry Tour's Louisiana Open the week before. Became the only player to win Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR events back to back.

1993 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned first TOUR card via a T26 at the 1993 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

Three-time All-America at Texas El-Paso. Two collegiate victories.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE