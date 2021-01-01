Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (6th), All-Time Money List (27th)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1994

1994 Korn Ferry Tour: 1994

1994 PGA TOUR: 1995

1995 PGA TOUR: 1995

1995 PGA TOUR Champions: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR Champions: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

1995 Buick Open

Buick Open 2004 Buick Championship

Buick Championship 2007 Stanford St. Jude Championship

Stanford St. Jude Championship 2013 Sanderson Farms Championship

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)

2016 Tucson Conquistadores Classic, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

Tucson Conquistadores Classic, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge 2018 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

International Victories (1)

2017 Diamond Resorts Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-1)

1995 Defeated Mike Brisky, Buick Open

Defeated Mike Brisky, Buick Open 2003 Lost to Davis Love III, MCI Heritage

Lost to Davis Love III, MCI Heritage 2004 Defeated Tim Herron, Buick Championship

Defeated Tim Herron, Buick Championship 2013 Defeated Cameron Beckman, Daniel Summerhays, Sanderson Farms Championship

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-2)

2016 Defeated Wes Short, Jr., Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Defeated Wes Short, Jr., Mitsubishi Electric Classic 2016 Lost to Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland, Boeing Classic

Lost to Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland, Boeing Classic 2019 Lost to Kirk Triplett, Hoag Classic

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

1998 Lost to Jeff Barlow, Stiles Mitchell, NIKE Permian Basin Open

National Teams

2007 The Presidents Cup

Personal

Worked for years as credit-union teller during offseason. Also worked in supplies department at Eckerd Drug.

Tore tendons and cartilage in left knee during 1987 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Injury sidelined him for two years. Originally injured knee as 11-year old playing Little League baseball.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed with a 6-under 65 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished third, his fourth consecutive top-five finish at the season finale.

Closed with a 6-under 65 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished third, his fourth consecutive top-five finish at the season finale. SAS Championship: Led after the first and second rounds at the SAS Championship before finishing T4. Trailed by two with two holes to play, but finished bogey-par to finish at 9-under.

Led after the first and second rounds at the SAS Championship before finishing T4. Trailed by two with two holes to play, but finished bogey-par to finish at 9-under. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Recorded a T5 finish at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his best finish in six starts at the event and sixth top-10 finish this season.

Recorded a T5 finish at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his best finish in six starts at the event and sixth top-10 finish this season. The Ally Challenge: Posted his fifth top-10 of the year at The Ally Challenge, finishing T10 after rounds of 68-68-71.

Posted his fifth top-10 of the year at The Ally Challenge, finishing T10 after rounds of 68-68-71. Cologuard Classic: Carded the second ace of his PGA TOUR Champions career in the final round of the Cologuard Classic to finish runner-up. Marks his sixth runner-up finish in seven years on PGA TOUR Champions.

Carded the second ace of his PGA TOUR Champions career in the final round of the Cologuard Classic to finish runner-up. Marks his sixth runner-up finish in seven years on PGA TOUR Champions. Chubb Classic: Carded rounds of 66-71-66 to finish T9 at the Chubb Classic, his second straight top-10 at the event.

Carded rounds of 66-71-66 to finish T9 at the Chubb Classic, his second straight top-10 at the event. Morocco Champions: Carded rounds of 69-71-66 to finish T5 at the inaugural Morocco Champions and claim his second top-10 finish in two starts this season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed with a 6-under 65 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished third, his fourth consecutive top-five finish at the season finale.

Closed with a 6-under 65 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished third, his fourth consecutive top-five finish at the season finale. SAS Championship: Led after the first and second rounds at the SAS Championship before finishing T4. Trailed by two with two holes to play, but finished bogey-par to finish at 9-under.

Led after the first and second rounds at the SAS Championship before finishing T4. Trailed by two with two holes to play, but finished bogey-par to finish at 9-under. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Recorded a T5 finish at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his best finish in six starts at the event and sixth top-10 finish this season.

Recorded a T5 finish at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his best finish in six starts at the event and sixth top-10 finish this season. The Ally Challenge: Posted his fifth top-10 of the year at The Ally Challenge, finishing T10 after rounds of 68-68-71.

Posted his fifth top-10 of the year at The Ally Challenge, finishing T10 after rounds of 68-68-71. Cologuard Classic: Carded the second ace of his PGA TOUR Champions career in the final round of the Cologuard Classic to finish runner-up. Marks his sixth runner-up finish in seven years on PGA TOUR Champions.

Carded the second ace of his PGA TOUR Champions career in the final round of the Cologuard Classic to finish runner-up. Marks his sixth runner-up finish in seven years on PGA TOUR Champions. Chubb Classic: Carded rounds of 66-71-66 to finish T9 at the Chubb Classic, his second straight top-10 at the event.

Carded rounds of 66-71-66 to finish T9 at the Chubb Classic, his second straight top-10 at the event. Morocco Champions: Carded rounds of 69-71-66 to finish T5 at the inaugural Morocco Champions and claim his second top-10 finish in two starts this season.

2019 Season

Posted career-best marks in top-10s (12), final Charles Schwab Cup rank (sixth) and money won ($1,733,517), which was a Tour record for most money won in a season without a victory. Led the Tour in scrambling (70.50%) and was second in putts per round (28.68).

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Eagled the 18th hole to post a final-round 64, tied for the day’s lowest round, and finish third at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was his fifth top-10 in the last six Playoffs events.

Eagled the 18th hole to post a final-round 64, tied for the day’s lowest round, and finish third at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was his fifth top-10 in the last six Playoffs events. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: As the defending champion of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, closed with a 7-under 65 and finished T4 at 13-under. It was his fourth consecutive Playoffs top-10, dating back to 2018.

As the defending champion of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, closed with a 7-under 65 and finished T4 at 13-under. It was his fourth consecutive Playoffs top-10, dating back to 2018. SAS Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead at the SAS Championship and finished T3 after a final-round 71. It was his fifth straight top-15 finish and he entered the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs No. 8 in the standings.

Shared the 36-hole lead at the SAS Championship and finished T3 after a final-round 71. It was his fifth straight top-15 finish and he entered the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs No. 8 in the standings. Sanford International: Posted rounds of 68-71-66 and finished T7 at the Sanford International, his second straight top-10 at the event.

Posted rounds of 68-71-66 and finished T7 at the Sanford International, his second straight top-10 at the event. The Ally Challenge: Posted rounds of 68-65-69 and finished second at The Ally Challenge, his eighth top-10 and second runner-up finish of the season.

Posted rounds of 68-65-69 and finished second at The Ally Challenge, his eighth top-10 and second runner-up finish of the season. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Carded a 5-under 67 on Sunday at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open for a third-place finish, his seventh top-10 of the year.

Carded a 5-under 67 on Sunday at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open for a third-place finish, his seventh top-10 of the year. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Opened with rounds of 68-70-68 to earn a spot in Sunday’s final group at The Senior Open Championship. Closed with a 3-over 73 to finish T7 at 1-under 279.

Opened with rounds of 68-70-68 to earn a spot in Sunday’s final group at The Senior Open Championship. Closed with a 3-over 73 to finish T7 at 1-under 279. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Closed with a 2-under 68, one of just 12 rounds under par on Sunday, to finish T7 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his first top-10 in a senior major since he finished T5 at the 2015 Senior Open Championship.

Closed with a 2-under 68, one of just 12 rounds under par on Sunday, to finish T7 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his first top-10 in a senior major since he finished T5 at the 2015 Senior Open Championship. American Family Insurance Championship: Posted rounds of 69-67-69 to finish T8 at the American Family Insurance Championship, his best finish in four starts at the event.

Posted rounds of 69-67-69 to finish T8 at the American Family Insurance Championship, his best finish in four starts at the event. Hoag Classic: Held a one-shot lead at the Hoag Classic until Kirk Triplett birdied the final hole to force a playoff. Triplett won with an eagle on the second extra hole, leaving Austin with his third top-five finish of the season.

Held a one-shot lead at the Hoag Classic until Kirk Triplett birdied the final hole to force a playoff. Triplett won with an eagle on the second extra hole, leaving Austin with his third top-five finish of the season. Chubb Classic: Posted rounds of 67-65-69 en route to a 12-under total and a T4 finish at the Chubb Classic.

Posted rounds of 67-65-69 en route to a 12-under total and a T4 finish at the Chubb Classic. Oasis Championship: Eagled the first hole of his final round at the Oasis Championship to finish T5 and extend his streak to 33 consecutive rounds of par or better, the longest active streak on Tour.

2018 Season

Posted 10 top-10 finishes including a victory in the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fourth time in five years on Tour. Finished the tournament T5 to be one of only two players (Vijay Singh) that ended the season with top-10s in all three Playoffs events.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed with a 7-under 64 and finished T5 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, his third consecutive top-10. He and Vijay Singh were the only two players that ended the season with top-10s in all three Playoffs events.

Closed with a 7-under 64 and finished T5 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, his third consecutive top-10. He and Vijay Singh were the only two players that ended the season with top-10s in all three Playoffs events. Invesco QQQ Championship: Coming off a win at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, carded rounds of 72-71-67–210 at the Invesco QQQ Championship to finish at 6-under (T10) and post his ninth top-10 of the season.

Coming off a win at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, carded rounds of 72-71-67–210 at the Invesco QQQ Championship to finish at 6-under (T10) and post his ninth top-10 of the season. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Trailing by three at the start of the final round, birdied the 18th hole for a final-round 69 and a one-stroke victory over defending champion Bernhard Langer at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The win was his fourth on PGA TOUR Champions and first since he won three times in 2016.

Trailing by three at the start of the final round, birdied the 18th hole for a final-round 69 and a one-stroke victory over defending champion Bernhard Langer at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The win was his fourth on PGA TOUR Champions and first since he won three times in 2016. PURE Insurance Championship: Carded five birdies and an eagle in his final round of the PURE Insurance Championship to finish at 7-under 208 (T5) for his seventh top-10 finish of the season. Moved to No. 18 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Carded five birdies and an eagle in his final round of the PURE Insurance Championship to finish at 7-under 208 (T5) for his seventh top-10 finish of the season. Moved to No. 18 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Sanford International: Posted his third top-10 in his last five starts at the inaugural Sanford International when he finished at 7-under 203 (T6).

Posted his third top-10 in his last five starts at the inaugural Sanford International when he finished at 7-under 203 (T6). Shaw Charity Classic: Carded a bogey-free final-round 7-under 63 at the Shaw Charity Classic to finish at 9-under 201 in ninth place.

Carded a bogey-free final-round 7-under 63 at the Shaw Charity Classic to finish at 9-under 201 in ninth place. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Austin carded rounds of 66-71-68 to finish T8, his third top-10 in five starts at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

Austin carded rounds of 66-71-68 to finish T8, his third top-10 in five starts at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Principal Charity Classic: Austin carded rounds of 65-68 and finished T2 at the weather-shortened Principal Charity Classic. It was his best result since he lost in a playoff at the 2016 Boeing Classic.

Austin carded rounds of 65-68 and finished T2 at the weather-shortened Principal Charity Classic. It was his best result since he lost in a playoff at the 2016 Boeing Classic. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Austin partnered with Mark Calcavecchia and finished T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

Austin partnered with Mark Calcavecchia and finished T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Cologuard Classic: Winner of the 2016 Cologuard Classic, Austin finished T9 in 2018 after carding rounds of 68-70-72.

2017 Season

After posting three wins and a seventh-place finish on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list in 2016, failed to win an event and slipped to 42nd on the final 2017 money list, his worst showing in four years. Had just one top-10 finish over the final six months of the season and none in his final seven starts.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: One of three players to finish T3 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in August.

One of three players to finish T3 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in August. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished T6 in defense of his title at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta in April.

Finished T6 in defense of his title at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta in April. Diamond Resorts Invitational: Got his year off to a fast start when he captured the unofficial Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando by four strokes over Joe Durant. Highlight of his win was a 12-under-par 59 in the opening round at the Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Season Resort

2016 Season

Was one of five players to earn multiple titles during the year, winning three times, all in a span of four events in a five-week period in March and April.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed his year with a T4 finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship where he posted a 6-under-par 64 in his final round.

Closed his year with a T4 finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship where he posted a 6-under-par 64 in his final round. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Finished T7 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in September.

Finished T7 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in September. Boeing Classic: Birdied his final two holes in regulation on his way to a second consecutive 5-under-par 67 at the Boeing Classic, which earned him a spot in a playoff with Kevin Sutherland and Bernhard Langer. However, Langer ended the extra session with a birdie on the first extra hole for the win, the 29th of his PGA TOUR Champions career.

Birdied his final two holes in regulation on his way to a second consecutive 5-under-par 67 at the Boeing Classic, which earned him a spot in a playoff with Kevin Sutherland and Bernhard Langer. However, Langer ended the extra session with a birdie on the first extra hole for the win, the 29th of his PGA TOUR Champions career. 3M Championship: Was T7 at the 3M Championship in August on the strength of three straight rounds in the 60s.

Was T7 at the 3M Championship in August on the strength of three straight rounds in the 60s. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was the first-round leader after a 4-under-par 68 at The Senior Open Championship before finishing T23 at Carnoustie.

Was the first-round leader after a 4-under-par 68 at The Senior Open Championship before finishing T23 at Carnoustie. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Michael Allen for his third win of the year by one stroke over David Frost and Roger Chapman at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in Missouri. Allen's 18-foot birdie putt on the 54th hole was the difference.

Teamed with Michael Allen for his third win of the year by one stroke over David Frost and Roger Chapman at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in Missouri. Allen's 18-foot birdie putt on the 54th hole was the difference. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Won his first title on PGA TOUR Champions in late March when he claimed the Tucson Conquistadores Classic by one stroke over Jim Carter. He led after the opening round with a 7-under-par 65 and trailed Scott Verplank by three strokes heading into the final round. Posted a 5-under-par 31 on the front nine Sunday which included three straight birdies to open play. His key shot Sunday came at No. 13 when he holed out from a bunker from 35 yards away for a critical eagle which proved to be the difference. Stellar play from the bunkers was key in the victory as he converted nine of 10 opportunities. The win came in his 28th start on PGA TOUR Champions and came with his son, Peyton, serving as his caddie.

Won his first title on PGA TOUR Champions in late March when he claimed the Tucson Conquistadores Classic by one stroke over Jim Carter. He led after the opening round with a 7-under-par 65 and trailed Scott Verplank by three strokes heading into the final round. Posted a 5-under-par 31 on the front nine Sunday which included three straight birdies to open play. His key shot Sunday came at No. 13 when he holed out from a bunker from 35 yards away for a critical eagle which proved to be the difference. Stellar play from the bunkers was key in the victory as he converted nine of 10 opportunities. The win came in his 28th start on PGA TOUR Champions and came with his son, Peyton, serving as his caddie. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Became the first multiple winner of the campaign when he defeated Wes Short, Jr., in a two-hole playoff at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April at TPC Sugarloaf. Started the final day three strokes behind Short, the 36-hole leader. However, after posting a bogey-free 8-under-par 64 to finish at 11-under-par 205 he had to wait more than an hour for five groups to finish. After Short missed a six-foot birdie attempt at No. 18 for the win, a playoff ensued and he emerged with his second win in his last three starts.

2015 Season

Enjoyed a productive first full season on the PGA TOUR Champions with 10 top-10s in 17 starts, including top-5s at two majors. Played primarily on the PGA TOUR in the first part of the year but made only one cut in nine starts after January.

Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: In late September was T3 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

In late September was T3 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: In late September was T3 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

In late September was T3 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: T5 at The Senior Open Championship.

T5 at The Senior Open Championship. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: T5 at The Senior Open Championship.

T5 at The Senior Open Championship. Encompass Championship: Posted T4 at the Encompass Championship in mid-July.

Posted T4 at the Encompass Championship in mid-July. Encompass Championship: Posted T4 at the Encompass Championship in mid-July.

Posted T4 at the Encompass Championship in mid-July. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Finished third at Senior PGA Championship.

Finished third at Senior PGA Championship. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Finished third at Senior PGA Championship.

Finished third at Senior PGA Championship. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T56 at the Zurich Classic near New Orleans.

T56 at the Zurich Classic near New Orleans. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T56 at the Zurich Classic near New Orleans.

T56 at the Zurich Classic near New Orleans. Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T43 in defense of the Sanderson Farms Championship title.

Finished T43 in defense of the Sanderson Farms Championship title. Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T43 in defense of the Sanderson Farms Championship title.

2014 Season

Played a mixture of PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events and managed to secure a spot among the PGA TOUR Champions's top-30 money-winners despite only making eight starts on the over-50 circuit. Was among the top five in his first five starts on the Champions Tour and ended the year with six top-five performances overall. Had just one top-25 finish in 10 made cuts on the PGA TOUR (22 starts), and ended his season ranked No. 168 in FedExCup standings.

AT&T Championship: In October at the last full-field event of the year, trailed 36-hole leader Marco Dawson by just one stroke at the AT&T Championship but only managed a 1-under-par 71 Sunday to finish third overall, three behind eventual-winner Michael Allen.

In October at the last full-field event of the year, trailed 36-hole leader Marco Dawson by just one stroke at the AT&T Championship but only managed a 1-under-par 71 Sunday to finish third overall, three behind eventual-winner Michael Allen. AT&T Championship: In October at the last full-field event of the year, trailed 36-hole leader Marco Dawson by just one stroke at the AT&T Championship but only managed a 1-under-par 71 Sunday to finish third overall, three behind eventual-winner Michael Allen.

In October at the last full-field event of the year, trailed 36-hole leader Marco Dawson by just one stroke at the AT&T Championship but only managed a 1-under-par 71 Sunday to finish third overall, three behind eventual-winner Michael Allen. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: In late-September, birdied three of his last four holes to shoot a final-round 66 at Pebble Beach GL and move into a solo fifth at the Nature Valley First Tee Open

In late-September, birdied three of his last four holes to shoot a final-round 66 at Pebble Beach GL and move into a solo fifth at the Nature Valley First Tee Open Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: In late-September, birdied three of his last four holes to shoot a final-round 66 at Pebble Beach GL and move into a solo fifth at the Nature Valley First Tee Open

In late-September, birdied three of his last four holes to shoot a final-round 66 at Pebble Beach GL and move into a solo fifth at the Nature Valley First Tee Open Boeing Classic: Put together three consecutive rounds in the 60s to garner a T5 finish at the Boeing Classic.

Put together three consecutive rounds in the 60s to garner a T5 finish at the Boeing Classic. Boeing Classic: Put together three consecutive rounds in the 60s to garner a T5 finish at the Boeing Classic.

Put together three consecutive rounds in the 60s to garner a T5 finish at the Boeing Classic. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Top outing of the year came on the Champions Tour when he closed with a 65, equaling the low Sunday round, to finish T2 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

Top outing of the year came on the Champions Tour when he closed with a 65, equaling the low Sunday round, to finish T2 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Top outing of the year came on the Champions Tour when he closed with a 65, equaling the low Sunday round, to finish T2 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

Top outing of the year came on the Champions Tour when he closed with a 65, equaling the low Sunday round, to finish T2 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Barracuda Championship: Was T27 at the Barracuda Championship.

Was T27 at the Barracuda Championship. Barracuda Championship: Was T27 at the Barracuda Championship.

Was T27 at the Barracuda Championship. RBC Canadian Open: Finished T29 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Finished T29 at the RBC Canadian Open. RBC Canadian Open: Finished T29 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Finished T29 at the RBC Canadian Open. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made his Champions Tour debut at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National in Oklahoma. Was tied for 28th after the opening round but worked his way up the standings in the next three rounds to eventually finish T3.

Made his Champions Tour debut at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National in Oklahoma. Was tied for 28th after the opening round but worked his way up the standings in the next three rounds to eventually finish T3. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made his Champions Tour debut at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National in Oklahoma. Was tied for 28th after the opening round but worked his way up the standings in the next three rounds to eventually finish T3.

Made his Champions Tour debut at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National in Oklahoma. Was tied for 28th after the opening round but worked his way up the standings in the next three rounds to eventually finish T3. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Best effort on the 2013-2014 PGA TOUR was a T13 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

Best effort on the 2013-2014 PGA TOUR was a T13 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Best effort on the 2013-2014 PGA TOUR was a T13 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

2013 Season

Broke through to the winner's circle for the first time in six years at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Was unable to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Also made four cuts in 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Reno-Tahoe Open: In his only other made cut on TOUR, finished T23 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, two starts after his win in Madison.

In his only other made cut on TOUR, finished T23 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, two starts after his win in Madison. Reno-Tahoe Open: In his only other made cut on TOUR, finished T23 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, two starts after his win in Madison.

In his only other made cut on TOUR, finished T23 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, two starts after his win in Madison. Sanderson Farms Championship: In his fourth start of the PGA TOUR season, and after three missed cuts, sank an 8-foot birdie putt on the first hole of sudden death at the Sanderson Farms Championship to claim his fourth career PGA TOUR title and first since 2007 in his 507th TOUR start. At age 49 years, 5 months, 25 days, became the eighth-oldest winner in TOUR history with his victory at Annandale GC. Overcame a two-stroke deficit in the final round, with a 5-under 67, to force the playoff with Cameron Beckman and Daniel Summerhays.

In his fourth start of the PGA TOUR season, and after three missed cuts, sank an 8-foot birdie putt on the first hole of sudden death at the Sanderson Farms Championship to claim his fourth career PGA TOUR title and first since 2007 in his 507th TOUR start. At age 49 years, 5 months, 25 days, became the eighth-oldest winner in TOUR history with his victory at Annandale GC. Overcame a two-stroke deficit in the final round, with a 5-under 67, to force the playoff with Cameron Beckman and Daniel Summerhays. Sanderson Farms Championship: In his fourth start of the PGA TOUR season, and after three missed cuts, sank an 8-foot birdie putt on the first hole of sudden death at the Sanderson Farms Championship to claim his fourth career PGA TOUR title and first since 2007 in his 507th TOUR start. At age 49 years, 5 months, 25 days, became the eighth-oldest winner in TOUR history with his victory at Annandale GC. Overcame a two-stroke deficit in the final round, with a 5-under 67, to force the playoff with Cameron Beckman and Daniel Summerhays.

In his fourth start of the PGA TOUR season, and after three missed cuts, sank an 8-foot birdie putt on the first hole of sudden death at the Sanderson Farms Championship to claim his fourth career PGA TOUR title and first since 2007 in his 507th TOUR start. At age 49 years, 5 months, 25 days, became the eighth-oldest winner in TOUR history with his victory at Annandale GC. Overcame a two-stroke deficit in the final round, with a 5-under 67, to force the playoff with Cameron Beckman and Daniel Summerhays. Stadion Classic at UGA: Best Korn Ferry finish was T5 at the Stadion Classic at UGA.

Best Korn Ferry finish was T5 at the Stadion Classic at UGA. Stadion Classic at UGA: Best Korn Ferry finish was T5 at the Stadion Classic at UGA.

2012 Season

Split time on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR, making the cut in two of seven starts on the PGA TOUR, with top-20 finishes in two of his last three starts. Made the cut in nine of 18 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Best finish in his next 14 events was a T19 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Best finish in his next 14 events was a T19 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Best finish in his next 14 events was a T19 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Best finish in his next 14 events was a T19 at the Albertsons Boise Open. True South Classic: T13 at the True South Classic.

T13 at the True South Classic. True South Classic: T13 at the True South Classic.

T13 at the True South Classic. FedEx St. Jude Classic: T19 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

T19 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. FedEx St. Jude Classic: T19 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

T19 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Stadion Classic at UGA: T7 at the Stadion Classic at UGA. Was just one shot off the pace after 54 holes at the University of Georgia GC but managed only an even-par 71 and finished five back of winner Hudson Swafford. Moved to No. 13 on the money list at the time.

T7 at the Stadion Classic at UGA. Was just one shot off the pace after 54 holes at the University of Georgia GC but managed only an even-par 71 and finished five back of winner Hudson Swafford. Moved to No. 13 on the money list at the time. Stadion Classic at UGA: T7 at the Stadion Classic at UGA. Was just one shot off the pace after 54 holes at the University of Georgia GC but managed only an even-par 71 and finished five back of winner Hudson Swafford. Moved to No. 13 on the money list at the time.

T7 at the Stadion Classic at UGA. Was just one shot off the pace after 54 holes at the University of Georgia GC but managed only an even-par 71 and finished five back of winner Hudson Swafford. Moved to No. 13 on the money list at the time. South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Vaulted into contention with an 8-under 64 in the third round of the South Georgia Classic. Grabbed a share of the 54-hole lead with Luke List but failed to muster a charge, shooting a 1-over 73 to wind up solo third, five off the pace set by List, the tournament winner.

Vaulted into contention with an 8-under 64 in the third round of the South Georgia Classic. Grabbed a share of the 54-hole lead with Luke List but failed to muster a charge, shooting a 1-over 73 to wind up solo third, five off the pace set by List, the tournament winner. South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Vaulted into contention with an 8-under 64 in the third round of the South Georgia Classic. Grabbed a share of the 54-hole lead with Luke List but failed to muster a charge, shooting a 1-over 73 to wind up solo third, five off the pace set by List, the tournament winner.

Vaulted into contention with an 8-under 64 in the third round of the South Georgia Classic. Grabbed a share of the 54-hole lead with Luke List but failed to muster a charge, shooting a 1-over 73 to wind up solo third, five off the pace set by List, the tournament winner. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished T5 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Chitimacha Louisiana Open after leading the field in Driving Accuracy. Held steady on the leaderboard during the week, closing with a 3-under 68.

Finished T5 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Chitimacha Louisiana Open after leading the field in Driving Accuracy. Held steady on the leaderboard during the week, closing with a 3-under 68. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished T5 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Chitimacha Louisiana Open after leading the field in Driving Accuracy. Held steady on the leaderboard during the week, closing with a 3-under 68.

2011 Season

Claimed one top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR in 18 starts, and was three for three in made cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

RBC Canadian Open: In the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, holed out for eagle on the par-4 16th hole from 121 yards. Birdied Nos. 14 and 15 to play the three-hole stretch in 4-under par. Finished T6 for his first top-10 finish of the season.

In the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, holed out for eagle on the par-4 16th hole from 121 yards. Birdied Nos. 14 and 15 to play the three-hole stretch in 4-under par. Finished T6 for his first top-10 finish of the season. RBC Canadian Open: In the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, holed out for eagle on the par-4 16th hole from 121 yards. Birdied Nos. 14 and 15 to play the three-hole stretch in 4-under par. Finished T6 for his first top-10 finish of the season.

In the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, holed out for eagle on the par-4 16th hole from 121 yards. Birdied Nos. 14 and 15 to play the three-hole stretch in 4-under par. Finished T6 for his first top-10 finish of the season. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: His best showing on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T35 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open in his native Kansas.

His best showing on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T35 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open in his native Kansas. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: His best showing on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T35 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open in his native Kansas.

2010 Season

Finished outside the top 100 on the money list for the first time in eight seasons.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Finished T10 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship with four rounds in the 60s for first back-to-back top 10s since 2008.

Finished T10 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship with four rounds in the 60s for first back-to-back top 10s since 2008. Turning Stone Resort Championship: Finished T10 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship with four rounds in the 60s for first back-to-back top 10s since 2008.

Finished T10 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship with four rounds in the 60s for first back-to-back top 10s since 2008. The Greenbrier Classic: Next top-10 finish came at The Greenbrier Classic, where a final-round 63 led to a T4 finish, just one shy of his career-low 62 carded during the final-round of the 2007 St. Jude Classic where he won the last of his three TOUR titles.

Next top-10 finish came at The Greenbrier Classic, where a final-round 63 led to a T4 finish, just one shy of his career-low 62 carded during the final-round of the 2007 St. Jude Classic where he won the last of his three TOUR titles. The Greenbrier Classic: Next top-10 finish came at The Greenbrier Classic, where a final-round 63 led to a T4 finish, just one shy of his career-low 62 carded during the final-round of the 2007 St. Jude Classic where he won the last of his three TOUR titles.

Next top-10 finish came at The Greenbrier Classic, where a final-round 63 led to a T4 finish, just one shy of his career-low 62 carded during the final-round of the 2007 St. Jude Classic where he won the last of his three TOUR titles. Shell Houston Open: Card included 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 in round two of Shell Houston Open after a hole-in-one at the seventh hole. It was the second ace recorded that day (Lucas Glover at the 16th hole) and the first aces at the Redstone GC Tournament Course. Went on to finish T59.

Card included 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 in round two of Shell Houston Open after a hole-in-one at the seventh hole. It was the second ace recorded that day (Lucas Glover at the 16th hole) and the first aces at the Redstone GC Tournament Course. Went on to finish T59. Shell Houston Open: Card included 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 in round two of Shell Houston Open after a hole-in-one at the seventh hole. It was the second ace recorded that day (Lucas Glover at the 16th hole) and the first aces at the Redstone GC Tournament Course. Went on to finish T59.

Card included 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 in round two of Shell Houston Open after a hole-in-one at the seventh hole. It was the second ace recorded that day (Lucas Glover at the 16th hole) and the first aces at the Redstone GC Tournament Course. Went on to finish T59. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Open for his first of three top-10 finishes.

Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Open for his first of three top-10 finishes. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Open for his first of three top-10 finishes.

2009 Season

Solid season with three top-10s.

Buick Open: Posted his seventh top-10 in 15 starts, at the Buick Open, with a T8.

Posted his seventh top-10 in 15 starts, at the Buick Open, with a T8. Buick Open: Posted his seventh top-10 in 15 starts, at the Buick Open, with a T8.

Posted his seventh top-10 in 15 starts, at the Buick Open, with a T8. St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Was five strokes off the 54-hole lead (T5) at the St. Jude Classic. Final-round 69 at TPC Southwind left him ninth in Memphis.

Was five strokes off the 54-hole lead (T5) at the St. Jude Classic. Final-round 69 at TPC Southwind left him ninth in Memphis. St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Was five strokes off the 54-hole lead (T5) at the St. Jude Classic. Final-round 69 at TPC Southwind left him ninth in Memphis.

Was five strokes off the 54-hole lead (T5) at the St. Jude Classic. Final-round 69 at TPC Southwind left him ninth in Memphis. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: First-round co-leader with Steve Stricker and Tim Clark after a 63 at Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial and finished T6.

First-round co-leader with Steve Stricker and Tim Clark after a 63 at Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial and finished T6. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: First-round co-leader with Steve Stricker and Tim Clark after a 63 at Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial and finished T6.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 24 of 30 starts on his way to finishing No. 58 in the FedExCup standings. Surpassed $2 million in earnings for the second time in his career, thanks to six top-10 finishes (the most since a career-best seven during his rookie season in 1995).

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Despite an opening-round 74, posted three consecutive 69s to finish T3 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.

Despite an opening-round 74, posted three consecutive 69s to finish T3 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Turning Stone Resort Championship: Despite an opening-round 74, posted three consecutive 69s to finish T3 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.

Despite an opening-round 74, posted three consecutive 69s to finish T3 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Buick Open: Recorded his third top-5 finish of the season with a T2 at the Buick Open. Took the lead on Sunday with a birdie at the par-5 16th, but bogeys at the final two holes, including a three-putt at the 72nd, left him one stroke shy of winner Kenny Perry.

Recorded his third top-5 finish of the season with a T2 at the Buick Open. Took the lead on Sunday with a birdie at the par-5 16th, but bogeys at the final two holes, including a three-putt at the 72nd, left him one stroke shy of winner Kenny Perry. Buick Open: Recorded his third top-5 finish of the season with a T2 at the Buick Open. Took the lead on Sunday with a birdie at the par-5 16th, but bogeys at the final two holes, including a three-putt at the 72nd, left him one stroke shy of winner Kenny Perry.

Recorded his third top-5 finish of the season with a T2 at the Buick Open. Took the lead on Sunday with a birdie at the par-5 16th, but bogeys at the final two holes, including a three-putt at the 72nd, left him one stroke shy of winner Kenny Perry. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Collected his third career top-10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a T4. Needed to birdie the last to tie eventual winner Andres Romero, but hit his third shot into the water and made double bogey.

Collected his third career top-10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a T4. Needed to birdie the last to tie eventual winner Andres Romero, but hit his third shot into the water and made double bogey. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Collected his third career top-10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a T4. Needed to birdie the last to tie eventual winner Andres Romero, but hit his third shot into the water and made double bogey.

Collected his third career top-10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a T4. Needed to birdie the last to tie eventual winner Andres Romero, but hit his third shot into the water and made double bogey. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

2007 Season

The Presidents Cup: Finish improved his position from 18th to 10th in The Presidents Cup standings, thereby making his first national team. Became famous during the competition in Montreal when he fell into a lake on the 14th hole while trying to extract his ball. Dubbed "Aquaman" by his teammates, he rallied his teammate David Toms to a half in the Foursomes match by birdieing the final three holes. Had a 1-1-3 record in the U.S. win.

Finish improved his position from 18th to 10th in The Presidents Cup standings, thereby making his first national team. Became famous during the competition in Montreal when he fell into a lake on the 14th hole while trying to extract his ball. Dubbed "Aquaman" by his teammates, he rallied his teammate David Toms to a half in the Foursomes match by birdieing the final three holes. Had a 1-1-3 record in the U.S. win. The Presidents Cup: Finish improved his position from 18th to 10th in The Presidents Cup standings, thereby making his first national team. Became famous during the competition in Montreal when he fell into a lake on the 14th hole while trying to extract his ball. Dubbed "Aquaman" by his teammates, he rallied his teammate David Toms to a half in the Foursomes match by birdieing the final three holes. Had a 1-1-3 record in the U.S. win.

Finish improved his position from 18th to 10th in The Presidents Cup standings, thereby making his first national team. Became famous during the competition in Montreal when he fell into a lake on the 14th hole while trying to extract his ball. Dubbed "Aquaman" by his teammates, he rallied his teammate David Toms to a half in the Foursomes match by birdieing the final three holes. Had a 1-1-3 record in the U.S. win. PGA Championship: Recorded his career-best finish in a major, placing second to Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Was within one of Woods on the back nine on Sunday and finished with a final-round 67, two behind. Was the only player in the field to record all four rounds at par or better.

Recorded his career-best finish in a major, placing second to Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Was within one of Woods on the back nine on Sunday and finished with a final-round 67, two behind. Was the only player in the field to record all four rounds at par or better. PGA Championship: Recorded his career-best finish in a major, placing second to Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Was within one of Woods on the back nine on Sunday and finished with a final-round 67, two behind. Was the only player in the field to record all four rounds at par or better.

Recorded his career-best finish in a major, placing second to Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Was within one of Woods on the back nine on Sunday and finished with a final-round 67, two behind. Was the only player in the field to record all four rounds at par or better. Buick Open: Finished T2 at the Buick Open, an event he won in 1995, one stroke behind Brian Bateman. With that 1995 victory, won a Buick Riviera which he still has today.

Finished T2 at the Buick Open, an event he won in 1995, one stroke behind Brian Bateman. With that 1995 victory, won a Buick Riviera which he still has today. Buick Open: Finished T2 at the Buick Open, an event he won in 1995, one stroke behind Brian Bateman. With that 1995 victory, won a Buick Riviera which he still has today.

Finished T2 at the Buick Open, an event he won in 1995, one stroke behind Brian Bateman. With that 1995 victory, won a Buick Riviera which he still has today. Stanford St. Jude Championship: Shot an 8-under-par 62 in the final round to win the Stanford St. Jude Championship. The five-stroke victory was the third of his career and the first since 2004. Trailed third-round leader Adam Scott by four and recorded the best final round on TOUR since Brad Faxon shot a 61 to win the 2006 Buick Championship. Entered the event with five missed cuts and a best finish of T18 in 2007.

Shot an 8-under-par 62 in the final round to win the Stanford St. Jude Championship. The five-stroke victory was the third of his career and the first since 2004. Trailed third-round leader Adam Scott by four and recorded the best final round on TOUR since Brad Faxon shot a 61 to win the 2006 Buick Championship. Entered the event with five missed cuts and a best finish of T18 in 2007. Stanford St. Jude Championship: Shot an 8-under-par 62 in the final round to win the Stanford St. Jude Championship. The five-stroke victory was the third of his career and the first since 2004. Trailed third-round leader Adam Scott by four and recorded the best final round on TOUR since Brad Faxon shot a 61 to win the 2006 Buick Championship. Entered the event with five missed cuts and a best finish of T18 in 2007.

2006 Season

Won more than $1 million for a fourth consecutive season.

2005 Season

Valero Texas Open: T3 finish at the Valero Texas Open was his best performance of the year. In San Antonio, held the 54-hole lead for the first time in his career and was in the final grouping for only the second time in his career, the other coming earlier in 2005 while defending his title at the Buick Championship.

T3 finish at the Valero Texas Open was his best performance of the year. In San Antonio, held the 54-hole lead for the first time in his career and was in the final grouping for only the second time in his career, the other coming earlier in 2005 while defending his title at the Buick Championship. Valero Texas Open: T3 finish at the Valero Texas Open was his best performance of the year. In San Antonio, held the 54-hole lead for the first time in his career and was in the final grouping for only the second time in his career, the other coming earlier in 2005 while defending his title at the Buick Championship.

2004 Season

Earned a victory for the first time since his rookie season of 1995, a period of more than nine years, and went over the $1-million mark for the second straight season.

Buick Championship: Second TOUR victory came in August at the Buick Championship, his 301st career start. After opening 68-70-66, trailed leader Fred Funk by three strokes. Posted a 4-under-par 66 on Sunday to finish tied with Tim Herron at 10-under-par 270. Defeated Herron with a birdie-3 on the first hole of sudden-death.

Second TOUR victory came in August at the Buick Championship, his 301st career start. After opening 68-70-66, trailed leader Fred Funk by three strokes. Posted a 4-under-par 66 on Sunday to finish tied with Tim Herron at 10-under-par 270. Defeated Herron with a birdie-3 on the first hole of sudden-death. Buick Championship: Second TOUR victory came in August at the Buick Championship, his 301st career start. After opening 68-70-66, trailed leader Fred Funk by three strokes. Posted a 4-under-par 66 on Sunday to finish tied with Tim Herron at 10-under-par 270. Defeated Herron with a birdie-3 on the first hole of sudden-death.

2003 Season

Finished in the top-50 for the first time since 1996. Earned more than $1 million for the first time in his career, with $1,518,707.

MCI Heritage: Runner-up to Davis Love III at MCI Heritage, falling on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff. Missed two putts inside 10 feet that would have clinched the title on second and third playoff holes. Runner-up finish was best since playoff win over Mike Brisky at 1995 Buick Open. After falling to Davis Love III in a playoff at the 2003 MCI Heritage, said of his previous struggles: "It's just so much fun to actually be in the game again and show people that I do know how to play the game and hit quality shots. I had numerous chances, and it just wasn't my day."

Runner-up to Davis Love III at MCI Heritage, falling on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff. Missed two putts inside 10 feet that would have clinched the title on second and third playoff holes. Runner-up finish was best since playoff win over Mike Brisky at 1995 Buick Open. After falling to Davis Love III in a playoff at the 2003 MCI Heritage, said of his previous struggles: "It's just so much fun to actually be in the game again and show people that I do know how to play the game and hit quality shots. I had numerous chances, and it just wasn't my day." MCI Heritage: Runner-up to Davis Love III at MCI Heritage, falling on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff. Missed two putts inside 10 feet that would have clinched the title on second and third playoff holes. Runner-up finish was best since playoff win over Mike Brisky at 1995 Buick Open. After falling to Davis Love III in a playoff at the 2003 MCI Heritage, said of his previous struggles: "It's just so much fun to actually be in the game again and show people that I do know how to play the game and hit quality shots. I had numerous chances, and it just wasn't my day."

2002 Season

Tied for the lead in starts (36) with Kenneth Staton during the 2002 season.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T26 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to return to the TOUR in 2003.

Finished T26 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to return to the TOUR in 2003. PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T26 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to return to the TOUR in 2003.

Finished T26 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to return to the TOUR in 2003. Reno-Tahoe Open: With four sub-par rounds, finished T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, first top-10 since T8 at the 2001 INTERNATIONAL.

With four sub-par rounds, finished T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, first top-10 since T8 at the 2001 INTERNATIONAL. Reno-Tahoe Open: With four sub-par rounds, finished T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, first top-10 since T8 at the 2001 INTERNATIONAL.

2001 Season

A late surge earned him his PGA TOUR card for 2002 by finishing 125th in earnings; second time in last three years he retained playing privileges with good play late in season. Made cut his last three events.

National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: T16 in National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World.

T16 in National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World. National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: T16 in National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World.

T16 in National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World. The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: Finished solo eighth in The INTERNATIONAL.

Finished solo eighth in The INTERNATIONAL. The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: Finished solo eighth in The INTERNATIONAL.

Finished solo eighth in The INTERNATIONAL. John Deere Classic: T8 at John Deere Classic.

T8 at John Deere Classic. John Deere Classic: T8 at John Deere Classic.

2000 Season

Collected $485,589 in prize money and had three top-10s. Missed the cut in his first six tournaments.

Buick Open: At Buick Open, 1995 winner finished T4, worth $118,000, moving from 108th on the TOUR money list to 81st, enough to keep his card.

At Buick Open, 1995 winner finished T4, worth $118,000, moving from 108th on the TOUR money list to 81st, enough to keep his card. Buick Open: At Buick Open, 1995 winner finished T4, worth $118,000, moving from 108th on the TOUR money list to 81st, enough to keep his card.

At Buick Open, 1995 winner finished T4, worth $118,000, moving from 108th on the TOUR money list to 81st, enough to keep his card. Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Finished T7 in seventh start at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open.

Finished T7 in seventh start at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open. Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Finished T7 in seventh start at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open.

1999 Season

Made successful return to PGA TOUR, playing in 30 events and making the cut in 20 of those. Finished 121st on the money list to retain his card.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Lone top-10 of the year came at the Reno-Tahoe Open where he finished T9.

Lone top-10 of the year came at the Reno-Tahoe Open where he finished T9. Reno-Tahoe Open: Lone top-10 of the year came at the Reno-Tahoe Open where he finished T9.

1998 Season

Played mainly on Korn Ferry Tour and was first in scoring average (69.61) on way to eighth-place finish on money list to regain TOUR playing privileges.

1997 Season

Lost his card after finishing 180th on the money list.

1996 Season

Was among top-25 in 15 events and among top-10 in five events.

Buick Open: In defense of title, finished T3 at Buick Open.

In defense of title, finished T3 at Buick Open. Buick Open: In defense of title, finished T3 at Buick Open.

In defense of title, finished T3 at Buick Open. U.S. Open Championship: Shared U.S. Open first-round lead with Payne Stewart at 67.

Shared U.S. Open first-round lead with Payne Stewart at 67. U.S. Open Championship: Shared U.S. Open first-round lead with Payne Stewart at 67.

1995 Season

Earned PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors.

THE TOUR Championship: One of three rookies to qualify for THE TOUR Championship. Made 10 of 12 cuts leading up to TOUR Championship, where he finished fourth.

One of three rookies to qualify for THE TOUR Championship. Made 10 of 12 cuts leading up to TOUR Championship, where he finished fourth. THE TOUR Championship: One of three rookies to qualify for THE TOUR Championship. Made 10 of 12 cuts leading up to TOUR Championship, where he finished fourth.

One of three rookies to qualify for THE TOUR Championship. Made 10 of 12 cuts leading up to TOUR Championship, where he finished fourth. Buick Open: Highlight was a playoff victory over Mike Brisky at Buick Open. Opening 63 gave him two-stroke lead, but lost his advantage to Payne Stewart after second round. Final-round 68 earned spot in playoff, which he won with par on first extra hole. Win was worth $216,000.

Highlight was a playoff victory over Mike Brisky at Buick Open. Opening 63 gave him two-stroke lead, but lost his advantage to Payne Stewart after second round. Final-round 68 earned spot in playoff, which he won with par on first extra hole. Win was worth $216,000. Buick Open: Highlight was a playoff victory over Mike Brisky at Buick Open. Opening 63 gave him two-stroke lead, but lost his advantage to Payne Stewart after second round. Final-round 68 earned spot in playoff, which he won with par on first extra hole. Win was worth $216,000.

1994 Season

Finished 23rd on Korn Ferry Tour money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Captured medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, beating Eduardo Romero by four shots at Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort in Florida.

Captured medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, beating Eduardo Romero by four shots at Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort in Florida. PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Captured medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, beating Eduardo Romero by four shots at Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort in Florida.

Captured medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, beating Eduardo Romero by four shots at Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort in Florida. NIKE Sonoma County Open: His best finish was a runner-up showing at the four-round Sonoma County Open, dropping a two-shot decision to Jerry Haas.

His best finish was a runner-up showing at the four-round Sonoma County Open, dropping a two-shot decision to Jerry Haas. NIKE Sonoma County Open: His best finish was a runner-up showing at the four-round Sonoma County Open, dropping a two-shot decision to Jerry Haas.

His best finish was a runner-up showing at the four-round Sonoma County Open, dropping a two-shot decision to Jerry Haas. NIKE New Mexico Charity Classic: Finished T8 at the New Mexico Charity Classic.

Finished T8 at the New Mexico Charity Classic. NIKE New Mexico Charity Classic: Finished T8 at the New Mexico Charity Classic.

Finished T8 at the New Mexico Charity Classic. NIKE Miami Valley Open: Finished T9 at the Miami Valley Open in Ohio.

Finished T9 at the Miami Valley Open in Ohio. NIKE Miami Valley Open: Finished T9 at the Miami Valley Open in Ohio.

Finished T9 at the Miami Valley Open in Ohio. NIKE South Carolina Classic: Finished sixth at the South Carolina Classic.

Finished sixth at the South Carolina Classic. NIKE South Carolina Classic: Finished sixth at the South Carolina Classic.

Finished sixth at the South Carolina Classic. NIKE Panama City Beach Classic: Finished seventh at the Panama City Beach Classic in Florida.

Finished seventh at the Panama City Beach Classic in Florida. NIKE Panama City Beach Classic: Finished seventh at the Panama City Beach Classic in Florida.

1993 Season

Made his first Korn Ferry Tour cut and played in Japan (1989-90) and on mini-tours (1992-93).