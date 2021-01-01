Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions : All-Time Money List (93rd), Tournament Winner Category

: All-Time Money List (93rd), Tournament Winner Category Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1996

1996 PGA TOUR Champions: 2020

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2020 Morocco Champions

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

1996 NIKE Philadelphia Classic

NIKE Philadelphia Classic 2001 BUY.COM Arkansas Classic

Personal

Caddied for his uncle, Dana Quigley, a member of the Champions Tour, when Dana fired a 61 at the 1982 Greater Hartford Open.

His dad, Paul, was one of New England's top amateur golfers.

Special Interests

Surfing, reading, cars, motorcycles

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

The Ally Challenge: Held the 36-hole lead for the second time but finished T2 after a final-round 71 at The Ally Challenge. Bogeyed the last two holes to finish 12-under and two shots behind champion Jim Furyk. He moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the first time and became just the third rookie to top the standings.

Held the 36-hole lead for the second time but finished T2 after a final-round 71 at The Ally Challenge. Bogeyed the last two holes to finish 12-under and two shots behind champion Jim Furyk. He moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the first time and became just the third rookie to top the standings. Cologuard Classic: Led both the first and second round of the Cologuard Classic, but ultimately finished T3 after a final-round 73.

Led both the first and second round of the Cologuard Classic, but ultimately finished T3 after a final-round 73. Chubb Classic: Posted scores of 69-67-67 and finished T9 at the Chubb Classic.

Posted scores of 69-67-67 and finished T9 at the Chubb Classic. Morocco Champions: Carded rounds of 69-66-66 to make a three-stroke comeback and secure his first win on PGA TOUR Champions at the inaugural Morocco Champions.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2017 Season

Made three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, but failed to make a cut.

2015 Season

Played two PGA TOUR events.

Barbasol Championship: Missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship.

Missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Withdrew from the Humana Challenge after first-round 82.

2014 Season

Played in one PGA TOUR event in January. Did not play any Korn Ferry Tour tournaments.

Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: At the Humana Challenge, he opened with a 66. Finished 80th.

2013 Season

Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Missed the cut at the Humana Challenge in January, his only start of the season.

2012 Season

Missed the majority of the season with an undiagnosed injury to his left leg between the ankle and knee. Has seen more than 20 specialists since January, but none have been able to diagnose the issue. Pain is intense enough to keep him from playing golf.

Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Made the cut in his only start on TOUR, at the Humana Challenge (T30).

2011 Season

Made the cut in just three of 10 starts on the PGA TOUR. His 10 starts on TOUR were the fewest of any year since joining the Tour full-time in 1997. He had averaged 28 starts per year over the previous 14 seasons.

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Finished T31 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Finished T31 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: His best finish was a T31 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 29 starts on the PGA TOUR but was unable to finish inside the top 125 for just the second time in the last nine years. Ended the season No. 158 on the money list.

John Deere Classic: Lone top-10 finish of the season, a T10, came following four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic. It marked the first time since the 2009 John Deere Classic that he had recorded all four rounds in the 60s.

2009 Season

Had second-best season of his career, with three second-place finishes and more than $1.4 million in earnings. Earned more than $1 million in a season for the second time in his career (2006).

John Deere Classic: Next close call came in July at the John Deere Classic where he matched his career-best score of 62 in the third round en route to another runner-up finish. Had to play third and final rounds on Sunday because of inclement weather earlier in the week. The finish earned an invitation to the following week's The Open Championship as he was the highest finisher in the top-five not already exempt. Turned down the invitation as his passport was in Florida and he had already committed to the following week's U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

Next close call came in July at the John Deere Classic where he matched his career-best score of 62 in the third round en route to another runner-up finish. Had to play third and final rounds on Sunday because of inclement weather earlier in the week. The finish earned an invitation to the following week's The Open Championship as he was the highest finisher in the top-five not already exempt. Turned down the invitation as his passport was in Florida and he had already committed to the following week's U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Transitions Championship: T2 finish a later at Transitions Championship. Followed opening 73 with three 68s.

T2 finish a later at Transitions Championship. Followed opening 73 with three 68s. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: A T2 finish at the Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular.

2008 Season

Entered the season needing to earn $67,769 in seven starts to receive Major Medical Extension status for 2008.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Only other top-10 finish came at the Memorial Tournament, finishing T10 despite a second-round 78.

Only other top-10 finish came at the Memorial Tournament, finishing T10 despite a second-round 78. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T6 at THE PLAYERS, thanks in part to a final-round 71, where he was one of only eight players to break par on Sunday.

Finished T6 at THE PLAYERS, thanks in part to a final-round 71, where he was one of only eight players to break par on Sunday. The Honda Classic: Finished T12 at The Honda Classic and collected $115,500, thus earning Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the year.

2007 Season

Coming off career year in 2006, was limited to 25 events, undergoing season-ending arthroscopic right knee surgery on Sept. 7 to repair a medial meniscal tear after missing the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Granted Major Medical Extension for the 2008 season.

Wachovia Championship: Lone top-10 was a T10 at the Wachovia Championship.

Lone top-10 was a T10 at the Wachovia Championship. Masters Tournament: Played in first Masters Tournament, finishing 51st.

2006 Season

Career year in 10th full season on TOUR, setting personal bests for earnings ($2,617,419) and top-10s (10). Also played in first TOUR Championship. The 10 top-10s were tied for fourth-most on TOUR.

World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship in London, his first start in a World Golf Championships event.

Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship in London, his first start in a World Golf Championships event. 84 LUMBER Classic: Best finish was a solo third at the 84 LUMBER Classic, playing with a left shoulder injury suffered when he tripped on some stairs at home Tuesday of tournament week. Finished three shots behind champion Ben Curtis.

2005 Season

Finished in the top 100 for the fourth time in five years.

Cialis Western Open: Finished T5 at the Cialis Western Open in July.

Finished T5 at the Cialis Western Open in July. Sony Open in Hawaii: One of the best finishes was a T5 at the Sony Open in Hawaii (one back after 54 holes).

2004 Season

Cracked the top 100 on the money list for the third time in four years.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Posted only top-10 of season, a T2 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, his first top-10 on TOUR since a fourth at the same event in 2003.

2003 Season

Finished in the top 125 for only the second time in TOUR career.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Two weeks after getting married, added second top-10 with a fourth-place finish at the Greater Milwaukee Open, his best TOUR finish since a T4 at the 2002 Honda Classic. $168,000 payday in Milwaukee secured his card for the 2004 season. 2002: Only top-10 of the season, T4 at The Honda Classic. Was one stroke out of the lead with two holes to play but bogeyed the last two holes.

Two weeks after getting married, added second top-10 with a fourth-place finish at the Greater Milwaukee Open, his best TOUR finish since a T4 at the 2002 Honda Classic. $168,000 payday in Milwaukee secured his card for the 2004 season. 2002: Only top-10 of the season, T4 at The Honda Classic. Was one stroke out of the lead with two holes to play but bogeyed the last two holes. U.S. Open Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the U.S. Open with Tom Watson at 5-under 65, finished T28.

Shared the first-round lead at the U.S. Open with Tom Watson at 5-under 65, finished T28. The Honda Classic: Opened the season making six consecutive cuts. Resident of nearby Jupiter earned first top-10 in fifth start with T8 at The Honda Classic that included four rounds in the 60s. Finish was second straight top-10 at Honda event.

2002 Season

Canon Greater Hartford Open: Shared the first-round lead at Canon Greater Hartford Open. After opening with season-best 64, finished T20.

Shared the first-round lead at Canon Greater Hartford Open. After opening with season-best 64, finished T20. The Honda Classic: Only top-10 of the season, T4 at The Honda Classic. Was one stroke out of the lead with two holes to play but bogeyed the last two holes.

2001 Season

Posted six top-10s, including a runner-up finish at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic. Won the Arkansas Classic on Korn Ferry Tour event early in the season and finished 56th on the PGA TOUR money list.

MasterCard Colonial: Later earned second TOUR top-10 at MasterCard Colonial with a T5.

Later earned second TOUR top-10 at MasterCard Colonial with a T5. Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Committed to the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic, shot 15-under-par and finished second to Scott Hoch.

2000 Season

Split time on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. In 21 PGA TOUR events, made 10 cuts.

B.C. Open: Finished with a T5 at the B.C. Open.

1999 Season

Kept status on the PGA TOUR for the next year by finishing 150th on the money list.

1998 Season

United Airlines Hawaiian Open: Recorded a T4 at the United Airlines Hawaiian Open.

1997 Season

Played in 34 events making 21 cuts.

Greater Vancouver Open: Best finish T12 at the Greater Vancouver Open.

1996 Season

NIKE Boise Open: Finished T2 at the Boise Open.

Finished T2 at the Boise Open. NIKE Philadelphia Classic: Earned his first career title at the Philadelphia Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, setting the Philmont CC course record with a 6-under-par 64 in the opening round.

Earned his first career title at the Philadelphia Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, setting the Philmont CC course record with a 6-under-par 64 in the opening round. NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic: Had eight top-10s, including T2 at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic.

Amateur Highlights