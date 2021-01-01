Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (17th), All-Time Money List (39th)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1996

1996 PGA TOUR: 1998

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2003 HP Classic of New Orleans

HP Classic of New Orleans 2004 Bank of America Colonial

Bank of America Colonial 2007 Reno-Tahoe Open, Turning Stone Resort Championship

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1997 NIKE TOUR Championship

International Victories (1)

1996 Malaysian Open [Asia]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2003 Defeated Bob Estes, HP Classic of New Orleans

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)

2018 Defeated Bernhard Langer, Scott Parel, Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Personal

Began game right-handed before switching over to natural left side.

One of five lefthanders (Vic Wilk, Eric Axley, Greg Chalmers and Ted Potter, Jr.) to win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He is a Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan.

Interested in getting involved in golf-course design.

Inducted into the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame in December 2007.

Has done some TV work with Golf Channel.

Special Interests

Golf course design

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PURE Insurance Championship: Posted rounds of 70-69-69 to finish T6 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his second straight top-10 at the event. Paired with his runner-up at the Sanford International, it marks the first time he recorded back-to-back top-10s since he had four in a row in September 2019.

Posted rounds of 70-69-69 to finish T6 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his second straight top-10 at the event. Paired with his runner-up at the Sanford International, it marks the first time he recorded back-to-back top-10s since he had four in a row in September 2019. Sanford International: Closed with a final-round 63 and finished second at the Sanford International. It was his 14th top-10 on PGA TOUR Champions and his best finish since he won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Closed with a final-round 63 and finished second at the Sanford International. It was his 14th top-10 on PGA TOUR Champions and his best finish since he won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Hoag Classic: In his third start at the Hoag Classic, carded rounds of 66-72-66 for a T10 finish, his first top-10 of the season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

PURE Insurance Championship: Posted rounds of 70-69-69 to finish T6 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his second straight top-10 at the event. Paired with his runner-up at the Sanford International, it marks the first time he recorded back-to-back top-10s since he had four in a row in September 2019.

Posted rounds of 70-69-69 to finish T6 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his second straight top-10 at the event. Paired with his runner-up at the Sanford International, it marks the first time he recorded back-to-back top-10s since he had four in a row in September 2019. Sanford International: Closed with a final-round 63 and finished second at the Sanford International. It was his 14th top-10 on PGA TOUR Champions and his best finish since he won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Closed with a final-round 63 and finished second at the Sanford International. It was his 14th top-10 on PGA TOUR Champions and his best finish since he won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Hoag Classic: In his third start at the Hoag Classic, carded rounds of 66-72-66 for a T10 finish, his first top-10 of the season.

2019 Season

Posted seven top-10s and two third-place finishes en route to a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Cup and on the money list. Started the final round as the leader three times, with his best result being a third-place finish at the Shaw Charity Classic.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Carded rounds of 70-67-68 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and finished T8, his fifth top-10 in his last six starts.

Carded rounds of 70-67-68 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and finished T8, his fifth top-10 in his last six starts. PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 68-67-75 to finish the PURE Insurance Championship T9, his sixth top 10 of the season.

Carded rounds of 68-67-75 to finish the PURE Insurance Championship T9, his sixth top 10 of the season. Sanford International: Closed with weekend rounds of 65-68 to finish T5 at the Sanford International, his third straight top-five finish.

Closed with weekend rounds of 65-68 to finish T5 at the Sanford International, his third straight top-five finish. The Ally Challenge: Carded a final-round 66, tied for the best round of the day, to finish T3 at The Ally Challenge. It was his second straight third-place finish and his fourth top-10 of the year.

Carded a final-round 66, tied for the best round of the day, to finish T3 at The Ally Challenge. It was his second straight third-place finish and his fourth top-10 of the year. Shaw Charity Classic: Led entering the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic but finished in third place after a final-round 69.

Led entering the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic but finished in third place after a final-round 69. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Posted rounds of 71-67-72-71 to finish 10th at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his first top-10 in a major since a fifth-place finish at this event in 2017.

Posted rounds of 71-67-72-71 to finish 10th at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his first top-10 in a major since a fifth-place finish at this event in 2017. Hoag Classic: Carded rounds of 69-67-69–205 en route to a T5 finish at the Hoag Classic, his best since finishing T5 at the 2018 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

2018 Season

In early September, Flesch had surgery to repair two bulging discs in his lower neck. He was 33rd on the money list through his final tournament of the year, and he went on to finish 49th in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings. He was one of five first-time winners on PGA TOUR Champions in 2018.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Coming off his first PGA TOUR Champions victory, Flesch teamed up with David Toms to finish T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

Coming off his first PGA TOUR Champions victory, Flesch teamed up with David Toms to finish T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Earned his first title on PGA TOUR Champions in a two-hole playoff victory over Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Finished 11-under-par for the tournament after a 38-hole final day, consisting of two rounds with the two playoff holes. It was his first victory since the 2007 Turning Stone Resort Championship, and he became the 14th player with wins on the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.

2017 Season

Joined the Tour in May shortly after turning 50 and competed in 16 events. Finished with 10 top-25 finishes, including a trio of top-10 efforts. Advanced to two rounds of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs but failed to advance to the final event after finishing 39th on the money list.

Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship following a 7-under-par 64, his low round of the year. However, successive rounds of 70 on the weekend resulted in a T7 finish.

Shared the first-round lead at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship following a 7-under-par 64, his low round of the year. However, successive rounds of 70 on the weekend resulted in a T7 finish. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Took full advantage of gaining entry just one day before the start of the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship when Bart Bryant withdrew and eventually finished fifth.

Took full advantage of gaining entry just one day before the start of the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship when Bart Bryant withdrew and eventually finished fifth. Principal Charity Classic: Turned in a nice showing in his next start at the Principal Charity Classic when he posted three rounds in the 60s which led to a T5 finish.

Turned in a nice showing in his next start at the Principal Charity Classic when he posted three rounds in the 60s which led to a T5 finish. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in late May but missed the cut after rounds of 72-77.

2016 Season

Played in just six events, making the cut in three of those.

DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: His best finish came in June when he was T55 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational in Fort Worth.

His best finish came in June when he was T55 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational in Fort Worth. United Leasing & Finance Championship: Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing T64 at the United Leasing and Finance Championship.

2015 Season

Made seven starts with a pair of cuts to his credit.

Barracuda Championship: Was T7 at the Barracuda Championship.

2014 Season

Made two cuts in five starts.

Barracuda Championship: Best showing was a T21 at the Barracuda Championship.

2013 Season

Made two of six PGA TOUR cuts. Had had at least 12 starts each season since joining the TOUR in 1998.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Best finish was T22 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

2012 Season

Missed the cut in all 12 starts during the season.

2011 Season

Reno-Tahoe Open: Posted only top 10 of the season in his 21st start–a T3 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. It marked his first top 10 on the PGA TOUR since a solo eight-place showing at the 2010 Valero Texas Open. It propelled him from No. 140 to No. 114 in the FedExCup standings, helping him earn his fourth trip in five seasons of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Would finish well down the leaderboard at The Barclays to ultimately finish the season No. 124 in the standings.

2010 Season

Finished outside the top 125 for the first time in TOUR career dating to his rookie campaign in 1998. Did qualify for the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup.

Valero Texas Open: Aided by a third-round 66, finished eighth at the Valero Texas Open for his lone top-10 performance of the season. It represented the 13th consecutive season he has posted at least one top-10 finish.

2009 Season

Finished 124th on the money list, the lowest finish of his career. Had never finished higher than 95th. Recorded two top-10 finishes.

Masters Tournament: Shot 68-67 on the weekend to finish T6 at the Masters Tournament, the second consecutive year he finished in the top-10 at the first major of the season (T5 in 2008).

Shot 68-67 on the weekend to finish T6 at the Masters Tournament, the second consecutive year he finished in the top-10 at the first major of the season (T5 in 2008). Transitions Championship: Recorded a seventh-place finish at the Transitions Championship.

2008 Season

Won more than $1 million for the eighth time in the last nine years and had two top-10s, both in majors. First time in his career in which he recorded two top-10s in majors in a single season.

PGA Championship: Had a top-10 finish at the PGA Championship (sixth), thanks to a final-round 69.

Had a top-10 finish at the PGA Championship (sixth), thanks to a final-round 69. Masters Tournament: In fourth Masters appearance, finished T5, struggling during the final round with a 6-over-par 78. Opened 72-67-69 and trailed eventual champion Trevor Immelman by three heading into the final round.

2007 Season

Earned two PGA TOUR victories down the stretch to become one of six multiple winners on the year. One of only four left-handers (Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir and Bob Charles) to win multiple times on the PGA TOUR. Finished among the top-30 on the money list for the fourth time in his career.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Four starts after the Reno-Tahoe Open, he bested Michael Allen by two shots to win the inaugural Turning Stone Resort Championship. Earned $1.08 million to boost his earnings to more than $2.2 million.

Four starts after the Reno-Tahoe Open, he bested Michael Allen by two shots to win the inaugural Turning Stone Resort Championship. Earned $1.08 million to boost his earnings to more than $2.2 million. Reno-Tahoe Open: Claimed third career TOUR title in wire-to-wire fashion (lone player to win wire-to-wire in 2007) at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

2006 Season

Finished in the top 100 on the money list for the ninth time. Matched career high in starts with 33 (2003). Made 26 cuts, second most in career behind 29 in 2000. Best finishes were a pair of T3s.

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: T3 at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.

T3 at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. The INTERNATIONAL: T3 at The International.

2005 Season

Had lowest career finish on the money list, 95th, after posting just two top-10s. Had an MRI in December to diagnose pain in his right shoulder and underwent arthroscopic surgery the next day to treat decompression in his shoulder.

PGA Championship: Collected his second top-10 in a major championship with a T10 finish at the PGA Championship.

2004 Season

Surpassed $1-million mark in earnings for fifth consecutive season. Surpassed $2 million in earnings and won for the second consecutive season. Named Player of the Month in May.

U.S. Open Championship: Collected first top-10 in a major (19 appearances) with his T7 at the U.S. Open.

Collected first top-10 in a major (19 appearances) with his T7 at the U.S. Open. Bank of America Colonial: Earned second career win at the Bank of America Colonial in May on his 37th birthday, defeating Chad Campbell by one stroke. Shared third-round lead with Campbell and Brian Gay. Turned third-round lead into victory for first time in six tries. Only player in field to post four rounds in the 60s. Win moved him to career-best 24th in the world.

Earned second career win at the Bank of America Colonial in May on his 37th birthday, defeating Chad Campbell by one stroke. Shared third-round lead with Campbell and Brian Gay. Turned third-round lead into victory for first time in six tries. Only player in field to post four rounds in the 60s. Win moved him to career-best 24th in the world. HP Classic of New Orleans: Paired with two left-handers, Russ Cochran and Greg Chalmers, in the final round of the HP Classic of New Orleans.

2003 Season

Earned a then-career-high $2,269,630 thanks to nine top-10s.

Las Vegas Invitational: A 10-under-par 62 in the first round at Southern Highlands during the Las Vegas Invitational was career low.

A 10-under-par 62 in the first round at Southern Highlands during the Las Vegas Invitational was career low. HP Classic of New Orleans: Sank a 35-footer for birdie on the first extra hole of a playoff at the HP Classic of New Orleans to defeat Bob Estes and earn his first career victory in his 174th start on TOUR. Became the seventh left-hander to win on TOUR. Win came after finishing second in New Orleans in 1998 and 1999.

2002 Season

Bell Canadian Open: Posted T4 at the Bell Canadian Open, one stroke out of a three-way playoff (champion John Rollins, Neal Lancaster and Justin Leonard), one of seven top-10s during the season.

2001 Season

Finished in the top 50 on the money list for third time in four years as a member, thanks to six top-10s.

2000 Season

Ranked second behind Tiger Woods in top-10s, with 13

National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: Best opportunity for victory came at National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World. Had two-stroke lead over Woods going into final round. He and Woods shot final-round 69s but Duffy Waldorf fired a 62 to grab the victory. The finish marked his second career solo second.

1999 Season

Season interrupted after fracturing right forearm falling down stairs leaving Tucson. Made first start since injury at THE PLAYERS Championship and went on to post three top-10s.

COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans: Held 54-hole lead at Compaq Classic of New Orleans before finishing second to Carlos Franco.

1998 Season

Voted PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. First left-hander to receive honor, keyed by seven consecutive top-25s in the spring, including a second and a third.

1997 Season

NIKE TOUR Championship: Won Web.com Tour Championship to vault from 24th to fourth place on money list and earn exempt status on PGA TOUR in 1998.

1996 Season

Finished top-10 on Asian Tour order of merit for the third time in his career; others came in 1993-94.

Benson & Hedges Malaysian Open: Won Benson & Hedges Malaysian Open to earn a spot in the Sarazen World Open, where he T9 and earned $47,000.

1993 Season