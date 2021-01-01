Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (18th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2004

2004 PGA TOUR Champions: 2013

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2005 Michelin Championship at Las Vegas

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)

2014 Quebec Championship

Quebec Championship 2019 Shaw Charity Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2005 Defeated Jim Furyk, Michelin Championship at Las Vegas

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)

2016 Lost to Woody Austin, Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Personal

Lists Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson as his heroes.

Cites his father as giving him his start in golf.

Born, raised and has lived his entire life in Austin, Texas.

Attended the University of Texas.

Turned professional in 1987 and worked as a club professional in the Austin area before becoming a touring pro in 1997.

Started out on mini-tours and eventually qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour for the 1998 season.

Special Interests

All sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed with a 2-under 69 and finished fourth at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Played in Sunday’s final group for the first time since he won the 2019 Shaw Charity Classic.

Closed with a 2-under 69 and finished fourth at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Played in Sunday’s final group for the first time since he won the 2019 Shaw Charity Classic. Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge: Was T2 through two rounds at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, but closed with a 1-over 72 and finished T9.

Was T2 through two rounds at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, but closed with a 1-over 72 and finished T9. The Ally Challenge: Finished T4 after rounds of 67-69-69 at The Ally Challenge.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Carded six top-10s and a victory at the Shaw Charity Classic en route to an 18th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Cup. Won a career-best $981,961 and finished 19th on the money list.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Carded rounds of 69-68-67 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and finished seventh, his fourth top-10 in his last six starts.

Carded rounds of 69-68-67 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and finished seventh, his fourth top-10 in his last six starts. PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 68-72-70 to finish the PURE Insurance Championship T9, his fifth top-10 finish of the season.

Carded rounds of 68-72-70 to finish the PURE Insurance Championship T9, his fifth top-10 finish of the season. The Ally Challenge: Carded rounds of 69-67-70 and finished T7 at The Ally Challenge, his fourth top-10 of the year.

Carded rounds of 69-67-70 and finished T7 at The Ally Challenge, his fourth top-10 of the year. Shaw Charity Classic: Birdied the final hole on Sunday at the Shaw Charity Classic to secure a one-stroke victory over two-time defending champion Scott McCarron. It was his second victory on PGA TOUR Champions and new 54-hole career low of 13-under 197.

Birdied the final hole on Sunday at the Shaw Charity Classic to secure a one-stroke victory over two-time defending champion Scott McCarron. It was his second victory on PGA TOUR Champions and new 54-hole career low of 13-under 197. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Opened with rounds of 67-67 to lead by one through 36 holes at The Senior Open Championship, but closed with rounds of 73-72 to finish T7.

Opened with rounds of 67-67 to lead by one through 36 holes at The Senior Open Championship, but closed with rounds of 73-72 to finish T7. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Carded rounds of 70-73-69—212 to finish T5 at the Rapiscan Systems Classic, his best finish in six starts at the event.

2018 Season

Finished runner-up at the 3M Championship and posted two additional finishes in the top 10 to finish the year No. 18 in the standings. Advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fifth consecutive year and ended the season with a T3 finish, his best of 2018.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed with a 2-under 69 and finished T3 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was his second straight top-10 at the season finale, as he finished T9 last year.

Closed with a 2-under 69 and finished T3 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was his second straight top-10 at the season finale, as he finished T9 last year. 3M Championship: Posted a career-best 54-hole score of 18-under 198 at the 3M Championship to finish runner-up by three strokes to Kenny Perry.

Posted a career-best 54-hole score of 18-under 198 at the 3M Championship to finish runner-up by three strokes to Kenny Perry. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Was the first to reach 9-under-par with an eagle on No. 4 followed by a birdie on No. 6 to take the lead in the final round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Finished at 8-under 208 for fifth place, his best finish since the 2016 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open (2nd).

2017 Season

PowerShares QQQ Championship: His T22 finish at the PowerShares QQQ Championship helped him secure the 36th and final spot in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

His T22 finish at the PowerShares QQQ Championship helped him secure the 36th and final spot in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. 3M Championship: Finished T7 at the 3M Championship where he posted Sunday's low round, a 10-under-par 62 which included a pair of eagles on the back nine (Nos. 12 & 18).

Finished T7 at the 3M Championship where he posted Sunday's low round, a 10-under-par 62 which included a pair of eagles on the back nine (Nos. 12 & 18). Regions Tradition: Earned his first top-10 finish of the year when he was T6 at the Regions Tradition. Had rounds of 69-68 on the weekend.

2016 Season

Moved up three spots on the final money list from 24th to 21st and qualified for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the third year in succession. Season earnings of $925,192 was a career-best on PGA TOUR Champions. Led the Tour in eagles with 17.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Qualified for his first U.S. Open at age 52, competing at Oakmont Country Club, where he missed the cut.

Qualified for his first U.S. Open at age 52, competing at Oakmont Country Club, where he missed the cut. 3M Championship: Later in the year had two eagles in the final round at the 3M Championship.

Later in the year had two eagles in the final round at the 3M Championship. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was T7 at the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie in July. Was on the leaderboard for much of the first three rounds before a closing-round 1-over-par 73.

Was T7 at the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie in July. Was on the leaderboard for much of the first three rounds before a closing-round 1-over-par 73. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Three rounds in the 60s at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open led to a second-place finish in July, two behind Paul Goydos.

Three rounds in the 60s at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open led to a second-place finish in July, two behind Paul Goydos. American Family Insurance Championship: Finished T11 in his next start at the American Family Insurance Championship. Highlight of his tournament was a second-round 8-under-par 64 which included an ace on No. 12 with a 7-iron from 198 yards. The hole-in-one was part of an impressive run in which he was 7-under-par over a six-hole stretch (Nos. 11-16).

Finished T11 in his next start at the American Family Insurance Championship. Highlight of his tournament was a second-round 8-under-par 64 which included an ace on No. 12 with a 7-iron from 198 yards. The hole-in-one was part of an impressive run in which he was 7-under-par over a six-hole stretch (Nos. 11-16). Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished solo fifth at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June near Philadelphia.

Finished solo fifth at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June near Philadelphia. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Was T4 with Hale Irwin at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Was T4 with Hale Irwin at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Was the 36-hole leader at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April but narrowly missed a six-foot birdie attempt on the final hole to fall back into a playoff with Woody Austin at TPC Sugarloaf. After each made par on the first playoff hole, his drive landed close to a tree which opened the door for Austin, who would claim the event with a par on the second extra hole.

Was the 36-hole leader at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April but narrowly missed a six-foot birdie attempt on the final hole to fall back into a playoff with Woody Austin at TPC Sugarloaf. After each made par on the first playoff hole, his drive landed close to a tree which opened the door for Austin, who would claim the event with a par on the second extra hole. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Was just one stroke off the pace after 36 holes at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic before a final-round 74 dropped him to T11. Became the 10th player in PGA TOUR Champions history to record three eagles in a round when he did so in the second round at the Omni Tucson National Resort.

Was just one stroke off the pace after 36 holes at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic before a final-round 74 dropped him to T11. Became the 10th player in PGA TOUR Champions history to record three eagles in a round when he did so in the second round at the Omni Tucson National Resort. Chubb Classic: Turned in his initial top-10 finish of the year when he was T9 at the Chubb Classic on the strength of three sub-par rounds, including a second-round 6-under-par 66.

2015 Season

Turned in a solid second season on the PGA TOUR Champions, playing in all 24 events during the year and collecting seven top-10s.

San Antonio Championship: Late in the year, was the first-round leader at the San Antonio Championship and eventually T5. Final-round 70 at the TPC San Antonio included two eagles in his round.

Late in the year, was the first-round leader at the San Antonio Championship and eventually T5. Final-round 70 at the TPC San Antonio included two eagles in his round. SAS Championship: Used a closing-round 4-under-par 68 at the SAS Championship to T9 in October.

Used a closing-round 4-under-par 68 at the SAS Championship to T9 in October. Boeing Classic: Finished T9 at the Boeing Classic in August where he closed with a 7-under-par 65, the day's low round.

Finished T9 at the Boeing Classic in August where he closed with a 7-under-par 65, the day's low round. Encompass Championship: Highlight of year was third-place effort at the Encompass Championship. Closed with rounds of 66-68 on the weekend at North Shore CC. Performance was his best since registering a victory in summer of 2014 in eastern Canada.

Highlight of year was third-place effort at the Encompass Championship. Closed with rounds of 66-68 on the weekend at North Shore CC. Performance was his best since registering a victory in summer of 2014 in eastern Canada. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Trailed 36-hole leader Marco Dawson by one stroke at the inaugural Tucson Conquistadores Classic before disaster struck on No. 5 Sunday when his tee shot landed in a tree resulting in an unplayable lie and a triple bogey. Rebounded with birdies on Nos. 8-9 to remain close to the leaders, but a 2-over-par on the back nine ended his chances with a fourth-place finish.

Trailed 36-hole leader Marco Dawson by one stroke at the inaugural Tucson Conquistadores Classic before disaster struck on No. 5 Sunday when his tee shot landed in a tree resulting in an unplayable lie and a triple bogey. Rebounded with birdies on Nos. 8-9 to remain close to the leaders, but a 2-over-par on the back nine ended his chances with a fourth-place finish. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: At the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, T5 in his season debut. Worked his way onto the leaderboard Sunday with a 5-under-par effort on the front nine but was unable to close the gap.

2014 Season

Took full advantage of his exempt status from the 2013 National Qualifying School, posting seven top-10 finishes, six of them coming after July. Finished his rookie season 18th on the money list, with earnings of more than $900,000.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: In the season-ending event, finished T7 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s, one of just two players (Kenny Perry) to accomplish that at the event.

In the season-ending event, finished T7 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s, one of just two players (Kenny Perry) to accomplish that at the event. AT&T Championship: Late in the season, was just two shots off the pace after 36 holes at the AT&T Championship before a closing-round 73 dropped him into a T8 finish in San Antonio.

Late in the season, was just two shots off the pace after 36 holes at the AT&T Championship before a closing-round 73 dropped him into a T8 finish in San Antonio. Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Put together three more rounds in the 60s in his next start to claim a sixth-place finish at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship.

Put together three more rounds in the 60s in his next start to claim a sixth-place finish at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship. Shaw Charity Classic: Had his three best performances of the season in consecutive events in the late-summer. After shooting 65-64 on the weekend in Calgary and finishing fifth at the Shaw Charity Classic, won the Quebec Championship the following week, becoming the fourth of five rookies to win during the year. Came from three strokes back with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish to overtake Scott Dunlap by a stroke just outside Quebec City. His hybrid second shot from 251 yards and subsequent eagle putt from eight feet made him the first player since Bernhard Langer at the 2010 Allianz Championship to eagle the final hole for victory. Win was his first in almost nine years. Final-round 64 at La Tempete GC included a 7-under 29 on the back nine. Joined Dunlap as the second player from the previous fall's Qualifying School to win a tournament.

Had his three best performances of the season in consecutive events in the late-summer. After shooting 65-64 on the weekend in Calgary and finishing fifth at the Shaw Charity Classic, won the Quebec Championship the following week, becoming the fourth of five rookies to win during the year. Came from three strokes back with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish to overtake Scott Dunlap by a stroke just outside Quebec City. His hybrid second shot from 251 yards and subsequent eagle putt from eight feet made him the first player since Bernhard Langer at the 2010 Allianz Championship to eagle the final hole for victory. Win was his first in almost nine years. Final-round 64 at La Tempete GC included a 7-under 29 on the back nine. Joined Dunlap as the second player from the previous fall's Qualifying School to win a tournament. Boeing Classic: Hit the longest measured drive of the year in the final round of the Boeing Classic, 357 yards, at the par-5 8th hole at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.

Hit the longest measured drive of the year in the final round of the Boeing Classic, 357 yards, at the par-5 8th hole at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. 3M Championship: Fashioned the low round of his PGA TOUR Champions career Sunday at the 3M Championship where he threatened the tournament 18-hole scoring record before finishing with a 10-under-par 62. Effort helped him move from a T43 to a T9.

Fashioned the low round of his PGA TOUR Champions career Sunday at the 3M Championship where he threatened the tournament 18-hole scoring record before finishing with a 10-under-par 62. Effort helped him move from a T43 to a T9. Allianz Championship: Finished T10 in his PGA TOUR Champions debut, at the Allianz Championship. Was among the early leaders after starting his Tour career with 7-under 65. Carded rounds of 68-71 on the weekend at the Old Course at Broken Sound.

2013 Season

Made five of 15 PGA TOUR cuts and did not clear his Major Medical Extension. Finished No. 217 in the FedExCup standings. Also played in seven Korn Ferry Tour tournaments.

Champions Tour Q-School: Became fully-exempt for the 2014 PGA TOUR Champions after easily earning medalist honors at the National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Tied the 72-hole record of 20-under 264 and waltzed to a five-stroke win over Jim Rutledge and Mike Reid on the Champions course.

Became fully-exempt for the 2014 PGA TOUR Champions after easily earning medalist honors at the National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Tied the 72-hole record of 20-under 264 and waltzed to a five-stroke win over Jim Rutledge and Mike Reid on the Champions course. News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Finished T17 at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville for his top effort.

Finished T17 at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville for his top effort. Shell Houston Open: Played the PGA TOUR on a Major Medical Extension, making five cuts in 15 appearances. His T70 at the Shell Houston Open was his first made-cut since 2007.

2012 Season

Did not play on TOUR for the third consecutive year. Will have 12 events to earn $743,061 and continue to play under the Major Medical Extension category for the remainder of the 2013 season (combined with 2007 earnings of $42,119 to equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180).

2011 Season

Did not play on TOUR.

2010 Season

Due to a lingering back injury, did not make a start on the PGA TOUR.

2009 Season

Playing on a Major Medical Extension, made three PGA TOUR starts, missing the cut in his first two events. Withdrew from the Buick Invitational in February which ended his season, as he continued to suffer from a back injury.

2008 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start as he continued to recover from a back injury.

2007 Season

Former TOUR winner limited to 12 starts, suffering a back injury in the second round of the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Diagnosed as a sprain but unable to play the rest of the season. Granted Major Medical Extension.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Best finish was a T44 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2006 Season

Totaled three top-25s in 33 starts.

Frys.com Open: In defense of his title at the Frys.com Open in Las Vegas, finished T79.

In defense of his title at the Frys.com Open in Las Vegas, finished T79. Mercedes Championships: Started the year with a T11 in his first trip to the Mercedes Championship at Kapalua, his best effort of the season.

2005 Season

Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: Second season on TOUR highlighted by first career victory at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. Came into season on Major Medical Extension with 17 events to make enough money to keep his card for the remainder of the season. Did not make it to the weekend in eight of his first 11 events.

2004 Season

Rookie season on TOUR was limited to 12 events due to back injury. Received a Major Medical Extension for 2005.

Buick Open: Best finish was T24 at the Buick Open.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 28 events on the 2003 Korn Ferry Tour, with seven top-10s. Wrapped up the season No. 30 on the money list, with $146,997.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T7 at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn rookie TOUR card.

Finished T7 at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn rookie TOUR card. Nationwide Tour Championship: Placed a T8 at the Nationwide Tour Championship.

Placed a T8 at the Nationwide Tour Championship. Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Had a sixth place finish at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.

Had a sixth place finish at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic. Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Placed a T10 at the Gila River Golf Classic.

Placed a T10 at the Gila River Golf Classic. Monterey Peninsula Classic: Finished seventh at the Monterey Peninsula Classic.

Finished seventh at the Monterey Peninsula Classic. The Reese's Cup Classic: Best finish was a runner-up at The Reese's Cup Classic.

Best finish was a runner-up at The Reese's Cup Classic. LaSalle Bank Open: Placed a T10 at the LaSalle Bank Open.

Placed a T10 at the LaSalle Bank Open. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Opened with rounds of 66-61 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, marking the Tour's lowest opening-36 hole score in relation to par in 2003. Went on to finish T6 after closing rounds of 73-71.

2002 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 26 events and wound up No. 65 on the 2002 money list. Ranked No. 5 in Third Round Scoring Average (69.17), No. 11 in Final Round Scoring Average (70.0) and No. 11 in Putting Average (1.748).

Permian Basin Open: Other top-10 came at the Permian Basin Open. Posted a 12-under score to T8 at Midland CC.

Other top-10 came at the Permian Basin Open. Posted a 12-under score to T8 at Midland CC. Louisiana Open: Two top-10 finishes, including a career-best T4 at the Louisiana Open. Made the 36-hole cut on the number and then carded weekend rounds of 64-65 to move up from a T48.

2001 Season

Played in only two tournaments in 2001 on the Nationwide Tour, making one cut.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T47 at the 2001 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at Bear Lakes CC.

Finished T47 at the 2001 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at Bear Lakes CC. BUY.COM Shreveport Open: T58 at the Shreveport Open after rounds of 75-64-73-74.

T58 at the Shreveport Open after rounds of 75-64-73-74. BUY.COM Permian Basin Open: Missed the cut at the Permian Basin Open.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE