Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (22nd), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (5), All-Time Money List (45th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1993

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

1996 Bay Hill Invitational

Bay Hill Invitational 2007 Sony Open in Hawaii

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (5)

2014 Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship

Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship 2015 Allianz Championship

Allianz Championship 2016 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Charles Schwab Cup Championship

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2017 3M Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1992 Ben Hogan Yuma Open

Additional Victories (1)

1996 EA Sports Golf Challenge

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2008 Lost to Sergio Garcia, THE PLAYERS Championship

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)

2017 Defeated Gene Sauers, 3M Championship

Personal

Was a substitute teacher in Long Beach, Calif., at the time of his 1992 Yuma Open victory.

Was the 1996 EA Sports Golf Challenge champion. Donated $10,000 prize to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital.

Says the first and only autograph he ever received was from California Angel Sandy Alomar, who signed his mitt at a game in Anaheim Stadium in 1974. "No, I don't know where the glove is now. I don't have it."

His favorite movie is "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

Was hitting balls at the Long Beach State driving range in college when football coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame member George Allen decided he wanted to use the range for practice. "He yelled, 'Get that golfer off my football field.' I never met the man, but let's just say he definitely knew who I was."

Also received Major Medical Extensions in 2004 and 2005 because of sinus surgery and hip problems.

Special Interests

Sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Opened with a bogey-free 64 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and was the tournament’s first-round leader/co-leader for the fourth time in the last five years. Closed with rounds of 75-66 and finished T10.

Opened with a bogey-free 64 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and was the tournament’s first-round leader/co-leader for the fourth time in the last five years. Closed with rounds of 75-66 and finished T10. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Carded a final-round 7-under 65 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to finish third, his best finish since the 2019 Regions Tradition.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Opened with a bogey-free 64 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and was the tournament’s first-round leader/co-leader for the fourth time in the last five years. Closed with rounds of 75-66 and finished T10.

Opened with a bogey-free 64 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and was the tournament’s first-round leader/co-leader for the fourth time in the last five years. Closed with rounds of 75-66 and finished T10. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Carded a final-round 7-under 65 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to finish third, his best finish since the 2019 Regions Tradition.

2019 Season

Advanced to the season finale for the sixth straight year and finished 22nd in the Charles Schwab Cup. Matched a career best with eight top-10s.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Recorded scores of 65-71-67-67 to finish the Charles Schwab Cup Championship T10, his fourth straight top-10 at the season finale.

Recorded scores of 65-71-67-67 to finish the Charles Schwab Cup Championship T10, his fourth straight top-10 at the season finale. Sanford International: Led the field with 15 birdies and tied for seventh with a 5-under total at the Sanford International.

Led the field with 15 birdies and tied for seventh with a 5-under total at the Sanford International. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Carded rounds of 67-69-69-70—275 to finish T6 at the U.S. Senior Open, his sixth top-10 finish of the season.

Carded rounds of 67-69-69-70—275 to finish T6 at the U.S. Senior Open, his sixth top-10 finish of the season. Mastercard Japan Championship: Carded rounds of 68-74-68 to finish T10 at the Mastercard Japan Championship, his fifth top-10 of the year.

Carded rounds of 68-74-68 to finish T10 at the Mastercard Japan Championship, his fifth top-10 of the year. Regions Tradition: Finished runner-up at the Regions Tradition, marking his third top-10 finish at a major championship. Played 46 holes bogey-free, a steak that ended with a final-round bogey on No. 5.

Finished runner-up at the Regions Tradition, marking his third top-10 finish at a major championship. Played 46 holes bogey-free, a steak that ended with a final-round bogey on No. 5. Insperity Invitational: Carded rounds of 68-67-70 and finished T4 at the Insperity Invitational, his third straight top-10 at the tournament.

Carded rounds of 68-67-70 and finished T4 at the Insperity Invitational, his third straight top-10 at the tournament. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: For the fifth year, Goydos partnered with Kevin Sutherland at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of golf at Big Cedar Lodge to finish T5 at 15-under, their best finish since finishing runner-up in 2016.

For the fifth year, Goydos partnered with Kevin Sutherland at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of golf at Big Cedar Lodge to finish T5 at 15-under, their best finish since finishing runner-up in 2016. Hoag Classic: Opened and closed with back-to-back birdies to card a final-round 2-under 69 at the Hoag Classic. Finished at 8-under 205 (T5), his best in five starts this season.

2018 Season

Posted seven top-10 finishes with two runner-up finishes (Insperity Invitational, Invesco QQQ Championship) to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Finished the tournament in seventh place to finish the season 12th in the standings. Led the Tour in driving accuracy hitting 78.32% of the fairways.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was the first- and second-round leader after rounds of 63-65 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He has led after 18 and 36 holes each of the last three years at the season finale. He went on to finish seventh, his seventh top-10 of the season.

Was the first- and second-round leader after rounds of 63-65 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He has led after 18 and 36 holes each of the last three years at the season finale. He went on to finish seventh, his seventh top-10 of the season. Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 in the final round of the Invesco QQQ Championship to move five places up the leaderboard for his second runner-up finish this year. Moved to No. 19 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 in the final round of the Invesco QQQ Championship to move five places up the leaderboard for his second runner-up finish this year. Moved to No. 19 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Sanford International: Carded rounds of 64-70-70 for a T9 finish at the inaugural Sanford International, marking his fifth top-10 finish of the season.

Carded rounds of 64-70-70 for a T9 finish at the inaugural Sanford International, marking his fifth top-10 finish of the season. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Goydos closed with a 7-under 65, his best score in 15 rounds at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, and he finished T5 at 12-under. It was his third top-five at this tournament, as he won in 2016 and was runner-up in 2015.

Goydos closed with a 7-under 65, his best score in 15 rounds at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, and he finished T5 at 12-under. It was his third top-five at this tournament, as he won in 2016 and was runner-up in 2015. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Led/co-lead during the U.S. Senior Open final round on two different occasions, but with back-to-back bogeys on the final two holes, finished at 1-under-par for a T5. It was his third top-five finish this season.

Led/co-lead during the U.S. Senior Open final round on two different occasions, but with back-to-back bogeys on the final two holes, finished at 1-under-par for a T5. It was his third top-five finish this season. American Family Insurance Championship: Goydos finished sixth at the American Family Insurance Championship after he posted three rounds in the 60s (69-68-67) for the first time this season.

Goydos finished sixth at the American Family Insurance Championship after he posted three rounds in the 60s (69-68-67) for the first time this season. Insperity Invitational: Finished T2 at the Insperity Invitational after posting 10-under 206 to fall one shot shy of winner Bernhard Langer. Birdied six of his first 11 holes on Sunday, but bogeyed Nos. 14 and 18.

2017 Season

On the strength of his fifth-career win and a runner-up finish, played in the season-ending Chares Schwab Cup Championship for the fourth consecutive year.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Made a strong bid in defense of his Charles Schwab Cup Championship title, leading by one stroke after 36 holes, but faltered in the final round, shooting a 1-over-par 72 to finish T9.

Made a strong bid in defense of his Charles Schwab Cup Championship title, leading by one stroke after 36 holes, but faltered in the final round, shooting a 1-over-par 72 to finish T9. SAS Championship: Weekend rounds of 68-69 led to a T11 finish at the SAS Championship in October.

Weekend rounds of 68-69 led to a T11 finish at the SAS Championship in October. 3M Championship: Won his fifth career title on Tour when he defeated Gene Sauers with a birdie on the first playoff hole at the 3M Championship. After opening with a 2-under-par 70 (T31) he bounced back with a TPC Twin Cities course-record 12-under-par 60 to earn a share of the 36-hole lead with Kenny Perry and Sauers. Traded the lead with Sauers throughout the final round before eventually prevailing with his birdie on the first extra hole.

Won his fifth career title on Tour when he defeated Gene Sauers with a birdie on the first playoff hole at the 3M Championship. After opening with a 2-under-par 70 (T31) he bounced back with a TPC Twin Cities course-record 12-under-par 60 to earn a share of the 36-hole lead with Kenny Perry and Sauers. Traded the lead with Sauers throughout the final round before eventually prevailing with his birdie on the first extra hole. Insperity Invitational: Posted a T7 finish at the Insperity Invitational.

Posted a T7 finish at the Insperity Invitational. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Placed T2 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge with teammate Kevin Sutherland, posting a final-round 9-under-par 45 and finishing one stroke behind the team of Carlos Franco and Vijay Singh at Top of the Rock.

2016 Season

Was fourth in Driving Accuracy and at one point had 201 consecutive holes without a three-putt.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Became the last of five multiple winners on PGA TOUR Champions in 2016 when he claimed the final event of the campaign, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The wire-to-wire victory capped a year where he earned $1,284,816, his best showing in three seasons on Tour and an eighth-place finish overall. Opened with an 8-under-par 62 at the Cochise Course at Desert Mountain, his low round on PGA TOUR Champions. Followed with rounds of 67-66 to hold off Bernhard Langer by two strokes to win.The victory also moved him to third place in the final Charles Schwab Cup race, earning him a $300,000 bonus annuity.

Became the last of five multiple winners on PGA TOUR Champions in 2016 when he claimed the final event of the campaign, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The wire-to-wire victory capped a year where he earned $1,284,816, his best showing in three seasons on Tour and an eighth-place finish overall. Opened with an 8-under-par 62 at the Cochise Course at Desert Mountain, his low round on PGA TOUR Champions. Followed with rounds of 67-66 to hold off Bernhard Langer by two strokes to win.The victory also moved him to third place in the final Charles Schwab Cup race, earning him a $300,000 bonus annuity. Dominion Charity Classic: Was T10 at the Dominion Charity Classic where he shot a final-round 8-under-par 64 in November which briefly tied the competitive course record, but it was broken an hour later by good friend Kevin Sutherland, who posted a 9-under-par 63.

Was T10 at the Dominion Charity Classic where he shot a final-round 8-under-par 64 in November which briefly tied the competitive course record, but it was broken an hour later by good friend Kevin Sutherland, who posted a 9-under-par 63. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Used a final-round 3-under-par 67 to claim a T6 finish at the U.S. Senior Open in Columbus in August.

Used a final-round 3-under-par 67 to claim a T6 finish at the U.S. Senior Open in Columbus in August. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Steady play down the stretch led to his third PGA TOUR Champions victory when he finished two better than Wes Short, Jr., at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in July. Made a critical up-and-down on No. 17 and closed with a two-putt par at No. 18 for the win. He had finished as a runner-up in the event a year earlier.

Steady play down the stretch led to his third PGA TOUR Champions victory when he finished two better than Wes Short, Jr., at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in July. Made a critical up-and-down on No. 17 and closed with a two-putt par at No. 18 for the win. He had finished as a runner-up in the event a year earlier. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Finished T8 with teammate Kevin Sutherland at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Finished T8 with teammate Kevin Sutherland at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Narrowly missed an opportunity to join Wes Short, Jr., and eventual champion Woody Austin in a playoff at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April when his birdie putt at the 54th hole lipped out. He eventually finished third, one stroke shy of the playoff.

2015 Season

Toshiba Classic: In the last full-field event of the year, the Toshiba Classic near his home, shot three straight rounds in the 60s and finished fourth at Newport Beach CC.

In the last full-field event of the year, the Toshiba Classic near his home, shot three straight rounds in the 60s and finished fourth at Newport Beach CC. San Antonio Championship: In October, carded a final-round 70 at TPC San Antonio to T7 at the San Antonio Championship.

In October, carded a final-round 70 at TPC San Antonio to T7 at the San Antonio Championship. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: In late August, was solo second at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, finishing two strokes behind Jeff Maggert. Shared the first-round lead and got within one stroke of Maggert midway on the back nine Sunday.

In late August, was solo second at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, finishing two strokes behind Jeff Maggert. Shared the first-round lead and got within one stroke of Maggert midway on the back nine Sunday. 3M Championship: Rebounded from an opening-round 72 to shoot 65-68 on the weekend at TPC Twin Cities and was T7 at the 3M Championship.

Rebounded from an opening-round 72 to shoot 65-68 on the weekend at TPC Twin Cities and was T7 at the 3M Championship. Principal Charity Classic: Was just two strokes off the lead after 36 holes at The Principal Charity Classic and remained in contention at the turn Sunday. However, was one-over on the back nine and eventually finished T5.

Was just two strokes off the lead after 36 holes at The Principal Charity Classic and remained in contention at the turn Sunday. However, was one-over on the back nine and eventually finished T5. Allianz Championship: Highlight of his season came early in the campaign. Won his second career PGA TOUR Champions title in second start of the year, at the Allianz Championship. Got up and down from just behind the green on the final hole for birdie to edge Gene Sauers by a stroke. Downhill chip from 30 feet stopped three inches from the hole to seal the victory. The win came in his 12th career PGA TOUR Champions start and was his second TOUR title in Florida (1996 Bay Hill Invitational). He became the fourth player to win in his first appearance in the Allianz Championship

2014 Season

Joined the PGA TOUR Champions in early August and was among the top-10 in half of his 10 appearances. Used top-10 efforts in back-to-back events in North Carolina to vault into the top 30 on the money list. Made just four of 19 cuts on the PGA TOUR and failed to clear his Major Medical Extension after earning only $43,441.

Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: In Hickory, N.C., secured his place among the top 30 when he finished T6 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic after three successive rounds in the 60s.

In Hickory, N.C., secured his place among the top 30 when he finished T6 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic after three successive rounds in the 60s. SAS Championship: Battling to earn a spot in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, he played in the last group at the SAS Championship, and final-round 72 at Prestonwood CC led to a T5 finish. Performance moved him inside the top 30 on the money list.

Battling to earn a spot in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, he played in the last group at the SAS Championship, and final-round 72 at Prestonwood CC led to a T5 finish. Performance moved him inside the top 30 on the money list. Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Highlight of his rookie season was recording his first PGA TOUR Champions win in just his fifth start, at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship, becoming the last of the season's six first-time winners. Fired rounds of 66-63-68 to claim victory for the second time in his career on Oahu. On the PGA TOUR, also won the 2007 Sony Open in Hawaii. Held off both Scott Dunlap and Fred Funk down the stretch thanks to birdies on Nos. 14-17 and then survived an 18th-hole bogey to become the eighth player to win tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour (Ron Streck, Keith Fergus, Tom Lehman, Gary Hallberg, Olin Browne, Kirk Triplett, Jeff Maggert).

Highlight of his rookie season was recording his first PGA TOUR Champions win in just his fifth start, at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship, becoming the last of the season's six first-time winners. Fired rounds of 66-63-68 to claim victory for the second time in his career on Oahu. On the PGA TOUR, also won the 2007 Sony Open in Hawaii. Held off both Scott Dunlap and Fred Funk down the stretch thanks to birdies on Nos. 14-17 and then survived an 18th-hole bogey to become the eighth player to win tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour (Ron Streck, Keith Fergus, Tom Lehman, Gary Hallberg, Olin Browne, Kirk Triplett, Jeff Maggert). Shaw Charity Classic: Posted three rounds in the 60s which led to a T7 at the Shaw Charity Classic in late August.

Posted three rounds in the 60s which led to a T7 at the Shaw Charity Classic in late August. 3M Championship: Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut in August at the 3M Championship and finished T9.

2013 Season

Missed the cut in both of his starts as he continued to rehab from left-wrist surgery from 2012. Will have 19 events in the 2013-14 season to earn $590,290, which, coupled with 2012 earnings of $57,220, would equal No. 125 from the 2012 money list.

2012 Season

On March 13, underwent surgery to remove a large bone spur on his left wrist, which was rubbing against a tendon and creating discomfort. The surgery didn't produce the desired results and he remained on the sidelines away from from competitive golf for the remainder of the season.

2011 Season

At No. 63, finished inside the top 100 on the official money list for the sixth consecutive season.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Four rounds in the 60s at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open led to a T3 finish, five strokes behind champion Kevin Na. It was his fourth top 10 of the season and 45th of his career.

Four rounds in the 60s at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open led to a T3 finish, five strokes behind champion Kevin Na. It was his fourth top 10 of the season and 45th of his career. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Came back the following week with a T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

Came back the following week with a T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. THE PLAYERS Championship: Notched his second top 10 of the season with a solo third at THE PLAYERS. Final round 69 was the only sub-70 score posted by any player who finished in the top five. Produced just his second top 10 in his 13th appearance at THE PLAYERS to go along with his playoff loss in 2008.

Notched his second top 10 of the season with a solo third at THE PLAYERS. Final round 69 was the only sub-70 score posted by any player who finished in the top five. Produced just his second top 10 in his 13th appearance at THE PLAYERS to go along with his playoff loss in 2008. The Heritage: Making his eighth career start at The Heritage, managed his first top-10 finish at Harbour Town with a T9, five strokes behind playoff winner Brandt Snedeker. Opened with a 1-over 72, but followed with three under-par rounds to record his first top 10 of the season in his 12th start.

2010 Season

Ryder Cup: In early February, chosen along with Davis Love III, Jeff Sluman and Tom Lehman to be a captain's assistant for the 2010 U.S. Ryder Cup team, which went on to a slim one-point loss to the European team in Wales.

In early February, chosen along with Davis Love III, Jeff Sluman and Tom Lehman to be a captain's assistant for the 2010 U.S. Ryder Cup team, which went on to a slim one-point loss to the European team in Wales. John Deere Classic: Made history when he opened with a 12-under 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic. In doing so, became just the fourth player in PGA TOUR history to record the iconic number, behind only Al Geiberger, Chip Beck and David Duval (Stuart Appleby would join the list later in 2010). Posted a final-round, 5-under 66 to finish solo second to Steve Stricker. The runner-up spot earned him a late invitation to The Open Championship. Joined historic "59" club at the John Deere Classic, just one of five players to ever record the magic number in an official PGA TOUR event. Finished the season with three top-10s.

Made history when he opened with a 12-under 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic. In doing so, became just the fourth player in PGA TOUR history to record the iconic number, behind only Al Geiberger, Chip Beck and David Duval (Stuart Appleby would join the list later in 2010). Posted a final-round, 5-under 66 to finish solo second to Steve Stricker. The runner-up spot earned him a late invitation to The Open Championship. Joined historic "59" club at the John Deere Classic, just one of five players to ever record the magic number in an official PGA TOUR event. Finished the season with three top-10s. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Was tied for the third-round lead with eventual winner Dustin Johnson and held a one-stroke lead at 17-under after a birdie on the 13th hole. But then he made a quadruple bogey-9 on the par-5 14th hole on the way to a final-round 78. The 9 came soon after Alex Prugh and Bryce Molder also made 9s on the hole.

Finished T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Was tied for the third-round lead with eventual winner Dustin Johnson and held a one-stroke lead at 17-under after a birdie on the 13th hole. But then he made a quadruple bogey-9 on the par-5 14th hole on the way to a final-round 78. The 9 came soon after Alex Prugh and Bryce Molder also made 9s on the hole. Northern Trust Open: Chipped in for birdie on final hole of Northern Trust Open for final-round 65 and T5 finish, his first top-10 since the 2009 Barclays.

2009 Season

Finished a career-best No. 54 in the FedExCup standings with four top-10 finishes.

The Barclays: Fourth top-10 of the season came at The Barclays where he was co-leader after 18 and 54 holes, finishing T9 following a final-round 4-over 75.

Fourth top-10 of the season came at The Barclays where he was co-leader after 18 and 54 holes, finishing T9 following a final-round 4-over 75. Travelers Championship: Finished T2 at the Travelers Championship, three strokes behind Kenny Perry, who shot a final-round 63. Shot first- and third-round 7-under 63s en route to a 261 total, his career-best 72-hole score, besting his 265 at the 2003 Valero Texas Open.

Finished T2 at the Travelers Championship, three strokes behind Kenny Perry, who shot a final-round 63. Shot first- and third-round 7-under 63s en route to a 261 total, his career-best 72-hole score, besting his 265 at the 2003 Valero Texas Open. St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Next top-10, a T4, came a month later in Memphis at the St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx, thanks largely to back-to-back 6-under 64s in rounds two and three. Also tied for the lead in greens in regulation that week, hitting 55 of 72 (76.39 percent).

Next top-10, a T4, came a month later in Memphis at the St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx, thanks largely to back-to-back 6-under 64s in rounds two and three. Also tied for the lead in greens in regulation that week, hitting 55 of 72 (76.39 percent). Valero Texas Open: First top-10 of the year came at the Valero Texas Open in May where he shot a first-round 7-under 63. Followed that with a second-round 5-under 65 en route to a T3.

2008 Season

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Two weeks later he finished T10 at the Corwne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. He has three top-10s at the Colonial in 10 starts.

Two weeks later he finished T10 at the Corwne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. He has three top-10s at the Colonial in 10 starts. THE PLAYERS Championship: Lost in a playoff to Sergio Garcia at THE PLAYERS after his tee shot at the first playoff hole, the par-3 17th, found the water, allowing Garcia to two-putt for the victory. Held a one-shot lead over Kenny Perry entering the final round and a three-shot lead over Garcia and Jeff Quinney standing on the 14th tee, but bogeyed three of his last five holes to force a playoff. Missed a 15-foot par putt for the win on No. 18. Wore a Long Beach State "Dirtbags" baseball hat that he purchased in the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport the week before. A week after the PLAYERS Championship his Long Beach State hat was auctioned off for $4,000 at a school fundraiser.

2007 Season

Won for the second time in his career and earned more than $1 million for the first time in 15 years on the PGA TOUR.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Ended season with a T30 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Ended season with a T30 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Made his first start in a World Golf Championships event at the Accenture Match Play Championship. Lost in the first round to Jose Maria Olazabal in 19 holes.

Made his first start in a World Golf Championships event at the Accenture Match Play Championship. Lost in the first round to Jose Maria Olazabal in 19 holes. Sony Open in Hawaii: With three birdies in the final four holes at the Sony Open in Hawaii, claimed his first victory in 11 years. Posted rounds of 66-63-70-67–266, one ahead of Charles Howell III and Luke Donald. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with Luke Donald at 11-under-par 129. Clinched victory on the last hole when 25-foot eagle chip hit the flagstick and settled within tap-in range. Second career victory (1996 Bay Hill Invitational) was worth 4,500 FedExCup points.

2006 Season

Began season in the Major Medical Extension category. Earned enough money in the 12 events he had remaining under the extension to remain in the category for the remainder of the season. Used a runner-up finish at the last full-field event of the season to jump from No. 160 to No. 97 on the money list and earn his fully-exempt status for the 2007 season.

Chrysler Championship: Second top-10 was a runner-up finish at the Chrysler Championship. Entered final round one stroke behind third-round leader K.J. Choi and finished T2, four strokes back of Choi after a final-round 1-under 70. The $466,400 paycheck was the largest of his career at the time and the T2 finish was his best on TOUR since a T2 at the 1991 MasterCard Colonial.

Second top-10 was a runner-up finish at the Chrysler Championship. Entered final round one stroke behind third-round leader K.J. Choi and finished T2, four strokes back of Choi after a final-round 1-under 70. The $466,400 paycheck was the largest of his career at the time and the T2 finish was his best on TOUR since a T2 at the 1991 MasterCard Colonial. Valero Texas Open: First top-10 was a T8 at the Valero Texas Open in mid-September. It was his first top-10 on TOUR since a T4 at the 2005 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2005 Season

Received Major Medical Extension carryover from 2004 due to sinus surgery and hip problems but was only able to play in 15 events.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In his second start after missing the majority of the previous season due to hip surgery, recorded a T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. It marked first top-10 on TOUR since a T7 at the 2003 Valero Texas Open.

2004 Season

Limited to only two starts at the end of the year because of sinus surgery and hip problems. Received a Major Medical Extension for 2005.

2003 Season

Moved back into top 100 on the money list for the first time since 1999 when he finished 61st. Made cut in last 11 tournaments.

Valero Texas Open: Second top-10 came at the Valero Texas Open where four rounds in the 60s were good for T7 finish, securing his position in the top 125.

Second top-10 came at the Valero Texas Open where four rounds in the 60s were good for T7 finish, securing his position in the top 125. Buick Open: Posted first top-10 with a T6 finish at the Buick Open, carding four rounds in the 60s.

2002 Season

Managed to get into 20 tournaments after finishing 132nd on the money list in 2001. Finished between 126-150 for the second straight season with two top-10s.

2001 Season

Fell out of the top 100 for the first time in five seasons (No. 121), but still managed to finish in top-10 three times in 30 appearances.

1999 Season

Accumulated at least four top-10s for the third time in his career.

U.S. Open Championship: Shared first-round lead at U.S. Open after opening 67.

Shared first-round lead at U.S. Open after opening 67. MasterCard Colonial: Earned five-way T2 at MasterCard Colonial, one stroke behind champion Olin Browne.

Earned five-way T2 at MasterCard Colonial, one stroke behind champion Olin Browne. GTE Byron Nelson Classic: Recorded his career-best round with 62 in opening round of GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Was one back of Tiger Woods' tournament-leading 61.

1998 Season

Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: Finished second at Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic, where he was two behind winner Fred Funk.

1997 Season

Followed winning season with consistent year, highlighted by five top-10s.

1996 Season

Bay Hill Invitational: First TOUR victory came at 1996 Bay Hill Invitational. With rounds of 67-74-67, was two strokes behind Guy Boros and Patrick Burke entering final round. Shot closing 67 to defeat Jeff Maggert by one stroke and earn $216,000.

1995 Season

LaCantera Texas Open: Earned $10,212 in final tournament, the LaCantera Texas Open, to finish 129th and remain partially exempt.

1994 Season

Finished 75th on money list on strength of three top-10s.

1993 Season

Earned $87,804 in rookie season for 152nd place, but regained card at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament that fall.

1992 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: First earned PGA TOUR playing privileges for 1993 with T13 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

First earned PGA TOUR playing privileges for 1993 with T13 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Ben Hogan Yuma Open: Won the Yuma Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE