Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (21st), All-Time Money List (38th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1993

1993 Korn Ferry Tour: 1996

1996 PGA TOUR Champions: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

1998 Motorola Western Open

Motorola Western Open 2001 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, Genuity Championship

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, Genuity Championship 2006 FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (3)

2015 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge 2016 3M Championship

3M Championship 2018 Chubb Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1996 NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2006 Lost to D.J. Trahan, Southern Farm Bureau Classic

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)

2016 Defeated Miguel Angel Jiménez, 3M Championship

Personal

Took six months away from golf after 1991 Korn Ferry Tour season. Received license to sell insurance but sold no policies. Also took job at golf equipment retail house, filling orders and stacking boxes. Before returning to TOUR golf, received lecture from wife, Tracey, about changing his negative outlook on golf course.

Gave Chrysler (Town & Country Limited) received for victory at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic to Coachella Valley (Calif.) Youth Center and Boxing Club.

Special Interests

Sports, reading, music

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Tallied seven top-10s, including a runner-up at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, and finished 21st in the Charles Schwab Cup. Ranked third on Tour in Driving Accuracy (77.90%), the fourth time in the last six years he has been among the top-three in that category.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Carded rounds of 69-66-65-68 and finished T4 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. In the Playoffs, he posted three top-15 finishes and all 10 of his rounds were under par.

Carded rounds of 69-66-65-68 and finished T4 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. In the Playoffs, he posted three top-15 finishes and all 10 of his rounds were under par. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Eagled the 18th hole to finish with a 7-under 65 and finish T10 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Eagled the 18th hole to finish with a 7-under 65 and finish T10 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. SAS Championship: Carded rounds of 71-69-67 at the SAS Championship and finished T8, his fifth top-10 of the season.

Carded rounds of 71-69-67 at the SAS Championship and finished T8, his fifth top-10 of the season. Shaw Charity Classic: Carded rounds of 67-68-66 at the Shaw Charity Classic to finish T5, his best finish since April at the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Carded rounds of 67-68-66 at the Shaw Charity Classic to finish T5, his best finish since April at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Carded a final-round 69 and finished in a four-way tie for second at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. It was his third top-10 in six starts at TPC Sugarloaf.

Carded a final-round 69 and finished in a four-way tie for second at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. It was his third top-10 in six starts at TPC Sugarloaf. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Carded rounds of 65-69-72–206 en route to a T8 finish in his fourth start at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

2018 Season

Has advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship all five years on PGA TOUR Champions. In 2018, he posted a victory at the Chubb Classic and 12 top-10s in all, and he finished 11th in the final standings. He led the Tour in putting average (1.732), improving on his T36 rank last year.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Carded rounds of 67-69-68-67 and finished T8 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was his 12th top-10 of the season and second top-10 in five starts at the season finale.

Carded rounds of 67-69-68-67 and finished T8 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was his 12th top-10 of the season and second top-10 in five starts at the season finale. Sanford International: Carded rounds of 67-72-65 for a T9 finish at the inaugural Sanford International, his 11th top-10 finish of the season.

Carded rounds of 67-72-65 for a T9 finish at the inaugural Sanford International, his 11th top-10 finish of the season. Shaw Charity Classic: Held the lead entering the final round at the Shaw Charity Classic, but finished runner-up at 14-under after a final-round 67. Missed a 2-foot par putt on the 17th hole and finished one shot shy of winner Scott McCarron.

Held the lead entering the final round at the Shaw Charity Classic, but finished runner-up at 14-under after a final-round 67. Missed a 2-foot par putt on the 17th hole and finished one shot shy of winner Scott McCarron. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Durant closed with a 7-under 65 to finish T8 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, his ninth top-10 of the season.

Durant closed with a 7-under 65 to finish T8 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, his ninth top-10 of the season. 3M Championship: Posted 13-under 203 at the 3M Championship to finish T5.

Posted 13-under 203 at the 3M Championship to finish T5. Regions Tradition: Carded a 16-under-par 272 to finish in a three-way tie for second at the Regions Tradition. This was his best finish at the major in four starts and matched his best finish across all major championships (2016 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship).

Carded a 16-under-par 272 to finish in a three-way tie for second at the Regions Tradition. This was his best finish at the major in four starts and matched his best finish across all major championships (2016 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship). Insperity Invitational: Opened the Insperity Invitational with a 4-under 68 followed by back-to-back rounds of 70 for a T10 finish.

Opened the Insperity Invitational with a 4-under 68 followed by back-to-back rounds of 70 for a T10 finish. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Carded three rounds under par to finish T8 at 5-under 211 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Carded three rounds under par to finish T8 at 5-under 211 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Held the 18-hole lead at the Rapiscan Systems Classic after posting a 6-under 66, but followed with a pair of even-par 72s to finish T7.

Held the 18-hole lead at the Rapiscan Systems Classic after posting a 6-under 66, but followed with a pair of even-par 72s to finish T7. Toshiba Classic: Durant played in Sunday's final group for the second time this season at the Toshiba Classic. Through 36 holes, he trailed Tom Pernice Jr. by one, but Durant finished T10 after shooting 1-over 72 in the final round.

Durant played in Sunday's final group for the second time this season at the Toshiba Classic. Through 36 holes, he trailed Tom Pernice Jr. by one, but Durant finished T10 after shooting 1-over 72 in the final round. Chubb Classic: Durant won by four shots at the Chubb Classic, a tournament that was much closer than the final leaderboard indicates. Between Durant and Steve Stricker, there were three two- or three-shot swings over the last six holes, but Durant finished birdie-birdie and pulled away for his third career win on PGA TOUR Champions and first since the 3M Championship in 2016, breaking a streak of 37 starts without a win.

2017 Season

Wasn't able to match his 2016 performance of a victory and a third-place finish on the money list, but he still enjoyed another solid year narrowly missing a third straight season with $1 million in earnings. Was among the leaders in several statistical categories. He finished seventh in greens in regulation, ninth in driving accuracy and eight in total driving.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Was T6 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events.

Was T6 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events. PURE Insurance Championship: Three sub-par rounds at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach led to a T5 finish in September.

Three sub-par rounds at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach led to a T5 finish in September. Shaw Charity Classic: Earned a T6 finish at September's Shaw Charity Classic.

Earned a T6 finish at September's Shaw Charity Classic. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: One of three players to finish T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

One of three players to finish T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. American Family Insurance Championship: Earned a T3 at the American Family Insurance Championship in late June.

Earned a T3 at the American Family Insurance Championship in late June. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Opened with a 6-under-par 66 to take the first-round lead at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic and was T3 after 36 holes; however, a 2-over-par 74 on Sunday dropped him to T11 at the finish.

Opened with a 6-under-par 66 to take the first-round lead at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic and was T3 after 36 holes; however, a 2-over-par 74 on Sunday dropped him to T11 at the finish. Chubb Classic: Was T10 the following week at the Chubb Classic.

Was T10 the following week at the Chubb Classic. Allianz Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead with three others at the Allianz Championship before eventually finishing T6.

Shared the 36-hole lead with three others at the Allianz Championship before eventually finishing T6. Diamond Resorts Invitational: Finished second to Woody Austin at the unofficial Diamond Resorts Invitational at the Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort in Orlando in January.

2016 Season

Enjoyed perhaps his finest year as a professional since 2006 with a victory, a tie for second and 13 top-10 finishes to his credit. He was third on the final money list, fifth in the Charles Schwab Cup race and also led the Tour in Total Driving for the third year in succession.

PowerShares QQQ Championship: Finished T6 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event.

Finished T6 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was in contention right until the end at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach before suffering a costly bogey at No. 18 which left him fourth overall, two shy of eventual champion Paul Broadhurst.

Was in contention right until the end at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach before suffering a costly bogey at No. 18 which left him fourth overall, two shy of eventual champion Paul Broadhurst. Boeing Classic: Trailed 36-hole leader Gene Sauers by just two strokes heading into the final round but bogeys on two of his first four holes led to a T6 finish at the Boeing Classic.

Trailed 36-hole leader Gene Sauers by just two strokes heading into the final round but bogeys on two of his first four holes led to a T6 finish at the Boeing Classic. 3M Championship: Won his first individual title in 10 years when he defeated Miguel Angel Jimenez in a one-hole playoff at the 3M Championship in August. After the pair tied at 19-under-par 197, he sank a 10-foot eagle putt for the win at the TPC Twin Cities. Played his final 36 holes at 17-under-par after rounds of 63-64 on the weekend.

Won his first individual title in 10 years when he defeated Miguel Angel Jimenez in a one-hole playoff at the 3M Championship in August. After the pair tied at 19-under-par 197, he sank a 10-foot eagle putt for the win at the TPC Twin Cities. Played his final 36 holes at 17-under-par after rounds of 63-64 on the weekend. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Shared the 36-hole lead with Kohki Idoki at the Senior Open Championship but fell out of contention with rounds of 72-73 on the weekend to finish T7.

Shared the 36-hole lead with Kohki Idoki at the Senior Open Championship but fell out of contention with rounds of 72-73 on the weekend to finish T7. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Was T4 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in July.

Was T4 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in July. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Closed with a two-under-par on Sunday which led to a T2 finish with Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June.

Closed with a two-under-par on Sunday which led to a T2 finish with Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June. Principal Charity Classic: Shared the 36-hole lead with Todd Hamilton and Billy Andrade at the Principal Charity Classic, but played the front nine in 2-over-par on Sunday which essentially derailed his chances and led to a T4 finish.

Shared the 36-hole lead with Todd Hamilton and Billy Andrade at the Principal Charity Classic, but played the front nine in 2-over-par on Sunday which essentially derailed his chances and led to a T4 finish. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Finished third with teammate Billy Andrade in defense of their title at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. The pair was among the leaders in the final round before a critical bogey at No. 14 proved costly.

Finished third with teammate Billy Andrade in defense of their title at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. The pair was among the leaders in the final round before a critical bogey at No. 14 proved costly. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was the first-round leader at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai after an opening-round 7-under-par 65 and eventually finished T4 in his first start of the year.

2015 Season

Was one of six players to lead Charles Schwab Cup standings during season and eventually finished fifth in the final standings. Was voted as the PGA TOUR Champions's Player of the Month for April.

Toshiba Classic: Late in the year, was second at the Toshiba Classic, the final full-field event of the campaign. Fueled by a final-round 9-under-par 62, his low round on the PGA TOUR Champions, he was tied for the lead at one point Sunday before finishing two behind Duffy Waldorf at the Newport Beach CC.

Late in the year, was second at the Toshiba Classic, the final full-field event of the campaign. Fueled by a final-round 9-under-par 62, his low round on the PGA TOUR Champions, he was tied for the lead at one point Sunday before finishing two behind Duffy Waldorf at the Newport Beach CC. SAS Championship: Looked to be in control and on his way to a win at the SAS Championship in October in North Carolina. Held a two-stroke advantage late in the final round before Tom Lehman's great finish grabbed the win. Lehman played his final four holes in five-under par and took the lead for good with an eagle at No. 17 at Prestonwood CC. Playing one group behind Lehman, had an opportunity to tie at No. 17 but missed a five-foot birdie opportunity. Lehman then closed the door minutes later when he made another birdie at No. 18 to open a two-stroke lead.

Looked to be in control and on his way to a win at the SAS Championship in October in North Carolina. Held a two-stroke advantage late in the final round before Tom Lehman's great finish grabbed the win. Lehman played his final four holes in five-under par and took the lead for good with an eagle at No. 17 at Prestonwood CC. Playing one group behind Lehman, had an opportunity to tie at No. 17 but missed a five-foot birdie opportunity. Lehman then closed the door minutes later when he made another birdie at No. 18 to open a two-stroke lead. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T3 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship on the strength of a final-round 67 at Belmont CC. Performance was his best in a major championship on any Tour.

Finished T3 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship on the strength of a final-round 67 at Belmont CC. Performance was his best in a major championship on any Tour. Principal Charity Classic: Nearly added a second title to his resume when he battled Mark Calcavecchia at The Principal Charity Classic before finishing T2 along with Brian Henninger. Trailed by just one stroke after 36 holes, but a pair of bogeys on the front nine Sunday proved costly.

Nearly added a second title to his resume when he battled Mark Calcavecchia at The Principal Charity Classic before finishing T2 along with Brian Henninger. Trailed by just one stroke after 36 holes, but a pair of bogeys on the front nine Sunday proved costly. Insperity Invitational: In contention throughout at the Insperity Invitational before eventually finishing T4 near Houston, one stroke out of a playoff.

In contention throughout at the Insperity Invitational before eventually finishing T4 near Houston, one stroke out of a playoff. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Billy Andrade for a three-stroke victory at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. His hole-in-one on No. 12 with a 7-iron from 166 yards was the turning point as the pair went on to post an impressive 9-under-par 45 on the par-3 Top of the Rock Course Sunday and cruised to a three-stroke victory. The win was the first for each player on the PGA TOUR Champions, and it marked the first time in that event that both players earned their first career wins on Tour.

Teamed with Billy Andrade for a three-stroke victory at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. His hole-in-one on No. 12 with a 7-iron from 166 yards was the turning point as the pair went on to post an impressive 9-under-par 45 on the par-3 Top of the Rock Course Sunday and cruised to a three-stroke victory. The win was the first for each player on the PGA TOUR Champions, and it marked the first time in that event that both players earned their first career wins on Tour. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Used a final-round 69 at Fallen Oak to finish solo fourth, two strokes behind David Frost at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Was the 18-hole co-leader in the event with Colin Montgomerie after shooting a 5-under 67 in the first round.

Used a final-round 69 at Fallen Oak to finish solo fourth, two strokes behind David Frost at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Was the 18-hole co-leader in the event with Colin Montgomerie after shooting a 5-under 67 in the first round. Puerto Rico Open: Missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March.

2014 Season

Played on all three Tours and was among the top 10 in seven of his 13 PGA TOUR Champions starts. Made eight cuts in 15 PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by three top-25s. Ended his PGA TOUR season after the Wyndham Championship, ranked 170th in the FedExCup standings. Led the PGA TOUR Champions in Driving Accuracy (85.87 percent) and Total Driving (13).

Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Highlight of his PGA TOUR Champions season came in mid-October when he finished T2 at the Greater Hickory Classic. Opened with a PGA TOUR Champions, career-low, 8-under-par 63, allowing him to share the first-round lead with Jay Haas. Round included a 7-under 28 on the front nine matching the low numerical 9-hole score of the season. Trailed by just two strokes through 36 holes but bid for victory was thwarted by a costly bogey on No. 15. Runner-up finish jumped him from 34th into the top 30 money-winners for the rest of the season.

Highlight of his PGA TOUR Champions season came in mid-October when he finished T2 at the Greater Hickory Classic. Opened with a PGA TOUR Champions, career-low, 8-under-par 63, allowing him to share the first-round lead with Jay Haas. Round included a 7-under 28 on the front nine matching the low numerical 9-hole score of the season. Trailed by just two strokes through 36 holes but bid for victory was thwarted by a costly bogey on No. 15. Runner-up finish jumped him from 34th into the top 30 money-winners for the rest of the season. Barracuda Championship: Finished T17 the following week at the Barracuda Championship in Reno.

Finished T17 the following week at the Barracuda Championship in Reno. RBC Canadian Open: Was also T5 after 54 holes at the RBC Canadian Open before eventually finishing T12 in Montreal.

Was also T5 after 54 holes at the RBC Canadian Open before eventually finishing T12 in Montreal. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Had another top-10 finish in a major championship when his closing-round, 4-under-par 67 led to a T9 finish at the U.S. Senior Open.

Had another top-10 finish in a major championship when his closing-round, 4-under-par 67 led to a T9 finish at the U.S. Senior Open. The Greenbrier Classic: On the PGA TOUR, best outing was a T11 at July's Greenbrier Classic.

On the PGA TOUR, best outing was a T11 at July's Greenbrier Classic. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship after taking the first-round co-lead.

Was T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship after taking the first-round co-lead. Travelers Championship: He was among the early leaders at the Travelers Championship in June and eventually finished T31 near Hartford.

He was among the early leaders at the Travelers Championship in June and eventually finished T31 near Hartford. Principal Charity Classic: Was on the leaderboard through the final round at The Principal Charity Classic before eventually finishing seventh.

Was on the leaderboard through the final round at The Principal Charity Classic before eventually finishing seventh. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Matched the low round of the Senior PGA Championship when he shot 7-under 64 Sunday at Harbor Shores to vault up 26 places into a T5.

Matched the low round of the Senior PGA Championship when he shot 7-under 64 Sunday at Harbor Shores to vault up 26 places into a T5. Regions Tradition: Posted his first top-10 finish in May when he carded consecutive sub-par rounds on the weekend to finish T9 at the Regions Tradition.

Posted his first top-10 finish in May when he carded consecutive sub-par rounds on the weekend to finish T9 at the Regions Tradition. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Greater Gwinnett Championship in April and finished T21 near Atlanta.

Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Greater Gwinnett Championship in April and finished T21 near Atlanta. El Bosque Mexico Championship: Lone made-cut on the Korn Ferry Tour in three starts was a T36 performance at the Mexico Championship.

2013 Season

Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events and seven PGA TOUR events. On the Korn Ferry Tour, had three top-10s, making 14 cuts. On the PGA TOUR, his best finishes were a T37 and a T54, and he missed the cut in his other five starts.

Web.com Tour Championship: Secured his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card at the fourth and last Korn Ferry Tour Finals' event, with a T8 finish at the Web.com Tour Championship, despite slipping to a 1-over 73 Sunday at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course. Began the week 67th in the priority ranking and jumped all the way to 29th.

Secured his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card at the fourth and last Korn Ferry Tour Finals' event, with a T8 finish at the Web.com Tour Championship, despite slipping to a 1-over 73 Sunday at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course. Began the week 67th in the priority ranking and jumped all the way to 29th. Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Added another top-10 (sixth) at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he closed with 65, equaling his low round of the year.

Added another top-10 (sixth) at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he closed with 65, equaling his low round of the year. Sanderson Farms Championship: T54 at the Sandersons Farms Championship was one of two best finishes on PGA TOUR.

T54 at the Sandersons Farms Championship was one of two best finishes on PGA TOUR. Stadion Classic at UGA: Earned his first top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour since the close of the 1996 season with a T8 finish at the rain-shortened Stadion Classic at UGA.

Earned his first top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour since the close of the 1996 season with a T8 finish at the rain-shortened Stadion Classic at UGA. Valero Texas Open: T37 at the Valero Texas Open was one of two best finishes on PGA TOUR.

2012 Season

Finished the season No. 165 in the FedExCup standings, with five made cuts in 11 starts. Also played on the Korn Ferry Tour.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Was the last player in the field at the HP Byron Nelson Championship after Joe Ogilvie withdrew Thursday with a shoulder injury. He went on to finish T3 for his first PGA TOUR top-10 finish since a T6 at the 2010 McGladrey Classic. Began the week onsite at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am but decided to drive to Atlanta to catch a flight to Dallas as he moved up the alternate list at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Closed with rounds of 65-65–130, just one stroke shy of the lowest closing 36-hole score on TOUR this season (129, Robert Garrigus, Humana Challenge) for his best finish since a runner-up effort at the 2010 Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2011 Season

Failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time since 2007 and finished outside of the top 125 on the money list for the fourth time in five years.

Wyndham Championship: Finished a season-best T12 at the Wyndham Championship.

2010 Season

Managed two top-10 finishes in 19 starts on TOUR.

The McGladrey Classic: Sat just one stroke off the lead after the second and third rounds of the McGladrey Classic before a final-round, even-par 70 led to a T6 finish. Strong showing helped him jump from No. 131 and into the top 125 on the PGA TOUR official money list, at No. 115.

Sat just one stroke off the lead after the second and third rounds of the McGladrey Classic before a final-round, even-par 70 led to a T6 finish. Strong showing helped him jump from No. 131 and into the top 125 on the PGA TOUR official money list, at No. 115. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Held the outright lead after the first three rounds (64-66-69) of the Mayakoba Golf Classic before a final-round, 1-over 72 left him T2, two behind champion Cameron Beckman. It was the fourth runner-up finish of his career.

2009 Season

Made the cut in half of his 20 PGA TOUR starts.

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: His lone top-25 finish was a T9 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2008 Season

Finished No. 129 on the money list for the second consecutive season. Led the TOUR in Greens in Regulation for the third time in his career.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Was in the top-10 at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic (5th).

Was in the top-10 at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic (5th). Buick Invitational: Finished in the top-10 at the Buick Invitational (T6).

2007 Season

Made 17 of 28 cuts and competed in one event in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Finished 129th on the money list, but was already exempt for the 2008 season thanks to his win at the 2006 FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Best finish was a T14 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

2006 Season

Finished a career-best 13th on the money list and wrapped up Player of the Month honors for October/November thanks to five consecutive top-10s to finish the season, including his fourth career TOUR victory at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Earned 72 percent ($2,016,450) of his earnings during the five-tournament stretch. Led TOUR in Driving Accuracy (78.43 percent) for second time in his career (2001).

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Closed season with a third-place finish at THE TOUR Championship, his second top-10 in two starts in the event (T10 in 2001). Shared first- and second-round leads and trailed Adam Scott by three heading into final round. Finished four behind Scott.

Closed season with a third-place finish at THE TOUR Championship, his second top-10 in two starts in the event (T10 in 2001). Shared first- and second-round leads and trailed Adam Scott by three heading into final round. Finished four behind Scott. FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Earned fourth career victory at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, more than five years after his last win at the 2001 Genuity Championship. Posted rounds of 69-65-64-65–263, overcoming the one-stroke lead of Troy Matteson after 54 holes to defeat Matteson and Frank Lickliter II by four. With career-best paycheck of $828,000, surpassed $2 million for first time and jumped to No. 29 on TOUR money list.

Earned fourth career victory at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, more than five years after his last win at the 2001 Genuity Championship. Posted rounds of 69-65-64-65–263, overcoming the one-stroke lead of Troy Matteson after 54 holes to defeat Matteson and Frank Lickliter II by four. With career-best paycheck of $828,000, surpassed $2 million for first time and jumped to No. 29 on TOUR money list. Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Lost a three-hole playoff to D.J. Trahan at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Closed with a 6-under 66, including a birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff. Trahan won with a birdie-4 on the third playoff hole.

2005 Season

THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished fifth at THE PLAYERS Championship after playing 33 holes on Monday. Came into the 72nd hole one stroke behind winner Fred Funk but bogeyed the hole after his tee shot found the rough.

Finished fifth at THE PLAYERS Championship after playing 33 holes on Monday. Came into the 72nd hole one stroke behind winner Fred Funk but bogeyed the hole after his tee shot found the rough. The Honda Classic: After bogeying the final five holes of his third round at The Honda Classic, began the fourth round at The CC at Mirasol's Sunrise Course with seven consecutive birdies. Tied Tiger Woods (Masters) for the longest streak of the season.

2004 Season

Finished in the top 100 on the money list for the fifth time in his first nine years, including second straight. Finished first on TOUR in Greens in Regulation, fourth in Driving Accuracy and fifth in Total Driving.

2003 Season

FBR Capital Open: Led TOUR in Greens in Regulation (72.9 percent). A T2 at the FBR Capital Open was his best finish on TOUR since a T2 at the 2001 Shell Houston Open.

2001 Season

Finished in top 15 on money list for first time in career. After missing first cut at Touchstone Energy Tucson Open, ran off string of eight consecutive cuts made including four top-10s, two victories and rewrote several TOUR records. Earned more money in first nine starts of season ($1,778,672) than in entire TOUR career ($1,696,838), which covered 128 events.

Shell Houston Open: Shared first-round lead at Shell Houston Open and held one-stroke advantage through 54 holes. Closing 74 dropped him to T2, three strokes behind Hal Sutton.

Shared first-round lead at Shell Houston Open and held one-stroke advantage through 54 holes. Closing 74 dropped him to T2, three strokes behind Hal Sutton. Genuity Championship: Continued winning trend in Miami at Genuity Championship, where closing 65 brought his third TOUR title. Began final round four strokes off lead. $810,000 paycheck lifted him to top of money list with $1,493,267 for three weeks.

Continued winning trend in Miami at Genuity Championship, where closing 65 brought his third TOUR title. Began final round four strokes off lead. $810,000 paycheck lifted him to top of money list with $1,493,267 for three weeks. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Indian Wells course-record-tying 61, his career low, in second round of Bob Hope Chrysler Classic gave him three-stroke lead. 136 and 193 were 36- and 54-hole tournament records. Fourth-round 66 lifted him to 29-under 256, establishing then-TOUR record for most strokes under par through 72 holes. Closing 65 brought 90-hole records for most strokes under par (36) and fewest strokes (324), breaking marks established by Tom Kite in winning 1993 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2000 Season

Returned to the top 100 after falling out in 1999 due to an injured rib that hindered his play most of the season.

1999 Season

Masters Tournament: Won Par-3 Contest at the Masters.

1998 Season

Motorola Western Open: Became the fifth of eight first-time winners with victory at the Motorola Western Open. Shot 66 for 17-under 271 and two-stroke victory over Vijay Singh. Broke a tie with Singh with birdies at Nos. 14, 15 and 17.

1997 Season

Had successful return to PGA TOUR, finishing 100th on the money list on strength of three top-10s. Led TOUR in Total Driving.

1996 Season

Finished third on Korn Ferry Tour money list with four top-three finishes.

NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic: Won Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic by one stroke over Dave Rummells and Brett Quigley.

1992 Season

Earned first PGA TOUR card at Qualifying Tournament. Named the T.C. Jordan Tour Player of the Year.

Amateur Highlights

Three-time NAIA All-American and medalist at 1987 NAIA Championship while at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE