Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: All-Time Money List (81st)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1991

1991 Korn Ferry Tour: 2017

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

1996 Bell Canadian Open

2000 Honda Classic

International Victories (1)

1998 Subaru Sarazen World Open

Additional Victories (1)

2002 CVS Charity Classic [with Chris DiMarco]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2004 Lost to Robert Damron, Sergio Garcia, EDS Byron Nelson Championship

Personal

Father of triplets (Ryan, Rachel and Abigail born December 6, 2001).

With his father, Chuck, and Jeff Sluman purchased Lake Shore GC on Lake Ontario in Rochester, N.Y.

Season-ticket holder and huge fan of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. Is a close friend of former Sabres' head coach and current Dallas Stars' coach Lindy Ruff.

Special Interests

Hockey, reading, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Recorded a season-best T10 finish in his first start at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Made 15 starts in his second year on PGA TOUR Champions. Posted one finish in the top-25 and finished No. 77 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

2018 Season

In his first year on PGA TOUR Champions made seven appearances, including a top-20 finish at the Boeing Classic (T19). Finished No. 88 in the standings.

LECOM Health Challenge: Held a share of the second-round lead at the LECOM Health Challenge outside of his home town of Buffalo, New York. Finished the week T34.

2016 Season

Missed the cut in his lone PGA TOUR start.

2015 Season

Played his final eight starts as part of a medical extension, making only two cuts without a top-25 for the fourth consecutive season. Will play out of the Past Champion category on the PGA TOUR. Made three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with two made cuts.

2014 Season

Had 12 events to earn $504,284, equaling No. 125 from the 2012 money list. Only played in four events and made two cuts, earning $40,217 toward his Major Medical Extension. The four events were his first starts on TOUR since the 2012 season. Will carry over eight starts to the 2014-15 season, where he needs to earn $464,067. Used Major Medical Extension to gain entrance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Missed the cut in the first and third Finals' events and was a WD from the Chiquita Classic.

2013 Season

In his continued recovery from back surgery, has not made a start on the PGA TOUR since missing the cut at the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. He will have 12 events to earn $504,284, equaling No. 125 from the 2012 money list, to retain his exempt status for the remainder of the 2013-14 PGA TOUR Season.

2012 Season

Discovered original back fusion did not work and had another procedure. Planned to return in 2013, but never did.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Missed the cut in his only start, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2011 Season

Failed to make a start for the second consecutive season due to long-standing back issues.

2010 Season

Did not play as he continued to rehab after 2009 back surgery.

2009 Season

The 2008 Comeback Player of the Year suffered through another injury-riddled season. Ended the season with seven made cuts in 13 starts.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: T54 in late May at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial his last start.

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: T28 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic his best showing.

Injury: Had back surgery in early summer after a magnetic resonance imaging test revealed his L5-S1 disk in his lower back was bone on bone, in the same area where he suffered a herniated disk nine years earlier. Surgery fused the L5 and S1 disks together and removed problematic bone spurs, leading doctors to believe the successful procedure would lead to a minimum of 15 additional years of competitive golf.

2008 Season

Voted PGA TOUR Comeback Player of the Year. Started the season on a Major Medical Extension (family crisis), but ended the year with a career-best season earnings total of $2,218,817 and six top-10s. Finished No. 12 in the FedExCup point standings.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Ended the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup with a T10 at the TOUR Championship to finish 12th in the FedExCup points standings.

BMW Championship: After missing the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship, posted four rounds in the 60s to finish runner-up at the BMW Championship, his best finish since a runner-up at the 2004 EDS Byron Nelson Championship. He made the biggest jump up the FedExCup standings from 67th to 14th, earning a spot in the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career. During the week he recorded three of the 19 total bogey-free rounds at Bellerive CC.

Buick Open: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Buick Open before finishing T9. Bogeyed three of his last four holes on Sunday to finish four behind Kenny Perry.

Wachovia Championship: Finished T5 the next week at the Wachovia Championship, his third top-10 of the season, which matched his personal best since recording five top-10s in 2001.

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Top-10 came at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, finishing T7.

Top-10 came at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, finishing T7. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: First top-10 of the season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, where opening rounds of 69-70-68 left him tied for first with Vijay Singh at 9-under. An even-par 72 on Sunday left him in a tie for third place and one stroke shy of the playoff with Singh and eventual champion Steve Lowery.

2007 Season

Granted Major Medical Extension (family crisis) for 2008 and had 15 events to earn $485,931 (combined with 2007 earnings of $299,249, would equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180) and receive Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2008 campaign.

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Lone top-10 was T8 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, four shots out of a Charley Hoffman-John Rollins playoff.

Personal Leave: Veteran limited to 12 starts due to illness of wife, Suzanne, who was diagnosed with a tumor in her lungs (non-smoking related) in May and subsequently had two-thirds of one of her lungs removed. Did not play after the Wachovia Championship, taking care of Suzanne and triplets, then age 6.

2006 Season

Despite back problems that forced the withdrawal from four events, notched three top-10s to finish in the top 125 on the money list.

2005 Season

Made 18 cuts in 29 starts and collected over $1 million for the fifth time in his 15-year career.

PGA Championship: Collected his second top-10 in a major championship with a T10 at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol. Other top-10 came at the 1993 PGA at Inverness Club, where he finished T6 in only his third major championship career start.

Buick Open: Best finish was a solo fifth at the Buick Open, aided by a final-round 6-under-par 66 that included seven birdies in eight holes.

2004 Season

Returned to form after battling back problems in 2003. Earned 85 percent of his season earnings during a three-week stretch in April and May.

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: A final-round 67 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship put him in first career sudden-death playoff; lost to Sergio Garcia on the first playoff hole. His T2 finish was his best since finishing T2 at the 2002 Compaq Classic of New Orleans.

A final-round 67 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship put him in first career sudden-death playoff; lost to Sergio Garcia on the first playoff hole. His T2 finish was his best since finishing T2 at the 2002 Compaq Classic of New Orleans. Shell Houston Open: In sixth start, finished T4 at the Shell Houston Open the last week of April, to earn $220,000 to get out of the Major Medical Extension category for the remainder of the season.

2003 Season

Limited to 22 starts due to herniated disc in his back. Didn't play after The Open Championship. Received a Major Medical Extension for 2004.

100th Western Open presented by Golf Digest: Lone top-10 was T8 at the 100th Western Open, first since a solo fourth at the 2002 MasterCard Colonial.

2002 Season

Finished in the top 60 on the money list for the seventh consecutive season. Made 10 straight cuts beginning at THE PLAYERS Championship, which included all three of his top-10s.

Compaq Classic of New Orleans: Best finish was a T2 at Compaq Classic of New Orleans.

2001 Season

Canon Greater Hartford Open: Fired second- and final-round 63s to earn T3 at Canon Greater Hartford Open. The pair of 63s matched his career low.

2000 Season

Honda Classic: Won near adopted hometown at The Honda Classic. Started final round four strokes behind leader J.P. Hayes and birdied last four holes to edge Hayes and Kevin Wentworth by one stroke.

1999 Season

For the first time in his career finished in the top 30 on the money list on the strength of a career-high eight top-10s and three third-place finishes.

1998 Season

Sarazen World Open Championship: Closed year by winning unofficial Subaru Sarazen World Open. Collected $360,000, which helped finance delayed honeymoon with wife, Suzanne.

1997 Season

Bell Canadian Open: Earned his first TOUR victory at the Bell Canadian Open. Trailed by three strokes after two rounds. After Saturday rain reduced tournament to 54 holes, shot closing 70 to defeat David Duval by one stroke.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Placed second at 1997 FedEx St. Jude Classic. Shot 66-66 during 36-hole Sunday and posted a 15-under-par 266 total and led in the clubhouse. Greg Norman birdied final three holes for one-stroke victory.

1995 Season

Injury: Injured wrist by hitting root at Canon Greater Hartford Open. After two months in a cast and another two in rehab, finally underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments prior to 1996 season.

1993 Season

Finished 52nd on money list.

KMart Greater Greensboro Open: T3 at the Kmart Greater Greensboro Open.

Northern Telecom Open: T3 at the Northern Telecom Open.

1992 Season

Greater Milwaukee Open: Recorded his first career top-3 finish, T3 at Greater Milwaukee Open.

1990 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished 21st at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn PGA TOUR card.

Louisiana Open: Won the Louisiana Open.

Florida Open: Turned professional and won Florida Open.

Amateur Highlights

Four-time All-American, three-time all-SEC first team and 1987 SEC Freshman of the Year at Florida.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE