Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (20th), All-Time Money List (75th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1991

1991 Korn Ferry Tour: 2010

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)

2017 Principal Charity Classic

Principal Charity Classic 2019 Boeing Classic

International Victories (12)

1990 British Columbia Open [Can]

British Columbia Open [Can] 1991 Payless Classic [Can]

Payless Classic [Can] 1994 Thailand Open [Asia]

Thailand Open [Asia] 1994 Mak-Young Classic [Asia]

Mak-Young Classic [Asia] 1994 Malaysian Classic [Asia]

Malaysian Classic [Asia] 1995 Bali Open [Asia]

Bali Open [Asia] 1995 Mitsubishi Galant Tournament [Jpn]

Mitsubishi Galant Tournament [Jpn] 1997 Tokai Classic [Jpn]

Tokai Classic [Jpn] 1997 Golf Digest Tournament [Jpn]

Golf Digest Tournament [Jpn] 1998 Japan PGA Championship [Jpn]

Japan PGA Championship [Jpn] 1998 UBE Kosan Open [Jpn]

UBE Kosan Open [Jpn] 1998 Mizuno Open [Jpn]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2005 Lost to Phil Mickelson, José María Olazábal, Arjun Atwal, Rich Beem, BellSouth Classic

Personal

Interest in golf stemmed from his attendance at the 1978 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills CC near Denver.

Special Interests

Sports, fishing, hunting

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Sanford International: Carded rounds of 69-66-66 and finished T8 at the Sanford International.

Carded rounds of 69-66-66 and finished T8 at the Sanford International. Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National: Recorded a T7 finish at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, his second top-10 of the season.

Recorded a T7 finish at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, his second top-10 of the season. Chubb Classic: Recorded rounds of 66-69-68 at the Chubb Classic and finished T9, his first top-10 since he won the Boeing Classic in August 2019.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Finished 20th in the Charles Schwab Cup after recording his second career victory and five total top-10s. His seven-shot, come-from-behind victory at the Boeing Classic was the second-largest comeback of the season, and his 9-under 63 was the second-lowest, final-round score by a winner in 2019.

Boeing Classic: Carded his best round of the season with a 9-under 30 in the final round to win the Boeing Classic by three strokes over Tom Pernice Jr. At seven shots back, secured the largest come-from-behind win in tournament history.

Carded his best round of the season with a 9-under 30 in the final round to win the Boeing Classic by three strokes over Tom Pernice Jr. At seven shots back, secured the largest come-from-behind win in tournament history. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Partnered with UCLA teammate Scott McCarron at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge to finish T5 at 15-under, his best of the season.

Partnered with UCLA teammate Scott McCarron at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge to finish T5 at 15-under, his best of the season. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Carded three rounds of 1-under 71 to finish the Rapiscan Systems Classic T8.

Carded three rounds of 1-under 71 to finish the Rapiscan Systems Classic T8. Cologuard Classic: Carded a final-round 4-under 69 to finish at 11-under 208 for a T6 placing at the Cologuard Classic, his best finish in four starts this year.

Carded a final-round 4-under 69 to finish at 11-under 208 for a T6 placing at the Cologuard Classic, his best finish in four starts this year. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Carded rounds of 69-69-68–206 to finish T8 in his second start at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

2018 Season

Posted six finishes in the top 10 with a runner-up finish at The Ally Challenge. Missed four tournaments in August due to a shoulder injury. Advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the third consecutive year and finished No. 20 in the standings.

Sanford International: Was a co-leader after the first and second rounds at the inaugural Sanford International. Carded rounds of 63-67-72 to finish T4 at 8-under 202, his fifth top-five of the season.

Was a co-leader after the first and second rounds at the inaugural Sanford International. Carded rounds of 63-67-72 to finish T4 at 8-under 202, his fifth top-five of the season. The Ally Challenge: Carded a final-round 67 at The Ally Challenge and finished second after missing the previous four events with a bruised rotator cuff. Was one of three players to only make one bogey all week and played his last 41 holes bogey-free.

Carded a final-round 67 at The Ally Challenge and finished second after missing the previous four events with a bruised rotator cuff. Was one of three players to only make one bogey all week and played his last 41 holes bogey-free. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Birdied all four par-5s Sunday and carded a 6-under 66, which lifted him to a third-place finish (18-under) at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his third top-five finish in three starts at the event.

Birdied all four par-5s Sunday and carded a 6-under 66, which lifted him to a third-place finish (18-under) at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his third top-five finish in three starts at the event. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Opened the final round with a birdie and finished with an even-par 70 for a 1-under-par total (T5). In his last three appearances at the U.S. Senior Open, has finished in the top five each time.

Opened the final round with a birdie and finished with an even-par 70 for a 1-under-par total (T5). In his last three appearances at the U.S. Senior Open, has finished in the top five each time. Insperity Invitational: Carded 69-70-68 to finish T5 at the Insperity Invitational, marking his highest finish in three starts at the event and his best since finishing T3 at the 2017 3M Championship.

2017 Season

Enjoyed a breakthrough year on PGA TOUR Champions, posting his first career victory as well as finishing seventh on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list with nearly $1.4 million in earnings and seven top-10 finishes in 21 starts. Ranked among the top 10 in a number of statistical categories, including T4 in driving distance (295.1) sixth in greens in regulation (75.93%) and seventh in scoring (69.48).

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Three straight rounds of 67 led to a T7 finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Three straight rounds of 67 led to a T7 finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. 3M Championship: Three consecutive rounds in the 60s, including an 8-under-par 64 on Saturday, led to a T3 finish at the 3M Championship.

Three consecutive rounds in the 60s, including an 8-under-par 64 on Saturday, led to a T3 finish at the 3M Championship. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Followed up his showing at the U.S. Senior Open with another solid effort at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Was second after 54 holes, but a final-round 72 left him T2 one stroke shy of Scott McCarron. The 72 was his 30th consecutive round par/better.

Followed up his showing at the U.S. Senior Open with another solid effort at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Was second after 54 holes, but a final-round 72 left him T2 one stroke shy of Scott McCarron. The 72 was his 30th consecutive round par/better. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Parlayed an 8-under-par 62 in the third round at the U.S. Senior Open into a third-place finish in the event. The 62, which included a 6-under-par 29 on his back nine, matched the lowest round in U.S. Senior Open history established in the third round in 2006 by Loren Roberts at Prairie Dunes and matched by Kirk Triplett in the first round in 2017.

Parlayed an 8-under-par 62 in the third round at the U.S. Senior Open into a third-place finish in the event. The 62, which included a 6-under-par 29 on his back nine, matched the lowest round in U.S. Senior Open history established in the third round in 2006 by Loren Roberts at Prairie Dunes and matched by Kirk Triplett in the first round in 2017. Principal Charity Classic: Broke through for his first win in his next start when he held off a late charge by defending champion Scott McCarron for a one-stroke win over McCarron and Kevin Sutherland at the Principal Charity Classic. One of the highlights of his victory was a string of six consecutive birdies in the second round (Nos. 10-15). Birdied all four par-5s on the weekend. The win came in his 32nd start on Tour and it was his first win since the 1998 Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour (a span of 18 years, 11 months, 14 days). He was winless in 34 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and 337 starts on the PGA TOUR.

Broke through for his first win in his next start when he held off a late charge by defending champion Scott McCarron for a one-stroke win over McCarron and Kevin Sutherland at the Principal Charity Classic. One of the highlights of his victory was a string of six consecutive birdies in the second round (Nos. 10-15). Birdied all four par-5s on the weekend. The win came in his 32nd start on Tour and it was his first win since the 1998 Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour (a span of 18 years, 11 months, 14 days). He was winless in 34 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and 337 starts on the PGA TOUR. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Was T8 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, his second consecutive top-10 finish in the event.

Was T8 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, his second consecutive top-10 finish in the event. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Earned another T3 finish at April's Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta where he was just one stroke off the pace after 36 holes.

Earned another T3 finish at April's Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta where he was just one stroke off the pace after 36 holes. Diamond Resorts Invitational: Finished T3 at the Diamond Resorts Invitational, an unofficial event to start the season.

2016 Season

The medalist at the 2015 National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale, he enjoyed a very successful rookie season, finishing 23rd on the final money list with seven top-10 finishes, including a trio of top-five finishes in major championships.

Dominion Charity Classic: Turned in another strong performance when he posted three rounds in the 60s at the Dominion Charity Classic to finish T3, matching his best finish of the year.

Turned in another strong performance when he posted three rounds in the 60s at the Dominion Charity Classic to finish T3, matching his best finish of the year. PowerShares QQQ Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead with fellow UCLA Bruin Tom Pernice, Jr., at the PowerShares QQQ Championship before a closing-round 77 left him T10.

Shared the 36-hole lead with fellow UCLA Bruin Tom Pernice, Jr., at the PowerShares QQQ Championship before a closing-round 77 left him T10. Boeing Classic: Closed with a 5-under-par 67 to claim a T6 finish at the Boeing Classic.

Closed with a 5-under-par 67 to claim a T6 finish at the Boeing Classic. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Continued his stellar play in major championships when he rebounded from a third-round 75 with a 6-under-par 66 on Sunday to finish T5 at The Senior Open Championship, his third top-5 finish in a major championship for the year.

Continued his stellar play in major championships when he rebounded from a third-round 75 with a 6-under-par 66 on Sunday to finish T5 at The Senior Open Championship, his third top-5 finish in a major championship for the year. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Had another nice major championship performance at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship where he was the 36-hole leader before eventually finishing fourth overall.

Had another nice major championship performance at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship where he was the 36-hole leader before eventually finishing fourth overall. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Turned in one of his best efforts of the year in May when he finished T3 at the Senior PGA Championship in Michigan. Was just one of three players to post four rounds in the 60s at Harbor Shores.

Turned in one of his best efforts of the year in May when he finished T3 at the Senior PGA Championship in Michigan. Was just one of three players to post four rounds in the 60s at Harbor Shores. Chubb Classic: Closed with rounds of 69-67 on the weekend at the Chubb Classic to earn a T6 finish, his first top-10 on PGA TOUR Champions.

2015 Season

Played in six PGA TOUR events and made two cuts.

Champions Tour Q-School: Made birdie on two of his last four holes to finish at 18-under-par 266 and win the 2015 PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament, edging out Tom Byrum, Jose Coceres and Willie Wood by a stroke. Coceres was tied with Jobe, the 36- and 54-hole leader, coming to the final hole but made bogey to fall back into a T2. Earned $30,000 first-place check for medalist honors at TPC Scottsdale.

Made birdie on two of his last four holes to finish at 18-under-par 266 and win the 2015 PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament, edging out Tom Byrum, Jose Coceres and Willie Wood by a stroke. Coceres was tied with Jobe, the 36- and 54-hole leader, coming to the final hole but made bogey to fall back into a T2. Earned $30,000 first-place check for medalist honors at TPC Scottsdale. San Antonio Championship: In October, open qualified for the San Antonio Championship to make his Champions Tour debut at TPC San Antonio. Final-round 69 moved him up into a T21.

In October, open qualified for the San Antonio Championship to make his Champions Tour debut at TPC San Antonio. Final-round 69 moved him up into a T21. BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T23 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T23 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Puerto Rico Open: Best finish was T70 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2014 Season

Played in four tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made two cuts. Finished the season 92nd on the money list. Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the first time since 1989. Non-Exempt Medical Extension earned him a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Would have 10 events during the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season to earn either 438 FedExCup points or $712,345 as part of his Non-Exempt Medical Extension.

Chiquita Classic: Was a WD from the Chiquita Classic.

Was a WD from the Chiquita Classic. Hotel Fitness Championship: Missed the cut at the Hotel Fitness Championship.

Missed the cut at the Hotel Fitness Championship. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: A 66-65 finish led to a T2 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Championship.

2013 Season

Primary tour was the PGA TOUR. Had 19 starts and made 12 cuts, with two top-25s. Finished 149th on the FedExCup points list. Appeared in four Korn Ferry Tour Finals's events, making two cuts. Failed to meet the terms of his Major Medical Extension in 10 starts. Also fell $12,790 short of securing conditional status and played out the remainder of the season as a Veteran Member.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T48 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

T48 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Hotel Fitness Championship: T32 at the Hotel Fitness Championship.

T32 at the Hotel Fitness Championship. Reno-Tahoe Open: T13 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

T13 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T21 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2012 Season

Made only 18 starts due to herniated disc, which resulted in a Major Medical Extension in 2013.

Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Followed an opening-round 76 by going 69-67-66 to finish T9 at the Puerto Rico Open for his top finish.

2011 Season

Collected eight top-25 finishes in 28 starts, with four top-10 performances.

BMW Championship: Collected his 20th career top-10 on TOUR by finishing ninth at the BMW Championship, with rounds of 75-64-69-72. It was his first start in Chicago since 2006 (T50).

Collected his 20th career top-10 on TOUR by finishing ninth at the BMW Championship, with rounds of 75-64-69-72. It was his first start in Chicago since 2006 (T50). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T2 at the Memorial Tournament, one stroke behind winner Steve Stricker. Notched his first top-three showing since the 2005 season. With the finish, he registered his fourth runner-up performance in 283 starts on TOUR without a victory.

Finished T2 at the Memorial Tournament, one stroke behind winner Steve Stricker. Notched his first top-three showing since the 2005 season. With the finish, he registered his fourth runner-up performance in 283 starts on TOUR without a victory. Shell Houston Open: Second top-10 came following rounds of 68-68 on the weekend to finish T8 at the Shell Houston Open.

Second top-10 came following rounds of 68-68 on the weekend to finish T8 at the Shell Houston Open. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Open, notching his first top 10 since a T4 at the 2006 Memorial Tournament.

2010 Season

Ended the Korn Ferry Tour season No. 30 on the money list after making 12 cuts in 23 starts. Had nine top-25 finishes and five top-10s. Was ranked No. 3 in Total Driving, No. 3 in Final Round Scoring Average and No. 6 in Third Round Scoring Average. Ended the season with five top-10 finishes, including a career-best runner up finish at the WNB Golf Classic.

WNB Golf Classic: Was tied for the lead with Nate Smith at the WNB Golf Classic heading into the 72nd hole but three-putted to fall into a three-way T2.

Was tied for the lead with Nate Smith at the WNB Golf Classic heading into the 72nd hole but three-putted to fall into a three-way T2. Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Fired a first-round 63 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, his best 18-hole score on the Korn Ferry Tour, to share the first-round lead with Kyle Thompson. Eventually finished T5.

Fired a first-round 63 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, his best 18-hole score on the Korn Ferry Tour, to share the first-round lead with Kyle Thompson. Eventually finished T5. South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Had a third-place finish at the South Georgia Classic.

2009 Season

Played an abbreviated schedule, again because of injuries.

Valero Texas Open: T17 at the Valero Texas Open.

T17 at the Valero Texas Open. The Honda Classic: T22 at The Honda Classic.

T22 at The Honda Classic. FBR Open: T21 at the FBR Open.

2008 Season

Battled injuries. Had two top-20.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: T11 at the U.S. Bank Championship.

T11 at the U.S. Bank Championship. U.S. Open Championship: T18 at the U.S. Open.

2007 Season

Missed early portion of season due to freak home accident suffered in November 2006. Severed the tip of his left index finger and the base of his left thumb after a broom handle broke while sweeping his garage. After playing in five events, underwent season-ending surgery on his left hand after the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Granted Major Medical Extension for 2008 and had 23 events to earn $774,164 (combined with 2007 earnings of $11,016 would equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180) and receive Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2008 campaign.

2006 Season

Made 19 cuts in 28 events with two top-10s. Finished in the top 125 for the sixth time in his nine-year TOUR career.

the Memorial Tournament: Collected second top-10 of the season with a T4 finish at the Memorial Tournament.

Collected second top-10 of the season with a T4 finish at the Memorial Tournament. Buick Invitational: Shared the first-round lead with Thomas Levet and held second-round lead at Buick Invitational. Closed with 2-over 74. Finished three strokes out of a three-man playoff won by Tiger Woods.

2005 Season

Playing on a Major Medical Extension, enjoyed career season, with first appearance in TOUR Championship thanks to six top-10s.

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Closed with a 5-under 67 to finish T3 at Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.

Closed with a 5-under 67 to finish T3 at Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. The INTERNATIONAL: Recorded third career runner-up finish at The INTERNATIONAL, one point behind Retief Goosen in the Modified Stableford scoring system. Forced to play 36 holes Sunday, he grabbed the 54-hole lead with 12 points in the first 18 holes. In the final 18 holes, came up short, dropping three points to finish with 31 points. Second-place finish was still worth a career-best $540,000.

Recorded third career runner-up finish at The INTERNATIONAL, one point behind Retief Goosen in the Modified Stableford scoring system. Forced to play 36 holes Sunday, he grabbed the 54-hole lead with 12 points in the first 18 holes. In the final 18 holes, came up short, dropping three points to finish with 31 points. Second-place finish was still worth a career-best $540,000. BellSouth Classic: First top-10 of the season came in his sixth start, a T2 at the weather-shortened, 54-hole BellSouth Classic. Birdied the last hole to get into a five-way playoff with winner Phil Mickelson, Arjun Atwal, Rich Beem and Jose Maria Olazabal. Eliminated on first extra hole when approach shot to the 18th hole found the water and he could not get up and down for par. The $330,000 check gave him $430,130 through six events, allowing him to remain in the Major Medical Extension category for the remainder of the season.

2004 Season

Limited to nine events due to lingering left wrist problems after 2003 surgery. Received a Major Medical Extension for 2005. Missed five weeks after THE PLAYERS Championship due to a recurring injury to his left hand. Played two more events before ending season.

2003 Season

Although he recorded just one top-10, finished in the top 100 on the money list for a second straight season.

100th Western Open presented by Golf Digest: Withdrew from the 100th Western Open with a shattered hook of left hamate bone (palm of hand). Suffered a freak accident in his garage at home, with a shattered push broom. As a result, had significant hand and wrist surgery. Did not play again until the Valero Texas Open in late September.

Withdrew from the 100th Western Open with a shattered hook of left hamate bone (palm of hand). Suffered a freak accident in his garage at home, with a shattered push broom. As a result, had significant hand and wrist surgery. Did not play again until the Valero Texas Open in late September. Bank of America Colonial: At the Bank of America Colonial, a final-round 64 produced a fourth-place finish.

2002 Season

Finished in the top 100 for the first time in his five-year career.

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Recorded a T2 finish at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill, where he held a one-stroke lead over Billy Mayfair heading into Sunday. Final-round 72 left him two strokes behind winner Charles Howell III, tied with Scott Hoch for second.

2001 Season

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: For second consecutive year kept his card with a strong finish in the season-ending Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Rounds of 67-66 put him in a tie for first, but closed 69-78, which still earned $14,960 and a T28 finish, that was enough to move him into the top 125.

2000 Season

In first full season on TOUR since 1991, retained fully-exempt playing privileges with strong finish to rank 120th on money list.

Phoenix Open: At the Phoenix Open, posted his best final-round score of the year, 65, to finish T4.

1999 Season

Joined PGA TOUR as special temporary member in September. Had first two career top-20s in major championships. Qualified for the Masters by virtue of being in top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking. Played on the Japan Golf Tour from 1995-1999 with six victories and a pair of runner-up finishes.

PGA Championship: T16 at the PGA Championship.

T16 at the PGA Championship. Masters Tournament: T14 at theMasters.

1998 Season

Was fourth on 1998 Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit with three victories.

1997 Season

Top 20 on Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit with two wins.

1996 Season

Was 20th on Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit with 70.99 scoring average.

1995 Season

Finished 25th on Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit and was ranked third in scoring with 70.24 average. Winner of Asian Order of Merit.

1994 Season

Second on Asian Tour Order of Merit.

1993 Season

Third on Asian Tour Order of Merit.

1991 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: First earned PGA TOUR playing privileges with sixth-place finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1990 Season

Played Canadian Tour where he finished first on the Order of Merit while compiling the low scoring average for the year.

British Columbia Open: Won the British Columbia Open.

Amateur Highlights

Named All-American 1986-88, All-Pac-10 Conference 1986-87.

Member of 1988 NCAA Championship team while at UCLA.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE