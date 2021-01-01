Exempt status

PGA TOUR : Life Member

: Life Member PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (44th), PGA TOUR Points List (40), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (5), All-Time Money List (1st)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1993

1993 PGA TOUR Champions: 2013

FedExCup Champion

2008

PGA TOUR Victories (34)

1993 Buick Classic

Buick Classic 1995 Phoenix Open, Buick Classic

Phoenix Open, Buick Classic 1997 Memorial Tournament, Buick Open

Memorial Tournament, Buick Open 1998 PGA Championship, Sprint International

PGA Championship, Sprint International 1999 Honda Classic

Honda Classic 2000 Masters Tournament

Masters Tournament 2002 Shell Houston Open, THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola

Shell Houston Open, THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola 2003 Phoenix Open, EDS Byron Nelson Championship, John Deere Classic, FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort

Phoenix Open, EDS Byron Nelson Championship, John Deere Classic, FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort 2004 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Shell Houston Open, HP Classic of New Orleans, Buick Open, PGA Championship, Deutsche Bank Championship, Bell Canadian Open, 84 LUMBER Classic, Chrysler Championship

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Shell Houston Open, HP Classic of New Orleans, Buick Open, PGA Championship, Deutsche Bank Championship, Bell Canadian Open, 84 LUMBER Classic, Chrysler Championship 2005 Sony Open in Hawaii, Shell Houston Open, Wachovia Championship, Buick Open

Sony Open in Hawaii, Shell Houston Open, Wachovia Championship, Buick Open 2006 Barclays Classic

Barclays Classic 2007 Mercedes-Benz Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard

Mercedes-Benz Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard 2008 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, The Barclays, Deutsche Bank Championship

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)

2017 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge 2018 Toshiba Classic, Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Charles Schwab Cup Championship

International Victories (22)

1984 Malaysian PGA Championship [Asia]

Malaysian PGA Championship [Asia] 1988 Nigerian Open [Afr

Nigerian Open [Afr 1988 Swedish PGA

Swedish PGA 1989 Volvo Open di Firenze [Eur]

Volvo Open di Firenze [Eur] 1989 Ivory Coast Open [Afr]

Ivory Coast Open [Afr] 1989 Nigerian Open [Afr]

Nigerian Open [Afr] 1989 Zimbabwe Open [SAf]

Zimbabwe Open [SAf] 1990 El Bosque Open [Eur]

El Bosque Open [Eur] 1991 King Hassan Trophy [Morocco]

King Hassan Trophy [Morocco] 1992 Turespana Masters Open de Andalucia [Eur]

Turespana Masters Open de Andalucia [Eur] 1992 Malaysian Open [Asia]

Malaysian Open [Asia] 1992 Volvo German Open [Eur]

Volvo German Open [Eur] 1993 Bells Cup [SAf]

Bells Cup [SAf] 1994 Scandinavian Masters [Eur]

Scandinavian Masters [Eur] 1994 Lancome Trophy [Eur]

Lancome Trophy [Eur] 1995 Passport Open [Asia]

Passport Open [Asia] 1997 South African Open [SAf]

South African Open [SAf] 1997 Toyota World Match Play Championship [Eur]

Toyota World Match Play Championship [Eur] 2000 Johnnie Walker Taiwan Open

Johnnie Walker Taiwan Open 2001 Carlsberg Malaysian Open [Asia]

Carlsberg Malaysian Open [Asia] 2001 Caltex Singapore Masters [Asia]

Caltex Singapore Masters [Asia] 2007 Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open [Asia]

Additional Victories (3)

2001 Telus Skins Game

Telus Skins Game 2003 Telus Skins Game

Telus Skins Game 2008 Chevron World Challenge

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (8-4)

1993 Defeated Mark Wiebe, Buick Classic

Defeated Mark Wiebe, Buick Classic 1995 Defeated Billy Mayfair, Phoenix Open

Defeated Billy Mayfair, Phoenix Open 1995 Defeated Doug Martin, Buick Classic

Defeated Doug Martin, Buick Classic 1998 Lost to Hal Sutton, THE TOUR Championship

Lost to Hal Sutton, THE TOUR Championship 2004 Defeated Chris DiMarco, Justin Leonard, PGA Championship

Defeated Chris DiMarco, Justin Leonard, PGA Championship 2004 Defeated Mike Weir, Bell Canadian Open

Defeated Mike Weir, Bell Canadian Open 2005 Lost to Padraig Harrington, Joe Ogilvie, The Honda Classic

Lost to Padraig Harrington, Joe Ogilvie, The Honda Classic 2005 Defeated John Daly, Shell Houston Open

Defeated John Daly, Shell Houston Open 2005 Defeated Jim Furyk, Sergio Garcia, Wachovia Championship

Defeated Jim Furyk, Sergio Garcia, Wachovia Championship 2006 Lost to Stuart Appleby, Mercedes Championships

Lost to Stuart Appleby, Mercedes Championships 2008 Defeated Kevin Sutherland, Sergio Garcia, The Barclays

Defeated Kevin Sutherland, Sergio Garcia, The Barclays 2008 Lost to Steve Lowery, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)

2018 Defeated Jeff Maggert, Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

National Teams

1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009 Presidents Cup

2001, 2002, 2013 World Cup

Personal

Fiji's only world-class golfer.

Learned game from his father, an airplane technician who also taught golf.

Noted for his rigorous practice routine.

Once held a club professional position in Borneo.

Of Indian ancestry, first name means "victory" in Hindi.

Established the Vijay Singh Charitable Foundation, benefiting charities and non-profit agencies that provide assistance, shelter, counseling and support to women and children who are victims of domestic abuse. The Betty Griffin House of St John's County, Fla. (Safety Shelter of St. John's County), was one of the first beneficiaries of the foundation.

Special Interests

Cricket, rugby, soccer, fitness

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

SAS Championship: Closed with a final-round 70 at the SAS Championship and finished third, his best result in an individual event since he won the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Closed with a final-round 70 at the SAS Championship and finished third, his best result in an individual event since he won the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge: Finished T5 at Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. The finish marked his individual best on Tour since winning the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

2019 Season

Posted two top-10s in 18 starts on PGA TOUR Champions and one top-10 (6th/Honda Classic) in six starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished 44th in the Charles Schwab Cup and became just the third player not to qualify for his title defense at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Insperity Invitational: Carded rounds of 70-70-68 to finish T7 in his tournament debut at the Insperity Invitational.

Carded rounds of 70-70-68 to finish T7 in his tournament debut at the Insperity Invitational. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Partners with Carlos Franco for the third year, Singh finished runner-up at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, his best finish of the season and fourth runner-up on PGA TOUR Champions.

Partners with Carlos Franco for the third year, Singh finished runner-up at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, his best finish of the season and fourth runner-up on PGA TOUR Champions. The Honda Classic: Playing in the final group on Sunday at 56 years old looking to supplant Sam Snead as the oldest winner in PGA TOUR history, shot a 70 to finish alone in sixth at The Honda Classic. Recorded a 5-under 65 in round three to get to 6-under 204 and one shot off the lead. Marked his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR since finishing second at the 2016 Quicken Loans National.

2018 Season

Split time on the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Made the cut in five of 10 starts on the PGA TOUR and finished No. 226 in the FedExCup, but failed to record a top-25 for the first time in his 27-year career. Best result came at the Masters Tournament (49th). On PGA TOUR Champions, closed the season with a final-round 61 and a four-stroke victory at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, his third title of the season. He also won the Toshiba Classic and the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his first senior major title. Was one of two players to post top-10 finishes in all three Playoffs events, and totaled eight top-10s in 20 starts. Entering this season, his PGA TOUR Champions record included 12 top-10s in 24 starts since turning 50 in 2013. Finished fourth in the Charles Schwab Cup and seventh on the money list.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Carded a 10-under 61 to erase a six-shot deficit and win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship by four with a 22-under total. The six-shot, come-from-behind victory tied the largest in tournament history. The 61 tied the course record, it was the lowest final round in tournament history, it was the lowest final round in Singh's PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions career, and it tied for the lowest final-round score by a winner in PGA TOUR Champions history. He became the third player to win both the TOUR Championship and Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and the first player to win a major and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in the same season since Tom Lehman in 2012.

Carded a 10-under 61 to erase a six-shot deficit and win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship by four with a 22-under total. The six-shot, come-from-behind victory tied the largest in tournament history. The 61 tied the course record, it was the lowest final round in tournament history, it was the lowest final round in Singh's PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions career, and it tied for the lowest final-round score by a winner in PGA TOUR Champions history. He became the third player to win both the TOUR Championship and Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and the first player to win a major and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in the same season since Tom Lehman in 2012. Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded rounds of 69-72-69–210 to finish the Invesco QQQ Championship T10, his seventh top-10 finish. Moved to No. 9 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Carded rounds of 69-72-69–210 to finish the Invesco QQQ Championship T10, his seventh top-10 finish. Moved to No. 9 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Posted rounds of 69-69-71 and finished T8 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his second straight top-10 in Richmond.

Posted rounds of 69-69-71 and finished T8 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his second straight top-10 in Richmond. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Singh birdied the second playoff hole to defeat Jeff Maggert and win the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his third win on PGA TOUR Champions and first senior major. Singh started the final round one shot behind in fourth place, and he carded a final-round 67 to earn a spot in the playoff at 20-under. He made just one bogey in the tournament (R3/No. 8) and he led the field in par-5 scoring (14-under). With the win, Singh earned an exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship in 2019.

Singh birdied the second playoff hole to defeat Jeff Maggert and win the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his third win on PGA TOUR Champions and first senior major. Singh started the final round one shot behind in fourth place, and he carded a final-round 67 to earn a spot in the playoff at 20-under. He made just one bogey in the tournament (R3/No. 8) and he led the field in par-5 scoring (14-under). With the win, Singh earned an exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship in 2019. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Finished 69th in his 25th appearance at the Memorial Tournament. In Friday's second-round 66 (his second-lowest 18-hole score at Muirfield Village in 87 rounds - 65/1997/R2, 65/2011/R4, became the eighth player in the history of the Memorial Tournament to post an eagle-2 at No. 17, holing out from 176 yards. Hideki Matsuyama recorded a two at No. 17 in the opening round, the first to do so since 2009 (Bubba Watson/R2).

Finished 69th in his 25th appearance at the Memorial Tournament. In Friday's second-round 66 (his second-lowest 18-hole score at Muirfield Village in 87 rounds - 65/1997/R2, 65/2011/R4, became the eighth player in the history of the Memorial Tournament to post an eagle-2 at No. 17, holing out from 176 yards. Hideki Matsuyama recorded a two at No. 17 in the opening round, the first to do so since 2009 (Bubba Watson/R2). Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: As defending champions, Singh and Carlos Franco finished T3 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. They led by one after the third round, but the team parred the final four holes and fell one shot short of the playoff.

As defending champions, Singh and Carlos Franco finished T3 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. They led by one after the third round, but the team parred the final four holes and fell one shot short of the playoff. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: After carding an even-par 72 in the opening round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, responded with two scores under par to climb the leaderboard to a sixth-place finish at 7-under.

After carding an even-par 72 in the opening round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, responded with two scores under par to climb the leaderboard to a sixth-place finish at 7-under. Toshiba Classic: As many as six players shared the lead Sunday at the Toshiba Classic, and Singh was the last man standing as his five back-nine birdies helped him post an 11-under total and a one-shot victory. It was his first individual win since the Dell Technologies Championship on September 1, 2008, and he had played 237 individual tournaments since that triumph. Singh, who partnered with Carlos Franco to win the 2017 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, is the first FedExCup champion (2008) to win on PGA TOUR Champions.

As many as six players shared the lead Sunday at the Toshiba Classic, and Singh was the last man standing as his five back-nine birdies helped him post an 11-under total and a one-shot victory. It was his first individual win since the Dell Technologies Championship on September 1, 2008, and he had played 237 individual tournaments since that triumph. Singh, who partnered with Carlos Franco to win the 2017 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, is the first FedExCup champion (2008) to win on PGA TOUR Champions. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished T9 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai with a 12-under 204 total for the week.

2017 Season

Failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for just the second time after making just six cuts in 18 starts on the PGA TOUR in the 2016-17 season. Will compete on TOUR in the 2017-18 season out of the Life Member category. Also competed on PGA TOUR Champions, where he picked up his first career victory on that tour.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Finished T3 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events. Tied the competitive course record with a 9-under-par 63 on Saturday. Was among the early leaders in Sunday's final round but dropped out of contention after some difficulty midway through his round when he was 3-over par during a seven-hole stretch.

Finished T3 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events. Tied the competitive course record with a 9-under-par 63 on Saturday. Was among the early leaders in Sunday's final round but dropped out of contention after some difficulty midway through his round when he was 3-over par during a seven-hole stretch. SAS Championship: Made a late charge on Sunday at the SAS Championship before finishing T2, three strokes shy of Colin Montgomerie. Two critical mistakes proved costly in the event. Started his second round with a triple bogey on his opening hole and had a double bogey on No. 3 on Sunday, dropping five strokes.

Made a late charge on Sunday at the SAS Championship before finishing T2, three strokes shy of Colin Montgomerie. Two critical mistakes proved costly in the event. Started his second round with a triple bogey on his opening hole and had a double bogey on No. 3 on Sunday, dropping five strokes. Shaw Charity Classic: Was T8 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary in September.

Was T8 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary in September. RBC Canadian Open: Best showing on the PGA TOUR was a T14 at the RBC Canadian Open. The 2004 RBC Canadian Open winner opened with a 66, one shot off the first-round lead. He stayed in the top five on the leaderboard until a third-round 71. Closed with a 68, for a 15-under total.

Best showing on the PGA TOUR was a T14 at the RBC Canadian Open. The 2004 RBC Canadian Open winner opened with a 66, one shot off the first-round lead. He stayed in the top five on the leaderboard until a third-round 71. Closed with a 68, for a 15-under total. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was among three players finishing T7 at the U.S. Senior Open in early July.

Was among three players finishing T7 at the U.S. Senior Open in early July. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Broke through for his first victory on PGA TOUR Champions when he teamed with Carlos Franco to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. The pair started Sunday's final round seven strokes behind first-round leaders Fred Funk and Jeff Sluman. However, a fast start on the front nine included a record front-nine score of 7-under-par 20. They followed with a 5-under-par on the back nine for a record 18-hole score of 12-under-par 42, which was another tournament record at Top of the Rock. The 12 birdies in the final round was also a new mark.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time and made it through the first two events, ending his season at No. 99 in the standings after a missed cut in the Deutsche Bank Championship. Season highlighted by two top-10s, including his 28th career runner-up performance at the Quicken Loans National at Congressional CC. Made six starts on PGA TOUR Champions with one top-10 to his credit.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was the first-round leader at the U.S. Senior Open after a 4-under-par 66. Eventually finished T18 in Columbus at Scioto CC.

Was the first-round leader at the U.S. Senior Open after a 4-under-par 66. Eventually finished T18 in Columbus at Scioto CC. Quicken Loans National: With rounds of 68-66-71-65, finished in solo second, three shots behind Billy Hurley III at the Quicken Loans National. His final-round 65 marked his best final-round score since a 65 in the final round of the 2011 Wyndham Championship, where he eventually finished T4. The runner-up performance was the 28th of his career and first since the 2013 Safeway Open. The finish earned him a spot in the 145th playing of The Open Championship at Royal Troon, as part of The Open Qualifying Series. Went on to miss the cut at The Open with rounds of 69-79.

With rounds of 68-66-71-65, finished in solo second, three shots behind Billy Hurley III at the Quicken Loans National. His final-round 65 marked his best final-round score since a 65 in the final round of the 2011 Wyndham Championship, where he eventually finished T4. The runner-up performance was the 28th of his career and first since the 2013 Safeway Open. The finish earned him a spot in the 145th playing of The Open Championship at Royal Troon, as part of The Open Qualifying Series. Went on to miss the cut at The Open with rounds of 69-79. The Honda Classic: Posted four rounds of par or better to claim T6 at The Honda Classic, his first top-10 finish since finishing T10 at the 2015 Valspar Championship.

Posted four rounds of par or better to claim T6 at The Honda Classic, his first top-10 finish since finishing T10 at the 2015 Valspar Championship. Sony Open in Hawaii: Held a share of the first-round lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii after opening with a 7-under 63, but finished T50 after rounds of 69-73-67.

2015 Season

Made 15 cuts in 22 starts through the Wyndham Championship, collecting one top-10 finish. Earned a berth into the Playoffs for an eighth time, of nine possible opportunities. A T66 at The Barclays resulted in a 119th-place finish in the FedExCup standings, putting an end to his season.

Valspar Championship: On the PGA TOUR, posted four rounds of par or better at the Valspar Championship to claim a T10 with five others. The finish marked his first PGA TOUR top-10 since finishing solo second at the 2013 Frys.com Open in his first TOUR start of the season.

2014 Season

Made 16 of 25 cuts, with one PGA TOUR top-10. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs after missing them in 2013. Finished the season at the Deutsche Bank Championship at No. 87 in the FedExCup standings.

3M Championship: Made another start in August that led to a T7 finish at the 3M Championship in Minnesota. Highlight of his tournament was an opening-round, 8-under-par 64 at TPC Twin Cities.

Made another start in August that led to a T7 finish at the 3M Championship in Minnesota. Highlight of his tournament was an opening-round, 8-under-par 64 at TPC Twin Cities. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made his first start of the campaign on the Champions Tour in July where he finished T5 at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National.

Made his first start of the campaign on the Champions Tour in July where he finished T5 at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National. Masters Tournament: Finished T35 at the PGA Championship and was T37 at the Masters Tournament in his two major championship appearances.

Finished T35 at the PGA Championship and was T37 at the Masters Tournament in his two major championship appearances. Fiji International: Made another international start in his homeland of Fiji, playing in the Fiji International at Natadola Bay Championship GC, a course he designed. Finished T10 with Brad Kennedy in mid-August in the tournament's inaugural playing.

Made another international start in his homeland of Fiji, playing in the Fiji International at Natadola Bay Championship GC, a course he designed. Finished T10 with Brad Kennedy in mid-August in the tournament's inaugural playing. Talisker Masters: Traveled to Australia in mid-November to play in the Talisker Masters. At Royal Melbourne GC, shot a tournament-best, third-round, 8-under 63 to jump into contention. Could only shoot an even-par 71 on the final day to finish solo third, four shots behind winner Adam Scott.

Traveled to Australia in mid-November to play in the Talisker Masters. At Royal Melbourne GC, shot a tournament-best, third-round, 8-under 63 to jump into contention. Could only shoot an even-par 71 on the final day to finish solo third, four shots behind winner Adam Scott. Frys.com Open: One of four players to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Frys.com Open (69-67-65-68), finished runner-up by two strokes to champion Jimmy Walker. It marked his first top-10 on TOUR since a T4 at the 2012 Frys.com Open (his only other start at the event). At age 50 years, 7 months, 21 days, was seeking to become the TOUR's oldest winner since Fred Funk won the 2007 Mayakoba Golf Classic at age 50 years, 8 months, 11 days.

2013 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career and failed to record a top-10 on TOUR for the first time since the 1991 season. Ended a streak of 20 consecutive years inside the top 70 on the final money list. Made 12 of 19 TOUR cuts.

Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Made his Champions Tour debut in September at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship, finishing T6 at Kapolei GC after a final-round, 1-over 73.

2012 Season

Finished No. 33 in the FedExCup standings, missing the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the third time in four years.

PNC Father-Son Challenge: Teamed with his son, Qass, to finish third at the PNC Father/Son Challenge in December in Orlando.

Teamed with his son, Qass, to finish third at the PNC Father/Son Challenge in December in Orlando. Frys.com Open: Making his 500th official PGA TOUR start, finished T4 at the Frys.com Open. It was his fourth top-10 finish in his last five starts on TOUR, dating to T9 at The Open Championship in July.

Making his 500th official PGA TOUR start, finished T4 at the Frys.com Open. It was his fourth top-10 finish in his last five starts on TOUR, dating to T9 at The Open Championship in July. BMW Championship: Held the second-round lead and a share of the third-round lead at the BMW Championship but shot a final-round 73 to finish eighth. Needed a top-four finish to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Held the second-round lead and a share of the third-round lead at the BMW Championship but shot a final-round 73 to finish eighth. Needed a top-four finish to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. PGA Championship: Held a share of the second-round lead at the PGA Championship, with Tiger Woods and Carl Pettersson, but weekend rounds of 74-77 dropped him to T36.

Held a share of the second-round lead at the PGA Championship, with Tiger Woods and Carl Pettersson, but weekend rounds of 74-77 dropped him to T36. RBC Canadian Open: The 2004 RBC Canadian Open champion returned north of the border to post four rounds in the 60s for the first time since the 2011 Wyndham Championship to claim a T7 at Hamilton G&CC. After a 283-yard drive at the par-4 fifth hole, chipped in for an eagle-2 en route to a final-round, 3-under 67. It was his sixth top-10 finish in 11 starts in the event.

The 2004 RBC Canadian Open champion returned north of the border to post four rounds in the 60s for the first time since the 2011 Wyndham Championship to claim a T7 at Hamilton G&CC. After a 283-yard drive at the par-4 fifth hole, chipped in for an eagle-2 en route to a final-round, 3-under 67. It was his sixth top-10 finish in 11 starts in the event. U.S. Open: With 18 pars, managed the only bogey-free round Sunday at The Open Championship. Finished T9 in his 80th major championship appearance, and recorded his first top-10 in a major since T6 at the 2006 U.S. Open. His Sunday 70 was his 51st round at par or better in 23 starts at the event.

With 18 pars, managed the only bogey-free round Sunday at The Open Championship. Finished T9 in his 80th major championship appearance, and recorded his first top-10 in a major since T6 at the 2006 U.S. Open. His Sunday 70 was his 51st round at par or better in 23 starts at the event. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T9 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship for his first top-10 finish since the 2011 Barclays (T3). It marked the 21st consecutive season he has notched at least one top-10 showing (176 total).

2011 Season

Bounced back after two sub-par seasons to make first start at TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola since he won the FedExCup in 2008. Finished 28th in the FedExCup standings and the money list. Posted four sub-par rounds to finish two shots behind winner Aaron Baddeley. Led the field in Putting and Total Birdies (20). Jumped to No. 49 in the OWGR.

CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Played at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic in Malaysia, a country where he has won three times as a professional and where he previously worked as a club pro. Was T7 at The Mines Resort and GC.

Played at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic in Malaysia, a country where he has won three times as a professional and where he previously worked as a club pro. Was T7 at The Mines Resort and GC. The Barclays: Playing an event he had won four times, he entered the final round of The Barclays just one shot off the 36-hole lead Matt Kuchar held. A final-round 68 led to T3, his fifth top 10 of the season. Represented the ninth top-10 finish in 19 starts at the event.

Playing an event he had won four times, he entered the final round of The Barclays just one shot off the 36-hole lead Matt Kuchar held. A final-round 68 led to T3, his fifth top 10 of the season. Represented the ninth top-10 finish in 19 starts at the event. Wyndham Championship: Finished T4 at the Wyndham Championship with opening and closing 65s. It was his fourth top-10 in eight starts in Greensboro.

Finished T4 at the Wyndham Championship with opening and closing 65s. It was his fourth top-10 in eight starts in Greensboro. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship, helped by a second-round 67 and final-round 69. It is his fifth top-10 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, second only to tournament-leader Phil Mickelson.

Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship, helped by a second-round 67 and final-round 69. It is his fifth top-10 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, second only to tournament-leader Phil Mickelson. Northern Trust Open: Collected a second top-five of the season with a runner-up effort at the Northern Trust Open, first career top-10 at Riviera CC.

Collected a second top-five of the season with a runner-up effort at the Northern Trust Open, first career top-10 at Riviera CC. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his third start of the year, posted a second-round, 6-under 65 en route to a T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, his best finish since winning the 2008 Deutsche Bank Championship. Climbed to 81st in the Official World Golf Ranking after falling outside the top 100 the previous week for the first time since 1989.

2010 Season

Posted two top-10 finishes, lowest total of career dating to 1993.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Holed a 5-iron from 229 yards on the 567-yard, par-5 second hole at TPC Boston for his first-career double eagle en route to a third-round 69. Went on to finish T11 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, his fifth top-15 showing in seven starts at the event, good enough to jump into the top 70 to advance to the following week's BMW Championship.

Holed a 5-iron from 229 yards on the 567-yard, par-5 second hole at TPC Boston for his first-career double eagle en route to a third-round 69. Went on to finish T11 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, his fifth top-15 showing in seven starts at the event, good enough to jump into the top 70 to advance to the following week's BMW Championship. The Open Championship: Received special exemption from USGA to continue longest-active streak of consecutive majors, at 64. Later Finished T40. Extended the major streak to 66 with starts at The Open Championship and PGA Championship.

Received special exemption from USGA to continue longest-active streak of consecutive majors, at 64. Later Finished T40. Extended the major streak to 66 with starts at The Open Championship and PGA Championship. AT&T National: Was T9 at the AT&T National for his second top-10 finish of the season in 17 starts.

Was T9 at the AT&T National for his second top-10 finish of the season in 17 starts. The Honda Classic: At The Honda Classic, entered the final round tied for second, three strokes behind eventual-champion Camilo Villegas. Finished T4 after final-round 72.

2009 Season

His No. 68 position on the PGA TOUR money list, after 11 consecutive seasons of top-five finishes on the money list, was his lowest finish as a TOUR member. Underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in mid-January after posting a T27 at season-opening Mercedes-Benz Championship.

Presidents Cup: Joined Phil Mickelson as the only players to compete in all eight Presidents Cup events. Was the only International team member to go undefeated in all five matches (2-0-3).

Joined Phil Mickelson as the only players to compete in all eight Presidents Cup events. Was the only International team member to go undefeated in all five matches (2-0-3). AT&T National: Shot a final-round 66 at the AT&T National to finish T7.

Shot a final-round 66 at the AT&T National to finish T7. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Earned a T6 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational his second top-10 in three starts.

Earned a T6 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational his second top-10 in three starts. THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted his first top-10 finish of the season in his 10th start, a T9 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

Posted his first top-10 finish of the season in his 10th start, a T9 at THE PLAYERS Championship. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Returned at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in mid-February but missed cut.

2008 Season

Came on strong late in the year to win three times, including two victories in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup (The Barclays, Deutsche Bank Championship) to capture the second FedExCup. Result came after altering his swing at the end of 2007, overcoming tendinitis in his left arm and with improved putting in late 2008. Career victory total of 34 TOUR wins (T13 all-time with Mickelson) are the most by an international player in PGA TOUR history. His 22 wins since turning 40 are the most by a player over age 40.

Chevron World Challenge presented by Bank of America: Won the Chevron World Challenge in mid-December.

Won the Chevron World Challenge in mid-December. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Only needing to complete 72 holes, finished T22 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to win the FedExCup and its $10-million bonus.

Only needing to complete 72 holes, finished T22 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to win the FedExCup and its $10-million bonus. Deutsche Bank Championship: Made three long birdie putts and closed with an 8-under 63 to win the Deutsche Bank Championship for his second consecutive victory in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole to stretch his lead to three shots, then holed a 60-foot birdie putt on the next hole and capped his run with a 35-foot birdie on the 17th hole. Beat third-round leader Mike Weir by five strokes in claiming his 34th career TOUR win in finishing at a tournament-record 22-under 262. It was his third victory in the past five weeks. Also surpassed the injured Woods on the TOUR money list thanks to the $1.26 million first-place check.

Made three long birdie putts and closed with an 8-under 63 to win the Deutsche Bank Championship for his second consecutive victory in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole to stretch his lead to three shots, then holed a 60-foot birdie putt on the next hole and capped his run with a 35-foot birdie on the 17th hole. Beat third-round leader Mike Weir by five strokes in claiming his 34th career TOUR win in finishing at a tournament-record 22-under 262. It was his third victory in the past five weeks. Also surpassed the injured Woods on the TOUR money list thanks to the $1.26 million first-place check. The Barclays: Two-putted for birdie on the second playoff hole to beat Sergio Garcia in The Barclays, the first tournament in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Made a 27-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, after Garcia sank a putt of similar length. Kevin Sutherland was eliminated on that hole with a par. The victory was his 33rd PGA TOUR title and moved him from No. 7 to No. 1 on the FedExCup points list.

Two-putted for birdie on the second playoff hole to beat Sergio Garcia in The Barclays, the first tournament in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Made a 27-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, after Garcia sank a putt of similar length. Kevin Sutherland was eliminated on that hole with a par. The victory was his 33rd PGA TOUR title and moved him from No. 7 to No. 1 on the FedExCup points list. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Collected his first World Golf Championships victory at the Bridgestone Invitational. Held the second- and third-round leads and went on to win by one stroke.

Collected his first World Golf Championships victory at the Bridgestone Invitational. Held the second- and third-round leads and went on to win by one stroke. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Finished T2 at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship thanks to weekend rounds of 63-68. It marked his 25th career runner-up finish on TOUR.

Finished T2 at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship thanks to weekend rounds of 63-68. It marked his 25th career runner-up finish on TOUR. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Lost a playoff to Steve Lowery at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Holding the lead on the back nine on Sunday, bogeyed three straight holes (Nos. 14-16) but managed to force a playoff with a birdie on the 18th hole. Lost when Lowery made a 7-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, again at the par-5 18th.

2007 Season

Captured two PGA TOUR events to move to T14 all-time in victories with 31, tied with Harry Cooper and Jimmy Demaret. It was his sixth consecutive season with a TOUR win, second behind Woods' 12. Entered the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup No. 2 behind Woods but slipped to 10th in final FedExCup standings. Maintained that No. 1 spot into May thanks to a T11 finish at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship, followed by T13 finishes at the Masters and EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Qualified No. 2 for the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup, but first three starts included a missed cut (The Barclays), a T60 (Deutsche Bank Championship) and a 64th-place finish (BMW Championship). Finished the PGA TOUR Playoffs with a T7 at the TOUR Championship for 12th top-10 in 14 career TOUR Championship starts.

The Presidents Cup: Played in seventh consecutive Presidents Cup, joining Mickelson as the only players to start in all events since the debut in 1994.

Played in seventh consecutive Presidents Cup, joining Mickelson as the only players to start in all events since the debut in 1994. Canadian Open presented by Franklin Templeton Investments: Past Canadian Open champion held the 54-hole lead by one stroke over Steve Allan and John Mallinger, but was overcome by Jim Furyk's 7-under-par 64 on Sunday. With four rounds in the 60s, finished second to Furyk, missing a birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff. Runner-up finish strengthened No. 2 position in FedExCup standings, trailing No. 1 Woods by 1,829 points.

Past Canadian Open champion held the 54-hole lead by one stroke over Steve Allan and John Mallinger, but was overcome by Jim Furyk's 7-under-par 64 on Sunday. With four rounds in the 60s, finished second to Furyk, missing a birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff. Runner-up finish strengthened No. 2 position in FedExCup standings, trailing No. 1 Woods by 1,829 points. AT&T National: Shared the first-round lead at the AT&T National after a 66 but finished T12.

Shared the first-round lead at the AT&T National after a 66 but finished T12. Travelers Championship: Posted rounds of 66-65 on the weekend to finish fourth at the Travelers Championship.

Posted rounds of 66-65 on the weekend to finish fourth at the Travelers Championship. Wachovia Championship: Finished T7 at the Wachovia Championship after posting a final-round 74. Fell to No. 2, behind Wachovia winner Woods, in the FedExCup standings after spending six weeks at number one.

Finished T7 at the Wachovia Championship after posting a final-round 74. Fell to No. 2, behind Wachovia winner Woods, in the FedExCup standings after spending six weeks at number one. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Earned his 31st career victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at age 44 years and 24 days. Posted rounds of 67-67 on the weekend to edge Rocco Mediate by two strokes. Win came in 15th start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with 15 made cuts and three runner-up finishes. Tied with England's Cooper for most TOUR wins among international players. Total of 19 wins since turning 40 is the most by a player over age 40. Collected 4,500 FedExCup points to jump to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings with 11,289 points.

Earned his 31st career victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at age 44 years and 24 days. Posted rounds of 67-67 on the weekend to edge Rocco Mediate by two strokes. Win came in 15th start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with 15 made cuts and three runner-up finishes. Tied with England's Cooper for most TOUR wins among international players. Total of 19 wins since turning 40 is the most by a player over age 40. Collected 4,500 FedExCup points to jump to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings with 11,289 points. FBR Open: Finished seventh at the FBR Open, thanks to a closing 7-under 64. Recorded his fifth top-10 at TPC Scottsdale, including two victories (1995, 2003).

Finished seventh at the FBR Open, thanks to a closing 7-under 64. Recorded his fifth top-10 at TPC Scottsdale, including two victories (1995, 2003). Mercedes-Benz Championship: Won the Mercedes-Benz Championship by two strokes and became the first player to win an event in the inaugural FedExCup competition. Became the third player to win both Hawaii tournaments in a career, joining Jim Furyk and Ernie Els.

Won the Mercedes-Benz Championship by two strokes and became the first player to win an event in the inaugural FedExCup competition. Became the third player to win both Hawaii tournaments in a career, joining Jim Furyk and Ernie Els. Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open: Won the Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open in early October on the Asian Tour by birdieing the final hole to beat Kim Kyung-tae and Yang Yong-eun by two strokes at the Woo Jeong CC in Cheonan, Korea.

2006 Season

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on October 30. Finished among the top five on the PGA TOUR money list for the ninth consecutive season and also won for the fifth consecutive season. Thirteen top-10s matched Jim Furyk for most on TOUR.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Held a three-stroke lead over Woods through 54 holes at the Deutsche Bank Championship, thanks to a career-low 10-under 61 in the third round. Closed with 3-under 68 to finish second, two strokes behind Woods, who shot a final-round 63.

Held a three-stroke lead over Woods through 54 holes at the Deutsche Bank Championship, thanks to a career-low 10-under 61 in the third round. Closed with 3-under 68 to finish second, two strokes behind Woods, who shot a final-round 63. Barclays Classic: Won the Barclays Classic, becoming the first three-time winner (1993, 1995 and 2006) in 40-year history of tournament. Has also won Shell Houston Open and Buick Open three times. Seventeenth win since turning 40 tied him with Sam Snead for most wins by a player after turning 40. Tied with David Howell at 8-under 134 through 36 holes, then trailed Billy Andrade by a stroke at 7-under 206 through 54 holes prior to beating Adam Scott by two strokes. Shot a final-round 68, one of only seven rounds in the 60s in Sunday's final round.

Won the Barclays Classic, becoming the first three-time winner (1993, 1995 and 2006) in 40-year history of tournament. Has also won Shell Houston Open and Buick Open three times. Seventeenth win since turning 40 tied him with Sam Snead for most wins by a player after turning 40. Tied with David Howell at 8-under 134 through 36 holes, then trailed Billy Andrade by a stroke at 7-under 206 through 54 holes prior to beating Adam Scott by two strokes. Shot a final-round 68, one of only seven rounds in the 60s in Sunday's final round. Mercedes Championships: Finished second to Stuart Appleby at the season-opening Mercedes Championships, falling in a playoff.

2005 Season

Entered the season No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and produced four victories and 18 top-10 finishes. 18 top-10s matched career high, posted in 2003 and 2004.

PGA Championship: Finished T10 as the defending champion at the PGA Championship. Finished inside the top 10 in all four majors.

Finished T10 as the defending champion at the PGA Championship. Finished inside the top 10 in all four majors. Buick Open: Successfully defended his Buick Open crown and captured his third overall title at Warwick Hills G&CC.

Successfully defended his Buick Open crown and captured his third overall title at Warwick Hills G&CC. Wachovia Championship: Defeated Jim Furyk and Sergio Garcia in four-hole playoff to earn his third victory of the season at the Wachovia Championship. Fired a final-round 6-under 66 to come from six strokes back to tie third-round leader Garcia.

Defeated Jim Furyk and Sergio Garcia in four-hole playoff to earn his third victory of the season at the Wachovia Championship. Fired a final-round 6-under 66 to come from six strokes back to tie third-round leader Garcia. Shell Houston Open: On April 20, was introduced as an inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame. That same week, joined Curtis Strange as the only two three-time winners of the Shell Houston Open with playoff victory over John Daly. Grabbed the first-round lead after tying the course record with an 8-under-par 64, and followed with rounds of 71-70-70. Tied with Daly at 13-under 275 after 72 holes, converted a two-putt par on the first extra hole to defeat Daly.

On April 20, was introduced as an inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame. That same week, joined Curtis Strange as the only two three-time winners of the Shell Houston Open with playoff victory over John Daly. Grabbed the first-round lead after tying the course record with an 8-under-par 64, and followed with rounds of 71-70-70. Tied with Daly at 13-under 275 after 72 holes, converted a two-putt par on the first extra hole to defeat Daly. Masters Tournament: In 12th Masters appearance, finished T5 for fourth consecutive top-10 for past winner of the green jacket. Fell to No. 2 in Official World Golf Ranking.

In 12th Masters appearance, finished T5 for fourth consecutive top-10 for past winner of the green jacket. Fell to No. 2 in Official World Golf Ranking. Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: At Bay Hill, tied with Kenny Perry on 18th hole at 12-under par after birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 and a bogey by Perry on No. 17. Approach shot fell just short of green into water on 18 and double bogeyed the 72nd hole to finish tied with Graeme McDowell, two strokes behind Perry. The runner-up finish was enough to regain the title of World No. 1 two weeks after he lost it to Woods.

At Bay Hill, tied with Kenny Perry on 18th hole at 12-under par after birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 and a bogey by Perry on No. 17. Approach shot fell just short of green into water on 18 and double bogeyed the 72nd hole to finish tied with Graeme McDowell, two strokes behind Perry. The runner-up finish was enough to regain the title of World No. 1 two weeks after he lost it to Woods. The Honda Classic: Playoff record dropped to 5-2 after losing a three-man playoff at The Honda Classic to Padraig Harrington on the second extra hole. Began final round six strokes behind leaders Brett Wetterich and Geoff Ogilvy. Final-round 64 forced playoff with Harrington and Joe Ogilvie. Missed 3-footer for par on second extra hole as Harrington gained his first TOUR victory.

Playoff record dropped to 5-2 after losing a three-man playoff at The Honda Classic to Padraig Harrington on the second extra hole. Began final round six strokes behind leaders Brett Wetterich and Geoff Ogilvy. Final-round 64 forced playoff with Harrington and Joe Ogilvie. Missed 3-footer for par on second extra hole as Harrington gained his first TOUR victory. Sony Open in Hawaii: Earned 25th career TOUR victory with one-stroke win over Ernie Els at Sony Open in Hawaii. Entered final round four back of Shigeki Maruyama after opening 69-68-67. Posted 5-under-par 65 on Sunday that included a birdie-4 on the 72nd hole. Win was eighth consecutive top-10 finish dating back to 2004 Deutsche Bank Championship, second-longest streak of career.

2004 Season

Put together one of the finest seasons in golf history, posting nine wins and earning a TOUR-record $10,905,166 while becoming No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Became just the sixth player in TOUR history to accumulate nine wins in a season and first since Woods in 2000. The others: Paul Runyan (nine in 1933), Byron Nelson (18 in 1945), Ben Hogan (13 in 1946 and 10 in 1948) and Sam Snead (11 in 1950). Led the TOUR in top-10s for the second straight season with 18 in 29 events. The 36 over a two-year period (2003-04) were the most since Tom Kite recorded 36 during the 1981 (21) and 1982 (15) seasons. Jumped Ernie Els for No. 2 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, .10 points behind No. 1 Woods.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Season came to an end with a ninth-place finish at the TOUR Championship. With his $180,000 paycheck, brought his TOUR-record, single-season earnings to $10,905,166.

Season came to an end with a ninth-place finish at the TOUR Championship. With his $180,000 paycheck, brought his TOUR-record, single-season earnings to $10,905,166. Chrysler Championship: Broke the $10-million mark with ninth victory of season at the Chrysler Championship, posting four rounds in the 60s en route to record-setting 18-under performance.

Broke the $10-million mark with ninth victory of season at the Chrysler Championship, posting four rounds in the 60s en route to record-setting 18-under performance. 84 LUMBER Classic: Earned wire-to-wire victory for the first time in his career at the 84 LUMBER Classic. Elevated his season earnings to $9,455,566, the most money earned in one season on TOUR at the time, surpassing Woods' record of $9,188,321 in 2000.

Earned wire-to-wire victory for the first time in his career at the 84 LUMBER Classic. Elevated his season earnings to $9,455,566, the most money earned in one season on TOUR at the time, surpassing Woods' record of $9,188,321 in 2000. Bell Canadian Open: Win at the Bell Canadian Open took three extra holes versus Canadian Mike Weir. Trailed Weir by three strokes through 54 holes and posted final-round, 2-under 69 but did not get into playoff until Weir bogeyed the 72nd hole.

Win at the Bell Canadian Open took three extra holes versus Canadian Mike Weir. Trailed Weir by three strokes through 54 holes and posted final-round, 2-under 69 but did not get into playoff until Weir bogeyed the 72nd hole. Deutsche Bank Championship: Moved to No. 1 with victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship, dueling Woods down the stretch before topping Woods and Adam Scott by three strokes for sixth TOUR victory of the year.

Moved to No. 1 with victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship, dueling Woods down the stretch before topping Woods and Adam Scott by three strokes for sixth TOUR victory of the year. PGA Championship: Picked up his third major victory by defeating Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard in a three-hole playoff in the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. Shared second-round lead with Leonard and held one-stroke margin over Leonard through 54 holes. Final-round 76 earned a spot in a playoff after Leonard bogeyed the 72nd hole. Made the only birdie of the playoff on the first hole (par-4 10th) to secure his fourth playoff win in five tries. Became 18th player in PGA Championship history to win multiple titles. Final-round 4-over 76 was the highest 18-hole score by a PGA champion and the highest final-round score for a major winner since Reg Whitcombe shot a closing 78 at Royal St. Georges to win the 1938 Open Championship.

Picked up his third major victory by defeating Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard in a three-hole playoff in the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. Shared second-round lead with Leonard and held one-stroke margin over Leonard through 54 holes. Final-round 76 earned a spot in a playoff after Leonard bogeyed the 72nd hole. Made the only birdie of the playoff on the first hole (par-4 10th) to secure his fourth playoff win in five tries. Became 18th player in PGA Championship history to win multiple titles. Final-round 4-over 76 was the highest 18-hole score by a PGA champion and the highest final-round score for a major winner since Reg Whitcombe shot a closing 78 at Royal St. Georges to win the 1938 Open Championship. Buick Open: Won fourth event of season at Buick Open, holding off John Daly by one shot and Woods by two. Grabbed the lead after 18 holes with a 9-under 63, using a traditional putter for the first time in several years. Also held a share of the 36-hole lead and entered final round with a two-stroke lead over Daly. On Sunday, Daly grabbed the early advantage by posting three birdies and an eagle in the first four holes. Singh responded with six birdies and a bogey en route to becoming just the third multiple winner of the Buick Open.

Won fourth event of season at Buick Open, holding off John Daly by one shot and Woods by two. Grabbed the lead after 18 holes with a 9-under 63, using a traditional putter for the first time in several years. Also held a share of the 36-hole lead and entered final round with a two-stroke lead over Daly. On Sunday, Daly grabbed the early advantage by posting three birdies and an eagle in the first four holes. Singh responded with six birdies and a bogey en route to becoming just the third multiple winner of the Buick Open. HP Classic of New Orleans: First player since Kenny Perry (2003) to win TOUR events in back-to-back weeks, coming from four strokes back in the final round to capture the HP Classic of New Orleans for 18th career TOUR victory. Second time with back-to-back TOUR victories (1998 PGA and International) and fourth Monday finish victory (1997 Memorial Tournament, 2003 John Deere Classic, 2004 Shell Houston Open).

First player since Kenny Perry (2003) to win TOUR events in back-to-back weeks, coming from four strokes back in the final round to capture the HP Classic of New Orleans for 18th career TOUR victory. Second time with back-to-back TOUR victories (1998 PGA and International) and fourth Monday finish victory (1997 Memorial Tournament, 2003 John Deere Classic, 2004 Shell Houston Open). Shell Houston Open: With rounds of 74-66-69-68–277, won the Shell Houston Open for the second time in three years. Opening 74 was highest first-round score for winner on TOUR since Mark O'Meara posted 74 in opening round en route to victory at the 1998 Masters.

With rounds of 74-66-69-68–277, won the Shell Houston Open for the second time in three years. Opening 74 was highest first-round score for winner on TOUR since Mark O'Meara posted 74 in opening round en route to victory at the 1998 Masters. Buick Invitational: Top-10 streak of 12 straight ended the next week after missed cut at Buick Invitational.

Top-10 streak of 12 straight ended the next week after missed cut at Buick Invitational. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Picked up a victory for the third consecutive year and sixth out of the last seven with his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Shared third-round lead with Arron Oberholser before final-round 69 (one of just five rounds in the 60s Sunday) gave him a three-stroke victory over Jeff Maggert. Extended his consecutive top-10 streak to 12 straight, two behind Jack Nicklaus for the modern-day record and longest on TOUR since Nicklaus had 12 straight in 1975. Win jumped him to the top of the money list for the first time that season.

2003 Season

A four-time winner on TOUR, clinched first career money title at the season-ending TOUR Championship, where a T5 finish worth $228,000 brought total official money in 27 events to $7,573,907, topping Woods by $900,494. The season total was also second all-time, at the time, to Woods' $9,188,321 in 2000. A total of 18 top-10s were the most on TOUR since Tim Kite posted 21 top-10s in 26 starts in 1981.

The Presidents Cup: Played for the International squad at The Presidents Cup for the fifth time in career.

Played for the International squad at The Presidents Cup for the fifth time in career. FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Won fourth TOUR event of season by posting four rounds in the 60s at the FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort. Held second-round lead and shared third-round lead with Stewart Cink, John Rollins and Scott Verplank. Paycheck moved him into the top spot on the money list for second time during season. Became third player (Woods, five; Davis Love III, four) in 2003 to win at least four times, the first time since 1973 that three players had won at least four times (Jack Nicklaus, seven wins; Tom Weiskopf, five; Bruce Crampton, four).

Won fourth TOUR event of season by posting four rounds in the 60s at the FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort. Held second-round lead and shared third-round lead with Stewart Cink, John Rollins and Scott Verplank. Paycheck moved him into the top spot on the money list for second time during season. Became third player (Woods, five; Davis Love III, four) in 2003 to win at least four times, the first time since 1973 that three players had won at least four times (Jack Nicklaus, seven wins; Tom Weiskopf, five; Bruce Crampton, four). John Deere Classic: Third victory of the season came at the John Deere Classic. Did not lead until final round but was within striking distance the entire tournament. Due to rainout of Saturday's third round, Singh played 23 holes on Sunday and the remaining 13 on Monday. Finished the day Sunday at 12-under in a tie for lead with J.L. Lewis. Pulled ahead on back nine Monday morning to win by four strokes. Victory moved him to No. 1 on the money list, a position he held for three weeks.

Third victory of the season came at the John Deere Classic. Did not lead until final round but was within striking distance the entire tournament. Due to rainout of Saturday's third round, Singh played 23 holes on Sunday and the remaining 13 on Monday. Finished the day Sunday at 12-under in a tie for lead with J.L. Lewis. Pulled ahead on back nine Monday morning to win by four strokes. Victory moved him to No. 1 on the money list, a position he held for three weeks. U.S. Open Championship: Along with Jim Furyk, set the U.S. Open record for best first 36 holes with a 7-under 133. His 7-under 63 during the second round tied Johnny Miller (1973), Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf (1980) for best 18-hole score in U.S. Open history. Finished event T20.

Along with Jim Furyk, set the U.S. Open record for best first 36 holes with a 7-under 133. His 7-under 63 during the second round tied Johnny Miller (1973), Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf (1980) for best 18-hole score in U.S. Open history. Finished event T20. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Held one-stroke lead through 36 and 54 holes at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Went on to win by two over Nick Price. Won for the first time in his 40s and recorded his fifth multiple-win season of his career. One of 11 players to win on the PGA TOUR over the age of 40.

Held one-stroke lead through 36 and 54 holes at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Went on to win by two over Nick Price. Won for the first time in his 40s and recorded his fifth multiple-win season of his career. One of 11 players to win on the PGA TOUR over the age of 40. Phoenix Open: Picked up career victory No. 12 at the Phoenix Open, a tournament he also won in 1995. Fired final-round, 8-under 63 to come from two strokes back of Harrison Frazar after 54 holes to win by three strokes over John Huston. Bested his TOUR career low for total score (261) and in relation to par (23-under) with the victory.

2002 Season

Won multiple events for the first time since 1998 (Shell Houston Open and THE TOUR Championship). Enjoyed a third-place finish on the money list, with $3,756,563 in earnings, his best performance since finishing second in 1998. Contended at both the Air Canada Championship and the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship, shooting final-round 65s at both events. In Canada, closed fast but still was two strokes behind winner Gene Sauers.

World Golf Championships-EMC World Cup: Played in the World Cup for his native Fiji for a second consecutive year, again pairing with Dinesh Chand. The duo finished solo 10th. Fiji was only a stroke behind Japan (Shigeki Maruyama-Toshi Izawa) entering the final day before shooting a 75 Sunday in Puerto Vallarta to drop back.

Played in the World Cup for his native Fiji for a second consecutive year, again pairing with Dinesh Chand. The duo finished solo 10th. Fiji was only a stroke behind Japan (Shigeki Maruyama-Toshi Izawa) entering the final day before shooting a 75 Sunday in Puerto Vallarta to drop back. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Was the third-round leader at THE TOUR Championship for third consecutive time at East Lake GC (1998 and 2000) and won the tournament for the first time, by two strokes over Charles Howell III.

Was the third-round leader at THE TOUR Championship for third consecutive time at East Lake GC (1998 and 2000) and won the tournament for the first time, by two strokes over Charles Howell III. World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: His final-round 65 at Mount Juliet in Ireland still left him four strokes behind Tiger Woods.

His final-round 65 at Mount Juliet in Ireland still left him four strokes behind Tiger Woods. Shell Houston Open: At the Shell Houston Open, collected his first TOUR victory since the 2000 Masters, a span of 50 starts. Set a new 72-hole scoring record at TPC The Woodlands with a 22-under-par total. Rounds of 67-65-66-68–266 earned him a six-stroke victory over Darren Clarke.

2001 Season

Despite failing to win for the first time in five years, put together a consistent season with a TOUR-best 14 top-10s and $3,440,829 in earnings, fourth on the money list. Finished second twice, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, where he shot a final-round 69 but was passed by Davis Love III's 63, and at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he made triple-bogey-7 on the par-4 14th Sunday then eagled the par-5 16th and birdied the par-3 17th to complete a 68 to finish one stroke behind Tiger Woods.

World Golf Championships-EMC World Cup: Represented Fiji for the first time at the World Cup. Teamed with Dinesh Chand to T8 at the team event at Taiheiyo Club's Gotemba Course in Japan.

2000 Season

Reached another level as a star when he captured the Masters Tournament, his second major championship title in 20 months. On Sunday's back nine at Augusta National, he birdied No. 15 but missed a 4-footer for par on the 16th hole, which cut his lead to two strokes over David Duval and Ernie Els. However he responded with an approach to eight feet on No. 17 and earned his first green jacket by three strokes over Els. When he birdied No. 18. The win extended his TOUR victory streak to four consecutive seasons. Closed the year with a pair of T3s, at THE TOUR Championship and at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship.

The Presidents Cup: Was again a member of The Presidents Cup International team, and he turned in a 1-4 record.

Was again a member of The Presidents Cup International team, and he turned in a 1-4 record. The Open Championship: Added a T11 at The Open Championship.

Added a T11 at The Open Championship. U.S. Open Championship: Was T8 at the U.S. Open despite a third-round 80.

Was T8 at the U.S. Open despite a third-round 80. MCI Classic: Followed his victory with a T3 at the MCI classic the next week on Hilton Head Island.

Followed his victory with a T3 at the MCI classic the next week on Hilton Head Island. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Came close to winning the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, finishing T2, two strokes behind Tiger Woods.

Came close to winning the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, finishing T2, two strokes behind Tiger Woods. PGA Grand Slam of Golf: At the unofficial PGA Grand Slam of Golf, finished second. Watched as Woods eagled the 18th hole to tie him and then eagle the same hole to win the sudden-death playoff.

At the unofficial PGA Grand Slam of Golf, finished second. Watched as Woods eagled the 18th hole to tie him and then eagle the same hole to win the sudden-death playoff. Johnnie Walker Taiwan Open: In the fall, traveled to Taiwan and won the Johnnie Walker Taiwan Open in a one-hole playoff over South Africa's Craig Kamps.

In the fall, traveled to Taiwan and won the Johnnie Walker Taiwan Open in a one-hole playoff over South Africa's Craig Kamps. Surgery: Had LASIK surgery on May 31.

1999 Season

Earned his eighth career TOUR victory in March, at the Honda Classic. Stood nine strokes behind Eric Booker after 36 holes and five back through 54 holes but closed with 69 for two-stroke victory over Payne Stewart. Had a streak of four consecutive tournaments where he finished no worse than fifth. Began the stretch with a solo second to Tiger Woods at the Memorial Tournament. Finished T3 in his next start, at the U.S. Open. The following week, he finished with three consecutive rounds in the 60s to T5 at the Buick Classic. Concluded the streak with a solo-fourth at the Motorola Western Open. His 11 top-10 finishes were a career high. Led the TOUR in Eagles, averaging one every 104.8 holes (17 total).

Mercedes Championships: Opned his season with a fourth-place finish at the Mercedes Championships.

Opned his season with a fourth-place finish at the Mercedes Championships. Tokai Classic: Finished second at the Tokai Classic on the Japan Golf Tour. Weekend rounds of 69-68 left him a stroke behind winner Kaname Yokoo.

1998 Season

Recorded consecutive victories in the summer, at the PGA Championship and the Sprint International. At the PGA at Sahalee GC in Washington, he opened with an even-par 70 followed by a course-record-tying 66 that produced a one-stroke lead. Third-round 67 tied Steve Stricker, and a closing 68 was good for two-stroke win over Stricker. Became the 10th winner in the past 11 years to make the PGA Championship his first major victory.

MasterCard PGA Grand Slam: At the conclusion of the year, lost to Tiger Woods, 2-up, in the PGA Grand Slam of Golf's championship match.

At the conclusion of the year, lost to Tiger Woods, 2-up, in the PGA Grand Slam of Golf's championship match. THE TOUR Championship: Closed his year at East Lake GC with a playoff loss to Hal Sutton at THE TOUR Championship after opening the week with a course record, 7-under-par 63.

Closed his year at East Lake GC with a playoff loss to Hal Sutton at THE TOUR Championship after opening the week with a course record, 7-under-par 63. Sprint International: After his PGA victory, earned another title–a six-point win over Phil Mickelson and Willie Wood at the Sprint International.

After his PGA victory, earned another title–a six-point win over Phil Mickelson and Willie Wood at the Sprint International. Mercedes Championships: Began his season with his 48th consecutive cut made, at the Mercedes Championships. Stretched his streak to 53 in a row before shooting 76-80 to miss the cut at the Masters Tournament, his first tournament without a weekend appearance since the 1995 PGA Championship.

1997 Season

Won two TOUR events and earned more than $1 million for second time in career. Made 24 consecutive cuts in 1996 and added 21 in row in a season that saw him win twice.

Toyota World Match Play Championship: He defeated Els, 1-up, to capture the first Toyota World Match Play Championship, ending Els' streak of four consecutive wins in the event at Wentworth. Beat Tsukasa Watanabe, Steve Elkington and Brad Faxon to get to the finals.

He defeated Els, 1-up, to capture the first Toyota World Match Play Championship, ending Els' streak of four consecutive wins in the event at Wentworth. Beat Tsukasa Watanabe, Steve Elkington and Brad Faxon to get to the finals. Buick Open: Second victory came at Buick Open. Was his third win at Buick-sponsored event. Closing 66 matched low round of day and earned four-stroke victory over six players, including Ernie Els and Curtis Strange.

Second victory came at Buick Open. Was his third win at Buick-sponsored event. Closing 66 matched low round of day and earned four-stroke victory over six players, including Ernie Els and Curtis Strange. Memorial Tournament: First victory came at the Memorial Tournament. Shot 70 in first round and stood four strokes out of lead. Followed with second-round 65 to pull to within three strokes of lead. Due to heavy rains, tournament was shortened to 54 holes. He fired final-round 67 to earn two-stroke victory over Jim Furyk and Greg Norman. Memorial title was his first win that didn't come in a playoff.

First victory came at the Memorial Tournament. Shot 70 in first round and stood four strokes out of lead. Followed with second-round 65 to pull to within three strokes of lead. Due to heavy rains, tournament was shortened to 54 holes. He fired final-round 67 to earn two-stroke victory over Jim Furyk and Greg Norman. Memorial title was his first win that didn't come in a playoff. South African Open: Besides his two PGA TOUR titles, he added a pair of wins on the European Tour. Shot a 3-under 69 to hold off Nick Price to win the South African Open.

1996 Season

Made the cut in all 24 events he entered. Posted nine top-10 finishes, including five in a seven-event stretch that began at the United Airlines Hawaiian Open. Was T8 at Waialae CC. Put together another hot streak in June and July, finishing T7 at the U.S. Open, T8 at the Motorola Western Open, T11 at The Open Championship and T5 at the PGA Championship. Began the final round of the year's final major, at Valhalla CC, two strokes behind leader Russ Cochran, but his run for his first major title ended with a bogey on the 72nd hole in Kentucky.

The Presidents Cup: Had a 2-3 record as a member of the International team at The Presidents Cup.

Had a 2-3 record as a member of the International team at The Presidents Cup. Doral-Ryder Open: At the Doral-Ryder Open, he closed with a 68 near Miami to to T2, two strokes behind Greg Norman.

At the Doral-Ryder Open, he closed with a 68 near Miami to to T2, two strokes behind Greg Norman. Phoenix Open: Began using a long putter at the Phoenix Open but returned to the conventional putter at the Las Vegas Invitational.

1995 Season

Surpassed $1 million in earnings for the first time in his career, going over that plateau with a sixth-place finish at the season-ending TOUR Championship.

Buick Classic: At the Buick Classic at Westchester CC, he again prevailed in a playoff, battling Doug Martin for five holes in New York before finally prevailing with a birdie to win there for the second time in three years. The birdie was his first of the day. He became the first player since Corey Pavin four years earlier to win two playoffs in a season.

At the Buick Classic at Westchester CC, he again prevailed in a playoff, battling Doug Martin for five holes in New York before finally prevailing with a birdie to win there for the second time in three years. The birdie was his first of the day. He became the first player since Corey Pavin four years earlier to win two playoffs in a season. Phoenix Open: Won his second PGA TOUR title, taking the Phoenix Open in a playoff over Billy Mayfair on the first extra hole for a $234,000 payday, the largest at that point in his career. Fired back-to-back 66s on the weekend at TPC Scottsdale.

Won his second PGA TOUR title, taking the Phoenix Open in a playoff over Billy Mayfair on the first extra hole for a $234,000 payday, the largest at that point in his career. Fired back-to-back 66s on the weekend at TPC Scottsdale. Johnnie Walker World Championship: In the final staging of the Johnnie Walker World Championship in late December, at Tryall GC in Jamaica, he fell in a playoff to Fred Couples, an extra session that also included Loren Roberts, with all three players finishing at 5-under 279.

1994 Season

Was hampered by back and neck problems, limiting him to 21 PGA TOUR starts. Still picked up two runner-up finishes and won on the European Tour. His first close call came at the Northern Telecom Open in Tucson. After opening 67-68, he fell off the pace with an even-par 72. In the final round, he shot a 7-under 65 to finish two strokes behind winner Andrew Magee.

Nestle Invitational: Was tied for the lead at the 36-hole mark of the Nestle Invitational and took a one-stroke advantage over Magee at Bay Hill. Shot a 2-under 70 Sunday but fell by a stroke to Loren Roberts, who put together a 5-under 67.

Was tied for the lead at the 36-hole mark of the Nestle Invitational and took a one-stroke advantage over Magee at Bay Hill. Shot a 2-under 70 Sunday but fell by a stroke to Loren Roberts, who put together a 5-under 67. Scandinavian Masters: At the Scandinavian Masters at Oretiningholm GC in Stockholm, he opened with rounds of 68-67-69 before blitzing the field with an 8-under 64 to beat Mark McNulty by three strokes.

1993 Season

Earned PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors for a stellar season. Gained Special Temporary Membership by winning $74,667 in his first start, a T2 at the Nestle Invitational after Arnold Palmer invited him to play in the Nestle Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. Fired a final-round 69 but ultimately T2 in Orlando, two strokes behind Ben Crenshaw.

PGA Championship: Held the second-round lead at the PGA Championship after firing an Inverness Club record 63 that tied the PGA Championship 36-hole mark of 131. The 63 also equaled the lowest 18-hole score in the PGA Championship and matched the lowest 1-hole total posted in a major championship.

Held the second-round lead at the PGA Championship after firing an Inverness Club record 63 that tied the PGA Championship 36-hole mark of 131. The 63 also equaled the lowest 18-hole score in the PGA Championship and matched the lowest 1-hole total posted in a major championship. Buick Classic: Won his first title, earning the trophy at the Buick Classic. Shot a final-round 66 at Westchester CC to come from five strokes off the lead to finish in a playoff with Mark Wiebe. In the overtime, he beat Wiebe on the third playoff hole with a birdie.

Won his first title, earning the trophy at the Buick Classic. Shot a final-round 66 at Westchester CC to come from five strokes off the lead to finish in a playoff with Mark Wiebe. In the overtime, he beat Wiebe on the third playoff hole with a birdie. Memorial Tournament: Received a special invitation to play in the Memorial Tournament and made the most of his opportunity. Opened with a 73 at Muirfield Village then came back with a 68-66-69 finish to record a T7 in Ohio.

Received a special invitation to play in the Memorial Tournament and made the most of his opportunity. Opened with a 73 at Muirfield Village then came back with a 68-66-69 finish to record a T7 in Ohio. Freeport-McMoRan Golf Classic: Was again in contention, this time at the Freeport-McMoRan Golf Classic in New Orleans. Began the day tied for 10th but put together a 4-under 68 at English Turn G&CC to finish solo fifth.

1992 Season

Won the first of two European Tour titles at the first playing of the Turespana Masters Open de Andalucia in Spain.

PGA Championship: Played in his first domestic major championship, qualifying for the PGA Championship, turning in a T48 performance.

Played in his first domestic major championship, qualifying for the PGA Championship, turning in a T48 performance. The Open Championship: Made his fourth consecutive cut at The Open Championship, finishing T51.

Made his fourth consecutive cut at The Open Championship, finishing T51. German Open: Came back six months later to break Mark McNulty's two-year hold on the German Open and did so in record-breaking style. In Saturday's third round, he shot a Hubbelrath GC record, 8-under 64 and returned the following day and duplicated the feat with another 64, winning by 11 strokes in Duesseldorf.

1991 Season

Won his ninth international title, taking the King Hassan Trophy in Morocco.

The Open Championship: Was T12 at The Open Championship for a second consecutive season and was in contention after back-to-back 69s in the second and third rounds before shooting an even-par 71 on the final day.

1990 Season

In the only playing of the European Tour's El Bosque Open at El Bosque G&CC in Valencia, Spain, he edged Richard Boxall and Chris Williams by two strokes for his second European Tour title.

The Open Championship: At The Open Championship, he shot a final-round 69 to T12.

At The Open Championship, he shot a final-round 69 to T12. Nigerian Open: Successfully defended his Nigerian Open title in Lagos.

1989 Season

After joining the European Tour as a rookie, he won his first European Tour event when he captured the inaugural Volvo Open di Firenze in Italy, with a 12-under 276 at Is Molas GC.

The Open Championship: Qualified for his first major championship, The Open Championship, and finished T23.

1988 Season

Became the first non-Swedish player to win the Swedish PGA.

Zimbabwe Open: Looked like he might win his second title in Africa but had to T2 after Roger Chapman sank a birdie putt on the 72nd hole at the Zimbabwe Open to win.

Looked like he might win his second title in Africa but had to T2 after Roger Chapman sank a birdie putt on the 72nd hole at the Zimbabwe Open to win. Nigerian Open: Won the first of two Nigerian Open titles.

1984 Season

Won his first professional title, the Malaysian PGA Championship, in Kuala Lumpur.