

PGA TOUR : Top 50 in career earnings (thru 2020-21)

: Top 50 in career earnings (thru 2020-21) PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (12th), PGA TOUR Points List (12), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (7), All-Time Money List (3rd)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1994

PGA TOUR Victories (12)

1996 Motorola Western Open, Kemper Open

Motorola Western Open, Kemper Open 2001 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship 2007 The Barclays

The Barclays 2009 Deutsche Bank Championship, John Deere Classic, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

Deutsche Bank Championship, John Deere Classic, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial 2010 Northern Trust Open, John Deere Classic

Northern Trust Open, John Deere Classic 2011 John Deere Classic, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance

John Deere Classic, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance 2012 Hyundai Tournament of Champions

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (7)

2018 Rapiscan Systems Classic, Cologuard Classic, Sanford International

Rapiscan Systems Classic, Cologuard Classic, Sanford International 2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Regions Tradition

U.S. Senior Open Championship, Regions Tradition 2020 Chubb Classic, Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

International Victories (2)

1990 Victoria Open [Can].

Victoria Open [Can]. 1993 Canadian PGA Championship [Can].

Additional Victories (5)

1990 Times Colonist Open [Can]

Times Colonist Open [Can] 1993 Canadian PGA Championship [Can]

Canadian PGA Championship [Can] 2009 Shark Shootout [with Jerry Kelly]

Shark Shootout [with Jerry Kelly] 2013 CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with Bo Van Pelt]

CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with Bo Van Pelt] 2018 QBE Shootout [with Sean O'Hair]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2008 Lost to Daniel Chopra, Mercedes-Benz Championship

Lost to Daniel Chopra, Mercedes-Benz Championship 2009 Defeated Tim Clark, Steve Marino, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-2)

2019 Lost to Jerry Kelly, Retief Goosen, American Family Insurance Championship

Lost to Jerry Kelly, Retief Goosen, American Family Insurance Championship 2020 Lost to Alex Cejka, Regions Tradition

National Teams

1996, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013 Presidents Cup

2017 Presidents Cup Captain

2008, 2010, 2012 Ryder Cup

1996 Dunhill Cup

Personal

Wife, Nicki, who had been his caddie throughout his professional career, gave up the bag in 1998 to deliver daughter Bobbi Maria. She still caddies periodically.

Father-in-law Dennis Tiziani, a former golf coach at University of Wisconsin who played intermittently on the PGA TOUR in the 1970s, is his instructor.

Brother-in-law Mario Tiziani played on TOUR in 2005 and currently serves as his manager.

Captained the 2017 Presidents Cup U.S. Team to victory at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, in his first stint as head captain in an international team event.

Inducted into the Wisconsin State Golf Association Hall of Fame in December 2007.

Became the 15th recipient of the Payne Stewart Award when he won the honor in 2012. The Payne Stewart Award is presented annually to a player sharing Stewart's respect for the traditions of the game, his commitment to uphold the game's heritage of charitable support and his professional and meticulous presentation of himself and the sport through his dress and conduct.

In 2013 started a charitable foundation with American Family Insurance focusing on nutrition and wellness to help promote strong families and healthy kids.

Brought the PGA TOUR back to the state of Wisconsin for the first time since 2009 when the American Family Insurance Championship debuted on PGA TOUR Champions in 2016. Serves as tournament host for the event held in Madison and became eligible to compete when he turned 50 in 2017.

Special Interests

Hunting

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Sanford International: Shared the 36-hole lead with Miguel Angel Jiménez and trailed by one with two holes to play at the Sanford International. Bogeyed the par-3 17th to finish two shots behind Jiménez and in a tie for third. It was his 14th top-three finish in 27 starts on PGA TOUR Champions, and his record fell to 4-for-6 when leading/co-leading at the start of the final round.

Shared the 36-hole lead with Miguel Angel Jiménez and trailed by one with two holes to play at the Sanford International. Bogeyed the par-3 17th to finish two shots behind Jiménez and in a tie for third. It was his 14th top-three finish in 27 starts on PGA TOUR Champions, and his record fell to 4-for-6 when leading/co-leading at the start of the final round. Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National: Finished T5 at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National after posting rounds of 66-66-67. It marked the third time he posted a sub-200 total at a 54-hole event on PGA TOUR Champions.

Finished T5 at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National after posting rounds of 66-66-67. It marked the third time he posted a sub-200 total at a 54-hole event on PGA TOUR Champions. Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge: Posted rounds of 66-66-67 at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge and finished T7, his 20th top-10 in 25 starts on PGA TOUR Champions.

Posted rounds of 66-66-67 at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge and finished T7, his 20th top-10 in 25 starts on PGA TOUR Champions. Cologuard Classic: In his first start of the 2020 season, Stricker carded rounds of 67-71-68 to finish T5 at the Cologuard Classic. Marks as his 19th top-10 in 23 starts on PGA TOUR Champions.

2019 Season

In nine starts on PGA TOUR Champions, tallied two major victories (Regions Tradition, U.S. Senior Open) and six top-10s. Last start on either the PGA TOUR or PGA TOUR Champions was in July at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Finished 12th in the Charles Schwab Cup and eighth on the money list ($1,534,327).

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: In his bid for a third major win of the season, Stricker led the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship after a first-round 64 but settled for a sixth-place finish after closing with rounds of 70-73-72.

In his bid for a third major win of the season, Stricker led the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship after a first-round 64 but settled for a sixth-place finish after closing with rounds of 70-73-72. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Claimed his first U.S. Senior Open victory with a 19-under 261, recording as the lowest 72-hole total in the history of the event and his six-shot margin of victory tied for the largest margin of victory. Played 57 holes without a bogey, setting a new record at the event. His two bogeys through 72 holes recorded as the fewest by a winner at the U.S. Senior Open. Became the ninth player to win the event in the first start and the 15th player to win multiple major championships in the same year.

Claimed his first U.S. Senior Open victory with a 19-under 261, recording as the lowest 72-hole total in the history of the event and his six-shot margin of victory tied for the largest margin of victory. Played 57 holes without a bogey, setting a new record at the event. His two bogeys through 72 holes recorded as the fewest by a winner at the U.S. Senior Open. Became the ninth player to win the event in the first start and the 15th player to win multiple major championships in the same year. American Family Insurance Championship: Three-putted the first playoff hole to lose to Jerry Kelly in a playoff and finish T2 at the American Family Insurance Championship. Playing in Sunday’s final group, shot a final-round 67 and posted a 15-under total to earn a spot in the three-man playoff with Kelly and Retief Goosen. It was his third top-three finish in his third start as tournament host of his hometown event.

Three-putted the first playoff hole to lose to Jerry Kelly in a playoff and finish T2 at the American Family Insurance Championship. Playing in Sunday’s final group, shot a final-round 67 and posted a 15-under total to earn a spot in the three-man playoff with Kelly and Retief Goosen. It was his third top-three finish in his third start as tournament host of his hometown event. Regions Tradition: Captured his first major championship title as he closed with a 4-under 68 for a six-shot victory over Billy Andrade, Paul Goydos and David Toms. Fourth win in 18 starts on PGA TOUR Champions and became the 15th player to make the Regions Tradition his first major victory.

Captured his first major championship title as he closed with a 4-under 68 for a six-shot victory over Billy Andrade, Paul Goydos and David Toms. Fourth win in 18 starts on PGA TOUR Champions and became the 15th player to make the Regions Tradition his first major victory. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Defending his 2018 title, carded a final-round 69 to move up the leaderboard 27 spots for a T5 finish at the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Defending his 2018 title, carded a final-round 69 to move up the leaderboard 27 spots for a T5 finish at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. Cologuard Classic: Carded a final-round 3-under 70 to finish at 11-under 208 at the Cologuard Classic. Finished in a four-way tie for sixth place, his best in three starts this year on PGA TOUR Champions.

2018 Season

After splitting time between PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR, claimed four top-25 finishes in 12 TOUR starts, including a T23 showing in his 21st PLAYERS Championship. Best finish of the PGA TOUR season was T12 at the Valspar Championship. Having finished at No. 145 in the FedExCup, entered the 2018-19 season on a Top 25 Career Money exemption. Served as one of Jim Furyk's vice captains at the Ryder Cup in Paris, France

Sanford International: Birdied three of the first four holes in the final round of the inaugural Sanford International to help lift him to a four-shot victory (63-67-67–197). The win was his third in seven starts this season and moved him into the top 10 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Birdied three of the first four holes in the final round of the inaugural Sanford International to help lift him to a four-shot victory (63-67-67–197). The win was his third in seven starts this season and moved him into the top 10 in the Charles Schwab Cup. American Family Insurance Championship: For the second year in a row, finished T3 as the tournament host of the American Family Insurance Championship. Opened with an 8-under 64 and was a first-round leader for the first time on PGA TOUR Champions, but a second-round 74 proved to be too much to overcome. Before Saturday, his first 30 rounds on Tour had been under par, which is the fourth-longest streak in Tour history.

For the second year in a row, finished T3 as the tournament host of the American Family Insurance Championship. Opened with an 8-under 64 and was a first-round leader for the first time on PGA TOUR Champions, but a second-round 74 proved to be too much to overcome. Before Saturday, his first 30 rounds on Tour had been under par, which is the fourth-longest streak in Tour history. U.S. Open: In his lone major start on the PGA TOUR in 2018, finished T20 at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

In his lone major start on the PGA TOUR in 2018, finished T20 at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Regions Tradition: Shared the lead with three holes to play at the Regions Tradition, but finished at 16-under 272 and three strokes behind Miguel Angel Jimenez for his third runner-up finish on PGA TOUR Champions.

Shared the lead with three holes to play at the Regions Tradition, but finished at 16-under 272 and three strokes behind Miguel Angel Jimenez for his third runner-up finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teaming up for the 11th time since 2008, Stricker and Jerry Kelly finished T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

Teaming up for the 11th time since 2008, Stricker and Jerry Kelly finished T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Won his second consecutive start on PGA TOUR Champions, finishing with an 11-under total and a three-shot victory at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. Began the final round at Fallen Oak at 7-under par, one shot clear of two players. Recorded six birdies in the final round to pull away from the field with a 4-under 68. The victory moved him up to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time in his career.

Won his second consecutive start on PGA TOUR Champions, finishing with an 11-under total and a three-shot victory at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. Began the final round at Fallen Oak at 7-under par, one shot clear of two players. Recorded six birdies in the final round to pull away from the field with a 4-under 68. The victory moved him up to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time in his career. Cologuard Classic: One year after he bogeyed No. 18 at Omni Tucson National to finish second in his PGA TOUR Champions debut, Stricker parred the closing hole en route to a 14-under total and two-stroke victory at the Cologuard Classic. It was his first win in his eighth start on Tour, and it was his first victory since the 2012 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Trailing by one at the start of the final round, Stricker earned his first share of the lead when he made his third birdie of the day on the 10th hole. He took a solo one-shot lead after making birdie on the par-5 15th, and he parred the last three holes to cap off a bogey-free 69 and a two-stroke win.

One year after he bogeyed No. 18 at Omni Tucson National to finish second in his PGA TOUR Champions debut, Stricker parred the closing hole en route to a 14-under total and two-stroke victory at the Cologuard Classic. It was his first win in his eighth start on Tour, and it was his first victory since the 2012 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Trailing by one at the start of the final round, Stricker earned his first share of the lead when he made his third birdie of the day on the 10th hole. He took a solo one-shot lead after making birdie on the par-5 15th, and he parred the last three holes to cap off a bogey-free 69 and a two-stroke win. Chubb Classic: Trailing Joe Durant by one with one hole to play, Stricker hit his approach into the greenside hazard on No. 18, which led to a triple-bogey and a T2 finish at the Chubb Classic. A second-round 63 put him in contention, but he shot a final-round 70 and settled for his fifth top-three finish in his seventh start on PGA TOUR Champions. Though it was Stricker's season debut on PGA TOUR Champions, it was third straight week of competition, as he finished T31 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and T26 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Trailing Joe Durant by one with one hole to play, Stricker hit his approach into the greenside hazard on No. 18, which led to a triple-bogey and a T2 finish at the Chubb Classic. A second-round 63 put him in contention, but he shot a final-round 70 and settled for his fifth top-three finish in his seventh start on PGA TOUR Champions. Though it was Stricker's season debut on PGA TOUR Champions, it was third straight week of competition, as he finished T31 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and T26 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. QBE Shootout: Teamed with Sean O'Hair to win the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida in December 2017. The duo led after 18 holes and shared the 36-hole lead before winning by two strokes over Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry. Marked the second time Stricker won the event, having previously won with Jerry Kelly in 2009. It was his 10th consecutive appearance.

2017 Season

Claimed six top-25 finishes, two of which were top-10 showings. Made 11 of 13 cuts en route to qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th time. Made six starts on PGA TOUR Champions, where he finished outside the top 10 just once. Closed out the season in style, captaining the United States to an eight-point victory in the Presidents Cup.

Presidents Cup: Pulled all the right strings in his debut as the United States Captain at the Presidents Cup, leading his team to a dominating 19-11 victory over the International squad at Liberty National.

Pulled all the right strings in his debut as the United States Captain at the Presidents Cup, leading his team to a dominating 19-11 victory over the International squad at Liberty National. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Following a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 115 in the final FedExCup standings.

Following a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 115 in the final FedExCup standings. 3M Championship: Was one of three players to finish T3 at the 3M Championship in August. Made just one bogey over his final 52 holes and a second-round 9-under-par 63 helped his cause.

Was one of three players to finish T3 at the 3M Championship in August. Made just one bogey over his final 52 holes and a second-round 9-under-par 63 helped his cause. John Deere Classic: After making the 36-hole cut on the number of 2-under 140, posted scores of 6-under 65 and 7-under 64 in rounds three and four, respectively, to finish T5 at the John Deere Classic with four others, including Zach Johnson. His T5 showing at TPC Deere Run marked the three-time champion's eighth top-10 finish in 16 tournament starts, tying the John Deere Classic record for most top-10 showings. His combined score of 13-under in rounds three and four marked his best weekend at the John Deere Classic by three strokes.

After making the 36-hole cut on the number of 2-under 140, posted scores of 6-under 65 and 7-under 64 in rounds three and four, respectively, to finish T5 at the John Deere Classic with four others, including Zach Johnson. His T5 showing at TPC Deere Run marked the three-time champion's eighth top-10 finish in 16 tournament starts, tying the John Deere Classic record for most top-10 showings. His combined score of 13-under in rounds three and four marked his best weekend at the John Deere Classic by three strokes. American Family Insurance Championship: In his second year as tournament host and first as player, finished T3 at the American Family Insurance Championship in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin.

In his second year as tournament host and first as player, finished T3 at the American Family Insurance Championship in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. U.S. Open: Qualified for his 20th U.S. Open after advancing through sectional qualifying. Made the cut in his 24th consecutive major championship and posted 69-69 on the weekend to finish T16 at 5-under.

Qualified for his 20th U.S. Open after advancing through sectional qualifying. Made the cut in his 24th consecutive major championship and posted 69-69 on the weekend to finish T16 at 5-under. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: 2009 DEAN & DELUCA Invitational champion carded a final-round 7-under 63, his lowest score at Colonial CC since matching 63s in the first and second round of his victory in 2009, en route to a T7 finish (four strokes behind Kevin Kisner). Started the final round T32, jumping 25 spots. By comparison, lowest final-round score on TOUR was a 10-under-par 62 at the 2009 CareerBuilder Challenge, where he recorded a T3. In seven events this season, has now recorded four top-25s, with the T7 marking his first foray into the top 10.

2009 DEAN & DELUCA Invitational champion carded a final-round 7-under 63, his lowest score at Colonial CC since matching 63s in the first and second round of his victory in 2009, en route to a T7 finish (four strokes behind Kevin Kisner). Started the final round T32, jumping 25 spots. By comparison, lowest final-round score on TOUR was a 10-under-par 62 at the 2009 CareerBuilder Challenge, where he recorded a T3. In seven events this season, has now recorded four top-25s, with the T7 marking his first foray into the top 10. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with Jerry Kelly at the PGA TOUR's Zurich Classic of New Orleans where they finished T14.

Teamed with Jerry Kelly at the PGA TOUR's Zurich Classic of New Orleans where they finished T14. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Placed T8 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge with teammate Jerry Kelly in April.

Placed T8 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge with teammate Jerry Kelly in April. Masters Tournament: Played in his 16th Masters Tournament, finishing T16 following a final-round 4-under-par 68.

Played in his 16th Masters Tournament, finishing T16 following a final-round 4-under-par 68. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Posted a closing-round 7-under-par 65 - the day's low round - which was instrumental in his T3 finish at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

Posted a closing-round 7-under-par 65 - the day's low round - which was instrumental in his T3 finish at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Narrowly missed becoming the 19th player to win in his first start on PGA TOUR Champions when he fell one stroke shy of Tom Lehman at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic. Was the 36-hole leader by three strokes over Lehman after a record second-round score of 10-under-par 63 at Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course. Holding a two-stroke advantage through 15 holes, a pair of critical miscues down the stretch Sunday proved costly. Three-putted for bogey at No. 16 and then hit his tee shot into the water on the final hole leading to a bogey which sealed his fate after Lehman birdied Nos. 16 and 17.

Narrowly missed becoming the 19th player to win in his first start on PGA TOUR Champions when he fell one stroke shy of Tom Lehman at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic. Was the 36-hole leader by three strokes over Lehman after a record second-round score of 10-under-par 63 at Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course. Holding a two-stroke advantage through 15 holes, a pair of critical miscues down the stretch Sunday proved costly. Three-putted for bogey at No. 16 and then hit his tee shot into the water on the final hole leading to a bogey which sealed his fate after Lehman birdied Nos. 16 and 17. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Following a T42 in first start of the year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finished T23 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2016 Season

Season highlighted by qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time in 10 seasons and being named (on April 12) the U.S. Presidents Cup captain to be contested at Liberty National in 2017.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Advanced to the first two Playoffs events, finishing T53 at The Barclays and T24 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Ended the season No. 76 in the FedExCup.

Advanced to the first two Playoffs events, finishing T53 at The Barclays and T24 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Ended the season No. 76 in the FedExCup. The Open Championship: Capitalized on his spot in the 145th Open Championship by finishing alone in fourth, his best finish in a major since the 1998 PGA Championship (2nd). Marked his 13th top-10 in 66 majors. Posted rounds of 67-75-68-69 to finish at 5-under 279, 15 shots behind winner Henrik Stenson. His second-round 75 included 17 pars and a quadruple bogey-8 on the par-4 15th at Royal Troon. Moved to 84th in the FedExCup standings, his best position since 2013.

Capitalized on his spot in the 145th Open Championship by finishing alone in fourth, his best finish in a major since the 1998 PGA Championship (2nd). Marked his 13th top-10 in 66 majors. Posted rounds of 67-75-68-69 to finish at 5-under 279, 15 shots behind winner Henrik Stenson. His second-round 75 included 17 pars and a quadruple bogey-8 on the par-4 15th at Royal Troon. Moved to 84th in the FedExCup standings, his best position since 2013. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Making his first start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 10 years, finished runner-up with Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka with rounds of 66-71-66-67 to finish the tournament at 10-under, three shots behind winner Daniel Berger. The T2 finish marked his best showing on the PGA TOUR since finishing T2 at the 2013 TOUR Championship by Coca Cola. Earned a spot in The Open Championship field via his T2 finish, part of The Open Qualifying Series.

Making his first start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 10 years, finished runner-up with Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka with rounds of 66-71-66-67 to finish the tournament at 10-under, three shots behind winner Daniel Berger. The T2 finish marked his best showing on the PGA TOUR since finishing T2 at the 2013 TOUR Championship by Coca Cola. Earned a spot in The Open Championship field via his T2 finish, part of The Open Qualifying Series. Valspar Championship: Making his first start at the Valspar Championship since 2010, shared the 36-hole lead on the strength of a second-round 66 before shooting weekend rounds of 72-73 to finish T7 for his first top-10 of the season and his third straight at the event.

Making his first start at the Valspar Championship since 2010, shared the 36-hole lead on the strength of a second-round 66 before shooting weekend rounds of 72-73 to finish T7 for his first top-10 of the season and his third straight at the event. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Finished second along with teammate Jerry Kelly at December's Franklin Templeton Shootout.

2015 Season

Once again playing a limited schedule, failed to record a top-10 finish for just the second time (2003) since joining the PGA TOUR. Made the cut in seven of nine starts, with a T27 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial his best outing. Closed the season with a T30 finish at the PGA Championship, contested at Whistling Straits in his home state of Wisconsin. Wife, Nicki, caddied for him at the event.

2014 Season

Made the cut in all 11 TOUR starts, with a pair of top-10s. Was ranked No. 103 in the FedExCup following the Wyndham Championship but missed his first FedExCup Playoffs due to injuries. Had been one of three players (Hunter Mahan and Phil Mickelson) to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola each year of the FedExCup Playoffs (2007-13). In August was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left hip, which had been bothering him since after the U.S. Open in June. Also had herniated disks in his back and neck.

Ryder Cup: U.S. Ryder Cup team captain Tom Watson named him an assistant captain just prior to the PGA Championship.

U.S. Ryder Cup team captain Tom Watson named him an assistant captain just prior to the PGA Championship. PGA Championship: Despite playing with the torn labrum, carded rounds of 69-68-68-68 at the PGA Championship to finish T7. It marked the first time in 63 major championship starts he has posted all four rounds in the 60s.

Despite playing with the torn labrum, carded rounds of 69-68-68-68 at the PGA Championship to finish T7. It marked the first time in 63 major championship starts he has posted all four rounds in the 60s. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Recorded first top-10 of the season in his sixth start, finishing T6 at the Memorial Tournament. The performance was also his first top-10 at the Memorial since winning in 2011.

2013 Season

Continued to be regarded as one of the TOUR's most consistent players, making the cut in all 13 starts, including eight top-10 finishes and a third-place finish in the FedExCup (second only to his runner-up finish in the season-long points race in 2007). Season included a career-high four runner-up finishes.

Presidents Cup: Playing in his fifth Presidents Cup, was 3-2-0 in five matches, including a 2-0-0 mark in foursomes.

Playing in his fifth Presidents Cup, was 3-2-0 in five matches, including a 2-0-0 mark in foursomes. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Eighth top-10 finish of the season and career-best fourth runner-up finish came at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, closing with a 5-under 65 to tie Jordan Spieth. It marked his 13th top 10 in the FedExCup Playoffs–most on the PGA TOUR. With three rounds in the 60s at East Lake, padded his TOUR lead in sub-70 FedExCup Playoff rounds, with 62, 10 clear of Mickelson and Jim Furyk.

Eighth top-10 finish of the season and career-best fourth runner-up finish came at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, closing with a 5-under 65 to tie Jordan Spieth. It marked his 13th top 10 in the FedExCup Playoffs–most on the PGA TOUR. With three rounds in the 60s at East Lake, padded his TOUR lead in sub-70 FedExCup Playoff rounds, with 62, 10 clear of Mickelson and Jim Furyk. BMW Championship: Finished T8 at the BMW Championship for his 12th top-10 finish in the FedExCup Playoffs (tied with Jim Furyk for most on TOUR). Jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 in the FedExCup, keeping a streak alive (with Mickelson and Hunter Mahan) of never missing the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola in the seven years of the FedExCup era.

Finished T8 at the BMW Championship for his 12th top-10 finish in the FedExCup Playoffs (tied with Jim Furyk for most on TOUR). Jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 in the FedExCup, keeping a streak alive (with Mickelson and Hunter Mahan) of never missing the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola in the seven years of the FedExCup era. Deutsche Bank Championship: Four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round, 8-under 63, led to a runner-up finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship for his third runner-up showing of the season. Finished two strokes behind tournament winner Henrik Stenson and was the only player to move inside the top 10 in The Presidents Cup standings to earn a spot on the United States team. Is one of just three players (Mickelson and Hunter Mahan) who has never missed the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola during the FedExCup era, with a No. 2 finish in the FedExCup in 2007 his best. Left TPC Boston No. 8 in the FedExCup Playoffs, jumping 20 spots.

Four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round, 8-under 63, led to a runner-up finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship for his third runner-up showing of the season. Finished two strokes behind tournament winner Henrik Stenson and was the only player to move inside the top 10 in The Presidents Cup standings to earn a spot on the United States team. Is one of just three players (Mickelson and Hunter Mahan) who has never missed the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola during the FedExCup era, with a No. 2 finish in the FedExCup in 2007 his best. Left TPC Boston No. 8 in the FedExCup Playoffs, jumping 20 spots. John Deere Classic: In July, the 2009-2011 John Deere Classic champion returned to TPC Deere Run, where he made another solid run at the title. Made seven birdies in the final round to post a 5-under 66 and net a T10 with Jim Herman. With his 16-under 268 total for the week, reached 100-under par at TPC Deere Run since his first win there in 2009.

In July, the 2009-2011 John Deere Classic champion returned to TPC Deere Run, where he made another solid run at the title. Made seven birdies in the final round to post a 5-under 66 and net a T10 with Jim Herman. With his 16-under 268 total for the week, reached 100-under par at TPC Deere Run since his first win there in 2009. CVS Caremark Charity Classic: Teamed with Bo Van Pelt in June to win the CVS Caremark Charity Classic, a two-day unofficial event hosted in Rhode Island by Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon.

Teamed with Bo Van Pelt in June to win the CVS Caremark Charity Classic, a two-day unofficial event hosted in Rhode Island by Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon. U.S. Open: Finished T8 in his 18th U.S. start. His title hopes took a setback with a triple bogey-8 on the par-5 second hole–his highest single-hole score in a U.S. Open. The 46-year-old was hoping to supplant Hale Irwin as the oldest U.S. Open winner. Irwin was 45 years, 15 old and playing on a special exemption when he won his third U.S. Open title in 1990 (also won in 1974 and 1979).

Finished T8 in his 18th U.S. start. His title hopes took a setback with a triple bogey-8 on the par-5 second hole–his highest single-hole score in a U.S. Open. The 46-year-old was hoping to supplant Hale Irwin as the oldest U.S. Open winner. Irwin was 45 years, 15 old and playing on a special exemption when he won his third U.S. Open title in 1990 (also won in 1974 and 1979). World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished two strokes behind Tiger Woods at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship for his 13th career runner-up finish and second of the season (Hyundai Tournament of Champions). Has posted nine of his 12 career victories and eight of his 13 runner-up finishes since turning 40, in 2007. Was paired with Phil Mickelson all four rounds, carding the same scores the first three days (67-67-69), but pulling ahead with a 68 compared to Mickelson's 71 Sunday. Ended the week by increasing his streak of holes without a three-putt at TPC Blue Monster at Doral to 256, dating to the second round in 2010 (No. 5). On Wednesday, spent nearly an hour giving putting tips to Woods. He led in Strokes Gained-Putting for the week, with Woods finishing second.

Finished two strokes behind Tiger Woods at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship for his 13th career runner-up finish and second of the season (Hyundai Tournament of Champions). Has posted nine of his 12 career victories and eight of his 13 runner-up finishes since turning 40, in 2007. Was paired with Phil Mickelson all four rounds, carding the same scores the first three days (67-67-69), but pulling ahead with a 68 compared to Mickelson's 71 Sunday. Ended the week by increasing his streak of holes without a three-putt at TPC Blue Monster at Doral to 256, dating to the second round in 2010 (No. 5). On Wednesday, spent nearly an hour giving putting tips to Woods. He led in Strokes Gained-Putting for the week, with Woods finishing second. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: In his second start of the season, the 2001 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship winner finished T5 at The GC at Dove Mountain in Marana, Ariz. after losing 3 and 2 to 2010 champion Ian Poulter in the quarterfinals.

In his second start of the season, the 2001 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship winner finished T5 at The GC at Dove Mountain in Marana, Ariz. after losing 3 and 2 to 2010 champion Ian Poulter in the quarterfinals. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Playing in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions for the seventh time and for the fourth consecutive season, finished the weather-shortened 54-hole event in second, four strokes behind Dustin Johnson. The event "started" twice during the regularly scheduled first round Friday and later Sunday, but both times PGA TOUR rules staff halted play due to unplayable windy conditions and subsequently voided all scores that had taken place. The tournament officially began with 36 holes on a Monday that was originally schedule to have been the final day of play. The runner-up finish was his second at Kapalua and the 12th of his career. In his last five trips to Kapalua, he has finished second (2008), T10 (2010), T4 (2011) and won (2012). During his pre-tournament press conference, he announced his intentions to cut back on his schedule, mentioning that he intends to play approximately 10 PGA TOUR tournaments.

2012 Season

Is one of three players (Hunter Mahan and Phil Mickelson) to advance to the TOUR Championship in each of the first six years of the FedExCup Playoffs. Also has most career rounds in the 60s in the FedExCup Playoffs events (53).

Ryder Cup: Went 0-4 as the United States lost to the European team in the Ryder Cup at Medinah CC in Chicago. Lost singles match to Martin Kaymer of Germany.

Went 0-4 as the United States lost to the European team in the Ryder Cup at Medinah CC in Chicago. Lost singles match to Martin Kaymer of Germany. PGA Championship: Finished T7 at the PGA Championship, with closing rounds of 67-71. It was his first top-10 in a major championship since the 2009 Masters (T6).

Finished T7 at the PGA Championship, with closing rounds of 67-71. It was his first top-10 in a major championship since the 2009 Masters (T6). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Birdied his final three holes en route to a 6-under 64 to finish T2 and just one stroke behind Keegan Bradley at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational–the 11th runner-up finish of his career. It was his fourth-consecutive top-10 at the Bridgestone Invitational. Joined Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar as the only players with top-10 finishes in the first three World Golf Championships events. Was seeking to become just the seventh player with multiple World Golf Championships victories.

Birdied his final three holes en route to a 6-under 64 to finish T2 and just one stroke behind Keegan Bradley at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational–the 11th runner-up finish of his career. It was his fourth-consecutive top-10 at the Bridgestone Invitational. Joined Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar as the only players with top-10 finishes in the first three World Golf Championships events. Was seeking to become just the seventh player with multiple World Golf Championships victories. John Deere Classic: With media buzzing all week about the possibility of the Madison, Wis., native becoming just the fifth player to claim a tournament title four consecutive years, the 2009-2011 John Deere Classic champion was forced to settle for a T5 at TPC Deere Run. In his 11th start in the event, Stricker began the final round three strokes off Troy Matteson's 18-under lead. Bogeys on three of his last five holes dashed any remaining hopes of securing a fourth consecutive title.

With media buzzing all week about the possibility of the Madison, Wis., native becoming just the fifth player to claim a tournament title four consecutive years, the 2009-2011 John Deere Classic champion was forced to settle for a T5 at TPC Deere Run. In his 11th start in the event, Stricker began the final round three strokes off Troy Matteson's 18-under lead. Bogeys on three of his last five holes dashed any remaining hopes of securing a fourth consecutive title. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Produced fourth top-10 of the season, a solo sixth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Produced fourth top-10 of the season, a solo sixth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Posted back-to-back top-10s in World Golf Championships events with a T8 at the WGC-Cadillac Championship.

Posted back-to-back top-10s in World Golf Championships events with a T8 at the WGC-Cadillac Championship. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: After a T38 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finished T9 at the Accenture Match Play Championship (defeating Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen, before falling to eventual champion Hunter Mahan.

After a T38 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finished T9 at the Accenture Match Play Championship (defeating Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen, before falling to eventual champion Hunter Mahan. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Following an offseason clouded by the possibility of a neck injury, he carded a final-round, 4-under 69 to capture his 12th PGA TOUR victory in the first event of the season with a three-stroke victory over Martin Laird at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. His Saturday 63 was the lowest second-round score in tournament history, falling just one shy of the low 18 at The Plantation Course. His win gave him at least one victory in each of the last four years (2009-12). Continued his perfect streak (7 of 7) of never having lost when entering the final round of a 72-hole event alone with a lead. The only time he failed to carry the outright lead to victory was at the 90-hole Humana Challenge (T3 in 2009). In his post-win press conference, he told a story from six years ago of his now 13-year-old daughter winning a junior tournament. "At Cherokee, our home course, she won the three-hole tournament, and she's like, "Mom, do we get to go to Hawaii now?'"

2011 Season

Only player on TOUR to record multiple wins in the last three seasons. Is also the eighth player since 1983 to win multiple events in at least three consecutive seasons. Made all 19 of his cuts for the second consecutive season and entered the 2012 season with 42 consecutive made cuts.

Presidents Cup: Playing in his fourth Presidents Cup team for the United States, compiled a 2-2-0 record, including a singles victory over Y.E. Yang.

Playing in his fourth Presidents Cup team for the United States, compiled a 2-2-0 record, including a singles victory over Y.E. Yang. BMW Championship: Withdrew from the BMW Championship due to neck and shoulder pain that caused weakness in his left hand. Despite the WD, qualified for the next week's TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, one of three players to qualify all four years during the FedExCup eara along with Phil Mickelson and Hunter Mahan.

Withdrew from the BMW Championship due to neck and shoulder pain that caused weakness in his left hand. Despite the WD, qualified for the next week's TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, one of three players to qualify all four years during the FedExCup eara along with Phil Mickelson and Hunter Mahan. PGA Championship: Finished T12 at the PGA Championship after matching the all-time low round in a major championship with a first-round, bogey-free, 7-under-par 63. It marked the 25th time that score has been recorded in a major championship. It equaled the Atlanta Athletic Club's competitive course record, set by Mark O'Meara in the second round at the 2001 PGA Championship. It was the third time he had shot 65 or better at the PGA Championship, joining Nick Price, Gary Player and Jeff Maggert as the only players who have shot 65 or better three times in PGA Championship history.

Finished T12 at the PGA Championship after matching the all-time low round in a major championship with a first-round, bogey-free, 7-under-par 63. It marked the 25th time that score has been recorded in a major championship. It equaled the Atlanta Athletic Club's competitive course record, set by Mark O'Meara in the second round at the 2001 PGA Championship. It was the third time he had shot 65 or better at the PGA Championship, joining Nick Price, Gary Player and Jeff Maggert as the only players who have shot 65 or better three times in PGA Championship history. John Deere Classic: In July, birdied his 72nd hole from the fringe from 25 feet in dramatic style to claim his third straight win at the John Deere Classic by a stroke over Kyle Stanley. He also he became just the 17th different player to win a TOUR event in three consecutive years.

In July, birdied his 72nd hole from the fringe from 25 feet in dramatic style to claim his third straight win at the John Deere Classic by a stroke over Kyle Stanley. He also he became just the 17th different player to win a TOUR event in three consecutive years. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Won the Memorial Tournament by one shot over Matt Kuchar and Brandt Jobe. During the second round, he aced No. 8 with a 6-iron from 188 yards in the second round, the second of his career on the PGA TOUR (1997 Phoenix Open, No. 16 in the final round). The hole-in-one was the fifth on the eighth hole at the Memorial. To kick off the third round, he recorded an eagle-2 on the 442-yard second hole with a 53 degree sand wedge from 116 yards. He followed that three holes later with an eagle-3 on the 529-yard fifth hole. Joins Rocco Mediate (2010 Frys.com Open), Jonathan Byrd (2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open) and Richard S. Johnson (2008 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee) as the last four players on TOUR to make an ace during a tournament and go on to win. Becomes the 13th player since 1983 to record eagles on a par-3, par-4 and par-5 in the same week (in stroke-play events on TOUR) and the first in Memorial Tournament history. Is the 14th player since 1983 to have three eagles in a week at the Memorial. No one has recorded four in one tournament at Muirfield Village GC. Was the only player in the field to post all four rounds in the 60s (68-67-69-68) at the 2011 event. The last player to record four rounds in the 60s at the Memorial was Bart Bryant on his way to victory in 2005 (69-69-66-68). Has converted six of 12 third-round leads/co-leads on TOUR, including four of his last five. Has now held the outright lead five times on TOUR after 54-holes and has converted each into victory. Since 1983, is the first winner of the Memorial to play the back nine over-par for the week (4-over). He was 20-under on the front. The highest back nine by a winner was even-par by Hale Irwin in 1983 and Greg Norman in 1990 (54-hole event). Took advantage of Nos. 7, 8 and 9 on his way to victory. On those three holes he had nine birdies, one eagle and two pars. Is the seventh player over age 40 to win at Memorial and fourth-oldest. Kenny Perry is the oldest winner of the event.

Won the Memorial Tournament by one shot over Matt Kuchar and Brandt Jobe. During the second round, he aced No. 8 with a 6-iron from 188 yards in the second round, the second of his career on the PGA TOUR (1997 Phoenix Open, No. 16 in the final round). The hole-in-one was the fifth on the eighth hole at the Memorial. To kick off the third round, he recorded an eagle-2 on the 442-yard second hole with a 53 degree sand wedge from 116 yards. He followed that three holes later with an eagle-3 on the 529-yard fifth hole. Joins Rocco Mediate (2010 Frys.com Open), Jonathan Byrd (2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open) and Richard S. Johnson (2008 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee) as the last four players on TOUR to make an ace during a tournament and go on to win. Becomes the 13th player since 1983 to record eagles on a par-3, par-4 and par-5 in the same week (in stroke-play events on TOUR) and the first in Memorial Tournament history. Is the 14th player since 1983 to have three eagles in a week at the Memorial. No one has recorded four in one tournament at Muirfield Village GC. Was the only player in the field to post all four rounds in the 60s (68-67-69-68) at the 2011 event. The last player to record four rounds in the 60s at the Memorial was Bart Bryant on his way to victory in 2005 (69-69-66-68). Has converted six of 12 third-round leads/co-leads on TOUR, including four of his last five. Has now held the outright lead five times on TOUR after 54-holes and has converted each into victory. Since 1983, is the first winner of the Memorial to play the back nine over-par for the week (4-over). He was 20-under on the front. The highest back nine by a winner was even-par by Hale Irwin in 1983 and Greg Norman in 1990 (54-hole event). Took advantage of Nos. 7, 8 and 9 on his way to victory. On those three holes he had nine birdies, one eagle and two pars. Is the seventh player over age 40 to win at Memorial and fourth-oldest. Kenny Perry is the oldest winner of the event. Shell Houston Open: Claimed third top-10 finish of the season, at the Shell Houston Open, finishing T4 with rounds of 67-69 on the weekend.

Claimed third top-10 finish of the season, at the Shell Houston Open, finishing T4 with rounds of 67-69 on the weekend. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii for his eighth top-15 finish in 12 starts at the event. In 46 rounds, he has failed to produce a score of par or better just five times. Was one of two (Matt Kuchar) players to post top-10 finishes in each of the Hawaii events.

Finished T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii for his eighth top-15 finish in 12 starts at the event. In 46 rounds, he has failed to produce a score of par or better just five times. Was one of two (Matt Kuchar) players to post top-10 finishes in each of the Hawaii events. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Opened with three rounds in the 60s, including a third-round 8-under 65, to share the lead with Jonathan Byrd and Robert Garrigus heading into the final round of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. A 2-under 71 left him T4, four strokes out of the playoff eventually won by Jonathan Byrd.

2010 Season

With two victories on the season, finished seventh in the final FedExCup standings to become one of just three players (Phil Mickelson and Jim Furyk) to finish inside the top 15 during all four FedExCup seasons. Only player to have played in all 64 rounds of the Playoffs, with a TOUR-best 39 rounds in the 60s in those events. Finished T3 at The Barclays, ninth at the Deutsche Bank Championship and T8 at the BMW Championship to run his TOUR-leading record of top-10s.

Ryder Cup: In his second Ryder Cup appearance (2008), won 2 and 1 over Lee Westwood in the singles matches on the final day.

In his second Ryder Cup appearance (2008), won 2 and 1 over Lee Westwood in the singles matches on the final day. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Clinched fourth consecutive start at the TOUR Championship and entered the event fourth in the FedExCup standings. Unable to mount a charge the TOUR Championship, finishing T25.

Clinched fourth consecutive start at the TOUR Championship and entered the event fourth in the FedExCup standings. Unable to mount a charge the TOUR Championship, finishing T25. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Birdied the final hole for a fourth-round 67 to finish T9 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Birdied the final hole for a fourth-round 67 to finish T9 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. John Deere Classic: As the defending champion at the John Deere Classic, answered Paul Goydos' record-tying 59 by coming in with an 11-under 60. Would record 31 birdies on the week en route to a two-stroke win over Goydos for ninth career TOUR win. In doing so, put his name on the all-time PGA TOUR list for most birdies in a 72-hole tournament.

As the defending champion at the John Deere Classic, answered Paul Goydos' record-tying 59 by coming in with an 11-under 60. Would record 31 birdies on the week en route to a two-stroke win over Goydos for ninth career TOUR win. In doing so, put his name on the all-time PGA TOUR list for most birdies in a 72-hole tournament. Transitions Championship: Posted a T8 at Transitions Championship, his fourth top-10 of season.

Posted a T8 at Transitions Championship, his fourth top-10 of season. Northern Trust Open: Closed with a 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory over Luke Donald at the Northern Trust Open, one year after being the runner-up at Riviera CC. Won for the fourth time in his last 15 starts, moving up to No. 2 in the world for the second time in his career. It was his eighth career victory. Finished at 16-under 268 and moved past $25 million in career earnings. Led by five when the third round was called Saturday because of darkness and held a six-stroke, 54-hole lead when the third round was completed on Sunday morning. Had a streak of eight consecutive rounds in the 60s at Riviera (final round of 2008, all rounds in 2009 and first three in 2010) before his final-round 70 in 2010.

Closed with a 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory over Luke Donald at the Northern Trust Open, one year after being the runner-up at Riviera CC. Won for the fourth time in his last 15 starts, moving up to No. 2 in the world for the second time in his career. It was his eighth career victory. Finished at 16-under 268 and moved past $25 million in career earnings. Led by five when the third round was called Saturday because of darkness and held a six-stroke, 54-hole lead when the third round was completed on Sunday morning. Had a streak of eight consecutive rounds in the 60s at Riviera (final round of 2008, all rounds in 2009 and first three in 2010) before his final-round 70 in 2010. Sony Open in Hawaii: Came back with a third-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2009 Season

Enjoyed a banner year, posting career-best numbers in wins (three) and top-10s (11).

Presidents Cup: Member of the U.S. Presidents Cup team for the third time. Had a 4-1-0 record in U.S. victory, including 4-0 in team competiton with Tiger Woods.

Member of the U.S. Presidents Cup team for the third time. Had a 4-1-0 record in U.S. victory, including 4-0 in team competiton with Tiger Woods. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Capped off the Playoffs with a sixth-place finish at the TOUR Championship, securing the No. 3 spot on the FedExCup points list. It was his seventh top-10 finish in a Playoffs event, tied with Camilo Villegas for most on TOUR. Closed with rounds of 66-69 at East Lake, giving him a TOUR-leading 31 rounds (out of 48) in the 60s in PGA TOUR Playoffs events.

Capped off the Playoffs with a sixth-place finish at the TOUR Championship, securing the No. 3 spot on the FedExCup points list. It was his seventh top-10 finish in a Playoffs event, tied with Camilo Villegas for most on TOUR. Closed with rounds of 66-69 at East Lake, giving him a TOUR-leading 31 rounds (out of 48) in the 60s in PGA TOUR Playoffs events. Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished with two consecutive birdies for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship. His third victory of the season moved him into first in the FedExCup standings after two weeks of the PGA TOUR Playoffs. After Jason Dufner and Scott Verplank both birdied the par-5 18th hole, Stricker made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 17th and got up down from just behind the 18th green for a tap-in birdie to win. With the win, built a 909-point lead over Tiger Woods in the FedExCup race with two tournaments remaining and assured him of being no worse than the No. 2 seed in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Also moved to second in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Finished with two consecutive birdies for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship. His third victory of the season moved him into first in the FedExCup standings after two weeks of the PGA TOUR Playoffs. After Jason Dufner and Scott Verplank both birdied the par-5 18th hole, Stricker made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 17th and got up down from just behind the 18th green for a tap-in birdie to win. With the win, built a 909-point lead over Tiger Woods in the FedExCup race with two tournaments remaining and assured him of being no worse than the No. 2 seed in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Also moved to second in the Official World Golf Ranking. The Barclays: Finished T2 (with Woods, Padraig Harrington and Ernie Els) at The Barclays, one stroke behind winner Heath Slocum with whom he was paired in the final round. Entering the final hole tied for the lead at 9-under, watched as Slocum holed a 21-foot par putt. He failed to force a playoff, missing a 10-foot par putt. Only player to post all four rounds under par.

Finished T2 (with Woods, Padraig Harrington and Ernie Els) at The Barclays, one stroke behind winner Heath Slocum with whom he was paired in the final round. Entering the final hole tied for the lead at 9-under, watched as Slocum holed a 21-foot par putt. He failed to force a playoff, missing a 10-foot par putt. Only player to post all four rounds under par. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Bookend 67s led to a T6 finish at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, six strokes behind champion Tiger Woods.

Bookend 67s led to a T6 finish at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, six strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. The Open Championship: Finished T52 at The Open Championship, but moved to first in the FedExCup standings after previous leader Tiger Woods missed the cut at Turnberry, Scotland.

Finished T52 at The Open Championship, but moved to first in the FedExCup standings after previous leader Tiger Woods missed the cut at Turnberry, Scotland. John Deere Classic: After breaking his career-low round with a 9-under 61 in the second round, holed a 98-yard pitch shot for an eagle-2 in the final round of the John Deere Classic in July to claim a three-stroke win over Zach Johnson, Brett Quigley and Brandt Snedeker. The victory became just the second time he has posted two wins in a single season (1996). With the win, he moved into second place in the FedExCup standings behind Tiger Woods.

After breaking his career-low round with a 9-under 61 in the second round, holed a 98-yard pitch shot for an eagle-2 in the final round of the John Deere Classic in July to claim a three-stroke win over Zach Johnson, Brett Quigley and Brandt Snedeker. The victory became just the second time he has posted two wins in a single season (1996). With the win, he moved into second place in the FedExCup standings behind Tiger Woods. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Chipped in for birdie on the par-4 17th hole in regulation play and then made a 3-foot birdie putt on the 17th–the second playoff hole–to win the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Birdied the hole four of the five times he played it during the week and beat third-round leader Tim Clark and Steve Marino (all at 17-under) in the playoff for his fifth career PGA TOUR title. Moved to second in the FedExCup standings. Clark had a two-stroke lead with five holes left, but made a bogey on the final hole of regulation and missed a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th–the first playoff hole–that would have won the tournament. His approach on the second playoff hole hit the pin and caromed 20 feet away.

Chipped in for birdie on the par-4 17th hole in regulation play and then made a 3-foot birdie putt on the 17th–the second playoff hole–to win the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Birdied the hole four of the five times he played it during the week and beat third-round leader Tim Clark and Steve Marino (all at 17-under) in the playoff for his fifth career PGA TOUR title. Moved to second in the FedExCup standings. Clark had a two-stroke lead with five holes left, but made a bogey on the final hole of regulation and missed a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th–the first playoff hole–that would have won the tournament. His approach on the second playoff hole hit the pin and caromed 20 feet away. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: In April, claimed his fifth top-10 of the year with a T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Jumped from T21 to the T7 finish after shooting his season-low final round (in relation to par) of 5-under 67.

In April, claimed his fifth top-10 of the year with a T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Jumped from T21 to the T7 finish after shooting his season-low final round (in relation to par) of 5-under 67. Transitions Championship: Rallied from four strokes back to tie for the lead during the final round of the Transitions Championship but bogeyed the final two holes to T4, his third top-10 of the year. Recorded 19 birdies for the week, the most in the field.

Rallied from four strokes back to tie for the lead during the final round of the Transitions Championship but bogeyed the final two holes to T4, his third top-10 of the year. Recorded 19 birdies for the week, the most in the field. Northern Trust Open: Finished runner-up to Phil Mickelson by one stroke at the Northern Trust Open, the ninth second-place finish of his career. One of four players to record all four rounds in the 60s (68-66-69-67) during the week.

Finished runner-up to Phil Mickelson by one stroke at the Northern Trust Open, the ninth second-place finish of his career. One of four players to record all four rounds in the 60s (68-66-69-67) during the week. The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Carried a three-stroke lead into the final round of the 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer, but a closing 77 led to a third-place finish.

2008 Season

Posted 13 top-25 finishes in 22 starts, finishing No. 14 in FedExCup points and No. 23 in earnings.

Chevron World Challenge presented by Bank of America: Finished second at the unofficial Chevron World Challenge in December. Opened 71-71 then finished 68-68 at Sherwood CC to finish a stroke behind winner Vijay Singh.

Finished second at the unofficial Chevron World Challenge in December. Opened 71-71 then finished 68-68 at Sherwood CC to finish a stroke behind winner Vijay Singh. Ryder Cup: Was a Captain's Pick for the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team. Was 0-2-1 in his three matches.

Was a Captain's Pick for the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team. Was 0-2-1 in his three matches. BMW Championship: Finished T10 at the BMW Championship, his seventh top-20 finish (in as many attempts) in a PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup event.

Finished T10 at the BMW Championship, his seventh top-20 finish (in as many attempts) in a PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup event. The Barclays: Held a three-stroke lead after 36 holes at The Barclays, but weekend rounds of 77-71 dropped him to T19 in defense of his 2007 title. At one point early in the third round was 12-under, but a triple bogey on the 12th hole pushed him back to 7-under.

Held a three-stroke lead after 36 holes at The Barclays, but weekend rounds of 77-71 dropped him to T19 in defense of his 2007 title. At one point early in the third round was 12-under, but a triple bogey on the 12th hole pushed him back to 7-under. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Had a disappointment at the season-opening Mercedes-Benz Championships, shooting a final-round 64 to get into a playoff with Daniel Chopra that he eventually lost, on the fourth playoff hole when Chopra birdied the par-5 ninth hole.

2007 Season

Had a career year, with a victory at The Barclays during the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup, a second-place finish in the FedExCup standings and a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Finished No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Voted PGA TOUR Comeback Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.

The Presidents Cup: Capped season off with 3-2-0 performance for victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Capped season off with 3-2-0 performance for victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Entered the TOUR Championship looking to surpass Tiger Woods and win the inaugural FedExCup with a strong performance at East Lake GC. Finished T17 to finish second overall in the FedExCup standings, earning a $3-million bonus.

Entered the TOUR Championship looking to surpass Tiger Woods and win the inaugural FedExCup with a strong performance at East Lake GC. Finished T17 to finish second overall in the FedExCup standings, earning a $3-million bonus. BMW Championship: Finished third at the BMW Championship to remain in second place in the FedExCup standings. Shared the third-round lead with Aaron Baddeley and shot 68 in the final round at Cog Hill, but that was bettered by Tiger Woods' final-round 63.

Finished third at the BMW Championship to remain in second place in the FedExCup standings. Shared the third-round lead with Aaron Baddeley and shot 68 in the final round at Cog Hill, but that was bettered by Tiger Woods' final-round 63. Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T9 at the Deutsche Bank Championship but dropped to second place behind Deutsche Bank Championship winner Phil Mickelson.

Finished T9 at the Deutsche Bank Championship but dropped to second place behind Deutsche Bank Championship winner Phil Mickelson. The Barclays: Won The Barclays in his first start in New York since 1995 after carding four rounds in the 60s at Westchester CC for his fourth career TOUR title. Birdied four of the final five holes to overtake K.J. Choi, including birdies on the last three holes. Moved into first in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup standings. First victory since the Accenture Match Play Championship in 2001, a period of 148 starts between victories.

Won The Barclays in his first start in New York since 1995 after carding four rounds in the 60s at Westchester CC for his fourth career TOUR title. Birdied four of the final five holes to overtake K.J. Choi, including birdies on the last three holes. Moved into first in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup standings. First victory since the Accenture Match Play Championship in 2001, a period of 148 starts between victories. The Open Championship: Three strokes back of leader Sergio Garcia through 54 holes at The Open Championship. Closed with a 74 to finish T8, his first top-10 in eight appearances at The Open Championship.

Three strokes back of leader Sergio Garcia through 54 holes at The Open Championship. Closed with a 74 to finish T8, his first top-10 in eight appearances at The Open Championship. AT&T National: Collected his second runner-up finish of the season after posting a final-round 70 at the inaugural AT&T National.

Collected his second runner-up finish of the season after posting a final-round 70 at the inaugural AT&T National. Wachovia Championship: Finished second to Tiger Woods at the Wachovia Championship, his best finish (at the time) since winning the 2001 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Played the final three holes in 3-over par before losing to Woods by two shots.

2006 Season

Voted PGA TOUR Comeback Player of the Year. Made 15 of 17 cuts out of the Past Champion category, where he needed Sponsor Exemptions or Top-10s to get into most fields. Earned $1,811,811 on the strength of seven top-10s. Finished No. 34 on PGA TOUR money list, his highest finish since No. 30 in 2001. The seven top-10s equaled his output over the previous five years on TOUR.

84 LUMBER Classic: Kept his hot streak going, with T9 finish at the 84 LUMBER Classic, his third top-10 in as many weeks and fourth in five starts.

Kept his hot streak going, with T9 finish at the 84 LUMBER Classic, his third top-10 in as many weeks and fourth in five starts. Canadian Open: At the Canadian Open, posted four rounds in the 60s to finish solo 10th for his sixth top-10 of the season.

At the Canadian Open, posted four rounds in the 60s to finish solo 10th for his sixth top-10 of the season. Deutsche Bank Championship: Recorded his fifth top-10 of the season with a T7 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, earning a spot in following week's Canadian Open field.

Recorded his fifth top-10 of the season with a T7 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, earning a spot in following week's Canadian Open field. PGA Championship: Finished T7 at the PGA Championship, his second top-10 (second in 1998) in nine starts at the PGA. Second time in his career he posted two top-10s in majors (T5 at the 1998 U.S. Open, second at the 1998 PGA Championship).

Finished T7 at the PGA Championship, his second top-10 (second in 1998) in nine starts at the PGA. Second time in his career he posted two top-10s in majors (T5 at the 1998 U.S. Open, second at the 1998 PGA Championship). Booz Allen Classic: Continued strong play with a T2 finish at the Booz Allen Classic, five strokes behind champion Ben Curtis. With $330,00 paycheck, surpassed $1 million in season earnings for the first time since 2001.

Continued strong play with a T2 finish at the Booz Allen Classic, five strokes behind champion Ben Curtis. With $330,00 paycheck, surpassed $1 million in season earnings for the first time since 2001. U.S. Open Championship: 36-hole leader at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot GC at 1-under 139, but weekend rounds of 76-73 dropped him to T6. First top-10 in a major since a T10 at the 2001 Masters Tournament.

36-hole leader at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot GC at 1-under 139, but weekend rounds of 76-73 dropped him to T6. First top-10 in a major since a T10 at the 2001 Masters Tournament. Shell Houston Open: In his fourth start of season, finished third at the Shell Houston Open for his first top-10 of the season.

2005 Season

Playing with Past Champion status, earned a fourth-place finish at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson, one shot out of three-way playoff won by Geoff Ogilvy over Mark Calcavecchia and Kevin Na.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: After finishing 162nd on the final money list, returned to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and finished T42.

2004 Season

Lost his fully-exempt card for the first time since the 1997 season after finishing 151st on the 2004 PGA TOUR money list and seeing his three-year exemption for winning the 2001 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship expire.

John Deere Classic: Lone top-10 was a T4 at the 2004 John Deere Classic with wife, Nicki, on the bag.

2003 Season

Placed 189th on the 2003 TOUR money list, his lowest finish since he joined the TOUR in 1994. Did not post a top-10 for the first time in his first 10 years on TOUR, with his best showing a T18 in his first start of the season, at the Phoenix Open. Was tied for third through 36 holes at TPC Scottsdale after he shot a 9-under 62 (10 birdies, one bogey).

2002 Season

Finished in the top 100 on the money list for the seventh time in his nine-year TOUR career, with his lone top-10 coming at the Verizon Byron Nelson Classic (T6).

2001 Season

Won first PGA TOUR title since the 1996 Motorola Western Open, defeating Pierre Fulke, 2 and 1, in 36-hole final of World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Earned way to $1 million by defeating (in order) Padraig Harrington, Scott Verplank, Justin Leonard, Nick O'Hern, Toru Taniguchi and Fulke. Third career victory jumped him from 91st to No. 47 in Official World Golf Ranking. Had not made a cut in TOUR event since July 2000. Win was his first in 89 starts.

2000 Season

For the first time in three years, managed to finish among top-10 only once–a T4 at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans. Shot up the leaderboard on the final day with an 8-under 64 at English Turn G&CC. After that performance, could only muster seven sub-par rounds out of 30, missing his final four cuts of the year.

1999 Season

Broke through for his first top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Was within striking distance of leader David Duval after the third round, but a Sunday, 2-over 74 at TPC Sawgrass left him T6.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Was T10 in his home state, at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

Was T10 in his home state, at the Greater Milwaukee Open. U.S. Open Championship: Finished fifth at U.S. Open for a second consecutive year on the strength of a third-round 69, the only player under par that round.

1998 Season

Recovered from his previous-season's off year and turned in a strong campaign. In a limited schedule of 21 events, made 20 cuts. Played only four times after Aug. 1, due to birth of first child, and finished in top 10 each time. Had a career-best 10 top-10 finishes and 12 top-25s. Won the Wisconsin State Open by 11 strokes.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Followed second-place finish at PGA Championship with another runner-up showing, at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

Followed second-place finish at PGA Championship with another runner-up showing, at the Greater Milwaukee Open. PGA Championship: Tied for the third-round lead with Vijay Singh at PGA Championship, and his closing 70 left him two strokes shy of Singh.

Tied for the third-round lead with Vijay Singh at PGA Championship, and his closing 70 left him two strokes shy of Singh. GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Turned in back-to-back 65s on the weekend at the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic, to T5.

Turned in back-to-back 65s on the weekend at the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic, to T5. Bay Hill Invitational: Was tied for second through 54 holes of the Bay Hill Invitational but couldn't put any pressure on eventual-winner Ernie Els when he shot a Sunday 73 to T6.

1997 Season

Struggled throughout the season and dropped 126 places on the money list from the previous year, to No. 130. Lone top 10 was a T7 at the Quad City Classic, shooting four sub-70 rounds (69-68-67-66).

Phoenix Open: Had his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one, at the Phoenix Open in the final round on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale.

Had his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one, at the Phoenix Open in the final round on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale. Accenture World Championship of Golf: Finished T5 in the eight-player field at the unofficial Accenture World Championship of Golf at Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Ga.

1996 Season

Impressive season included seven top-10s, all either firsts, seconds or thirds. Earned $1,383,739 to finish fourth on money list. Also T2 at NEC World Series of Golf, third at United Airlines Hawaiian Open, Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic and the TOUR Championship; and T3 in front of home state fans at Greater Milwaukee Open.

The Presidents Cup: Was 2-3 in The Presidents Cup.

Was 2-3 in The Presidents Cup. Motorola Western Open: Won again at Motorola Western Open, with an eight-stroke victory.

Won again at Motorola Western Open, with an eight-stroke victory. Kemper Open: First PGA TOUR victory came at Kemper Open, where he moved to within one stroke of Jay Williamson's lead with third-round 65 and closed with 68 for three-stroke victory.

First PGA TOUR victory came at Kemper Open, where he moved to within one stroke of Jay Williamson's lead with third-round 65 and closed with 68 for three-stroke victory. Dunhill Cup team: Had a perfect 5-0 record on victorious Dunhill Cup team.

1995 Season

Capitalized on weekend rounds of 69-69 at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge to finish solo fourth at the Nestle Invitational in Orlando. A month later, shot a third-round 66 at the Kmart Greater Greensboro Open and went on to T7.

Buick Challenge: Final top-10 was a T8 at the Buick Challenge in October.

Final top-10 was a T8 at the Buick Challenge in October. Doral-Ryder Open: First top-10 of the campaign came at the Doral-Ryder Open, solo-ninth outside Miami.

1994 Season

Added a T6 in September at the Bell Canadian Open (his second consecutive top-10 in the event) and then picked up a T4 at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic, three shots behind winner Rick Fehr. Finished 50th on the money list, fourth among rookies.

Canon Greater Hartford Open: Was T3 at Canon Greater Hartford Open on the strength of three consecutive 67s after opening with a 70 at TPC River Highlands.

Was T3 at Canon Greater Hartford Open on the strength of three consecutive 67s after opening with a 70 at TPC River Highlands. Northern Telecom Open: Finished T2 in his second event as a TOUR member, at the Northern Telecom Open. Shot four rounds in the 60s at Tucson National GC and Starr Pass GC but still fell two shots shy of winner Andrew Magee.

1993 Season

Canadian PGA Championship: Won the Canadian PGA Championship later in the season.

Won the Canadian PGA Championship later in the season. Canadian Open: Received a sponsor's exemption to play in the Canadian Open and made the most of his opportunity, opening 66-69 at Glen Abbey GC to take the 36-hole lead by three shots over Brad Bryant. Dropped into a solo-second position following the third round, a stroke behind Bryant but fell to T4 with a Sunday 75.

1992 Season

Ben Hogan Greater Greenville Classic: In his lone Korn Ferry Tour start, was T30 at the Greater Greenville Open.

1991 Season

Made 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts. His top finish was a T5 at the Shreveport Open in Louisiana. Finished 85th on the money list.

1990 Season

Ben Hogan Dakota Dunes Open: In his first career Korn Ferry Tour start, at the Dakota Dunes Open, he opened with an 8-under 64 and went on to T2 at the South Dakota event, a stroke behind winner Kim Young.

In his first career Korn Ferry Tour start, at the Dakota Dunes Open, he opened with an 8-under 64 and went on to T2 at the South Dakota event, a stroke behind winner Kim Young. Victoria Open: Picked up his first professional victory, at the Victoria Open on the Canadian Tour.

Amateur Highlights

All-American selection at University of Illinois in 1988-89.

