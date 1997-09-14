Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1993

International Victories (1)

1999 Victor Chandler British Masters [Eur]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2000 Lost to Tiger Woods, PGA Championship

Personal

Introduced to golf by aunt and uncle, then spent time at Big Tee Golf Center in Buena Park, Calif., where he picked up range balls and in return was allowed to hit them back out. At age 11 began taking lessons from legendary Eddie Merrins, the long time head pro at Bel Air CC in Los Angeles. Father, Jerry, who owned a gas station, would drive son every Sunday for 7 a.m. lesson with Merrins, an hour from the May's home in La Habra. At age 16, qualified to play in 1985 Los Angeles Open.

Special Interests

Motorcycles, boats, hunting

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Did not compete in either a PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour event.

2012 Season

Made the cut in both of his starts during the year.

Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Improved on his Utah showing by finishing T35 at the Midwest Classic a few weeks later.

Improved on his Utah showing by finishing T35 at the Midwest Classic a few weeks later. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Finished T42 at the Utah Championship.

2011 Season

Made only eight combined starts. Was two for six in cuts made on the Korn Ferry Tour. Was one for two on the PGA TOUR.

Reno-Tahoe Open: T57 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

T57 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: A T30 at the Utah Championship was his best finish.

2010 Season

Made 10 cuts in the 25 Korn Ferry Tour events he started. Ended the year No. 89 on the money list.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: First top-10 of the season was a T5 at the Cox Classic, where he finished with a career-best 19-under total. Matched his career-low score with a 63 in the second round. Was one of nine players tied for third and one shot off the lead entering the final round. A 3-under 68 left him four back of eventual winner Martin Piller.

2009 Season

Ended the season No. 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after making the cut in 14 of his final 16 starts.

Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Made his fourth career Korn Ferry Tour hole-in-one, at the Fort Smith Classic. It was his third ace in the last two seasons, with the others coming in 2008, at the South Georgia Classic and the Knoxville Open. His four aces tie him with Brendon de Jonge for most Korn Ferry Tour holes-in-one in history.

Made his fourth career Korn Ferry Tour hole-in-one, at the Fort Smith Classic. It was his third ace in the last two seasons, with the others coming in 2008, at the South Georgia Classic and the Knoxville Open. His four aces tie him with Brendon de Jonge for most Korn Ferry Tour holes-in-one in history. Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Had only one top-10 during a season in which he was No. 3 in Total Birdies. Was T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with eight top-25 finishes and three top-10s.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: First-round 63 led to a T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

First-round 63 led to a T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Finished T9 at the Knoxville Open, where he also had his second ace of the season, holing a 219-yard 4-iron at the 16th hole in the third round.

Finished T9 at the Knoxville Open, where he also had his second ace of the season, holing a 219-yard 4-iron at the 16th hole in the third round. Bank of America Open: Thanks to a closing round, 8-under 64, posted his first top-10 finish of the season, at the Bank of America Open, finishing runner-up to Kris Blanks by one stroke. It represented the third runner-up finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career and vaulted him from No. 133 to No. 26 on the money list.

Thanks to a closing round, 8-under 64, posted his first top-10 finish of the season, at the Bank of America Open, finishing runner-up to Kris Blanks by one stroke. It represented the third runner-up finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career and vaulted him from No. 133 to No. 26 on the money list. South Georgia Classic: Had a hole-in-one on No. 15 with a 3-iron from 251 yards during the first round of the South Georgia Classic.

2007 Season

After earning TOUR card via the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, missed more than three months due to a back injury suffered while working out on a stationary bicycle during the week of the Nissan Open. Did not play again until the AT&T Classic in May and was limited to 16 events during the season. Granted Minor Medical Extension.

Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children: Recorded lone top-10 finish of the season with a T5 at the Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children in hometown of Las Vegas. Held a share of the first-round lead after posting a 9-under-par 63 at TPC Summerlin.

Recorded lone top-10 finish of the season with a T5 at the Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children in hometown of Las Vegas. Held a share of the first-round lead after posting a 9-under-par 63 at TPC Summerlin. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Made the cut in three of four starts, but a T12 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic was his only top-25.

2006 Season

Entered the season not having played on PGA TOUR since the 2003 EDS Byron Nelson Championship due to a back injury. Played in 21 events in on a Major Medical Extension.

B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: Best finish was runner-up at the B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort, his highest finish on TOUR since a loss to Tiger Woods in a playoff at the 2000 PGA Championship. Finished No. 141 on the money list.

2005 Season

Again did not play due to continued back injury.

2004 Season

Did not play due to rehabilitation from back injury.

2003 Season

Made six cuts in seven starts before injuring back on tee shot of 72nd hole of the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Did not play the rest of the season.

2002 Season

Fell out of the top 125 for the first time since 1999.

John Deere Classic: After opening with 72 in first round of John Deere Classic. Closing rounds of 66-70-64 moved him to T15, best effort of the 2002 season.

After opening with 72 in first round of John Deere Classic. Closing rounds of 66-70-64 moved him to T15, best effort of the 2002 season. Greater Milwaukee Open: Had a top-20 finish at the Greater Milwaukee Open (T17).

Had a top-20 finish at the Greater Milwaukee Open (T17). Kemper Insurance Open: Was one back of the lead through 54 holes at the Kemper Insurance Open. Final round 76 dropped him to T18.

Was one back of the lead through 54 holes at the Kemper Insurance Open. Final round 76 dropped him to T18. Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Had a top-20 finish at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open (T18).

Had a top-20 finish at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open (T18). Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Five rounds in the 60s at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic produced T16.

2001 Season

Early season play limited by back that stiffened after third round of Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Was forced to withdraw and diagnosed was two bulging discs in lower back. Cleared schedule to rest back in hopes of playing in the Masters. Took almost two months and returned to play a normal schedule the remainder of the year. Despite layoff, finished 94th in earnings and made 18 cuts in 25 starts. Had no top-10s, but tallied six top-25s.

Compaq Classic of New Orleans: Best showing of the year was T11 in the Compaq Classic of New Orleans.

2000 Season

Reno-Tahoe Open: Week following PGA, fulfilled commitment and played in Reno-Tahoe Open and finished third. This ended a stretch since the FedEx St. Jude Classic in which he earned $1,091,219 in six starts with two seconds and one third.

Week following PGA, fulfilled commitment and played in Reno-Tahoe Open and finished third. This ended a stretch since the FedEx St. Jude Classic in which he earned $1,091,219 in six starts with two seconds and one third. PGA Championship: Lost playoff to Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship at Valhalla GC. After opening with a 72, came back with 66-66-66. Paired with Woods in the final round, both players birdied 18. May drained a 15-footer to match Woods with a 31 on the back nine. In the three-hole playoff, May recorded three pars (4-4-5) while Woods birdied the first extra hole. In final three rounds, May produced 20 birdies and only two bogeys and shares the PGA Championship scoring record with Woods at 18-under-par 270.

Lost playoff to Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship at Valhalla GC. After opening with a 72, came back with 66-66-66. Paired with Woods in the final round, both players birdied 18. May drained a 15-footer to match Woods with a 31 on the back nine. In the three-hole playoff, May recorded three pars (4-4-5) while Woods birdied the first extra hole. In final three rounds, May produced 20 birdies and only two bogeys and shares the PGA Championship scoring record with Woods at 18-under-par 270. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Prior to PGA Championship recorded his first TOUR career top-10 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, a T2 with Chris DiMarco, one stroke behind Notah Begay III.

Prior to PGA Championship recorded his first TOUR career top-10 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, a T2 with Chris DiMarco, one stroke behind Notah Begay III. World Match Play Championship: Lost in second round of World Match Play Championship, 6 and 5, to Padraig Harrington.

1999 Season

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Was tied for 20th at World Golf Championships-American Express Championship.

Was tied for 20th at World Golf Championships-American Express Championship. Victor Chandler British Masters: Won the Victor Chandler British Masters on the European Tour. Trailed defending champion Colin Montgomerie by three strokes heading into final round but Montgomerie shot final-round 71 and May won by a stroke. Prior to victory at Duke's Course, had finished second 22 times as a professional around the world. During the season he posted 10 top-10s and finished 11th on the European Tour Order of Merit, the highest finish that season by an Amercan-born player.

1997 Season

Played European Tour (one top-10).

1996 Season

Played European Tour (0 top-10s).

1994 Season

Gained exempt status on TOUR by virtue of his fourth-place finish on the 1993 Korn Ferry Tour money list, where he had 11 top-10s, including two seconds.

1993 Season

Played in 28 Korn Ferry Tour events, making the cut in all but four. Recorded 11 top-10s, Finished fourth on the money list and secured his PGA TOUR card for 1994. Had two runner-up finishes. Also had three third-place finishes, a fourth, two T5s, a T6 and two T7s.

NIKE Ozarks Open: Finished runner-up at the Ozarks Open.

Finished runner-up at the Ozarks Open. NIKE Shreveport Open: Finished runner-up at the Shreveport Open.

Amateur Highlights