Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1990

1990 PGA TOUR Champions: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

1994 GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic

Additional Victories (2)

1989 Pine Tree Open

1989 Utah Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

1994 Defeated Tom Byrum, David Edwards, Yoshinori Mizumaki, David Ogrin, Mark Carnevale, GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic

2002 Lost to Justin Leonard, John Rollins, Bell Canadian Open

Personal

Didn't take first golf lesson until 1992. Was self-taught until then. First lesson was given to him by L.B. Floyd, father of Raymond Floyd. With a $93 bankroll and driving a van, gave mini-tours a try in 1989. Earned $96,000 in four months before going to PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Enjoys watching reruns of "The Sopranos" and enjoys college football, with North Carolina State as his favorite team.

Favorite movies are "The Color of Money" and "The Shawshank Redemption."

Special Interests

Fishing, movies, auto racing

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Playing out of the Major Medical Extension dating back to 2010, played in one event on the PGA TOUR, the Wyndham Championship, where he missed the cut. Will have one available event in the 2016-17 PGA TOUR season to earn $727,814 to clear the top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical category. Made six starts on PGA TOUR Champions with his best showing coming in July when he was T3 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

2015 Season

Playing on Major Medical Extension out of the Korn Ferry Tour Category, missed the cut in all four starts.

2014 Season

The Greenbrier Classic: Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR start, at The Greenbrier Classic.

Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Made one Champions Tour start, at the Senior PGA Championship. Missed the cut after rounds of 75-74.

2013 Season

Played in nine events on the Champions Tour, with a trio of top-20 finishes to his credit. Made six starts on the PGA TOUR and made three cuts. Opened with a 65 at The Greenbrier Classic before missing the 54-hole cut. It was his lowest score since a 65 at the 2007 Valero Texas Open. Open-qualified and finished T18 at the Greater Gwinnett Championship and open qualified and was T19 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Was also T20 at the Senior PGA Championship.

2012 Season

Made just two cuts in eight starts, worthy of $22,184. From the end of April through early June, missed the cut in each of the three Korn Ferry events in which he started. Earned conditional exemption for 2013 after securing the ninth position at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament. After he and Anders Forsbrand made birdies on the first extra hole, lost out on the eighth position with a bogey on the second extra hole. Also played eight times on the PGA TOUR and made two cuts (T70 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and T76 at the Travelers Championship) and made one cut on the Korn Ferry Tour (T62 at the News Sentinel Open).

SAS Championship: Turned 50 in mid-September and played in just one event, finishing T25 in his Champions Tour debut, at the SAS Championship in October.

2011 Season

Did not play on PGA TOUR and missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.

2010 Season

Had shoulder surgery and did not play on the PGA TOUR.

2009 Season

Played six events on the PGA TOUR, making two cuts with a season-best T18 at the Buick Open his best showing. Also made seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, posting three top-25 finishes.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Posted three sub-70 rounds in the final three rounds of the six-round PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to secure his card for the 2010 season.

2008 Season

Made nine starts each on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour.

2007 Season

John Deere Classic: Held the first-round lead at the John Deere Classic before finishing T6. Top-10 finish was his first on the PGA TOUR since the 2004 Funai Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort.

2005 Season

Fell out of the top-125 in 2005 for the first time in six seasons.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Lone top-10 of the 2005 season, a T8, came in his 14th start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2004 Season

Finished in the top-125 for the fifth straight season and 12th time in 15-year TOUR career.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Second top-10 finish of the season, a T10 finish at the Funai Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, did not come until late October. He collected $93,100 and improved his season earnings to $689,203, good enough to secure his card for the 2005 season.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Recorded seven straight birdies (Nos. 15-3) during the first round of the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee to tie the top mark of the season.

B.C. Open: Posted first top-10 of the season at the B.C. Open in July, thanks to four rounds in the 60s for only the fourth time in his career.

Posted first top-10 of the season at the B.C. Open in July, thanks to four rounds in the 60s for only the fourth time in his career. Ford Championship at Doral: Finished T11 at the Ford Championship at Doral after closing with 65.

2003 Season

Posted consecutive top-20 finishes late in the year–T17 at Valero Texas Open and T19 at Southern Farm Bureau Classic–to help him secure his card for the 2004 season.

Buick Open: His lone top-10 was a T6 at the Buick Open, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. First top-10 since a playoff loss to John Rollins at the 2002 Bell Canadian Open.

2002 Season

Continued a four-year progression of earning more money than the previous year with a career-high $813,230 in earnings. Posted back-to-back top-10s on the PGA TOUR for only the second time in his career and first since 1991 (T5-Greater Milwaukee Open, T8-Canadian Open) with a T9 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and a T5 at the Advil Western Open.

Bell Canadian Open: Lost in three-man playoff at Bell Canadian Open when John Rollins birdied the first extra hole. T2 was best finish on TOUR since his 1994 playoff victory and the only runner-up finish of his 13-year career. Made double bogey on the final hole of regulation to force the playoff with Rollins and Justin Leonard.

2001 Season

Turned in best season on TOUR since 1994 when he finished No. 58. Two top-10s and one top-15 in last five starts left him at No. 80 on money list and secured his TOUR card for another season. Made $345,450 of his $657,580 during that period.

2000 Season

John Deere Classic: T8 at the John Deere Classic after posting four rounds in the 60s for the first time in his career in a single tournament.

Bay Hill Invitational: Finished T4 at the Bay Hill Invitational for the best effort of the season.

1999 Season

Finished out of the top-125 on the money list for the first time since joining the TOUR in 1990, with 139th-place ranking. Forced to earn full playing privileges for the 2000 season through third-place finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1998 Season

Was 86th on the final money list with $346,563.

1997 Season

Finished right on the number of 125th on the final money list to earn playing privileges for 1998.

1996 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Made history for second time at U.S. Open. Appeared on way to missing the cut after playing first 27 holes 7-over par. Posted a 29 on back nine at Oakland Hills to easily qualify for final two rounds. The 29 was made possible with a birdie on hole 11, eagle on 12 and birdies from 13 through 15.

1995 Season

U.S. Open Championship: During U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, became first player to shoot 29 in U.S. Open for nine holes. Moved from 46th-place tie to fourth on final day after posting 36-29–65 to finish four strokes behind Corey Pavin. Birdied holes 11-14, 16 and 17.

1994 Season

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Lone PGA TOUR victory came at rain-shortened GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Birdied the final two holes in regulation to join in TOUR-record, six-man playoff. Birdied first extra hole to defeat David Edwards, Tom Byrum, Mark Carnevale, David Ogrin and Yoshinori Mizumaki.

1989 Season

Winner of Pine Tree Open in Birmingham, Ala., and the Utah Open.

