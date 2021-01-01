|
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Neal Lancaster
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
September 13, 1962
Birthday
58
AGE
Smithfield, North Carolina
Birthplace
Smithfield, North Carolina
Residence
Wife, Ashley; Gabrielle Ann, Elizabeth Grace
Family
1985
Turned Pro
$6,830,019
Career Earnings
Smithfield, NC, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Additional Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Playing out of the Major Medical Extension dating back to 2010, played in one event on the PGA TOUR, the Wyndham Championship, where he missed the cut. Will have one available event in the 2016-17 PGA TOUR season to earn $727,814 to clear the top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical category. Made six starts on PGA TOUR Champions with his best showing coming in July when he was T3 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.
2015 Season
Playing on Major Medical Extension out of the Korn Ferry Tour Category, missed the cut in all four starts.
2014 Season
2013 Season
Played in nine events on the Champions Tour, with a trio of top-20 finishes to his credit. Made six starts on the PGA TOUR and made three cuts. Opened with a 65 at The Greenbrier Classic before missing the 54-hole cut. It was his lowest score since a 65 at the 2007 Valero Texas Open. Open-qualified and finished T18 at the Greater Gwinnett Championship and open qualified and was T19 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
2012 Season
Made just two cuts in eight starts, worthy of $22,184. From the end of April through early June, missed the cut in each of the three Korn Ferry events in which he started. Earned conditional exemption for 2013 after securing the ninth position at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament. After he and Anders Forsbrand made birdies on the first extra hole, lost out on the eighth position with a bogey on the second extra hole. Also played eight times on the PGA TOUR and made two cuts (T70 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and T76 at the Travelers Championship) and made one cut on the Korn Ferry Tour (T62 at the News Sentinel Open).
2011 Season
Did not play on PGA TOUR and missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.
2010 Season
Had shoulder surgery and did not play on the PGA TOUR.
2009 Season
Played six events on the PGA TOUR, making two cuts with a season-best T18 at the Buick Open his best showing. Also made seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, posting three top-25 finishes.
2008 Season
Made nine starts each on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour.
2007 Season
2005 Season
Fell out of the top-125 in 2005 for the first time in six seasons.
2004 Season
Finished in the top-125 for the fifth straight season and 12th time in 15-year TOUR career.
2003 Season
Posted consecutive top-20 finishes late in the year–T17 at Valero Texas Open and T19 at Southern Farm Bureau Classic–to help him secure his card for the 2004 season.
2002 Season
Continued a four-year progression of earning more money than the previous year with a career-high $813,230 in earnings. Posted back-to-back top-10s on the PGA TOUR for only the second time in his career and first since 1991 (T5-Greater Milwaukee Open, T8-Canadian Open) with a T9 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and a T5 at the Advil Western Open.
2001 Season
Turned in best season on TOUR since 1994 when he finished No. 58. Two top-10s and one top-15 in last five starts left him at No. 80 on money list and secured his TOUR card for another season. Made $345,450 of his $657,580 during that period.
2000 Season
1999 Season
Finished out of the top-125 on the money list for the first time since joining the TOUR in 1990, with 139th-place ranking. Forced to earn full playing privileges for the 2000 season through third-place finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
1998 Season
Was 86th on the final money list with $346,563.
1997 Season
Finished right on the number of 125th on the final money list to earn playing privileges for 1998.
1996 Season
1995 Season
1994 Season
1989 Season
Winner of Pine Tree Open in Birmingham, Ala., and the Utah Open.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE