Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1991

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

1996 Lost to Fred Funk, B.C. Open

Special Interests

Sports, music

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Did not make a start on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour.

2008 Season

Made four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T30 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, where he shot four sub-par rounds, his only made cut. Finished T72 at The Honda Classic, his only PGA TOUR start.

2007 Season

In nine tournaments, only made cut since the 2005 season was a T25 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2006 Season

Made just two Korn Ferry Tour start and one PGA TOUR start. Missed the cut in all three.

2005 Season

Made the cut in just four of his 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a T28 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic his best showing of the season.

2004 Season

Played a limited schedule after the first half of the Korn Ferry Tour season when he made the cut in two of 11 starts. Qualified for the U.S. Open but missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills. Was T33 at the Booz Allen Classic the following week.

2003 Season

Made the cut in five of 18 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour. His T12 at the Clearwater Classic was his sole top-25 finish of the season.

2002 Season

Finished No. 198 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $101,330. Made the cut in nine of 30 tournaments. Failed to crack the top 25 during the season. Best finish was a T28 at the Bell Canadian Open.

2001 Season

Ironman made 16 cuts and two top-25s in 36 starts. His 36 events tied Neal Lancaster for most starts. Earnings of $386,088 (130th on money list) were second-most of his career.

John Deere Classic: Top finish was third at the John Deere Classic, two strokes behind champion David Gossett. Finish was worth $190,400, the largest paycheck of his career.

2000 Season

Enjoyed most lucrative year of his PGA TOUR career, with $464,480 in earnings.

1999 Season

Posted his only top-10 finishes of the year during an impressive two-week period–a T5 at the John Deere Classic and T6 at Canon Greater Hartford Open. Finished 135th on the money list in 1999, and then was 15th at PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament to earn status for the 2000 season.

1998 Season

Lost his card after finishing 147th on the final money list but was fifth at the PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament to return to the TOUR in 1999.

NIKE Lakeland Classic: Only appearance on the 1998 Korn Ferry Tour was a T4 at the Lakeland Classic.

1996 Season

Played in 26 tournaments and finished 110th on the money list.

B.C. Open: Best chance for victory came during rainy week at B.C. Open. Held a two-stroke advantage after two rounds and shared 54-hole lead with Fred Funk. After heavy rain washed out final round, lost to Funk on first hole of playoff.

1995 Season

In 18 PGA TOUR starts, best finish was a third at the Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic. Had six top-25s. Was 134th on the money list.

1994 Season

First joined PGA TOUR after finishing T4 at 1993 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Entered 29 tournaments, with his top performance a fourth at the Southwestern Bell Colonial. Was 132nd on the money list.

1993 Season

Spent three years on Korn Ferry Tour (1991-93) in which he recorded four second-place finishes finishes–1991 Wichita Charity Classic, 1992 Permian Basin Open, 1992 Fresno Open and 1993 New England Classic.

