Pete Jordan
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
June 10, 1964
Birthday
57
AGE
Elmhurst, Illinois
Birthplace
Fountain Hills, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Kelly; Ryan (11/26/91), Peyton Ashley (7/14/94), Max Hunter (2/24/98)
Family
Texas Christian University (1986)
College
1986
Turned Pro
$2,343,649
Career Earnings
Westmont, IL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Did not make a start on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour.
2008 Season
Made four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T30 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, where he shot four sub-par rounds, his only made cut. Finished T72 at The Honda Classic, his only PGA TOUR start.
2007 Season
In nine tournaments, only made cut since the 2005 season was a T25 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
2006 Season
Made just two Korn Ferry Tour start and one PGA TOUR start. Missed the cut in all three.
2005 Season
Made the cut in just four of his 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a T28 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic his best showing of the season.
2004 Season
Played a limited schedule after the first half of the Korn Ferry Tour season when he made the cut in two of 11 starts. Qualified for the U.S. Open but missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills. Was T33 at the Booz Allen Classic the following week.
2003 Season
Made the cut in five of 18 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour. His T12 at the Clearwater Classic was his sole top-25 finish of the season.
2002 Season
Finished No. 198 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $101,330. Made the cut in nine of 30 tournaments. Failed to crack the top 25 during the season. Best finish was a T28 at the Bell Canadian Open.
2001 Season
Ironman made 16 cuts and two top-25s in 36 starts. His 36 events tied Neal Lancaster for most starts. Earnings of $386,088 (130th on money list) were second-most of his career.
2000 Season
Enjoyed most lucrative year of his PGA TOUR career, with $464,480 in earnings.
1999 Season
Posted his only top-10 finishes of the year during an impressive two-week period–a T5 at the John Deere Classic and T6 at Canon Greater Hartford Open. Finished 135th on the money list in 1999, and then was 15th at PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament to earn status for the 2000 season.
1998 Season
Lost his card after finishing 147th on the final money list but was fifth at the PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament to return to the TOUR in 1999.
1996 Season
Played in 26 tournaments and finished 110th on the money list.
1995 Season
In 18 PGA TOUR starts, best finish was a third at the Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic. Had six top-25s. Was 134th on the money list.
1994 Season
First joined PGA TOUR after finishing T4 at 1993 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Entered 29 tournaments, with his top performance a fourth at the Southwestern Bell Colonial. Was 132nd on the money list.
1993 Season
Spent three years on Korn Ferry Tour (1991-93) in which he recorded four second-place finishes finishes–1991 Wichita Charity Classic, 1992 Permian Basin Open, 1992 Fresno Open and 1993 New England Classic.
Amateur Highlights