Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (47th), All-Time Money List (31st)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1991

1991 PGA TOUR: 1994

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2000 SEI Pennsylvania Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1997 NIKE Ozarks Open

International Victories (1)

2006 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship [Eur]

Additional Victories (3)

1996 Quebec Open [Can]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

2001 Defeated David Duval, Buick Challenge

National Teams

2003, 2005 The Presidents Cup

2004, 2006 Ryder Cup

Personal

The Norma DiMarco Tee Up For Life Tournament, named after his mother who died of a heart attack in July 2006, has raised more than $4 million for children with cancer. Donations have been made to the American Cancer Society to support projects like "Reach Out for Cancer Kids," college scholarships and a research endowment. According to the American Cancer Society, the Norma DiMarco Tee Up For Life Tournament is the largest fund-raiser of its kind in the nation.

Played on same college team at the University of Florida with TOUR member Dudley Hart.

Special Interests

Family, sports, heart and cancer philanthropy

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

The Ally Challenge: Carded the best final-round score, a 7-under 65, and improved from T32 to T4 at The Ally Challenge. It was his best finish in 35 starts on PGA TOUR Champions and fourth top-10 overall.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Posted a pair of T6 finishes (U.S. Senior Open, SAS Championship) and finished 47th in the Charles Schwab Cup in his first full season on PGA TOUR Champions.

SAS Championship: Closed with a 67 at the SAS Championship and finished T6 at 10-under, matching his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions.

2018 Season

Made six appearances in his first year on PGA TOUR Champions. His best finish was T63 at the Shaw Charity Classic.

2014 Season

Made one cut in seven PGA TOUR starts. Did not record a top-25. Had recorded at least two top-25 finishes each season since 1998 (1998-2013). Hosted a radio show called "oPINionated" on Sirius/XM Radio.

2013 Season

Made five of 11 cuts on the PGA TOUR, with one top-10. Finished No. 190 in the FedExCup standings and then went on to play in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Didn't improve his 2013-14 status.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished solo ninth at the Reno-Tahoe Open for his first top-10 finish since the 2012 John Deere Classic (T8).

2012 Season

Finished the Regular Season No. 135 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the PGA TOUR Playoffs.

John Deere Classic: Posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic, the first time he had done that since the 2009 Frys.com Open. Finished T8 in Illinois. It was his first top-10 finish since a T10 at the 2010 Reno-Tahoe Open. Started birdie-eagle in the final round, but back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 11 and 12 pulled him back and out of contention.

2011 Season

Failed to record a top-10 finish for only the third time in 16 full seasons on the PGA TOUR but finished inside the top 125 on the official money list (No. 113) for the first time since the 2007 season. Matching T11 finishes represented the best of his six top-25 finishes.

The Greenbrier Classic: Finished T11 at the Greenbrier Classic.

2010 Season

Despite making the cut in his last 14 starts of the season, finished outside of the top 125 on the money list for the third consecutive season.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Son Cristian caddied for Chris at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic.

2009 Season

Made 19 of 29 cuts, but did not have any top-10 finishes for the first time in a season since 1996.

2008 Season

Finished outside of the top 125 (No. 146) in a full season for the first time since his second season on the PGA TOUR in 1995, but still managed to surpass $20 million in career earnings.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Posted a 9-under 63 in the third round of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to sit just one shot behind 54-hole leader Marc Turnesa. It was his best round on TOUR since a third-round 62 of the 2003 Phoenix Open. Posted a final-round 73 for his only top-10 finish of the year (T10).

2007 Season

Finished 107th on the money list, his lowest standing since 1998 when he finished 111th. Underwent successful left shoulder surgery for a bone spur on September 12 and took the rest of the season off.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Recorded his first top-10 of the PGA TOUR season with a T4 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, his third top-10 in four years in Akron. It was his first top-10 since his runner-up finish at the 2006 Open Championship.

2006 Season

Finished out of the top 30 (53rd) on the money list for the first time since 1999.

Ryder Cup: Made his second consecutive Ryder Cup team and had a 0-3-1 record.

2005 Season

Finished a career-best seventh on the money list, earning career-high $3,562,548 and qualified for his sixth consecutive TOUR Championship.

The Presidents Cup: Hero for the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup squad, posting a 4-0-1 record. Clinched the matches with a 13-foot birdie putt to win 1-up over Stuart Appleby in Singles. Recorded an ace in Saturday morning foursome matches with a 7-iron from 187 yards on No. 7. Hole-in-one was second in Presidents Cup history (David Frost, 1994).

2004 Season

Ryder Cup: Collected 2Â½ points at Oakland Hills, the most points for the U.S. Team at the Ryder Cup, with his 2-1-1 record.

2003 Season

Did not win for the first time since 1999, but racked up 10 top-10s to tie career best. Ranked third in Putting Average at 1.723.

The Presidents Cup: Played for the United States at The Presidents Cup in South Africa.

2002 Season

Phoenix Open: Won for third consecutive season, capturing the Phoenix Open with rounds of 68-64-66-69. Four-shot lead with eight to play evaporated with a double bogey and two bogeys (Nos. 11-13). Recovered with a birdie on par-3 16th hole that provided one-shot margin of victory over Kaname Yokoo and Kenny Perry.

2001 Season

Won once and had nine other top-10s to crack the single-season $2-million mark for the first time ($2,595,201). In 29 starts, never went more than five events without a top-10.

Buick Challenge: At the Buick Challenge, was one stroke off the lead after 36 holes. After a third-round 71, rebounded by making a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to shoot 65 and force a playoff with David Duval at 21-under-par 267. Proceeded to make par on the first extra hole to win on TOUR for the second consecutive season.

2000 Season

For the first time in his career finished in the top 30 on the money list on the strength of five top-10s and a victory. Made more than $1 million in a single season for the first time in his career ($1,842,221).

THE TOUR Championship: At the TOUR Championship, he finished T18.

At the TOUR Championship, he finished T18. SEI Pennsylvania Classic: Was one of nine first-time winners on the PGA TOUR with his victory at the inaugural SEI Pennsylvania Classic. Won in record fashion with a six-stroke victory over five players. $576,000 payday put him over $1.4 million for the season, jumped him to 16th on TOUR money list and secured a spot in the TOUR Championship. Victory on the PGA TOUR came in his 159th career start. Also had two T2 finishes.

1999 Season

Posted three top-10s, including a second and a third.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Closed the year with best finish in his first five seasons on TOUR, a second at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic.

1998 Season

Manufactured a pair of top-10s in the fall to help retain his playing privileges in consecutive weeks.

B.C. Open: T9 at B.C. Open.

1997 Season

Returned to the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing 86th at the Qualifying Tournament. Made the cut in 23 of 27 starts and had 15 top-25 and eight top-10 finishes. Finished third on the season money list to earn exempt status for the 1998 PGA TOUR.

NIKE San Jose Open: T2 at the San Jose Open.

1994 Season

Rookie year on PGA TOUR an impressive one as he finished eighth in rookie earnings. Pair of back-to-back top-10s, a T3 and a solo fourth finish helped him retain exempt status.

New England Classic: Solo fourth in New England Classic.

1993 Season

Earned playing privileges on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished ninth in earnings. Made the cut in 19 of 29 starts and had 15 top-25 and 10 top-10 finishes.

NIKE South Carolina Classic: Tied for second at the South Carolina Classic.

1992 Season

Winner of Canadian Order of Merit. Also led Canadian Tour with 69.52 stroke average.

1991 Season

Korn Ferry Tour member, finishing 53rd with $23,333. Made the cut in 13 of 29 starts with four top-10 finishes.

Ben Hogan Wichita Charity Classic: T4 at the Wichita Charity Classic.

Amateur Highlights