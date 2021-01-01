Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Champions Points List (9), All-Time Money List (54th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2009

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (8)

2009 Senior PGA Championship

Senior PGA Championship

Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf, Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay

Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn

AT&T Championship, Allianz Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1998 NIKE Greater Austin Open

International Victories (1)

1989 Bell's Scottish Open [Eur]

Additional Victories (2)

1989 Bell's Scottish Open

Bell's Scottish Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-2)

2010 Lost to Mark O'Meara, Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship

Lost to Mark O'Meara, Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship

Lost to Willie Wood, Dick's Sporting Goods Open

Defeated Olin Browne, Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn

Personal

Was planning to be a stockbroker before turning to golf as a profession.

Won the 2003 Southern Arizona Open with daughter Christy caddying.

As a 14-year-old he and a friend hiked the Pacific Crest Trail from Lake Tahoe to Yosemite National Park, a distance of 210 miles. The trip took the pair three weeks.

Gave up golf in 1996 and invested in the construction of speculation homes at Troon North in Scottsdale.

Credits teacher Mike Mitchell with rebuilding his golf swing and making him a better player.

Special Interests

Sports, wine, reading, politics, motorcycles

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Posted four top-25 finishes in 20 starts during the 2019 season. His T7 finish at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge was a season-best and finished No. 67 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

2018 Season

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Allen and partner John Daly carded the tournament's best score at the par-54 Top of the Rock, an 8-under 46, and they led after two rounds at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. The team went on to finish T5 at 20-under, four shots behind winners Paul Broadhurst/Kirk Triplett.

2017 Season

Slipped from 14th to 46th on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list and failed to earn a spot in the final Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the first time since joining the Tour full time in 2010. Had just one top-10 finish, the fewest he's had in a season on Tour and it did not come until September.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: A second-round 8-under-par 64 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his low round of the year, had him on the leaderboard after two rounds, but a final-round 73 led to a T18 finish.

A second-round 8-under-par 64 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his low round of the year, had him on the leaderboard after two rounds, but a final-round 73 led to a T18 finish. JAPAN AIRLINES Championship: Finished T9 at the inaugural JAPAN AIRLINES Championship in September, his first top-10 finish since he was T2 at the 2016 Shaw Charity Classic.

2016 Season

Was one of 14 players on PGA TOUR Champions to surpass the $1 million mark in season earnings with $1,021,200. It marked the seventh consecutive year he had earned over $1 million in a season on Tour.

Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Teamed with Patrick Fernandez from The First Tee of Phoenix to win the pro-junior competition in a scorecard playoff at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in September.

Shaw Charity Classic: Posted rounds of 64-63 on the weekend at the Shaw Charity Classic in September to tie Bernhard Langer for second place, two strokes behind champion Carlos Franco in Calgary.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Parlayed a 2-under-par 68 in the final round at the U.S. Senior Open into a fifth place finish in August.

Parlayed a 2-under-par 68 in the final round at the U.S. Senior Open into a fifth place finish in August. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Added a second top-10 finish to his resume in July when he finished T8 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

Added a second top-10 finish to his resume in July when he finished T8 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Converted an 18-foot birdie putt on the 54th hole to help himself and teammate Woody Austin prevail by one stroke over the team of David Frost and Roger Chapman at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April. After Chapman saw his chip for birdie from 25-feet lip out, Allen sank his putt for his eighth career title and first since 2014.

2015 Season

Streak of years with at least one victory snapped at three and turned in his best efforts of the campaign at the beginning and end of the season. Performed well in 2015 in the state of Texas.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was the 54-hole leader at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and battled Bernhard Langer and eventual-winner Billy Andrade down the stretch before eventually finishing third overall, two shy of the playoff. A pair of bogeys on the back nine proved his undoing, including one at No. 17.

San Antonio Championship: In October, was T3 in defense of his San Antonio Championship title after sharing the 36-hole lead at TPC San Antonio with Scott McCarron.

In October, was T3 in defense of his San Antonio Championship title after sharing the 36-hole lead at TPC San Antonio with Scott McCarron. Boeing Classic: Was briefly in contention in the final round at the Boeing Classic before closing with a 2-over-par back nine to finish T9.

Was briefly in contention in the final round at the Boeing Classic before closing with a 2-over-par back nine to finish T9. Shaw Charity Classic: Three rounds in the 60s led to a T5 in Calgary at the Shaw Charity Classic.

Three rounds in the 60s led to a T5 in Calgary at the Shaw Charity Classic. Regions Tradition: Continued to master Shoal Creek at the Regions Tradition. Finished T5 in May in Birmingham for his fifth consecutive top-10 finish. It was also his sixth consecutive top-10 in the event. Rebounded from a 2-over-par 74 Saturday with a bogey-free, 4-under-par 68 Sunday.

Insperity Invitational: In May, was the 36-hole leader at the Insperity Invitational but an even-par 72 in the final round left him T4, one stroke out of a playoff.

In May, was the 36-hole leader at the Insperity Invitational but an even-par 72 in the final round left him T4, one stroke out of a playoff. ACE Group Classic: Was ninth at The ACE Group Classic in Naples.

Was ninth at The ACE Group Classic in Naples. Allianz Championship: In early February, T3 in defense of his Allianz Championship title, the best performance by a defending champion in event history. Made two eagles and 14 birdies during the week to earn $20,000 for the Moaberry Family Foundation. Money went to Boca Regional Medical Center's Toppel Family Place Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

2014 Season

Won the first and last full-field events of the season and claimed multiple titles for the third consecutive year. Eclipsed the $1.4-million mark in single-season earnings and has been over seven figures in yearly earnings for five straight Champions Tour years.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed his campaign with a T9 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, his fourth top-10 finish in five appearances in the season-ending event.

Closed his campaign with a T9 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, his fourth top-10 finish in five appearances in the season-ending event. AT&T Championship: Added a second win in the season's final full-field event when he closed with three birdies in his final four holes to overtake Marco Dawson and win the AT&T Championship for his seventh career victory. Drained a 30-footer for birdie at No. 16 to tie Dawson and then took the lead for good with a 5-foot birdie at No. 18.

Added a second win in the season's final full-field event when he closed with three birdies in his final four holes to overtake Marco Dawson and win the AT&T Championship for his seventh career victory. Drained a 30-footer for birdie at No. 16 to tie Dawson and then took the lead for good with a 5-foot birdie at No. 18. Encompass Championship: Found himself in contention down the stretch at the Encompass Championship outside Chicago. Despite making birdies on three of the last four holes, came up one stroke short of Tom Lehman at North Shore CC. The T2 effort came after three consecutive sub-70 rounds.

Found himself in contention down the stretch at the Encompass Championship outside Chicago. Despite making birdies on three of the last four holes, came up one stroke short of Tom Lehman at North Shore CC. The T2 effort came after three consecutive sub-70 rounds. Principal Charity Classic: In June, had two other chances for victory. Nearly earned a berth in the Tom Pernice, Jr.-Doug Garwood playoff at The Principal Charity Classic but just missed a birdie opportunity from 25 feet on No. 18 and was T3 in Iowa.

In June, had two other chances for victory. Nearly earned a berth in the Tom Pernice, Jr.-Doug Garwood playoff at The Principal Charity Classic but just missed a birdie opportunity from 25 feet on No. 18 and was T3 in Iowa. Regions Tradition: Was T9 at the Regions Tradition, the fourth consecutive year he's been a top-10 finisher at Shoal Creek, and it marked the fifth consecutive time he's finished in the top 10 in the Regions event.

Was T9 at the Regions Tradition, the fourth consecutive year he's been a top-10 finisher at Shoal Creek, and it marked the fifth consecutive time he's finished in the top 10 in the Regions event. Toshiba Classic: A month after winning in Boca Raton, was T5 at the Toshiba Classic. Worked himself among the leaders after a final-round 67 but ended two shots behind Fred Couples.

A month after winning in Boca Raton, was T5 at the Toshiba Classic. Worked himself among the leaders after a final-round 67 but ended two shots behind Fred Couples. Allianz Championship: In early February, defeated Duffy Waldorf with a birdie-4 on the second playoff hole to win the Allianz Championship in Boca Raton. Became the fourth player to shoot 60 in an opening round and go on to win (Bruce Fleisher at the 2002 RJR Championship, Tom Purtzer at the 2004 Toshiba Classic and Nick Price at the 2011 Toshiba Classic) and also the seventh of 10 players overall to do so in Champions Tour history. His 12-under 60 in the opening round of the Allianz event was a first in Champions Tour annals and included 10 birdies and an eagle on the Old Course at Broken Sound. Round bested Rocco Mediate's 61 in the second round in 2013, making it the lowest 18-hole round in Allianz Championship history. The win in Boca Raton, coupled with his overtime victory in the fall of 2013 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn, made him the first player since Denis Watson (2007 Boeing Classic and the 2008 AT&T Champions Classic) to claim consecutive titles in playoffs.

2013 Season

Won multiple events and was among the top five in more than a third of his 24 starts (nine times.)

Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: In late October, notched his fifth career Champions Tour title when he captured the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn over Olin Browne with a birdie on the first playoff hole. Birdied two of the final three holes in regulation to catch Browne and then won with a two-putt birdie from 12 feet on the par-5 18th.

In late October, notched his fifth career Champions Tour title when he captured the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn over Olin Browne with a birdie on the first playoff hole. Birdied two of the final three holes in regulation to catch Browne and then won with a two-putt birdie from 12 feet on the par-5 18th. SAS Championship: One week prior to his victory in Hickory, was among the leaders all three rounds at the SAS Championship before eventually finishing T5.

One week prior to his victory in Hickory, was among the leaders all three rounds at the SAS Championship before eventually finishing T5. Montreal Championship: Also, despite a final-round 71, posted a T4 at the Montreal Championship after being in contention through 36 holes.

Also, despite a final-round 71, posted a T4 at the Montreal Championship after being in contention through 36 holes. Shaw Charity Classic: Was one of five players to finish T5 at the Shaw Charity Classic.

Was one of five players to finish T5 at the Shaw Charity Classic. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Led at the halfway mark of the U.S. Senior Open, carding a second-round 63 at Omaha CC to forge a five-stroke advantage, the largest 36-hole lead in championship history. Was still up by two strokes after 54 holes, but settled for a solo-fifth-place effort after his 2-over 72 on the final day.

Led at the halfway mark of the U.S. Senior Open, carding a second-round 63 at Omaha CC to forge a five-stroke advantage, the largest 36-hole lead in championship history. Was still up by two strokes after 54 holes, but settled for a solo-fifth-place effort after his 2-over 72 on the final day. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Turned in a steady performance at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in late June, shooting four rounds in the 60s, including a closing-round 65, to finish T4 near Pittsburgh.

Turned in a steady performance at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in late June, shooting four rounds in the 60s, including a closing-round 65, to finish T4 near Pittsburgh. Regions Tradition: Was on the leaderboard all four rounds at the Regions Tradition and was in contention for most of Sunday's final round before back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 dropped him back to a T5 finish.

Was on the leaderboard all four rounds at the Regions Tradition and was in contention for most of Sunday's final round before back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 dropped him back to a T5 finish. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Was T4 with teammate David Frost in defense of their title at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.

Was T4 with teammate David Frost in defense of their title at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: First of two titles came in late March when he won the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic after making birdies on two of the final three holes to finish one shot better than Bernhard Langer near Biloxi. Began the final round at Fallen Oak two strokes back, but seven birdies in his first 13 holes, including five in a row on Nos. 3-7, helped him grab the lead. Struggled a bit late in his round, with bogeys on three of his final five holes, including one at No. 18 when he missed a 4-foot par putt that dropped him into a tie with Langer at 11-under. However moments later, Langer, playing two groups behind, made a critical bogey at No. 16 which proved to be the difference.

2012 Season

Named the Champions Tour's April Player of the Month following his two wins during the month. Played the majority of his golf on the Champions Tour for the first time and registered 10 top-10 finishes among his 19 starts on the circuit. Topped the Champions Tour's All-Around stats category (101).

Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Lost in a playoff to Willie Wood at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open when his tee shot on the first extra hole found the water at No. 18. Appeared as if he were going to win the event in regulation after making birdie on two of the last three holes but fell victim to Wood's birdie from 35 feet at the final hole that forced the overtime.

U.S. Open: Realized a lifelong dream when he qualified for the U.S. Open at his home course, The Olympic Club in San Francisco, in June and finished T56.

Realized a lifelong dream when he qualified for the U.S. Open at his home course, The Olympic Club in San Francisco, in June and finished T56. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Teamed with Frost to win the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. The pair finished with a 54-hole score of 29-under-par 187, allowing them to finish one stroke better than the team of John Cook-Joey Sindelar.

Teamed with Frost to win the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. The pair finished with a 54-hole score of 29-under-par 187, allowing them to finish one stroke better than the team of John Cook-Joey Sindelar. Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay: 2012: Became the first multiple winner on the Champions Tour after he won the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am near Tampa and then teamed with David Frost the following week to claim the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Enjoyed a five-stroke lead after 36 holes in Tampa but shook off a shaky start Sunday and eventually prevailed by three shots over Kenny Perry at TPC Tampa Bay. The win ended a 40-event victory drought.

2012: Became the first multiple winner on the Champions Tour after he won the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am near Tampa and then teamed with David Frost the following week to claim the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Enjoyed a five-stroke lead after 36 holes in Tampa but shook off a shaky start Sunday and eventually prevailed by three shots over Kenny Perry at TPC Tampa Bay. The win ended a 40-event victory drought. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Fell one stroke short of Fred Couples at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic when Couples made birdie on the final hole to avoid a playoff. Played 54 holes at Fallen Oak with just one bogey, and his 66 Sunday equaled the low score of the day.

Fell one stroke short of Fred Couples at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic when Couples made birdie on the final hole to avoid a playoff. Played 54 holes at Fallen Oak with just one bogey, and his 66 Sunday equaled the low score of the day. Mayakoba Golf Classic: Was T9 at the PGA TOUR's Mayakoba Golf Classic after being in contention through 54 holes in Mexico. It marked the second consecutive year that a Champions Tour player finished among the top-10 at El Camaleon (John Cook solo third in 2011).

Was T9 at the PGA TOUR's Mayakoba Golf Classic after being in contention through 54 holes in Mexico. It marked the second consecutive year that a Champions Tour player finished among the top-10 at El Camaleon (John Cook solo third in 2011). Allianz Championship: Also narrowly missed a spot in the Corey Pavin-Peter Senior playoff at the Allianz Championship in February. Had a birdie opportunity on the 54th hole, which would have secured him a playoff spot. But he missed the putt to finish T3 with Bernhard Langer, one stroke shy.

2011 Season

Was third in two events in the first third of the season and started the campaign with 28 rounds of par/better out of 29 played. Late-season run allowed him to finish fourth in the final Schwab Cup standings with 1,846 points and earned him a $200,000 annuity.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Highlight of his year came in the season's final official event when, for the second straight year, he was a runner-up at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in San Francisco. Along with Fred Couples and David Frost, was tied for the 36-hole lead at TPC Harding Park and in contention down the stretch before making a key par save at the final hole to finish second along with Mark Calcavecchia, Jay Haas and Loren Roberts, two strokes back of Jay Don Blake. Par save at No. 18 Sunday was also instrumental in helping Tom Lehman clinch the Charles Schwab Cup.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Made five starts on the PGA TOUR and best performance came in the season's last official event, the Children's Miracle Network Classic, where he was T37 after being just three strokes off the lead after the first 36 holes at Walt Disney World.

Made five starts on the PGA TOUR and best performance came in the season's last official event, the Children's Miracle Network Classic, where he was T37 after being just three strokes off the lead after the first 36 holes at Walt Disney World. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: In April, teamed with Frost to finish T3 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Made a long birdie putt on the final hole to help the team shoot a better-ball score of 62 on Sunday and finish one stroke short of a spot in the Legends playoff.

In April, teamed with Frost to finish T3 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Made a long birdie putt on the final hole to help the team shoot a better-ball score of 62 on Sunday and finish one stroke short of a spot in the Legends playoff. Toshiba Classic: Posted rounds of 64-66 on the weekend at Newport Beach CC to finish T3 at the Toshiba Classic in March.

2010 Season

Split time between the Champions Tour and the PGA TOUR and narrowly missed out on being fully-exempt on both circuits for 2011. Made 14 starts on the Champions Tour and was among the top-10 seven times, including three second-place performances. Finished 9th on the Champions money list with $1,196,770, the most money made by a player without a victory. Made 17 starts on the PGA TOUR. Came into the week at No. 124 on the PGA TOUR money list, but ended up at No. 130 after the missed cut at Disney.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Dropped out of the top 125 in the season's final event when he posted rounds of 74-70 and missed the cut at the Children's Miracle Network Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.

Dropped out of the top 125 in the season's final event when he posted rounds of 74-70 and missed the cut at the Children's Miracle Network Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Dueled John Cook down the stretch at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship before finishing in solo second, two strokes back. With support from a partisan San Francisco crowd, carded a 10-under 61 in the third round at TPC Harding Park and enjoyed a one-stroke lead over Cook after play on Saturday. Round was his career best on any Tour and the last of four 61s posted on the Champions Tour.

Dueled John Cook down the stretch at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship before finishing in solo second, two strokes back. With support from a partisan San Francisco crowd, carded a 10-under 61 in the third round at TPC Harding Park and enjoyed a one-stroke lead over Cook after play on Saturday. Round was his career best on any Tour and the last of four 61s posted on the Champions Tour. Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: Was runner-up again in October when he fell in a one-hole playoff to Mark O'Meara at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship. Made a late run with three birdies in his final five holes to pull even at the end of 72 holes, but hit his tee shot on the first extra hole into the right rough which eventually led to a bogey and his second-place finish in the year's final major championship.

Was runner-up again in October when he fell in a one-hole playoff to Mark O'Meara at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship. Made a late run with three birdies in his final five holes to pull even at the end of 72 holes, but hit his tee shot on the first extra hole into the right rough which eventually led to a bogey and his second-place finish in the year's final major championship. Viking Classic: Equaled his best performance on the PGA TOUR in early October when he finished solo second at the Viking Classic in Mississippi, three strokes back of Bill Haas, the eventual winner. Was tied for the lead with Haas after 12 holes Sunday, but got a bad break at No. 13 when his drive hit a cart path and went out of bounds. Performance near Jackson, Miss., was his best showing in a PGA TOUR event since he was second at the 2007 Turning Stone Resort Championship.

Equaled his best performance on the PGA TOUR in early October when he finished solo second at the Viking Classic in Mississippi, three strokes back of Bill Haas, the eventual winner. Was tied for the lead with Haas after 12 holes Sunday, but got a bad break at No. 13 when his drive hit a cart path and went out of bounds. Performance near Jackson, Miss., was his best showing in a PGA TOUR event since he was second at the 2007 Turning Stone Resort Championship. JELD-WEN Tradition: Fired a closing-round 67 to finish T2, one stroke behind Fred Funk at the JELD-WEN Tradition in August. Led all players in the event with 25 birdies and was the clubhouse leader at 11-under-par on Sunday before Funk made a birdie at No. 16 to grab the lead for good.

Fired a closing-round 67 to finish T2, one stroke behind Fred Funk at the JELD-WEN Tradition in August. Led all players in the event with 25 birdies and was the clubhouse leader at 11-under-par on Sunday before Funk made a birdie at No. 16 to grab the lead for good. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Opened Champions Tour campaign with a solo third-place effort at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Carded a 6-under 66 in all three rounds, but still finished four strokes back of Tom Watson.

2009 Season

Finished 110th on the money list with one top-10 and six top-25 finishes, tying a career high (1993). Made just three starts on the Champions Tour while still competing on the PGA TOUR. Parlayed a sponsor's exemption at the Senior PGA Championship into his first career Champions Tour win. Made 21 starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished 109th on the final PGA TOUR money list in 2009.

Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: T30 at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship to become the second golfer (Fred Funk in 2007) and the only Champions Tour player to qualify and compete in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup.

Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship to become the second golfer (Fred Funk in 2007) and the only Champions Tour player to qualify and compete in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. The Senior Open Championship: T13 at The Senior Open Championship.

T13 at The Senior Open Championship. Senior PGA Championship: Won the Senior PGA Championship in his Champions Tour debut in May. Rebounded from a 4-over-par 74 start with rounds of 66-67-67 to win the crown at the Canterbury GC near Cleveland. Became the first sponsor exemption to win a Champions Tour event since Mark Wiebe did so at the 2007 SAS Championship. Also became the 14th player to win his debut.

2008 Season

Made a late surge to keep his TOUR card, finishing No. 106 on the money list, thanks to two top-10 finishes in his last four starts of the season. Recorded a career-high 18 made cuts in 28 starts.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: A 9-under 63 left him just one shot off the first-round lead at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Entered the final round just one shot behind eventual winner Marc Turnesa, finishing a season-best T3.

2007 Season

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Entered the final week of the season ranked No. 123 in earnings. Surpassed the $1-million mark in earnings for the first time in his career, keyed by a runner-up finish at the inaugural Turning Stone Resort Championship, two strokes behind winner Steve Flesch. Finish secured his card for the 2008 season after he had already paid to enter the 2007 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

2006 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: After finishing 153rd on money list, made his 13th trip to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament finals, earning 2007 card for a record ninth time (1989-92, 1994, 2001, 2003, 2005-06).

2005 Season

Made cut in half of his 30 starts during the year, while posting two top-10s.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: After finishing 130th on the money list, earned higher status for 2006 via the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament with a T7 finish.

After finishing 130th on the money list, earned higher status for 2006 via the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament with a T7 finish. B.C. Open: T6 at the B.C. Open.

T6 at the B.C. Open. MCI Heritage: T10 at the MCI Heritage.

2004 Season

Finished in the top 125 on the money list for just the second time in his career (at the time) and first since finishing 73rd in 1993. His $882,872 were more than he had earned in his first 187 events on TOUR ($740,360.)

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Posted career-best finish with a solo second at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. Birdie putt on 72nd hole put him in solo second, worth $92,000 and payday of $496,800 jumped position on money list from No. 153 to No. 84.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Posted a hole-in-one on the 193-yard par-3 fourth hole with a 6-iron in the third round at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2003 Season

Played primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he was also a member from 1997-2001, with two top-10s in 24 events.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Successfully earned TOUR card at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the seventh time in his career with a third-place finish.

Successfully earned TOUR card at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the seventh time in his career with a third-place finish.

1998 Season

NIKE Greater Austin Open: Using a long putter, earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Greater Austin Open, shooting a final-round 76 as winds in excess of 40 mph dropped the wind chill into the low 20s. His 4-over-par 76 was the highest finish by a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour that season.

1995 Season

Quad City Classic: Posted third career TOUR top-10 with a T5 at the weather-shortened Quad Cities Open.

1993 Season

Then-career-best PGA TOUR finishes came back-to-back in his first two events of the season.

Phoenix Open: T3 at the Phoenix Opens.

Northern Telecom Open: T3 at the Northern Telecom.

1992 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his TOUR card for fourth straight season via the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1989 Season

Finished 15th on European Tour Order of Merit.

Bell's Scottish Open: Won Bell's Scottish Open on European Tour. Fired a 9-under-par 63 in the final round to defeat Ian Woosnam and Jose Maria Olazabal by two strokes at Gleneagles. Had only 22 putts during the final round, which saw him hole two chips and a bunker shot en route to a 30 on the back nine.

Later in the year, finished second in the Scandinavian Open.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE