PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member

Korn Ferry Tour: 1990

1990 PGA TOUR Champions: 2012

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)

2013 Insperity Championship, Montreal Championship

2015 Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach

2016 Allianz Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2005 Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort

International Victories (1)

2000 Mexican Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (3-0)

2013 Defeated Mike Goodes, Gene Sauers, Insperity Championship

2013 Defeated Kenny Perry, Montreal Championship

2016 Defeated Billy Andrade, Allianz Championship

1992, 1994, 1995, 1998, 2002, 2006 World Cup

Learned to play golf while working at a driving range in Mexico. Youngest of 11 children who grew up in a home with dirt floors and no plumbing. Was a professional boxer for four years, but appendicitis ended that career. Had 16-1 record. As youngster, fished balls out of pond at Mexicali CC and sold them back to golfers. A future dream is to build a church for impoverished children in the La Posalera section of Mexicali. Featured on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" in 2002 and hosted "Inside the PGA TOUR" on Feb. 22, 2004. Ambassador of To Get a Grip Foundation, which makes golf and education accessible to all children. Also hosts the Esteban Toledo PGA TOUR Pro-Am every February, benefiting the Foundation. Nominated by 2003 Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as top Hispanic sports figure of the year.

In January 2007, while riding in a car on a Los Angeles freeway, he rescued two sisters after their car collided with another, then crashed into a divider, flipped, rolled over twice and stopped on its roof. He pulled them from the wreck, called 911 and took control of the situation until paramedics arrived.

Is a big supporter of Mexico's national soccer team and favorite athlete was Hugo Sanchez, a striker on the national team who also played professionally in Europe.

Enjoys cooking, and lists "Pretty Woman" as his favorite movie.

2019 Season

Finished the season No. 55 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list, missing the second Playoffs event by one spot. Competed in 21 events, with a season-best T7 finish at the Sanford International.

Sanford International: Carded rounds of 72-66-67 and finished T7 at the Sanford International, his first top-10 since the 2018 Shaw Charity Classic.

2018 Season

Finished 51st in the Charles Schwab Cup after posting one top-10 and eight top-25 finishes.

Shaw Charity Classic: Carded rounds of 66-67-67 to finish the Shaw Charity Classic solo-eighth at 10-under 200.

2017 Season

Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Posted his first top-10 finish since February when three straight rounds in the 60s led to a T5 finish at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in September.

2014 Season

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Made one start, at the PGA TOUR's OHL Classic at Mayakoba, but missed the cut.

2013 Season

Had a magical season in professional golf, rising from a player with partially-exempt status to a two-time winner on the circuit, one of two rookies (Rocco Mediate) with a pair of Champions Tour victories. Earnings of more than $1.2 million were over $500,000 better than his best year on the PGA TOUR (2002).

Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Also, matched the low round of the day Sunday, shooting 66 at Kapolei to move up into a T4 at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship.

Also, matched the low round of the day Sunday, shooting 66 at Kapolei to move up into a T4 at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship. Montreal Championship: Added a second title in early September when he chipped in from 35 feet on the third playoff hole to defeat Kenny Perry at the Montreal Championship. Started the final round four strokes behind 36-hole leader Bernhard Langer and trailed Perry by two late in the final round. Playing in a group one ahead of Perry, he made a birdie at No. 16 to pull within one, and minutes later, Perry dropped into a tie after a bogey at No. 17, leaving the pair tied at 5-under-par 211 at the end of regulation. After each made pars on No. 18 twice, he chipped in for the win at No. 10 for the win.

Posted rounds of 69-67 on the weekend at Shoal Creek in June to post a T3 finish at the Regions Tradition.

Posted rounds of 69-67 on the weekend at Shoal Creek in June to post a T3 finish at the Regions Tradition. Insperity Championship: After securing the seventh position at the 2012 Qualifying Tournament in the fall of 2012, got into events from his position-number before John Riegger and Jeff Brehaut both turned 50 in mid-June. Took full advantage of his opportunity and fittingly, first victory came on Cinco de Mayo. Became the first player from Mexico to win on the Champions Tour when he claimed the Insperity Championship near Houston, defeating Mike Goodes and Gene Sauers in a playoff to win the title after shooting a final-round 67 to come from seven strokes back and get into the overtime session. After Sauers dropped from the playoff with a bogey on the second extra hole, he made a par on the third playoff hole and then watched Goodes miss a 6-foot par-saving putt. Win came in his ninth career Champions Tour start and was his first TOUR-sponsored title since the 2005 Lake Erie Charity Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, ending a victory drought of 7 years, 10 months, 1 day. Matched the biggest comeback on the final day in Insperity Championship history, equaling Larry Nelson's comeback from seven shots in the inaugural event in 2004, and it was also the biggest come-from-behind win on the 2013 Champions Tour.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Demaret Division: Was a late addition to the field the following week at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf and finished T4 with teammate Mark O'Meara.

Was a late addition to the field the following week at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf and finished T4 with teammate Mark O'Meara. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Was the 36-hole leader at the Greater Gwinnett Championship and playing in the final grouping in the final round. Shot 75 to drop back into a T7 at the TPC Sugarloaf near Atlanta. Held the lead at the start of the back nine but was done in by back-to-back double bogeys at Nos. 11 and 12.

Toshiba Classic: Played with a heavy heart at the Toshiba Classic but shot three consecutive 68s to finish T6 at Newport Beach CC, his best career Champions Tour performance, and it came on a layout where he was previously an honorary member. Older brother Mario had passed away prior to the start of the event. Traveled to Mexicali, Mexico for the funeral on Thursday of tournament week.

2012 Season

Champions Tour Q-School: Earned conditionally-exempt status on the 2013 Champions Tour by virtue of securing the seventh position at the National Qualifying Tour. Finished 72 holes in a T4 but he first lost out with a par on the first playoff hole and then lost out for the sixth spot when Chie-Hsiang Lin made par on the third playoff hole. However, since Jeff Brehaut (second) and John Riegger (fifth) earned exempt status as top-five finishers at the Q-School, he will enjoy exempt status until mid-June when Brehaut and Riegger turn 50 and become eligible.

AT&T Championship: Received a sponsor exemption into the AT&T Championship and finished T20 in San Antonio.

Received a sponsor exemption into the AT&T Championship and finished T20 in San Antonio. Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Champions Tour debut came at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, where he finished T72 after shooting 66 in the open qualifier.

Champions Tour debut came at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, where he finished T72 after shooting 66 in the open qualifier. Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour was a missed cut at the Mexico Open.

2011 Season

Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Made the cut at the Mexico Open, one of his two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Missed the cut in the PGA TOUR's Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2010 Season

Made eight cuts in 24 starts and had four top-25 finishes.

Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Best week was a T15 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open.

2009 Season

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Fourth of his four top-10 finishes came at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship in Daniel Island, S.C., where he T5. Used a hole-in-one during the third round to move into contention at the Ralston Creek Course. Final-round, 1-under 71 netted a $38,000 payday and moved him from No. 46 to No. 29 on the money list.

WNB Golf Classic: Put together another four rounds in the 60s at the WNB Golf Classic, where he finshed T5.

Put together another four rounds in the 60s at the WNB Golf Classic, where he finshed T5. Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Was one of three players to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Knoxville Open, where he finished T8.

Was one of three players to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Knoxville Open, where he finished T8. Melwood Prince George's County Open: Finished fourth at the Melwood Prince George's County Open, his best performance since a runner-up showing at the 2008 Rex Hospital Open.

2008 Season

Ended 71st on Korn Ferry Tour money list, making 16 cuts from 24 starts, with five top-25s.

The Rex Hospital Open: Posted his only top-10 finish of the year at The Rex Hospital Open, finishing just two strokes behind Scott Gutschewski. The runner-up finish was the fourth of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Posted his only top-10 finish of the year at The Rex Hospital Open, finishing just two strokes behind Scott Gutschewski. The runner-up finish was the fourth of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Playing in his native Mexico in February, was T11 at the PGA TOUR's Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya. It was his best TOUR finish since a T9 at the 2003 Bank of America Colonial.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with nine top-25 finishes. Concluded the year No. 43 on the money list, with $144,086. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR.

WNB Golf Classic: Recorded his final top-10 13 starts later with a T10 at the WNB Golf Classic.

Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Posted an eighth-place finish at the Knoxville Open.

Posted an eighth-place finish at the Knoxville Open. LaSalle Bank Open: After missing the cut at the LaSalle Bank Open, posted a season-best T3 finish at the Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby. Finished two strokes behind champion Chris Riley. Collected $44,000 and moved to No. 32 on the money list. He wouldn't fall any lower than No. 43 the rest of the season.

Melwood Prince George's County Open: Posted three of his four top-10 finishes in a four-tournament stretch, beginning with a T5 finish at the Melwood Prince George's County Open.

Posted three of his four top-10 finishes in a four-tournament stretch, beginning with a T5 finish at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: A T41 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun in his native Mexico was his only made cut.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25 finishes.

World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup: Represented Mexico in the 2006 World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup.

Represented Mexico in the 2006 World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup. Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: T14 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: T14 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 20 starts on Tour, with two top-10 finishes. Wrapped up the year No. 32 on the money list, with $151,536. Career start number 458 on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour was the one he had been anticipating.

Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: The then 42-year-old secured his first career title at the Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek'n Peak Resort. Fired rounds of 71-67-65-71 to finish the tournament at 14-under-par 274, two shots clear of Jeff Gove. Collected $81,000 for his efforts. Became the second native of Mexico to win on the Korn Ferry Tour, joining Keoke Cotner.

2004 Season

Made the cut in eight of 36 starts on the PGA TOUR, marking the seventh consecutive season he has had at least 30 starts.

B.C. Open: Best finish was T21 at the B.C. Open.

2003 Season

Played in 35 events on the PGA TOUR, tied with Neal Lancaster, Spike McRoy and Pat Bates for most starts. Finished No. 125 on the money list, with $487,495 to retain full status for next season.

Bank of America Colonial: Four rounds in the 60s produced lone top-10 of the season, a T9 at the Bank of America Colonial.

2002 Season

After slow start, played best golf in second half of the season. After failing to record a top-25 finish in first 14 starts, totaled five top-25s over final 18 events.

Buick Open: Paired with Tiger Woods in final group on Sunday at the Buick Open. Starting the day one stroke behind Woods at 14-under-par, drew even with Woods at 15-under-par with a birdie on fourth hole. Dropped from contention after three straight bogeys on Nos. 13-15, but finished T2 to receive a career-best paycheck of $217,800.

2001 Season

Enjoyed superior season in true ironman fashion with a career-high 36 starts, tying Pete Jordan and Neal Lancaster for most starts on TOUR. Extended his streak of top-125 finishes on the money list to four consecutive seasons by earning $683,751 to place 78th in earnings.

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Recorded only top-10 in 33rd start of the season with a T3 in the Michelob Championship. Was two shots behind winner David Toms after 54 holes. Closed with 70 to earn a $203,000 paycheck.

2000 Season

Played in 35 tournaments. Hard work paid off with first career runner-up finish and to-date career highs in earnings ($673,387) and money list ranking (69th). Finished with two top-10s for third consecutive season.

B.C. Open: Tallied best career PGA TOUR finish with a solo second-place finish at the B.C. Open.

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Posted the year's first hole-in-one at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

Posted the year's first hole-in-one at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Mexican Open: Won Mexican Open in November, first win by native Mexican since 1976.

1999 Season

Was able to retain fully-exempt status for second year with 107th-place finish on money list.

Buick Open: Posted a seventh-place finish at Buick Open.

Shell Houston Open: Finished T10 at Shell Houston Open.

1998 Season

Enjoyed successful season with earnings of $327,244 to finish 93rd on money list. Finish meant that, for the first time since 1986, he did not need to return to PGA TOUR Qualifying School.

BellSouth Classic: Earned best TOUR finish and biggest payday of his career at the time at BellSouth Classic where a T3 earned $104,400. Stood one off Mark Calcavecchia's first-round lead at TPC at Sugarloaf after a 66 and closed three strokes behind winner Tiger Woods.

1997 Season

Enjoyed his best season on the Korn Ferry Tour when he finished No. 29 on the official money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Qualified for 1998 PGA TOUR by finishing 24th at Qualifying Tournament.

1993 Season