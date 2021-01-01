Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Major Special Medical

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1990

1990 PGA TOUR: 1996

1996 PGA TOUR Champions: 2013

2013 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2014 Boeing Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2004 Mark Christopher Charity Classic

Mark Christopher Charity Classic 2008 Panama Movistar Championship

International Victories (9)

1994 Manitoba Open [Can]

Manitoba Open [Can] 1995 South Africa Masters [SAf]

South Africa Masters [SAf] 1995 Canadian Masters [Can]

Canadian Masters [Can] 1996 Litoral Open [de las Americas]

Litoral Open [de las Americas] 1998 Peru Open [de las Americas]

Peru Open [de las Americas] 1999 Dimension Data Pro-Am [SAf]

Dimension Data Pro-Am [SAf] 1999 Peru Open [de las Americas]

Peru Open [de las Americas] 1999 Argentine Open [de las Americas]

Argentine Open [de las Americas] 2000 Peru Open [TLA]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)

2014 Defeated Mark Brooks, Boeing Classic

Personal

Favorite quote is "Often wrong, seldom in doubt."

Sister, Page, is former LPGA member and former women's golf coach at Vanderbilt.

Enjoys discussing politics.

Was valedictorian of his high school graduating class. Lists former President Ronald Reagan as his hero.

Got his start in golf from his dad at age 8.

Attended Sarasota High School.

Bucket list includes attending soccer's World Cup.

Has won professional events in six countries.

Would love to guest host "Squawk Box" on CNBC.

Special Interests

Politics, movies, jazz

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Hoag Classic: Carded rounds of 67-72-64 at the Hoag Classic for a ninth-place finish, his first top-10 since finishing T7 at the 2018 SAS Championship.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2018 Season

Advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fifth straight year. Despite posting six top-10s and one runner-up finish, his $675,676 in winnings and 33rd-place finish in the standings were the lowest outputs of his PGA TOUR Champions career.

SAS Championship: He carded rounds of 67-70-69 at the SAS Championship and finished T7, his second consecutive top-10 and sixth of the season.

He carded rounds of 67-70-69 at the SAS Championship and finished T7, his second consecutive top-10 and sixth of the season. PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 71-70-69 at the PURE Insurance Championship to finish T9, marking his fifth top-10 of the season.

Carded rounds of 71-70-69 at the PURE Insurance Championship to finish T9, marking his fifth top-10 of the season. Boeing Classic: Dunlap posted his third top-10 in five starts at the Boeing Classic, finishing T6 at 11-under after rounds of 68-66-71.

Dunlap posted his third top-10 in five starts at the Boeing Classic, finishing T6 at 11-under after rounds of 68-66-71. Insperity Invitational: Opened the Insperity Invitational T2 after carding a 6-under 66, but wound up T10 after follow-up rounds of 70-72. Finish marked his third top-10 in four starts at the event.

Opened the Insperity Invitational T2 after carding a 6-under 66, but wound up T10 after follow-up rounds of 70-72. Finish marked his third top-10 in four starts at the event. Cologuard Classic: At the Cologuard Classic, Dunlap opened with an 8-under 65 and shared the first-round lead with Tommy Tolles. He closed with rounds of 71-71 to finish at 12-under and in a three-way tie for second. It was his best finish since he was runner-up at the 2016 Rapiscan Systems Classic.

2017 Season

Closed the year with five straight top-20 finishes to his credit, including back-to-back T12 efforts. Finished T5 in greens in regulation at 76.60, a career-best on Tour.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Earned a berth in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fourth time in as many years on PGA TOUR Champions. Finished T12 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Earned a berth in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fourth time in as many years on PGA TOUR Champions. Finished T12 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. PowerShares QQQ Championship: Finished T12 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship.

Finished T12 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship. Shaw Charity Classic: Turned in a strong performance at the Shaw Charity Classic, posting three consecutive rounds in the 60s to eventually finish T3.

Turned in a strong performance at the Shaw Charity Classic, posting three consecutive rounds in the 60s to eventually finish T3. Insperity Invitational: Earned his initial top-10 finish of the year when he was T7 at May's Insperity Invitational.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 22 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had six top-25 finishes and three top-10s. Made the cut in one of four starts during the Finals.

Chiquita Classic: T17 at the Chiquita Classic was his top showing.

T17 at the Chiquita Classic was his top showing. Mid-Atlantic Championship: Finished T6 at the Mid-Atlantic Championship in early June, which moved him to No. 25 on the money list.

Finished T6 at the Mid-Atlantic Championship in early June, which moved him to No. 25 on the money list. Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Finished T6 at the Brasil Classic in Sao Paulo, where he fired a 6-under 65 in the final round.

Finished T6 at the Brasil Classic in Sao Paulo, where he fired a 6-under 65 in the final round. Panama Claro Championship: At the season-opening Panama Claro Championship, finished T4, challenging for the lead but falling short of becoming the oldest winner in Tour history. Just six months shy of his 50th birthday, was within two of the lead after 15 holes Sunday but stumbled with a bogey and two pars down the stretch.

2012 Season

Finished the season No. 202 in the FedExCup standings. Made the cut in nine of 20 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by three top-25 finishes. Claimed a pair of top-20s in two of his last three TOUR starts. Netted two top-10 finishes in 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Frys.com Open: Fired a career-low 63 in the second-round of the Frys.com Open. Hit every green on the back and had nine birdie putts. Made seven for a score of 29. Went on to T16, his best finish of the year.

Fired a career-low 63 in the second-round of the Frys.com Open. Hit every green on the back and had nine birdie putts. Made seven for a score of 29. Went on to T16, his best finish of the year. Chiquita Classic: Was among eight players tied for the first-round lead at the Chiquita Classic and eventually posted his best Korn Ferry Tour performance of the year when he shot 66-68 on the weekend at The Club at Longview to finish T5.

Was among eight players tied for the first-round lead at the Chiquita Classic and eventually posted his best Korn Ferry Tour performance of the year when he shot 66-68 on the weekend at The Club at Longview to finish T5. Reno-Tahoe Open: Produced his second PGA TOUR hole-in-one when he aced the 183-yard No. 7 at Montreux G&CC. Used a 7-iron in the first round at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Finished a season-best T21.

2011 Season

Made eight Korn Ferry Tour cuts in 22 starts, with no top 10s.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, fired five consecutive 70s before a final-round 68 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West helped him earn his TOUR card for the 2012 season.

In December, fired five consecutive 70s before a final-round 68 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West helped him earn his TOUR card for the 2012 season. Midwest Classic Presented by Time Warner Cable: Set a personal and course record with an 11-under-par 60 in the second round of the Midwest Classic. A third-round 73 dropped him back in the pack to a T25 finish.

2010 Season

Played in 26 events and made 15 cuts with three top-10 finishes. Finished No. 76 on the money list.

Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: His next top-10 after the Stadion Classic, was 16 starts later, at the Chattanooga Classic where he was T5 after posting four under-par rounds.

His next top-10 after the Stadion Classic, was 16 starts later, at the Chattanooga Classic where he was T5 after posting four under-par rounds. Stadion Classic at UGA: Had a roller-coaster week at the Stadion Athens Classic but still posted his second top-10 of the year. After going into the weekend at even-par and tied for 38th, strong play helped him improve to T10.

Had a roller-coaster week at the Stadion Athens Classic but still posted his second top-10 of the year. After going into the weekend at even-par and tied for 38th, strong play helped him improve to T10. Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Opened the year with a T9 finish at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.

2009 Season

Made the cut in half of his 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: His best finish was a T17 at the Knoxville Open.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Panama Movistar Championship: Earned his second career title with a come-from-behind win at the season-opening Panama Movistar Championship. Shot a 1-over 71 in the final round to overcome a two-stroke deficit at Panama GC. Held a three-stroke lead after the second round.

2007 Season

Finished No. 76 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $79,830. Made the cut in 17 of 26 starts, tallying nine top-25 finishes but failing to crack the top 10 in any tournament.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 26 starts on Tour, including three top-10 finishes. Completed the season No. 56 on the money list, with $112,559. Sitting in the No. 89 spot on the money list with just six regular-season events remaining on the schedule, put together back-to-back impressive finishes of fourth, and then fifth. Finished the year ranked No. 4 in Greens in Regulation Percentage (71.5).

Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: He later was fifth at the Oregon Classic, helping secure his spot in the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at The Houstonian.

He later was fifth at the Oregon Classic, helping secure his spot in the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at The Houstonian. Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Finished fourth at the Albertsons Boise Open after holding the first-round lead with a 63.

Finished fourth at the Albertsons Boise Open after holding the first-round lead with a 63. Price Cutter Charity Championship: Finished T10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo.

2005 Season

Made the cut in seven of 22 starts.

Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive: T14 at the Oregon Classic was his best finish.

T14 at the Oregon Classic was his best finish. BellSouth Classic: Posted a T6 at the weather-shortened, 54-hole BellSouth Classic after Monday-qualifying for the PGA TOUR event. It was his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR since a T10 at the 2002 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill. The T6 was his best finish on TOUR since a T3 at the 2000 PLAYERS Championship.

2004 Season

Made the cut in six of 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season with two top-25 finishes. Ranked No. 58 on the final money list, with $103,738.

Mark Christopher Charity Classic: Broke through for his first career Tour victory at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic. Rounds of 65-69-72-66 left him with a winning total of 12-under-par 272, three shots ahead of Bubba Watson and Scott Gutschewski. Collected $81,000 for the win.

Broke through for his first career Tour victory at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic. Rounds of 65-69-72-66 left him with a winning total of 12-under-par 272, three shots ahead of Bubba Watson and Scott Gutschewski. Collected $81,000 for the win. Samsung Canadian PGA Championship: Had a top-10 finish at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship (T6).

2003 Season

Samsung Canadian PGA Championship: Finished T4 at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship for his only top-10 of the Korn Ferry Tour season.

Finished T4 at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship for his only top-10 of the Korn Ferry Tour season. BellSouth Classic: Finished T74 at the BellSouth Classic in his only PGA TOUR event of 2003.

2002 Season

Finished No. 189 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $144,454. Made the cut in seven of 30 tournaments.

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Finished T10 for season-best $88,800 at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill for his only finish inside the top 10 all season.

2001 Season

Was able to retain exempt status, thanks to three top-15s early in the 2001 season.

BellSouth Classic: Best effort of the season, a T11, came at BellSouth Classic at TPC Sugarloaf, where he owns a home on the grounds.

2000 Season

Enjoyed a breakthrough year on the PGA TOUR. Recorded personal bests in season earnings/rankings ($1,040,244/44th), top-10 finishes (five), top-25 finishes (12) and cuts made (23).

THE PLAYERS Championship: Best showing of the year came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where rounds of 73-70-71-70 produced a T3 and his season's best earnings of $270,600. First-round, 6-under-par 66 at PGA Championship shared the lead with Tiger Woods and paved the way for his best showing in a major. Stood one stroke behind Woods after both the second and third rounds, before a final-day 75 resulted in T9.

1999 Season

Broke into top 100 on the money list for the first time in career. Gained exemption by finishing second on 1998-99 Southern Africa Tour Order of Merit. Played on Southern Africa Tour in January and February, and had one win and one runner-up finish.

The Open Championship: Posted first top-10 in a major with a T10 at The Open Championship.

Posted first top-10 in a major with a T10 at The Open Championship. Doral-Ryder Open: In second appearance of the year, finished T3 at Doral-Ryder Open.

In second appearance of the year, finished T3 at Doral-Ryder Open. Argentine Open: Won the Argentine Open in December.

Won the Argentine Open in December. Peru Open: Won Peru Open in November.

Won Peru Open in November. South African Open Championship: Was runner-up at South African Open Championship.

Was runner-up at South African Open Championship. Dimension Data Pro-Am: Won the Dimension Data Pro-Am.

1996 Season

Finished among top 125 for first time on the PGA TOUR.

LaCantera Texas Open: T9 at LaCantera Texas Open.

T9 at LaCantera Texas Open. Bell Canadian Open: T3 at Bell Canadian Open.

T3 at Bell Canadian Open. Abierto del Litoral: Won the Litoral Open in Argentina.

1995 Season

Made his mark in international competition during the season. As a member of the Canadian Tour, he finished second on the Order of Merit and led in scoring average.

South African Masters: Was the South African Masters champion.

Was the South African Masters champion. Canadian Masters: Won the Canadian Masters by 10 strokes.

1994 Season

Manitoba Open: Winner of the Manitoba Open on the Canadian Tour.

1990 Season

Made the cut in seven of 16 tournaments during the inaugural season of the Korn Ferry Tour.

Ben Hogan Gateway Open: Was T9 at the Gateway Open was best of three top-25 finishes.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE