Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (26th), All-Time Money List (29th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1998

1998 PGA TOUR Champions: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2004 Cialis Western Open

Cialis Western Open 2006 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship 2007 Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart 2009 Children's Miracle Network Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)

2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Mitsubishi Electric Classic 2020 Principal Charity Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1991 Ben Hogan Pensacola Open

International Victories (3)

1989 Trinidad and Tobago Open

Trinidad and Tobago Open 1994 Open V33 [Eur]

Open V33 [Eur] 1996 Benson and Hedges International Open [Eur]

Additional Victories (3)

1989 Trinidad and Tobago Open

Trinidad and Tobago Open 1994 Open V33 [Eur]

Open V33 [Eur] 1996 Benson and Hedges International Open [Eur]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2009 Defeated Justin Leonard, George McNeill, Children's Miracle Network Classic

National Teams

2000, 2002, 2003, 2006 World Cup

Personal

Currently developing The Copithorne Club in Alberta, a 27-hole golf course that is the first Johnny Miller/Stephen Ames signature course in Canada.

Both parents were born in Trinidad and Tobago (father of English ancestry, mother of Portuguese.)

He is the first touring professional to emerge from Trinidad and Tobago.

Grandmother was a two-time Trinidad and Tobago champion.

Was a torch bearer for the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver.

Part owner of several restaurants in Calgary, Alberta, including the Vintage Chophouse and Tavern.

Started the Stephen Ames Foundation in 2005 to provide funding for junior golf programs and other children's initiatives in Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.

Played a role in helping the Champions Tour's Shaw Charity Classic come together in 2013 in Calgary.

Special Interests

Reading, films, sports

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Chubb Classic: Carded rounds of 69-67-67 to finish T9 at the Chubb Classic, his second straight top-10 at the event.

Carded rounds of 69-67-67 to finish T9 at the Chubb Classic, his second straight top-10 at the event. Morocco Champions: Carded rounds of 63-69 to lead after the first and second round, but a final-round 70 at the inaugural Morocco Champions left in second behind Brett Quigley. The finish was Ames’ best since his win at the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

2019 Season

Posted four top-10s, including a T6 at the U.S. Senior Open, and finished 26th in the Charles Schwab Cup. Led the Tour in Par 3 Scoring (2.97) and had the season’s longest streak of holes without a three-putt (265).

SAS Championship: Posted rounds of 71-66-70 at the SAS Championship and finished T8, breaking a streak of six straight tournaments without a top-10.

Posted rounds of 71-66-70 at the SAS Championship and finished T8, breaking a streak of six straight tournaments without a top-10. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Carded rounds of 70-67-66-72—275 to finish the U.S. Senior Open T6, his second-best finish at a major championship.

Carded rounds of 70-67-66-72—275 to finish the U.S. Senior Open T6, his second-best finish at a major championship. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: The 2017 champion of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic posted scores of 73-70-69 to finish T6 at TPC Sugarloaf.

The 2017 champion of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic posted scores of 73-70-69 to finish T6 at TPC Sugarloaf. Chubb Classic: Carded his third hole-in-one on PGA TOUR Champions on the 12th hole in the first round of the Chubb Classic. Was one of three co-leaders after two rounds and played in Sunday's final group for the fourth time in the last six tournaments. Carded a final-round 71 and finished T6 at 11-under.

2018 Season

Posted four top-10s and finished 21st in the Charles Schwab Cup, his third top-30 finish in the last four years. Played in Sunday's final group at all three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events, ending the year with finishes of T15-T3-T5.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Carded rounds of 68-67-61-72 and finished T5 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was his fourth top-10 of the year, and he played in Sunday's final group in all three Playoffs events.

Carded rounds of 68-67-61-72 and finished T5 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was his fourth top-10 of the year, and he played in Sunday's final group in all three Playoffs events. Invesco QQQ Championship: Finished T3 at the Invesco QQQ Championship and moved from No. 42 to No. 27 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Was the only player to begin the week outside the top 36 and play his way into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Finished T3 at the Invesco QQQ Championship and moved from No. 42 to No. 27 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Was the only player to begin the week outside the top 36 and play his way into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Ames was in the top three after all four rounds at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, including T1 after 36 holes. He carded a final-round 69 and finished T3, his best finish and third top-10 in a senior major.

Ames was in the top three after all four rounds at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, including T1 after 36 holes. He carded a final-round 69 and finished T3, his best finish and third top-10 in a senior major. American Family Insurance Championship: Ames carded rounds of 70-68-68 at the American Family Insurance Championship and finished T10, his first top-10 of the season.

2017 Season

Enjoyed his most productive season on Tour since joining full time in 2015, jumping from 38th to 13th on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list. Season resume included his first career victory in April and six other top-10 finishes.

Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T9 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in his next start.

Finished T9 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in his next start. U.S. Senior Open Championship: He was a T7 finisher at the U.S. Senior Open.

He was a T7 finisher at the U.S. Senior Open. American Family Insurance Championship: Finished T6 at the American Family Insurance Championship in June where he sandwiched rounds of 67 around a second-round 73.

Finished T6 at the American Family Insurance Championship in June where he sandwiched rounds of 67 around a second-round 73. Principal Charity Classic: Posted three straight rounds of 3-under-par 69 to nab a T8 finish at the Principal Charity Classic, the first of four-straight top-10 finishes.

Posted three straight rounds of 3-under-par 69 to nab a T8 finish at the Principal Charity Classic, the first of four-straight top-10 finishes. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Made his second hole-in-one of the campaign when he aced No. 16 with a 6-iron from 166 yards in the third round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Made his second hole-in-one of the campaign when he aced No. 16 with a 6-iron from 166 yards in the third round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Finished T9 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic.

Finished T9 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic. Allianz Championship: Made a hole-in-one in the second round of the Allianz Championship, sinking a 5-iron from 204 yards on No. 14. It was the first of his PGA TOUR Champions career and the 11th overall. Eventually finished with a 9-under-par 63 which was instrumental in his T6 finish.

Made a hole-in-one in the second round of the Allianz Championship, sinking a 5-iron from 204 yards on No. 14. It was the first of his PGA TOUR Champions career and the 11th overall. Eventually finished with a 9-under-par 63 which was instrumental in his T6 finish. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Broke through for his first PGA TOUR Champions victory when he was a four-stroke victor over Bernhard Langer at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April near Atlanta. Set a tournament 54-hole scoring record with his 15-under-par 201, breaking Miguel Angel Jimenez's record set in 2014 by one. Became the third Canadian to win a PGA TOUR Champions event, joining Dave Barr (2003 Royal Caribbean Classic) and Rod Spittle (2010 AT&T Championship). He is also the 11th player to win on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

2016 Season

Competed in 20 events during the season with a trio of top-10 finishes to his credit.

Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was T10 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

Was T10 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Boeing Classic: Played his way onto the leaderboard at the Boeing Classic in August near Seattle. Trailed by three strokes after two rounds before a closing-round 1-under-par 71 led to a T6 finish.

Played his way onto the leaderboard at the Boeing Classic in August near Seattle. Trailed by three strokes after two rounds before a closing-round 1-under-par 71 led to a T6 finish. 3M Championship: Was T14 at the 3M Championship.

Was T14 at the 3M Championship. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: T18 at The Senior Open Championship.

T18 at The Senior Open Championship. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Was one of just three players to post three consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March which led to a T4 finish.

2015 Season

Made 18 starts and was only out of the top 20 in one tournament in the last three months. Made a late push to secure a spot into the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship which featured the top-30 money winners on the year.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: At the season-ending event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, was among the leaders after 54 holes before eventually finishing T6 in Scottsdale on the strength of four straight rounds in the 60s.

At the season-ending event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, was among the leaders after 54 holes before eventually finishing T6 in Scottsdale on the strength of four straight rounds in the 60s. Toshiba Classic: At the Toshiba Classic, the last full-field event of the year, a three-putt bogey on his final hole appeared to have ended his chances, however, moments later his misfortune changed when Rod Spittle, who needed a par to claim the 30th spot, also made bogey to end his chances and help Ames secure a berth in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Both players T9 at the Newport Beach CC.

At the Toshiba Classic, the last full-field event of the year, a three-putt bogey on his final hole appeared to have ended his chances, however, moments later his misfortune changed when Rod Spittle, who needed a par to claim the 30th spot, also made bogey to end his chances and help Ames secure a berth in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Both players T9 at the Newport Beach CC. Boeing Classic: Rebounded from a second-round 74 with a 6-under-par 66 in his final round to T9 at the Boeing Classic.

Rebounded from a second-round 74 with a 6-under-par 66 in his final round to T9 at the Boeing Classic. Shaw Charity Classic: Enjoyed a successful return to his former hometown in August when he T5 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary.

Enjoyed a successful return to his former hometown in August when he T5 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. 3M Championship: Made eagle on the last hole to jump into an eventual T7 at the 3M Championship. Was bogey-free for the last 27 holes at TPC Twin Cities shooting 65-68 on the weekend.

Made eagle on the last hole to jump into an eventual T7 at the 3M Championship. Was bogey-free for the last 27 holes at TPC Twin Cities shooting 65-68 on the weekend. Insperity Invitational: Used 69s in both the first and final rounds to T9 at the Insperity Invitational.

Used 69s in both the first and final rounds to T9 at the Insperity Invitational. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Was T4 at the rain-shortened Greater Gwinnett Championship. After shooting 70 in the opening round at TPC Sugarloaf, moved up into the top 10 with a 67 Saturday.

Was T4 at the rain-shortened Greater Gwinnett Championship. After shooting 70 in the opening round at TPC Sugarloaf, moved up into the top 10 with a 67 Saturday. Puerto Rico Open: Competed at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March, finishing T47.

2014 Season

Playing out of the top 50 on the PGA TOUR career money-list category, missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, finishing No. 190 in the season-long competition. Made the cut in six of 18 starts. In August, inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Posted his only top-10 finish of the Champions Tour season in October when he was T6 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic, thanks in part to a final round, 6-under-par 65.

Posted his only top-10 finish of the Champions Tour season in October when he was T6 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic, thanks in part to a final round, 6-under-par 65. Shaw Charity Classic: Teed it up in his former hometown of Calgary at the Shaw Charity Classic, where he T73.

Teed it up in his former hometown of Calgary at the Shaw Charity Classic, where he T73. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Made his Champions Tour debut with a T15 at the Senior PGA Championship in late-May, but did not play again until late-August.

Made his Champions Tour debut with a T15 at the Senior PGA Championship in late-May, but did not play again until late-August. Valero Texas Open: A T16 at the Valero Texas Open was his season-best outing.

2013 Season

Made seven of 19 cuts on TOUR and finished No. 173 in the FedExCup standings. It was his second consecutive season without a top-10 finish after recording at least one for 15 straight seasons (1997-2011.) Turns 50 in April 2014.

2012 Season

Made the cut in just seven of 20 events. Was the first season on the PGA TOUR without a top-10 showing and the first year of his career without double-digit made cuts.

Mayakoba Golf Classic: T16 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic was his best finish.

2011 Season

Finished outside of the top 125 (No. 139) on the official money list for the first time since joining the TOUR in 1998. Also failed to finish inside the top 70 on the FedExCup points list for the first time in five years (No. 138.)

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Collected his second and final top 10, in his 13th start, with a T8 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Posted four sub-70 rounds for the first time since the 2010 Greenbrier Classic.

Collected his second and final top 10, in his 13th start, with a T8 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Posted four sub-70 rounds for the first time since the 2010 Greenbrier Classic. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Was T3 at the Puerto Rico Open in his first start at the event, thanks to a final-round 66 to finish two shots out of Michael Bradley-Troy Matteson playoff. The finish marked his first top 10 since the 2010 Transitions Championship (T6).

2010 Season

Finished outside of the top 100 on the money list (No. 107) for the first time since playing his first full season on TOUR in 1998.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Unable to defend title at the Children's Miracle Network Classic due to back injury during the PGA TOUR Fall Series.

Unable to defend title at the Children's Miracle Network Classic due to back injury during the PGA TOUR Fall Series. Transitions Championship: Posted final-round 67 for only top-10 finish of season, a T6 at Transitions Championship.

2009 Season

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Won his second title in three years at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, edging George McNeill and Justin Leonard in a playoff to become the oldest winner in the tournament's history at age 45. Birdied the 72nd hole to finish with an 8-under 64 for the clubhouse lead, then watched as McNeill and Leonard failed to pass him. Leonard rimmed out a 16-foot putt for the win in regulation. He twice left putts short when he was eliminated on the first playoff hole–also the 18th. On the second playoff hole (par-3, No. 15), McNeill lipped out a 6-foot par putt that gave Ames the win. It was his first playoff in 291 career starts on TOUR. Joined Jack Nicklaus, Larry Nelson, Tim Simpson, John Houston and Tiger Woods as multiple winners of the Children's Miracle Network Classic. At 45 years old, became the second oldest player to win on TOUR in 2009 (Kenny Perry/48). The last four winners of the Disney event have been in their 40s.

Won his second title in three years at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, edging George McNeill and Justin Leonard in a playoff to become the oldest winner in the tournament's history at age 45. Birdied the 72nd hole to finish with an 8-under 64 for the clubhouse lead, then watched as McNeill and Leonard failed to pass him. Leonard rimmed out a 16-foot putt for the win in regulation. He twice left putts short when he was eliminated on the first playoff hole–also the 18th. On the second playoff hole (par-3, No. 15), McNeill lipped out a 6-foot par putt that gave Ames the win. It was his first playoff in 291 career starts on TOUR. Joined Jack Nicklaus, Larry Nelson, Tim Simpson, John Houston and Tiger Woods as multiple winners of the Children's Miracle Network Classic. At 45 years old, became the second oldest player to win on TOUR in 2009 (Kenny Perry/48). The last four winners of the Disney event have been in their 40s. RBC Canadian Open: Thanks in part to a 5-under 67 in the final round (on Monday), tied for low Canadian honors with Chris Baryla in the RBC Canadian Open at T5. It was his best finish there in 12 starts since a T7 in 2005.

Thanks in part to a 5-under 67 in the final round (on Monday), tied for low Canadian honors with Chris Baryla in the RBC Canadian Open at T5. It was his best finish there in 12 starts since a T7 in 2005. U.S. Open Championship: A second-round, 4-under 66 paved the way to a T10 finish at the U.S. Open.

A second-round, 4-under 66 paved the way to a T10 finish at the U.S. Open. Valero Texas Open: Recorded four rounds in the 60s en route to a T9 finish at the Valero Texas Open.

Recorded four rounds in the 60s en route to a T9 finish at the Valero Texas Open. The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Posted 9-under 63s in the second and final rounds to finish T5 at the 50th Bob Hope Classic.

2008 Season

Enjoyed another solid year, defined by seven top-10 finishes. Missed just five cuts in 23 starts.

BMW Championship: Posted all four rounds in the 60s on his way to a T5 finish at the BMW Championship. At No. 31, finished one spot and 242 points out of the 30-man field for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Posted all four rounds in the 60s on his way to a T5 finish at the BMW Championship. At No. 31, finished one spot and 242 points out of the 30-man field for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. The Open Championship: Finished T7 at The Open Championship for his fifth top-10 finish of the season.

Finished T7 at The Open Championship for his fifth top-10 finish of the season. THE PLAYERS Championship: Past champion finished fifth at THE PLAYERS, marking the highest finish by a former winner. Double bogeyed the par-4 18th on Saturday and Sunday without hitting a ball in the water and wound up five shots behind champion Sergio Garcia. Led the field in birdies with 20.

Past champion finished fifth at THE PLAYERS, marking the highest finish by a former winner. Double bogeyed the par-4 18th on Saturday and Sunday without hitting a ball in the water and wound up five shots behind champion Sergio Garcia. Led the field in birdies with 20. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Season-best was a third in the Mercedes-Benz Championship.

2007 Season

In a season in which he worked on swing changes, won for the second consecutive year.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Final-round 68 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Walmart earned him his third career PGA TOUR win by one stroke over Tim Clark. Got up and down for par out of a bunker on the 72nd hole to secure the victory. Prior to win, had already declared season a success after tweaking his swing to cope with lingering neck and back problems.

Final-round 68 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Walmart earned him his third career PGA TOUR win by one stroke over Tim Clark. Got up and down for par out of a bunker on the 72nd hole to secure the victory. Prior to win, had already declared season a success after tweaking his swing to cope with lingering neck and back problems. U.S. Open Championship: Entered the final round of the U.S. Open tied for third. Shot a 76 on Sunday to finish T10.

Entered the final round of the U.S. Open tied for third. Shot a 76 on Sunday to finish T10. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Fell to Chad Campbell, 1-up, in the quarterfinals.

2006 Season

Started having problems with his back at the end of the season. Withdrew from the Canadian Open in September and the American Express Championship outside London three weeks later. Also missed the TOUR Championship in Atlanta. It marked the second time he has qualified for the final 30-man field in his career.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Won THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, blowing away the strongest field in golf with a 5-under 67 in the final round to win by six strokes and earn a trip to the Masters. Finished at 14-under 274, six shots clear of two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen. Posted the lowest final-round score when the scoring average was 75.378, the second-toughest Sunday in TPC Sawgrass history.

Won THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, blowing away the strongest field in golf with a 5-under 67 in the final round to win by six strokes and earn a trip to the Masters. Finished at 14-under 274, six shots clear of two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen. Posted the lowest final-round score when the scoring average was 75.378, the second-toughest Sunday in TPC Sawgrass history. The Honda Classic: Finished T7 at The Honda Classic for first top-10 of the season.

Finished T7 at The Honda Classic for first top-10 of the season. World Cup of Golf: Teamed with brother Robert to finish T17 in the World Cup.

2005 Season

Cialis Western Open: At age 40, captured his initial TOUR win at the Cialis Western Open by two strokes over Steve Lowery. Became first player over 40 to capture initial win since Brad Bryant at the 1995 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Golf Classic. Shared third-round lead with Mark Hensby at 9-under 204 prior to his final-round 1-under 70. Win capped a period of eight top-10s in his last 10 starts and moved him to 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

At age 40, captured his initial TOUR win at the Cialis Western Open by two strokes over Steve Lowery. Became first player over 40 to capture initial win since Brad Bryant at the 1995 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Golf Classic. Shared third-round lead with Mark Hensby at 9-under 204 prior to his final-round 1-under 70. Win capped a period of eight top-10s in his last 10 starts and moved him to 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking. MCI Heritage: Recorded first top-10 and best result of the season with a T6 finish at the MCI Heritage.

Recorded first top-10 and best result of the season with a T6 finish at the MCI Heritage. Masters Tournament: Made his first appearance at the Masters, finished T45.

2004 Season

Finished eighth on the money list and compiled a career-best 11 top-10s, including his first TOUR victory. Made 21 cuts in 27 tournaments entered and made over $3 million in a single season for the first time in his career. One of 10 players to record multiple top-10s in the majors in 2004.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Earned a spot in the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career and finished T4.

Earned a spot in the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career and finished T4. PGA Championship: Finished T9 at the PGA Championship.

Finished T9 at the PGA Championship. U.S. Open Championship: Finished T7 at the U.S. Open.

Finished T7 at the U.S. Open. Bank of America Colonial: Placed third at the Bank of America Colonial.

2003 Season

The 72nd and last player to earn $1 million on the PGA TOUR during that season.

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Season's best finish was a T5 at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.

2002 Season

THE PLAYERS Championship: Runner-up to Craig Perks at THE PLAYERS Championship. After starting the final round T21, recorded seven birdies (including four straight on Nos. 9-12) en route to 67, the second-lowest score of the day.

2001 Season

B.C. Open: T6 in the B.C. Open.

T6 in the B.C. Open. Compaq Classic of New Orleans: Recorded T8 at Compaq Classic of New Orleans.

2000 Season

COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans: Best week of the season was Compaq Classic when he was two strokes behind Carlos Franco after 36 holes and finished T4.

Best week of the season was Compaq Classic when he was two strokes behind Carlos Franco after 36 holes and finished T4. Doral-Ryder Open: Recorded course-record 61 at "Blue Monster" course in second round of Doral-Ryder Open and was three back through 36 holes. Finished eighth.

Recorded course-record 61 at "Blue Monster" course in second round of Doral-Ryder Open and was three back through 36 holes. Finished eighth. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Was two strokes off the lead heading into final round of the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, but had to withdraw Sunday morning due to a pulled muscle in right shoulder.

1999 Season

Due to visa problems was unable to start the season until May. Made the most of the 18 events entered, making 11 cuts and finishing among top 10 four times.

Sprint International: Finished third at the Sprint International.

Finished third at the Sprint International. Kemper Open: His debut came at the Kemper Open where he finished T44 after closing with 68. Missed birth of his second child during tournament week.

1998 Season

Nissan Open: Was first rookie to post a top-10 on the year with a solo third at Nissan Open.

1997 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished third at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn exempt status for the 1998 season.

1996 Season

Benson and Hedges International Open: Claimed second European Tour title at the Benson and Hedges International Open.

Claimed second European Tour title at the Benson and Hedges International Open. World Cup of Golf: Teamed in the World Cup in Barbados with his brother Robert.

1994 Season

Open V33 Grand Lyon: Won first European Tour title in the Open V33.

1991 Season

Ben Hogan Pensacola Open: Earned only Korn Ferry Tour victory in the Pensacola Open.

1990 Season

Rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour.

1989 Season

Trinidad and Tobago Open: Winner of Trinidad and Tobago Open.

