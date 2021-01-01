Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2010

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

1996 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)

2012 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship

Additional Victories (4)

1979 Nevada Open

Nevada Open 1984 Colorado Open

Colorado Open 1990 Oklahoma Open

Oklahoma Open 1995 Oklahoma Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

1990 Lost to Joey Sindelar, Hardee's Golf Classic

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)

2012 Defeated Michael Allen, Dick's Sporting Goods Open

National Teams

1983 Walker Cup

Personal

Sister Deanie was a member of the LPGA.

Says the person he'd most like to sit down with for a discussion is the late UCLA basketball coach John Wooden.

Most memorable shot of his career was his last putt to win Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

His bucket list includes sailing in the Caribbean and visiting Yellowstone Park.

Favorite TV show is "Two and a Half Men."

Enjoys the Zac Brown Band as well as watching college football on TV.

First job was picking balls off the range at Shreveport CC.

Favorite team he followed as a kid was the Minnesota Vikings, and his favorite player was Fran Tarkenton.

Special Interests

Fishing, physical fitness

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Opened the 2019 season with a runner-up finish at the Cologuard Classic and posted two additional finishes in the top-10 in 13 starts. Finished No. 58 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Regions Tradition: Carded rounds of 69-71-70-69—279 to finish the Regions Tradition T6, his best finish at the event in seven starts.

Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Playing on a sponsor's exemption, Wood carded rounds of 73-72-68 and finished T10 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his second top-10 of the season.

Playing on a sponsor’s exemption, Wood carded rounds of 73-72-68 and finished T10 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his second top-10 of the season. Cologuard Classic: Carded a bogey-free 4-under 69 in the final round to finish at 13-under 206 in a four-way tie for second at the Cologuard Classic. Best finish of his career since winning the 2012 Pacific Links Hawaii Championship.

2017 Season

Competed in 21 events but failed to post a top-10 finish for the first time since he began playing a full schedule on PGA TOUR Champions in 2011.

Shaw Charity Classic: Also had a pair of T15 finishes at the Shaw Charity Classic and the PURE Insurance Championship.

Allianz Championship: Best finish was a T13 at the Allianz Championship in February.

2016 Season

In all played in 21 events with a pair of top-10 finishes, both coming in the latter stages of the campaign. Utilized his T2 finish at the 2015 National Qualifying Tournament to play nearly a full schedule in 2016 and finish 43rd on the final money list, a jump of 22 places from his previous season.

Dominion Charity Classic: Posted a final-round 66 at the Dominion Charity Classic to earn a T10 finish in Richmond in his final start of the year.

Shaw Charity Classic: After starting the week as an alternate at the Shaw Charity Classic, he gained entry following Bobby Wadkins' withdrawal and took full advantage of his opportunity. Shot rounds of 67-65-64 to claim a solo fourth-place finish in Calgary. It was his best showing since his win at the 2012 Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship.

After starting the week as an alternate at the Shaw Charity Classic, he gained entry following Bobby Wadkins' withdrawal and took full advantage of his opportunity. Shot rounds of 67-65-64 to claim a solo fourth-place finish in Calgary. It was his best showing since his win at the 2012 Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Made an ace on the final day at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship using a 5-iron from 172 yards at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

2015 Season

Champions Tour Q-School: Regained fully-exempt status for 2016 by finishing T2 at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Scottsdale on the strength of four straight rounds in the 60s.

Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Played in 13 events during the season and recorded his first top-10 finish in more than a year when he shot rounds of 69-67 on the weekend to T10 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS near Boston. It was his best career performance in a senior major.

2014 Season

Had just one top-10 finish in 24 starts and finished 51st on the money list.

Shaw Charity Classic: Made the first hole-in-one of his Champions Tour career when he sank an 8-iron from 157 yards on the fifth hole in the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic.

Greater Gwinnett Championship: Posted a 6-under-par Sunday at the Greater Gwinnett Championship, the day's best round, and finished T8. Opened with a 2-over-par 74 Friday and was tied for 45th. His finish near Atlanta was his best showing in an event since he was T6 at the 2013 Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

2013 Season

Dropped from 15th in 2012 to 42nd on the final money list. Fell from 22nd to 69th in Greens in Regulation from his 2012 season, and his scoring average from eighth to 45th overall.

Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament in November in an attempt to improve his status for 2014 by earning one of the five fully-exempt spots. Was one of five players tied for fourth place at 12-under-par and vying for the two fully-exempt positions through 72 holes. After Scott Dunlap and Jeff Hart earned the final two exempt positions, he finished seventh, making bogey on the third playoff hole.

Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Two starts later was T6 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

Two starts later was T6 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Montreal Championship: Did not post his first top-10 finish until September when he was T9 at the Montreal Championship.

2012 Season

Had a remarkable second half to his season and made more than 80 percent of his seven-figure earnings' total in the last seven of his 14 starts. Was the fourth of eight two-time winners on the Champions Tour and perhaps the circuit's best player during the summer when he was selected as the Player of the Month for both August and September. Reeled off a Champions Tour season-best of 25 consecutive rounds of par or better (late May-early October). Also strung together a stretch of 212 holes without a three-putt during the year.

AT&T Championship: Was also T5 in San Antonio despite not posting any score in the 60s at the AT&T Championship.

Was also T5 in San Antonio despite not posting any score in the 60s at the AT&T Championship. Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Came from five strokes back in the final round to win the inaugural Pacific Links Hawaii Championship in mid-September. Playing in a group one in front of 36-hole leader Bill Glasson, he birdied his final two holes, including a clutch 20-footer on the 54th hole to move into a tie for the lead at 14-under. However, moments later Glasson missed a 10-foot putt for par which would have sent the pair into a playoff. Victory in Hawaii was his second win in three starts. Played all 54 holes without a bogey, becoming the 14th tournament winner in history to accomplish the feat as well as the first since David Frost at the 2010 3M Championship.

Boeing Classic: In between victories, was in the mix again at the Boeing Classic, where he trailed by two shots after 36 holes and, playing in the final grouping, carded a final-round 70 to finish third in Seattle.

In between victories, was in the mix again at the Boeing Classic, where he trailed by two shots after 36 holes and, playing in the final grouping, carded a final-round 70 to finish third in Seattle. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: In mid-August, ended a victory drought of more than 16 years when he won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in a playoff with Michael Allen, becoming the 12th open qualifier in Champions Tour history to do so and the first since Rod Spittle at the 2010 AT&T Championship. Claimed the Dick's Sporting Goods Open title with a par-4 on the first extra hole after Allen found the water off the tee. Got into the overtime session with a clutch 35-foot birdie putt on the final hole of regulation. Prior to triumph at Dick's event, last win came on the PGA TOUR at the 1996 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic.

True South Classic: In his only PGA TOUR start, finished T18 at the True South Classic in July, his first top-25 finish on TOUR since 2004.

2011 Season

Made seven starts, with his best showing a T29 at the U.S. Senior Open in Toledo.

Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament and finished T25 at TPC Scottsdale.

Allianz Championship: In his first start placed T32 at the Allianz Championship.

2010 Season

Split time between PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Missed one of two cuts on both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Became eligible for the Champions Tour in early October.

Champions Tour Q-School: Also played in the National Qualifying Tournament and finished T23 at TPC Eagle Trace.

AT&T Championship: Made his Champions Tour debut at the AT&T Championship, finishing T13 at Oak Hills.

2009 Season

Member of the PGA TOUR since 1983, missed the cut in both starts on the PGA TOUR, but made 10 of 17 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, earning $22,783.

2008 Season

Missed all five cuts on TOUR, but managed to post two top-25 finishes in eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a season-best T19 at the Fort Smith Classic.

2007 Season

Made one of six cuts on the PGA TOUR and two of six cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Best finish was a T14 at the Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2006 Season

Made three of 11 cuts on TOUR and just one of three on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2005 Season

Played primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Chattanooga Classic: Earned his first top-10 since 2001 with a T5 at the Chattanooga Classic.

2003 Season

Greater Hartford Open: Recorded a T18 at the Greater Hartford Open, best effort on TOUR since finishing 12th at the 2001 Southern Farm Bureau Classic.

1998 Season

CVS Charity Classic: Enjoyed his best TOUR earnings season when he finished 76th on the money list and made $397,110 on strength of a runner-up showing at the Sprint International and T4 at the CVS Charity Classic.

1997 Season

Masters Tournament: Recorded a T12 at the Masters.

1996 Season

Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: Lone TOUR victory came at the Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic, by one stroke over Kirk Triplett.

1990 Season

Hardee's Golf Classic: Lost in a playoff to Joey Sindelar at the Hardees Golf Classic.

