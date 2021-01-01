Exempt status

Personal

Active in Kansas City-area charitable endeavors, including Children's Mercy Hospital and development of golf courses for junior players. Won the 2003 Card Walker Award as the result of his interest in junior golf.

In 1999, named honorary member of the Royal & Ancient GC of St. Andrews, joining fellow Americans Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, former President George Bush and Gene Sarazen.

Led the effort to raise awareness of ALS, the disease that took the lives of longtime caddie Bruce Edwards and former TOUR player Jeff Julian. Website is bruceedwardsfoundation.org.

Visited U.S. troops in Iraq in late 2007 and 2009 along with Corey Pavin and Tim Simpson.

Big fan of the Kansas City Royals.

Special Interests

Current affairs, hunting, fishing

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Limited his schedule to just 10 events. Best finish came at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (T10).

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Making his 18th and final start at The Senior Open Championship, carded rounds of 74-70-72-73 and finished T64. His record included five wins in 38 starts at The Open and three wins in 18 starts at The Senior Open, and he’s one of only three players to win both championships.

Making his 18th and final start at The Senior Open Championship, carded rounds of 74-70-72-73 and finished T64. His record included five wins in 38 starts at The Open and three wins in 18 starts at The Senior Open, and he’s one of only three players to win both championships. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished T10 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai marking his first finish in the top 10 on PGA TOUR Champions since a solo-second-place finish at the 2015 PURE Insurance Championship.

2018 Season

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Watson opened with rounds of 69-68 at St. Andrews and was T6 through 36 holes at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. His second-round 68 marked the ninth time he shot or bettered his age on PGA TOUR Champions, and it was the seventh time a player shot or bettered his age at The Senior Open (since 2003). Watson closed with rounds of 73-77 and finished T21.

Watson opened with rounds of 69-68 at St. Andrews and was T6 through 36 holes at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. His second-round 68 marked the ninth time he shot or bettered his age on PGA TOUR Champions, and it was the seventh time a player shot or bettered his age at The Senior Open (since 2003). Watson closed with rounds of 73-77 and finished T21. Toshiba Classic: At age 68, Watson shot 68 in the final round of the Toshiba Classic. It marked the eighth time he shot or bettered his age on PGA TOUR Champions. It is the second time he has done so in 2018, as he opened with a 68 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

2017 Season

Limited his schedule to just eight events and had a pair of top-25 finishes.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Andy North for a T22 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April and was T23 at the Senior Open Championship in July in Wales.

2014 Season

Made two of five PGA TOUR cuts.

Ryder Cup: Captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team for a second time, with the U.S. losing to the European team at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team for a second time, with the U.S. losing to the European team at Gleneagles in Scotland. The Open Championship: Broke his own record as the oldest player to make the cut at The Open Championship, when he did it at age 64. Fired a closing-round, 4-under-par 68 to finish T51 at Royal Liverpool. It marked the 26th time in his career he had made the cut and the eighth time since turning 50.

Broke his own record as the oldest player to make the cut at The Open Championship, when he did it at age 64. Fired a closing-round, 4-under-par 68 to finish T51 at Royal Liverpool. It marked the 26th time in his career he had made the cut and the eighth time since turning 50. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Used a second-round 66 at Royal Porthcawl to jump into contention at The Senior Open Championship until a final-round 77 dropped him into a T10 in Wales.

Used a second-round 66 at Royal Porthcawl to jump into contention at The Senior Open Championship until a final-round 77 dropped him into a T10 in Wales. The Greenbrier Classic: Finished T35 in July at The Greenbrier Classic on the PGA TOUR on the strength of three consecutive rounds in the 60s. It was his best finish of the season.

Finished T35 in July at The Greenbrier Classic on the PGA TOUR on the strength of three consecutive rounds in the 60s. It was his best finish of the season. Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Joined teammate Andy North for a T10 finish in the Champions Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf in June.

Joined teammate Andy North for a T10 finish in the Champions Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf in June. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Battled Colin Montgomerie down the stretch before finishing second at the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores, Mich., despite a final-round 65. Performance in Michigan was his best Champions Tour effort since winning the same championship at Valhalla in 2011. It was also his 17th top-three finish in a senior major.

Battled Colin Montgomerie down the stretch before finishing second at the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores, Mich., despite a final-round 65. Performance in Michigan was his best Champions Tour effort since winning the same championship at Valhalla in 2011. It was also his 17th top-three finish in a senior major. Regions Tradition: Closed with a 5-under-par 67 at the Regions Tradition, which shared honors for the day's low round and led to a T6 finish at Shoal Creek. It was his eighth top-10 finish in the event, one shy of Jack Nicklaus' record. In addition, earned $79,200 which allowed him to move past Gil Morgan atop the list for career earnings for the Regions Tradition ($1,177,516 in 12 appearances).

Closed with a 5-under-par 67 at the Regions Tradition, which shared honors for the day's low round and led to a T6 finish at Shoal Creek. It was his eighth top-10 finish in the event, one shy of Jack Nicklaus' record. In addition, earned $79,200 which allowed him to move past Gil Morgan atop the list for career earnings for the Regions Tradition ($1,177,516 in 12 appearances). Masters Tournament: Played in his 41st Masters Tournament and 40th in succession in April, tying Nicklaus in that category. Did not make the cut after rounds of 78-81.

Played in his 41st Masters Tournament and 40th in succession in April, tying Nicklaus in that category. Did not make the cut after rounds of 78-81. Toshiba Classic: Added another highlight to his illustrious career resume when he bettered his age for the first time. Fired a second-round, 8-under-par 63 at the Toshiba Classic at age 64. In the process, he became the second-youngest Champions Tour player to better his age. Walter Morgan holds that distinction, shooting a 60 at age 61.

2013 Season

Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: He and teammate Andy North made a weekend run for a second team title in the Legends Division of the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in late April in Savannah. The duo was able to convert only two birdie opportunities on the back nine Sunday and eventually finished T4.

He and teammate Andy North made a weekend run for a second team title in the Legends Division of the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in late April in Savannah. The duo was able to convert only two birdie opportunities on the back nine Sunday and eventually finished T4. Masters Tournament: Made his 40th career start at the Masters and 39th in succession but missed the cut.

Made his 40th career start at the Masters and 39th in succession but missed the cut. Toshiba Classic: Shot a final-round 66 to move up into solo fifth place at the Toshiba Classic, his best Champions Tour performance since he was T3 at the 2011 Senior Open Championship at Walton Heath GC near London.

2012 Season

Played in only six events on the Champions Tour due to injury in the spring and early summer. It was fewest he's played in a full season. Also made three appearances in PGA TOUR events during the campaign.

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was T10 at The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry, where he had rounds of 66-69 on the weekend.

Was T10 at The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry, where he had rounds of 66-69 on the weekend. The Open Championship: Made his 35th appearance at The Open Championship and made the cut for the 25th time in his career, finishing T77 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Made his 35th appearance at The Open Championship and made the cut for the 25th time in his career, finishing T77 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. The Greenbrier Classic: Also made the cut at The Greenbrier Classic and finished T73 at the venue where he is the honorary host professional.

Also made the cut at The Greenbrier Classic and finished T73 at the venue where he is the honorary host professional. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Was the honoree at the Memorial Tournament and was recognized by Jack Nicklaus during the Wednesday ceremony at Muirfield Village GC.

Was the honoree at the Memorial Tournament and was recognized by Jack Nicklaus during the Wednesday ceremony at Muirfield Village GC. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: The injury also kept him from defending his Senior PGA Championship title, the first time a Senior PGA champion wasn't able to defend since Roberto De Vicenzo in 1975.

The injury also kept him from defending his Senior PGA Championship title, the first time a Senior PGA champion wasn't able to defend since Roberto De Vicenzo in 1975. Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay: Was forced to withdraw from the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay in mid-April after his opening round with what was later diagnosed as a pinched nerve in his right wrist. Injury kept him kept him out of action until June's Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Was forced to withdraw from the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay in mid-April after his opening round with what was later diagnosed as a pinched nerve in his right wrist. Injury kept him kept him out of action until June's Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Masters Tournament: Played in the Masters for the 39th time but missed the cut by two strokes when he bogeyed his final two holes on Friday.

Played in the Masters for the 39th time but missed the cut by two strokes when he bogeyed his final two holes on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Best effort among his seven starts was a T7 at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Best effort among his seven starts was a T7 at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Emirates Australian Open: Late in the season, ventured Down Under to the Emirates Australian Open and finished T28. Was the only player in the field to post a score in the 60s Sunday, shooting 69 in the morning at The Lakes GC before gusting winds reaching 50 mph almost made the course unplayable. Was named captain of the 2014 U.S. Ryder Cup team in December of 2012 at age 63.

2011 Season

Made three PGA TOUR starts. Champions Tour Player of the Month for May.

3M Championship: Closed with a final-round 65 at the 3M Championship to finish T6 at TPC Twin Cities.

Closed with a final-round 65 at the 3M Championship to finish T6 at TPC Twin Cities. The Senior Open Championship: Almost claimed a second consecutive major, at The Senior Open Championship at Walton Heath. After opening with 75, rallied with rounds of 68-69-67 for a T3, three strokes back of Russ Cochran. Performance was his best at this championship since last winning in 2007.

Almost claimed a second consecutive major, at The Senior Open Championship at Walton Heath. After opening with 75, rallied with rounds of 68-69-67 for a T3, three strokes back of Russ Cochran. Performance was his best at this championship since last winning in 2007. The Open Championship: Aced No. 6 in the second round of The Open Championship at Royal St. George's, his fifth PGA TOUR hole-in-one, with all of them coming at venues that have hosted major championships (Riviera CC, Torrey Pines GC, Pebble Beach GL, Baltusrol GC, Royal St. George's). Eventually finished T22 in the event, his best performance of the season.

Aced No. 6 in the second round of The Open Championship at Royal St. George's, his fifth PGA TOUR hole-in-one, with all of them coming at venues that have hosted major championships (Riviera CC, Torrey Pines GC, Pebble Beach GL, Baltusrol GC, Royal St. George's). Eventually finished T22 in the event, his best performance of the season. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Won his 14th career title and sixth major championship on the Champions Tour when he prevailed in a one-hole playoff over David Eger at the Senior PGA Championship at Valhalla. After missing an opportunity to win in regulation on the final hole, made amends minutes later when he drained a 3-foot birdie putt for the win. The victory came 10 years, 2 days after he won the same tournament in 2001 at Ridgewood CC, and it also made him the third-oldest winner in Champions Tour history, at 61 years, 8 months, 25 days. He also became the oldest winner of a major championship on the Champions Tour since the Tour began in 1980. Hale Irwin previously held that distinction when he won the 2004 Senior PGA Championship here at Valhalla at age 59 years, 11 months, 28 days. His sixth major championship also tied him with Gary Player in that category and he stands two behind Jack Nicklaus and one behind Irwin. The victory was also his second over the age of 60 and also increased his all-time career earnings over $24 million.

Won his 14th career title and sixth major championship on the Champions Tour when he prevailed in a one-hole playoff over David Eger at the Senior PGA Championship at Valhalla. After missing an opportunity to win in regulation on the final hole, made amends minutes later when he drained a 3-foot birdie putt for the win. The victory came 10 years, 2 days after he won the same tournament in 2001 at Ridgewood CC, and it also made him the third-oldest winner in Champions Tour history, at 61 years, 8 months, 25 days. He also became the oldest winner of a major championship on the Champions Tour since the Tour began in 1980. Hale Irwin previously held that distinction when he won the 2004 Senior PGA Championship here at Valhalla at age 59 years, 11 months, 28 days. His sixth major championship also tied him with Gary Player in that category and he stands two behind Jack Nicklaus and one behind Irwin. The victory was also his second over the age of 60 and also increased his all-time career earnings over $24 million. Masters Tournament: Made his 38th career start at the Masters (missed cut).

Made his 38th career start at the Masters (missed cut). Champions Skins Game: Completed early Hawaii schedule by successfully defending his Kaanapali Champions Skins Game title with Jack Nicklaus. After a four-hole carryover, holed a key 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that gave the duo $250,000 and clinched the title. Duo finished the competition with $310,000, edging out Bernhard Langer-Mark O'Meara by $10,000. Win was his fourth overall in senior Skins and third with Nicklaus as a partner.

Completed early Hawaii schedule by successfully defending his Kaanapali Champions Skins Game title with Jack Nicklaus. After a four-hole carryover, holed a key 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that gave the duo $250,000 and clinched the title. Duo finished the competition with $310,000, edging out Bernhard Langer-Mark O'Meara by $10,000. Win was his fourth overall in senior Skins and third with Nicklaus as a partner. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: At the start of the year, made a spirited run at defending his Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai title but final-round 68 left him third, three strokes back of John Cook. Performance was his eighth top-10 on the Big Island, the most by a player in event history.

2010 Season

Made three starts on the PGA TOUR. Made 12 starts on the Champions Tour.

U.S. Open Championship: Finished T29 at the U.S. Open, becoming the only player to tee it up in all five U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach and the second-oldest player (60) to make the cut at the U.S. Open (Sam Snead, 61, finished T29 in 1973). It was his 25th made cut at the U.S. Open, with only five players completing 72 holes more times: Jack Nicklaus (35), Sam Snead (27), Hale Irwin (27), Gene Sarazen (26) and Raymond Floyd (26).

Finished T29 at the U.S. Open, becoming the only player to tee it up in all five U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach and the second-oldest player (60) to make the cut at the U.S. Open (Sam Snead, 61, finished T29 in 1973). It was his 25th made cut at the U.S. Open, with only five players completing 72 holes more times: Jack Nicklaus (35), Sam Snead (27), Hale Irwin (27), Gene Sarazen (26) and Raymond Floyd (26). Masters Tournament: Season highlighted by a T18 at the Masters Tournament, his best finish at August since 1997 when he claimed fourth place.

Season highlighted by a T18 at the Masters Tournament, his best finish at August since 1997 when he claimed fourth place. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Birdied the final two holes for one-stroke victory over senior newcomer Fred Couples in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 22-under 194 for his 13th Champions Tour title and his first victory in 34 career starts in Hawaii on the two tours. After pushing his drive into the right rough, hit a spectacular second shot with a pitching wedge from 147 yards that rolled 20 feet on the 18th green and stopped 4 feet from the hole. Couples, who closed with a bogey-free 64, just missed his 15-foot birdie putt to the left on the final hole. Became the oldest Champions Tour winner since Gil Morgan in the 2007 Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. In 2009, there were no winners older than 55.

Birdied the final two holes for one-stroke victory over senior newcomer Fred Couples in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 22-under 194 for his 13th Champions Tour title and his first victory in 34 career starts in Hawaii on the two tours. After pushing his drive into the right rough, hit a spectacular second shot with a pitching wedge from 147 yards that rolled 20 feet on the 18th green and stopped 4 feet from the hole. Couples, who closed with a bogey-free 64, just missed his 15-foot birdie putt to the left on the final hole. Became the oldest Champions Tour winner since Gil Morgan in the 2007 Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. In 2009, there were no winners older than 55. Wendy's Champions Skins Game: Teamed with Jack Nicklaus to hold off defending champions Fuzzy Zoeller and Ben Crenshaw to win the (unofficial) Wendy's Champions Skins Game. Birdied two holes to win three skins and $130,000 on the back nine. They finished with 10 skins and $350,000 for their second victory in the event in four years.

2009 Season

Finished 114th on the money list.

Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: Best Champions Tour finish was a second at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship.

Best Champions Tour finish was a second at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship. The Open Championship: Less than a year after left-hip-replacement surgery, came close to one of the most surprising finishes in PGA TOUR history with a playoff loss at The Open Championship. After missing the cut at the Masters, at age 59 he was a par away from becoming the oldest winner in major championship history. Aiming for a sixth Open Championship crown, shot 65-70-71-72–280 to tie Stewart Cink in regulation after making bogey on the 72nd hole, missing a 9-foot putt for the win. Lost the four-hole playoff by six shots but earned his fist top-10 on TOUR since 2002 (seventh, MasterCard Colonial) and moved from No. 1,374 to No. 105 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

2008 Season

On the PGA TOUR. Underwent successful left hip replacement surgery on Oct. 2.

The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.

Missed the cut at The Open Championship. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Followed his victory in Tampa by teaming with Andy North to win the Legends Division title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. The pair opened with a 13-under par 59 and followed with rounds of 62-64 for a wire-to-wire victory in Savannah. Played all 54 holes without a bogey for the fourth straight year, a stretch of 162 holes. The pair had won three consecutive titles in the unofficial Raphael Division before the win in the Legends Division, which became an official event in 2008.

Followed his victory in Tampa by teaming with Andy North to win the Legends Division title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. The pair opened with a 13-under par 59 and followed with rounds of 62-64 for a wire-to-wire victory in Savannah. Played all 54 holes without a bogey for the fourth straight year, a stretch of 162 holes. The pair had won three consecutive titles in the unofficial Raphael Division before the win in the Legends Division, which became an official event in 2008. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: On the Champions Tour, became the first player to successfully defend his title at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am near Tampa. Edged Scott Hoch and Jay Haas by one stroke. Managed to scramble for a bogey on the final hole after dunking his second shot in the water at No. 18. Victory was his 11th on the Champions Tour and 50th overall in a Tour-sanctioned event. Joined Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Hale Irwin and Lee Trevino as the only players with at least 10 wins on the Champions Tour, 20 victories on the PGA TOUR and a combined 50 titles on both Tours.

On the Champions Tour, became the first player to successfully defend his title at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am near Tampa. Edged Scott Hoch and Jay Haas by one stroke. Managed to scramble for a bogey on the final hole after dunking his second shot in the water at No. 18. Victory was his 11th on the Champions Tour and 50th overall in a Tour-sanctioned event. Joined Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Hale Irwin and Lee Trevino as the only players with at least 10 wins on the Champions Tour, 20 victories on the PGA TOUR and a combined 50 titles on both Tours. Masters Tournament: Missed the cut at the Masters Tournament.

2007 Season

The Senior Open Championship presented by Aberdeen Asset Mngt.: At The Senior Open Championship, prevailed in adverse conditions to win by one stroke over Mark O'Meara and Stewart Ginn at Muirfield in July. Despite a double bogey at the 72nd hole, claimed the event for the third time, duplicating victories in 2003 and 2005. Victory gave him eight official wins in the British Isles (five Open Championship titles and three Senior Open Championship titles), including seven in Scotland and 13 major championships overall. The win also made him the second three-time champion, joining Gary Player. Triumph at the Senior Open Championship was his 10th career win on the Champions Tour and was his 49th official title on both the PGA TOUR/Champions Tour combined.

At The Senior Open Championship, prevailed in adverse conditions to win by one stroke over Mark O'Meara and Stewart Ginn at Muirfield in July. Despite a double bogey at the 72nd hole, claimed the event for the third time, duplicating victories in 2003 and 2005. Victory gave him eight official wins in the British Isles (five Open Championship titles and three Senior Open Championship titles), including seven in Scotland and 13 major championships overall. The win also made him the second three-time champion, joining Gary Player. Triumph at the Senior Open Championship was his 10th career win on the Champions Tour and was his 49th official title on both the PGA TOUR/Champions Tour combined. Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Also teamed with good friend Andy North to win a third straight Raphael Division title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo edged Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie by one stroke in the 36-hole better-ball competition in Savannah.

Also teamed with good friend Andy North to win a third straight Raphael Division title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo edged Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie by one stroke in the 36-hole better-ball competition in Savannah. Masters Tournament: Also played in his 34th Masters Tournament and just barely missed the 36-hole cut after making a triple bogey-7 on the last hole Friday.

Also played in his 34th Masters Tournament and just barely missed the 36-hole cut after making a triple bogey-7 on the last hole Friday. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: First Champions Tour victory of season came in February. Braved chilly and windy conditions near Tampa to win the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, holding off both Jay Haas and Andy Bean by a stroke at the TPC Tampa Bay. The win ended an 0-93 victory drought in Florida (0-77 on the PGA TOUR and 0-16 on the Champions Tour).

First Champions Tour victory of season came in February. Braved chilly and windy conditions near Tampa to win the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, holding off both Jay Haas and Andy Bean by a stroke at the TPC Tampa Bay. The win ended an 0-93 victory drought in Florida (0-77 on the PGA TOUR and 0-16 on the Champions Tour). AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In first start, finished T19 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and was paired with son Michael for the event. It was his first top-25 since the 2003 Open Championship. Extended streak to 36 consecutive seasons with at least one made cut on the PGA TOUR.

2006 Season

Led the Champions Tour in Greens In Regulation, hitting over 76 percent, the best percentage on the circuit since Tom Kite in 2000.

The Open Championship: Competed in his 30th Open Championship and made his 22nd cut, and third straight, in the event, before finishing T48.

Competed in his 30th Open Championship and made his 22nd cut, and third straight, in the event, before finishing T48. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made a strong bid for the U.S. Senior Open in July at Prairie Dunes CC. Held a two-stroke margin over eventual winner Allen Doyle after 54 holes, the first six holes and eventually could not hold off a Sunday charge from Doyle.

Made a strong bid for the U.S. Senior Open in July at Prairie Dunes CC. Held a two-stroke margin over eventual winner Allen Doyle after 54 holes, the first six holes and eventually could not hold off a Sunday charge from Doyle. Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Teamed with Andy North to win second consecutive Raphael Division title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo fired 36-hole better-ball score of 62-61–123 (21-under).

Teamed with Andy North to win second consecutive Raphael Division title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo fired 36-hole better-ball score of 62-61–123 (21-under). Masters Tournament: Also played in his 33rd Masters Tournament but did not make it to the weekend.

Also played in his 33rd Masters Tournament but did not make it to the weekend. MasterCard Championship at Hualalai: Opened campaign with a share of the first-round lead at the MasterCard Championship at Hualalai, thanks to a 9-under 63, his best score since 62 in the second round of the 2003 JELD-WEN Tradition. Eventually finished T5 on the Big Island.

2005 Season

Spent most of the season on the Champions Tour, playing only two events on the PGA TOUR.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Won the season-ending Schwab Cup Championship and the season-long Charles Schwab Cup and its $1-million first prize. Came from six strokes back to defeat Jay Haas, thanks to a closing 8-under 64.

Won the season-ending Schwab Cup Championship and the season-long Charles Schwab Cup and its $1-million first prize. Came from six strokes back to defeat Jay Haas, thanks to a closing 8-under 64. The Senior Open Championship: Ended almost a two-year official victory drought when he triumphed for the second time at The Senior Open Championship, this time at Royal Aberdeen, his sixth overall title in Scotland.

Ended almost a two-year official victory drought when he triumphed for the second time at The Senior Open Championship, this time at Royal Aberdeen, his sixth overall title in Scotland. The Open Championship: Along with Luke Donald, played the first two rounds of The Open Championship at St. Andrews with Jack Nicklaus, who was making his last appearance in a major championship. Went on to make his second consecutive cut in the event and posted a 1-over 289 total to finish T41.

2004 Season

Played in 12 Champions Tour events and collected five top-10s. Had surgery on his right shoulder in October.

Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: Finished T66 at the Bay Hill Invitational for his first made cut in a TOUR event since the 2002 Bank of America Colonial.

Finished T66 at the Bay Hill Invitational for his first made cut in a TOUR event since the 2002 Bank of America Colonial. Wendy's Champions Skins Game: Won his first Wendy's Champions Skins Game on the third extra playoff hole.

2003 Season

Played in just four events for the fourth straight year on PGA TOUR but participated in all nine majors between the PGA TOUR and Champions Tour, a record for majors participation. Thanks to two major victories, named Champions Tour Player of the Year. Finished in top 10 in 10 of 14 events on the Champions Tour including two wins and five runner-ups. Wins came in two of the Champions Tour majors: The Senior Open Championship and JELD-WEN Tradition. Also the recipient of the Card Walker Award and the Payne Stewart Award. Finished first in Charles Schwab Cup points and donated entire $1-million bonus to ALS research, the disease his caddie Bruce Edwards died from.

U.S. Open Championship: Playing on a special exemption, the 53-year old shared the first-round lead at the U.S. Open with Brett Quigley at 5-under 65. Finished T28.

2002 Season

PGA Championship: Was the oldest player to make the cut at the PGA Championship at Hazeltine National and finished T48.

Was the oldest player to make the cut at the PGA Championship at Hazeltine National and finished T48. Masters Tournament: Made his 23rd cut in 29 appearances at the Masters and finished T40.

Made his 23rd cut in 29 appearances at the Masters and finished T40. MasterCard Championship: Did record a top 10, a seventh-place showing at the MasterCard Colonial after weekend rounds of 66-69.

2001 Season

His PGA TOUR record string of consecutive years earning at least $100,000 stopped at 26 (1974-2000).

Senior PGA Championship: Picked up a Champions Tour win for a third consecutive season. Triumphed at the Senior PGA Championship in New Jersey. After opening with a 72, followed with rounds of 69-66-67 to edge Jim Thorpe by one stroke at Ridgewood CC.

2000 Season

Went over the $1-million mark in season earnings for first time in his career.

PGA Championship: Made cut in three of four majors, with a best finish of T9 in the PGA Championship (missed Masters cut).

1999 Season

Senior Skins Game: Did join forces with fellow World Golf Hall of Famers Hale Irwin and Jack Nicklaus to win the unofficial Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge, with the Champions Tour veterans easily outdistancing the PGA TOUR (Lee Janzen, Tom Lehman and Justin Leonard) and the LPGA team (Karrie Webb, Dottie Pepper and Juli Inkster).

Did join forces with fellow World Golf Hall of Famers Hale Irwin and Jack Nicklaus to win the unofficial Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge, with the Champions Tour veterans easily outdistancing the PGA TOUR (Lee Janzen, Tom Lehman and Justin Leonard) and the LPGA team (Karrie Webb, Dottie Pepper and Juli Inkster). Sony Open in Hawaii: Did not record a top-10, with his top finish a T16 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, thanks, in part, to a final-round 66 at Waialae CC.

1998 Season

MasterCard Colonial: Earned 34th PGA TOUR title with victory at MasterCard Colonial by shooting a final-round 66 at Colonial CC. At 48, was oldest player to win event (previous oldest:46-year-old Ben Hogan when he captured his last of five Colonial titles). Stretch between first win, the 1974 Western Open, and most recent (23 years, 11 months, 24 days) third longest in TOUR history.

Earned 34th PGA TOUR title with victory at MasterCard Colonial by shooting a final-round 66 at Colonial CC. At 48, was oldest player to win event (previous oldest:46-year-old Ben Hogan when he captured his last of five Colonial titles). Stretch between first win, the 1974 Western Open, and most recent (23 years, 11 months, 24 days) third longest in TOUR history. United Airlines Hawaiian Open: At the United Airlines Hawaiian Open despite a second-round 64 and a final-round 66, he was still runner-up, a distant seven strokes behind John Huston.

At the United Airlines Hawaiian Open despite a second-round 64 and a final-round 66, he was still runner-up, a distant seven strokes behind John Huston. Phoenix Open: Also shot final-round 66 at the Phoenix Open and, but those Sunday heroics left him just short. At TPC Scottsdale, he T2, three strokes behind winner Jesper Parnevik.

1997 Season

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Posted T3 at GTE Byron Nelson Classic, with four rounds in the 60s.

Posted T3 at GTE Byron Nelson Classic, with four rounds in the 60s. Masters Tournament: Was also fourth at the Masters Tournament, marking his best finish at Augusta National since 1991.

1996 Season

Finished 25th on the money list, his highest ranking since 1987, and he made his first trip to THE TOUR Championship since winning that event in 1987.

Memorial Tournament: After a nine-year absence, returned to the PGA TOUR winner's circle with victory at Memorial Tournament. Took a one-stroke lead over Ernie Els into the final round at Muirfield Village GC and shot a 2-under 70 Sunday to hold off a hard-charging David Duval, whose 5-under 67 left him two shots back.

1995 Season

Sprint International: Was also T6 at the Sprint International.

Was also T6 at the Sprint International. Memorial Tournament: Had three top-10s on the season, with his best performance a T5 at the Memorial Tournament.

Had three top-10s on the season, with his best performance a T5 at the Memorial Tournament. MCI Classic: Had a T7 at the MCI Classic.

1994 Season

Came close to winning during a season that saw him record five top-10 finishes.

PGA Championship: Was T9 at the PGA Championship.

Was T9 at the PGA Championship. U.S. Open Championship: Second T6 came at the U.S. Open.

Second T6 came at the U.S. Open. Nestle Invitational: Was eighth at the Nestle Invitational.

Was eighth at the Nestle Invitational. Nissan Los Angeles Open: Had a pair of T6s, the first at the Nissan Los Angeles Open.

Had a pair of T6s, the first at the Nissan Los Angeles Open. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Entered the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in third place, two strokes behind Dudley Hart and a stroke back of Johnny Miller. Shot a 2-over 74 at Pebble Beach GL, matching Miller's final-round score but fell a stroke shy.

1993 Season

Turned in four top-10s, with his top showings coming at major championships.

Ryder Cup Matches: Capped his season by serving as captain of the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team. The U.S. squad came from one point behind on the final day to take a two-point win over the Europeans at The Belfry in England.

Capped his season by serving as captain of the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team. The U.S. squad came from one point behind on the final day to take a two-point win over the Europeans at The Belfry in England. PGA Championship: Was solo fifth at the PGA Championship.

Was solo fifth at the PGA Championship. U.S. Open Championship: He was T5 at the U.S. Open.

He was T5 at the U.S. Open. Southwestern Bell Colonial: Was also T6 at the Southwestern Bell Colonial.

Was also T6 at the Southwestern Bell Colonial. THE PLAYERS Championship: Placed 10th at THE PLAYERS Championship.

1992 Season

The International: Final top-10 of the year was a solo 10th at The International.

Final top-10 of the year was a solo 10th at The International. THE PLAYERS Championship: Came up short in his bid to win THE PLAYERS Championship. Through 54 holes at TPC Sawgrass, he was tied for ninth, five strokes behind Nick Faldo. Shot a Sunday 69 to move into a four-way T2, four strokes behind winner Davis Love III.

Came up short in his bid to win THE PLAYERS Championship. Through 54 holes at TPC Sawgrass, he was tied for ninth, five strokes behind Nick Faldo. Shot a Sunday 69 to move into a four-way T2, four strokes behind winner Davis Love III. Buick Invitational of California: Had a T6 at the Buick Invitational of California at Torrey Pines' two courses.

Had a T6 at the Buick Invitational of California at Torrey Pines' two courses. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Had back-to-back top-10s in California, first with a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

1991 Season

The International: Final top-five performance of the campaign came in the form of a T5 at The International.

Final top-five performance of the campaign came in the form of a T5 at The International. Southwestern Bell Colonial: Was also T7 at the Southwestern Bell Colonial.

Was also T7 at the Southwestern Bell Colonial. GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Had a T8 the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic.

Had a T8 the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic. Masters Tournament: Came close to winning again at the Masters Tournament. Was a stroke behind Ian Woosnam entering the final round but stumbled to a 1-over 73 at Augusta National to T3, two strokes back of Woosnam.

Came close to winning again at the Masters Tournament. Was a stroke behind Ian Woosnam entering the final round but stumbled to a 1-over 73 at Augusta National to T3, two strokes back of Woosnam. USF&G Classic: Placed T8 at the USF&G Classic.

Placed T8 at the USF&G Classic. Phoenix Open: Opened with three 68s at the Phoenix Open and was seven strokes off the lead entering the final round. Shot a 6-under 65 at TPC Scottsdale to finish T2, a stroke behind winner Nolan Henke.

1990 Season

Finished 68th on the final money list, with five top-10s in 17 TOUR starts. Best showings were four seventh-place performances.

Centel Western Open: Finished solo seventh at the Centel Western Open.

Finished solo seventh at the Centel Western Open. GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: T7 at the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic.

T7 at the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic. Masters Tournament: T7 at the Masters Tournament.

T7 at the Masters Tournament. Nestle Invitational: Added a top-ten at the Nestle Invitational (10th).

Added a top-ten at the Nestle Invitational (10th). Honda Classic: Added a top-ten at the Honda Classic (T8).

1989 Season

Ryder Cup Matches: Represented the U.S. for a final time as a player at the Ryder Cup. In the event at The Belfry, the U.S. and Europe tied, allowing the Europeans to retain the Cup. He went 1-1-1, winning his singles match against Sam Torrance, 3 and 1.

Represented the U.S. for a final time as a player at the Ryder Cup. In the event at The Belfry, the U.S. and Europe tied, allowing the Europeans to retain the Cup. He went 1-1-1, winning his singles match against Sam Torrance, 3 and 1. The Open Championship: Enjoyed his eighth top-five performance at The Open Championship, finishing solo fourth at Royal Troon.

Enjoyed his eighth top-five performance at The Open Championship, finishing solo fourth at Royal Troon. Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic: His only other top-10 came at the Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic, where he T3. Was tied for 20th going into the final round but a 68, tying him for low-18 honors for the day, allowed him to move up the leaderboard.

His only other top-10 came at the Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic, where he T3. Was tied for 20th going into the final round but a 68, tying him for low-18 honors for the day, allowed him to move up the leaderboard. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Had his fourth career PGA TOUR hole-in-one, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

1988 Season

Season highlight came when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Also and a trio of T9s.

Nabisco Championship: Won the season-ending Nabisco Championship (now THE TOUR Championship) by two strokes over Chip Beck at Oak Hills CC in San Antonio. Finished in the top five on the money list (No. 5) for the final time in his career.

Won the season-ending Nabisco Championship (now THE TOUR Championship) by two strokes over Chip Beck at Oak Hills CC in San Antonio. Finished in the top five on the money list (No. 5) for the final time in his career. NEC World Series of Golf: Had five top-10s, including a playoff loss at the World Series of Golf. Opened with a 74 at Firestone CC then went 69-64-68 over his final 54 holes to force a playoff with Mike Reid, an extra session Reid won.

Had five top-10s, including a playoff loss at the World Series of Golf. Opened with a 74 at Firestone CC then went 69-64-68 over his final 54 holes to force a playoff with Mike Reid, an extra session Reid won. USF&G Classic: T9 at the USF&G Classic.

T9 at the USF&G Classic. Masters Tournament: T9 at the Masters Tournament.

T9 at the Masters Tournament. Hawaiian Open: Had a T6 at the Hawaiian Open.

Had a T6 at the Hawaiian Open. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

1986 Season

Contended in four PGA TOUR events, with all four resulting in third-place finishes.

Vantage Championship: Disqualified himself from the Vantage Championship in October. Was 1-under through 14 holes in the first round when bade weather stopped play for the day. Overnight, after putting in his hotel room, he changed putters and returned to Oak Hills CC the following morning. He two-putted the 15th hole then realized he had "changed equipment during the round," notified officials and disqualified himself.

Disqualified himself from the Vantage Championship in October. Was 1-under through 14 holes in the first round when bade weather stopped play for the day. Overnight, after putting in his hotel room, he changed putters and returned to Oak Hills CC the following morning. He two-putted the 15th hole then realized he had "changed equipment during the round," notified officials and disqualified himself. Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open: Duplicated his T6 showing at the Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open.

Duplicated his T6 showing at the Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open. Colonial National Invitation: Was T3 at the weather-shortened Colonial National Invitational. His final-round 64 was the low round of the tournament.

Was T3 at the weather-shortened Colonial National Invitational. His final-round 64 was the low round of the tournament. Houston Open: Had two 68s in his middle rounds at the Houston Open, closed with a 1-under 71 and was solo third at TPC Woodlands.

Had two 68s in his middle rounds at the Houston Open, closed with a 1-under 71 and was solo third at TPC Woodlands. Masters Tournament: Was T6 at the Masters Tournament in March.

Was T6 at the Masters Tournament in March. USF&G Classic: Was also T7 at the USF&G Classic in New Orleans.

Was also T7 at the USF&G Classic in New Orleans. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: First came at the rain-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Finished a distant six strokes behind Fuzzy Zoeller.

1985 Season

Seiko-Tucson Match Play Championship: Final top-five of the year came in defense of his Seiko-Tucson Match Play Championship. Beat Lon Hinkle, Mike Reid and Wayne Levi to get to the quarterfinals before bowing to O'Grady, 1-down. Finished T5.

Final top-five of the year came in defense of his Seiko-Tucson Match Play Championship. Beat Lon Hinkle, Mike Reid and Wayne Levi to get to the quarterfinals before bowing to O'Grady, 1-down. Finished T5. PGA Championship: At the PGA Championship, was T6 at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver.

At the PGA Championship, was T6 at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Made a late charge at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic. Eight strokes back of leader Mac O'Grady and tied for 17th, he shot a 5-under 66 at Las Colinas Sports Club to T3, three strokes behind winner Bob Eastwood.

Made a late charge at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic. Eight strokes back of leader Mac O'Grady and tied for 17th, he shot a 5-under 66 at Las Colinas Sports Club to T3, three strokes behind winner Bob Eastwood. Masters Tournament: Was T10 at the Masters Tournament.

Was T10 at the Masters Tournament. Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational: Again made a run for victory at the 90-hole Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational. Was a stroke off the lead at the 36-hole mark and a stroke ahead through 72 holes. Shot a second consecutive 71 on the final day and watched while three players passed him by, including winner Curtis Strange. Eventually was T4 with Fred Couples.

Again made a run for victory at the 90-hole Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational. Was a stroke off the lead at the 36-hole mark and a stroke ahead through 72 holes. Shot a second consecutive 71 on the final day and watched while three players passed him by, including winner Curtis Strange. Eventually was T4 with Fred Couples. Hertz Bay Hill Classic: Came up just short in his bid for victory. At the Hertz Bay Hill Classic, he T2, two strokes behind Fuzzy Zoeller. Was one of three players to shoot a final-round 67, along with Mark Lye and Zoeller, with Lye finishing solo third.

1984 Season

Earned PGA Player of the Year honors for the sixth and final time in his career. Finished in the top-three six times, including three PGA TOUR victories and an additional title at the Australian Open. Three second-place performances–two coming in major championships–still left him disappointed.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Was also second at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

Was also second at the Greater Milwaukee Open. The Open Championship: Appeared poised to successfully defend his Open Championship title and was tied with Ian Baker-Finch through 54 holes at St. Andrews. Skied to a 1-over 73 on the final day to drop into a T2 with Bernhard Langer, two behind a fast-closing Seve Ballersteros.

Appeared poised to successfully defend his Open Championship title and was tied with Ian Baker-Finch through 54 holes at St. Andrews. Skied to a 1-over 73 on the final day to drop into a T2 with Bernhard Langer, two behind a fast-closing Seve Ballersteros. Western Open: Third TOUR title of the season came at the Western Open. Had a spirited battle with Greg Normal all week at Butler National, with the pair finishing regulation tied at 8-under. In the playoff, he beat Norman with a birdie on the third extra hole.

Third TOUR title of the season came at the Western Open. Had a spirited battle with Greg Normal all week at Butler National, with the pair finishing regulation tied at 8-under. In the playoff, he beat Norman with a birdie on the third extra hole. MONY Tournament of Champions: At the MONY Tournament of Champions at La Costa CC, he cruised to a five-shot win over Bruce Lietzke, thanks to back-to-back 67s on Saturday and Sunday.

At the MONY Tournament of Champions at La Costa CC, he cruised to a five-shot win over Bruce Lietzke, thanks to back-to-back 67s on Saturday and Sunday. Masters Tournament: A first-round 74 at Augusta National ultimately hurt his chances at victory at the Masters. Came back with superb rounds of 67-69-69 but still was only solo second, two strokes behind Ben Crenshaw.

A first-round 74 at Augusta National ultimately hurt his chances at victory at the Masters. Came back with superb rounds of 67-69-69 but still was only solo second, two strokes behind Ben Crenshaw. Seiko-Tucson Match Play Championship: Began his season in Arizona, at the Seiko-Tucson Match Play and made his debut a successful one, beating Gil Morgan, 2 and 1, in the final match of the inaugural event.

Began his season in Arizona, at the Seiko-Tucson Match Play and made his debut a successful one, beating Gil Morgan, 2 and 1, in the final match of the inaugural event. Uchida Yoko Cup: Competed on the U.S. team at the Uchida Yoko Cup at Sobu CC in Tokyo. Teamed with Peter Jacobsen to split the duo's two four-ball matches. Defeated Joe Ozaki by two strokes in singles on the third day but lost to Ozaki on the final day by one stroke. In the final individual standings for the two days of singles play, he was the medalist, beating Mark O'Meara and Ozaki by a stroke. Won $20,000 for the individual victory and $35,000 for the U.S.'s 12-point win over Japan.

Competed on the U.S. team at the Uchida Yoko Cup at Sobu CC in Tokyo. Teamed with Peter Jacobsen to split the duo's two four-ball matches. Defeated Joe Ozaki by two strokes in singles on the third day but lost to Ozaki on the final day by one stroke. In the final individual standings for the two days of singles play, he was the medalist, beating Mark O'Meara and Ozaki by a stroke. Won $20,000 for the individual victory and $35,000 for the U.S.'s 12-point win over Japan. Australian Open: In November, he could only shoot an even-par 72 at Royal Melbourne GC in the Australian Open final round, but it was enough to hold off Australian Bob Stanton by one shot.

1983 Season

Had 10 top-10s in 17 starts.

Ryder Cup Matches: Played in the Ryder Cup at PGA National GC in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Turned in a sterling 4-1 record in his five matches, winning a foursomes match with Ben Crenshaw and taking four-ball wins with Jay Haas and Bob Gilder as partners. Won his singles match, 2 and 1, over Bernard Gallacher.

Played in the Ryder Cup at PGA National GC in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Turned in a sterling 4-1 record in his five matches, winning a foursomes match with Ben Crenshaw and taking four-ball wins with Jay Haas and Bob Gilder as partners. Won his singles match, 2 and 1, over Bernard Gallacher. Panasonic Las Vegas Pro Celebrity Classic: T6 at the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic.

T6 at the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic. World Series of Golf: T4 at the World Series of Golf.

T4 at the World Series of Golf. The Open Championship: With a win at The Open Championship, his fifth and final victory in that championship, punctuating his season. Came up just short in the U.S. Open.

With a win at The Open Championship, his fifth and final victory in that championship, punctuating his season. Came up just short in the U.S. Open. Western Open: A Saturday 74 at Butler National was his undoing as he was solo second at the Western Open, a stroke behind Mark McCumber.

A Saturday 74 at Butler National was his undoing as he was solo second at the Western Open, a stroke behind Mark McCumber. U.S. Open Championship: A final-round 69 at the U.S. Open at Oakmont CC wasn't enough, leaving him in solo second as Larry Nelson shot a 4-under 67 to win by a stroke.

A final-round 69 at the U.S. Open at Oakmont CC wasn't enough, leaving him in solo second as Larry Nelson shot a 4-under 67 to win by a stroke. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: T4 at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic.

T4 at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic. Masters Tournament: T4 at the Masters Tournament.

T4 at the Masters Tournament. Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open: T5 at the Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open.

T5 at the Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open. Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: T7 at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am.

T7 at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am. The Claret Jug: At Royal Birkdale, he held off Andy Bean and Hale Irwin–who both shot final-round 67s–to win the claret jug.

1982 Season

For sixth consecutive year, captured at least three victories in a season, and after a one-year absence he was the PGA Player of the Year for a fifth time. He finished fifth on the money list, making the cut in 19 of his 20 starts.

The Open Championship: Became one of six players to win U.S. and The Open Championships in same year (Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Lee Trevino and Tiger Woods) when he edged Nick Price and Peter Oosterhuis by a stroke at Royal Troon.

Became one of six players to win U.S. and The Open Championships in same year (Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Lee Trevino and Tiger Woods) when he edged Nick Price and Peter Oosterhuis by a stroke at Royal Troon. U.S. Open Championship: Won his only U.S. Open title, chipping in on the 17th hole at Pebble Beach GL to nip Jack Nicklaus.

Won his only U.S. Open title, chipping in on the 17th hole at Pebble Beach GL to nip Jack Nicklaus. Sea Pines Heritage: Won his second Sea Pines Heritage by edging Frank Conner in a playoff, making a par on the third extra hole.

Won his second Sea Pines Heritage by edging Frank Conner in a playoff, making a par on the third extra hole. Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Began the season beating Johnny Miller in a playoff at the Glen Campbell Los Angeles Open. The duo finished at 13-under, and he won the title by making a birdie on the third playoff hole.

1981 Season

Won three times, including his second Masters Tournament title and finished third on the money list.

Atlanta Classic: Final win of the year came in playoff fashion over Tommy Valentine at the Atlanta Classic.

Final win of the year came in playoff fashion over Tommy Valentine at the Atlanta Classic. Kemper Open: At the Kemper Open at Congressional CC, he began the final day seven strokes behind leader Craig Stadler, shot a 67 to T2, still six strokes shy of Stadler.

At the Kemper Open at Congressional CC, he began the final day seven strokes behind leader Craig Stadler, shot a 67 to T2, still six strokes shy of Stadler. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: At the Byron Nelson Classic, where he was looking for his fourth consecutive win, he lost in a playoff to Bruce Lietzke when Lietzke made a par on the first extra hole.

At the Byron Nelson Classic, where he was looking for his fourth consecutive win, he lost in a playoff to Bruce Lietzke when Lietzke made a par on the first extra hole. USF&G New Orleans Open: At the USF&G New Orleans Open, he successfully defended his title, edging Bruce Fleisher by two strokes.

At the USF&G New Orleans Open, he successfully defended his title, edging Bruce Fleisher by two strokes. Masters Tournament: At Augusta National, he battled Johnny Miller and Jack Nicklaus before finally coming out on top by two strokes.

At Augusta National, he battled Johnny Miller and Jack Nicklaus before finally coming out on top by two strokes. Bay Hill Classic: Also had a runner-up showing at the Bay Hill Classic.

1980 Season

Won a career-best seven tournaments and finished in the top 10 in 16 of his 22 starts. He didn't miss a cut, and his worst performance of the season was a T19 at the Bay Hill Classic. Led the money list ($530,808) for a fourth consecutive year, becoming the first player in history to break the half-million-dollar mark in a season. Was the PGA Player of the Year for a fourth straight time.

Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic: T3 at the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic.

T3 at the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic. World Series of Golf: Final win of the year came at the World Series of Golf at Firestone CC. Had three 65s in the first, third and final rounds, sandwiched around a second-round 75 to defeat Raymond Floyd by two strokes.

Final win of the year came at the World Series of Golf at Firestone CC. Had three 65s in the first, third and final rounds, sandwiched around a second-round 75 to defeat Raymond Floyd by two strokes. The Open Championship: Went without another victory until he fired a third-round, 7-under 64 at The Open Championship at Muirfield to win his third claret jug, by four strokes over Trevino.

Went without another victory until he fired a third-round, 7-under 64 at The Open Championship at Muirfield to win his third claret jug, by four strokes over Trevino. U.S. Open Championship: Had his third PGA TOUR hole-in-one, at the U.S. Open at Baltusrol GC. Finished T3.

Had his third PGA TOUR hole-in-one, at the U.S. Open at Baltusrol GC. Finished T3. Memorial Tournament: Fell by a stroke to David Graham at the Memorial Tournament.

Fell by a stroke to David Graham at the Memorial Tournament. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: In his next start at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, he again shot an over-par final round (1-over 71 at Preston Trail GC) but hung on to beat Bill Rogers by a stroke.

In his next start at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, he again shot an over-par final round (1-over 71 at Preston Trail GC) but hung on to beat Bill Rogers by a stroke. Greater New Orleans Open: Came back and won the Greater New Orleans Open. Again survived a shaky final round, a 1-over 73 at Lakewood CC, but still beat Lee Trevino by two strokes.

Came back and won the Greater New Orleans Open. Again survived a shaky final round, a 1-over 73 at Lakewood CC, but still beat Lee Trevino by two strokes. MONY Tournament of Champions: At the MONY Tournament of Champions at La Costa Resort and Spa, he opened a two-stroke lead at the midway point and was 1-over during his final 36 holes which was still good enough for a three-stroke win over Jim Colbert.

At the MONY Tournament of Champions at La Costa Resort and Spa, he opened a two-stroke lead at the midway point and was 1-over during his final 36 holes which was still good enough for a three-stroke win over Jim Colbert. Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Won again at the Glen Campbell Los Angeles Open. Opened with a 69-66-70 at Riviera CC and only shot an even-par 71 Sunday, but it was enough to overtake Bob Gilder for the title.

Won again at the Glen Campbell Los Angeles Open. Opened with a 69-66-70 at Riviera CC and only shot an even-par 71 Sunday, but it was enough to overtake Bob Gilder for the title. Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational: Opened his season in winning fashion, capturing the Andy Williams-San Diego Open. Finished regulation tied with D.A. Weibring then beat Weibring with a par on the first playoff hole.

Opened his season in winning fashion, capturing the Andy Williams-San Diego Open. Finished regulation tied with D.A. Weibring then beat Weibring with a par on the first playoff hole. Phoenix Open: Also earned an international victory, at the Dunlop Phoenix in Miyazaki, Japan, in November. Came from behind to overtake Mike Reid by two strokes.

1979 Season

Earned his third consecutive PGA Player of the Year Award and Vardon Trophy during his third straight five-victory season. Also passed the $400,000 mark in earnings for the first time ($462,636) to again lead the money list.

Ryder Cup Matches: Retired from playing at the Ryder Cup at The Greenbrier in West Virginia due to his wife's pregnancy.

Retired from playing at the Ryder Cup at The Greenbrier in West Virginia due to his wife's pregnancy. Colgate Hall of Fame Classic: Final win of the year came at the Colgate Hall of Fame Classic at Pinehurst, where he bested Johnny Miller in a two-hole sudden-death playoff.

Final win of the year came at the Colgate Hall of Fame Classic at Pinehurst, where he bested Johnny Miller in a two-hole sudden-death playoff. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: For the second consecutive year, he battled Bill Rogers at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, eventually prevailing in a playoff at Preston Trail GC.

For the second consecutive year, he battled Bill Rogers at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, eventually prevailing in a playoff at Preston Trail GC. MONY Tournament of Champions: Won his first MONY Tournament of Champions, taking the title by six strokes over Bruce Lietzke and Jerry Pate at La Costa.

Won his first MONY Tournament of Champions, taking the title by six strokes over Bruce Lietzke and Jerry Pate at La Costa. Masters Tournament: Finished second at the Masters Tournament, an event he lost in a playoff to Fuzzy Zoeller (playoff also included Sneed).

Finished second at the Masters Tournament, an event he lost in a playoff to Fuzzy Zoeller (playoff also included Sneed). Sea Pines Heritage Classic: His first title came at the Sea Pines Heritage, beating Ed Sneed by five strokes.

His first title came at the Sea Pines Heritage, beating Ed Sneed by five strokes. Tournament Players Championship: Finished second at the Tournament Players Championship.

Finished second at the Tournament Players Championship. Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open: Finished second at the Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open.

Finished second at the Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open. Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational: Finished second at the Andy Williams-San Diego Open.

Finished second at the Andy Williams-San Diego Open. Taiheiyo Club Masters: Finished T2 at the Taiheiyo Club Masters in Gotemba, Japan. Fell by two strokes to Norio Suzuki, finishing tied with Bill Rogers and Rod Curl.

1978 Season

Won multiple titles for a third consecutive year, taking five tournament crowns for a second straight season. He also had three second-place showings. Won the PGA Player of the Year Award for a second straight year and again topped the TOUR's money chart. Once again eared the Vardon Trophy.

Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic: At the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic, he shot rounds of 68-69-66-67 to defeat Ed Sneed by three strokes.

At the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic, he shot rounds of 68-69-66-67 to defeat Ed Sneed by three strokes. Colgate Hall of Fame Classic: Late in the season, won in back-to-back starts. At the Colgate Hall of Fame Classic at Pinehurst, he shot a final-round 71 to nip Hale Irwin by a stroke.

Late in the season, won in back-to-back starts. At the Colgate Hall of Fame Classic at Pinehurst, he shot a final-round 71 to nip Hale Irwin by a stroke. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Won his second Byron Nelson Golf Classic, defeating Lee Trevino by a stroke in Dallas.

Won his second Byron Nelson Golf Classic, defeating Lee Trevino by a stroke in Dallas. Masters Tournament: Made a run at successfully defending his Masters Tournament title before T2 at Augusta National after Gary Player shot a final-round 64 to win.

Made a run at successfully defending his Masters Tournament title before T2 at Augusta National after Gary Player shot a final-round 64 to win. Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: Successfully defended his Bing Crosby National Pro-Am with a playoff win over Ben Crenshaw.

Successfully defended his Bing Crosby National Pro-Am with a playoff win over Ben Crenshaw. Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open: At the Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open, he opened with a 63 and despite a 72-73 weekend performance, he was still able to edge Bobby Wadkins by a stroke.

1977 Season

Won five times, including his first Masters title and second Open Championship title. Also picked up his first PGA Player of the Year Award while leading the money list for the first time. Also earned his inaugural Vardon Trophy.

Ryder Cup Matches: Made his Ryder Cup debut, representing the U.S. in its five-point victory over Great Britain-Ireland. Went 2-1-0, losing to Nick Faldo in singles but pairing and winning with Hubert Green in four-ball and doing the same with Nicklaus in foursomes.

Made his Ryder Cup debut, representing the U.S. in its five-point victory over Great Britain-Ireland. Went 2-1-0, losing to Nick Faldo in singles but pairing and winning with Hubert Green in four-ball and doing the same with Nicklaus in foursomes. The Open Championship: Won the first of five claret jugs with his Duel in the Sun at Turnberry against Nicklaus. Entering the weekend, the two were tied. He shot 65-65 in the final two rounds to Nicklaus' 65-66 to win by one.

Won the first of five claret jugs with his Duel in the Sun at Turnberry against Nicklaus. Entering the weekend, the two were tied. He shot 65-65 in the final two rounds to Nicklaus' 65-66 to win by one. Western Open: Got the better of Wally Armstrong and Johnny Miller at the Western Open with a one-stroke win at Butler National GC.

Got the better of Wally Armstrong and Johnny Miller at the Western Open with a one-stroke win at Butler National GC. Masters Tournament: At the Masters, he won his first green jacket, battling Jack Nicklaus before finally prevailing by two strokes.

At the Masters, he won his first green jacket, battling Jack Nicklaus before finally prevailing by two strokes. Heritage Classic: Appeared poised to win the Sea Pines Heritage, taking a four-stroke lead into the final round. But a final-round 74 left him in second at Harbour Town GL, a stroke behind Graham Marsh.

Appeared poised to win the Sea Pines Heritage, taking a four-stroke lead into the final round. But a final-round 74 left him in second at Harbour Town GL, a stroke behind Graham Marsh. Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational: He kept the momentum by winning the Andy Williams-San Diego Open by five strokes over Larry Nelson and John Schroeder. Had an ace during the tournament, becoming the first player since Johnny Miller (twice in 1974) to make a hole-in-one and also win the tournament.

He kept the momentum by winning the Andy Williams-San Diego Open by five strokes over Larry Nelson and John Schroeder. Had an ace during the tournament, becoming the first player since Johnny Miller (twice in 1974) to make a hole-in-one and also win the tournament. Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: Began the season with a victory at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, taking a one-stroke win over Tony Jacklin on the Monterey Peninsula.

1976 Season

Had 11 top-10s, including a pair of runner-up showings.

American Express Westchester Classic: Was also T2 with two other players (Ben Crenshaw and Fuzzy Zoeller), three strokes behind David Graham at the American Express Westchester Classic.

Was also T2 with two other players (Ben Crenshaw and Fuzzy Zoeller), three strokes behind David Graham at the American Express Westchester Classic. Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: The first came at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open, where he lost by two strokes to Hale Irwin at Riviera CC.

1975 Season

The Open Championship: Won his first major championship by outdueling Jack Newton at Carnoustie at The Open Championship. The two were tied after 72 holes, so the players embarked on an 18-hole playoff, and he defeated Newton by a stroke.

Won his first major championship by outdueling Jack Newton at Carnoustie at The Open Championship. The two were tied after 72 holes, so the players embarked on an 18-hole playoff, and he defeated Newton by a stroke. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Also picked up another victory, earning his first of four Byron Nelson Golf Classic titles. Defeated Bob E. Smith by two strokes outside Dallas.

1974 Season

Western Open: First TOUR victory came at the Western Open, where he defeated Tom Weiskopf and J.C. Snead by two strokes.

First TOUR victory came at the Western Open, where he defeated Tom Weiskopf and J.C. Snead by two strokes. U.S. Open Championship: Enjoyed his first top-10 at a major championship, finishing T5 at the U.S. Open.

Enjoyed his first top-10 at a major championship, finishing T5 at the U.S. Open. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Just missed winning a second tournament when he T2 at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, four shots behind Bud Allin.

Just missed winning a second tournament when he T2 at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, four shots behind Bud Allin. Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Made his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one, at Riviera CC during the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open playing with Sam Snead. He recalled the event: "I made it in the fourth round on the fourth hole to go 4-under, and I did it with a Hogan 4-wood. Everything was 4s. The best part was Snead actually complimented me. He said, 'That was a fine shot.'"

1973 Season

Played his first full PGA TOUR season and had two third-place showings as he finished 35th on the money list. Was third at the Hawaiian Open and the Magnolia Classic and was also T4 at the Greater New Orleans Open.

Hawaiian Open: At Waialae CC, he appeared to have the tournament well in hand as he held a four-stroke lead going into the final round. But a 3-over 75 Sunday left him three shots behind winner John Schlee.

1972 Season

Made his major championship debut, at the U.S. Open. Failed to break par once at Pebble Beach GL but still finished T29. Best showing in six TOUR starts was a T17 at the Azaela Open in Wilmington, N.C.

1971 Season

Kaiser International Open Invitational: Played in his first PGA TOUR event as a professional, at the Kaiser International Open in Napa, Calif., not far from the Stanford campus. He opened 68-68 at Silverado CC and was in third place through 36 holes, four strokes behind Billy Casper. Struggled to a 74-74 finish to T28.

Amateur Highlights

Played and lettered at Stanford from 1969-71, earning second-team All-American honors all three seasons.

One of the TOUR's greatest players, who was especially dominant during a six-year span (1977-82) that saw him post 26 wins, 13 runners-up finishes and 10 thirds, along with being the PGA TOURs leading money-winner four years in a row (1977-80).

