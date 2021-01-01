Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (38th), All-Time Money List (46th)

PGA TOUR: 1990

1990 PGA TOUR Champions: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

1995 LaCantera Texas Open

1999 Buick Classic, Westin Texas Open

Buick Classic, Westin Texas Open 2000 National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)

2015 Toshiba Classic

Toshiba Classic 2016 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Additional Victories (4)

1995 Hyundai Team Matches [with Tom Lehman]

1996 Hyundai Team Matches [with Tom Lehman]

2000 Hyundai Team Matches [with Tom Lehman]

Hyundai Team Matches [with Tom Lehman] 2017 TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

1997 Lost to Grant Waite, David Duval, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill

1999 Defeated Dennis Paulson, Buick Classic

Defeated Dennis Paulson, Buick Classic 1999 Defeated Ted Tryba, Westin Texas Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)

2014 Lost to Michael Allen, Allianz Championship

National Teams

1985 Walker Cup

Personal

Nicknamed "Little Duffer" and eventually "Duffy," by his mother and grandmother before the age of 2 for always falling on his "duff".

Is a wine enthusiast who enjoys and collects wines from all over the world.

His family and friends decorate the golf balls he uses each week with unique messages and designs. Themes are usually tournament specific, geographical location, seasonal and sometimes completely freelance.

Special Interests

Wine collecting

Morocco Champions: Carded rounds of 72-68-68 at the inaugural Morocco Champions to finish T10.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Morocco Champions: Carded rounds of 72-68-68 at the inaugural Morocco Champions to finish T10.

2019 Season

Carded three top-10s, including a season-best fourth at the American Family Insurance Championship, and finished 38th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Carded rounds of 68-69-69 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open to finish T9, his third top-10 of the season.

American Family Insurance Championship: Made his only bogey of the week on the 54th hole, which kept him out of the sudden-death playoff at the American Family Insurance Championship. He finished at 14-under and in fourth place, his best finish of the season.

Made his only bogey of the week on the 54th hole, which kept him out of the sudden-death playoff at the American Family Insurance Championship. He finished at 14-under and in fourth place, his best finish of the season. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Carded rounds of 69-74-71-70 and finished T8 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

2018 Season

Posted four finishes in the top 10 with his best coming at the PURE Insurance Championship where he finished in fourth place. At the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Waldorf made his 100th consecutive start, the longest active streak on Tour. Advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup for the sixth consecutive year and finished T13 to finish No. 24 in the standings.

Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded three rounds of 2-under 70 at the Invesco QQQ Championship to finish at 6-under 210 (T10) for his fourth top-10 of the season. Moved to No. 23 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 68-68-71–207 at the PURE Insurance Championship to finish at 8-under in fourth place, his best finish since finishing runner-up at the 2017 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

Carded rounds of 68-68-71–207 at the PURE Insurance Championship to finish at 8-under in fourth place, his best finish since finishing runner-up at the 2017 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Waldorf posted his second top-10 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, finishing T6 at 16-under.

Regions Tradition: Notched a T5 finish at the Regions Tradition, his best since the 2017 Bass Pro Shops Legends at Big Cedar Lodge. His 15-under-par 273 was his second-lowest 72-hole score posted on PGA TOUR Champions (17-under 263, 2013 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship).

Notched a T5 finish at the Regions Tradition, his best since the 2017 Bass Pro Shops Legends at Big Cedar Lodge. His 15-under-par 273 was his second-lowest 72-hole score posted on PGA TOUR Champions (17-under 263, 2013 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship). AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Won the TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational in November where he made up seven strokes the final day to defeat Kevin Sutherland, Tom Pernice, Jr. and Sam Burns by one stroke.

2017 Season

Qualified for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fifth consecutive time and finished 26th on the Charles Schwab Cup money list.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Finished T6 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events.

3M Championship: Was T7 at the 3M Championship in August.

Was T7 at the 3M Championship in August. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made his second hole-in-one of the year when he aced No. 3 with a pitching wedge from 136 yards in the opening round.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Was 10th at May's KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club.

Was 10th at May's KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Made a hole-in-one in the first round at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge on No. 11 with a sand wedge from 109 yards. One day later teamed with former UCLA teammate Corey Pavin to finish T2 at the event, one stroke shy of the winning team of Carlos Franco and Vijay Singh.

Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Was T9 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic.

Was T9 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished T4 in defense of his title at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Shared the first-round lead with Marco Dawson and eventual champion Bernhard Langer in an event shortened to 36 holes due to high winds in the final round.

2016 Season

Enjoyed his best year on PGA TOUR Champions since his rookie season in 2013. Finished with 10 top-10 finishes and was 10th on the final money list with over $1.2 million in earnings to his credit. Finished second in total birdies to Scott Dunlap with 313.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was also T6 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Dominion Charity Classic: Was also T6 at the Dominion Charity Classic.

Was also T6 at the Dominion Charity Classic. Shaw Charity Classic: Posted three straight rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the Shaw Charity Classic in September in Calgary.

Posted three straight rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the Shaw Charity Classic in September in Calgary. American Family Insurance Championship: Was T8 at the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship in June.

Was T8 at the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship in June. Principal Charity Classic: Posted consecutive weekend rounds of 5-under-par 67 at the Principal Charity Classic and it led to a T4 finish in Iowa.

Posted consecutive weekend rounds of 5-under-par 67 at the Principal Charity Classic and it led to a T4 finish in Iowa. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Was T4 with teammate Corey Pavin at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April and finished T7 in his next two outings at the Insperity Invitational and Regions Tradition.

Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Three consecutive rounds in the 60s led to a T6 finish at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March.

Three consecutive rounds in the 60s led to a T6 finish at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Earned the first win of the 2016 season when he sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to slip by Tom Lehman at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Trailed Lehman by two strokes with six holes remaining, but birdies on three of the final six holes, including the decisive 18th, was the difference. Played all 54 holes without a bogey and became the fourth player in tournament history to do so, but just the second to win. John Cook was the other in 2013. The victory was his second in his last three starts, dating back to 2015 when he won the Toshiba Classic, the final full-field event of the year.

2015 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Followed his Toshiba Classic victory with a T9 at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Toshiba Classic: Became a winner on the over-50 circuit for the first time when he was a two-stroke victor over Joe Durant at the Toshiba Classic, the final full-field event of the season. An 11-under-par 60 effort Saturday was the impetus for his win, which came in his 73rd start on the PGA TOUR Champions. It was also his first win since the PGA TOUR's 2000 National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney title, a span of 292 starts. Flirted with the magical number 59 in the second round at the Newport Beach CC, needing a birdie on his final two holes, but failed to convert those opportunities. His 11-under-par 60 tied the tournament 18-hole scoring record set in 2004 by Tom Purtzer and later matched by Nick Price in 2011. However, his 54-hole total of 20-under-par 193 set a new tournament mark, and he also matched the PGA TOUR Champions record for most birdies in a 54-hole event when he registered 26.

Became a winner on the over-50 circuit for the first time when he was a two-stroke victor over Joe Durant at the Toshiba Classic, the final full-field event of the season. An 11-under-par 60 effort Saturday was the impetus for his win, which came in his 73rd start on the PGA TOUR Champions. It was also his first win since the PGA TOUR's 2000 National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney title, a span of 292 starts. Flirted with the magical number 59 in the second round at the Newport Beach CC, needing a birdie on his final two holes, but failed to convert those opportunities. His 11-under-par 60 tied the tournament 18-hole scoring record set in 2004 by Tom Purtzer and later matched by Nick Price in 2011. However, his 54-hole total of 20-under-par 193 set a new tournament mark, and he also matched the PGA TOUR Champions record for most birdies in a 54-hole event when he registered 26. Barbasol Championship: Finished T23 at the PGA TOUR's Barbasol Championship in July.

Finished T23 at the PGA TOUR's Barbasol Championship in July. Encompass Championship: Also T6 at the Encompass Championship after three consecutive sub-par scores at North Shore CC.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Rebounded from a 2-over-par 72 in the opening round of the U.S. Senior Open with three consecutive rounds in the 60s to T10 in Sacramento.

Rebounded from a 2-over-par 72 in the opening round of the U.S. Senior Open with three consecutive rounds in the 60s to T10 in Sacramento. Insperity Invitational: Used a final-round 67 to move into a T6 at the Insperity Invitational.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: In late April, was T5 with former UCLA teammate, Corey Pavin, at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

In late April, was T5 with former UCLA teammate, Corey Pavin, at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Puerto Rico Open: Made his first start in a PGA TOUR event in nearly two years but missed the cut at March's Puerto Rico Open.

2014 Season

Registered five of his six top-10 performances before mid-June and had his two best weeks of the season in his first two starts in Florida in February.

Quebec Championship: In early September, registered his only top 10 in the second part of the year at the Quebec Championship. Was among the early leaders with a first-round 66 at La Tempete GC.

Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Joined forces with former UCLA teammate Corey Pavin at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf, and the pair was T7 in the Champions Division in early June.

Joined forces with former UCLA teammate Corey Pavin at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf, and the pair was T7 in the Champions Division in early June. Principal Charity Classic: Birdied the last hole at The Principal Charity Classic, which led to a T10 in Iowa.

Greater Gwinnett Championship: Three consecutive sub-par rounds at April's Greater Gwinnett Championship led to a T5 finish.

Three consecutive sub-par rounds at April's Greater Gwinnett Championship led to a T5 finish. ACE Group Classic: Made another run the following week at The ACE Group Classic. Posted three rounds in the 60s and was among four players who battled down the stretch before his chances ended with a bogey on the final hole. Was T2 along with Olin Browne and Bernhard Langer, one shy in the final standings to Kirk Triplett, who sank a six-foot par putt on the final hole for the win.

Allianz Championship: First lost in a playoff to Michael Allen at the Allianz Championship when he couldn't get up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie on the second extra hole after Allen two-putted for birdie. Missed a 7-foot birdie putt to extend the overtime. Trailed Allen by eight strokes Friday but moved into contention with a 9-under 63 in the second round that included a 7-under 29 on the front nine. Shot 67 Sunday to forge a tie.

2013 Season

Made three appearances on the PGA TOUR.

Montreal Championship: Continued his stellar play with a third-place finish at the Montreal Championship, finishing one stroke shy of a playoff with Kenny Perry and eventual-winner Esteban Toledo.

Shaw Charity Classic: Registered back-to-back third-place finishes in Canada during late summer. Shot three straight rounds in the 60s to finish T3 at the inaugural Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary.

Registered back-to-back third-place finishes in Canada during late summer. Shot three straight rounds in the 60s to finish T3 at the inaugural Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. Boeing Classic: Used a birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle finish at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge to vault into a T4 at the Boeing Classic.

Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Registered consecutive fourth-place efforts during August. Moved into contention after a 65 Saturday at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but eventually placed T4 after a Sunday 69.

Registered consecutive fourth-place efforts during August. Moved into contention after a 65 Saturday at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but eventually placed T4 after a Sunday 69. U.S. Senior Open Championship: After runner-up effort at Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, shot a closing-round 67 at Omaha CC to move up into a T9 at the U.S. Senior Open.

After runner-up effort at Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, shot a closing-round 67 at Omaha CC to move up into a T9 at the U.S. Senior Open. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was the only player among the top 10 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list without a victory, and his 12 top-10 performances were also the most by a player during the season without a victory. Was among the leaders throughout the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in late June and held the Sunday lead at one point, fueled by an opening-round, 6-under-par 29 on the front nine. Even-par back nine led to 64 and a T2 performance, two strokes back of Kenny Perry.

Regions Tradition: Had four straight top-10s in senior majors. In June, sat atop the leaderboard after 36 holes of the Tour's second major, the Regions Tradition, after rounds of 67-68. Shot 71-70 on the weekend and eventually slipped to a T5 finish in Alabama.

Had four straight top-10s in senior majors. In June, sat atop the leaderboard after 36 holes of the Tour's second major, the Regions Tradition, after rounds of 67-68. Shot 71-70 on the weekend and eventually slipped to a T5 finish in Alabama. Principal Charity Classic: Was the 36-hole leader at The Principal Charity Classic but could only manage a 1-under 71 in the final round at the Wakonda Club and finished T3 in Iowa.

Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Shared the first-round lead with Jay Haas at the Senior PGA Championship in May after a 5-under-par 66. Was on the leaderboard for most of the event before eventually finishing T6.

Shared the first-round lead with Jay Haas at the Senior PGA Championship in May after a 5-under-par 66. Was on the leaderboard for most of the event before eventually finishing T6. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T48 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.

South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, finishing 64th at the South Georgia Classic in Valdosta.

Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, finishing 64th at the South Georgia Classic in Valdosta. Valero Texas Open: Missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open.

Missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T39 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2012 Season

Played 11 events on the PGA TOUR on a Major Medical Extension (knee surgery). Also made 11 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour and was in the top 10 twice.

Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Turned in his best performance on the circuit, at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, where he finished second. Rallied from four strokes back Sunday to catch Fred Funk late on the front nine. The two were locked in a duel throughout the back nine until Funk's birdie at the final hole gave him the victory. Final-round 66 equaled the best Sunday score of the field. Led the field at the Greater Hickory Classic with 17 total birdies over three rounds.

Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Turned in his best performance on the circuit, at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, where he finished second. Rallied from four strokes back Sunday to catch Fred Funk late on the front nine. The two were locked in a duel throughout the back nine until Funk's birdie at the final hole gave him the victory. Final-round 66 equaled the best Sunday score of the field. Led the field at the Greater Hickory Classic with 17 total birdies over three rounds.

Boeing Classic: Made appearances on all three Tours, joining the Champions Tour in late August at the Boeing Classic (T8).

Made appearances on all three Tours, joining the Champions Tour in late August at the Boeing Classic (T8). True South Classic: Best effort was a T21 in late July at the True South Classic.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Posted four straight rounds in the 60s at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open to finish solo eighth at Crestview CC.

Posted four straight rounds in the 60s at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open to finish solo eighth at Crestview CC. TPC Stonebrae Championship: Finished T2 at the TPC Stonebrae Championship, closing his week with a 31 on his final nine holes to challenge for the win. It was his first top-10 in a TOUR-sponsored event since a T3 at the 2006 Chrysler Classic of Tucson on the PGA TOUR and his highest finish since a T2 at the 2003 FBR Capital Open.

2011 Season

Made 14 starts on TOUR, with five made cuts. On the Korn Ferry Tour, claimed a pair of top-15 finishes in seven starts.

2010 Season

Did not make a PGA Tour start. Has 19 events to earn $845,402, which coupled with earnings of $7,350 in 2008, would equal No. from the 2008 money list and earn Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2011 season.

Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: In his only Korn Ferry Tour start, the inaugural Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open, he missed the cut.

2009 Season

Did not compete on the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour as he continued to recover from 2008 knee surgery. Played under a second consecutive Major Medical Extension. Had 19 events to earn $845,402, which coupled with earnings of $7,350 in 2008, would have equaled No. from the 2008 money list and earn the Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2010 season.

2008 Season

Made only four starts in 2008 after undergoing knee surgery in May that season.

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Only made-cut was a T61 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2007 Season

Played in 23 events and made 11 cuts, with three top-25 finishes.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained playing privileges on the PGA TOUR in 2008 after a T14 finish at the National Qualifying Tournament.

2006 Season

Playing with Past Champion status, finished just outside the top (131st) in 20th season on TOUR.

Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Finished T3 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson to pick up his first top-10 on TOUR since a T7 at the 2004 84 LUMBER Classic.

2005 Season

Finished outside the top-125 (No. 153) for just the fourth time in 19 seasons. Did not post a top-10 finish for the first time in PGA TOUR career.

2002 Season

The Open Championship: Tied for 18- and 36-hole leads at the 2002 Open Championship. Fell out of contention with third-round 76, but recovered with final-round 69 for best career Open Championship finish, a T18.

2000 Season

National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: Claimed the National Car Rental Golf Classic in 2000 at Walt Disney World Resort. Came from six strokes back of 54-hole leaders Steve Flesch and Tiger Woods with a final-round 62 on the Magnolia course to win by one. Final round was highlighted by 10 birdies, including the winning putt from 12 feet on the final green.

1999 Season

Enjoyed his best season on the PGA TOUR in 1999, winning twice and finishing 28th on the money list, his highest standing.

Westin Texas Open: Became a two-time champion of Westin Texas Open, sinking a 45-foot birdie putt on first hole of playoff to defeat Ted Tryba.

Became a two-time champion of Westin Texas Open, sinking a 45-foot birdie putt on first hole of playoff to defeat Ted Tryba. Buick Classic: Shared 54-hole lead at Buick Classic. Closed with 71, during which he birdied last two holes at Westchester CC to produce a playoff with Dennis Paulson. Birdied first extra hole.

1996 Season

Masters Tournament: Claimed a T5 at Masters in, his best career finish in a major.

1995 Season

LaCantera Texas Open: First TOUR victory came in decisive fashion at LaCantera Texas Open. Held 36-hole lead after shooting back-to-back 66s and led Jay Don Blake by one stroke through 54 holes. Shot closing 65 to defeat runner-up Justin Leonard by six strokes and next-closest competitors by 12.

1990 Season

Was PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament medalist in fourth attempt.

Amateur Highlights

Winner of 1984 California State Amateur and Broadmoor Invitational. 1985 College Player of the Year at UCLA.

As an amateur, won the 1984 California State Amateur and Broadmoor Invitational.

Earned first-team All-America honors at UCLA in 1985 and was the Pac-12 Conference's Player of the Year that same season. Is one of four former Bruins on the PGA TOUR Champions along with Corey Pavin, Steve Pate and Tom Pernice, Jr.

Was a member of the United States Walker Cup team in 1985.

Is a member of the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE