Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (5), All-Time Money List (17th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1986

1986 PGA TOUR Champions: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

1985 Western Open

Western Open 1988 Buick Open

Buick Open 2000 Reno-Tahoe Open

Reno-Tahoe Open 2001 Bell Canadian Open

Bell Canadian Open 2007 EDS Byron Nelson Championship

International Victories (1)

1998 World Cup [indiv]

Additional Victories (1)

2006 Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge [with Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-4)

1985 Defeated Jim Thorpe, Western Open

Defeated Jim Thorpe, Western Open 1998 Lost to Trevor Dodds, Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic

Lost to Trevor Dodds, Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic 2000 Defeated Jean Van de Velde, Reno-Tahoe Open

Defeated Jean Van de Velde, Reno-Tahoe Open 2001 Lost to Robert Damron, Verizon Byron Nelson Classic

Lost to Robert Damron, Verizon Byron Nelson Classic 2004 Lost to Craig Parry, Ford Championship at Doral

Lost to Craig Parry, Ford Championship at Doral 2010 Lost to Corey Pavin, Bubba Watson, Travelers Championship

National Teams

2005, 2007 Presidents Cup

1985 Walker Cup

1998, 2004 World Cup

2002, 2006 Ryder Cup

Personal

Has undergone a variety of surgeries in his career including an operation on his right elbow in the mid-90s and left wrist in 2011. Also developed foot problems, suffering from plantar fasciitis.

Served as a co-chair of The Next Level campaign at Oklahoma State designed to raise funds to improve the OSU football facilities.

Suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and wears a pager-sized insulin pump on the course.

Special Interests

Playing with his kids, quail hunting, Oklahoma State football

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 70-68-70 to finish T9 at the Cologuard Classic, just his second top-10 since the start of the 2018 season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 70-68-70 to finish T9 at the Cologuard Classic, just his second top-10 since the start of the 2018 season.

2019 Season

Made 13 starts in the 2019 season and marked two finishes in the top 25, including a T10 finish at the Hoag Classic. Finished No. 80 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Hoag Classic: Carded a career-best 7-under 64 in the second round of the Hoag Classic en route to a T10 finish, his best since a runner-up effort at the 2017 Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

2017 Season

Enjoyed his most successful season on PGA TOUR Champions since joining the Tour full time in 2015. Overall, earned $800,836 (20th on money list), surpassing the combined total of his first two seasons on Tour. Had six top-10s among his 20 starts, including a pair of runner-up finishes. Improved his putting average, moving up from 24th in 2017 to 4th overall. Led all players in one-putt percentage at 40.77 (433 of 1,062).

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Nearly secured his first win in his 52nd career start on Tour when he fell one stroke shy of Bernhard Langer at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Closed with a 6-under-par 66 on Sunday to hold a one-stroke lead with just one group left to finish, but Bernhard Langer, trailing by one, made an 18-foot eagle putt on the 54th hole to end his hopes for his first victory.

Nearly secured his first win in his 52nd career start on Tour when he fell one stroke shy of Bernhard Langer at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Closed with a 6-under-par 66 on Sunday to hold a one-stroke lead with just one group left to finish, but Bernhard Langer, trailing by one, made an 18-foot eagle putt on the 54th hole to end his hopes for his first victory. 3M Championship: Was a sixth-place finisher at the 3M Championship after three consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Was a sixth-place finisher at the 3M Championship after three consecutive rounds in the 60s. U.S. Senior Open Championship: His strong play continued when he was T7 at the U.S. Senior Open.

His strong play continued when he was T7 at the U.S. Senior Open. American Family Insurance Championship: Finished second to Fred Couples at the American Family Insurance Championship in June.

Finished second to Fred Couples at the American Family Insurance Championship in June. Principal Charity Classic: Three consecutive sub-par rounds led to a fifth-place effort at the Principal Charity Classic in early June. It was his best showing in a PGA TOUR Champions event since 2015 when he was T4 at the Senior PGA Championship.

2016 Season

Played his first full season on PGA TOUR Champions, making 20 starts and finishing 52nd on the final money list.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Also qualified for the first two Charles Schwab Cup Playoff events to close out his year.

Also qualified for the first two Charles Schwab Cup Playoff events to close out his year. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was also T14 at the U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club in August.

Was also T14 at the U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club in August. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Turned in a nice effort in his next start, finishing T11 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

Turned in a nice effort in his next start, finishing T11 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Was the 36-hole leader at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic after consecutive rounds of 66 but closed with a 2-over-par 74 to eventually finish T6, his lone top-10 finish during the year.

2015 Season

Split his time between the PGA TOUR (13 starts) and the PGA TOUR Champions (10 starts). Made two of 13 PGA TOUR cuts playing out of the one-time Top 50 Career Money exemption category. Made two cuts in 13 starts on the PGA TOUR with best finish a T48 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Toshiba Classic: Finished T18 at the Toshiba Classic.

Finished T18 at the Toshiba Classic. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was T17 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Was T17 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Easily turned in his best career effort on the Champions Tour when he played steady golf for four consecutive rounds in Indiana to finish T4 at the Senior PGA Championship in French Lick.

2014 Season

Appeared in just four PGA TOUR Champions events after turning 50 in July, and all came in a six-week span in the summer. Made one of 12 PGA TOUR cuts and will utilize his top-50 career money-list exemption on the PGA TOUR for the 2014-15 season.

3M Championship: His best finish was at the 3M Championship, where he was T51.

His best finish was at the 3M Championship, where he was T51. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Senior Open at his home course - Oak Tree National in Edmond, Okla.

Missed the cut at the U.S. Senior Open at his home course - Oak Tree National in Edmond, Okla. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T72 at the Sony Open in Hawaii followed by seven consecutive missed cuts and a WD. Began the season on a Major Medical Extension but was not able to earn enough to clear the Extension.

2013 Season

Made four of 14 TOUR cuts and finished No. 214 in the FedExCup standings. Failed to record a top-10 for the second consecutive season.

2012 Season

Made only nine starts on TOUR due to left-wrist injury.

Masters Tournament: Snapped a streak of 18 consecutive years with at least one top-25 finish. His T54 at the Masters Tournament was his best performance.

2011 Season

Battled an early season wrist injury that limited his starts. Was still able to make nine of 15 cuts and finish inside the top 125 of the money list for the 14 consecutive season.

PGA Championship: Finished T4 at the PGA Championship (at the Atlanta Athletic Club) for his best finish in 63 major mhampionship appearances. Previous-best finish in a major was T7, set on three occasions, including the 2001 PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club. His PGA finish marked his third top 10 of the season.

Finished T4 at the PGA Championship (at the Atlanta Athletic Club) for his best finish in 63 major mhampionship appearances. Previous-best finish in a major was T7, set on three occasions, including the 2001 PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club. His PGA finish marked his third top 10 of the season. The Heritage: Entered the final round of The Heritage two strokes behind Luke Donald but struggled to a 2-over 73 to finish T9. It was his 19th career start at the event and his fourth top-10 finish: T3 in 2001, T5 in 2002 and T10 in 2005.

Entered the final round of The Heritage two strokes behind Luke Donald but struggled to a 2-over 73 to finish T9. It was his 19th career start at the event and his fourth top-10 finish: T3 in 2001, T5 in 2002 and T10 in 2005. Shell Houston Open: In fourth event of the campaign, followed an opening round, 1-over 73, with back-to-back 65s en route to finishing T2 with Chris Kirk at the Shell Houston Open. He shared the 54-hole lead with eventual champion Phil Mickelson and played in the final twosome Sunday. Posted a final-round 68 to finish three behind Mickelson.

2010 Season

Claimed three top-10 finishes in 2010, including a playoff loss to Bubba Watson at the Travelers Championship.

Travelers Championship: Bettered his finish in Fort Worth with a T2 at the Travelers Championship in June. Shot a final-round 6-under 64 to work his way into the playoff before losing on the second extra hole to Bubba Watson. Tied Watson with a birdie on the first extra hole, the par-4 18th, as Corey Pavin made par and was eliminated. Missed the green on the par-3 16th and made bogey as Watson two-putted for par and the win.

Bettered his finish in Fort Worth with a T2 at the Travelers Championship in June. Shot a final-round 6-under 64 to work his way into the playoff before losing on the second extra hole to Bubba Watson. Tied Watson with a birdie on the first extra hole, the par-4 18th, as Corey Pavin made par and was eliminated. Missed the green on the par-3 16th and made bogey as Watson two-putted for par and the win. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, best finish in 21 starts in the event and just his second top-10 finish (T7 in 2007).

T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, best finish in 21 starts in the event and just his second top-10 finish (T7 in 2007). HP Byron Nelson Championship: First top-10 finish was a T5 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship on the strength of a final-round 67. Made his 24th start at the Dallas tournament where just three players have made more starts (28 by Lanny Wadkins and Tom Watson; 27 by Ben Crenshaw).

2009 Season

Recorded six top-10 finishes on his way to his best result in the FedExCup (10th). Earned more than $2 million for the sixth time in his 23-year PGA TOUR career. Finished 22nd at the TOUR Championship. Has seven top-10 finishes in nine starts at the TOUR Championship.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Earned second consecutive top-10 in the Playoffs with a T2 at Deutsche Bank Championship, one stroke behind winner Steve Stricker. Birdied the 18th hole on Sunday to tie Jason Dufner for first at 16-under. However, Stricker birdied the last two holes to finish at 17-under. One of three players (also Dufner and Padraig Harrington) to shoot four rounds in the 60s for the week. Ranked T1 in Greens In Regulation (56 of 72, 77.8 percent) and T2 in Fairways Hit (46 of 56, 82.2 percent) for the week.

Earned second consecutive top-10 in the Playoffs with a T2 at Deutsche Bank Championship, one stroke behind winner Steve Stricker. Birdied the 18th hole on Sunday to tie Jason Dufner for first at 16-under. However, Stricker birdied the last two holes to finish at 17-under. One of three players (also Dufner and Padraig Harrington) to shoot four rounds in the 60s for the week. Ranked T1 in Greens In Regulation (56 of 72, 77.8 percent) and T2 in Fairways Hit (46 of 56, 82.2 percent) for the week. The Barclays: Landed his fifth top-10 of the season with a T9 at The Barclays where he ranked T1 in Putts Per Round (26).

Landed his fifth top-10 of the season with a T9 at The Barclays where he ranked T1 in Putts Per Round (26). RBC Canadian Open: Posted a T8 at his next start, the RBC Canadian Open, for his fourth top-10 of the year.

Posted a T8 at his next start, the RBC Canadian Open, for his fourth top-10 of the year. John Deere Classic: Kept that pace up at the John Deere Classic. A second-round, 7-under 64 led to a second consecutive T9, his third top-10 of the year.

Kept that pace up at the John Deere Classic. A second-round, 7-under 64 led to a second consecutive T9, his third top-10 of the year. Travelers Championship: His bogey-free, 8-under 62 in the final round of the Travelers Championship en route to a T9 was the low round on Sunday and just a stroke off his career-best 18-hole score of 61.

His bogey-free, 8-under 62 in the final round of the Travelers Championship en route to a T9 was the low round on Sunday and just a stroke off his career-best 18-hole score of 61. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

2008 Season

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Finished T3 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic on strength of opening rounds of 64-64.

Finished T3 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic on strength of opening rounds of 64-64. Northern Trust Open: In 19th time playing competitively at Riviera CC dating back to 1987, claimed his best career finish, a T5, at the Northern Trust Open.

2007 Season

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Earned first TOUR win since 2001 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Win for Dallas resident was especially memorable, as he had strong ties to tournament namesake Byron Nelson, who passed away in 2006. Overcame a three-shot deficit to Luke Donald in the final round and fired four rounds in the 60s en route to the victory by one stroke over Donald. Nelson died Sept. 26, 2006 at age 94. But Nelson's wife, Peggy, holding one of her late husband's trademark hats, was there for a hug.

2006 Season

Finished in the top 50 on the money list for the seventh consecutive season, and named as a Captain's Pick by Tom Lehman for the U.S. Ryder Cup squad.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Best finish over final seven starts was T36 at the FUNAI Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Best finish over final seven starts was T36 at the FUNAI Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort. Buick Open: Recorded his third top-five finish of the season with a T4 at the Buick Open thanks to four rounds in the 60s, his best finish at Warwick Hills G&CC since a runner-up in 1998.

Recorded his third top-five finish of the season with a T4 at the Buick Open thanks to four rounds in the 60s, his best finish at Warwick Hills G&CC since a runner-up in 1998. Ford Championship at Doral: Tied with three others for the 36-hole lead at the Ford Championship at Doral, but finished T15 after rounds of 74-72 on the weekend.

Tied with three others for the 36-hole lead at the Ford Championship at Doral, but finished T15 after rounds of 74-72 on the weekend. FBR Open: In next start, second runner-up finish of the season and 11th of career came as part of a five-way tie, seven strokes behind winner J.B. Holmes at the FBR Open in Phoenix.

In next start, second runner-up finish of the season and 11th of career came as part of a five-way tie, seven strokes behind winner J.B. Holmes at the FBR Open in Phoenix. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Finished T2 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Entered final round one behind Chad Campbell, but finished with a 1-over-par 73 to place three behind Campbell.

2005 Season

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished solo third at the TOUR Championship, posting four rounds in the 60s.

Finished solo third at the TOUR Championship, posting four rounds in the 60s. The Presidents Cup: Playing in first Presidents Cup, posted a 2-2-1 record for victorious U.S. squad.

Playing in first Presidents Cup, posted a 2-2-1 record for victorious U.S. squad. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Two strokes back after 36 and 54 holes at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, but recorded a closing one-over 71 to finish second. It was his fourth runner-up finish since winning the 2001 Bell Canadian Open, his last victory on TOUR.

Two strokes back after 36 and 54 holes at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, but recorded a closing one-over 71 to finish second. It was his fourth runner-up finish since winning the 2001 Bell Canadian Open, his last victory on TOUR. THE PLAYERS Championship: First top-10 of the season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished T2, one behind winner Fred Funk, after playing 31 holes on Monday. Missed an 8-foot par putt on the 72nd hole that would have tied Funk. Just his second top-10 in the event in 13 appearances (T8 in 2003).

2004 Season

Despite suffering from plantar fascitis, an ailment in his right foot for much of the year, finished among the top 30 money winners.

The Open Championship: Matched his career-best performance in a major with a T7 at The Open Championship. Recorded top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship (T8).

Matched his career-best performance in a major with a T7 at The Open Championship. Recorded top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship (T8). Ford Championship at Doral: 5-under-par 67 final round at the Ford Championship at Doral forced a playoff with Craig Parry. On the first playoff hole, Parry holed his second shot from the fairway on the par-4 18th for an eagle and the victory over Verplank.

2003 Season

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Recorded first runner-up finish on TOUR since losing a playoff to Robert Damron at the 2001 EDS Byron Nelson Classic by finishing T2 at the FUNAI Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Recorded first runner-up finish on TOUR since losing a playoff to Robert Damron at the 2001 EDS Byron Nelson Classic by finishing T2 at the FUNAI Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort. U.S. Open Championship: Finished T10 at the U.S. Open.

Finished T10 at the U.S. Open. Masters Tournament: Placed T8 at Masters.

Placed T8 at Masters. THE PLAYERS Championship: Recorded top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship (T8).

Recorded top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship (T8). Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires: Posted third top-10 in first six starts with a T10 at the Bay Hill Invitational presented by MasterCard.

2002 Season

Named winner of the 2002 Ben Hogan Award, given by the Golf Writers Association of America to an individual who has continued to be active in golf despite a physical handicap or serious illness.

Ryder Cup: Playing in his first Ryder Cup, posted a record of 2-1-0.

2001 Season

Finished in the top 10 on the money list and earned over $2 million for first time in his career, completing the season with a victory.

Ryder Cup: Following T7 at PGA Championship, selected by Curtis Strange as one of two Captain's Choices for Ryder Cup team. First Ryder Cup rookie to make team as Captain's Choice.

Following T7 at PGA Championship, selected by Curtis Strange as one of two Captain's Choices for Ryder Cup team. First Ryder Cup rookie to make team as Captain's Choice. Bell Canadian Open: Earned his fourth PGA TOUR victory at Bell Canadian Open. Second-round 63, after opening 70, lifted him into contention. Third-round 66 put him one stroke ahead of Paul Gow and Dicky Pride. Closing 67 produced three-stroke victory over Bob Estes and Joey Sindelar.

Earned his fourth PGA TOUR victory at Bell Canadian Open. Second-round 63, after opening 70, lifted him into contention. Third-round 66 put him one stroke ahead of Paul Gow and Dicky Pride. Closing 67 produced three-stroke victory over Bob Estes and Joey Sindelar. Verizon Byron Nelson Classic: Opened with an 8-under 62 to take the first-round lead at Verizon Byron Nelson Classic. Shared second- and third-round leads after rounds of 67-68. Closing 66 produced playoff with Robert Damron. Damron won playoff with birdie on fourth extra hole.

2000 Season

Reno-Tahoe Open: Returned to the winner's circle for the first time since 1988 with victory at Reno-Tahoe Open. Trailed third-round leader Jean Van de Velde by five strokes after 54 holes. Final-round 67 earned a tie with Van de Velde, and Verplank won playoff with an 8-foot birdie putt on the fourth extra hole.

1999 Season

Made 26 starts, making cut in 19.

John Deere Classic: Finished in the top 10 once during the year, with a solo eighth at the John Deere Classic his best showing.

1998 Season

Chosen by his peers as PGA TOUR Comeback Player of the Year.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earnings of $1,223,436 placed him 18th on money list, highest finish by Q-School grad since John Daly was 17th in 1991.

Earnings of $1,223,436 placed him 18th on money list, highest finish by Q-School grad since John Daly was 17th in 1991. The World Cup of Golf: With Daly, represented the United States in World Cup and won the individual title, with a 9-under-par 279, one stroke better than England's Nick Faldo and Italy's Costantino Rocca.

With Daly, represented the United States in World Cup and won the individual title, with a 9-under-par 279, one stroke better than England's Nick Faldo and Italy's Costantino Rocca. THE TOUR Championship: Finished fifth at the TOUR Championship.

Finished fifth at the TOUR Championship. Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Lost playoff to Trevor Dodds at Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic on first extra hole.

1996 Season

Required surgery on elbow again and received Special Medical Extension for 1997.

1995 Season

Quad City Classic: In September, finished T10 at the Quad City Classic.

In September, finished T10 at the Quad City Classic. GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Followed his performance in Georgia with a T5 the next week at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic outside Dallas.

Followed his performance in Georgia with a T5 the next week at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic outside Dallas. BellSouth Classic: Showed his comeback from past physical problems was complete by having the second-best money-won year of his career. Best finish of the season was a T4, at the BellSouth Classic.

Showed his comeback from past physical problems was complete by having the second-best money-won year of his career. Best finish of the season was a T4, at the BellSouth Classic. Honda Classic: First top-10 of the campaign came at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where he closed with a 3-under 69.

1994 Season

Played first part of season under Special Medical Extension and was able to retain card by finishing 97th on money list.

Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic: Best finish was a T4 at the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic. Strung together three rounds in the 60s over his final 54 holes.

1993 Season

Did not play as he rehabbed from his surgeries.

1992 Season

Didn't begin his season until March, played 13 events and made only one cut. Had additional surgery to increase blood flow in the joint of the elbow.

B.C. Open: Finished T58 at the B.C. Open in September.

1991 Season

Right-elbow issues caused the most frustrating season of his career. Made only one cut, at the Las Vegas Invitational, in his 25th of 26 starts (24 missed cuts, one withdrawal). Finished T63 in Nevada. Played in the Independent Insurance Agent Open in late October and then prepared for elbow surgery in December to remove bone spurs.

1990 Season

Bank of Boston Classic: Had a runner-up finish for the second time in three seasons, with a solo second at the Bank of Boston Classic. Held a one-shot lead over Brian Tennyson with a round to play. Shot a Sunday 73 (2-over) and watched as Morris Hatalsky passed him for the one-shot triumph.

1989 Season

Made 15 of 28 cuts and finished 141st on the money list.

Memorial Tournament: Lone top-10 of the season was a T6 at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, in mid-May.

1988 Season

Nabisco Championship: At the Nabisco Championship, opened 69-70 and ultimately finished T8 at Pebble Beach GL.

At the Nabisco Championship, opened 69-70 and ultimately finished T8 at Pebble Beach GL. Canadian Open: Just missed making it a multiple-victory season when he was T2 at the Canadian Open. Shot a final-round 70 at Glen Abbey GC to lose by a shot to Ken Green.

Just missed making it a multiple-victory season when he was T2 at the Canadian Open. Shot a final-round 70 at Glen Abbey GC to lose by a shot to Ken Green. Buick Open: Earned his second TOUR title, at the Buick Open, where a final-round 66 produced two-stroke victory over Doug Tewell in Michigan.

1987 Season

Missed his first seven cuts to start the season and made only 12 cuts in 31 official starts.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Attended the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and finished T6 to secure his 1988 playing privileges.

Attended the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and finished T6 to secure his 1988 playing privileges. Greater Greensboro Open: Was unable to record a top-10 finish, with his best showing a T20 at the Greater Greensboro Open.

1986 Season

Tallahassee Open: Had one top-10 finish, a T6 at the Tallahassee Open.

Had one top-10 finish, a T6 at the Tallahassee Open. U.S. Open Championship: Made his PGA TOUR debut as a pro at the U.S. Open, finishing T15.

Amateur Highlights

Became the first amateur in 29 years to win a PGA TOUR event (Doug Sanders at 1956 Canadian Open had been the last) when he defeated Jim Thorpe in a playoff at the 1985 Western Open. Maintained his amateur status through the first part of 1986 but was T4

Was the 1984 U.S. Amateur and 1986 NCAA Championship winner.

Four-time All-American at Oklahoma State.

Played on the U.S. Walker Cup team in 1985.

Also won the 1982 and 1984-85 Texas State Amateurs.

He earned four consecutive LaJet Amateur Classics, beginning in 1982. Won the 1984 and 1985 Sunnehanna Amateur.

Was the AJGA 1982 Player of the Year.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE