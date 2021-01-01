Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (9th), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (8), All-Time Money List (28th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2000 Nissan Open

Nissan Open 2003 Reno-Tahoe Open

Reno-Tahoe Open 2006 Chrysler Classic of Tucson

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (8)

2012 Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach

Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach 2013 Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach

Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach 2014 ACE Group Classic, SAS Championship

ACE Group Classic, SAS Championship 2016 American Family Insurance Championship

American Family Insurance Championship 2018 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge 2019 PURE Insurance Championship, Hoag Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2011 News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot

Additional Victories (5)

1988 Sierra Nevada Open

Sierra Nevada Open 1988 Alberta Open [Can]

Alberta Open [Can] 1988 Fort McMurray Rotary Classic [Can]

Fort McMurray Rotary Classic [Can] 1991 California State Open

California State Open 1996 Merrill Lynch Pebble Beach Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2000 Lost to Michael Clark II, John Deere Classic

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-0)

2019 Defeated Woody Austin, Hoag Classic

Defeated Woody Austin, Hoag Classic 2019 Defeated Billy Andrade, PURE Insurance Championship

Personal

Says of days on foreign tours, "I wouldn't trade the experience for anything. I learned so much, not only about golf, but about myself. I'd be telling stories about Asia until the day I die."

Known for wearing his patented bucket golf hat.

Active in promoting adoption through the Fore Adoption Foundation and the Dave Thomas Foundation.

Underwent right-elbow surgery midway throught the 2005 season and experienced complications from that surgery during the summer of 2006.

Son, Sam, was a talented junior golfer. He was the winner of the 2012 Ping Junior Match Play Championship and is now a member of the Northwestern University golf program. He qualified for the 2016 U.S. Amateur.

Special Interests

Adoption

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

SAS Championship: Birdied his last three holes Sunday to post a final-round 69 at the SAS Championship and finish T4, his first top-10 since he won the 2019 PURE Insurance Championship.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

SAS Championship: Birdied his last three holes Sunday to post a final-round 69 at the SAS Championship and finish T4, his first top-10 since he won the 2019 PURE Insurance Championship.

2019 Season

For the first time since 2014, Triplett posted multiple victories (Hoag Classic, PURE Insurance Championship) and finished in the top-10 in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings (ninth). Led the Tour with four runner-up finishes, won a career-best $1,608,298 and finished sixth on the money list.

PURE Insurance Championship: Improved his PGA TOUR Champions playoff record to 3-0 when he defeated Billy Andrade with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the PURE Insurance Championship, marking his third career win in the event. Moved to No. 4 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Improved his PGA TOUR Champions playoff record to 3-0 when he defeated Billy Andrade with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the PURE Insurance Championship, marking his third career win in the event. Moved to No. 4 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Sanford International: Shared the 36-hole lead at the Sanford International, but finished T7 after a final-round 71.

Shared the 36-hole lead at the Sanford International, but finished T7 after a final-round 71. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Carded rounds of 64-68-71-69—272 to finish the U.S. Senior Open in fifth place, his fifth top-five finish in a major championship.

Carded rounds of 64-68-71-69—272 to finish the U.S. Senior Open in fifth place, his fifth top-five finish in a major championship. Mastercard Japan Championship: Played in Sunday’s final group for the second time this season and finished T2 at the Mastercard Japan Championship, his fourth runner-up and fifth top-10 of the season.

Played in Sunday’s final group for the second time this season and finished T2 at the Mastercard Japan Championship, his fourth runner-up and fifth top-10 of the season. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: As the defending champion, Triplett partnered with Paul Broadhurst to finish runner-up at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, marking his fourth top-five finish in six starts at the event.

As the defending champion, Triplett partnered with Paul Broadhurst to finish runner-up at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, marking his fourth top-five finish in six starts at the event. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Closed with a final-round 69 to finish in a four-way tie for second at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. It was his third top-two finish in his last four starts.

Closed with a final-round 69 to finish in a four-way tie for second at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. It was his third top-two finish in his last four starts. Hoag Classic: Eagled the second playoff hole to win the Hoag Classic over Woody Austin. Entered the week off a runner-up finish at the Cologuard Classic. The win was the seventh of his career while claiming a title in six of his eight seasons on PGA TOUR Champions. Moved to No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Eagled the second playoff hole to win the Hoag Classic over Woody Austin. Entered the week off a runner-up finish at the Cologuard Classic. The win was the seventh of his career while claiming a title in six of his eight seasons on PGA TOUR Champions. Moved to No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Cologuard Classic: Carded five birdies en route to a 4-under 69 for a 13-under 206 total at the Cologuard Classic. Finished runner-up for the seventh time on PGA TOUR Champions.

2018 Season

Finished 13th in the Charles Schwab Cup and advanced to the season finale for the seventh straight year. Totaled nine top-10s and finished with over $1.2 million, his third million-dollar season on PGA TOUR Champions.

Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded rounds of 75-67-68–210 to finish the Invesco QQQ Championship T10, his ninth top-10 finish. Moved to No. 11 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Carded rounds of 75-67-68–210 to finish the Invesco QQQ Championship T10, his ninth top-10 finish. Moved to No. 11 in the Charles Schwab Cup. SAS Championship: Carded rounds of 71-66-69 at the SAS Championship and finished T7, his third consecutive top-10 and eighth of the season.

Carded rounds of 71-66-69 at the SAS Championship and finished T7, his third consecutive top-10 and eighth of the season. PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 68-68-70–206 (-9) at the PURE Insurance Championship for his seventh runner-up finish in his PGA TOUR Champions career. It was his fourth top-10 in seven starts at the tournament. Moved to No. 12 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Carded rounds of 68-68-70–206 (-9) at the PURE Insurance Championship for his seventh runner-up finish in his PGA TOUR Champions career. It was his fourth top-10 in seven starts at the tournament. Moved to No. 12 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Sanford International: Finished with a 1-under 69 in the final round of the inaugural Sanford International for a T6 finish, marking his sixth top-10 of the year.

Finished with a 1-under 69 in the final round of the inaugural Sanford International for a T6 finish, marking his sixth top-10 of the year. Shaw Charity Classic: Posted 14-under 196 to finish runner-up at the Shaw Charity Classic, one shot shy of winner Scott McCarron.

Posted 14-under 196 to finish runner-up at the Shaw Charity Classic, one shot shy of winner Scott McCarron. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Triplett birdied five of the first 10 holes and shared the lead on three occasions Sunday at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. He played the last eight holes in 2-over and finished with a final-round 69 and tied for third. It was his 14th top-10 in a senior major, and his second at The Senior Open (T8/2014).

Triplett birdied five of the first 10 holes and shared the lead on three occasions Sunday at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. He played the last eight holes in 2-over and finished with a final-round 69 and tied for third. It was his 14th top-10 in a senior major, and his second at The Senior Open (T8/2014). U.S. Senior Open Championship: Carded rounds of 74-66-68-74–282 and finished T8 at the U.S. Senior Open, his 14th top-10 finish in a major on PGA TOUR Champions.

Carded rounds of 74-66-68-74–282 and finished T8 at the U.S. Senior Open, his 14th top-10 finish in a major on PGA TOUR Champions. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Triplett teamed up with Paul Broadhurst to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in a playoff over Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman. As a team, Broadhurst/Triplett went bogey-free en route to a 24-under total, and they won after Triplett holed a bunker shot for birdie on the first extra hole. The win was Triplett's sixth career victory on PGA TOUR Champions and first since the 2016 American Family Insurance Championship. Entering the tournament, Triplett had never been in a playoff on the PGA TOUR (501 starts) or on PGA TOUR Champions (135 starts).

Triplett teamed up with Paul Broadhurst to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in a playoff over Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman. As a team, Broadhurst/Triplett went bogey-free en route to a 24-under total, and they won after Triplett holed a bunker shot for birdie on the first extra hole. The win was Triplett's sixth career victory on PGA TOUR Champions and first since the 2016 American Family Insurance Championship. Entering the tournament, Triplett had never been in a playoff on the PGA TOUR (501 starts) or on PGA TOUR Champions (135 starts). Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Birdied six of his final nine holes in the closing round to post 14-under 202 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, good for a solo-fifth-place finish.

2017 Season

Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was T9 in his next start at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Was T9 in his next start at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Finished second at the U.S. Senior Open. Led or shared the lead through the first three rounds before a closing-round 1-over-par 71 left him two shy of eventual champion Kenny Perry. His 72-hole total of 266 was the lowest score by a non-winner in tournament history. The previous mark was 270 by Bruce Fleisher in 2000 at Saucon Valley CC. Posted a 54-hole total of 195 which was the lowest score for the first 54 holes in tournament history, breaking Olin Browne's record of 198 (15-under-par) at the 2012 championship. Tied a tournament record with his opening-round 8-under-par 62 and his 36-hole score of 11-under-par 129 broke Michael Allen's mark set in 2013 at Omaha CC.

Finished second at the U.S. Senior Open. Led or shared the lead through the first three rounds before a closing-round 1-over-par 71 left him two shy of eventual champion Kenny Perry. His 72-hole total of 266 was the lowest score by a non-winner in tournament history. The previous mark was 270 by Bruce Fleisher in 2000 at Saucon Valley CC. Posted a 54-hole total of 195 which was the lowest score for the first 54 holes in tournament history, breaking Olin Browne's record of 198 (15-under-par) at the 2012 championship. Tied a tournament record with his opening-round 8-under-par 62 and his 36-hole score of 11-under-par 129 broke Michael Allen's mark set in 2013 at Omaha CC. Regions Tradition: Made a hole-in-one in the final round of the Regions Tradition. Drained a 6-iron from 184 yards on No. 17. It was the 15th in tournament history.

Made a hole-in-one in the final round of the Regions Tradition. Drained a 6-iron from 184 yards on No. 17. It was the 15th in tournament history. Insperity Invitational: Was T7 at the Insperity Invitational.

2016 Season

Boeing Classic: Shared the first-round lead at the Boeing Classic with Gene Sauers after a 7-under-par 65. Posted a second-round 71 before closing with a 3-under-par 69 to finish fifth at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge, the last of his six top-10 finishes for the year.

Shared the first-round lead at the Boeing Classic with Gene Sauers after a 7-under-par 65. Posted a second-round 71 before closing with a 3-under-par 69 to finish fifth at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge, the last of his six top-10 finishes for the year. American Family Insurance Championship: Returned to the winner's circle with his fifth career title when he posted weekend rounds of 66-65 which were instrumental in winning the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship, his first victory since the 2014 SAS Championship. Started the final round three strokes back of 36-hole leader Jean-Francois Remesy and his 4-under-par on the back nine was the difference as he made birdies on four of his final six holes to post a two-stroke victory over Bart Bryant and Mike Goodes. Win was extra special since his son, Sam, served as his caddie at the event.

Returned to the winner's circle with his fifth career title when he posted weekend rounds of 66-65 which were instrumental in winning the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship, his first victory since the 2014 SAS Championship. Started the final round three strokes back of 36-hole leader Jean-Francois Remesy and his 4-under-par on the back nine was the difference as he made birdies on four of his final six holes to post a two-stroke victory over Bart Bryant and Mike Goodes. Win was extra special since his son, Sam, served as his caddie at the event. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T7 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Finished T7 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Was T7 at the Senior PGA Championship on the strength of four sub-par rounds in Michigan.

Was T7 at the Senior PGA Championship on the strength of four sub-par rounds in Michigan. Regions Tradition: Closed with a 4-under-par 68 Sunday to finish T3 at the Regions Tradition.

Closed with a 4-under-par 68 Sunday to finish T3 at the Regions Tradition. Insperity Invitational: Initial top-10 finish of the season did not come until May when he rebounded from an opening-round 75 with rounds of 69-66 on the weekend to claim a T7 finish at the Insperity Invitational.

2015 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed out his year in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship with three straight rounds in the 60s to finish T6 near his home in Scottsdale.

Closed out his year in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship with three straight rounds in the 60s to finish T6 near his home in Scottsdale. 3M Championship: Steady play at TPC Twin Cities led to a T7 at the 3M Championship.

Steady play at TPC Twin Cities led to a T7 at the 3M Championship. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Top effort of the campaign was a runner-up finish at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Used a run of five birdies in a seven-hole stretch midway through his final round to shoot 64, the low score Sunday, but was a distant six strokes behind winner Bernhard Langer. Performance near Boston was his best in a major championship on either Tour.

Top effort of the campaign was a runner-up finish at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Used a run of five birdies in a seven-hole stretch midway through his final round to shoot 64, the low score Sunday, but was a distant six strokes behind winner Bernhard Langer. Performance near Boston was his best in a major championship on either Tour. Principal Charity Classic: Struggled for most of the season and posted just four top-10 performances during the year and none before early June when he T10 at The Principal Charity Classic.

2014 Season

Earned multiple titles in a season for the first time in his TOUR career and also had three other top-three finishes. Earnings of more than $1.4 million were the most he's made in a season since 2004 on the PGA TOUR. That year, collected a personal-best $1.5 million.

Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Made a strong run at a second consecutive title, but, despite three straight rounds of 66, was two strokes shy of eventual-champion Jay Haas at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic, finishing T2 along with Joe Durant.

Made a strong run at a second consecutive title, but, despite three straight rounds of 66, was two strokes shy of eventual-champion Jay Haas at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic, finishing T2 along with Joe Durant. SAS Championship: In mid-October, became the fifth of seven multiple winners on the 2014 PGA TOUR Champions when he recorded a three-stroke victory over Tom Lehman at the SAS Championship. Jumped into the lead for good Saturday, firing a 9-under 63 that included holing out from the fairway (8-iron from 143 yards) on the 18th hole. Victory at Prestonwood was his fourth career win on the PGA TOUR Champions.

In mid-October, became the fifth of seven multiple winners on the 2014 PGA TOUR Champions when he recorded a three-stroke victory over Tom Lehman at the SAS Championship. Jumped into the lead for good Saturday, firing a 9-under 63 that included holing out from the fairway (8-iron from 143 yards) on the 18th hole. Victory at Prestonwood was his fourth career win on the PGA TOUR Champions. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Registered top-10 finishes in a pair of the major championships. Opened and closed with rounds of 2-under-par 69 to finish eighth at the U.S. Senior Open in July in Oklahoma and then was T8 at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

Registered top-10 finishes in a pair of the major championships. Opened and closed with rounds of 2-under-par 69 to finish eighth at the U.S. Senior Open in July in Oklahoma and then was T8 at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. Encompass Championship: Made an early move Sunday at the Encompass Championship and found himself in contention with Michael Allen and eventual-champion Lehman down the stretch. Didn't make a bogey over his last 37 holes at North Shore CC, but was T2 after making pars on four of his last five holes.

Made an early move Sunday at the Encompass Championship and found himself in contention with Michael Allen and eventual-champion Lehman down the stretch. Didn't make a bogey over his last 37 holes at North Shore CC, but was T2 after making pars on four of his last five holes. Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Bbefore the Chicago tournament, teamed with Craig Stadler to finish third in the Champions Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf.

Bbefore the Chicago tournament, teamed with Craig Stadler to finish third in the Champions Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf. ACE Group Classic: In his second start of the year, won The ACE Group Classic, making a key 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole Sunday to edge Bernhard Langer, Duffy Waldorf and Olin Browne by one stroke in Naples. Shared the 36-hole lead with Langer and carded a final-round 66 at TwinEagles. With Browne posted at 15-under, took advantage of bogeys by Waldorf and Langer at the final hole.

2013 Season

Turned in a solid second PGA TOUR Champions season thanks to 13 top-10s in 22 starts. Named the PGA TOUR Champions's September Player of the Month. Played his best golf in the second half of the year when he recorded seven straight top-10 performances and nine top-10s in a span of 10 tournaments starting at the U.S. Senior Open. At one point during his run, recorded 14 consecutive sub-par rounds, equaling Tom Pernice, Jr.'s 14 sub-par rounds in a row as a PGA TOUR Champions season-best.

SAS Championship: Made a bid for a win in his next start, at the SAS Championship at Prestonwood CC. Shot three consecutive rounds in the 60s and was in the final grouping Sunday before eventually placing third. In his next start after the SAS Championship in late-October, was among the leaders all three rounds at the AT&T Championship before posting a T3 finish.

Made a bid for a win in his next start, at the SAS Championship at Prestonwood CC. Shot three consecutive rounds in the 60s and was in the final grouping Sunday before eventually placing third. In his next start after the SAS Championship in late-October, was among the leaders all three rounds at the AT&T Championship before posting a T3 finish. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Highlight of his year came when he defended his title at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in late September. Started the final round three strokes behind 36-hole leader Tom Lehman, but a bogey-free 68 at Pebble Beach gave him his second career PGA TOUR Champions title. In addition to his win, he also teamed with Michelle Xie to win the pro-junior competition. Second straight win at Pebble Beach made him the first player to successfully defend a title since Lehman went back to back at the 2011 and 2012 Regions Tradition. He was also the first player whose first two wins came in the same event since John Cook at the AT&T Championship in 2007 and 2008.

Highlight of his year came when he defended his title at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in late September. Started the final round three strokes behind 36-hole leader Tom Lehman, but a bogey-free 68 at Pebble Beach gave him his second career PGA TOUR Champions title. In addition to his win, he also teamed with Michelle Xie to win the pro-junior competition. Second straight win at Pebble Beach made him the first player to successfully defend a title since Lehman went back to back at the 2011 and 2012 Regions Tradition. He was also the first player whose first two wins came in the same event since John Cook at the AT&T Championship in 2007 and 2008. Shaw Charity Classic: Run of consecutive top-10s late in the year started with a T3 at the Shaw Charity Classic, where he was on the leaderboard throughout at Canyon Meadows CC in Calgary.

Run of consecutive top-10s late in the year started with a T3 at the Shaw Charity Classic, where he was on the leaderboard throughout at Canyon Meadows CC in Calgary. Principal Charity Classic: In early June, birdied three of his last four holes to shoot 67 Sunday and move into a T3 at The Principal Charity Classic.

In early June, birdied three of his last four holes to shoot 67 Sunday and move into a T3 at The Principal Charity Classic. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Demaret Division: In late-April, teamed with Craig Stadler for a T4 finish at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in April. The pair was among the leaders all three days before falling two strokes shy Sunday.

2012 Season

Recorded five top-10s in his 18 starts. Made only three PGA TOUR starts, his fewest since joining the TOUR in 1990.

AT&T Championship: Late in the year, endured a difficult week at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio but still finished T5 despite the death of his regular caddie, Scott Steele (heart attack), the week prior, just days after the completion of the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn. With a heavy heart, shot 69-69 on the weekend on the AT&T Canyons layout.

Late in the year, endured a difficult week at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio but still finished T5 despite the death of his regular caddie, Scott Steele (heart attack), the week prior, just days after the completion of the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn. With a heavy heart, shot 69-69 on the weekend on the AT&T Canyons layout. Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Finished T14 at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship in September but fired consecutive rounds of 65 on the weekend. His final 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130 was the best final 36-hole effort in relation to par in 2012.

Finished T14 at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship in September but fired consecutive rounds of 65 on the weekend. His final 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130 was the best final 36-hole effort in relation to par in 2012. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Captured his first Champions Tour victory in his eighth start, coming from four strokes back on the final day to win the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Matched the lowest final-round score by a winner in the event, shooting 66 to defeat Mark McNulty by two strokes. Victory made him the sixth player to win events on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and Champions Tour and the first since Olin Browne joined that group in 2011. Finished second by one shot to Tommy Gainey at November's Callaway Invitational at Pebble Beach.

Captured his first Champions Tour victory in his eighth start, coming from four strokes back on the final day to win the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Matched the lowest final-round score by a winner in the event, shooting 66 to defeat Mark McNulty by two strokes. Victory made him the sixth player to win events on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and Champions Tour and the first since Olin Browne joined that group in 2011. Finished second by one shot to Tommy Gainey at November's Callaway Invitational at Pebble Beach. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Also was T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship when he posted rounds of 65-66 on the weekend near Pittsbugh. His weekend card included nine birdies and an eagle on the par-70 layout.

Also was T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship when he posted rounds of 65-66 on the weekend near Pittsbugh. His weekend card included nine birdies and an eagle on the par-70 layout. Principal Charity Classic: Prior to winning in early July, recorded a T2 at The Principal Charity Classic at month earlier. Set a new tournament and course record when he fired a closing-round, 9-under-par 62 at Glen Oaks CC in June.

Prior to winning in early July, recorded a T2 at The Principal Charity Classic at month earlier. Set a new tournament and course record when he fired a closing-round, 9-under-par 62 at Glen Oaks CC in June. Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay: Joined the Champions Tour in April, at the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am (T8), and ended up 19th on the official money list.

Joined the Champions Tour in April, at the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am (T8), and ended up 19th on the official money list. Mayakoba Golf Classic: Only made cut on TOUR resulted in a T73 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

Only made cut on TOUR resulted in a T73 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico. Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Lone start Korn Ferry Tour was a T4 at the Pacific Rubiales Columbia Championship, when he was just one stroke off the 54-hole lead.

2011 Season

Split his season between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Made eight starts on TOUR, highlighted by a pair of top-25 finishes. On the Korn Ferry Tour, claimed his first win in one of 10 starts in 2011.

News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: In August, won the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, Tenn., by two shots to become the Korn Ferry Tour's oldest winner at age 49 years, 4 months, 29 days. It was his 12th Korn Ferry Tour start and fifth of the season. Moved from 119th to 33rd on the money list. Held a one-shot lead after three rounds, then fired a final-round 68.

In August, won the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, Tenn., by two shots to become the Korn Ferry Tour's oldest winner at age 49 years, 4 months, 29 days. It was his 12th Korn Ferry Tour start and fifth of the season. Moved from 119th to 33rd on the money list. Held a one-shot lead after three rounds, then fired a final-round 68. Viking Classic: A T18 at the Viking Classic was his top PGA TOUR performance.

A T18 at the Viking Classic was his top PGA TOUR performance. U.S. Open: Qualified for a return appearance in the U.S. Open when he was the medalist at the Rockville, Md., qualifier at Woodmont CC. Shot rounds of 69-64. Last played in the U.S. Open in 2007 and last made cut came in 2004 (T20).

2010 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes in 11 starts on PGA TOUR, playing out of the Past Champion category. Played seven Korn Ferry Tour events, with two third-place performances. Ended the year No. 81 on the money list.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Added another T3 at the Albertsons Boise Open, finishing at 17-under par and four back of winner Hunter Haas.

Added another T3 at the Albertsons Boise Open, finishing at 17-under par and four back of winner Hunter Haas. Knoxville News Sentinel Open: Finished T3 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open, his first top-10 on any Tour since he won the 2006 Chrysler Classic of Tucson, a span of 80 starts (77 on the PGA TOUR, three on the Korn Ferry Tour).

2009 Season

Made nine of 20 PGA TOUR cuts, with his best finishes being a pair of T27s. Failed to make the necessary $819,958 needed to continue playing on a Major Medical Extension. As a result, played out of the past champion category in 2010.

2008 Season

Played in just nine events on the PGA TOUR, making four cuts. Didn't play until July because of an injury.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 25 events and recorded three top-25 finishes. Finished outside the top 125 on the money list (No. 177) for the second time in his 18-year PGA TOUR career.

2006 Season

Lone top-10 of the season was his third career win at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson. Finished 111th on the money list. Did not play after August, due to complications with his surgically-repaired right elbow.

Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Picked up his third career win at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson, closing with rounds of 64-63. Final 36-hole total of 127 was one off tournament record set by Johnny Palmer in 1948. Final-round 9-under 63 brought him from six strokes behind to defeat Jerry Kelly by one. Opened round with five straight birdies and closed with four birdies over last five holes. The 63 was the lowest final round posted by a winner in Tucson since Johnny Miller won with a final-round 61 in 1975 and the comeback matched the tournament record set by Gene Littler in 1959. Win came two and one-half years since his last victory at the 2003 Reno-Tahoe Open, where he also fired a final-round 9-under 63 to win on the final day.

2005 Season

Limited to 18 events due to elbow injury. Underwent right elbow surgery on damaged tendons on July 21 and didn't return until October at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Finished out of the top 125 for the first time since joining the TOUR in 1990. Received a Minor Medical Extension.

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: In fifth start of 2005, upset No. 2 seed Mike Weir in the first round of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, 1-up, en route to T9 finish, his only top-10 of season.

2004 Season

Made 19 cuts in 24 starts and collected six top-10s.

Masters Tournament: Best finish was a T6 at Masters, tying a career-best in six starts at Augusta. Sunday's even-par 72 included an ace on the par-3 16th hole.

2003 Season

Reno-Tahoe Open: After withdrawing from the PGA Championship the week before, earned second career TOUR victory at the Reno-Tahoe Open. University of Nevada-Reno graduate tied the 72-hole tournament record of 17-under-par 271, thanks to a final-round 63.

After withdrawing from the PGA Championship the week before, earned second career TOUR victory at the Reno-Tahoe Open. University of Nevada-Reno graduate tied the 72-hole tournament record of 17-under-par 271, thanks to a final-round 63. Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires: Recorded first top-10 since the 2001 Michelob Championship with a T2 at the Bay Hill Invitational.

2002 Season

John Deere Classic: Earned third top-five finish in previous four years at the John Deere Classic with his third-place finish (T3 in 1999 and second in 2000).

Earned third top-five finish in previous four years at the John Deere Classic with his third-place finish (T3 in 1999 and second in 2000). Greater Milwaukee Open: Shared second-round lead at Greater Milwaukee Open, finished T8.

Shared second-round lead at Greater Milwaukee Open, finished T8. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: First top-10 of the season was T6 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2001 Season

Finished in the top-10 in three of the four majors. Did not play in The Open Championship. Best finish in a major prior to that season included T13 at the PGA Championship in 1995 and 1997.

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Four rounds in the 60s produced Michelob Championship runner-up finish.

Four rounds in the 60s produced Michelob Championship runner-up finish. PGA Championship: Playing in his 10th PGA Championship, placed T10.

Playing in his 10th PGA Championship, placed T10. U.S. Open Championship: Recorded a T7 in season's second major, U.S. Open at Southern Hills.

Recorded a T7 in season's second major, U.S. Open at Southern Hills. Masters Tournament: First top-10 of season came at Masters Tournament, a T6.

First top-10 of season came at Masters Tournament, a T6. Nissan Open: Began the defense of Nissan Open title with first-round 66, good for four-way share of lead. Skied to an 81 in second round and missed cut. First player to lead after the first round and miss cut since Rod Pampling at 1999 Open Championship

2000 Season

The Presidents Cup: Qualified for the U.S. Presidents Cup team and was 3-0-1 in his first appearance.

Qualified for the U.S. Presidents Cup team and was 3-0-1 in his first appearance. John Deere Classic: Almost won again at John Deere Classic, where he lost on fourth playoff hole to Michael Clark II. Shot a third-round 62 at TPC Deere Run, tying course record set day before by David Frost.

Almost won again at John Deere Classic, where he lost on fourth playoff hole to Michael Clark II. Shot a third-round 62 at TPC Deere Run, tying course record set day before by David Frost. Nissan Open: Earned first victory in 266th TOUR start, a one-stroke win over Jesper Parnevik at the Nissan Open.

1999 Season

John Deere Classic: Recorded his third-place finish at John Deere Classic.

Recorded his third-place finish at John Deere Classic. Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Recorded his third-place finish at Touchstone Energy Tucson Open.

1998 Season

Posted four top-10s and 10 top-25s in 25 appearances.

Las Vegas Invitational: Placed T8 at the Las Vegas Invitational.

Placed T8 at the Las Vegas Invitational. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Placed T7 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Placed T7 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: Placed T7 at the Deposit Guaranty Classic.

Placed T7 at the Deposit Guaranty Classic. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Top-10 came at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic with a T10.

1997 Season

Played in 26 events, finishing in the top 10 four times, including a solo third.

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Also finished solo sixth at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill.

Also finished solo sixth at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill. Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Finished third at the Greater Greensboro Classic.

Finished third at the Greater Greensboro Classic. Freeport-McDermott Classic: Finished T4 at the Freeport-McDermott Classic.

Finished T4 at the Freeport-McDermott Classic. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T10 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

1996 Season

Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: Closed with a 68, one stroke shy of Willie Wood at the Deposit Guaranty Classic, for his fifth career runner-up finish.

Closed with a 68, one stroke shy of Willie Wood at the Deposit Guaranty Classic, for his fifth career runner-up finish. Merrill Lynch Pebble Beach Invitational: Won Merrill Lynch Pebble Beach Invitational by three strokes over David Ogrin.

1995 Season

B.C. Open: Also T3 at B.C. Open.

Also T3 at B.C. Open. Canon Greater Hartford Open: He then finished two strokes behind Greg Norman, turning in another T2, this time at the Canon Greater Hartford Open.

He then finished two strokes behind Greg Norman, turning in another T2, this time at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. Buick Invitational of California: First of two runner-up finishes came at the Buick Invitational of California, where he placed four strokes behind Peter Jacobsen.

1994 Season

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Was part of four-way T2 at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, one stroke behind Johnny Miller.

1992 Season

Shell Houston Open: Posted first second-place finish at Shell Houston Open.

1990 Season

Rookie on the PGA TOUR after earning playing status through the 1989 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1988 Season

Played Australian, Asian and Canadian Tours from 1987-89.