Exempt status

PGA TOUR : Top 25 in career earnings (thru 2020-21)

: Top 25 in career earnings (thru 2020-21) PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (10th), PGA TOUR Points List (15), All-Time Money List (4th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1991

PGA TOUR Victories (13)

1997 Quad City Classic

Quad City Classic 1999 Buick Challenge, Sprint International

Buick Challenge, Sprint International 2000 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill 2001 PGA Championship, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill, Compaq Classic of New Orleans

PGA Championship, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill, Compaq Classic of New Orleans 2003 Wachovia Championship, FedEx St. Jude Classic

Wachovia Championship, FedEx St. Jude Classic 2004 FedEx St. Jude Classic

FedEx St. Jude Classic 2005 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii 2011 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2018 U.S. Senior Open Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

1995 NIKE Greater Greenville Classic, NIKE Wichita Open

Additional Victories (1)

2009 CVS/Caremark Charity Classic [with Nick Price]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-3)

2000 Defeated Mike Weir, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill

Defeated Mike Weir, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill 2001 Lost to Ernie Els, Mike Weir, Sergio Garcia, THE TOUR Championship

Lost to Ernie Els, Mike Weir, Sergio Garcia, THE TOUR Championship 2002 Lost to Sergio Garcia, Mercedes Championships

Lost to Sergio Garcia, Mercedes Championships 2011 Lost to K.J. Choi, THE PLAYERS Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (2-0)

1995 Defeated Tom Scherrer, NIKE Greater Greenville Classic

Defeated Tom Scherrer, NIKE Greater Greenville Classic 1995 Defeated E.J. Pfister, NIKE Wichita Open

National Teams

2003, 2005, 2007, 2011 Presidents Cup

2002, 2004, 2006 Ryder Cup

2002 World Cup

Personal

Created the David Toms Foundation in 2003. The foundation helps underprivileged, abused and abandoned children through funding programs that are designed to enhance a child's character, self-esteem and career possibilities. Foundation assisted those displaced by Hurricane Katrina, raising more $3.0 million. The Wall Street Journal in 2006 cited the David Toms Foundation as having the lowest percentage of expenses of any athletic foundation that gave a minimum of $600,000 to charity. Shared the Golf Writers Association of America's 2006 Charlie Bartlett Award with Louisianans Kelly Gibson and Hal Sutton for their combined $2-million plus in aid to Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita victims. Most recently, has focused his efforts on assisting those affected by the devastating floods in 2016 in South Louisiana (including his childhood hometown of Denham Springs).

Grew up playing baseball with future major leaguers Ben McDonald and Albert Belle.

Helped in re-design of Palmetto CC in Louisiana in 1999. First David Toms signature course, Carter Plantation in Springfield, La., opened to the public in October 2003. Worked with Rees Jones on the 18-hole course at GC of Houston, that is the site of the Shell Houston Open. Also worked with Jones on the redesign of Baton Rouge CC and has a signature course, LaTour GC, that opened in 2009 in Mathews, La.

In September 2013, opened the David Toms Academy, named 265, in his hometown of Shreveport. The 60-acre state-of-the-art training center is owned and operated by the David Toms Foundation and includes a game-improvement facility for juniors and avid golfers.

Is a passionate LSU fan who spends a lot of his free time following Tigers athletics. Teammates at Louisiana State included Bob Friend, Emlyn Aubrey, Perry Moss and Greg Lesher, former PGA TOUR members.

Inducted into the Gulf States Section PGA Hall of Fame in 2012.

Elected to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and will be enshrined June 24, 2017.

Special Interests

Duck hunting, fishing, snow skiing, water skiing, LSU sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

SAS Championship: Carded rounds of 69-67-71 at the SAS Championship and finished T4, his fourth straight top-10 at the event.

Carded rounds of 69-67-71 at the SAS Championship and finished T4, his fourth straight top-10 at the event. Sanford International: Opened with a 5-under 65 and was one of three first-round co-leaders at the Sanford International. Closed with rounds of 68-67 and finished T6 at 10-under.

Opened with a 5-under 65 and was one of three first-round co-leaders at the Sanford International. Closed with rounds of 68-67 and finished T6 at 10-under. Chubb Classic: In his season debut, carded rounds of 69-68-66 and finished T9 at the Chubb Classic.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

SAS Championship: Carded rounds of 69-67-71 at the SAS Championship and finished T4, his fourth straight top-10 at the event.

Carded rounds of 69-67-71 at the SAS Championship and finished T4, his fourth straight top-10 at the event. Sanford International: Opened with a 5-under 65 and was one of three first-round co-leaders at the Sanford International. Closed with rounds of 68-67 and finished T6 at 10-under.

Opened with a 5-under 65 and was one of three first-round co-leaders at the Sanford International. Closed with rounds of 68-67 and finished T6 at 10-under. Chubb Classic: In his season debut, carded rounds of 69-68-66 and finished T9 at the Chubb Classic.

2019 Season

Posted three runner-up finishes, including two in majors, en route to a 10th-place finish in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings. Ranked second in putting average (1.729 putts per GIR) and fifth in scoring average (69.48).

SAS Championship: Closed with a bogey-free 66 at the SAS Championship and finished T3, his third top-five in his last four starts.

Closed with a bogey-free 66 at the SAS Championship and finished T3, his third top-five in his last four starts. The Ally Challenge: Posted just one bogey at The Ally Challenge (R3/No. 9) and finished T3 after rounds of 70-66-68. Toms is one of three players with top-10s in the event’s first two years (Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman).

Posted just one bogey at The Ally Challenge (R3/No. 9) and finished T3 after rounds of 70-66-68. Toms is one of three players with top-10s in the event’s first two years (Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman). Boeing Classic: Entered the final round of the Boeing Classic T2, but a even-par finish round finished him at T5. Second top-10 in three starts at the event.

Entered the final round of the Boeing Classic T2, but a even-par finish round finished him at T5. Second top-10 in three starts at the event. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Finished runner-up as defending champion at the U.S. Senior Open with a 13-under 267 72-hole total, his lowest in 10 major championship appearances.

Finished runner-up as defending champion at the U.S. Senior Open with a 13-under 267 72-hole total, his lowest in 10 major championship appearances. Principal Charity Classic: Carded rounds of 67-68-68 and finished fourth at the Principal Charity Classic, his fifth top-10 of the year.

Carded rounds of 67-68-68 and finished fourth at the Principal Charity Classic, his fifth top-10 of the year. Regions Tradition: Finished runner-up to Steve Stricker as he played his final 11 holes 3-under en route to a final-round 72 and a 12-under total at the Regions Tradition. It was his fifth top-10 in 10 major starts on PGA TOUR Champions.

Finished runner-up to Steve Stricker as he played his final 11 holes 3-under en route to a final-round 72 and a 12-under total at the Regions Tradition. It was his fifth top-10 in 10 major starts on PGA TOUR Champions. Cologuard Classic: Moved 10 places up the leaderboard when he carded a 6-under 67 in the final round of the Cologuard Classic. Finished 11-under 208 for his 21st top-10 finish in his PGA TOUR Champions career.

Moved 10 places up the leaderboard when he carded a 6-under 67 in the final round of the Cologuard Classic. Finished 11-under 208 for his 21st top-10 finish in his PGA TOUR Champions career. Oasis Championship: Finished in fourth place with rounds of 67-67-70–204 at the Oasis Championship for his second top-five finish this year and 13th in three years on PGA TOUR Champions.

Finished in fourth place with rounds of 67-67-70–204 at the Oasis Championship for his second top-five finish this year and 13th in three years on PGA TOUR Champions. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Bogeyed the final hole of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to fall one stroke shy of Tom Lehman finishing at 16-under for his second runner-up finish on PGA TOUR Champions.

2018 Season

With his win at the U.S. Senior Open, he became the first player to make a senior major his first victory since Gene Sauers in 2016. Totaled 11 top-10s in 22 starts. Led the Charles Schwab Cup for two weeks and went on to finish seventh in the final standings.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Entered the season finale No. 6 in the standings and was one of six players mathematically capable of winning the Charles Schwab Cup. He finished the tournament T13 and was seventh in the final standings.

Entered the season finale No. 6 in the standings and was one of six players mathematically capable of winning the Charles Schwab Cup. He finished the tournament T13 and was seventh in the final standings. Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded rounds of 72-67-70–209 at the Invesco QQQ Championship to finish at 7-under (T6) for his 11th top-10 of the season. Held his top-10 placing in the Charles Schwab Cup at No. 6.

Carded rounds of 72-67-70–209 at the Invesco QQQ Championship to finish at 7-under (T6) for his 11th top-10 of the season. Held his top-10 placing in the Charles Schwab Cup at No. 6. SAS Championship: He carded rounds of 70-68-69 at the SAS Championship and finished T9, his 10th top-10 of the season.

He carded rounds of 70-68-69 at the SAS Championship and finished T9, his 10th top-10 of the season. The Ally Challenge: Toms posted rounds of 67-70-68 and finished T5 at The Ally Challenge, his seventh top-five finish of the year.

Toms posted rounds of 67-70-68 and finished T5 at The Ally Challenge, his seventh top-five finish of the year. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Claimed his first title on PGA TOUR Champions at the U.S. Senior Open with a 3-under total and a one-shot victory over Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tim Petrovic and Jerry Kelly, who led after each of the first three rounds. Earned $720,000, marking his biggest paycheck since the 2011 PLAYERS Championship, and reclaimed the top spot in the Charles Schwab Cup money list for the second time this season. Became the 15th player to claim titles on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

Claimed his first title on PGA TOUR Champions at the U.S. Senior Open with a 3-under total and a one-shot victory over Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tim Petrovic and Jerry Kelly, who led after each of the first three rounds. Earned $720,000, marking his biggest paycheck since the 2011 PLAYERS Championship, and reclaimed the top spot in the Charles Schwab Cup money list for the second time this season. Became the 15th player to claim titles on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Toms carded rounds of 68-68-70-69 and finished T10 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, his third top-10 in six major starts.

Toms carded rounds of 68-68-70-69 and finished T10 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, his third top-10 in six major starts. Insperity Invitational: Carded a final-round 67 to move 16 spots up the leaderboard at the Insperity Invitational to finish T5, marking his sixth top-10 of the season.

Carded a final-round 67 to move 16 spots up the leaderboard at the Insperity Invitational to finish T5, marking his sixth top-10 of the season. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Toms tallied his fifth top-five finish of the season at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, as he and partner Steve Flesch finished T5.

Toms tallied his fifth top-five finish of the season at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, as he and partner Steve Flesch finished T5. Toshiba Classic: At the Toshiba Classic, Toms carded a final-round 67 and finished fifth at 8-under. It was his fourth top-five in five starts, and sixth in his last seven starts.

At the Toshiba Classic, Toms carded a final-round 67 and finished fifth at 8-under. It was his fourth top-five in five starts, and sixth in his last seven starts. Chubb Classic: With his T2 finish at the Chubb Classic, Toms earned $98,560 and moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time in his career. He finished the week with 15 birdies, 39 pars and 0 bogeys, and it marked the 37th bogey-free tournament in PGA TOUR Champions history (at least 54 holes of individual stroke play).

With his T2 finish at the Chubb Classic, Toms earned $98,560 and moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time in his career. He finished the week with 15 birdies, 39 pars and 0 bogeys, and it marked the 37th bogey-free tournament in PGA TOUR Champions history (at least 54 holes of individual stroke play). Boca Raton Championship: Toms posted three rounds in the 60s en route to a 12-under total and a fourth-place finish at the Boca Raton Championship.

Toms posted three rounds in the 60s en route to a 12-under total and a fourth-place finish at the Boca Raton Championship. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished solo-third at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai one year after posting a T4 effort in his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the same event. Finished two shots back of winner Jerry Kelly at 16-under 200.

2017 Season

PowerShares QQQ Championship: Shared the first and second-round leads at the PowerShares QQQ Championship and twice held a pair of two-stroke leads on the back nine on Sunday. However, a costly double bogey on the par-3 15th and another bogey on the par-3 17th proved costly and he finished third overall. Recorded an ace in the opening round on No. 3 with a 5-iron from 186 yards. It was also the first in a Charles Schwab Cup playoff event and his first on Tour. He made three while playing on the PGA TOUR.

Shared the first and second-round leads at the PowerShares QQQ Championship and twice held a pair of two-stroke leads on the back nine on Sunday. However, a costly double bogey on the par-3 15th and another bogey on the par-3 17th proved costly and he finished third overall. Recorded an ace in the opening round on No. 3 with a 5-iron from 186 yards. It was also the first in a Charles Schwab Cup playoff event and his first on Tour. He made three while playing on the PGA TOUR. SAS Championship: Was T8 at the SAS Championship.

Was T8 at the SAS Championship. Boeing Classic: Finished T6 at the Boeing Classic in August after three consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Finished T6 at the Boeing Classic in August after three consecutive rounds in the 60s. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Was seventh in his next start at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Was seventh in his next start at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Regions Tradition: Was T6 at the Regions Tradition on the strength of four straight sub-par rounds.

Was T6 at the Regions Tradition on the strength of four straight sub-par rounds. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Got his PGA TOUR Champions career off to a good start when he finished T4 at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, an event cut to 36 holes when heavy winds forced cancellation of the final round. Posted a 9-under-par 63 in the second round.

2016 Season

Finished No. 124 in the FedExCup, marking the eighth time he has advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs. Season included 12 made cuts in 19 starts, with four top-25 finishes.

The Barclays: Season ended with a missed cut at The Barclays, finishing No. 124 in the FedExCup.

Season ended with a missed cut at The Barclays, finishing No. 124 in the FedExCup. Wyndham Championship: Withdrew from the Wyndham Championship to aid relief efforts for the Louisiana Floods in August 2016. Was on the FedExCup bubble at the time of withdrawal (No. 121), but maintained position inside the top 125 when only two players moved in following the Wyndham Championship.

Withdrew from the Wyndham Championship to aid relief efforts for the Louisiana Floods in August 2016. Was on the FedExCup bubble at the time of withdrawal (No. 121), but maintained position inside the top 125 when only two players moved in following the Wyndham Championship. Shell Houston Open: Made his 600th start on TOUR at the Shell Houston Open (T33). Honored with Jerry Kelly (who was making his 600th start) at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June with a "600 Club" cake.

Made his 600th start on TOUR at the Shell Houston Open (T33). Honored with Jerry Kelly (who was making his 600th start) at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June with a "600 Club" cake. Sanderson Farms Championship: Making his 10th start in the Sanderson Farms Championship and 594th on the PGA TOUR, played 26 holes Sunday and 26 holes Monday to come away at 17-under 271 and T2 honors. Rounds of 67-69-66-69 and a share of the third-round lead resulted in best finish since a solo-second at The RSM Classic in 2012. Marked the 16th runner-up of his career.

2015 Season

At No. 144 in the FedExCup standings, failed to advance to the Playoffs for just the second season. With $742,470, claimed the 125th spot on the official money list by $7,086 over Vijay Singh to remain fully exempt for the 2015-16 PGA TOUR Season. In 2013, also finished outside the top 125 in FedExCup standings but inside the top 125 on the official money list. Has not finished outside the top 125 on the money list since 1994. Of 11 made cuts in 21 starts, claimed seven top-25 finishes, two of which were top-10s.

Barracuda Championship: Decision to play in the Barracuda Championship was not an easy one. Son, Carter, was competing the same week in the Junior PGA Championship, an event the elder Toms won in 1984. At No. 152 in the FedExCup standings, decided he needed as many starts as possible to get within the top 125. His decision provided worthwhile as he finished fifth, with a tournament-points total of 42 in the Modified Stableford Format event. With the top-five finish, moved to No. 140 in the FedExCup standings, at the time.

Decision to play in the Barracuda Championship was not an easy one. Son, Carter, was competing the same week in the Junior PGA Championship, an event the elder Toms won in 1984. At No. 152 in the FedExCup standings, decided he needed as many starts as possible to get within the top 125. His decision provided worthwhile as he finished fifth, with a tournament-points total of 42 in the Modified Stableford Format event. With the top-five finish, moved to No. 140 in the FedExCup standings, at the time. Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship after holding a share of the second-round lead. Opened the Mississippi event by going bogey-free over his first 36 holes.

2014 Season

Made 13 of 20 cuts on TOUR, with two top-10s. Missed the 54-hole cut at The Barclays to end his season at No. 118 in the FedExCup standings.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial after holding a share of the third-round lead. A final-round 70 dropped him from contention.

Finished T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial after holding a share of the third-round lead. A final-round 70 dropped him from contention. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T4 at the Puerto Rico Open for his first top-10 since a seventh-place finish at the 2013 PGA Championship. Had missed his previous three cuts on PGA TOUR this season coming into the Puerto Rico Open (Humana Challenge, Waste Management Phoenix Open and Northern Trust Open).

2013 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 16 starts on the PGA TOUR, with a best finish of T7 at the PGA Championship, the major title he captured in 2001. His most significant finish came in his last start of the season, the Wyndham Championship. Failed to reach the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, but finished No. 123 on the money list to retain his card for the 2013-2014 season. Has recorded at least two top 10s each season since 1996 except for 2008 and 2013.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T16 at the Wyndham Championship, thanks to a final-round, 8-under 62 to move into the top 125 (No. 122) on the money list to retain his TOUR card for the 2013-14 season. The round of 62 was one shot off his lowest career round of 61, at the 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Finished T16 at the Wyndham Championship, thanks to a final-round, 8-under 62 to move into the top 125 (No. 122) on the money list to retain his TOUR card for the 2013-14 season. The round of 62 was one shot off his lowest career round of 61, at the 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii. PGA Championship: Finished seventh at the PGA Championship to record his first top 10 of the season.

2012 Season

Finished No. 95 in the FedExCup standings, his worst finish since 2008.

The Barclays: Making his first start since The Barclays, closed with a 7-under 63 to finish solo second at The McGladrey Classic. The 15th runner-up finish of his career (including six in the last four years) came in his third start at the event (missed the cut in 2011 and was T3 in 2010).

Making his first start since The Barclays, closed with a 7-under 63 to finish solo second at The McGladrey Classic. The 15th runner-up finish of his career (including six in the last four years) came in his third start at the event (missed the cut in 2011 and was T3 in 2010). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Posted his fifth top-10 finish in his last eight starts at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, a T8 effort. Qualified for the second FedExCup Playoffs event, at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but did not play.

Posted his fifth top-10 finish in his last eight starts at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, a T8 effort. Qualified for the second FedExCup Playoffs event, at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but did not play. The Open Championship: Qualified for The Open Championship but decided not to play. Has not played in The Open Championship since missing the cut in 2007 and 2009.

Qualified for The Open Championship but decided not to play. Has not played in The Open Championship since missing the cut in 2007 and 2009. U.S. Open: After sharing the second-round U.S. Open lead with Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk, struggled to a third-round 6-over 76. Battled back with a 2-under 68 to finish T4–his third top-10 finish and career-best effort in 16 starts (T5 in2003 and T5 in 2007).

After sharing the second-round U.S. Open lead with Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk, struggled to a third-round 6-over 76. Battled back with a 2-under 68 to finish T4–his third top-10 finish and career-best effort in 16 starts (T5 in2003 and T5 in 2007). THE PLAYERS Championship: One year after finishing runner-up to K.J. Choi in a playoff, finished T10 at THE PLAYERS after equaling the low round of the week with a 7-under 65 Sunday. Began the final round tied for 48th at even par but improved to T10 with the 65, his career-low score in 60 TPC Sawgrass rounds. Final-round 65 featured an eagle on the par-4 No. 4, when he holed a pitching wedge from 123 yards. After missing the cut in his first six starts at THE PLAYERS, has now made 11 cuts in his last 14 starts, with three top-10s.

One year after finishing runner-up to K.J. Choi in a playoff, finished T10 at THE PLAYERS after equaling the low round of the week with a 7-under 65 Sunday. Began the final round tied for 48th at even par but improved to T10 with the 65, his career-low score in 60 TPC Sawgrass rounds. Final-round 65 featured an eagle on the par-4 No. 4, when he holed a pitching wedge from 123 yards. After missing the cut in his first six starts at THE PLAYERS, has now made 11 cuts in his last 14 starts, with three top-10s. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T6 at the Humana Challenge after holding a share of the first- and second-round leads.

2011 Season

Recorded his first win since the 2006 season and his best finish on the money list since the 2005 season. Finished 20th in the FedExCup standings and had seven top 10s and 13 top 25s in 16 made cuts.

Presidents Cup: Played on his fourth Presidents Cup for the United States, posting a 3-1-0 record including a singles victory over Robert Allenby.

Played on his fourth Presidents Cup for the United States, posting a 3-1-0 record including a singles victory over Robert Allenby. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Received the Payne Stewart Award at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for sharing Stewart's respect for the traditions of the game, his commitment to uphold the game's heritage of charitable support and his professional and meticulous presentation of himself and the sport through his dress and conduct.

Received the Payne Stewart Award at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for sharing Stewart's respect for the traditions of the game, his commitment to uphold the game's heritage of charitable support and his professional and meticulous presentation of himself and the sport through his dress and conduct. BMW Championship: Finished T10 at the BMW Championship on the strength of a second-round 66. With the performance, he secured his fourth trip to The Presidents Cup and first since 2007.

Finished T10 at the BMW Championship on the strength of a second-round 66. With the performance, he secured his fourth trip to The Presidents Cup and first since 2007. PGA Championship: Making his 15th career start at the PGA Championship, recorded his second-best finish at the event with a T4, three strokes out of the Keegan Bradley-Jason Dufner playoff. His sixth top 10 of the season came at the same site where he won his only major championship–the 2001 PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Third-round 65 equaled the same score he posted in the second and third rounds en route to winning in 2001, just one shy of his career-low round in 51 major championship starts (final-round 64 at the 1998 Masters).

Making his 15th career start at the PGA Championship, recorded his second-best finish at the event with a T4, three strokes out of the Keegan Bradley-Jason Dufner playoff. His sixth top 10 of the season came at the same site where he won his only major championship–the 2001 PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Third-round 65 equaled the same score he posted in the second and third rounds en route to winning in 2001, just one shy of his career-low round in 51 major championship starts (final-round 64 at the 1998 Masters). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, with all four rounds in the 60s (68-68-68-67). Was his fourth top-10 at the Bridgestone Invitational and first since 2006 (T8).

Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, with all four rounds in the 60s (68-68-68-67). Was his fourth top-10 at the Bridgestone Invitational and first since 2006 (T8). Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Came back with the 13th win of his career and first in 48 starts in the state of Texas, winning the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial by one stroke over Charlie Wi. Became the first player to lose a playoff one week and win the next since Phil Mickelson lost in a playoff to Jesper Parnevik at the 2000 HP Byron Nelson Championship and then won at Colonial the following week. The victory came in his 125th start since winning for the last time at the 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii. Tied with Wi at 13-under through 10 holes Sunday, holed out his third shot on the par-5 11th hole from 87 yards for eagle, leading to a one-stroke lead that he would never relinquish. Began the week with rounds of 62-62, equaling the best opening 36-hole score on the PGA TOUR (dating to 1970), and entered the third round with a seven-stroke cushion–equaling the largest-ever at Colonial (Chandler Harper in 1955) and largest on TOUR since Tiger Woods held the same advantage at the 2000 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. The victory led to him earning May Player of the Month honors. Was his third such honor but first since 2001.

Came back with the 13th win of his career and first in 48 starts in the state of Texas, winning the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial by one stroke over Charlie Wi. Became the first player to lose a playoff one week and win the next since Phil Mickelson lost in a playoff to Jesper Parnevik at the 2000 HP Byron Nelson Championship and then won at Colonial the following week. The victory came in his 125th start since winning for the last time at the 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii. Tied with Wi at 13-under through 10 holes Sunday, holed out his third shot on the par-5 11th hole from 87 yards for eagle, leading to a one-stroke lead that he would never relinquish. Began the week with rounds of 62-62, equaling the best opening 36-hole score on the PGA TOUR (dating to 1970), and entered the third round with a seven-stroke cushion–equaling the largest-ever at Colonial (Chandler Harper in 1955) and largest on TOUR since Tiger Woods held the same advantage at the 2000 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. The victory led to him earning May Player of the Month honors. Was his third such honor but first since 2001. THE PLAYERS Championship: Collected his third top-five finish of the season, losing in a playoff to K.J. Choi at THE PLAYERS. Converted a 17-foot, 2-inch birdie putt on No. 18, just the fourth birdie of the final round on the closing hole, to force the playoff. Three-putted for bogey on No. 17, the first hole of sudden-death. Held the outright lead at 13-under through 15 holes during the final round, but his second shot from 245 yards on the par-5 16th found the water and led to a bogey. His performance was only his second top 10 in 19 career starts at THE PLAYERS. Fired four sub-par rounds for the first time at TPC Sawgrass. Carded a bogey-free 66 in the first round, equaling his lowest round at THE PLAYERS. Held the outright 36-hole lead at 10-under.

Collected his third top-five finish of the season, losing in a playoff to K.J. Choi at THE PLAYERS. Converted a 17-foot, 2-inch birdie putt on No. 18, just the fourth birdie of the final round on the closing hole, to force the playoff. Three-putted for bogey on No. 17, the first hole of sudden-death. Held the outright lead at 13-under through 15 holes during the final round, but his second shot from 245 yards on the par-5 16th found the water and led to a bogey. His performance was only his second top 10 in 19 career starts at THE PLAYERS. Fired four sub-par rounds for the first time at TPC Sawgrass. Carded a bogey-free 66 in the first round, equaling his lowest round at THE PLAYERS. Held the outright 36-hole lead at 10-under. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, rebounding from a first-round 74 to post rounds of 67-69-72 to finish two strokes behind champion Martin Laird. It was his first top-10 finish in 10 career Bay Hill starts.

Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, rebounding from a first-round 74 to post rounds of 67-69-72 to finish two strokes behind champion Martin Laird. It was his first top-10 finish in 10 career Bay Hill starts. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T5 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic after holding a share of the first-round lead, at 5-under-par 66.

2010 Season

Claimed a pair of top-five-finishes, both in final six starts of the campaign.

BMW Championship: Finished T15 at the BMW Championship and was eliminated from the Playoffs but carried momentum to a strong start to the Fall Series, with a T11 at the Viking Classic and T3 at The McGladrey Classic. Opened in Sea Island with rounds of 64-66 to take the 36-hole lead, with rounds of 70-68 leading to his second top-10 finish of the season.

Finished T15 at the BMW Championship and was eliminated from the Playoffs but carried momentum to a strong start to the Fall Series, with a T11 at the Viking Classic and T3 at The McGladrey Classic. Opened in Sea Island with rounds of 64-66 to take the 36-hole lead, with rounds of 70-68 leading to his second top-10 finish of the season. Wyndham Championship: In 20th start, finished second at the Wyndham Championship, posting rounds of 65-64 on the weekend. Birdied the 72nd hole, rolling in a putt from 27 feet, to finish one stroke behind Arjun Atwal for first top-10 finish of the season, Jumped from 98th to 44th in the final FedExCup standings.

2009 Season

Enjoyed another solid year with seven top-10 finishes, including three runner-up finishes. Played in all four PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup events en route to 19th-place finish in the FedExCup.

Travelers Championship: Kept the momentum going just two weeks later by matching that T2 finish at the Travelers Championship, where he posted three rounds of 5-under 65.

Kept the momentum going just two weeks later by matching that T2 finish at the Travelers Championship, where he posted three rounds of 5-under 65. St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Also T2 along with Bryce Molder at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, his seventh career top-10 finish in this event. Finished five strokes back of Brian Gay but final-round 65 included an eagle at the par-5 16th hole that jumped him into second for good.

Also T2 along with Bryce Molder at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, his seventh career top-10 finish in this event. Finished five strokes back of Brian Gay but final-round 65 included an eagle at the par-5 16th hole that jumped him into second for good. THE PLAYERS Championship: Opened with a 5-under 67 at THE PLAYERS on his way to a T9 finish despite a 5-over 77 in the third round.

Opened with a 5-under 67 at THE PLAYERS on his way to a T9 finish despite a 5-over 77 in the third round. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: The Louisiana native fired three rounds of 4-under 68 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish T5. By virtue of his T5 finish, the 2001 New Orleans champion earned a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship field for becoming the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup standings outside of the top-10 who was otherwise not exempt.

The Louisiana native fired three rounds of 4-under 68 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish T5. By virtue of his T5 finish, the 2001 New Orleans champion earned a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship field for becoming the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup standings outside of the top-10 who was otherwise not exempt. FBR Open: Tied his best finish at the FBR Open with a T4 (2005).

Tied his best finish at the FBR Open with a T4 (2005). Sony Open in Hawaii: Battled winner Zach Johnson in the final round before finishing two strokes back as the runner-up at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Was one stroke back entering the final hole, but drove into a fairway bunker and didn't have the opportunity to go for the par-5 green in two. Finished tied with Adam Scott.

2008 Season

Claimed six top-25 finishes. Exempt through 2011 based upon multiple PGA TOUR victories in multiple years, beginning with a five-year exemption for winning the 2001 PGA Championship. Subsequent victories added years to the exempt status.

Viking Classic: Making his first start at the Viking Classic since 1998, posted a 6-under 66 on Sunday to finish T8. It was his first top-10 finish of the season. The last time he failed to crack the top-10 in a season was in 1994.

2007 Season

The Presidents Cup: Made his third consecutive Presidents Cup team. Entered the Presidents Cup with a career record of 2-7-1, but led the U.S. team as he went undefeated (4-0-1) and totaled 4.5 points.

Made his third consecutive Presidents Cup team. Entered the Presidents Cup with a career record of 2-7-1, but led the U.S. team as he went undefeated (4-0-1) and totaled 4.5 points. Deutsche Bank Championship: Was ranked 24th at the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. Had to withdraw from the Deutsche Bank Championship due to a bad back and dropped to 31st in the standings. Finished T18 at the BMW Championship and dropped to 33rd in the standings, thereby missing the TOUR Championship for the first time since 1998.

Was ranked 24th at the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. Had to withdraw from the Deutsche Bank Championship due to a bad back and dropped to 31st in the standings. Finished T18 at the BMW Championship and dropped to 33rd in the standings, thereby missing the TOUR Championship for the first time since 1998. U.S. Open Championship: Posted T5 at the U.S. Open, four strokes behind champion Angel Cabrera. Second career U.S. Open top-10 in 11 starts.

Posted T5 at the U.S. Open, four strokes behind champion Angel Cabrera. Second career U.S. Open top-10 in 11 starts. Stanford St. Jude Championship: Best finish was a T3 for the two-time champion at the Stanford St. Jude Championship, his sixth consecutive top-10 in Memphis.

2006 Season

Collected a first, second and third for the second straight season. Finished in the top-15 on the TOUR money list for the seventh time in the last eight years.

Ryder Cup: Made his third consecutive U.S. Ryder Cup team, earning one-half point (0-3-1).

Made his third consecutive U.S. Ryder Cup team, earning one-half point (0-3-1). U.S. Open Championship: Suffered a back injury during the first round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in mid-June. Withdrew before the second round and returned to action at the Buick Open in early August.

Suffered a back injury during the first round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in mid-June. Withdrew before the second round and returned to action at the Buick Open in early August. Ford Championship at Doral: Finished T2 at the Ford Championship at Doral, one stroke behind champion Tiger Woods. Three-putted 72nd hole with Woods in the fairway behind him, allowing Woods to win with a final bogey.

Finished T2 at the Ford Championship at Doral, one stroke behind champion Tiger Woods. Three-putted 72nd hole with Woods in the fairway behind him, allowing Woods to win with a final bogey. Sony Open in Hawaii: Earned 12th career TOUR victory by five strokes at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Tied with Chad Campbell heading into the final round after shooting a TOUR career-best 9-under-par 61 in the third round. The 61 set the course record at Waialae CC. Birdied two of the first three holes on Sunday and won going away with a final-round 65, topping Campbell and Rory Sabbatini by five strokes. One of four players with official TOUR victories in each of the last four years.

2005 Season

Went over the $3-million mark for the fourth time in his 13 years on TOUR. Missed matching career-high in top-10s by one with 11 (12/2002), including a win, a second and a third. Recorded four straight top-10s for the first time in his career from FBR Open in February to The Honda Classic in March.

The Presidents Cup: Posted a 1-3-0 record at The Presidents Cup, including a 2-and-1 Sunday singles victory over Trevor Immelman.

Posted a 1-3-0 record at The Presidents Cup, including a 2-and-1 Sunday singles victory over Trevor Immelman. 84 LUMBER Classic: Forced to withdraw from the 84 Lumber Classic during the first round on Sept. 15. Rushed off the course and stayed in Pittsburgh's UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital for overnight observation. Doctors diagnosed a heart condition called Supraventricular Tachycardia, a general term for a rapid heart rate originating above the ventricles. Non-life threatening ailment that was cured through surgery in mid-November. TOUR members Steve Jones and Phil Tataurangi underwent similar procedures in previous years.

Forced to withdraw from the 84 Lumber Classic during the first round on Sept. 15. Rushed off the course and stayed in Pittsburgh's UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital for overnight observation. Doctors diagnosed a heart condition called Supraventricular Tachycardia, a general term for a rapid heart rate originating above the ventricles. Non-life threatening ailment that was cured through surgery in mid-November. TOUR members Steve Jones and Phil Tataurangi underwent similar procedures in previous years. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Earned 11th career TOUR victory with a 6-and-5 win over Chris DiMarco in the final of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Took a 6-up lead after the 18-hole morning session. Was 9-up at one point. The 6-and-5 win marked the largest margin of victory in tournament final history. The win marked the fourth top-10 in six starts (2000-2005) at the Accenture Match Play Championship. With the victory, moved into the top 10 (No. 9) in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since after the 2004 Nissan Open. With the $1.3 million paycheck, surpassed Nick Price for sixth all-time on the PGA TOUR in earnings with more than $20 million

2004 Season

Finished outside the top 10 (No. 22) on the TOUR money list for the first time since 2000.

Ryder Cup: Finished sixth on the Ryder Cup team points list to make his second U.S. Ryder Cup squad.

Finished sixth on the Ryder Cup team points list to make his second U.S. Ryder Cup squad. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Defending champion became the third player to win back-to-back titles at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, joining Dave Hill (1969-70) and Lee Trevino (1971-72). Opened a seven-stroke lead entering the final round after opening 67-63-65. Posted final-round, 2-over 73 to end streak of 11 consecutive rounds in the 60s at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, but still captured event by six over runner-up Bob Estes.

Defending champion became the third player to win back-to-back titles at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, joining Dave Hill (1969-70) and Lee Trevino (1971-72). Opened a seven-stroke lead entering the final round after opening 67-63-65. Posted final-round, 2-over 73 to end streak of 11 consecutive rounds in the 60s at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, but still captured event by six over runner-up Bob Estes. Mercedes Championships: Missed the Mercedes Championships due to December 9, 2003 surgery on left wrist (bone spurs).

2003 Season

Won twice, at the Wachovia Championship and FedEx St. Jude Classic, and had a third straight season inside the money list top 10. Underwent surgery on his left wrist on Dec. 9 to remove bone spurs.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Carded four rounds in the 60s to capture the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Used final-round 7-under 64 to overcome 54-hole leader Richard S. Johnson. Has reached multiple TOUR victories in three seasons (1999, 2001, 2003).

Carded four rounds in the 60s to capture the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Used final-round 7-under 64 to overcome 54-hole leader Richard S. Johnson. Has reached multiple TOUR victories in three seasons (1999, 2001, 2003). Wachovia Championship: Earned first victory in 42 starts at the inaugural Wachovia Championship. Despite a quadruple-bogey eight on the 72nd hole, held off Vijay Singh, Robert Gamez and Brent Geiberger by two shots for eighth career TOUR title.

Earned first victory in 42 starts at the inaugural Wachovia Championship. Despite a quadruple-bogey eight on the 72nd hole, held off Vijay Singh, Robert Gamez and Brent Geiberger by two shots for eighth career TOUR title. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Despite severe food poisoning during the week, finished runner-up to Tiger Woods in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Was four down after 18 holes in the 36-hole final at La Costa Resort and Spa, and lost 2 and 1.

2002 Season

Despite not winning for the first time on TOUR since 1998, finished fourth on TOUR money list with $3,461,794. Earned a career-best 12 top-10 finishes, tied for second on TOUR, including three runner-up finishes (lost in playoff to Sergio Garcia at Mercedes Championships, T2 at Colonial and solo second at Buick Challenge).

Ryder Cup: In first Ryder Cup appearance, led U.S. squad with a 3-1-1 record, including a singles victory over Sergio Garcia.

2001 Season

Best season on TOUR, with three victories (second only to Tiger Woods' five), nine top 10s and third place on money list ($3,791,595).

THE TOUR Championship: Made four-man playoff at the TOUR Championship, losing to Mike Weir's birdie on the first playoff hole.

Made four-man playoff at the TOUR Championship, losing to Mike Weir's birdie on the first playoff hole. Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Won third title of the season at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill, shooting 67-68 on the weekend to win for the second consecutive year in Williamsburg, Va.

Won third title of the season at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill, shooting 67-68 on the weekend to win for the second consecutive year in Williamsburg, Va. PGA Championship: Captured first major, the PGA Championship, in dramatic fashion. Shot 66-65-65 to hold the 54-hole lead, which included an ace on the par-3 15th in Saturday's third round. Battled playing competitor Phil Mickelson in the final round. Holding a one-stroke lead over Mickelson on the par-4 18th hole, he chose to lay up short of a water hazard in front of the green after studying a poor lie from 213 yards. He hit a wedge to 12 feet and sank the par putt for the win after Mickelson's long birdie putt rolled just short.

Captured first major, the PGA Championship, in dramatic fashion. Shot 66-65-65 to hold the 54-hole lead, which included an ace on the par-3 15th in Saturday's third round. Battled playing competitor Phil Mickelson in the final round. Holding a one-stroke lead over Mickelson on the par-4 18th hole, he chose to lay up short of a water hazard in front of the green after studying a poor lie from 213 yards. He hit a wedge to 12 feet and sank the par putt for the win after Mickelson's long birdie putt rolled just short. Compaq Classic of New Orleans: First victory of the season came on home soil at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans.

2000 Season

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Earned fourth PGA TOUR title and for the first time in career won in consecutive seasons with playoff victory at Michelob Championship at Kingsmill. Made five-foot par putt on first playoff hole to beat Mike Weir. Victory marked first time he won by coming from behind (trailed by two entering final round).

1999 Season

Breakthrough season where he was one of seven multiple winners on way to 10th-place finish on TOUR money list.

Buick Challenge: Played through back pain to earn third TOUR title at Buick Challenge. Shared second-round lead and held 54-hole lead prior to defeating Stuart Appleby by three strokes. Had to quit Wednesday pro-am after one hole due to severe back pain.

Played through back pain to earn third TOUR title at Buick Challenge. Shared second-round lead and held 54-hole lead prior to defeating Stuart Appleby by three strokes. Had to quit Wednesday pro-am after one hole due to severe back pain. Sprint International: Picked up second career TOUR title at Sprint International. Victory was second wire-to-wire win (1997 Quad City Classic). Birdied last two holes at Castle Pines GC to defeat David Duval by three points. Came close to wins in back-to-back weeks, finishing T2 at Reno-Tahoe Open.

1998 Season

Masters Tournament: Made an impression in first Masters Tournament appearance in 1998. Shot final-round 64, one off Augusta National course record and one shy of record for any major championship. Hot finish helped Masters rookie to T6 finish. Back-nine 29 tied tournament record, as did his six consecutive birdies on holes 12-17.

1997 Season

JCPenney Classic: Teamed with the LPGA's Jackie Gallagher-Smith to T7 at the JC Penney Classic.

Teamed with the LPGA's Jackie Gallagher-Smith to T7 at the JC Penney Classic. Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International: Late in the year, at the Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International, was tied with Davis Love II with a round to play in Hawaii but shot a final-round 71 to Love's 68 to finish solo second at the unofficial event.

Late in the year, at the Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International, was tied with Davis Love II with a round to play in Hawaii but shot a final-round 71 to Love's 68 to finish solo second at the unofficial event. Quad City Classic: Captured first TOUR title at Quad City Classic by three strokes after sharing 54-hole lead. Enjoyed four sub-70 rounds, including a final-round 65 at Oakwood CC that gave him a three-shot win over a trio of players.

Captured first TOUR title at Quad City Classic by three strokes after sharing 54-hole lead. Enjoyed four sub-70 rounds, including a final-round 65 at Oakwood CC that gave him a three-shot win over a trio of players. BellSouth Classic: Was also T5 at the BellSouth Classic outside Atlanta.

1996 Season

Made 29 starts and recorded two top-10s.

Kemper Open: Other top-10 came at the Kemper Open, where he was solo sixth.

Other top-10 came at the Kemper Open, where he was solo sixth. Nortel Open: First top-ten came in his season-opening start, at the Nortel Open in Tucson but ended in disappointment. He a one-stroke lead going into the final round but stumbled to a 2-over 74 at Tucson National GC to drop to a T9, five strokes shy of Phil Mickelson.

1995 Season

After losing his PGA TOUR playing privileges, made the most of his Korn Ferry Tour opportunity. Finshed third on the Tour's money list, with two victories. Also had eight other top-10 finishes.Also had two holes-in-one, in the second round of the Monterrey Open in Mexico and the third round of the Ozarks Open.

NIKE Wichita Open: Won his second title of the campaign, again in a playoff, over E.J. Pfister at the Wichita Open.

Won his second title of the campaign, again in a playoff, over E.J. Pfister at the Wichita Open. NIKE Gateway Classic: Finished T3 at the Gateway Classic.

Finished T3 at the Gateway Classic. NIKE Carolina Classic: Finished T3 at the Carolina Classic.

Finished T3 at the Carolina Classic. NIKE Greater Greenville Classic: Won the Greenville Classic in South Carolina in a playoff over Tom Scherrer.

Won the Greenville Classic in South Carolina in a playoff over Tom Scherrer. NIKE Inland Empire Open: Finished T2 at the Inland Empire Open.

1994 Season

Play fell off dramatically, with no top-10s to his credit.

Buick Invitational of California: His best performance was a T15 at the Buick Invitational of California. Opened with a pair of 65s at Torrey Pines two courses to hold a three-shot lead over Ronnie Black and Mark Wurtz at the halfway point. Dropped down the leaderboard on the weekend, with a 72-75 finish.

1993 Season

Made 12 cuts in his 23 starts, with three top-10 finishes.

Buick Southern Open: Final top-10 was a T8 at the Buick Southern Open in October, on the strength of a final-round 65.

Final top-10 was a T8 at the Buick Southern Open in October, on the strength of a final-round 65. B.C. Open: Was T10 at the B.C. Open, thanks to a final-round 66 at En-Joie GC.

Was T10 at the B.C. Open, thanks to a final-round 66 at En-Joie GC. Buick Open: First top-ten finish came in August when he was T9 at the Buick Open in Michigan.

1992 Season

Concluded his season 101st on the money list.

Kemper Open: Had another 63 in May when he opened the Kemper Open with course-record-tying 63 the first time he set foot on TPC Avenel. Eventually finished T25 outside Washington, D.C.

Had another 63 in May when he opened the Kemper Open with course-record-tying 63 the first time he set foot on TPC Avenel. Eventually finished T25 outside Washington, D.C. Northern Telecom Open: Began season in strong fashion, putting together a final-round 63 at the Northern Telecom Open in Tucson to finish solo third, two strokes behind winner Lee Janzen.

1991 Season

First qualified for the TOUR by finishing 24th in PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn a card for the 1992 season.

1990 Season

Made three PGA TOUR starts, missing two cuts and withdrawing from the USF&G Classic in New Orleans.

1989 Season

Made five PGA TOUR starts after turning professional.

Hardee's Golf Classic: Only made cut was a T65 at the Hardee's Golf Classic, where he opened with a 66.

Amateur Highlights

First-team All-American at LSU in 1988-89, when he was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

Won the Junior World Championship and the PGA Junior Championship as a junior golfer in 1984.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE