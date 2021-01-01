Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (20), All-Time Money List (51st)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2008

PGA TOUR Victories (14)

1982 Walt Disney World Golf Classic

Walt Disney World Golf Classic 1983 Tournament Players Championship, PGA Championship

Tournament Players Championship, PGA Championship 1985 St. Jude Memphis Classic, Southwest Golf Classic

St. Jude Memphis Classic, Southwest Golf Classic 1986 Phoenix Open, Memorial Tournament

Phoenix Open, Memorial Tournament 1995 B.C. Open

B.C. Open 1998 Westin Texas Open, THE TOUR Championship

Westin Texas Open, THE TOUR Championship 1999 Bell Canadian Open

Bell Canadian Open 2000 THE PLAYERS Championship, Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic

THE PLAYERS Championship, Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic 2001 Shell Houston Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (4-2)

1982 Defeated Bill Britton, Walt Disney World Golf Classic

Defeated Bill Britton, Walt Disney World Golf Classic 1985 Defeated David Ogrin, St. Jude Memphis Classic

Defeated David Ogrin, St. Jude Memphis Classic 1985 Defeated Mike Reid, Southwest Golf Classic

Defeated Mike Reid, Southwest Golf Classic 1989 Lost to Mike Donald, Tim Simpson, Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic

Lost to Mike Donald, Tim Simpson, Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic 1994 Lost to Gene Sauers, Dicky Pride, Federal Express St. Jude Classic

Lost to Gene Sauers, Dicky Pride, Federal Express St. Jude Classic 1998 Defeated Vijay Singh, THE TOUR Championship

Personal

Did some commentary work for ABC Sports in 2004.

As side business and hobby, rides and sells cutting horses.

Family owns an oil company in hometown of Shreveport, La.

Has started a golf course design business.

Was awarded the Omar N. Bradley Spirit of Independence Award, which he accepted at the Independence Ball on New Year's Day 2004.

Opened Christus Schumpert Sutton Children's Hospital in Shreveport, La., a five-story wing with 80 beds, in May 2006. He came up with the idea after his agent's 7-year-old daughter died of spinal meningitis. Hosts a charity golf tournament each spring to benefit the hospital. Event has raised $6 million.

Shared the Golf Writers Association of America's 2006 Charlie Bartlett Award with Louisianans Kelly Gibson and David Toms for their combined $2 million-plus in aid to Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita victims.

Lists Firestone CC as his favorite course.

Favorite book is The Traveler's Gift by Andy Andrews.

Best friend is Jack Burke, Jr.

Finished inside the top 10 on the money list six times and collected multiple victories in five different seasons.

A 14-time PGA TOUR winner over a career that went from 1982-2006.

Inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in June 2009.

Played on the United States Walker Cup team in both 1979 and 1981 and represented the United States in the World Amateur Team Championship in 1980.

Twice earned All-America honors while at Centenary and was the 1979 and 1980 Trans-America Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

His greatest season on TOUR came the year after being named Rookie of the Year (1982).

Winner of the 1980 U.S. Amateur at CC of North Carolina and was the 1980 College Player of the Year.

Special Interests

Hunting, cutting horses

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Season resume included just four starts.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: T30 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with partner Larry Mize.

2015 Season

Played in just 12 events.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: T15 finish at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with partner, Larry Mize.

2014 Season

Played in 19 events, with a pair of top-30 finishes.

Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Was also T29 at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship.

Was also T29 at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship. Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Was T26 with partner Larry Mize in the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf Champions Division.

Was T26 with partner Larry Mize in the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf Champions Division. ACE Group Classic: Felt ill partway though round one of The ACE Group Classic and withdrew with a heart condition. Underwent a procedure that afternoon in a nearby hospital before being released two days later.

2013 Season

Season was limited to just 14 starts and none after late-August as he opted to undergo right hip-replacement surgery.

Boeing Classic: Played his final event of the year, at the Boeing Classic in late August. Following the Seattle-area tournament, underwent surgery in October, a year after having his left hip replaced.

Played his final event of the year, at the Boeing Classic in late August. Following the Seattle-area tournament, underwent surgery in October, a year after having his left hip replaced. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Demaret Division: Teamed with Larry Mize for a T4 finish at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in April in Savannah. It was his best finish in a Champions Tour event since he was T3 at the 2009 Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am.

2012 Season

Struggled with hip issues throughout his season and eventually played in just 14 events and none after the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in mid-August.

Surgery: Underwent left-hip-replacement surgery on October 11 in Naples, Fla.

Underwent left-hip-replacement surgery on October 11 in Naples, Fla. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Best finish was a T17 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

2011 Season

For the second straight year finished 36th on the money list. Had his two best outings in successive starts in August. Had a streak of 90 holes without a bogey during the year, which started on the fifth hole in the second round of The Principal Charity Classic and ended on the fifth hole in the first round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: Rebounded from an opening-round 73 with three consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship, the year's final major.

Rebounded from an opening-round 73 with three consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship, the year's final major. 3M Championship: Posted three straight rounds in the 60s to finish fifth at the 3M Championship in Minnesota.

Posted three straight rounds in the 60s to finish fifth at the 3M Championship in Minnesota. Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Was one of three players to play the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn bogey-free (Loren Roberts and Peter Senior were the others) which led to a T15 finish.

Was one of three players to play the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn bogey-free (Loren Roberts and Peter Senior were the others) which led to a T15 finish. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was T8 along with teammate Larry Mize at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

Was T8 along with teammate Larry Mize at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Surgery: Underwent hip surgery at the conclusion of the season.

2010 Season

Enjoyed his best earnings year since pocketing a little more than $939,000 on the PGA TOUR in 2003.

Ensure Classic at Rock Barn: In early October, posted three straight sub-par rounds to claim a T9 finish at the Ensure Classic at Rock Barn.

In early October, posted three straight sub-par rounds to claim a T9 finish at the Ensure Classic at Rock Barn. Boeing Classic: Best effort came in late August when he opened with a 6-under-par 66 and went on to T4 at the Boeing Classic in August near Seattle.

Best effort came in late August when he opened with a 6-under-par 66 and went on to T4 at the Boeing Classic in August near Seattle. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Added another T8 effort at April's Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am.

Added another T8 effort at April's Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. The ACE Group Classic: In his first start of the season, rebounded from a 1-over-par 73 in the opening round at The ACE Group Classic with weekend scores of 70-69 in windy conditions to finish T8 in Naples.

2009 Season

Was among the top 10 three times in his first full Champions Tour season. His 19 starts were the most he's made since he played 24 PGA TOUR tournaments in 2003. Had a chance to finish among the top-30 money-winners on the Champions Tour until he was slowed by lower-back problems in October and ended up 34th.

Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: In late September, fired a closing-round, 7-under-par 65 to share fourth place with Nick Price at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn.

In late September, fired a closing-round, 7-under-par 65 to share fourth place with Nick Price at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn. Valero Texas Open: Registered his low round on the Champions Tour when he closed with a 9-under-par 63 at the Boeing Classic in late August, helping him to a fifth-place finish near Seattle. The 63 was his best round as a professional since a 63 at the 2003 Valero Texas Open.

Registered his low round on the Champions Tour when he closed with a 9-under-par 63 at the Boeing Classic in late August, helping him to a fifth-place finish near Seattle. The 63 was his best round as a professional since a 63 at the 2003 Valero Texas Open. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: After shooting 74 Friday at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, rallied with rounds of 64-69 on the weekend to finish T3 in Tampa, his best career Champions Tour effort and highest tournament finish in a TOUR-sanctioned event since placing third at the 2003 MCI Heritage Classic.

2008 Season

Turned 50 in late April but did not make first of his two appearances on the Champions Tour until mid-October when he debuted at the Administaff Small Business Classic.

Administaff Small Business Classic: Carded three consecutive par/better rounds at The Woodlands and finished T23. Appearance near Houston was his first in a TOUR event since the 2006 Nissan Open, where he missed the cut.

2005 Season

Played in career-low 10 events, making the cut twice.

2004 Season

Between his obligations to the PGA of America as Ryder Cup Captain and broadcasting responsibilities, played in 16 events, making just five cuts.

Ryder Cup: Captained the Ryder Cup team, which lost to the European Team, 18Â½-9.

Captained the Ryder Cup team, which lost to the European Team, 18Â½-9. HP Classic of New Orleans: Only top-25 was a T25 at the HP Classic of New Orleans in his home state of Louisiana.

Only top-25 was a T25 at the HP Classic of New Orleans in his home state of Louisiana. Joined ABC Sports: Joined ABC Sports in January to provide commentary for nine TOUR tournaments during the season.

2003 Season

A year after finishing outside the top 125 for the first time since 1993 and posting no top-10s, came back and finished 75th on the money list with four top-10s. Finished third on TOUR in Driving Accuracy.

MCI Heritage: Finished T3 at the MCI Heritage, first top-10 since winning the 2001 Shell Houston Open, a span of 50 events.

2002 Season

Named by the PGA of America as the 2004 Ryder Cup Captain. Was member of Ryder Cup team and compiled a 1-1 record.

2001 Season

Won seven times in his 20s, once in his 30s, six times in 40s with win at Shell Houston Open. Closing 69 at Houston brought him from two strokes back to 14th title. $612,000 payday also lifted him over $1 million for fourth consecutive season. Suffering from sleep apnea he disclosed at the PGA Championship.

2000 Season

By season's end, had accumulated two victories for a total of five in a three-year stretch, the best run of his career. Fifth TOUR season in which he has had two victories. A member of the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team with 2-2 record.

Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Second victory of season and 13th of TOUR career came at Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic with a three-stroke win over Andrew Magee.

Second victory of season and 13th of TOUR career came at Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic with a three-stroke win over Andrew Magee. THE PLAYERS Championship: In first win, went head to head with Tiger Woods at THE PLAYERS Championship and came away with one-stroke, wire-to-wire win. Sutton and Woods played in the last group Sunday and Sutton held a three-stroke lead on the 12th hole when lightning suspended play for the day. On Monday morning, Woods fell four back but pulled to within one with an eagle on the par-5 16th hole before both players parred the closing two holes. Victory came 17 years after first PLAYERS win in '83.

1999 Season

Had another super year with a career-best 13 top-10s, including a three-stroke victory over Dennis Paulson in Bell Canadian Open. Leader of Ryder Cup victory with 3-1-1 record.

1998 Season

Had best money-list finish since 1983, when he was first. Qualified for his first Presidents Cup Team, but subsequently was forced to withdraw due to his father-in-law's death.

THE TOUR Championship: Earned ninth PGA TOUR victory, first since 1995 B.C. Open, with one-stroke win over Justin Leonard and Jay Haas at Westin Texas Open. Defeated Vijay Singh in playoff with birdie on first extra hole to capture THE TOUR Championship at East Lake GC.

1995 Season

B.C. Open: Returned to winner's circle at B.C. Open. His closing 10-under-par 61 was best final round by winner since Johnny Miller at 1975 Dean Martin Tucson OpenWon twice in one season for the first time since '86.

1994 Season

Played under one-time exemption for being in top 50 in career earnings. Comeback began when he made $540,162 and twice finished second.

1992 Season

Winless for eight years after 1986, with low point coming, when earnings fell to $39,324.

1986 Season

Posted two more titles for the second consecutive season, Phoenix Open and Memorial Tournament.

1985 Season

Won two tournaments, St. Jude Memphis Classic and Southwest Classic.

1983 Season

Finished atop money list with $426,668 on strength of victories in THE PLAYERS Championship and PGA Championship. PGA of America and GWAA Player of the Year.

PGA Championship: Led wire-to-wire at PGA Championship, defeating Jack Nicklaus by one stroke.

Led wire-to-wire at PGA Championship, defeating Jack Nicklaus by one stroke. Tournament Players Championship: Trailed John Cook by four strokes entering final round of THE PLAYERS Championship before closing 69 gave him one-stroke victory.

1982 Season

Rookie year, posted three seconds, a third and, in final event of his season at Walt Disney World Golf Classic, his first victory.

Amateur Highlights