PGA TOUR Victories (7)

1985 Greater Greensboro Open, B.C. Open

1987 B.C. Open

1988 Honda Classic, The International

1990 Hardee's Golf Classic

2004 Wachovia Championship

Additional Victories (1)

1981 New York State Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

1988 Lost to Dave Barr, Mark Brooks, Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open

1990 Defeated Willie Wood, Hardee's Golf Classic

2004 Defeated Arron Oberholser, Wachovia Championship

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)

2010 Lost to John Cook, Mark O'Meara, Nick Price, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf

Personal

Is a childhood friend of former PGA TOUR player Mike Hulbert. As an 18-year-old in 1976, teamed with Hulbert to defeat then newly appointed Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim and his partner in a CC of Ithaca best-ball event.

Struck up a lasting friendship with Boeheim and remains a huge SU fan.

Son Jamie also played golf at Ohio State and competed on the Mackenzie Tour in 2014 and 2015.

His favorite TV channel is The Weather Channel.

Musical tastes run from classic rock to country music.

His favorite teams as a kid were the New York Jets with Joe Namath and the Walt Frazier-led New York Knicks. "Who could ask for more?" he says.

Among the bookmarks on his computer are syracuse.com, weather.com and PGA TOUR Links.

The first job he ever had was roofing and installing siding with his father, which helped pay for the golf trips he took with Hulbert. His dad delivered mail, and the roofing work was a second job.

Favorite meal is a medium-rare New York strip or porterhouse (Pittsburgh style) steak, a side of spaghetti, salad and bread.

When he's traveling on Tour, among his favorite restaurants are Trattoria Romana in Boca Raton, Fla., Harry's Cafe and Steak House in New York, Tollgate Steakhouse in Mamaroneck, N.Y., Rafter's Steakhouse in Milwaukee, Wisc., and Tramonti in Delray Beach, Fla.

Says the one talent he'd most love to have is being able to play the piano.

His favorite athlete in another sport is the Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning.

Among his favorite movies are "Legends of the Fall," "Terminator 2," "The American President," "Dumb & Dumber" and "The Fifth Element."

One course he's never played that he'd love to is St. Andrews.

Says his most memorable vacation was "Going to New York City with my wife for a year-end anniversary trip."

His most memorable shot was his hole-in-one at No. 14 at En-Joie in the final round at the 1985 B.C. Open, going from one stroke down to two shots up when Mike Reid made a bogey. He went on to win the first of his two B.C. Open titles. "I always tell people there were 2,000 people there, but 20,000 people said they saw it."

The first concert he ever attended was Kansas while in college at Ohio State.

If he's not playing sports he enjoys watching his sons play sports, watching Syracuse and Ohio State football and basketball and fishing on Keuka Lake, part of New York's Finger Lakes.

Special Interests

Fishing, electronics

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season No. 74 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. In 17 starts posted two finishes in the top 25 with his best coming at the PURE Insurance Championship (T20).

2018 Season

In his 11th season on PGA TOUR Champions, posted five fishes in the top 25, including a T8 finish at the Ally Challenge. Advanced to the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and finished No. 58 in the standings.

The Ally Challenge: Sindelar carded rounds of 70-67-69 and finished T8 at The Ally Challenge, his first top-10 of 2018.

2017 Season

Shaw Charity Classic: Three rounds in the 60s were instrumental in a T10 finish at the Shaw Charity Classic in September.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Turned in his best showing of the year in late August near his home in upstate New York. Three consecutive rounds in the 60s led to a T3 finish at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in August.

2016 Season

Enjoyed his most productive season on PGA TOUR Champions since 2011. Improved from 66th to 36th on the money list and qualified for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Improved his Driving Accuracy from 50th in 2015 to 14th and his Greens in Regulation stats from 69th to 36th on Tour.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was the 36-hole leader at the U.S. Senior Open in Columbus in August after rounds of 69-66 at Scioto Country Club. However, a third-round 7-over-par 77 greatly hampered his chances. Closed with a 1-under-par 69 to finish T6.

Regions Tradition: Was a T3 finisher at the Regions Tradition in May, his best finish in a tournament since he was T3 at the 2012 Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Posted three consecutive sub-par rounds at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta in April to finish T4.

Posted three consecutive sub-par rounds at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta in April to finish T4. Chubb Classic: Was T11 at the Chubb Classic.

2015 Season

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with his former Ohio State teammate John Cook to claim a T5 finish at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April. They led by one after the opening round, trailed by just two heading into the final round but were unable to close the gap Sunday, finishing five strokes back.

2014 Season

Played his first full season in more than a year as he continued his comeback following back surgery in November 2012. His 23 starts were the most since 2010.

SAS Championship: In those 23 starts, his lone top-10 came in October, finishing T10 at the SAS Championship near Raleigh. Improved by 11 strokes from the first to the second round, with a 7-under 65. Closed with a 3-under 69 at Prestonwood CC. It was his first top-10 effort since the 2012 campaign.

2013 Season

Spent most of the season working to regain his form after undergoing back surgery in November 2012. Made two starts early in the year before missing more than four months with the back issue. Returned in late June, at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and played a dozen events after his return.

Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Best showing came near his home when he was T30 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open after successive rounds of 70.

2012 Season

Made just 15 starts during the year, the fewest in a season on the PGA TOUR Champions and missed on a chance to finish in the top 30 because of chronic back trouble. Last appearance of the year came at the SAS Championship where he withdrew prior to completing the first round. Underwent back surgery on November 1 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Made just one bogey over 54 holes at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, and final-round 66 left him T3, just one stroke short of a playoff with Willie Wood and Michael Allen.

3M Championship: Final-round 66 at TPC Twin Cities led to a T10 at the 3M Championship.

Final-round 66 at TPC Twin Cities led to a T10 at the 3M Championship. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Came close to posting his first career PGA TOUR Champions win when he and teammate John Cook finished one stroke shy of the winning team of Michael Allen-David Frost at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in Savannah in April. The pair posted a three-round total of 28-under-par 188, including a closing-round 11-under-par 61 in the better-ball competition.

Toshiba Classic: Also turned in a nice effort at the Toshiba Classic in March when he was T5 at Newport Beach.

2011 Season

Finished among the top-30 money-winners for a fourth consecutive year and played his best golf in the middle part of the season when he was among the top-eight four times in a stretch of five appearances.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed his year with a T7 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, posting four straight rounds of par/better at TPC Harding Park.

3M Championship: Was T8 at the 3M Championship on the strength of a final-round 65 at TPC Twin Cities.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: The Ohio State product enjoyed a successful return to Ohio for July's U.S. Senior Open at Inverness, finishing T4 on the strength of four straight sub-par scores.

Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: Followed his effort in upstate New York the next week with three more rounds in the 60s and a third-place finish at the Montreal Championship.

Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was in contention on the back nine at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and eventually finished T4 at En-Joie GC. His three consecutive sub-70 rounds in Endicott were also a first since his three straight scores in the 60s at the Allianz Championship in February, 2010.

Was in contention on the back nine at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and eventually finished T4 at En-Joie GC. His three consecutive sub-70 rounds in Endicott were also a first since his three straight scores in the 60s at the Allianz Championship in February, 2010. Principal Charity Classic: Was out of action for just over a month with a lower-back injury. Initially was forced to withdraw from the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf after the first round and teammate John Cook subsequently withdrew from the better-ball team event. Did not return to the circuit until early June at The Principal Charity Classic and finished T16 in Iowa.

2010 Season

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with former Ohio State teammate John Cook to finish second to Mark O'Meara and Nick Price at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in April. The two teams finished the 54-hole event tied at 28-under-par 188, but despite not making a bogey in regulation, the pair each bogeyed the second playoff hole to finish second.

Allianz Championship: Got the season off to a good start in Florida. Was in contention on the back nine at the Allianz Championship and birdied the last hole to finish solo third in Boca Raton, his best PGA TOUR Champions performance since coming in a distant second to Fred Funk at the 2009 U.S. Senior Open.

2009 Season

Went beyond the seven-figure earnings mark for the first time since 2005 and eventually finished 11th on the final money list, his highest standing since placing third on the PGA TOUR money list in 1988. His seven top-10s were also the most he's had in a single season since 1988. Year featured a pair of runner-up finishes and also was in contention for a victory several other times. Earned a spot in the PGA TOUR Champions's season-ending event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, but was forced to withdraw early in the third round with a pulmonary embolism.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: In early August, made a spirited run at the U.S. Senior Open, but was unable to overtake Fred Funk, finishing second in the tournament. Posted four straight sub-par rounds at Crooked Stick and 72-hole total was an impressive 14-under-par 274, still six strokes behind Funk. Performance in Indianapolis was his best-ever in a major championship on any Tour.

Principal Charity Classic: Other opportunity for a win came in Iowa when he was one stroke out of the 36-hole lead at The Principal Charity Classic and then briefly tied for the lead early in the final round before falling into an eventual T12.

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: In late April, partnered with former college teammate John Cook to T3 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. The pair finished one stroke shy of making the two-team playoff, eventually won by Bernhard Langer/Tom Lehman.

The Cap Cana Championship: Fourth-place effort at The Cap Cana Championship helped him lock up March Player of the Month honors. Was up by one stroke late in the round Sunday but made a bogey at No. 17 to drop out of the lead and eventually finished two shots behind winner Keith Fergus.

AT&T Champions Classic: Finished T4 at the AT&T Champions Classic after being the 18- and 36-hole leader in the event. Held the lead midway through the final round but fell back after two bogeys midway through the back nine and T4.

Finished T4 at the AT&T Champions Classic after being the 18- and 36-hole leader in the event. Held the lead midway through the final round but fell back after two bogeys midway through the back nine and T4. Toshiba Classic: Early in the season, along with Mark O'Meara, finished T2 at the Toshiba Classic, one stroke behind Eduardo Romero. Final-round, bogey-free 63 equaled the low round of the tournament (Joe Ozaki, 63, third round) and also matched his PGA TOUR Champions career-best score.

2008 Season

Turned in a solid rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions that saw him record four top-five finishes in his first nine appearances. Did not join the PGA TOUR Champions until he turned 50 in late March and made his debut in early April at the inaugural Cap Cana Championship in the Dominican Republic (T61). Best chances for victory both came in appearances in his native upstate New York area.

AT&T Championship: Carded a PGA TOUR Champions career-best, 8-under 63 in the final round of the AT&T Championship to T8 in San Antonio.

Principal Charity Classic: After his strong showing in Rochester, finished fourth at The Principal Charity Classic.

After his strong showing in Rochester, finished fourth at The Principal Charity Classic. Senior PGA Championship: Was T3 at the Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill near Rochester. Rebounded from an opening-round 76 to contend on the back nine Sunday in front of partisan fans. Also made spirited bid for a win at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in July near his home but was done in by a bogey, double-bogey finish at the En-Joie GC. A two-time winner of the PGA TOUR's B.C. Open at the course in Endicott, NY, he finished fourth, three strokes behind Eduardo Romero.

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Earned his first PGA TOUR Champions top-10 finish when he teamed with former Ohio State teammate John Cook to T4 in the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in Savannah.

2005 Season

Bell Canadian Open: Finished T5 at the Bell Canadian Open, his sixth top-10 in 21 appearances at the tournament.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T4 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, five strokes behind champion Olin Browne for second top-10 of season.

B.C. Open: First top-10 was a T9 at the B.C. Open, thanks to a pair of 66s on the weekend, his seventh top-10 at En-joie Golf Club.

First top-10 was a T9 at the B.C. Open, thanks to a pair of 66s on the weekend, his seventh top-10 at En-joie Golf Club. Wachovia Championship: After firing a 68-71 in the first two rounds at the Wachovia Championship and challenging for the lead, the defending champion picked up a stomach virus and shot 73-78 on the weekend and dropped to a T33.

2004 Season

Wachovia Championship: Enjoyed rebirth of career with his seventh TOUR title at the Wachovia Championship in a two-hole playoff over Arron Oberholser, a span of 370 events since his last TOUR win at the 1990 Hardee's Golf Classic. Collected the winner's check of $1,008,000 to surpass the $1-million mark in a single season for the first time in his 21-year career.

2003 Season

Finished in the top 125 for the 17th time in 20th season on TOUR.

2002 Season

The Honda Classic: Posted a T2 for the second consecutive season after having posted just one second-place finish or better from 1991-2000. This one came at The Honda Classic, where he finished in a tie with Brad Faxon, two strokes behind Matt Kuchar.

2001 Season

Bounced back from a disappointing 2000 campaign to finish 81st in earnings with $654,864. Posted two top-10s.

2000 Season

Finished out of the top 125 on the money list for the first time since 1994 with 126th position. Was 125th heading into final official money event, the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship, but did not qualify for event and Joe Ozaki passed him on TOUR money list.

Buick Classic: Placed T5 at Buick Classic.

Placed T5 at Buick Classic. BellSouth Classic: Best finishes of year started with a T5 at weather-shortened BellSouth Classic that featured rounds of 68-66-74.

1999 Season

Shell Houston Open: Had share of Shell Houston Open 36-hole lead with Hal Sutton but finished T10.

1998 Season

Four top-10s.

1997 Season

PGA Championship: Recorded a T10 in the PGA Championship at Winged Foot. It was his best performance in a major since T6 finish at 1992 U.S. Open.

1992 Season

Inductee into Ohio State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

1990 Season

Hardee's Golf Classic: Won Hardee's Golf Classic, where he defeated Willie Wood in playoff.

1988 Season

Had a career year when he posted 10 top-10 finishes, including two victories (Honda Classic and The INTERNATIONAL), two seconds and one third. $813,732 placed him third on money list.

1987 Season

B.C. Open: Defeated Jeff Sluman for second B.C. Open title by four strokes at En-Joie GC.

1986 Season

MCI Long Distance Driving competition: Winner MCI Long Distance Driving competition.

1985 Season

B.C. Open: Won first of two B.C. Opens, by one stroke over Mike Reid.

Greater Greensboro Open: Came from four strokes back to gain first TOUR title, at Greater Greensboro Open, by one over Isao Aoki and Craig Stadler.

