Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1991

1991 PGA TOUR Champions: 2013

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2013 Boeing Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2007 LaSalle Bank Open

2010 The Rex Hospital Open

Personal

Grew up in Southern Illinois, across the Ohio River from fellow Champions Tour player Russ Cochran, who lives in Paducah, Ky.

Used five-time U.S.Open 9-ball champion Earl Strickland as his caddie at the 2000 Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Enjoys ESPN and "Realtree Outdoors," as well as the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Musical tastes include Luke Bryan and various other country artists.

His favorite baseball team as a kid was the St. Louis Cardinals, and his favorite athlete was Lee Trevino.

Would love to trade places for a day with Michael Waddell "because I always wanted my own hunting show."

Bookmarks include southernilwhitetails.com and usatoday.com.

The first job he ever had was mowing greens at Metropolis CC in Illinois.

Favorite meal is a bone-in ribeye, mashed potatoes and creamed corn.

When on Tour, he enjoys visiting Mexican restaurants as well as eating barbecue, especially at Starnes in Paducah.

One talent he'd most love to have would to be able to build things. "I wanted to be an architect," he says.

His all-time favorite movies include "Tin Cup," "Follow the Sun" and any action movie.

His favorite athlete in another sport is the Lakers' Kobe Bryant.

Would love to play Pine Valley GC.

His most memorable vacation was going to Cabo San Lucas with his family.

Says his most memorable shot was his first tee shot on the PGA TOUR on No. 10 at Cypress Point in 1987.

Would love to sit down for a discussion with Phil Jackson and learn how he motivates athletes.

Drives a 2011 750 Li BMW and a 2005 Dodge Ram 3500.

The first concert he ever attended was AC/DC.

When not playing golf, he enjoys bow hunting for deer and elk, as well as spending time with his family.

His bucket list includes taking his wife to Europe for a romantic vacation.

Special Interests

Hunting, fishing

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished in seventh place at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Finished No. 69 in the Charles Schwab Cup points list with only seven season starts and finished sixth in the final stage of Q-School.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Posted his best finish in a senior major, finishing seventh at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

2018 Season

Principal Charity Classic: Riegger was one of four Monday qualifiers at the Principal Charity Classic, and he finished T9 after carding rounds of 69-67.

2016 Season

Played in nine events.

PGA TOUR Champions Q-School: Finished T11 at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament.

Finished T11 at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Shared the 36-hole lead at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open with Paul Goydos in July, but fell out of contention with three bogeys over his final five holes to finish T4.

2015 Season

Made 15 official appearances and had his top effort late in the season.

Champions Tour Q-School: Returned to the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament and shot a final-round 64 to place sixth, one stroke out of the final exempt spot. Appeared in position to secure the final exemption until Mike Grob bumped him down into sixth place when he birdied the par-5 17th hole at the TPC Scottsdale's Champions Course.

Returned to the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament and shot a final-round 64 to place sixth, one stroke out of the final exempt spot. Appeared in position to secure the final exemption until Mike Grob bumped him down into sixth place when he birdied the par-5 17th hole at the TPC Scottsdale's Champions Course. SAS Championship: Was a late addition to the SAS Championship field when Dan Forsman withdrew with a shoulder injury and he took full advantage of his good fortune, finishing T5 overall.

Was a late addition to the SAS Championship field when Dan Forsman withdrew with a shoulder injury and he took full advantage of his good fortune, finishing T5 overall. Shaw Charity Classic: Was also T19 at the Shaw Charity Classic, thanks to a final-round 6-under-par 64 in Calgary.

2014 Season

A year after finishing in the top 30 and earning his first victory, he slipped 17 spots on the final money list, from 28th to 45th. Led the Tour in Driving Distance (295.3 yards).

Champions Tour Q-School: Went to the National Qualifying School final at Orange County National in November and managed to earn conditional status for 2015. After tying for the sixth spot with Jim Rutledge, one stroke out of the all-important top five, he placed seventh when Rutledge made birdie on the first playoff hole.

Went to the National Qualifying School final at Orange County National in November and managed to earn conditional status for 2015. After tying for the sixth spot with Jim Rutledge, one stroke out of the all-important top five, he placed seventh when Rutledge made birdie on the first playoff hole. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Added a T7 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

Added a T7 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Added a T12 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Added a T12 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Best showing came in March when he posted three consecutive sub-par scores to finish T6 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

2013 Season

Did not become eligible for the Champions Tour until midway through the season but made an impact quickly, winning the Boeing Classic near Seattle in just his fifth start. Then, despite only playing 12 events, he finished 28th on the money list, with a pair of top-10 performances in October. Prepped for the Champions Tour by playing in four Korn Ferry Tour events.

AT&T Championship: Sealed a spot in the top 30 when he posted a closing-round, 5-under-par 67 at the AT&T Championship to earn a T6 at TPC San Antonio. Had entered the event 30th on the money list but jumped two places with his finish.

Sealed a spot in the top 30 when he posted a closing-round, 5-under-par 67 at the AT&T Championship to earn a T6 at TPC San Antonio. Had entered the event 30th on the money list but jumped two places with his finish. Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Vaulted into the top 30 for good when he placed fifth at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic in late October. Was in contention for the first two rounds at Rock Barn before a final-round, even-par 70 left him in solo fifth place.

Vaulted into the top 30 for good when he placed fifth at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic in late October. Was in contention for the first two rounds at Rock Barn before a final-round, even-par 70 left him in solo fifth place. Boeing Classic: Used an 8-under-par 64 Saturday to forge a three-stroke lead at the Boeing Classic and his final-round 68 included birdies on three of the last four holes for his two-stroke victory over John Cook at the TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. Became the fifth rookie on the season to win, tying a Champions Tour record. Also became the first player to make the Boeing Classic his first victory on the circuit. Joined Esteban Toledo (Insperity Championship) as the second 2012 Q-school graduate to win a tournament.

Used an 8-under-par 64 Saturday to forge a three-stroke lead at the Boeing Classic and his final-round 68 included birdies on three of the last four holes for his two-stroke victory over John Cook at the TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. Became the fifth rookie on the season to win, tying a Champions Tour record. Also became the first player to make the Boeing Classic his first victory on the circuit. Joined Esteban Toledo (Insperity Championship) as the second 2012 Q-school graduate to win a tournament. 3M Championship: Had a pair of eagles in a round on two occasions during the year. The first came in the first round at the 3M Championship and the other in the final round at the Shaw Charity Classic.

Had a pair of eagles in a round on two occasions during the year. The first came in the first round at the 3M Championship and the other in the final round at the Shaw Charity Classic. Encompass Championship: Made his Champions Tour debut at the inaugural Encompass Championship and finished T26 at North Shore CC.

Made his Champions Tour debut at the inaugural Encompass Championship and finished T26 at North Shore CC. WNB Golf Classic: Withdrew from the WNB Golf Classic in Texas after an opening-round 75.

Withdrew from the WNB Golf Classic in Texas after an opening-round 75. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished T22 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Finished T22 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Colombia Championship: Missed the cut at the Colombia Championship.

Missed the cut at the Colombia Championship. Panama Claro Championship: Missed the cut at both the Panama Claro Championship.

2012 Season

Forced to sit out most of the season due to knee and foot problems. Came back at the end of the year and made one cut in two starts. Will play on a Major Medical Exemption in 2013. Can make 11 starts in that category.

Champions Tour Q-School: Was among four players who finished T4 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament. After Jim Rutledge claimed the fourth position on the first extra hole of the overtime, he secured the fifth spot with a birdie on the third playoff hole, edging Chie-Hsiang Lin and Esteban Toledo.

Was among four players who finished T4 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament. After Jim Rutledge claimed the fourth position on the first extra hole of the overtime, he secured the fifth spot with a birdie on the third playoff hole, edging Chie-Hsiang Lin and Esteban Toledo. Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Finished T37 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open.

Finished T37 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. Reno-Tahoe Open: Lone appearance on the PGA TOUR was a T54 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

2011 Season

Will play on a Major Medical extension in 2012 due to knee problems. Will have 13 starts to earn $31,602 and retain conditional status. Needs to earn $89,999 to maintain fully exempt status. Made the cut in just five of 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and was forced to withdraw five times.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Earned his only top-10 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open (T6).

2010 Season

Finished the year No. 39 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after making the cut in 12 of 22 starts with three top-10 finishes.

Chiquita Classic: Picked up his third top-10 finish, at the Chiquita Classic. Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T10.

Picked up his third top-10 finish, at the Chiquita Classic. Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T10. The Rex Hospital Open: Earned his second career title with a five-stroke win at The Rex Hospital Open, which was cut to 54 holes when bad weather canceled the final round. Opened with rounds of 66-64 to take a two-stroke lead and then added an 8-under 63 in the third round to reach a 54-hole tournament record of 20-under 193, moving to a five-shot lead over Chris Nallen. Heavy rains in the morning and afternoon forced tournament officials to cancel the final round and revert back to the 54-hole standings. Earned $99,000 and moved to No. 10 on the money list at the time.

Earned his second career title with a five-stroke win at The Rex Hospital Open, which was cut to 54 holes when bad weather canceled the final round. Opened with rounds of 66-64 to take a two-stroke lead and then added an 8-under 63 in the third round to reach a 54-hole tournament record of 20-under 193, moving to a five-shot lead over Chris Nallen. Heavy rains in the morning and afternoon forced tournament officials to cancel the final round and revert back to the 54-hole standings. Earned $99,000 and moved to No. 10 on the money list at the time. Panama CLARO Championship: After finishing T29 in his first start of the season at the Panama CLARO Championship, he backed it up with a T6 the next week at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open.

2009 Season

Ended the season No. 88 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, making the cut in nine of 20 starts.

Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Finished top-10 again with a T4 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.

Finished top-10 again with a T4 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Panama CLARO Championship: Collected two top-10 finishes, first a T10 at the season-opening Panama Digicel Championship.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 24 starts on the PGA TOUR, his ninth season on TOUR. Made the cut in nine of his last nine starts but finished No. 181 on the money list.

Wyndham Championship: T20 at the Wyndham Championship.

T20 at the Wyndham Championship. John Deere Classic: Best of his three top-25 finishes came at the John Deere Classic (T18).

2007 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with seven top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 19 on the money list, with $221,183.

Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Only other top-10 showing came at the Legend Financial Group Classic (T5).

Only other top-10 showing came at the Legend Financial Group Classic (T5). LaSalle Bank Open: Ended at 17-under-par 271 at the LaSalle Bank Open for a one-stroke win over B.J. Staten. His first Korn Ferry Tour title was worth $135,000 and helped him move to No. 6 on the money list. Wouldn't fall outside the top 20 the rest of the year.

2006 Season

Played on a Major Medical Extension in 2006, making the cut in five of 20 starts and finishing No. 186 on the money list, with $230,765.

John Deere Classic: Posted first top-10 since the 2004 Sony Open in Hawaii, firing four rounds in the 60s to finish T5 at the John Deere Classic. Sunday's 7-under-par 64 was low final round.

2005 Season

Limited to four events on the PGA TOUR as his comeback continued from shoulder and rib injuries originally suffered in 2003.

2004 Season

Played on a Major Medical Extension, with one top-10 in 17 starts. Seven made cuts in first eight starts on the PGA TOUR.

Cialis Western Open: Withdrew after the first round of the Cialis Western Open and did not play the rest of the season.

Withdrew after the first round of the Cialis Western Open and did not play the rest of the season. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Clinched Major Medical Extension status for remainder of the year with T30 finish at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

Clinched Major Medical Extension status for remainder of the year with T30 finish at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Sony Open in Hawaii: Had a career-best finish, solo seventh in his first start of the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posting four rounds in the 60s. Earned a personal-best $160,800 with the second top-10 of career (eighth at the 2002 Honda Classic).

2003 Season

Suffered through the TOUR season with a torn rib-cage muscle and a shoulder injury. Finished with 12 made cuts in 17 starts, with three top-25s. Granted Major Medical Extension for 2004.

FBR Capital Open: T22 at the FBR Capital Open.

T22 at the FBR Capital Open. HP Classic of New Orleans: T16 at he HP Classic of New Orleans.

T16 at he HP Classic of New Orleans. Shell Houston Open: T13 at the Shell Houston Open.

2002 Season

Finished 143rd on the money list with a career-high $390,675 in earnings.

John Deere Classic: Best finish was 14th at John Deere Classic.

Best finish was 14th at John Deere Classic. The Honda Classic: Logged his first career top-10 with a T8 at The Honda Classic. Led tournament by two strokes after opening with a 9-under 63. Carried a one-stroke lead into the weekend after a second-round 69. His T8 was worth $101,500, a career payday.

2001 Season

Five top-25s led to 140th position on the TOUR money list and partial status for 2002.

2000 Season

Eight top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour and a 10th-place position on the money list earned PGA TOUR card for 2001.

1999 Season

Full-time on the Korn Ferry Tour with 22 starts.

NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Open: Season was highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic.

1994 Season

NIKE Dominion Open: Best finish in 17 Korn Ferry Tour starts was T3 at the Dominion Open.

1992 Season

After earning his PGA TOUR card via Q-School, rookie's only top-25 finish.

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Was T21 at the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic.

1991 Season

Played 12 events on the Korn Ferry Tour with one top-10.