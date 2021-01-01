JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1983

1983 PGA TOUR Champions: 2007

PGA TOUR Victories (18)

1983 World Series of Golf

World Series of Golf 1991 GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic, Canadian Open

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic, Canadian Open 1992 PGA Championship, H.E.B. Texas Open

PGA Championship, H.E.B. Texas Open 1993 THE PLAYERS Championship, Canon Greater Hartford Open, Sprint Western Open, Federal Express St. Jude Classic

THE PLAYERS Championship, Canon Greater Hartford Open, Sprint Western Open, Federal Express St. Jude Classic 1994 Honda Classic, Southwestern Bell Colonial, Motorola Western Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship, Bell Canadian Open

Honda Classic, Southwestern Bell Colonial, Motorola Western Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship, Bell Canadian Open 1997 MCI Classic

MCI Classic 1998 FedEx St. Jude Classic

FedEx St. Jude Classic 2002 MasterCard Colonial

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)

2009 Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am

Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am 2010 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, Principal Charity Classic

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, Principal Charity Classic 2011 Toshiba Classic

International Victories (31)

1979 Asseng Invitational [SAf]

Asseng Invitational [SAf] 1980 Swiss Open [Eur]

Swiss Open [Eur] 1980 Canon European Masters

Canon European Masters 1981 San Reno Masters [Eur]

San Reno Masters [Eur] 1981 South African Masters [SAf

South African Masters [SAf 1982 Vaals Reef Open [SAf]

Vaals Reef Open [SAf] 1985 Lancome Trophy [Eur]

Lancome Trophy [Eur] 1985 ICL International [SAf]

ICL International [SAf] 1989 West End South Australian Open [Aus]

West End South Australian Open [Aus] 1992 Air New Zealand/Shell Open [Aus]

Air New Zealand/Shell Open [Aus] 1992 PGA Grand Slam of Golf

PGA Grand Slam of Golf 1993 ICL International [SAf]

ICL International [SAf] 1993 Sun City Million Dollar Challenge [SAf]

Sun City Million Dollar Challenge [SAf] 1994 ICL International [SAf]

ICL International [SAf] 1994 Open Championship

Open Championship 1995 Alfred Dunhill Challenge

Alfred Dunhill Challenge 1995 Hassan II Golf Trophy [Morocco]

Hassan II Golf Trophy [Morocco] 1995 Zimbabwe Open [SAf]

Zimbabwe Open [SAf] 1997 Dimension Data Pro-Am [Eur]

Dimension Data Pro-Am [Eur] 1997 Alfred Dunhill South African PGA [Eur]

Alfred Dunhill South African PGA [Eur] 1997 Zimbabwe Open [SAf]

Zimbabwe Open [SAf] 1997 Million Dollar Challenge [SAf]

Million Dollar Challenge [SAf] 1998 Dimension Data Pro-Am [SAf]

Dimension Data Pro-Am [SAf] 1998 Zimbabwe Open [SAf]

Zimbabwe Open [SAf] 1998 Million Dollar Challenge [SAf]

Million Dollar Challenge [SAf] 1999 Suntory Open [Jpn]

Suntory Open [Jpn] 2001 CVS Charity Classic [with Mark Calcavecchia]

CVS Charity Classic [with Mark Calcavecchia] 2006 CVS Charity Classic [with Tim Clark]

CVS Charity Classic [with Tim Clark] 2008 Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge [with Fred Funk and Jay Haas]

Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge [with Fred Funk and Jay Haas] 2009 CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with David Toms]

CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with David Toms] 2010 ADT Skills Challenge [with Mark O'Meara]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-3)

1986 Lost to Fred Couples, David Frost, Tom Kite, Western Open

Lost to Fred Couples, David Frost, Tom Kite, Western Open 1992 Defeated Steve Elkington, H.E.B. Texas Open

Defeated Steve Elkington, H.E.B. Texas Open 1994 Defeated Scott Simpson, Southwestern Bell Colonial

Defeated Scott Simpson, Southwestern Bell Colonial 1995 Lost to Billy Mayfair, Greg Norman, NEC World Series of Golf

Lost to Billy Mayfair, Greg Norman, NEC World Series of Golf 1998 Defeated Jeff Sluman, FedEx St. Jude Classic

Defeated Jeff Sluman, FedEx St. Jude Classic 2000 Lost to Robert Allenby, Advil Western Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-1)

2009 Lost to Fred Funk, Mark McNulty, Principal Charity Classic

Lost to Fred Funk, Mark McNulty, Principal Charity Classic 2010 Defeated John Cook, Mark O'Meara, Joey Sindelar, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf

National Teams

1976 Eisenhower Trophy

1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003 Presidents Cup

2013, 2015 Presidents Cup Captain

1978, 1993 World Cup

1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 Dunhill Cup

Personal

Got his start in the game caddying for his brother at age 8.

Was the first recipient, in 2002, of the ASAP Sports/Jim Murray Award, given to a professional player for his cooperation, quotability and accommodation to the media, and for reflecting the most positive aspects of the working relationship between athlete and journalist.

Received Payne Stewart Award in same year.

USGA recognized his sportsmanship with Bob Jones Award in 2005.

Selected to receive GCSAA's Old Tom Morris Award in 2011. After a decade of collaborating with a variety of architects, formed his own design company, Nick Price Golf Course Design.

Published The Swing in 1997.

Born in South Africa, moved to Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) at an early age.

After a decade of collaborating with a variety of architects, formed his own design company, Nick Price Golf Course Design. Has designed golf courses in South Africa, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Zimbabwe, the Phillipines, Hong Kong and Portugal. Latest is TPC Cancun.

Special Interests

Water skiing, fishing, flying, golf course architecture

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played a limited schedule, making just five starts during the year as he prepped for his role as captain of the International team at The Presidents Cup in South Korea.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Best finish in his five starts was a T32 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

2014 Season

Played in 14 events, the most he has played since 2011 after continual elbow woes limited him the previous two years.

Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: He and partner Mark O'Meara finished T26 in the Champions Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf.

He and partner Mark O'Meara finished T26 in the Champions Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Made his first Champions Tour ace when he made a hole-in-one in the final round of the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Holed a 9-iron shot from 152 yards at the par-3 14th hole. It was the first hole-in-one in the history of the tournament and the fourth ace of his TOUR career.

Made his first Champions Tour ace when he made a hole-in-one in the final round of the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Holed a 9-iron shot from 152 yards at the par-3 14th hole. It was the first hole-in-one in the history of the tournament and the fourth ace of his TOUR career. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was T28 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Was T28 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Dave Marr Award: During the week of the Insperity Invitational, received the Dave Marr Award for his contributions to the game of golf as well as for integrity and sportsmanship.

During the week of the Insperity Invitational, received the Dave Marr Award for his contributions to the game of golf as well as for integrity and sportsmanship. 2015 Presidents Cup: Was named International team captain for the 2015 Presidents Cup scheduled in Asia for the first time. The Presidents Cup was hosted at the Jack Nicklaus GC Korea near Incheon, South Korea, in October.

2013 Season

Missed the first half of the campaign while recovering from torn ligaments in his left elbow which had sidelined him since August, 2012.

Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: His best finish in those starts came in October when he was T33 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn.

His best finish in those starts came in October when he was T33 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn. Presidents Cup: Went on to compete in nine events while juggling his duties as captain of the International squad in The Presidents Cup, which the U.S. team won.

Went on to compete in nine events while juggling his duties as captain of the International squad in The Presidents Cup, which the U.S. team won. Encompass Championship: Returned for his first start since his last start at the 2012 Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Finished T76 at the inaugural Encompass Championship at North Shore CC outside Chicago in late June.

2012 Season

Played in just eight Champions Tour events due to injury, none after mid-August. Named as the International team captain for the 2013 Presidents Cup, scheduled for Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio. Was 8-11-4 in five Presidents Cup appearances from 1994-2003.

Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Had elbow issues again at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and withdrew during the second round.

Had elbow issues again at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and withdrew during the second round. Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay: Withdrew after seven holes of the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am with torn ligaments in his left elbow and did not return to action until the 3M Championship four months later. Shot 68-67 on the weekend to finish T39 at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota.

Withdrew after seven holes of the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am with torn ligaments in his left elbow and did not return to action until the 3M Championship four months later. Shot 68-67 on the weekend to finish T39 at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. Mayakoba Golf Classic: In late February, made a lone appearance on the PGA TOUR at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico but withdrew due to injury after shooting 69 in the first round.

In late February, made a lone appearance on the PGA TOUR at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico but withdrew due to injury after shooting 69 in the first round. Allianz Championship: Lone top 10 performance was a T7 at the Allianz Championship early in the year.

2011 Season

Had one start on the PGA TOUR. Had 10 top-10 and 15 top-25 finishes in 20 Champions Tour starts.

Franklin Templeton Shootout: Late in the season, at the unofficial Franklin Templeton Shootout, he teamed with Mark Calcavecchia to T2 at the team event, three strokes behind the winning duo of Keegan Bradley-Brendan Steele. In the first round of the 54-hole event, he had a hole-in-one on the 12th hole with a 4-iron.

Late in the season, at the unofficial Franklin Templeton Shootout, he teamed with Mark Calcavecchia to T2 at the team event, three strokes behind the winning duo of Keegan Bradley-Brendan Steele. In the first round of the 54-hole event, he had a hole-in-one on the 12th hole with a 4-iron. Toshiba Classic: Picked up his fourth career win on the Champions Tour, at the Toshiba Classic.

Picked up his fourth career win on the Champions Tour, at the Toshiba Classic. The Honda Classic: Only start on the PGA TOUR resulted in a T55 at The Honda Classic, his first appearance on TOUR since 2008.

2010 Season

Had his career-best Champions Tour year, winning multiple official titles for the first time since 1994. He led the circuit in the All-Around category (52). Finished second in Scoring Average (69.09) and fourth in Top-10 Finishes (12). Credited a switch to the belly putter in late February as the reason for his success, and he reeled off eight top-10 performances in nine starts after changing putters.

3M Championship: Finished T3 at the 3M Championship, thanks to an 8-under-par 64 in the final round. His check for $105,000 pushed his season earnings over the $1-million mark for the third straight year.

Finished T3 at the 3M Championship, thanks to an 8-under-par 64 in the final round. His check for $105,000 pushed his season earnings over the $1-million mark for the third straight year. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Forced to withdraw from the U.S. Senior Open at Sahalee in late July after suffering a freak toe injury just prior to the event.

Forced to withdraw from the U.S. Senior Open at Sahalee in late July after suffering a freak toe injury just prior to the event. Principal Charity Classic: Was selected as the Champions Tour's Player of the Month for June after he added a second title, at The Principal Charity Classic. Avenged a playoff loss the year prior with a four-stroke victory over Tommy Armour III, thanks to a final-round 67 at Glen Oaks. Became the first player since R.W. Eaks at the 2007 Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn to win a tournament after losing in a playoff the year prior.

Was selected as the Champions Tour's Player of the Month for June after he added a second title, at The Principal Charity Classic. Avenged a playoff loss the year prior with a four-stroke victory over Tommy Armour III, thanks to a final-round 67 at Glen Oaks. Became the first player since R.W. Eaks at the 2007 Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn to win a tournament after losing in a playoff the year prior. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: First of two titles came in late April, when he teamed with Mark O'Meara to win the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. His par on the second playoff hole gave the team the victory over John Cook-Joey Sindelar. Duo finished with a 54-hole, bogey-free total of 28-under-par 188.

2009 Season

Turned in another steady year on the Champions Tour and finally broke through with his first victory.

CVS/Caremark Charity Classic: Partnered with PGA TOUR player David Toms to victory at the CVS Caremark Charity Classic in Rhode Island in June. It was his third victory in the event and each has come with a different partner.

Partnered with PGA TOUR player David Toms to victory at the CVS Caremark Charity Classic in Rhode Island in June. It was his third victory in the event and each has come with a different partner. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Win came in his 39th career start on the Tour at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. Two-stroke victory over Larry Nelson at TPC Tampa Bay also ended a TOUR victory drought of 111 events, dating to the 2002 MasterCard Colonial.

2008 Season

Was among the top-five in more than a third of his appearances on the Champions Tour, but missed some golden opportunities to win during the season. Finished fourth on the circuit in scoring average (69.71) and went over seven figures in official money for the first time since the 2003 PGA TOUR season despite taking two months off during the summer to vacation with his family.

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Teed it up at the PGA TOUR's Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya and was T14 after 54 holes before a final-round 74 left him T42 in Mexico (his only start on TOUR between 2007-2010).

2007 Season

Rookie season on the Champions Tour saw him compete in 15 events and finish 40th on the final money list. Did not play a PGA TOUR event for the first time since 1982.

Senior PGA Championship: Best showing of the season came in May at the Senior PGA Championship. In the final grouping Sunday for the first time in his Champions Tour career when he was T2 after 54 holes. Eventually finished third at Kiawah Island, SC, three strokes back of childhood friend Denis Watson.

Best showing of the season came in May at the Senior PGA Championship. In the final grouping Sunday for the first time in his Champions Tour career when he was T2 after 54 holes. Eventually finished third at Kiawah Island, SC, three strokes back of childhood friend Denis Watson. Allianz Championship: Debuted on the Champions Tour at the Allianz Championship in Boca Raton, Fla., and finished T20 on The Old Course at Broken Sound.

2006 Season

Played his last full season on the PGA TOUR.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: A T13 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic was his best outing in 16 starts.

2005 Season

Finished No. 125 on the final season money list to retain full playing privileges for the 23rd consecutive season.

Chrysler Championship: Collected $15,317 for his T44 finish at the Chrysler Championship, the second-to-last full-field event of the season. He did not participate in the season-ending Southern Farm Bureau Classic, but had enough to secure the No. 125 position ($626,736) on the final season money list by $2,545.

Collected $15,317 for his T44 finish at the Chrysler Championship, the second-to-last full-field event of the season. He did not participate in the season-ending Southern Farm Bureau Classic, but had enough to secure the No. 125 position ($626,736) on the final season money list by $2,545. U.S. Open Championship: Finished T9 at the U.S. Open, his third top-10 in the his last four starts at the event.

Finished T9 at the U.S. Open, his third top-10 in the his last four starts at the event. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Best effort was a T6 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, thanks to a closing 67. It was his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR since a T7 at the 2004 Nelson. The 1991 champion recorded his ninth top-10 performance in Dallas and is tied with Ben Crenshaw for second all-time at the tournament.

2004 Season

Played in a minimum 15 events for just the second time in his 22-year TOUR career and made 12 consecutive cuts.

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: In only his eighth start of the season posted his third top-10, with a T7 finish at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. He was one of five past champions to finish in the top-10 in Dallas.

In only his eighth start of the season posted his third top-10, with a T7 finish at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. He was one of five past champions to finish in the top-10 in Dallas. Masters Tournament: Finished T6 at the Masters for fourth career top-10 in 19 starts at Augusta National.

Finished T6 at the Masters for fourth career top-10 in 19 starts at Augusta National. THE PLAYERS Championship: Made his 17th cut in 21 starts (including one disqualification) at THE PLAYERS Championship, tied for fourth most with Hale Irwin and Gil Morgan. Finished T42.

Made his 17th cut in 21 starts (including one disqualification) at THE PLAYERS Championship, tied for fourth most with Hale Irwin and Gil Morgan. Finished T42. Bob Jones Award: Named as recipient of the 2005 Bob Jones Award by the USGA, given in recognition of distinguished sportsmanship in golf.

2003 Season

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on October 20 in St. Augustine, Fla. Finished in the top 20 (No. 20) and missed just one cut for the second consecutive season, marking the fifth time in his career he has only missed one cut in a season. Although did not win, picked up two runner-ups and a third on the way to earning over $2 million for the second straight year.

The Presidents Cup: Earned a spot on International team for The Presidents Cup contested near his homeland of Zimbabwe in George, South Africa. It was his fifth and final appearance. Was 2-2-0 in his four matches, with his two wins coming in foursomes (with Mike Weir against Toms and Phil Mickelson) and in four-ball (with Stuart Appleby over Davis Love III and Toms).

Earned a spot on International team for The Presidents Cup contested near his homeland of Zimbabwe in George, South Africa. It was his fifth and final appearance. Was 2-2-0 in his four matches, with his two wins coming in foursomes (with Mike Weir against Toms and Phil Mickelson) and in four-ball (with Stuart Appleby over Davis Love III and Toms). FedEx St. Jude Classic: In his next start, finished second to David Toms at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Two-time winner in Memphis opened with a 2-over-par 73, but rebounded with rounds of 67-65-62. Final-round, 9-under-par 62 was his best competitive score at the TPC at Southwind in 64 rounds.

In his next start, finished second to David Toms at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Two-time winner in Memphis opened with a 2-over-par 73, but rebounded with rounds of 67-65-62. Final-round, 9-under-par 62 was his best competitive score at the TPC at Southwind in 64 rounds. U.S. Open Championship: Third top-five in four starts was a T5 at the U.S. Open.

Third top-five in four starts was a T5 at the U.S. Open. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Posted rounds of 66-65 on the weekend at the EDS Byron Nelson to finish two back of Vijay Singh. Runner-up finish moved him to the top spot on the EDS Byron Nelson Championship money list, with $1,464,808.

2002 Season

Surpassed earnings of $2 million for the first time in his career, while finishing fifth in scoring average (69.59).

PGA Championship: Made 14 consecutive cuts to begin the year prior to missing his only cut at the PGA Championship.

Made 14 consecutive cuts to begin the year prior to missing his only cut at the PGA Championship. MasterCard Colonial: Picked up his first win since the 1998 FedEx St. Jude Classic (a span of three years, nine months and 17 days). The first of five-plus 40-year olds to win with his victory at the MasterCard Colonial. Co-leader after 36 holes with Esteban Toledo. Grabbed solo third-round lead by five strokes. Needed only 104 putts on the week en route to his second MasterCard Colonial title.

Picked up his first win since the 1998 FedEx St. Jude Classic (a span of three years, nine months and 17 days). The first of five-plus 40-year olds to win with his victory at the MasterCard Colonial. Co-leader after 36 holes with Esteban Toledo. Grabbed solo third-round lead by five strokes. Needed only 104 putts on the week en route to his second MasterCard Colonial title. Payne Stewart Award: Recipient of the 2002 Payne Stewart Award, presented at the TOUR Championship.

2001 Season

Made 20 starts, the most since 1992.

Marconi Pennsylvania Classic: Led first round of the Marconi Pennsylvania Classic by one stroke after opening with a 66 but had fifth-place finish.

2000 Season

The Presidents Cup: Member of his fourth International Presidents Cup Team, finishing with a 2-3-0 record. Two wins came in four-ball (with Greg Norman against Jim Furyk and David Duval) and foursomes (with Mike Weir over Phil Mickelson and Duval).

Member of his fourth International Presidents Cup Team, finishing with a 2-3-0 record. Two wins came in four-ball (with Greg Norman against Jim Furyk and David Duval) and foursomes (with Mike Weir over Phil Mickelson and Duval). Advil Western Open: Earned third top-10 at Advil Western Open, led first round after opening with a course-record-tying 63. Closed with 72-70-69 that set up playoff with Robert Allenby. Allenby won with a par on first extra hole.

1999 Season

World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Added a second third-place performance, a T3, at the first World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational. Finished five shots behind Tiger Woods at Firestone CC.

Added a second third-place performance, a T3, at the first World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational. Finished five shots behind Tiger Woods at Firestone CC. PGA Championship: Was solo fifth at the PGA Championship, with four sub-par rounds at Medinah CC in Illinois.

Was solo fifth at the PGA Championship, with four sub-par rounds at Medinah CC in Illinois. THE PLAYERS Championship: In March, second-round 67 led to third-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, his sixth top-10 in 16 appearances in the event.

1998 Season

Went over the $1-million mark for the fifth time in his PGA TOUR career and the second year in a row.

The Presidents Cup: Member of the International Presidents Cup team, recording a 2-1-2 record in the International team's first victory. Recorded wins in foursomes (with Stuart Appleby over David Duval and Mickelson) and singles (over Duval, 2 and 1). Halved matches came in four-ball (with Ernie Els against Duval and Mickelson) and foursomes (with Appleby against Davis Love III and Justin Leonard).

Member of the International Presidents Cup team, recording a 2-1-2 record in the International team's first victory. Recorded wins in foursomes (with Stuart Appleby over David Duval and Mickelson) and singles (over Duval, 2 and 1). Halved matches came in four-ball (with Ernie Els against Duval and Mickelson) and foursomes (with Appleby against Davis Love III and Justin Leonard). PGA Championship: Closing 65 at Sahalee CC, a course record, gave him a T5 at the PGA Championship.

Closing 65 at Sahalee CC, a course record, gave him a T5 at the PGA Championship. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Earned 16th PGA TOUR title and 15th in decade of the '90s by making birdie on second playoff hole at TPC at Southwind to defeat Jeff Sluman and win FedEx St. Jude Classic. Along with Tiger Woods, 15 victories were the most by any player in the 1990s. Shared the lead after each of the first three rounds then closed with a 66 to tie Sluman. Made up two strokes with three holes remaining by making eagle on the par-5 16th hole, the third time he eagled the hole that week.

Earned 16th PGA TOUR title and 15th in decade of the '90s by making birdie on second playoff hole at TPC at Southwind to defeat Jeff Sluman and win FedEx St. Jude Classic. Along with Tiger Woods, 15 victories were the most by any player in the 1990s. Shared the lead after each of the first three rounds then closed with a 66 to tie Sluman. Made up two strokes with three holes remaining by making eagle on the par-5 16th hole, the third time he eagled the hole that week. U.S. Open Championship: Shot 73-68-71-73 to finish fourth at the U.S. Open.

Shot 73-68-71-73 to finish fourth at the U.S. Open. MCI Classic: Finished T6 in defense of his MCI Classic title in South Carolina.

Finished T6 in defense of his MCI Classic title in South Carolina. THE PLAYERS Championship: Four par-or-better rounds at TPC Sawgrass produced a T8 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

Four par-or-better rounds at TPC Sawgrass produced a T8 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Mercedes Championships: Got off to a strong start at the Mercedes Championships, where he stood one stroke off the first- and second-round leads and was two back after 54 holes. Eventually finished fourth, four strokes behind winner Phil Mickelson.

Got off to a strong start at the Mercedes Championships, where he stood one stroke off the first- and second-round leads and was two back after 54 holes. Eventually finished fourth, four strokes behind winner Phil Mickelson. Zimbabwe Open: Successfully defended his Zimbabwe Open title he won at Chapman GC by winning the title for a second time at Royal Harare GC (1995).

Successfully defended his Zimbabwe Open title he won at Chapman GC by winning the title for a second time at Royal Harare GC (1995). Million Dollar Challenge: Won the unofficial Million Dollar Challenge in December.

1997 Season

Won the Vardon Trophy and the Byron Nelson Award for leading the TOUR in scoring (68.98). Forced to withdraw from the Dunhill Cup with a pulled rib muscle suffered two weeks earlier at the Toyota World Match Play Championship.

NEC World Series of Golf: Remained with three strokes of the lead through 54 holes of the NEC World Series of Golf before a final-round 74 dropped him to a T9. Had his third PGA TOUR ace during the tournament, on the fifth hole in the second round.

Remained with three strokes of the lead through 54 holes of the NEC World Series of Golf before a final-round 74 dropped him to a T9. Had his third PGA TOUR ace during the tournament, on the fifth hole in the second round. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Jumped back into TOUR action with a T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, with four rounds in the 60s (66-68-68-69).

Jumped back into TOUR action with a T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, with four rounds in the 60s (66-68-68-69). U.S. Open Championship: A day after finishing T19 at the U.S. Open, friend and caddie Jeff "Squeeky" Medlen died of leukemia (June 16).

A day after finishing T19 at the U.S. Open, friend and caddie Jeff "Squeeky" Medlen died of leukemia (June 16). Kemper Open: Was T3 at the Kemper Open, taking a share of the first-round lead.

Was T3 at the Kemper Open, taking a share of the first-round lead. BellSouth Classic: Shot 66-67 to trail by one through 36 hoels of the BellSouth Classic. Settled for a T5 after a third-round 75 ended his winning hopes.

Shot 66-67 to trail by one through 36 hoels of the BellSouth Classic. Settled for a T5 after a third-round 75 ended his winning hopes. MCI Classic: Captured the MCI Classic and climbed back into top 20 on money list for first time since 1994. It was his first TOUR title since the 1994 Bell Canadian Open. Was the second of only three wire-to-wire winners on TOUR. Final-round 66 on Hilton Head Island, S.C., earned him a six-stroke victory over Brad Faxon and Jesper Parnevik.

Captured the MCI Classic and climbed back into top 20 on money list for first time since 1994. It was his first TOUR title since the 1994 Bell Canadian Open. Was the second of only three wire-to-wire winners on TOUR. Final-round 66 on Hilton Head Island, S.C., earned him a six-stroke victory over Brad Faxon and Jesper Parnevik. Million Dollar Challenge: Picked up his second Million Dollar Challenge title.

Picked up his second Million Dollar Challenge title. Zimbabwe Open: Won his second Zimbabwe Open in three years, this time taking the title at Chapman GC.

Won his second Zimbabwe Open in three years, this time taking the title at Chapman GC. Gillette Tour Challenge Championship: Won the inaugural Gillette Tour Challenge Championship, with the Champions Tour's Jim Colbert and the LPGA's Kelly Robbins.

Won the inaugural Gillette Tour Challenge Championship, with the Champions Tour's Jim Colbert and the LPGA's Kelly Robbins. Alfred Dunhill South African PGA Championship: Won his second consecutive title at the Alfred Dunhill South African PGA Championship.

Won his second consecutive title at the Alfred Dunhill South African PGA Championship. Dimension Data Pro-Am: Won the Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa in February, his first tournament title since the 1995 Zimbabwe Open 14 months earlier.

1996 Season

Went winless on the PGA TOUR for a second consecutive yea but did have two third-place showings and five top-10s. Had a pair of near-misses on the Southern Africa Tour.

Sarazen World Open Championship: At the unofficial Sarazen World Open Championship in Georgia, he finished solo fifth, seven shots shy of winner Frank Nobilo at The Legends at Chateau Elan.

At the unofficial Sarazen World Open Championship in Georgia, he finished solo fifth, seven shots shy of winner Frank Nobilo at The Legends at Chateau Elan. The Presidents Cup: In his second Presidents Cup appearance, went 2-3-0 in the International team's loss to the U.S. Victories came in foursomes (with Mark McNulty) and four-ball (with Steve Elkington).

In his second Presidents Cup appearance, went 2-3-0 in the International team's loss to the U.S. Victories came in foursomes (with Mark McNulty) and four-ball (with Steve Elkington). PGA Championship: Did earn a major championship top-10 when he T8 at the PGA Championship.

Did earn a major championship top-10 when he T8 at the PGA Championship. Accenture WCG-International: At the unofficial Accenture World Championship of Golf-International, at Blackwolf run GC, he was T3 in the eight-man field.

At the unofficial Accenture World Championship of Golf-International, at Blackwolf run GC, he was T3 in the eight-man field. GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: In his next start, at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic, was T4, with four sub-70 rounds for the week.

In his next start, at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic, was T4, with four sub-70 rounds for the week. MCI Classic: At the MCI Classic in South Carolina, tied for low round of the day (65) Sunday to finish T5, eight shots behind Loren Roberts.

At the MCI Classic in South Carolina, tied for low round of the day (65) Sunday to finish T5, eight shots behind Loren Roberts. BellSouth Classic: Was T3 again, outside Atlanta–at the BellSouth Classic. Finished two strokes short of the Paul Stankowski-Brandel Chamblee playoff that Stankowski won.

Was T3 again, outside Atlanta–at the BellSouth Classic. Finished two strokes short of the Paul Stankowski-Brandel Chamblee playoff that Stankowski won. Honda Classic: Was T3 at the Honda Classic. Opened with a 66 and closed with a 68 that left him five shots short of winner Tim Herron.

Was T3 at the Honda Classic. Opened with a 66 and closed with a 68 that left him five shots short of winner Tim Herron. Dimension Data National Pro-Am: Finished second at the Dimension Data Pro-Am in August.

Finished second at the Dimension Data Pro-Am in August. Zimbabwe Open: Was second at both the Zimbabwe Open in May

1995 Season

Won two individual international titles and won international team title but saw his streak of consecutive years with at least one PGA TOUR title end at four.

Bell Canadian Open: Posted closing, back-to-back 68s to finish T3 at the Bell Canadian Open.

Posted closing, back-to-back 68s to finish T3 at the Bell Canadian Open. NEC World Series of Golf: Lost in a three-man playoff at the NEC World Series of Golf when Greg Norman made birdie by chipping in from 66 feet on the first extra hole. Billy Mayfair was the third player.

Lost in a three-man playoff at the NEC World Series of Golf when Greg Norman made birdie by chipping in from 66 feet on the first extra hole. Billy Mayfair was the third player. Kemper Open: Was T9 at the Kemper Open outside Washington, D.C.

Was T9 at the Kemper Open outside Washington, D.C. Memorial Tournament: Followed that with a solo 10th at the Memorial Tournament, thanks to a final-round 65 at Muirfield Village GC.

Followed that with a solo 10th at the Memorial Tournament, thanks to a final-round 65 at Muirfield Village GC. MCI Classic: First top-10 of the PGA TOUR campaign came at the MCI Classic. Shot a closing 65 at Harbour Town GL to T7 at the MCI Classic in South Carolina.

First top-10 of the PGA TOUR campaign came at the MCI Classic. Shot a closing 65 at Harbour Town GL to T7 at the MCI Classic in South Carolina. South Africa-Zimbabwe team: Played on the winning South Africa-Zimbabwe team that took on Australasia in Johannesburg. Defeated Greg Norman in his final-day singles match, 1-up, during South Africa-Zimbabwe's 14-11 victory.

Played on the winning South Africa-Zimbabwe team that took on Australasia in Johannesburg. Defeated Greg Norman in his final-day singles match, 1-up, during South Africa-Zimbabwe's 14-11 victory. Zimbabwe Open: Captured the Zimbabwe Open with a 22-under score at Royal Harare GC.

Captured the Zimbabwe Open with a 22-under score at Royal Harare GC. Hassan II Golf Trophy: Won the Hassan II Golf Trophy in Morocco.

Won the Hassan II Golf Trophy in Morocco. Johnnie Walker Classic: Had a runner-up performance at the Johnnie Walker Classic on the European Tour.

Had a runner-up performance at the Johnnie Walker Classic on the European Tour. Dubai Desert Classic: Had a third-place showing at the Dubai Classic.

1994 Season

Had one of the most prolific years ever on TOUR. Captured six titles. One of only three players in the 1990s to win two major titles in the same season, joining Nick Faldo in 1990 and Mark O'Meara in 1998. One of only seven players since 1945 to capture consecutive majors (Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods). Named PGA TOUR Player of the Year.

The Presidents Cup: Played in the inaugural Presidents Cup, going winless in four matches. Did halve two matches (foursomes with Mark McNulty against Davis Love III and Jim Gallagher and four-ball with Steve Elkington against Phil Mickelson and Pavin).

Played in the inaugural Presidents Cup, going winless in four matches. Did halve two matches (foursomes with Mark McNulty against Davis Love III and Jim Gallagher and four-ball with Steve Elkington against Phil Mickelson and Pavin). PGA Championship: Took five-stroke lead at PGA Championship at Southern Hills with second-round 65, then cruised to six-stroke win over Corey Pavin.

Took five-stroke lead at PGA Championship at Southern Hills with second-round 65, then cruised to six-stroke win over Corey Pavin. The Open Championship: In The Open Championship at Turnberry, played final three holes birdie-eagle-par to make up two-stroke deficit to Jesper Parnevik.

In The Open Championship at Turnberry, played final three holes birdie-eagle-par to make up two-stroke deficit to Jesper Parnevik. ICL International: Successfully defended his ICL International title on the Southern Africa Tour, shooting an opening, 11-under 61 in the first round. His 21-under winning score was six strokes better than his performance in winning a year earlier.

1993 Season

Posted four wins and was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year. Picked up one victory on the Southern Africa Tour and was second in two others.

NEC World Series of Golf: In late August, was poised to win the NEC World Series of Golf, tied for the final-round lead with three others when he watched Fulton Allem shoot a final-round 62 at Firestone CC's South Course to win by five shots.

In late August, was poised to win the NEC World Series of Golf, tied for the final-round lead with three others when he watched Fulton Allem shoot a final-round 62 at Firestone CC's South Course to win by five shots. Federal Express St. Jude Classic: Had four consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Federal Express St. Jude Classic, including 65-66-66 over his final 54 holes at TPC Southwind to outlast Rick Fehr and Jeff Maggert by three shots.

Had four consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Federal Express St. Jude Classic, including 65-66-66 over his final 54 holes at TPC Southwind to outlast Rick Fehr and Jeff Maggert by three shots. The Open Championship: In between his wins, he traveled to England for The Open Championship, where he T6 aty Royal St. George's.

In between his wins, he traveled to England for The Open Championship, where he T6 aty Royal St. George's. Sprint Western Open: It was another strong weekend showing that led to a five-shot win outside Chicago, at the Sprint Western Open. Enjoyed back-to-back 67s Saturday and Sunday to beat Greg Norman by five shots at Cog Hill G&CC.

It was another strong weekend showing that led to a five-shot win outside Chicago, at the Sprint Western Open. Enjoyed back-to-back 67s Saturday and Sunday to beat Greg Norman by five shots at Cog Hill G&CC. Canon Greater Hartford Open: Won at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. Outside Hartford, he capitalized on weekend rounds of 69-65 to edge Dan Forsman and Roger Maltbie by a shot at TPC River Highlands.

Won at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. Outside Hartford, he capitalized on weekend rounds of 69-65 to edge Dan Forsman and Roger Maltbie by a shot at TPC River Highlands. BellSouth Classic: Finished runner-up at the BellSouth Classic. At Atlanta CC, took a one-shot lead into the final round by uncharacteristically stumbled, shooting a 1-over 73 in the final round to fall by two strokes to Nolan Henke.

Finished runner-up at the BellSouth Classic. At Atlanta CC, took a one-shot lead into the final round by uncharacteristically stumbled, shooting a 1-over 73 in the final round to fall by two strokes to Nolan Henke. THE PLAYERS Championship: His first title of the campaign came at THE PLAYERS Championship. Won the tournament by going wire to wire, opening with an 8-under 64 at TPC Sawgrass, taking a two-shot lead at the halfway mark, hanging on to a one-shot lead through 54 holes and then cruising to victory when he shot a Sunday 67 to beat Bernhard Langer by five shots.

His first title of the campaign came at THE PLAYERS Championship. Won the tournament by going wire to wire, opening with an 8-under 64 at TPC Sawgrass, taking a two-shot lead at the halfway mark, hanging on to a one-shot lead through 54 holes and then cruising to victory when he shot a Sunday 67 to beat Bernhard Langer by five shots. Mount Edgecombe Trophy: Finished second at the Mount Edgecombe Trophy.

Finished second at the Mount Edgecombe Trophy. Lexington PGA Championship: Finished second at the Lexington PGA Championship.

Finished second at the Lexington PGA Championship. ICL International: Opened with a 66 at the ICL International, came back with an even-par 72, shot a 7-under 65 in the third round and cruised to victory in late January.

Opened with a 66 at the ICL International, came back with an even-par 72, shot a 7-under 65 in the third round and cruised to victory in late January. World Cup: Played in his second and final World Cup, in the event at Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla. Represented Zimbabwe for the first time, teaming with Mark McNulty. The duo shot an aggregate 561, five shots short of Fred Couples and Davis Love III's winning U.S. score. Was T3 in the individual portion of the tournament, six shots behind Langer.

1992 Season

Had a strong PGA TOUR season, winning twice, adding a runner-up showing and picking up two third-place finishes. Completed his season fourth on the money list, surpassing the $1-million mark for the first time ($1,135,773).

H.E.B. Texas Open: At the H.E.B. texas Open, shot a Friday 62 at Oak Hills CC in San Antonio then moved into the lead through 54 holes when he shot 68 Saturday. Carried his momentum through, with a 5-under 66 in the final round to force a playoff with Steve Elkington, an extra session he won with a par on the second overtime hole.

At the H.E.B. texas Open, shot a Friday 62 at Oak Hills CC in San Antonio then moved into the lead through 54 holes when he shot 68 Saturday. Carried his momentum through, with a 5-under 66 in the final round to force a playoff with Steve Elkington, an extra session he won with a par on the second overtime hole. Canadian Open: Was third at the Canadian Open.

Was third at the Canadian Open. Greater Milwaukee Open: T6 at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

T6 at the Greater Milwaukee Open. NEC World Series of Golf: T5 at the NEC World Series of Golf.

T5 at the NEC World Series of Golf. PGA Championship: Earned his first major championship title, taking home the PGA Championship. Opened 70-70 at Bellerive CC outside St. Louis then shot a third-round 68 to move within two shots of 54-hole leader Gene Sauers. A final-round 70, his third of the championship, was enough to secure a three-shot victory over John Cook, Nick Faldo, Jim Gallagher, Jr., and Sauers.

Earned his first major championship title, taking home the PGA Championship. Opened 70-70 at Bellerive CC outside St. Louis then shot a third-round 68 to move within two shots of 54-hole leader Gene Sauers. A final-round 70, his third of the championship, was enough to secure a three-shot victory over John Cook, Nick Faldo, Jim Gallagher, Jr., and Sauers. Canon Greater Hartford Open: Looked to win again, at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. Was three strokes off Donnie Hammond's leading pace at TPC River Highlands going into the final round. Fired a 1-under 69 on the final day but it was only good for a three-way runner-up finish with Dan Forsman and Hammond as Lanny Wadkins scorched the course with a 5-under 65 to win.

Looked to win again, at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. Was three strokes off Donnie Hammond's leading pace at TPC River Highlands going into the final round. Fired a 1-under 69 on the final day but it was only good for a three-way runner-up finish with Dan Forsman and Hammond as Lanny Wadkins scorched the course with a 5-under 65 to win. Centel Western Open: T9 at the Centel Western Open.

T9 at the Centel Western Open. U.S. Open Championship: Finished T4 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. A third-round 77 ruined any chances he had of winning. Came back on the final day with a 1-under 71.

Finished T4 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. A third-round 77 ruined any chances he had of winning. Came back on the final day with a 1-under 71. MCI Heritage Golf Classic: Shot back-to-back 66s on the weekend at the MCI Heritage Classic to solo third at Harbour Town GL.

1991 Season

Won twice and finished seventh on the final PGA TOUR money list.

Canadian Open: Captured victory No. 2 with a 69-67-66 finish over his final 54 holes at the Canadian Open to edge David Edwards by one shot.

Captured victory No. 2 with a 69-67-66 finish over his final 54 holes at the Canadian Open to edge David Edwards by one shot. Greater Milwaukee Open: T7 at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

T7 at the Greater Milwaukee Open. NEC World Series of Golf: T6 at the NEC World Series of Golf.

T6 at the NEC World Series of Golf. Centel Western Open: T5 at the Centel Western Open.

T5 at the Centel Western Open. Federal Express St. Jude Classic: T6 at the Federal Express St. Jude Classic.

T6 at the Federal Express St. Jude Classic. Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic: T8 at the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic.

T8 at the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic. U.S. Open Championship: After a T19 at the U.S. Open, reeled off three consecutive top-10s.

After a T19 at the U.S. Open, reeled off three consecutive top-10s. GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: First title of the campaign came at the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic. Started the Dallas-area event with a 68-64 to open a one-shot lead over Stan Utley. Went on to claim a one-stroke victory over Criag Stadler at TPC Las Colinas.

1990 Season

Had two top-10s.

Nabisco Championship: Final top-10 of the year was a fifth-place effort at the Nabisco Championship, where he pocketed $100,000.

Final top-10 of the year was a fifth-place effort at the Nabisco Championship, where he pocketed $100,000. H.E.B. Texas Open: Was solo third at the H.E.B. Texas Open in early October. Opened 65-66 then added a seven-birdie, no-bogey 63 in the third round. Made three bogeys in his first seven holes Sunday, but came back with two back-nine birdies only to come up two shots behind winner Mark O'Meara in San Antonio.

Was solo third at the H.E.B. Texas Open in early October. Opened 65-66 then added a seven-birdie, no-bogey 63 in the third round. Made three bogeys in his first seven holes Sunday, but came back with two back-nine birdies only to come up two shots behind winner Mark O'Meara in San Antonio. BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic: Came back with another T2, this time at the BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic. His four under-par rounds at Atlanta CC weren't enough as he finished a stroke behind Wayne Levi.

Came back with another T2, this time at the BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic. His four under-par rounds at Atlanta CC weren't enough as he finished a stroke behind Wayne Levi. Southwestern Bell Colonial: Again came up short in the winner's column but had two second-place showings and a third-place effort among his six top-10s. First runner-up finish came at the Southwestern Bell Colonial, with a 68-67-68 finish over his final 54 holes in Fort Worth. His 5-under 275 left him three strokes behind winner Ben Crenshaw.

Again came up short in the winner's column but had two second-place showings and a third-place effort among his six top-10s. First runner-up finish came at the Southwestern Bell Colonial, with a 68-67-68 finish over his final 54 holes in Fort Worth. His 5-under 275 left him three strokes behind winner Ben Crenshaw. KMart Greater Greensboro Open: T10 at the Kmart Greater Greensboro Open.

T10 at the Kmart Greater Greensboro Open. Nestle Invitational: T8 at the Nestle Invitational.

1989 Season

Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: T10 at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic.

T10 at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic. Bank of Boston Classic: Was never in contention at the Bank of Boston Classic in mid-September after shooting a third-round 74. Was tied for 37th when the final round began. Enjoyed a nine-birdie, no-bogey final round at Pleasant Valley CC to T6 with a tournament-low 62.

Was never in contention at the Bank of Boston Classic in mid-September after shooting a third-round 74. Was tied for 37th when the final round began. Enjoyed a nine-birdie, no-bogey final round at Pleasant Valley CC to T6 with a tournament-low 62. Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic: T9 at the Manufacturer Hanover Westchester Classic.

T9 at the Manufacturer Hanover Westchester Classic. Southwestern Bell Colonial: Contended in only one other event, the Southwestern Bell Colonial. After shooting 67-69 in the middle rounds, he was solo second going into the last day. Had a difficult final round, shooting a 3-over 73 at Colonial CC to drop into a T5.

Contended in only one other event, the Southwestern Bell Colonial. After shooting 67-69 in the middle rounds, he was solo second going into the last day. Had a difficult final round, shooting a 3-over 73 at Colonial CC to drop into a T5. Nestle Invitational: T8 at the Nestle Invitational.

T8 at the Nestle Invitational. Honda Classic: T9 at the Honda Classic.

T9 at the Honda Classic. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Best finish of the year was a T3 in his second start of the year, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Lost his chance at victory when he fired a 1-over 73 at Pebble Beach GL on the final day. Was tied with Mark O'Meara for the lead through 54 holes.

1988 Season

Greater Milwaukee Open: Final top-10 performance of the season was a solo sixth at the Greater Milwaukee Open, thanks to consecutive 67s on the weekend.

Final top-10 performance of the season was a solo sixth at the Greater Milwaukee Open, thanks to consecutive 67s on the weekend. Federal Express St. Jude Classic: In his next start after returning to the U.S., opened with a 73 at the Federal Express St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Rebounded nicely with a 6-under 64 the next day and was 3-under on the weekend, leaving him T2, one shot behind winner Jodie Mudd at Colonial CC's South Course.

In his next start after returning to the U.S., opened with a 73 at the Federal Express St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Rebounded nicely with a 6-under 64 the next day and was 3-under on the weekend, leaving him T2, one shot behind winner Jodie Mudd at Colonial CC's South Course. The Open Championship: Had a runner-up finish for a third consescutive year, finishing second twice. At The Open Championship, shot weekend rounds of 69-69 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes but came up short in his quest to catch Seve Ballesteros. Eventually was two shots shy of Ballesteros.

Had a runner-up finish for a third consescutive year, finishing second twice. At The Open Championship, shot weekend rounds of 69-69 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes but came up short in his quest to catch Seve Ballesteros. Eventually was two shots shy of Ballesteros. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Had his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

1987 Season

Played in all four majors for the first time in his career. Best finish of the four was a T8 at The Open Championship. Played solid golf in the fall, enjoying top-10s at the Nabisco Championship (T5), the Greater Milwaukee Open (T6) and the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic (eighth).

PGA Championship: Was also T10 at the PGA Championship.

Was also T10 at the PGA Championship. Canadian Open: Had a nice showing at the Canadian Open, finishing in a three-way T2 (with Jodie Mudd and David Frost), three shots behind winner Curtis Strange.

1986 Season

Vantage Championship: Final top-10 of the campaign was a T7 at the weather-shortened Vantage Championship.

Final top-10 of the campaign was a T7 at the weather-shortened Vantage Championship. The International: Was fifth at The International outside Denver in the tournament that used the Modified Stableford System.

Was fifth at The International outside Denver in the tournament that used the Modified Stableford System. Western Open: Again had three 71s and a 73 in a tournament, but his 71-71-73-71 was enough to get him into a playoff with Tom Kite, Fred Couples, and David Frost at the Western Open at Butler National GC. Kite settled the issue with a birdie on the first extra hole.

Again had three 71s and a 73 in a tournament, but his 71-71-73-71 was enough to get him into a playoff with Tom Kite, Fred Couples, and David Frost at the Western Open at Butler National GC. Kite settled the issue with a birdie on the first extra hole. Canadian Open: Picked up a T9 at the Canadian Open. After three consecutive 71s to open his tournament, he finished with a 1-over 73 at Glen Abbey GC.

Picked up a T9 at the Canadian Open. After three consecutive 71s to open his tournament, he finished with a 1-over 73 at Glen Abbey GC. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Added a T8 at the Byron Neslon Golf Classic. An opening, 3-over 73 hurt his chances as he played his final 54 holes in 8-under.

Added a T8 at the Byron Neslon Golf Classic. An opening, 3-over 73 hurt his chances as he played his final 54 holes in 8-under. Masters Tournament: Shot third-round 63 in Masters (with a bogey on the first hole) a score that gave him a share of the Augusta National course record with Greg Norman. Finished solo fifth in his second Masters start.

1985 Season

Best PGA TOUR performances were a pair of top-fives.

PGA Championship: Was solo fifth at the PGA Championship in August. Moved into contention with a third-round 65 at Cherry Hills CC in Colorado. Was tied for third when the final round began and then proceeded to shoot even-par over the final 18.

Was solo fifth at the PGA Championship in August. Moved into contention with a third-round 65 at Cherry Hills CC in Colorado. Was tied for third when the final round began and then proceeded to shoot even-par over the final 18. Colonial National Invitation: Was T4 at the Colonial National Invitation in Fort Worth. Shot a final-round 64 to move up 24 spots on the leaderboard on the final day.

1984 Season

Went winless during his first year as a PGA TOUR member but had one top-five showing and three additional top-10 performances.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Added one more top-10, a T10, at the Greater Milwaukee Open on the strength of a final-round 65 at Tuckaway CC.

Added one more top-10, a T10, at the Greater Milwaukee Open on the strength of a final-round 65 at Tuckaway CC. Canadian Open: Made a run at the title at the Canadian Open before struggling in the final round on his way to a 4-over 76 at Glen Abbey GC, five shots short of Greg Norman.

Made a run at the title at the Canadian Open before struggling in the final round on his way to a 4-over 76 at Glen Abbey GC, five shots short of Greg Norman. Houston Coca-Cola Open: Contended at the Houston Coca-Cola Open, thanks to consecutive 69s on the weekend at the Woodlands CC. Finished three shots shy of winner Corey Pavin.

Contended at the Houston Coca-Cola Open, thanks to consecutive 69s on the weekend at the Woodlands CC. Finished three shots shy of winner Corey Pavin. Masters Tournament: Played in his first Masters Tournament, missing the cut at Augusta National.

Played in his first Masters Tournament, missing the cut at Augusta National. Tournament Players Championship: Was seventh at the Tournament Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., shooting a final-round 68 at TPC Sawgrass.

1983 Season

Finished third on the South African Tour Order of Merit.

World Series of Golf: In August, went wire to wire to defeat Jack Nicklaus by two strokes at the World Series of Golf for his first TOUR victory. Shot rounds of 66-68-69-67 at Firestone CC's South Course.

In August, went wire to wire to defeat Jack Nicklaus by two strokes at the World Series of Golf for his first TOUR victory. Shot rounds of 66-68-69-67 at Firestone CC's South Course. U.S. Open Championship: Played in his first major championship, finishing T48 at the U.S. Open.

Played in his first major championship, finishing T48 at the U.S. Open. Kemper Open: First PGA TOUR top-10 came two weeks before the U.S. Open. Recovered nicely from an opening 76 at the Kemper Open with consecutive 70s in the second and third rounds. Shot a 73 in the final round to T9, good for a $10,400 payday.

First PGA TOUR top-10 came two weeks before the U.S. Open. Recovered nicely from an opening 76 at the Kemper Open with consecutive 70s in the second and third rounds. Shot a 73 in the final round to T9, good for a $10,400 payday. Doral-Eastern Open: Made his PGA TOUR debut at the Doral-Eastern Open. Made the cut after opening 71-70 and went on to T54 at in Miami, earning $693.

1982 Season

Finished first on the South African Tour Order of Merit. Made nine European Tour starts.

The Open Championship: His best finish was a runner-up showing at The Open Championship. Despite shooting rounds of 74-73 on the weekend at Royal Troon, he still finished only a stroke behind winner Tom Watson, settling for a T2 with Peter Oosterhuis in Scotland. Held a three-stroke lead with six holes to play before losing.

His best finish was a runner-up showing at The Open Championship. Despite shooting rounds of 74-73 on the weekend at Royal Troon, he still finished only a stroke behind winner Tom Watson, settling for a T2 with Peter Oosterhuis in Scotland. Held a three-stroke lead with six holes to play before losing. Sigma Vaal Reefs Open: Won the Sigma Vaal Reefs Open.

Won the Sigma Vaal Reefs Open. PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournammnet: Finished third at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournammnet to earn his 1983 playing privileges.

1981 Season

KLM Dutch Open: Took a four-shot lead into the final day of the KLM Dutch Open but stumbled badly on the final day, shooting a 4-over 76 to fall into a T2 with Raymond Floyd, a stroke behind winner Harold Henning.

1980 Season

Swiss Open: Won for a second consecutive season, this time on the European Tour when he captured the Swiss Open in resounding fashion, rolling to a six-shot triumph over Manuel Calero at Crans-Sur-Sierre. Shot four sub-70 rounds on his way to victory.

Won for a second consecutive season, this time on the European Tour when he captured the Swiss Open in resounding fashion, rolling to a six-shot triumph over Manuel Calero at Crans-Sur-Sierre. Shot four sub-70 rounds on his way to victory. Madrid Open: Opened his European Tour season with a third-place showing at the Madrid Open.

1979 Season

Asseng Invitational: Won the Asseng Invitational on the South African Tour for his first professional title.

Won the Asseng Invitational on the South African Tour for his first professional title. Martini International: Finished ninth at the Martini International.

Finished ninth at the Martini International. Spanish Open: Was also ninth at the Spanish Open in April.

Was also ninth at the Spanish Open in April. Lexington PGA Championship: Was second at the Lexington PGA Championship for a second consecutive year.

Was second at the Lexington PGA Championship for a second consecutive year. Mazda Cars English Classic: T5 at the Mazda Cars English Classic.

T5 at the Mazda Cars English Classic. Greater Manchester Open: Finished sixth at the Greater Manchester Open.

Finished sixth at the Greater Manchester Open. Dunlop Masters: Was T8 at the Dunlop Masters in Buckinghamshire, England in early October. Could never make a charge and shot a final-round 74 at Woburn to lose by six strokes to winner Graham Marsh.

1978 Season

Played mainly on the European Tour, making 13 starts and playing on the weekend in nine of those tournaments.

World Cup: Played on his first World Cup team, representing South Africa with teammate Bob Verwey. The duo finished 18th, 27 strokes behind the winning U.S. team of John Mahaffey-Andy North.

Played on his first World Cup team, representing South Africa with teammate Bob Verwey. The duo finished 18th, 27 strokes behind the winning U.S. team of John Mahaffey-Andy North. Greater Manchester Open: Final top-10 of the year was a T6 he recorded at the Greater Manchester Open in England in mid-June. Shot weekend rounds of 69-68 at Wilmslow GC.

Final top-10 of the year was a T6 he recorded at the Greater Manchester Open in England in mid-June. Shot weekend rounds of 69-68 at Wilmslow GC. Dutch Open: Top finish came at the 54-hole Dutch Open. Finished in solo second, a stroke behind winner Bob Byman at Noordwijkse GC in the Netherlands.

Top finish came at the 54-hole Dutch Open. Finished in solo second, a stroke behind winner Bob Byman at Noordwijkse GC in the Netherlands. B.A./Avis Open: In April, he was T5 at the B.A./Avis Open in Jersey, England. Opened 67-69-69 before settling for a final-round 71 at La Moye GC to finish five shots short of champion Brian Huggett.

1977 Season

Finished his Rhodesian Air Force obligation and turned professional. Following his discharge, played a handful of South African Tour events.

1976 Season

Began a two-year stint in the Rhodesian Air Force where he was inactive as a golfer.

Amateur Highlights

Competed on the South African Tour and the European Tour as an amateur in 1975.

Qualified for the Junior World at age 17 at Torrey Pines GC outside San Diego. His mom and older brother financed his trip. Won the 15-17 portion of the 1974 tournament with a score of 287 at Torrey Pines' North and South Courses.

