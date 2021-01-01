JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1957

1957 PGA TOUR Champions: 1985

PGA TOUR Victories (24)

1958 Kentucky Derby Open

Kentucky Derby Open 1959 The Open Championship

The Open Championship 1961 Lucky International Open, Sunshine Open Invitational, Masters Tournament

Lucky International Open, Sunshine Open Invitational, Masters Tournament 1962 PGA Championship

PGA Championship 1963 San Diego Open Invitational

San Diego Open Invitational 1964 Pensacola Open Invitational, 500 Festival Open Invitation

Pensacola Open Invitational, 500 Festival Open Invitation 1965 U.S. Open Championship

U.S. Open Championship 1968 The Open Championship

The Open Championship 1969 Tournament of Champions

Tournament of Champions 1970 Greater Greensboro Open

Greater Greensboro Open 1971 Greater Jacksonville Open, National Airlines Open Invitational

Greater Jacksonville Open, National Airlines Open Invitational 1972 Greater New Orleans Open, PGA Championship

Greater New Orleans Open, PGA Championship 1973 Southern Open

Southern Open 1974 Masters Tournament, Danny Thomas Memphis Classic, The Open Championship

Masters Tournament, Danny Thomas Memphis Classic, The Open Championship 1978 Masters Tournament, MONY Tournament of Champions, Houston Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (22)

1985 Quadel Senior Classic

Quadel Senior Classic 1986 General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship, United Hospitals Senior Golf Championship, Denver Post Champions of Golf

General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship, United Hospitals Senior Golf Championship, Denver Post Champions of Golf 1987 Mazda SENIOR TOURNAMENT PLAYERS Championship, U.S. Senior Open, PaineWebber World Seniors Invitational

Mazda SENIOR TOURNAMENT PLAYERS Championship, U.S. Senior Open, PaineWebber World Seniors Invitational 1988 General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship, Aetna Challenge, Southwestern Bell Classic, U.S. Senior Open, GTE North Classic, The Senior Open Championship

General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship, Aetna Challenge, Southwestern Bell Classic, U.S. Senior Open, GTE North Classic, The Senior Open Championship 1989 GTE North Classic, The RJR Championship

GTE North Classic, The RJR Championship 1990 PGA Seniors' Championship, The Senior Open Championship

PGA Seniors' Championship, The Senior Open Championship 1991 Royal Caribbean Classic

Royal Caribbean Classic 1993 Bank One Classic

Bank One Classic 1995 Bank One Classic

Bank One Classic 1997 The Senior Open Championship

The Senior Open Championship 1998 Northville Long Island Classic

International Victories (118)

1955 East Rand Open

East Rand Open 1955 Egyptian Matchplay

Egyptian Matchplay 1956 East Rand Open

East Rand Open 1956 South African Open

South African Open 1956 Ampol Tournament

Ampol Tournament 1956 Dunlop Tournament at Sunningdale

Dunlop Tournament at Sunningdale 1957 Western Province Open

Western Province Open 1957 Australian PGA Championship

Australian PGA Championship 1957 Coffs Harbour Tournament

Coffs Harbour Tournament 1958 Australian Open

Australian Open 1958 Natal Open

Natal Open 1958 Ampol Tournament

Ampol Tournament 1958 Coffs Harbour Tournament

Coffs Harbour Tournament 1959 Transvaal Open

Transvaal Open 1959 South African PGA Championship

South African PGA Championship 1959 Natal Open

Natal Open 1959 Western Province Open

Western Province Open 1959 South African Masters

South African Masters 1959 Victorian Open

Victorian Open 1960 Sprite Tournament

Sprite Tournament 1960 Transvaal Open

Transvaal Open 1960 South African Open

South African Open 1960 South African PGA Championship

South African PGA Championship 1960 South African Masters

South African Masters 1960 Natal Open

Natal Open 1960 Western Province Open

Western Province Open 1961 Yomiuri Open

Yomiuri Open 1961 Ampol Tournament

Ampol Tournament 1962 Australian Open

Australian Open 1962 Transvaal Open

Transvaal Open 1962 Natal Open

Natal Open 1963 Sponsored 5000

Sponsored 5000 1963 Liquid Air Tournament

Liquid Air Tournament 1963 Richelieu Grand Prix [Cape Town]

Richelieu Grand Prix [Cape Town] 1963 Richelieu Grand Prix [Johannesburg]

Richelieu Grand Prix [Johannesburg] 1963 Australian Open

Australian Open 1963 Transvaal Open

Transvaal Open 1963 South African Masters

South African Masters 1964 South African Masters

South African Masters 1965 Australian Open

Australian Open 1965 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship

Piccadilly World Match Play Championship 1965 South African Open

South African Open 1965 World Cup [indiv]

World Cup [indiv] 1965 World Cup [with Harold Henning]

World Cup [with Harold Henning] 1965 World Series of Golf

World Series of Golf 1965 NTL Challenge Cup

NTL Challenge Cup 1966 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship

Piccadilly World Match Play Championship 1966 Transvaal Open

Transvaal Open 1966 South African Open

South African Open 1966 Natal Open

Natal Open 1967 South African Open

South African Open 1967 South African Masters

South African Masters 1968 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship

Piccadilly World Match Play Championship 1968 World Series of Golf

World Series of Golf 1968 South African Open

South African Open 1969 Australian Open

Australian Open 1969 South African Open

South African Open 1969 South African PGA Championship

South African PGA Championship 1969 Australian Masters

Australian Masters 1970 Australian Open

Australian Open 1970 Dunlop International

Dunlop International 1971 South Africa Masters

South Africa Masters 1971 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship

Piccadilly World Match Play Championship 1971 General Motors Open

General Motors Open 1971 Western Province Open

Western Province Open 1972 South African Masters I

South African Masters I 1972 South African Masters II

South African Masters II 1972 Western Province Open

Western Province Open 1972 Japan Airlines Open

Japan Airlines Open 1972 South African Open

South African Open 1972 Brazilian Open

Brazilian Open 1972 World Series of Golf

World Series of Golf 1973 General Motors Open

General Motors Open 1973 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship

Piccadilly World Match Play Championship 1974 South African Masters

South African Masters 1974 Rand International Open

Rand International Open 1974 General Motors International Classic

General Motors International Classic 1974 Ibergolf Tournament

Ibergolf Tournament 1974 La Manga Tournament

La Manga Tournament 1974 Australian Open

Australian Open 1974 Brazilian Open

Brazilian Open 1975 Lancome Trophy

Lancome Trophy 1975 South African Open

South African Open 1975 General Motors Classic

General Motors Classic 1976 General Motors Open

General Motors Open 1976 South African Masters I

South African Masters I 1976 South African Masters II

South African Masters II 1976 South African Open

South African Open 1977 South African Open

South African Open 1977 ICL International

ICL International 1977 World Cup [indiv]

World Cup [indiv] 1979 South African Open

South African Open 1979 South African PGA Championship

South African PGA Championship 1979 Kronenbrau Championship

Kronenbrau Championship 1979 Sun City

Sun City 1980 Chile Open

Chile Open 1980 Trophy Felix Houphonet-Boigny

Trophy Felix Houphonet-Boigny 1981 South African Open

South African Open 1981 Gold Coast Classic

Gold Coast Classic 1982 South African PGA Championship

South African PGA Championship 1983 Skins Game

Skins Game 1984 Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker 1986 Nissan Skins Game

Nissan Skins Game 1987 Northville Invitational

Northville Invitational 1987 German PGA Team Championship

German PGA Team Championship 1988 Nissan Senior Skins

Nissan Senior Skins 1991 Nissan Skins Game

Nissan Skins Game 1993 Irish Senior Masters

Irish Senior Masters 1994 Skills Challenge

Skills Challenge 1995 Alfred Dunhill Challenge

Alfred Dunhill Challenge 1997 Daiichi Seimei Cup

Daiichi Seimei Cup 1997 Nelson Mandela Invitational

Nelson Mandela Invitational 1997 South African Open

South African Open 1997 Shell Wentworth Masters

Shell Wentworth Masters 2000 Nelson Mandela Invitational

Nelson Mandela Invitational 2000 Senior Skins Game

Senior Skins Game 2009 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Demaret Division [with Bob Charles]

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Demaret Division [with Bob Charles] 2010 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Demaret Division [with Bob Charles]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-10)

1958 Lost to Julius Boros, Sam Snead, John McMullen, Dallas Open Invitational

Lost to Julius Boros, Sam Snead, John McMullen, Dallas Open Invitational 1959 Lost to Al Balding, Don Whitt, Memphis Open Invitational

Lost to Al Balding, Don Whitt, Memphis Open Invitational 1961 Lost to Jay Hebert, American Golf Classic

Lost to Jay Hebert, American Golf Classic 1962 Lost to Arnold Palmer, Masters Tournament

Lost to Arnold Palmer, Masters Tournament 1962 Lost to Lionel Hebert, Gene Littler, Memphis Open Invitational

Lost to Lionel Hebert, Gene Littler, Memphis Open Invitational 1963 Lost to Jack Nicklaus, Palm Springs Golf Classic

Lost to Jack Nicklaus, Palm Springs Golf Classic 1964 Defeated Arnold Palmer, Miller Barber, Pensacola Open Invitational

Defeated Arnold Palmer, Miller Barber, Pensacola Open Invitational 1965 Defeated Kel Nagle, U.S. Open Championship

Defeated Kel Nagle, U.S. Open Championship 1967 Lost to Miller Barber, Oklahoma City Open Invitational

Lost to Miller Barber, Oklahoma City Open Invitational 1968 Lost to Steve Reid, Azalea Open Invitational

Lost to Steve Reid, Azalea Open Invitational 1971 Defeated Hal Underwood, Greater Jacksonville Open

Defeated Hal Underwood, Greater Jacksonville Open 1971 Lost to Lee Trevino, Tom Weiskopf, Dale Douglass, Kemper Open

Lost to Lee Trevino, Tom Weiskopf, Dale Douglass, Kemper Open 1975 Lost to Al Geiberger, MONY Tournament of Champions

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (4-2)

1986 Defeated Roberto De Vicenzo, Denver Post Champions of Golf

Defeated Roberto De Vicenzo, Denver Post Champions of Golf 1987 Defeated Bob Charles, PaineWebber World Seniors Invitational

Defeated Bob Charles, PaineWebber World Seniors Invitational 1988 Defeated Harold Henning, Southwestern Bell Classic

Defeated Harold Henning, Southwestern Bell Classic 1988 Defeated Bob Charles, U.S. Senior Open

Defeated Bob Charles, U.S. Senior Open 1990 Lost to Dale Douglass, Bell Atlantic Classic

Lost to Dale Douglass, Bell Atlantic Classic 1996 Lost to Walter Morgan, FHP Health Care Classic

National Teams

2003, 2005, 2007 Presidents Cup Captain

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1977 World Cup

Personal

Dubbed the "Black Knight," "Mr. Fitness" and the "International Ambassador of Golf."

A renowned golf course designer with more than 400 design projects located throughout the world. Designer of The Links at Fancourt in South Africa, the site of the 2003 Presidents Cup.

His eldest son Marc owns and operates Black Knight International, which includes Gary Player Academy, Gary Player Design and Black Knight Enterprises, aspects of which include licensing, publishing, media, apparel, golf equipment and memorabilia.

Gary Player Stud Farm has received worldwide acclaim for breeding top thoroughbred horses, including 1994 English Derby winner Broadway Flyer and more than 2000 winners.

The Player Foundation, with its primary objective to promote, education and raise money for underprivileged children was established by Marc Player. The Foundation built the Blair Atholl Schools in Johannesburg, South Africa, which has educational facilities for more than 500 students from kindergarten through grade 8 and also supports other educational projects throughout the world. The Foundation has raised more than $64 million worldwide and has a goal of raising $100 million.

Says his biggest thrill in golf is being the third player in history after Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan to win all four Grand Slam events as well as being the only player to achieve the Grand Slam on both the regular and the Senior Tours.

Member of the Laureus World Sports Academy and recipient of their Lifetime Achievement Award.

Received the PGA TOUR's Lifetime Achievement Award for services to golf.

Has traveled more miles than any athlete in history: more than 28 million kilometers and counting.

Father of six children, grandfather of 22, and one great grandchild.

Among his heroes are Sir Winston Churchill, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi.

Among his favorite golf courses are The Links at Fancourt in his native South Africa, Thracian Cliffs in Bulgaria and The Old Course at St. Andrews.

Favorite athletes are Roger Federer and soccer great Pele.

Has been married to his wife Vivienne for 62 years.

Special Interests

Breeding thoroughbred race horses, family, farming, physical fitness, diet and wellness. The Player Foundation benefiting underprivileged children's education with a quest to raise more than $100 million worldwide.

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Jack Nicklaus to finish second in the Legends Division at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.

2014 Season

Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Finished fifth in the Legends Division of the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf with Jack Nicklaus.

2013 Season

Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Demaret Division: Lone start came in April when he joined fellow World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus to finish T7 in the unofficial Demaret Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in Savannah.

2012 Season

During the week of THE PLAYERS Championship was honored with the PGA Tour's Lifetime Achievement Award, joining a list of recipients that includes friends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, as well as Byron Nelson, Sam Snead and former President George H.W. Bush.

Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: Played in the Greats of Golf exhibition at the Insperity Championship alongside Nicklaus and Palmer.

Played in the Greats of Golf exhibition at the Insperity Championship alongside Nicklaus and Palmer. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Demaret Division: Teamed with Simon Hobday to finish T5 in the Demaret Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.

Teamed with Simon Hobday to finish T5 in the Demaret Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. Masters Tournament: For the first time in Masters history, joined Nicklaus and Palmer as an honorary starter at Augusta National.

For the first time in Masters history, joined Nicklaus and Palmer as an honorary starter at Augusta National. Lifetime Achievement Award: During the week of THE PLAYERS Championship was honored with the PGA Tour's Lifetime Achievement Award, joining a list of recipients that includes pals Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer as well as Byron Nelson, Sam Snead and former President George H.W. Bush.

2011 Season

In early July, learned he had been selected to join Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus as an Honorary Starter at the 2012 Masters.

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Also teamed with Bob Charles to finish T4 in the Demaret Division competition at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

Also teamed with Bob Charles to finish T4 in the Demaret Division competition at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Masters Tournament: In early July, learned he had been selected to join Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus as an Honorary Starter at the 2012 Masters.

In early July, learned he had been selected to join Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus as an Honorary Starter at the 2012 Masters. The ACE Group Classic: Made just one official Champions Tour start, playing in his 23rd ACE Group Classic near Naples (finished 79th).

2010 Season

Did not play a round on the PGA TOUR for the first time since 1957. Played in three official Champions Tour events as he continued to serve as one of golf's great worldwide ambassadors.

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Bob Charles to win the Demaret Division title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf by two strokes over the team of Tom Shaw and Don Bies. The World Golf Hall of Fame duo recorded a 36-hole record score of 19-under-par 125.

Teamed with Bob Charles to win the Demaret Division title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf by two strokes over the team of Tom Shaw and Don Bies. The World Golf Hall of Fame duo recorded a 36-hole record score of 19-under-par 125. The ACE Group Classic: Also bettered his age with even-par 72 in the final round of The ACE Group Classic in Naples.

Also bettered his age with even-par 72 in the final round of The ACE Group Classic in Naples. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Matched his age with a 2-over 74 in the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Matched his age with a 2-over 74 in the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship. The Big Three for Mountain Mission Kids: Teamed with Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus at The Olde Farm GC in Virginia in The Big Three for Mountain Mission Kids sponsored by Johnson & Johnson. The 19-hole scramble event, benefiting the Mountain Mission School, raised more than $15.1 million, the most-ever by a golf tournament in a single day.

2009 Season

Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Bettered his age in the second round of the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, shooting 72 at Del Monte GC. It was the 15th time he had bettered his age in Champions Tour competition.

Bettered his age in the second round of the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, shooting 72 at Del Monte GC. It was the 15th time he had bettered his age in Champions Tour competition. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: After the Masters, he teamed with Bob Charles for a one-stroke victory in the Demaret Division (70 and older) at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

After the Masters, he teamed with Bob Charles for a one-stroke victory in the Demaret Division (70 and older) at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Masters Tournament: Made his 52nd and final start at the Masters Tournament in April. It was his record 52nd career start.

Made his 52nd and final start at the Masters Tournament in April. It was his record 52nd career start. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Bettered his age in all three rounds at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Shot rounds of 70-71-71, marking the first time the 73-year-old had accomplished the feat in one event. Bettered his age twice at the Toshiba Classic, with rounds of 72-71 on the weekend at Newport Beach.

2008 Season

Bank of America Championship: Matched his age on two other occasions, first on Saturday at the Toshiba event and the last time coming when he posted a 72 Saturday at the Bank of America Championship.

Matched his age on two other occasions, first on Saturday at the Toshiba event and the last time coming when he posted a 72 Saturday at the Bank of America Championship. Masters Tournament: Broke Arnold Palmer's record for most career appearances at the Masters when he played in his 51st event at Augusta National in April. That same week, he Golf Writers Association of America presented him with the ASAP Sports/Jim Murray Award for his cooperation, quotability and accommodation to the media.

Broke Arnold Palmer's record for most career appearances at the Masters when he played in his 51st event at Augusta National in April. That same week, he Golf Writers Association of America presented him with the ASAP Sports/Jim Murray Award for his cooperation, quotability and accommodation to the media. Toshiba Classic: Shot 71 on the last day of the Toshiba Classic.

Shot 71 on the last day of the Toshiba Classic. The ACE Group Classic: Bettered his age twice, first doing so when he carded a 2-under 70 in the opening round of The ACE Group Classic.

Bettered his age twice, first doing so when he carded a 2-under 70 in the opening round of The ACE Group Classic. Francis Ouimet Award: Honored in mid-May with the 13th Francis Ouimet Award for Lifelong Contributions to Golf.

2007 Season

The Presidents Cup: Captained the International team in The Presidents Cup for the third consecutive time. The Internationals lost to the United States in Montreal.

Captained the International team in The Presidents Cup for the third consecutive time. The Internationals lost to the United States in Montreal. The Senior Open Championship presented by Aberdeen Asset Mngt.: Made the cut at The Senior Open Championship at Muirfield and nearly matched his age in the opening round when he fired a 72. Became the oldest to play on the weekend at this event since Ireland's Christy O'Connor did it at 73 in 1998 at Royal Portrush. Eventually finished 76th.

Made the cut at The Senior Open Championship at Muirfield and nearly matched his age in the opening round when he fired a 72. Became the oldest to play on the weekend at this event since Ireland's Christy O'Connor did it at 73 in 1998 at Royal Portrush. Eventually finished 76th. The Boeing Championship at Sandestin: Bettered his age for the third time in the season when he carded a 1-under 70 Saturday at The Boeing Championship at Sandestin.

Bettered his age for the third time in the season when he carded a 1-under 70 Saturday at The Boeing Championship at Sandestin. Masters Tournament: Tied Arnold Palmer's record for most career appearances at the Masters when he played in his 50th event at Augusta National in April. Missed the cut after posting rounds of 83-77.

Tied Arnold Palmer's record for most career appearances at the Masters when he played in his 50th event at Augusta National in April. Missed the cut after posting rounds of 83-77. The ACE Group Classic: Again matched his age with a second-round 71 at The ACE Group Classic.

Again matched his age with a second-round 71 at The ACE Group Classic. Turtle Bay Championship: Matched his age with a 71 in the second round of both the Turtle Bay Championship and the Allianz Championship.

Matched his age with a 71 in the second round of both the Turtle Bay Championship and the Allianz Championship. MasterCard Championship at Hualalai: Bettered his age on consecutive days at the MasterCard Championship at Hualalai, shooting 69s in the first and second rounds.

2006 Season

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Recipient of the Payne Stewart Award, given at THE TOUR Championship in Atlanta in early November.

Recipient of the Payne Stewart Award, given at THE TOUR Championship in Atlanta in early November. AT&T Championship: Matched his age in his last appearance of the season at the AT&T Championship, posting a 1-under 70 Friday at Oak Hills.

Matched his age in his last appearance of the season at the AT&T Championship, posting a 1-under 70 Friday at Oak Hills. Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: At age 70, he bettered his age when he opened with a 3-under 69 at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

At age 70, he bettered his age when he opened with a 3-under 69 at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. The Senior Open Championship: First bettered his age in 2006 when he carded a 1-under 69 in the first round of The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry. Went on to make the cut on the number.

First bettered his age in 2006 when he carded a 1-under 69 in the first round of The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry. Went on to make the cut on the number. Masters Tournament: Made his 49th Masters appearance, tied for second most with Doug Ford behind Arnold Palmer (50). Also played in 11 Champions Tour events. The 70-year old bettered his age twice, with 69s during the first rounds of The Senior Open Championship and the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

Made his 49th Masters appearance, tied for second most with Doug Ford behind Arnold Palmer (50). Also played in 11 Champions Tour events. The 70-year old bettered his age twice, with 69s during the first rounds of The Senior Open Championship and the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. World Golf Hall of Fame: The World Golf Hall of Fame exhibited Gary Player–A Global Journey for one year, beginning in March.

The World Golf Hall of Fame exhibited Gary Player–A Global Journey for one year, beginning in March. Payne Stewart Award: Recipient of the Payne Stewart Award, given at THE TOUR Championship.

2005 Season

The Presidents Cup: Served as captain of the International Team at The Presidents Cup for the second time.

Served as captain of the International Team at The Presidents Cup for the second time. Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: The second came when he shot a second-round 69 at Del Monte GC during the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach and he did so again in the second round of the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn in October.

The second came when he shot a second-round 69 at Del Monte GC during the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach and he did so again in the second round of the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn in October. Bank of America Championship: Bettered his age for the second time in his career when he closed with a 68 at the Bank of America Championship near Boston in June.

Bettered his age for the second time in his career when he closed with a 68 at the Bank of America Championship near Boston in June. Turtle Bay Championship: In addition to bettering his age, matched his age three times. The first came at the Turtle Bay Championship when he shot an opening-round, 3-under-par 69.

2004 Season

BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs: Competed at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs on the Korn Ferry Tour (missed cut).

Competed at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs on the Korn Ferry Tour (missed cut). Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Bettered his age for the first time in his career when he closed with 5-under 66 in the final round of the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, where he posted his top finish, a T24.

Bettered his age for the first time in his career when he closed with 5-under 66 in the final round of the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, where he posted his top finish, a T24. MasterCard Championship: For the second consecutive year, matched his age at the MasterCard Championship in Hawaii with a final-round 68 at Hualalai.

2003 Season

Celebrated his 50th season as a professional.

The Presidents Cup: Was Captain of International team in The Presidents Cup in South Africa, with the match ending in a tie.

Was Captain of International team in The Presidents Cup in South Africa, with the match ending in a tie. MasterCard Classic: Best finish came in Mexico City where he was T22 at the MasterCard Classic.

Best finish came in Mexico City where he was T22 at the MasterCard Classic. MasterCard Championship: Shot his age for the second time in his career when he fashioned a second-round 67 at the MasterCard Championship in Hawaii, and eventually finished T26.

Shot his age for the second time in his career when he fashioned a second-round 67 at the MasterCard Championship in Hawaii, and eventually finished T26. Lifetime Achievement Award: At the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monte Carlo, he received the organization's Lifetime Achievement Award.

2002 Season

The Open Championship: Had entered the open qualifier for The Open Championship, but was forced to withdraw due to a pulled rib muscle. Broke streak of competing in 46 consecutive Open Championships.

Had entered the open qualifier for The Open Championship, but was forced to withdraw due to a pulled rib muscle. Broke streak of competing in 46 consecutive Open Championships. Farmers Charity Classic: Turned in strong performance at the Farmers Charity Classic in May. Was a one-stroke victor in the Georgia-Pacific Grand Champions competition and then finished T9 in the tournament, his best effort since a T8 at the 2001 Senior PGA Championship.

2001 Season

The Open Championship: Appeared in his 46th and final Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, site of his 1974 victory.

Appeared in his 46th and final Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, site of his 1974 victory. Global Ambassador: Named as the World Golf Hall of Fame's Global Ambassador late in the year.

2000 Season

BellSouth Classic: Opened with an 8-under 64 at the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland, at the time, the youngest ever to shoot his age on the Champions Tour. Had a dramatic victory at the Senior Skins competition in January. Birdied the first extra hole to claim four skins and $220,000, good enough to defeat Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer at Mauna Lani.

Opened with an 8-under 64 at the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland, at the time, the youngest ever to shoot his age on the Champions Tour. Had a dramatic victory at the Senior Skins competition in January. Birdied the first extra hole to claim four skins and $220,000, good enough to defeat Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer at Mauna Lani. Sportsman of the Century: Voted South Africa's Sportsman of the Century.

1999 Season

Made 20 Champions Tour appearances, with his best showing coming at the Foremost Insurance Classic, where he fired a final-round 69 at Egypt Valley CC en route to a T6. Ended the season on a strong note by carding par-or-better scores in 10 of his last 11 rounds, including six in the 60s.

EMC Kaanapali Classic: Picked up his third career Champion Tour hole-in-one, at the EMC Kaanapali Classic at Royal Kaanapali.

Picked up his third career Champion Tour hole-in-one, at the EMC Kaanapali Classic at Royal Kaanapali. MasterCard Championship: In the season-opening MasterCard Championship, he shot 70-68 and was in striking position after 36 holes before a final-round 72 left him solo 10th.

In the season-opening MasterCard Championship, he shot 70-68 and was in striking position after 36 holes before a final-round 72 left him solo 10th. Carnoustie in Scotland: Also named an Honorary Member at Carnoustie in Scotland.

Also named an Honorary Member at Carnoustie in Scotland. University of Dundee: In July, received a third doctorate from the University of Dundee in Scotland.

1998 Season

Had one of the great senior seasons by a player over age 60. Just two months shy of his 63rd birthday, became the second-oldest winner in the history of the Champions Tour with his one-stroke victory over J.C. Snead and Walter Hall at the Northville Long Island Classic. Win came 12 years, 9 months after his first victory on the Champions Tour, setting an all-time record for longest span between first Champions Tour win and last. Carded three consecutive rounds of 68 at Meadow Brook Club. Had captured his fourth consecutive MasterCard Champions title the day before, becoming just the fourth player to "double dip," claiming both events in the same week.

Masters Tournament: Shot rounds of 77-72 at Augusta National and became the oldest golfer in Masters history to make the cut. He broke the 25-year-old record set by 61-year-old Sam Snead. Went on to finish solo 46th.

1997 Season

Ralphs Senior Classic: At the Ralphs Senior Classic outside Los Angeles, he just missed on a top-10, shooting a final-round 72 to finish T13.

At the Ralphs Senior Classic outside Los Angeles, he just missed on a top-10, shooting a final-round 72 to finish T13. Raley's Gold Rush Classic: Looked to be in position to win on the Champions Tour when he opened with consecutive 69s at the Raley's Gold Rush Classic before fading to T22 after a final-round 76.

Looked to be in position to win on the Champions Tour when he opened with consecutive 69s at the Raley's Gold Rush Classic before fading to T22 after a final-round 76. The Senior Open Championship: Earned five international victories, the biggest coming at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Portrush. On the second playoff hole, he rolled in a 14-foot birdie putt to beat John Bland.

Earned five international victories, the biggest coming at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Portrush. On the second playoff hole, he rolled in a 14-foot birdie putt to beat John Bland. Captains Club: Inducted into the Captains Club at the 1997 Memorial Tournament.

Inducted into the Captains Club at the 1997 Memorial Tournament. Doctor of Science award: Received an honorary Doctor of Science award from the University of Ulster in Ireland.

Received an honorary Doctor of Science award from the University of Ulster in Ireland. Wentworth Senior Masters: Won the inaugural Wentworth Senior Masters played at London's Wentworth Club.

Won the inaugural Wentworth Senior Masters played at London's Wentworth Club. Daiichi Seimei Cup: Added another title, in Sammu, Japan, at the Daiichi Seimei Cup.

Added another title, in Sammu, Japan, at the Daiichi Seimei Cup. South African Open: Won the Nelson Mandela Invitational and the South African Open, in his native South Africa.

1996 Season

Returned to a familiar position in the top 31 after a year's absence. His 23 tournament appearances yielded just under $500,00 in prize money ($494,714) and a 24th-place money-list finish, his best official earnings year since 1992.

Lexus Challenge Hosted by Raymond Floyd: Teamed with musician Glenn Frey for a T5 at the unofficial Lexus Challenge.

Teamed with musician Glenn Frey for a T5 at the unofficial Lexus Challenge. MasterCard Champions Championship: Made his debut in the MasterCard Champions competition and took home an additional $163,153 in prize money, with three titles.

Made his debut in the MasterCard Champions competition and took home an additional $163,153 in prize money, with three titles. Vantage Championship: Made another run at the Vantage Championship title in September but ended in a three-way T2, one shot behind Jim Colbert.

Made another run at the Vantage Championship title in September but ended in a three-way T2, one shot behind Jim Colbert. Franklin Quest Championship: Led after the first round of the Franklin Quest Championship before finishing T6.

Led after the first round of the Franklin Quest Championship before finishing T6. SBC Dominion Seniors: Was in another three-way T2 at the SBC Dominion Seniors.

Was in another three-way T2 at the SBC Dominion Seniors. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Jack Nicklaus for a T2 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

Teamed with Jack Nicklaus for a T2 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. FHP Health Care Classic: After holding the 36-hole lead, fell to Walter Morgan on the first hole of a playoff at the FHP Health Care Classic at Ojai, Calif.

1995 Season

Bank One Classic: Captured his second Bank One Classic in three years when he returned to Lexington and shot a final-round 64. Came from four strokes back on Sunday, thanks to eight birdies.

Captured his second Bank One Classic in three years when he returned to Lexington and shot a final-round 64. Came from four strokes back on Sunday, thanks to eight birdies. The Tradition: Added his second Champions Tour ace, in the first round at The Tradition.

Added his second Champions Tour ace, in the first round at The Tradition. Doctor of Laws degree: Received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from St. Andrews University in Scotland and was the recipient of the Hilton Hotel Lifetime Achievement Award.

Received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from St. Andrews University in Scotland and was the recipient of the Hilton Hotel Lifetime Achievement Award. Alfred Dunhill Challenge: Lone international victory came at the Alfred Dunhill Challenge.

1994 Season

The Open Championship: Competed in his 40th consecutive Open Championship at Turnberry in Scotland.

Competed in his 40th consecutive Open Championship at Turnberry in Scotland. Cadillac NFL Golf Classic: Slipped to his lowest earnings level in eight years yet maintained his position among the top 31 money-winners on the Champions Tour. Closed with 67-69 in the Cadillac NFL Golf Classic but came up one stroke short of Raymond Floyd's winning total at Upper Montclair CC in New Jersey.

Slipped to his lowest earnings level in eight years yet maintained his position among the top 31 money-winners on the Champions Tour. Closed with 67-69 in the Cadillac NFL Golf Classic but came up one stroke short of Raymond Floyd's winning total at Upper Montclair CC in New Jersey. Royal & Ancient GC: Named an Honorary Member of the Royal & Ancient GC of St. Andrews.

Named an Honorary Member of the Royal & Ancient GC of St. Andrews. English Derby: Flew to Great Britain after the Bell Atlantic Classic to watch his prized thoroughbred Broadway Flyer compete in the English Derby.

Flew to Great Britain after the Bell Atlantic Classic to watch his prized thoroughbred Broadway Flyer compete in the English Derby. Skills Challenge: Holed a 70-foot putt to win the Skills Challenge late in the year.

1993 Season

The Transamerica: Was T4 at The Transamerica, a finish that helped him finish inside the top 30 on the money list for an eighth consecutive season, his best earnings campaign since 1990.

Was T4 at The Transamerica, a finish that helped him finish inside the top 30 on the money list for an eighth consecutive season, his best earnings campaign since 1990. Bank One Classic: Celebrated his 40th year as a professional with his 38th TOUR victory, a three-stroke win over Dale Douglass at the Bank One Classic in Lexington, Ky. Was tied with Douglass heading into the final round and responded with a 6-udner 66 Sunday, collecting his 17th Champions Tour title.

1992 Season

Suffered through his first season since turning 50 without winning a tournament. Knocked on the door several times, with nine top-10 finishes, including a pair of second-place showings and three third-place performances.

Raley's Senior Gold Rush: A Sunday 67 boosted him to another runner-up finish, at the Raley's Senior Gold Rush outside Sacramento.

A Sunday 67 boosted him to another runner-up finish, at the Raley's Senior Gold Rush outside Sacramento. Digital Seniors Classic: Finished 3rd at the Digital Classic.

Finished 3rd at the Digital Classic. U.S. Senior Open: Had a third-place finish at the U.S. Senior Open.

Had a third-place finish at the U.S. Senior Open. Bell Atlantic Classic: Added his final third of the season at the Bell Atlantic Classic in Malvern, Pa. Finished three strokes behind Lee Trevino.

Added his final third of the season at the Bell Atlantic Classic in Malvern, Pa. Finished three strokes behind Lee Trevino. Royal Caribbean Classic: Led the Royal Caribbean Classic by four shots heding into the final day, thanks to a second-round 64, but finished second after a final-round 72 left him a stroke behind Don Massengale.

1991 Season

The Open Championship: Made the cut at The Open Championship in July, shooting a third-round 69 at Royal Birkdale GC in England.

Made the cut at The Open Championship in July, shooting a third-round 69 at Royal Birkdale GC in England. Royal Caribbean Classic: Started the year with a victory at the Royal Caribbean Classic, his seventh straight season capturing at least one Champions Tour title. At Key Biscayne, Fla., he had three rounds in the 60s to beat Lee Trevino by two strokes.

1990 Season

PGA Seniors' Championship: Outdueled Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino for his third PGA Seniors' Championship, the last of his six senior majors.

Outdueled Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino for his third PGA Seniors' Championship, the last of his six senior majors. Masters Tournament: Had an impressive finish at the Masters Tournament, shooting a third-round 68 at Augusta National to jump into a tie for 12th with 18 holes to play. Couldn't keep his momentum going and shot a Sunday 76.

Had an impressive finish at the Masters Tournament, shooting a third-round 68 at Augusta National to jump into a tie for 12th with 18 holes to play. Couldn't keep his momentum going and shot a Sunday 76. Senior Open Championship: Won his first Senior Open Championship, taking a one-stroke win over Deane Beman and Brian Waites. Shot a final-round, 5-over 75 at Turnberry in Scotland but benefited from Beman's 11-over 81, Waites' 76 and Arnold Palmer's 79 in difficult conditions.

Won his first Senior Open Championship, taking a one-stroke win over Deane Beman and Brian Waites. Shot a final-round, 5-over 75 at Turnberry in Scotland but benefited from Beman's 11-over 81, Waites' 76 and Arnold Palmer's 79 in difficult conditions. Century Award: Received the South African Sportsman of the Century Award.

1989 Season

Played in three of the four PGA TOUR majors, missing the cut in the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

The RJR Championship: Had his biggest earnings year in golf, thanks to a $202,500 paycheck for winning the Vantage Championship, the largest first prize of his career. In early October at Tanglewood GC in North Carolina, he matched the 18-hole tournament record with a sterling, 5-under 65 and then hung on with back-to-back, 1-over 71s to hold off Rives McBee by a stroke.

Had his biggest earnings year in golf, thanks to a $202,500 paycheck for winning the Vantage Championship, the largest first prize of his career. In early October at Tanglewood GC in North Carolina, he matched the 18-hole tournament record with a sterling, 5-under 65 and then hung on with back-to-back, 1-over 71s to hold off Rives McBee by a stroke. GTE Northwest Classic: Also successfully defended his crown at the rain-shortened GTE North Classic in Indianapolis, beating Al Geiberger, Joe Jimenez and Billy Casper by a stroke.

1988 Season

Won a career-high five times in 20 starts, including his second PGA Seniors' Championship and second U.S. Senior Open.

U.S. Senior Open: Defeated good friend Bob Charles in an 18-hole playoff at Medinah for the U.S. Senior Open crown.

Defeated good friend Bob Charles in an 18-hole playoff at Medinah for the U.S. Senior Open crown. The Open Championship: Made the cut at The Open Championship, finishing T61 among the 72 players who made it to the weekend at Roayl Lytham & St. Annes GC.

Made the cut at The Open Championship, finishing T61 among the 72 players who made it to the weekend at Roayl Lytham & St. Annes GC. GTE Northwest Classic: Got the better of Hill again later in the year in Indianapolis at the GTE North Classic. Shot weekend rounds of 65-66 to beat Hill by two strokes.

Got the better of Hill again later in the year in Indianapolis at the GTE North Classic. Shot weekend rounds of 65-66 to beat Hill by two strokes. Southwestern Bell Classic: At Quail Creek G&CC in Oklahoma City, despite shooting rounds of 69-68-66, he still found himself in a playoff with Harold Henning at the conclusion of regulation. He won the playoff when Henning couldn't match the birdie he made on the first extra hole.

At Quail Creek G&CC in Oklahoma City, despite shooting rounds of 69-68-66, he still found himself in a playoff with Harold Henning at the conclusion of regulation. He won the playoff when Henning couldn't match the birdie he made on the first extra hole. Aetna Challenge: In late February in Naples, Fla., he shot a final-round 67 at The Club at Pelican Bay to come from one stroke off the pace to beat Dave Hill by a stroke.

In late February in Naples, Fla., he shot a final-round 67 at The Club at Pelican Bay to come from one stroke off the pace to beat Dave Hill by a stroke. General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship: Was three strokes better than Chi Chi Rodriguez at PGA National.

1987 Season

Made the cut in both of his PGA TOUR starts, at the Masters Tournament (T35) and at The Open Championship (T66).

PaineWebber World Seniors Invitational: In September at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., he took a two-stroke lead into the final round but watched as Bob Charles caught him to force a playoff. In the overtime, he made a birdie on the first extra hole to Charles' par.

In September at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., he took a two-stroke lead into the final round but watched as Bob Charles caught him to force a playoff. In the overtime, he made a birdie on the first extra hole to Charles' par. U.S. Senior Open: Coasted to a six-shot victory at the U.S. Senior Open at Brooklawn CC in Fairfield, Conn., and became the third man to hold both the U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open titles.

Coasted to a six-shot victory at the U.S. Senior Open at Brooklawn CC in Fairfield, Conn., and became the third man to hold both the U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open titles. Greenbrier American Express Championship: Had his first Champions Tour hole-in-one, at the Greenbrier American Express Championship in the third round at The Greenbrier.

Had his first Champions Tour hole-in-one, at the Greenbrier American Express Championship in the third round at The Greenbrier. Mazda SENIOR TOURNAMENT PLAYERS Championship: Sank an 8-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole for the Mazda Senior Tournament Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

1986 Season

Showdown Classic: Played with his son Wayne in Utah at the Showdown Classic, an unofficial event that paired a Champions Tour player with a player under 50. The duo shot best-ball rounds of 62-64-66-60 but still fell three strokes short of the winning team of Bobby Nichols-Curt Byrum.

Played with his son Wayne in Utah at the Showdown Classic, an unofficial event that paired a Champions Tour player with a player under 50. The duo shot best-ball rounds of 62-64-66-60 but still fell three strokes short of the winning team of Bobby Nichols-Curt Byrum. The Open Championship: Made the cut at The Open Championship, a T35 performance at Turnberry's Ailsa Course.

Made the cut at The Open Championship, a T35 performance at Turnberry's Ailsa Course. General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship: Defeated Lee Elder by two strokes for his first Champions Tour major, the General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship, and went on to claim two other events in consecutive weeks–the United Hospitals Seniors and the Denver Post Champions.

1985 Season

Played in his final non-major PGA TOUR event, the Southern Open. Opened with back-to-back 69s to easily make the cut. Settled on a T37, one of four made PGA TOUR cuts that season. He was T36 at the Masters, T37 at the Sea Pines Heritage and T24 at the Houston Open.

Quadel Senior Classic: Fifth of 15 men to win his first Champions Tour start when he claimed the Quadel Seniors Classic at Boca Grove Plantation by three strokes over Ken Still and Jim Ferree.

1984 Season

PGA Championship: Thrilled fans at the PGA Championship when he came back from an opening 74 at Shoal Creek GC in Alabama to fire a 9-under 63 in the second round to vault to the top of the 36-hole leaderboard with Lee Trevino and Lanny Wadkins. After a Saturday 69, he was two strokes behind Trevino going into the final day. Shot a 1-udner 71 to T2, four strokes behind Trevino.

Thrilled fans at the PGA Championship when he came back from an opening 74 at Shoal Creek GC in Alabama to fire a 9-under 63 in the second round to vault to the top of the 36-hole leaderboard with Lee Trevino and Lanny Wadkins. After a Saturday 69, he was two strokes behind Trevino going into the final day. Shot a 1-udner 71 to T2, four strokes behind Trevino. Johnnie Walker Golf Tournament: Won the Johnnie Walker Golf Tournament in Madrid, Spain. Completed regulation tied with Seve Ballesteros, and the duo played a two-hole cumulative-score playoff that he won by a stroke.

1983 Season

Panasonic Las Vegas Pro Celebrity Classic: Best performance of the PGA TOUR season came at the 90-hole Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Am. Went 69-67 in his third and fourth rounds and went on to T2. His son Wayne was also in the field (missed the 72-hole cut).

1982 Season

Sea Pines Heritage: Top two PGA TOUR finishes came on back-to-back weeks in late March-early April, with a T11 on Hilton Head Island at the Sea Pines Heritage and a T15 at the Masters Tournament the following week in Augusta, Ga.

1981 Season

Finished inside the top 20 in three tournaments–the Masters (T15), the Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic (T16) and the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic (T17).

World Golf Hall of Fame: Had the privilege of presenting Lee Trevino at Trevino's induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

1980 Season

Masters Tournament: Was T6 at the Masters two weeks later, opening with three consecutive 71s then shot a 2-under 70 on the final day to T6.

Was T6 at the Masters two weeks later, opening with three consecutive 71s then shot a 2-under 70 on the final day to T6. Sea Pines Heritage: Contended at the Sea Pines Heritage and was only three strokes behind leader John Mahaffey when the final round began. Could only muster a 1-over 72 at Harbour Town GL to T3, two back of winner Doug Tewell.

Contended at the Sea Pines Heritage and was only three strokes behind leader John Mahaffey when the final round began. Could only muster a 1-over 72 at Harbour Town GL to T3, two back of winner Doug Tewell. Tournament Players Championship: First top-10 of the season came at the Tournament Players Championship at Sawgrass CC in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., where he T8.

First top-10 of the season came at the Tournament Players Championship at Sawgrass CC in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., where he T8. Chile Open: Won the Chile Open in Santiago. Struggled to a 2-over 74 in the third round but still had a three-stroke lead going into the final round and coasted to four-shot win over Manuel Pinero.

1979 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Playing a limited schedule, he shot a final-round 68 trying to chase down Hale Irwin at Inverness Club at the U.S. Open. Settled for a T2, two strokes behind Irwin.

Playing a limited schedule, he shot a final-round 68 trying to chase down Hale Irwin at Inverness Club at the U.S. Open. Settled for a T2, two strokes behind Irwin. MONY Tournament of Champions: At the MONY Tournament of Champions, a third-round 74 hampered his chances of successfully defending his title, and a final-round 68 wasn't enough as he was solo fourth at La Costa.

At the MONY Tournament of Champions, a third-round 74 hampered his chances of successfully defending his title, and a final-round 68 wasn't enough as he was solo fourth at La Costa. Greater Greensboro Open: First runner-up performance of the season came at the Greater Greensboro Open. After opening with a 2-under 70 at Forest Oaks CC, he put together three consecutive 71s in North Carolina but finished a stroke behind Raymond Floyd.

First runner-up performance of the season came at the Greater Greensboro Open. After opening with a 2-under 70 at Forest Oaks CC, he put together three consecutive 71s in North Carolina but finished a stroke behind Raymond Floyd. Palm Coast Mixed Team World Championship: In June, he teamed with Laura Baugh for the 18-hole Palm Coast Mixed Team World Championship in Florida. The duo finished T2, four strokes behind the winning team of Lee Trevino-Nancy Lopez.

1978 Season

World Series of Golf: Final top-10 of the year was at the World Series of Golf, a pair of 69s on the weekend good for a solo eighth-place finish.

Final top-10 of the year was at the World Series of Golf, a pair of 69s on the weekend good for a solo eighth-place finish. U.S. Open Championship: At the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver, he was a stroke behind Andy North entering the final round but had a difficult day, shooting a 6-over 77 to drop down the leaderboard.

At the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver, he was a stroke behind Andy North entering the final round but had a difficult day, shooting a 6-over 77 to drop down the leaderboard. Memorial Tournament: He had a T4 at the Memorial Tournament.

He had a T4 at the Memorial Tournament. First NBC New Orleans Open: A T5 finish at First NBC New Orleans Open.

A T5 finish at First NBC New Orleans Open. Houston Open: In Houston, he had four under-par rounds, highlighted by an opening, 7-under 64 at the Woodlands CC, to take a one-shot win over Andy Bean.

In Houston, he had four under-par rounds, highlighted by an opening, 7-under 64 at the Woodlands CC, to take a one-shot win over Andy Bean. MONY Tournament of Champions: At the Tournament of Champions, his 4-over 76 tied him for worst-round-of-the-day honors, but he recovered heroically in the final round, shooting a 5-under 67–the best round of the day by two strokes–to beat back the challenge of Andy North And Lee Trevino by two strokes.

At the Tournament of Champions, his 4-over 76 tied him for worst-round-of-the-day honors, but he recovered heroically in the final round, shooting a 5-under 67–the best round of the day by two strokes–to beat back the challenge of Andy North And Lee Trevino by two strokes. Masters Tournament: Earned the third Masters title of his career when he began the final round seven strokes behind Hubert Green and shot 64, winning by one after birdies on seven of the final 10 holes.

Earned the third Masters title of his career when he began the final round seven strokes behind Hubert Green and shot 64, winning by one after birdies on seven of the final 10 holes. Hendrik F. Verwoerd Award: Received the Hendrik F. Verwoerd Award, named for the assassinated South Africa prime minister who was the principal architect of the apartheid system.

1977 Season

Went winless on the PGA TOUR for a third consecutive season but won his 11th South African Open title, finishing three strokes in front of fellow South Africans Dale Hayes and Bobby Cole. In the third round, he took control of the tournament with a 9-under 63 at Royal Johannesburg GC.

World Series of Golf: T5 at the World Series of Golf.

T5 at the World Series of Golf. Pleasant Valley Classic: Finished T5 at the Pleasant Valley Classic in Massachusetts.

Finished T5 at the Pleasant Valley Classic in Massachusetts. Danny Thomas Memphis Classic: Was T2 at the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic in June, ending three strokes behind Al Geiberger, who shot the first 59 in PGA TOUR history.

Was T2 at the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic in June, ending three strokes behind Al Geiberger, who shot the first 59 in PGA TOUR history. Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic: Top PGA TOUR showings were a pair of runner-up performances. The first was a solo-second-place outing at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic. He began the final round two strokes behind Jack Nicklaus and tied for third. He shot a 1-over 73 to finish five behind Nicklaus, but he moved into solo second.

Top PGA TOUR showings were a pair of runner-up performances. The first was a solo-second-place outing at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic. He began the final round two strokes behind Jack Nicklaus and tied for third. He shot a 1-over 73 to finish five behind Nicklaus, but he moved into solo second. World Cup: Returned to World Cup play for a final time, winning his second International Trophy. Shot rounds of 72-68-73-76 to edge hometown favorite, Philippines' Rudy Lavares, and the U.S.'s Hubert Green by three strokes at Wack Wack CC in Manila. Was T4 in the team competition, with Hugh Baiocchi as his partner.

1976 Season

Doral-Eastern Open: Stayed in Florida for the next three weeks, finishing T9 at the Doral-Eastern Open and sixth at the Greater Jacksonville Open, which were his final top-10s of the season.

Stayed in Florida for the next three weeks, finishing T9 at the Doral-Eastern Open and sixth at the Greater Jacksonville Open, which were his final top-10s of the season. Tournament Players Championship: Traveled across country a week later to Inverrary G&CC in Lauderhill, Fla., for the Tournament Players Championship, where he T9.

Traveled across country a week later to Inverrary G&CC in Lauderhill, Fla., for the Tournament Players Championship, where he T9. Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Opened his season quickly, shooting two 67s on the weekend at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open to finish solo third at Riviera CC.

Opened his season quickly, shooting two 67s on the weekend at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open to finish solo third at Riviera CC. South Africa: In December, South Africa issued postage stamps depicting his likeness, making him the first specific golfer to appear on a country's official stamp.

1975 Season

Didn't win a PGA TOUR event for the first time since 1967 but did win three times–all at international venues. Took the South African Open for a ninth time.

Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open: Placed T9 at the Sammy Davis, Jr.-Greater Hartford Open.

Placed T9 at the Sammy Davis, Jr.-Greater Hartford Open. Canadian Open: Other top-10 came at the Canadian Open (T7).

Other top-10 came at the Canadian Open (T7). Kemper Open: Narrowly missed capturing the Kemper Open in June, finishing T2 with John Mahaffey behind winner Raymond Floyd.

Narrowly missed capturing the Kemper Open in June, finishing T2 with John Mahaffey behind winner Raymond Floyd. MONY Tournament of Champions: Played in his final PGA TOUR playoff, losing to Al Geiberger at the MONY Tournament of Champions. In his 13 TOUR playoffs, he compiled a 3-10 record.

Played in his final PGA TOUR playoff, losing to Al Geiberger at the MONY Tournament of Champions. In his 13 TOUR playoffs, he compiled a 3-10 record. William D. Richardson Award: Received the William D. Richardson Award from the Golf Writers Association of American for his outstanding contributions to golf.

Received the William D. Richardson Award from the Golf Writers Association of American for his outstanding contributions to golf. Lancome Trophy: Won the Lancome Trophy, beating Lanny Wadkins by six strokes and third-place finisher, 18-year-old Seve Ballesteros, by eight.

1974 Season

In a year he was inducted as a member of the inaugural class of the World Golf Hall of Fame, he captured both the second Masters title of his career and third Open Championship. At Augusta National, he shot a 6-under 66 in the third round and eventually edged Dave Stockton and Tom Weiskopf by two strokes.

The Open Championship: Became the only player in the 20th century to win The Open Championship in three different decades, beating Peter Oosterhuis by four strokes at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Became the only player in the 20th century to win The Open Championship in three different decades, beating Peter Oosterhuis by four strokes at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Danny Thomas Memphis Classic: Other PGA TOUR title of the year came at the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic, a two-stroke triumph over Lou Graham and Hubert Green at Colonial CC.

Other PGA TOUR title of the year came at the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic, a two-stroke triumph over Lou Graham and Hubert Green at Colonial CC. Masters Tournament: Was a distant T2 at the Masters Tournament (with Arnold Palmer), nine strokes behind Jack Nicklaus.

Was a distant T2 at the Masters Tournament (with Arnold Palmer), nine strokes behind Jack Nicklaus. Charlie Bartlett Award: Received the Charlie Bartlett Award from the Golf Writers Association of American for his unselfish contributions to the betterment of society.

Received the Charlie Bartlett Award from the Golf Writers Association of American for his unselfish contributions to the betterment of society. South African Open: Came close to successfully defending his South African Open title, finishing second to Jaime Gonzales.

Came close to successfully defending his South African Open title, finishing second to Jaime Gonzales. La Manga Pro-Am: At the La Manga Pro-Am in Spain, he captured the title, defeating Clive Clark by one shot.

At the La Manga Pro-Am in Spain, he captured the title, defeating Clive Clark by one shot. Australian Open: Won his sixth international title of the year when he won the Australian Open for a seventh time. Began the final round five strokes ahead of Scotsman Norman Wood after a 9-under 63. Went on to win by three strokes over Wood.

Won his sixth international title of the year when he won the Australian Open for a seventh time. Began the final round five strokes ahead of Scotsman Norman Wood after a 9-under 63. Went on to win by three strokes over Wood. Brazilian Open: Shot a second-round, 10-under 59 at the 6,185-yard Gavea G&CC in Rio de Janeiro and coasted to a five-stroke win over Mark Hayes and Jaime Gonzalez.

Shot a second-round, 10-under 59 at the 6,185-yard Gavea G&CC in Rio de Janeiro and coasted to a five-stroke win over Mark Hayes and Jaime Gonzalez. Piccadilly World Match Play Championship: In defense of his Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, and in search of his sixth title in the event, he dropped a 3-and-1 decision in the finals to Hale Irwin.

1973 Season

Won on the PGA TOUR for a sixth consecutive season. In September, he held a five-shot lead after the 16th hole of the Southern Open's final round but saw the lead dwindle to a one-shot win after he bogeyed the final two holes while Forrest Fezler birdied Nos. 17 and 18 at the Columbus, Ga., event. The win, worth $20,030, left him $27,000 short of the $1-million mark in career earnings.

Sea Pines Heritage Classic: Was solo fifth at the Sea Pines Heritage Classic, a distant 11 strokes behind Hale Irwin who won by five shots.

Was solo fifth at the Sea Pines Heritage Classic, a distant 11 strokes behind Hale Irwin who won by five shots. Piccadilly World Match Play Championship: In the final match at the Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, it took four extra holes beyond the scheduled 36-hole final for him to outlast Graham Marsh. It was his fifth win in the tournament, a record he held until 2004 when Ernie Els won his sixth title in the annual match-play event.

In the final match at the Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, it took four extra holes beyond the scheduled 36-hole final for him to outlast Graham Marsh. It was his fifth win in the tournament, a record he held until 2004 when Ernie Els won his sixth title in the annual match-play event. World Cup: Added a new partner to his World Cup resume. Joined with Hugh Baiocchi in Marbella, Spain, to finish solo second, six strokes behind the U.S. team of Johnny Miller-Jack Nicklaus. In the International Trophy, his final-round 69 still left him in second, three strokes behind Miller.

1972 Season

PGA Championship: Earned his second PGA Championship title. After making bogey on consecutive holes on the back nine, he birdied the 16th hole to steady himself, ultimately winning by two over Tommy Aaron and Jim Jamieson at Oakland Hills CC, 10 years after his first victory in the championship.

Earned his second PGA Championship title. After making bogey on consecutive holes on the back nine, he birdied the 16th hole to steady himself, ultimately winning by two over Tommy Aaron and Jim Jamieson at Oakland Hills CC, 10 years after his first victory in the championship. Greater New Orleans Open: Edged Jack Nicklaus and Dave Eichelberger by one stroke to win the Greater New Orleans Open.

Edged Jack Nicklaus and Dave Eichelberger by one stroke to win the Greater New Orleans Open. World Series of Golf: Won the World Series of Golf for a second time despite shooting back-to-back, 1-over 71s at Firestone CC, home of the 36-hole event. He defeated Nicklaus and Lee Trevino by two strokes.

Won the World Series of Golf for a second time despite shooting back-to-back, 1-over 71s at Firestone CC, home of the 36-hole event. He defeated Nicklaus and Lee Trevino by two strokes. Brazilian Open: In late November, he shot a final-round 69 and finished as a wire-to-wire winner at the Brazilian Open, earning a 10-stroke victory over Steve Melnyk in Rio de Janeiro.

In late November, he shot a final-round 69 and finished as a wire-to-wire winner at the Brazilian Open, earning a 10-stroke victory over Steve Melnyk in Rio de Janeiro. World Cup: Played with his fifth South African partner in the World Cup, Tienie Britz, at the weather-shortened event at Royal Melbourne GC. The pair was solo third, six strokes behind the winning Taiwan team (Hsieh Min-Nan and Lu Liang-Huan).

Played with his fifth South African partner in the World Cup, Tienie Britz, at the weather-shortened event at Royal Melbourne GC. The pair was solo third, six strokes behind the winning Taiwan team (Hsieh Min-Nan and Lu Liang-Huan). Japan Airlines International: In Narashino, Japan, in May, was 8-under at the Japan Airlines International to win by a stroke.

In Narashino, Japan, in May, was 8-under at the Japan Airlines International to win by a stroke. South African Open: Won the South African Open for an eighth time, beating Bobby Cole by a stroke in Johannesburg.

1971 Season

Kemper Open: Lost in a playoff at the Kemper Open, with Tom Weiskopf ending the session on the first extra hole when he, Dale Douglass and Lee Trevino couldn't match Weiskopf.

Lost in a playoff at the Kemper Open, with Tom Weiskopf ending the session on the first extra hole when he, Dale Douglass and Lee Trevino couldn't match Weiskopf. National Airlines Open Invitational: At the National Airlines Open in Miami he held a four-stroke lead with two holes to play at the CC of Miami and held on to win by two strokes over Lee Trevino. He was the TOUR's first back-to-back winner in two years.

At the National Airlines Open in Miami he held a four-stroke lead with two holes to play at the CC of Miami and held on to win by two strokes over Lee Trevino. He was the TOUR's first back-to-back winner in two years. Greater Jacksonville Open: Held off a hard-charging Johnny Miller and Lee Trevino but still found himself in a playoff with Hal Underwood at the Greater Jacksonville Open. Made a par-4 on the second sudden-death hole to win when Underwood bogeyed, giving him his final PGA TOUR playoff victory.

Held off a hard-charging Johnny Miller and Lee Trevino but still found himself in a playoff with Hal Underwood at the Greater Jacksonville Open. Made a par-4 on the second sudden-death hole to win when Underwood bogeyed, giving him his final PGA TOUR playoff victory. Piccadilly World Match Play Championship: Won his fourth Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, beating Nicklaus for a second time in the finals (1966). Took a 5-and-4 victory.

Won his fourth Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, beating Nicklaus for a second time in the finals (1966). Took a 5-and-4 victory. World Cup: After skipping the previous two World Cups, he represented South Africa again, this time at PGA National GC in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He finished second to Jack Nicklaus for a third time in his career in the International Trophy, and the team–with Harold Henning as his partner–was second, 12 strokes behind Jack Nicklaus-Lee Trevino.

1970 Season

Atlanta Classic: Finished T3 at the Atlanta Classic, two strokes behind winner Tommy Aaron.

Finished T3 at the Atlanta Classic, two strokes behind winner Tommy Aaron. Houston Champions International: Also made a run at victory at the Houston Champions International. Had 72s in the first three rounds before shooting a final-round 68 to solo fourth.

Also made a run at victory at the Houston Champions International. Had 72s in the first three rounds before shooting a final-round 68 to solo fourth. Tournament of Champions: Was T2 at the Tournament of Champions at La Costa, a distant seven strokes behind Frank Beard in defense of his title the year previous.

Was T2 at the Tournament of Champions at La Costa, a distant seven strokes behind Frank Beard in defense of his title the year previous. Masters Tournament: Finished a stroke out of the Billy Casper-Gene Littler playoff at the Masters Tournament to finish solo third.

Finished a stroke out of the Billy Casper-Gene Littler playoff at the Masters Tournament to finish solo third. Greater Greensboro Open: Shot a second-round 63 at Sedgefield CC to move into contention at the Greater Greensboro Open. After a third-round 73, dropped to solo fifth place entering the final round, but was only one stroke off the lead as there was a four-way tie for first. Shot a Sunday, 6-under 65 to beat Miller Barber by two strokes.

Shot a second-round 63 at Sedgefield CC to move into contention at the Greater Greensboro Open. After a third-round 73, dropped to solo fifth place entering the final round, but was only one stroke off the lead as there was a four-way tie for first. Shot a Sunday, 6-under 65 to beat Miller Barber by two strokes. General Motors Open: At the General Motors Open at Wedgewood CC in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, battled Peter Oosterhuis in early March playing in strong wind dur9ing the final round. Trailed Oosterhuis by four shots with a round to play and pulled within two shots early in the back nine. Could get no closer and settled for the runner-up finish.

At the General Motors Open at Wedgewood CC in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, battled Peter Oosterhuis in early March playing in strong wind dur9ing the final round. Trailed Oosterhuis by four shots with a round to play and pulled within two shots early in the back nine. Could get no closer and settled for the runner-up finish. Argentine Masters: In December at the Argentine Masters in Buenos Aires, finished regulation at 7-under, tied with Roberto De Vicenzo and Billy Casper. In the three-hole playoff, he made three pars, but De Vicenzo prevailed with two birdies and a par (Casper had two pars and a birdie).

In December at the Argentine Masters in Buenos Aires, finished regulation at 7-under, tied with Roberto De Vicenzo and Billy Casper. In the three-hole playoff, he made three pars, but De Vicenzo prevailed with two birdies and a par (Casper had two pars and a birdie). Dunlop International: He kept his winning form, taking the Dunlop International in Canberra, Australia. He shot a 1-under 71 in the final round to edge a trio of players–Lee Trevino, Kel Nagle and Bill Brask–by a stroke.

He kept his winning form, taking the Dunlop International in Canberra, Australia. He shot a 1-under 71 in the final round to edge a trio of players–Lee Trevino, Kel Nagle and Bill Brask–by a stroke. Australian Op: Took a four-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Australian Open in Melbourne and still cruised to his sixth title even though he shot a 2-over 74 in the final round of the event at Kingston Heath.

1969 Season

Greater Milwaukee Open: Had a close call in Wisconsin, shooting a final-round 65 at the Greater Milwaukee Open, a score matched by Ken Still, who went on to win the event by two strokes.

Had a close call in Wisconsin, shooting a final-round 65 at the Greater Milwaukee Open, a score matched by Ken Still, who went on to win the event by two strokes. Tournament of Champions: In the Tournament of Champions' first event held at La Costa CC in Carlsbad, Calif., he edged Lee Trevino by two strokes for his first of two victories in the winners-only event.

In the Tournament of Champions' first event held at La Costa CC in Carlsbad, Calif., he edged Lee Trevino by two strokes for his first of two victories in the winners-only event. Australian Open: Had a two-putt par from 50 feet on the closing hole of the Australian Open during a severe rain and windstorm at Royal Sydney GC to win the tournament for a fifth time. He shot a 5-over 77 Sunday, which was enough to beat Guy Wolstenholme by a stroke.

1968 Season

PGA Championship: Played well all week at NCR CC in Dayton, OH, at the PGA Championship but could only T2, a stroke short of winner Raymond Floyd.

Played well all week at NCR CC in Dayton, OH, at the PGA Championship but could only T2, a stroke short of winner Raymond Floyd. The Open Championship: Second Open Championship title came in Scotland, with a two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus and Bob Charles. He shot rounds of 74-71-71-73 in the duel at Carnoustie.

Second Open Championship title came in Scotland, with a two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus and Bob Charles. He shot rounds of 74-71-71-73 in the duel at Carnoustie. Azalea Open Invitational: Earlier in the season, lost in a playoff for a second consecutive year, dropping the Azalea Open to Steve Reid when Reid birdied the second extra hole.

Earlier in the season, lost in a playoff for a second consecutive year, dropping the Azalea Open to Steve Reid when Reid birdied the second extra hole. World Cup: He added a new World Cup partner, Cobie Legrange, and they finished sixth in the team competition, while he was T4 in the International Trophy, 11 strokes behind Al Balding.

He added a new World Cup partner, Cobie Legrange, and they finished sixth in the team competition, while he was T4 in the International Trophy, 11 strokes behind Al Balding. World Series of Golf: Won the World Series of Golf at Firestone CC. Deadlocked with Bob Goalby at 3-over 143, the two embarked on a sudden-death playoff he won when he canned an 8-foot birdie putt.

Won the World Series of Golf at Firestone CC. Deadlocked with Bob Goalby at 3-over 143, the two embarked on a sudden-death playoff he won when he canned an 8-foot birdie putt. Picadilly World Match Play Championship: Won the Picadilly World Match Play Championship for a third time when he defeated New Zealand's Bob Charles, 1-up, in the finals.

1967 Season

Greater Hartford Open Invitational: Returned to the U.S. for the Greater Hartford Open in mid-August that began a streak of three consecutive top-five finishes. Was T3 in Connecticut, followed by a solo fourth at the Westchester Classic in New York and a solo third at the Carling World Open in Toronto, Canada.

Returned to the U.S. for the Greater Hartford Open in mid-August that began a streak of three consecutive top-five finishes. Was T3 in Connecticut, followed by a solo fourth at the Westchester Classic in New York and a solo third at the Carling World Open in Toronto, Canada. The Open Championship: Contended at The Open Championship until an untimely 74 in the final round after a third-round 67 ended his hopes. Finished T3 at Royal Liverpool, six shots behind Roberto De Vicenzo.

Contended at The Open Championship until an untimely 74 in the final round after a third-round 67 ended his hopes. Finished T3 at Royal Liverpool, six shots behind Roberto De Vicenzo. Oklahoma City Open Invitational: Lost an Oklahoma City Open playoff with Miller Barber when Barber made a birdie on the third extra hole.

Lost an Oklahoma City Open playoff with Miller Barber when Barber made a birdie on the third extra hole. World Cup: Teamed with Harold Henning for a third consecutive time and sixth time overall at the World Cup. After finishing third at Mexico GC in 1958, the duo was solo fourth there. He finished T9 in the International Trophy.

Teamed with Harold Henning for a third consecutive time and sixth time overall at the World Cup. After finishing third at Mexico GC in 1958, the duo was solo fourth there. He finished T9 in the International Trophy. Australian Open: Had a disappointment in Perth at the Australian Open, losing by a stroke to Jack Nicklaus at Lake Karrinyup GC. Had a 7-foot par putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff but couldn't make it.

1966 Season

Transvaal Open: In late January, was a runaway winner in Johannesburg at the Transvaal Open. Began the tournament at Parkview GC with a 6-under 65 and never looked back, winning the South Africa event for a fourth time and again beating Harold Henning.

In late January, was a runaway winner in Johannesburg at the Transvaal Open. Began the tournament at Parkview GC with a 6-under 65 and never looked back, winning the South Africa event for a fourth time and again beating Harold Henning. Bob Jones Award: Received the Bob Jones Award, the USGA's highest honor in recognition of his sportsmanship and contributions to golf.

Received the Bob Jones Award, the USGA's highest honor in recognition of his sportsmanship and contributions to golf. Natal Open: Won the Natal Open at Durban CC, with a 281.

Won the Natal Open at Durban CC, with a 281. Piccadilly World Match Play Championship: Successfully defended his Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, taking the title by routing Nicklaus in the final match, 6 and 4.

Successfully defended his Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, taking the title by routing Nicklaus in the final match, 6 and 4. World Cup championship: In defense of its World Cup championship, South Africa lost to the U.S. squad of Jack Nicklaus-Arnold Palmer. Playing with Harold Henning, the duo lost by five strokes. He was T7 in the International Trophy, five strokes out of the George Knudson-Hideyo Sugimoto playoff Knudson won.

1965 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Won his only U.S. Open. Joined Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and, later, Tiger Woods) as a winner of all four majors. He completed the Grand Slam at age 29. Defeated Kel Nagle by three strokes in an 18-hole playoff at Bellerive CC outside St. Louis.

Won his only U.S. Open. Joined Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and, later, Tiger Woods) as a winner of all four majors. He completed the Grand Slam at age 29. Defeated Kel Nagle by three strokes in an 18-hole playoff at Bellerive CC outside St. Louis. Natal Open: Finished second at the Natal Open at Durban (South Africa) CC, behind Durban native and black golfer Papwa Sewgolum, who was later banned from playing in South Africa because of apartheid policies.

Finished second at the Natal Open at Durban (South Africa) CC, behind Durban native and black golfer Papwa Sewgolum, who was later banned from playing in South Africa because of apartheid policies. World Series of Golf: In September, played against the other three major championship winners, in the 36-hole World Series of Golf at Firestone CC. Shot a 70-69, with his final round highlight a 50-foot birdie putt on the 17th green to end any hopes Nicklaus had of catching him.

In September, played against the other three major championship winners, in the 36-hole World Series of Golf at Firestone CC. Shot a 70-69, with his final round highlight a 50-foot birdie putt on the 17th green to end any hopes Nicklaus had of catching him. South African Open: Won the South African Open in Johannesburg and became the first player to break 70 in all four rounds.

Won the South African Open in Johannesburg and became the first player to break 70 in all four rounds. Picadilly World Match Championship: Won the second Picadilly World Match Championship, a tournament he would win five times. Beat Peter Thomson, 3 and 2, in the finals.

Won the second Picadilly World Match Championship, a tournament he would win five times. Beat Peter Thomson, 3 and 2, in the finals. World Cup: Finally broke through and won the World Cup team and individual competition in his eighth appearance, again with Harold Henning as his partner. At the Club de Campo in Madrid, Spain, South Africa won by eight strokes over Spain (Ramon Sota-Angel Miguel), and he won the International Trophy by three strokes over Jack Nicklaus.

1964 Season

Carling World Open: Other top-five came at the Carling World Open (third).

Other top-five came at the Carling World Open (third). Canadian Open: Finished T5 at the Canadian Open.

Finished T5 at the Canadian Open. Whitemarsh Open Invitational: Was second at the Whitemarsh Open Invitational in Pennsylvania in July, falling by a stroke to Jack Nicklaus.

Was second at the Whitemarsh Open Invitational in Pennsylvania in July, falling by a stroke to Jack Nicklaus. 500 Festival Open Invitation: Despite missing a 1-foot tap-in putt on the 11th hole at the 500 Festival Open in Indianapolis on Memorial Day weekend, he came away with a one-stroke win over Doug Sanders and Art Wall at Speedway GC.

Despite missing a 1-foot tap-in putt on the 11th hole at the 500 Festival Open in Indianapolis on Memorial Day weekend, he came away with a one-stroke win over Doug Sanders and Art Wall at Speedway GC. Masters Tournament: Finished T5 at the Masters Tournament.

Finished T5 at the Masters Tournament. Pensacola Open Invitational: Was part of a three-man, 18-hole playoff at the Pensacola Open in March. Finished tied with defending champion Arnold Palmer and Miller Barber, then shot a 1-under 71 at Pensacola CC to Palmer's 72 and Barber's 74 to take the victory.

Was part of a three-man, 18-hole playoff at the Pensacola Open in March. Finished tied with defending champion Arnold Palmer and Miller Barber, then shot a 1-under 71 at Pensacola CC to Palmer's 72 and Barber's 74 to take the victory. World Cup: Paired with Dennis Hutchinson for a second time in the World Cup, this time at Royal Kaanapali in Hawaii. The team finished third, and he was T3 in individual play, three strokes behind Nicklaus.

1963 Season

Had an amazing six runner-up performances on the PGA TOUR but was able to come away with one victory–the San Diego Open–by a stroke over Tony Lema at Stardust CC.

Whitemarsh Open Invitational: Prior to the Whitemarsh Open outside Philadelphia in early October, he played a practice round with entertainer Fred Waring and recorded a course record 63 (nine birdies, an eagle and two bogeys) on the par-72 course. Never broke 70 in the tournament itself (71-72-70-73) but did finish solo 10th, his 18th and final top-10 of the campaign.

Prior to the Whitemarsh Open outside Philadelphia in early October, he played a practice round with entertainer Fred Waring and recorded a course record 63 (nine birdies, an eagle and two bogeys) on the par-72 course. Never broke 70 in the tournament itself (71-72-70-73) but did finish solo 10th, his 18th and final top-10 of the campaign. PGA Championship: Was T8 at the PGA Championship.

Was T8 at the PGA Championship. The Open Championship: Finished T7 at The Open Championship.

Finished T7 at The Open Championship. U.S. Open Championship: He was T8 at the U.S. Open.

He was T8 at the U.S. Open. Colonial National Invitation: Runner-up performance No. 6 came at the Colonial National Invitational. He began the day eight strokes behind Julius Boros. Despite shooting a final-round, 3-under 67, he still was a distant four back of Boros.

Runner-up performance No. 6 came at the Colonial National Invitational. He began the day eight strokes behind Julius Boros. Despite shooting a final-round, 3-under 67, he still was a distant four back of Boros. Masters Tournament: One of his top-10s came at the Masters with a T5.

One of his top-10s came at the Masters with a T5. Pensacola Open Invitational: At the Pensacola Open in Florida, a month after his Phoenix disappointment, he had another T2, with Palmer again taking the title, this time by two strokes.

At the Pensacola Open in Florida, a month after his Phoenix disappointment, he had another T2, with Palmer again taking the title, this time by two strokes. Phoenix Open Invitational: At he Phoenix Open, Palmer again got the best of him, by a stroke. The Big Three finished 1-2-3 in that event, with Palmer winning and Nicklaus finishing third.

At he Phoenix Open, Palmer again got the best of him, by a stroke. The Big Three finished 1-2-3 in that event, with Palmer winning and Nicklaus finishing third. Palm Springs Golf Classic: He began a two-tournament stretch of close calls. Played the 90-hole Palm Springs Golf Classic and finished in a deadlock with Jack Nicklaus, so the two played an 18-hole playoff the next day, which Nicklaus won by eight strokes (65 to 73).

He began a two-tournament stretch of close calls. Played the 90-hole Palm Springs Golf Classic and finished in a deadlock with Jack Nicklaus, so the two played an 18-hole playoff the next day, which Nicklaus won by eight strokes (65 to 73). San Diego Open Invitational: After his San Diego victory, on a day when the best final-round score was a 70 at Pebble Beach GL, he was T2 after shooting a 2-over 74, falling by a stroke to Billy Casper.

After his San Diego victory, on a day when the best final-round score was a 70 at Pebble Beach GL, he was T2 after shooting a 2-over 74, falling by a stroke to Billy Casper. Los Angeles Open: His first second-place outing came in his initial start of the season, a T2 at the Los Angeles Open when he finished three shots behind Arnold Palmer.

His first second-place outing came in his initial start of the season, a T2 at the Los Angeles Open when he finished three shots behind Arnold Palmer. World Cup: He joined forces with Retief Waltman at the weather-shortened World Cup in France, as heavy fog reduced the final round to nine holes. The South Africa team was solo third, and he T2 in the International Trophy, five shots behind Nicklaus.

He joined forces with Retief Waltman at the weather-shortened World Cup in France, as heavy fog reduced the final round to nine holes. The South Africa team was solo third, and he T2 in the International Trophy, five shots behind Nicklaus. Australian Open: Counted his Australian Open win as the biggest of the season as he successfully defended his title at Royal Melbourne GC. Opened with three consecutive 70s then closed with a 68 to coast to a seven-shot triumph over Bruce Devlin.

1962 Season

Seattle World's Fair Open Invitational: Final top-five of the season was at Seattle World's Fair Open, a fifth-place showing on the strength of a third-round 64.

Final top-five of the season was at Seattle World's Fair Open, a fifth-place showing on the strength of a third-round 64. St. Paul Open Invitational: Was T3 in the Midwest, at the St. Paul Open.

Was T3 in the Midwest, at the St. Paul Open. PGA Championship: Won the first of two PGA Championships–a one-stroke victory over Bob Goalby at Aronimink GC outside Philadelphia. He became the second international player to win the tournament (Jim Ferrier) and the first after the event moved to medal play.

Won the first of two PGA Championships–a one-stroke victory over Bob Goalby at Aronimink GC outside Philadelphia. He became the second international player to win the tournament (Jim Ferrier) and the first after the event moved to medal play. Western Open: Was also T3 at the Western Open. Watched his title chances disappear when he began the final round tied for the lead but proceeded to shoot a 5-over 76 at Medinah CC.

Was also T3 at the Western Open. Watched his title chances disappear when he began the final round tied for the lead but proceeded to shoot a 5-over 76 at Medinah CC. Memphis Open Invitational: Was in a three-man playoff with Gene Littler and Lionel Hebert, and lost the sudden-death decision to Hebert at the Memphis Open.

Was in a three-man playoff with Gene Littler and Lionel Hebert, and lost the sudden-death decision to Hebert at the Memphis Open. Masters Tournament: Had a disappointment at the Masters Tournament, losing an 18-hole playoff to Arnold Palmer in defense of his title. Shot 71 to Palmer's 68 (Dow Finsterwald was also in the playoff, shooting 77). It was the first of two playoff losses for him on the TOUR.

Had a disappointment at the Masters Tournament, losing an 18-hole playoff to Arnold Palmer in defense of his title. Shot 71 to Palmer's 68 (Dow Finsterwald was also in the playoff, shooting 77). It was the first of two playoff losses for him on the TOUR. Transvaal Open: Won the Transvaal Open in mid-December by eight strokes over Bob Charles in Johannesburg.

Won the Transvaal Open in mid-December by eight strokes over Bob Charles in Johannesburg. World Cup: After missing the World Cup the previous year, he returned, with Dennis Hutchinson as his partner. The duo was T12 at The Jockey Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was solo ninth in the International Trophy.

After missing the World Cup the previous year, he returned, with Dennis Hutchinson as his partner. The duo was T12 at The Jockey Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was solo ninth in the International Trophy. Australian Open: Also had three international victories, with the biggest the Australian Open in November. He earned his second career title at the tournament by beating Kel Nagle by two strokes in Adelaide.

Also had three international victories, with the biggest the Australian Open in November. He earned his second career title at the tournament by beating Kel Nagle by two strokes in Adelaide. Natal Open: Also won the Natal Open in Durban, South Africa.

1961 Season

Won his first of three Masters Tournament titles. Also claimed two other victories for first multi-win season. Was the leading money winner on TOUR for the only time in his career.

Masters Tournament: He became the first international player to win the Masters. Won the tournament when Arnold Palmer made double bogey-6 on the 18th hole in the final round after he had made an up-and-down par from the bunker on the same hole. After his victory, he appeared on Perry Como's TV show and did an Elvis Presley impersonation.

He became the first international player to win the Masters. Won the tournament when Arnold Palmer made double bogey-6 on the 18th hole in the final round after he had made an up-and-down par from the bunker on the same hole. After his victory, he appeared on Perry Como's TV show and did an Elvis Presley impersonation. Sunshine Open Invitational: Won the only playing of the Sunshine Open, at Bayshore GC in Miami Beach. Had four rounds in the 60s to again get the better of Palmer, by a stroke.

Won the only playing of the Sunshine Open, at Bayshore GC in Miami Beach. Had four rounds in the 60s to again get the better of Palmer, by a stroke. Lucky International Open: Also captured the Lucky International in San Francisco, beating George Bayer and Don Whitt by two strokes in San Francisco.

Also captured the Lucky International in San Francisco, beating George Bayer and Don Whitt by two strokes in San Francisco. Rubber City Open: Missed on a fourth title that season at the Rubber City Open in Akron. Finished regulation at Firestone CC tied with Jay Hebert. He shot a final-round, 2-over 72 to Hebert's 3-over 73. In the playoff, Hebert reached the par-5 second extra hole in two and made a birdie for the win.

Missed on a fourth title that season at the Rubber City Open in Akron. Finished regulation at Firestone CC tied with Jay Hebert. He shot a final-round, 2-over 72 to Hebert's 3-over 73. In the playoff, Hebert reached the par-5 second extra hole in two and made a birdie for the win. Exhibitions: Remained in Japan with Palmer for exhibitions in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, with all the money going to the Japan PGA and other charities.

Remained in Japan with Palmer for exhibitions in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, with all the money going to the Japan PGA and other charities. Yomiuri Open: He was in Nishi-Ikuta, Japan, at the Yomiuri Open. He finished at 1-over 289 for the tournament, and his 2-under 70 in the final round was the low score of the tournament. He beat China's Chen Ching-Po by five strokes.

1960 Season

Edgewater Professional-Amateur: Did win the unofficial Edgewater Pro-Am, an 18-hole event. Tied with Johnny Pott at 64, and the duo was declared co-winners.

Did win the unofficial Edgewater Pro-Am, an 18-hole event. Tied with Johnny Pott at 64, and the duo was declared co-winners. Eastern Open Invitational: On the PGA TOUR, he came close to victory at the Eastern Open Invitational in Baltimore. Three consecutive rounds in the 60s after opening with a 72 left him solo second, two shots behind winner Gene Littler.

On the PGA TOUR, he came close to victory at the Eastern Open Invitational in Baltimore. Three consecutive rounds in the 60s after opening with a 72 left him solo second, two shots behind winner Gene Littler. The Open Championship: In defense of his Open Championship title, he was solo seventh at St. Andrews, six behind Kel Nagle.

In defense of his Open Championship title, he was solo seventh at St. Andrews, six behind Kel Nagle. Houston Classic: Also contended at the Houston Classic before ultimately finishing T4 in Texas.

Also contended at the Houston Classic before ultimately finishing T4 in Texas. Transvaal Open: Successfully defended his Transvaal Open title in his native South Africa, again beating Harold Henning. Had a 17-under total good for a five-shot triumph.

Successfully defended his Transvaal Open title in his native South Africa, again beating Harold Henning. Had a 17-under total good for a five-shot triumph. World Cup: Again paired with Bobby Locke in the World Cup, with both players shooting 289s to end 13 strokes back of the winning American team of Arnold Palmer-Sam Snead.

1959 Season

The Open Championship: Claimed his first major title with victory, at The Open Championship, beating Fred Bullock and Flory Van Donck by two strokes at Muirfield. During a qualifying round for The Open Championship at Muirfield GC, made a double eagle.

Claimed his first major title with victory, at The Open Championship, beating Fred Bullock and Flory Van Donck by two strokes at Muirfield. During a qualifying round for The Open Championship at Muirfield GC, made a double eagle. U.S. Open Championship: Battled Tommy Bolt at the U.S. Open at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa. Finished second, four strokes back of Bolt.

Battled Tommy Bolt at the U.S. Open at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa. Finished second, four strokes back of Bolt. Memphis Open Invitational: Lost in a playoff to Don Whitt at the Memphis Open.

Lost in a playoff to Don Whitt at the Memphis Open. Ampol Tournament: Tied with Kel Nagle at the Ampol Tournament at The Australian GC's Kensington Course, coming from three strokes back on the final day of the 54-hole event to finish in a declared tie with Nagle after officials determined there wasn't time for a playoff Each player split $2,700 (combined first- and second-place money).

Tied with Kel Nagle at the Ampol Tournament at The Australian GC's Kensington Course, coming from three strokes back on the final day of the 54-hole event to finish in a declared tie with Nagle after officials determined there wasn't time for a playoff Each player split $2,700 (combined first- and second-place money). Transvaal Open: Won the inaugural Transvaal Open in Johannesburg, beating Henning.

Won the inaugural Transvaal Open in Johannesburg, beating Henning. World Cup: Was later Henning's partner at the World Cup for the third consecutive year. The duo finished solo fourth, and he was solo fourth in the International Trophy.

Was later Henning's partner at the World Cup for the third consecutive year. The duo finished solo fourth, and he was solo fourth in the International Trophy. South African PGA Championship: Won the South African PGA Championship, beating Harold Henning, 3 and 1, in the finals.

1958 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Battled Tommy Bolt at the U.S. Open at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa. Finished second, four strokes back of Bolt.

Battled Tommy Bolt at the U.S. Open at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa. Finished second, four strokes back of Bolt. Dallas Open Invitational: Lost a playoff at the Dallas Open Invitational to Sam Snead, an extra session that also included Julius Boros and John McMullin.

Lost a playoff at the Dallas Open Invitational to Sam Snead, an extra session that also included Julius Boros and John McMullin. Greenbrier Invitational: Battled Snead again, at the Greenbrier Invitational in Virginia, losing in a five-hole playoff after rounds of 66-65-67-66 got him into the overtime session.

Battled Snead again, at the Greenbrier Invitational in Virginia, losing in a five-hole playoff after rounds of 66-65-67-66 got him into the overtime session. Kentucky Derby Open: Won first TOUR event of his career, at the Kentucky Derby Open. Had four rounds in the 60s at Seneca GC to outdistance Chick Harbert and Ernie Vossler in Louisville.

Won first TOUR event of his career, at the Kentucky Derby Open. Had four rounds in the 60s at Seneca GC to outdistance Chick Harbert and Ernie Vossler in Louisville. World Cup: At the World Cup, he again paired with Harold Henning to solo third a the Mexico GC in Mexico City. In the individual portion, he T7 with Ben Hogan.

At the World Cup, he again paired with Harold Henning to solo third a the Mexico GC in Mexico City. In the individual portion, he T7 with Ben Hogan. Australian Open: Won the Australian Open in record-setting fashion. Matched the tournament's 18-hole scoring record, shooting a final-round 66. His 271 total easily surpassed Norman Von Nida's 278 set in 1955.

1957 Season

Masters Tournament: His dad wrote Masters Chairman Clifford Roberts early in the season, telling Roberts about his son's golf accomplishments and how he was worthy of a Masters invite. He received the invitation, and friends donated money so he could make the trip to the United States. In his first Masters, he T24.

His dad wrote Masters Chairman Clifford Roberts early in the season, telling Roberts about his son's golf accomplishments and how he was worthy of a Masters invite. He received the invitation, and friends donated money so he could make the trip to the United States. In his first Masters, he T24. Ampol Tournament: Won the Ampol Tournament for a second consecutive year, shooting rounds of 74-70-66-71 to edge Dave Thomas by two strokes. Played the tournament in Sydney, Australia, with a sore neck and considered withdrawing before electing to play on midway through the event.

Won the Ampol Tournament for a second consecutive year, shooting rounds of 74-70-66-71 to edge Dave Thomas by two strokes. Played the tournament in Sydney, Australia, with a sore neck and considered withdrawing before electing to play on midway through the event. Australian Open: Lost the Australian Open by a shot, finishing T2 with Ossie Pickworth behind winner Frank Phillips at Kingston Heath CC.

Lost the Australian Open by a shot, finishing T2 with Ossie Pickworth behind winner Frank Phillips at Kingston Heath CC. Australian PGA Championship: Beat Peter Thomson by the identical 2-and-1 score to win the Australian PGA Championship at Huntingdale GC.

Beat Peter Thomson by the identical 2-and-1 score to win the Australian PGA Championship at Huntingdale GC. South African PGA Championship: Again came close to winning the South African PGA Championship, but for the second consecutive year he lost in the finals, this time to England's John Jacobs, 2 and 1.

Again came close to winning the South African PGA Championship, but for the second consecutive year he lost in the finals, this time to England's John Jacobs, 2 and 1. World Cup: Finished T2 in the International Trophy at the World Cup at Kasumigaseki GC in Tokyo, Japan, (with American Sam Snead and Wales' Dave Thomas), seven strokes behind winner Torakichi Nakamura. Teaming with Harold Henning, the duo was solo third, 12 strokes behind Japan (Nakamura-Koichi Ono).

1956 Season

South African Open: Won his first South African Open, something he would do 12 additional times in his career.

Won his first South African Open, something he would do 12 additional times in his career. Dunlop Tournament: Earned a victory in May, the Dunlop Tournament at Sunningdale, shooting a 90-hole score of 338, good for a two-shot win over Sunningdale pro Arthur Lees. Had back-to-back 64s in the second and third rounds (70-64-64-72-68). Won the Ampol Tournament for the first time, beating Bo Wininger by six shots at Yarra Yarra GC in Melbourne, Australia. Later said the $11,250 first-place check "provided me with a big enough balance to return to South Africa and marry Vivienne."

Earned a victory in May, the Dunlop Tournament at Sunningdale, shooting a 90-hole score of 338, good for a two-shot win over Sunningdale pro Arthur Lees. Had back-to-back 64s in the second and third rounds (70-64-64-72-68). Won the Ampol Tournament for the first time, beating Bo Wininger by six shots at Yarra Yarra GC in Melbourne, Australia. Later said the $11,250 first-place check "provided me with a big enough balance to return to South Africa and marry Vivienne." East Rand Open: Successfully defended his East Rand Open title.

Successfully defended his East Rand Open title. South African PGA Championship: Lost in the finals of the South African PGA Championship, dropping the final match to fellow countryman Ken Redford, 2 and 1.

Lost in the finals of the South African PGA Championship, dropping the final match to fellow countryman Ken Redford, 2 and 1. World Cup: Played in his first World Cup, teaming with Bobby Locke. The team finished second, a distant 14 strokes behind the U.S. team of Ben Hogan-Sam Snead at Wentworth Club in England.

1955 Season