Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (24th), All-Time Money List (60th)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1993

1993 PGA TOUR: 2002

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2005 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2005 Defeated James Driscoll, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Defeated James Driscoll, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2015 Lost to Alex Cejka, Sam Saunders, Emiliano Grillo, Jon Curran, Puerto Rico Open

Personal

Member of the University of Hartford Hall of Fame. Teammates at University of Hartford in 1988 included current PGA TOUR member Jerry Kelly as well as former Tour player Patrick Sheehan.

Devout fan of The Doors.

Once worked as a pizza baker and delivery man.

Lists Ben Crenshaw, Seve Ballesteros and Jim Morrison among his heroes.

Along with his wife, Julie, formed For Every Child, Inc., a charity with a mission to provide needy children with basic necessities lacking in their lives. Charity's website is hopetotes.org.

Special Interests

Cars, music, TV, film, antiques, sports, guns

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National: Carded rounds of 64-65-66 and finished second, four shots behind Phil Mickelson, at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. His 195 total was his career-best 54-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions, and his runner-up finish was the seventh of his career.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National: Carded rounds of 64-65-66 and finished second, four shots behind Phil Mickelson, at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. His 195 total was his career-best 54-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions, and his runner-up finish was the seventh of his career.

2019 Season

Posted three top-three finishes and was 24th in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings. Ranked fifth on Tour in Putting Average (1.747 putts per GIR).

The Ally Challenge: Posted five back-nine birdies on Sunday en route to a 5-under 67 and a T3 finish at The Ally Challenge.

Posted five back-nine birdies on Sunday en route to a 5-under 67 and a T3 finish at The Ally Challenge. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Closed with a 2-under 68 and finished T3 at 3-under 277 at The Senior Open Championship. It was his fourth top-three finish in a major since the start of 2018.

Closed with a 2-under 68 and finished T3 at 3-under 277 at The Senior Open Championship. It was his fourth top-three finish in a major since the start of 2018. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T2 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his fourth runner-up finish in a 72-hole event and sixth runner-up since the start of 2018. Was the only player to post a bogey-free back nine on Sunday and shared the clubhouse lead at 4-under before Retief Goosen birdied the last two holes and won by two.

Finished T2 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his fourth runner-up finish in a 72-hole event and sixth runner-up since the start of 2018. Was the only player to post a bogey-free back nine on Sunday and shared the clubhouse lead at 4-under before Retief Goosen birdied the last two holes and won by two. Oasis Championship: Opened the Oasis Championship with a 7-under 65 followed by rounds of 74-68 to finish T10 at 9-under 207.

2018 Season

His breakthrough season on PGA TOUR Champions featured five runner-up finishes, including two at majors and one at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Finished No. 9 in the Charles Schwab Cup and was the highest-ranked player without a victory.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Posted scores of 63-67-66-70 – 266 to finish second at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was his fifth runner-up of the season, and third in a 72-hole tournament.

Posted scores of 63-67-66-70 – 266 to finish second at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was his fifth runner-up of the season, and third in a 72-hole tournament. Sanford International: Opened the final round of the inaugural Sanford International with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 and closed with one on No. 18 for a 5-under 65 to move up the leaderboard 14 places and finish runner-up for the fourth time this year.

Opened the final round of the inaugural Sanford International with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 and closed with one on No. 18 for a 5-under 65 to move up the leaderboard 14 places and finish runner-up for the fourth time this year. 3M Championship: Posted 13-under 203 to finish T5 at the 3M Championship.

Posted 13-under 203 to finish T5 at the 3M Championship. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Carded 72-65-71-70–278 (2-under) in his U.S. Senior Open debut to finish runner-up for the third time this year on PGA TOUR Champions. Wound up one shot shy of winner David Toms.

Carded 72-65-71-70–278 (2-under) in his U.S. Senior Open debut to finish runner-up for the third time this year on PGA TOUR Champions. Wound up one shot shy of winner David Toms. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Was a co-leader after the first and third rounds before posting a final-round 69 to finish second at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. It was his second runner-up finish of the season, and his $347,000 paycheck was the largest since he finished T2 at the 2012 Safeway Open ($440,000).

Was a co-leader after the first and third rounds before posting a final-round 69 to finish second at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. It was his second runner-up finish of the season, and his $347,000 paycheck was the largest since he finished T2 at the 2012 Safeway Open ($440,000). Chubb Classic: Closed with a career-best 64 and posted for a T2 at the Chubb Classic.

2017 Season

Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Posted the first top-10 of his PGA TOUR Champions career when he finished T7 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. Rebounded from a 1-over-par 72 in the opening round with successive rounds of 66 on the weekend.

2016 Season

Played in just six events after joining PGA TOUR Champions in August, shortly after turning 50. Also made seven starts on the PGA TOUR and made two cuts and six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with one cut made.

Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Was also T19 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship.

Was also T19 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. Boeing Classic: Debuted at the Boeing Classic near Seattle where he finished T18 on the strength of rounds of 68-69 on the weekend at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.

2015 Season

Split his time competing on the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. Closed the season No. 194 in the FedExCup standings, missing the Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season (after four straight years of finishing inside the top 100). His best showing in 11 starts on the PGA TOUR came in March when he finished T2, one of five players in a playoff won by Alex Cejka with a birdie on the first extra hole. Made nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including all four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Finished No. 61 on the Finals' money list.

Barracuda Championship: Missed the cut in seven of his remaining eight starts on TOUR, with a 72nd-place finish at the Barracuda Championship the lone exception.

Missed the cut in seven of his remaining eight starts on TOUR, with a 72nd-place finish at the Barracuda Championship the lone exception. Greater Dallas Open: Made seven of nine cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T14 at the Greater Dallas Open his best effort.

Made seven of nine cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T14 at the Greater Dallas Open his best effort. Puerto Rico Open: Along with four others, lost in a playoff to Alex Cejka at the Puerto Rico Open. The T2 was his first top-10 on TOUR since the 2013 Greenbrier Classic. Won in his only other playoff, at the 2005 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2014 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, finishing the year No. 192 in the standings. Made the cut in four of 10 PGA TOUR starts. Missed two cuts and withdrew from the other two Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events in his attempt to regain exempt PGA TOUR status.

RBC Canadian Open: Led after the first and second rounds (64-66) at the RBC Canadian Open after claiming the last spot in the field off the alternate list Tuesday of tournament week. Shot 72-75 on the weekend to finish T43 in Canada.

Led after the first and second rounds (64-66) at the RBC Canadian Open after claiming the last spot in the field off the alternate list Tuesday of tournament week. Shot 72-75 on the weekend to finish T43 in Canada. Panama Claro Championship: Made 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, making five cuts. Lone top-25 finish came in March, a T8 at the Panama Claro Championship.

Made 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, making five cuts. Lone top-25 finish came in March, a T8 at the Panama Claro Championship. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: A T14 at the Puerto Rico Open was his season-best effort.

2013 Season

Made six of 12 cuts on the PGA TOUR, with one top-10. Finished No. 193 in the FedExCup standings. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events but placed No. 53 to just miss improving his 2013-14 PGA TOUR status. Made the cut in six of 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had three top-25s, including two in the Tour Finals.

Web.com Tour Championship: T17 at the Web.com Tour Championship.

T17 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Chiquita Classic: T19 at the Chiquita Classic.

T19 at the Chiquita Classic. The Greenbrier Classic: In his fourth start at The Greenbrier Classic, posted four rounds in the 60s to claim a T9 with seven others.

2012 Season

Made only six of 14 cuts in the PGA TOUR Season and failed to make the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Two-year dry spell is coming on the heels of making the Playoffs and finishing in the top 90 of the FedExCup standings the first four seasons (2007-2010).

Frys.com Open: After holding the clubhouse lead for almost an hour, eventually finished T2 by one stroke to Jonas Blixt at the Frys.com Open. It was his first top-10 finish since the 2010 Memorial Tournament (T5). The runner-up finish was the fourth of his career (2012 Frys.com Open, 2007 Wyndham Championship, 2003 84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania and 2002 FedEx St. Jude Classic).

2011 Season

Made 15 of 29 cuts but failed to record a top-10 finish for only the second time since 2002. Finished a career worst 146th on the money list.

2010 Season

TOUR ironman played in 32 events, exceeding 30 starts for the ninth consecutive season.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T5 at the Memorial Tournament, his first top 10 in seven career starts at Muirfield Village.

Finished T5 at the Memorial Tournament, his first top 10 in seven career starts at Muirfield Village. Valero Texas Open: Claimed a pair of top-10 finishes and finished 66th in final FedExCup standings. Fired a bogey-free, 4-under 68 in the final round of the Valero Texas Open to finish T6.

Claimed a pair of top-10 finishes and finished 66th in final FedExCup standings. Fired a bogey-free, 4-under 68 in the final round of the Valero Texas Open to finish T6. The Open Championship qualifier: Won The Open Championship qualifier in Dallas on May 24.

2009 Season

Finished the season No. 89 in the FedExCup standings with a career-high six top-10 finishes.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Earned sixth top-10 of the year with T7 at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Earned sixth top-10 of the year with T7 at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Turning Stone Resort Championship: Was first-round co-leader before finishing T3 at Turning Stone Resort Championship to post fifth top-10 in a season. It was his 20th career top 10.

Was first-round co-leader before finishing T3 at Turning Stone Resort Championship to post fifth top-10 in a season. It was his 20th career top 10. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Posted final-round 63 to finish T7 at the U.S. Bank Championship. Four top-10s on season matched career best (2003).

Posted final-round 63 to finish T7 at the U.S. Bank Championship. Four top-10s on season matched career best (2003). John Deere Classic: Two strokes back of Steve Stricker on 72nd hole at the John Deere Classic, approach shot found the hazard for a double bogey. Finished T5, posting rounds of 66-69 on final day that included 36 holes due to weather delays earlier in the week.

Two strokes back of Steve Stricker on 72nd hole at the John Deere Classic, approach shot found the hazard for a double bogey. Finished T5, posting rounds of 66-69 on final day that included 36 holes due to weather delays earlier in the week. Quail Hollow Championship: Finished T5 at the Quail Hollow Championship, three strokes behind champion Sean O'Hair.

Finished T5 at the Quail Hollow Championship, three strokes behind champion Sean O'Hair. Verizon Heritage: Snapped a string of six consecutive missed cuts with his first top-10 finish of the season at the Verizon Heritage (T8).

2008 Season

Finished in the top 125 on the PGA TOUR money list for the sixth time in seven years, thanks to three top-10s in 32 starts and season-best T7s. Ranked 123rd in mid-October.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: T10 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic.

T10 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. Ginn sur Mer Classic: T18 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic.

T18 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic. Valero Texas Open: Finished strong with a T11 at the Valero Texas Open.

Finished strong with a T11 at the Valero Texas Open. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T7 at the Zurich Classic (on the same course, TPC Louisiana, where he won in 2005).

T7 at the Zurich Classic (on the same course, TPC Louisiana, where he won in 2005). Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: T7 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2007 Season

Competed in the first two events in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup and collected earnings over $1 million for the fourth time in his TOUR career. Recorded nine top-25 finishes, the most since 2004, when he recorded 11.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T2 at the Wyndham Championship, his best finish on TOUR since winning the 2005 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Was tied for the lead with Brandt Snedeker late in the back nine until Snedeker made a 32-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole. Bogeyed the final hole to finish T2 with Billy Mayfair and Jeff Overton.

2006 Season

Made 16 cuts in 30 events and posted five top-25s.

Mercedes Championships: Started the year with a T11 finish in his first trip to the Mercedes Championship at Kapalua, his best effort that season.

2005 Season

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Earned first TOUR victory with sudden-death playoff win over James Driscoll at Zurich Classic of New Orleans. After opening 72-69-66, entered the final round three shots off the lead of Chris DiMarco. Posted final-round 4-under 68, surviving bogeys on Nos. 15 and 17, rebounding with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish at 13-under-par. On first playoff hole, holed 4-foot par putt on par-5 18th hole to clinch victory and career-best $990,000 paycheck.

2004 Season

Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: Added a T7 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas in October, on the strength of four rounds in the 60s.

Added a T7 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas in October, on the strength of four rounds in the 60s. The INTERNATIONAL: Collected his second top-10 of the season with a T6 at The INTERNATIONAL.

Collected his second top-10 of the season with a T6 at The INTERNATIONAL. Bank of America Colonial: Was two back of the lead through the first round at the Bank of America Colonial and finished T5 after closing with rounds of 69-68.

Was two back of the lead through the first round at the Bank of America Colonial and finished T5 after closing with rounds of 69-68. Masters Tournament: Qualified for the Masters for the first time via a top-40 on the money list in 2003. At Augusta National, made the cut and finished T41.

2003 Season

Moved up 50 spots on the money list (86 to 36) in his sophomore season, more than doubling his income with earnings over $1.7 million.

84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania: Finished T2 at the 84 LUMBER Classic thanks four rounds in the 60s.

Finished T2 at the 84 LUMBER Classic thanks four rounds in the 60s. Phoenix Open: Began season with 12 straight rounds in the 60s and a T3 at the Phoenix Open. Shared the second-round lead with Harrison Frazar.

2002 Season

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Rookie season included a career-high T2 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Led the first round after posting a career-best 6-under-par 65. Won $410,000, helping him earn a trip The Open Championship.

Rookie season included a career-high T2 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Led the first round after posting a career-best 6-under-par 65. Won $410,000, helping him earn a trip The Open Championship. The Honda Classic: Converted the second double eagle in Honda Classic tournament history on the 534-yard, par-5 16th hole at TPC at Heron Bay from 220 yards with a 4-iron.

2001 Season

Became fourth player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn more than $100,000 through first four events. Actually did it in three (T2, T2, 3rd), since he missed the first event of the season.

2000 Season

Named Player of the Year after finishing first on the Golden Bear Tour money list.

1997 Season

Pelz World Putting Championship: Finished third at Pelz World Putting Championship.

Amateur Highlights