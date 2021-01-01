Exempt status

PGA TOUR Victories (14)

1991 Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament 1994 New England Classic

New England Classic 1995 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic 2001 Buick Open

Buick Open 2003 Bank of America Colonial, the Memorial Tournament, Greater Milwaukee Open

Bank of America Colonial, the Memorial Tournament, Greater Milwaukee Open 2005 Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard, Bank of America Colonial

Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard, Bank of America Colonial 2008 the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley, Buick Open, John Deere Classic

the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley, Buick Open, John Deere Classic 2009 FBR Open, Travelers Championship

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (10)

2011 SAS Championship

SAS Championship 2012 ACE Group Classic

ACE Group Classic 2013 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, U.S. Senior Open Championship, AT&T Championship

Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, U.S. Senior Open Championship, AT&T Championship 2014 Regions Tradition, 3M Championship

Regions Tradition, 3M Championship 2015 3M Championship

3M Championship 2017 U.S. Senior Open Championship

U.S. Senior Open Championship 2018 3M Championship

International Victories (1)

2011 Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge [with Mark Calcavecchia, Jay Haas]

Additional Victories (3)

2005 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with John Huston]

Franklin Templeton Shootout [with John Huston] 2008 Merrill Lynch Shootout [with Scott Hoch]

Merrill Lynch Shootout [with Scott Hoch] 2012 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Sean O'Hair]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-3)

1991 Defeated Hale Irwin, Memorial Tournament

Defeated Hale Irwin, Memorial Tournament 1996 Lost to Mark Brooks, PGA Championship

Lost to Mark Brooks, PGA Championship 2008 Lost to Ryuji Imada, AT&T Classic

Lost to Ryuji Imada, AT&T Classic 2008 Defeated Jay Williamson, Brad Adamonis, John Deere Classic

Defeated Jay Williamson, Brad Adamonis, John Deere Classic 2009 Defeated Charley Hoffman, FBR Open

Defeated Charley Hoffman, FBR Open 2009 Lost to Chad Campbell, Ángel Cabrera, Masters Tournament

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-4)

2011 Lost to David Eger, Scott Hoch, Mark McNulty, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf

Lost to David Eger, Scott Hoch, Mark McNulty, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf 2013 Lost to Esteban Toledo, Montreal Championship

Lost to Esteban Toledo, Montreal Championship 2013 Defeated Bernhard Langer, AT&T Championship

Defeated Bernhard Langer, AT&T Championship 2015 Lost to Tom Lehman, Ian Woosnam, Insperity Invitational

Lost to Tom Lehman, Ian Woosnam, Insperity Invitational 2020 Lost to Bernhard Langer, Glen Day, Shane Bertsch, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge

National Teams

1996, 2003, 2005, 2009 Presidents Cup

2004, 2008 Ryder Cup

Personal

Hosts the annual Kenny Perry Charity Golf Invitational, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson.

Took up golf at age 7 with encouragement from his father, who spent hours teeing balls up for him.

Recipient of the 2009 Payne Stewart Award as well as the 2002 Charles Bartlett Award, given to a professional golfer for his unselfish contributions to the betterment of society, by the Golf Writers Association of America. Donates five percent of his winnings to Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., to provide scholarships for Simpson County students. He also built Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Course, a public course in his hometown of Franklin, Kentucky. In 1995, he bought 142 acres of land and borrowed more than $2.5 million to design and build the only public course in the town. He designed it for mid-to-high handicappers and kept it affordable, including 18 holes with a cart is $30 on weekdays. Occasionally works behind the counter and is often asked, "Do you know Kenny Perry?"

Was honored by The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky in July 2014 as its Southcentral Kentuckian of the Year for his charitable endeavors in his community.

Is a big drag racing fan and also a fan of '68 Camaros.

Some of his favorite golf courses are Muirfield Village, Augusta National, The Club at Olde Stone and Country Creek.

Special Interests

Harley-Davidson motorcycles, drag racing, restoring Chevrolet muscle cars

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Carded a final-round 8-under 64 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his best round since the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Finished T6, his second top-10 of the season.

Carded a final-round 8-under 64 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his best round since the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Finished T6, his second top-10 of the season. Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge: Lost in a four-man playoff and finished T2 at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. He came to the final hole with a one-shot lead at 14-under par, but his tee shot wound up against a rock wall and led to a closing bogey and in a playoff for the first time since he lost to Ian Woosnam at the 2015 Insperity Invitational.

2019 Season

Recorded three top-10s in 16 starts on PGA TOUR Champions and failed to make a cut in eight starts on the PGA TOUR. Best finish was T6 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and finished No. 42 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Did not qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for just the second time since 2011.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Carded rounds of 68-73-65 for a T9 finish at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.

Carded rounds of 68-73-65 for a T9 finish at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Closed with a 3-under 67, tied with runner-up Jay Haas for the lowest final round, to finish T7 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his fifth top-10 in the event.

Closed with a 3-under 67, tied with runner-up Jay Haas for the lowest final round, to finish T7 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his fifth top-10 in the event. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Eagled the 18th hole to close with a 6-under 66, the lowest round of the tournament, and finish T6 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

2018 Season

Despite missing the beginning of the season due to injury (right shoulder), posted five finishes in the top-five including a victory at the 3M Championship for the third time in his career. Led the Tour in driving distance (299.7 yards) and total driving (32). Advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the seventh time and finished No. 16 in the standings with just under $1 million in winnings.

Invesco QQQ Championship: Finished the Invesco QQQ Championship with a 5-under 67 in the final round for a T3 finish, his fifth top-10 finish of the year. Moved to No. 11 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Finished the Invesco QQQ Championship with a 5-under 67 in the final round for a T3 finish, his fifth top-10 finish of the year. Moved to No. 11 in the Charles Schwab Cup. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Coming off a win at the 3M Championship, shot a final-round 67 and finished T5 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

Coming off a win at the 3M Championship, shot a final-round 67 and finished T5 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. 3M Championship: Carded a career-low 12-under 60 in the second round en route to his third 3M Championship victory and 10th PGA TOUR Champions title. Closed with a 63 to post 21-under 196 for a three-shot victory over Wes Short, Jr.

Carded a career-low 12-under 60 in the second round en route to his third 3M Championship victory and 10th PGA TOUR Champions title. Closed with a 63 to post 21-under 196 for a three-shot victory over Wes Short, Jr. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: The 2013 winner of the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship posted his fourth top-10 at the event, finishing T6 at 16-under.

The 2013 winner of the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship posted his fourth top-10 at the event, finishing T6 at 16-under. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Three-time Memorial Tournament champion (1991, 2003, 2008) missed the cut by a stroke (73-72) while making his 26th appearance at Muirfield Village, the fourth-most starts of any player. The three players with more starts are Jack Nicklaus (30), Jay Haas (29), Roger Maltbie (27).

Three-time Memorial Tournament champion (1991, 2003, 2008) missed the cut by a stroke (73-72) while making his 26th appearance at Muirfield Village, the fourth-most starts of any player. The three players with more starts are Jack Nicklaus (30), Jay Haas (29), Roger Maltbie (27). Insperity Invitational: In his first individual start since shoulder surgery, finished T5 at the Insperity Invitational after rallying from a first-round 73 with weekend rounds of 65-69 to post 9-under 207. Finish was his best since winning the 2017 U.S. Senior Open.

2017 Season

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Turned in another strong performance when he was T3 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on the strength of weekend rounds of 67-65.

Turned in another strong performance when he was T3 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on the strength of weekend rounds of 67-65. SAS Championship: Finished T8 at the SAS Championship despite battling issues with a torn rotator cuff.

Finished T8 at the SAS Championship despite battling issues with a torn rotator cuff. PURE Insurance Championship: Tied the tournament course record at Pebble Beach with a second-round 9-under-par 63 at the Pure Insurance Championship. Was just one-stroke off the pace after 36 holes, but a final-round 74 left him T5 at the finish.

Tied the tournament course record at Pebble Beach with a second-round 9-under-par 63 at the Pure Insurance Championship. Was just one-stroke off the pace after 36 holes, but a final-round 74 left him T5 at the finish. 3M Championship: Shared the first and third-round leads at the 3M Championship after consecutive rounds of 7-under-par 65, but a closing-round 2-under-par 70 left him T7 at the finish.

Shared the first and third-round leads at the 3M Championship after consecutive rounds of 7-under-par 65, but a closing-round 2-under-par 70 left him T7 at the finish. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Won his ninth career title in early July when he defeated Kirk Triplett by two strokes at the U.S. Senior Open. Posted four straight rounds in the 60s at Salem CC, including a bogey-free 2-under-par 68 in his final round. It was the first bogey-free round in the finale by a winner since Roger Chapman in 2012. The win was his second U.S. Senior Open title and fourth major title overall. His 72-hole total of 264 set a new U.S. Senior Open record for the lowest score, 72 holes. The previous low was 267 by Hale Irwin (2000) and Perry (2013). In addition, the 72-hole total of 16-under-par was the third-most strokes under par in tournament history. Fred Funk (20-under-par in 2009) and Hale Irwin (17-under-par in 2000) are first and second, respectively.

Won his ninth career title in early July when he defeated Kirk Triplett by two strokes at the U.S. Senior Open. Posted four straight rounds in the 60s at Salem CC, including a bogey-free 2-under-par 68 in his final round. It was the first bogey-free round in the finale by a winner since Roger Chapman in 2012. The win was his second U.S. Senior Open title and fourth major title overall. His 72-hole total of 264 set a new U.S. Senior Open record for the lowest score, 72 holes. The previous low was 267 by Hale Irwin (2000) and Perry (2013). In addition, the 72-hole total of 16-under-par was the third-most strokes under par in tournament history. Fred Funk (20-under-par in 2009) and Hale Irwin (17-under-par in 2000) are first and second, respectively. Insperity Invitational: Was in contention for much of the Insperity Invitational before seeing his chances derailed by a costly bogey at No. 17. His error eventually led to a T2 finish, one stroke shy of eventual champion John Daly at The Woodlands CC.

2016 Season

Failed to qualify for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the first time in six years when he fell from 12th to 41st on the money list. Two of his three top-10 finishes during the year came in his first three starts. Did not play an event after withdrawing after two rounds of the U.S. Senior Open in mid-August until the Toshiba Classic in October.

Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Made a double eagle in the second round of the Senior PGA Championship. Used driver, 5-iron from 227 yards on the fifth hole at Harbor Shores for the first double eagle of his career.

Made a double eagle in the second round of the Senior PGA Championship. Used driver, 5-iron from 227 yards on the fifth hole at Harbor Shores for the first double eagle of his career. Regions Tradition: Opened with an 8-under-par 64 and added a second-round 2-under-par 70 to lead after the two opening rounds at the Regions Tradition but fell off the pace over the weekend and eventually finished T23.

Opened with an 8-under-par 64 and added a second-round 2-under-par 70 to lead after the two opening rounds at the Regions Tradition but fell off the pace over the weekend and eventually finished T23. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Was T10 with partner Scott Hoch at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Was T10 with partner Scott Hoch at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Chubb Classic: Had a nice effort at the Chubb Classic in Naples after shooting three consecutive sub-par rounds which led to a T3 finish.

Had a nice effort at the Chubb Classic in Naples after shooting three consecutive sub-par rounds which led to a T3 finish. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Posted closing rounds of 66-67 which led to a T6 finish in his first start of the year at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

2015 Season

Played frequently on the PGA TOUR in the first half of the year.

San Antonio Championship: Used a final-round 66 to move up into a T5 at the San Antonio Championship and two weeks later was also T5 at the Toshiba Classic.

Used a final-round 66 to move up into a T5 at the San Antonio Championship and two weeks later was also T5 at the Toshiba Classic. SAS Championship: Also finished T3 at the SAS Championship in October. Was the 36-hole leader but struggled on the front nine Sunday and could not recover from his slow start.

Also finished T3 at the SAS Championship in October. Was the 36-hole leader but struggled on the front nine Sunday and could not recover from his slow start. 3M Championship: Made a full-time transition to the PGA TOUR Champions in early June and recorded his only victory when he successfully defended his 3M Championship, becoming the first player in its 23-year history to repeat as winner. Joined Colin Montgomerie (Senior PGA Championship) and Bernhard Langer (Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship) as the third player to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2015. Used a PGA TOUR Champions career-best, 11-under 61 in the second round to forge a four-stroke lead after 36 holes at TPC Twin Cities and then carded a final-round 68 to win by four over Scott Dunlap, Kevin Sutherland, and Langer. Second consecutive victory in Minnesota was his eighth career PGA TOUR Champions title and gave him at least one win in five consecutive years. Also joined Hale Irwin and Langer as a multiple winner of the 3M event. The 61 in the second round included two eagles and one hole-in-one (No. 4), his second career PGA TOUR Champions ace. Became the fourth player in 3M Championship history to make an ace in the event and go on to win (Bruce Lietzke, Tom Purtzer and Jay Haas) and one of three to do so on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2015.

Made a full-time transition to the PGA TOUR Champions in early June and recorded his only victory when he successfully defended his 3M Championship, becoming the first player in its 23-year history to repeat as winner. Joined Colin Montgomerie (Senior PGA Championship) and Bernhard Langer (Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship) as the third player to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2015. Used a PGA TOUR Champions career-best, 11-under 61 in the second round to forge a four-stroke lead after 36 holes at TPC Twin Cities and then carded a final-round 68 to win by four over Scott Dunlap, Kevin Sutherland, and Langer. Second consecutive victory in Minnesota was his eighth career PGA TOUR Champions title and gave him at least one win in five consecutive years. Also joined Hale Irwin and Langer as a multiple winner of the 3M event. The 61 in the second round included two eagles and one hole-in-one (No. 4), his second career PGA TOUR Champions ace. Became the fourth player in 3M Championship history to make an ace in the event and go on to win (Bruce Lietzke, Tom Purtzer and Jay Haas) and one of three to do so on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2015. Encompass Championship: Registered a third consecutive top-10 finish, at the Encompass Championship, when he shot 68 Sunday to move up into a T10.

Registered a third consecutive top-10 finish, at the Encompass Championship, when he shot 68 Sunday to move up into a T10. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Said goodbye to his PGA TOUR career at the Memorial Tournament where he missed the cut, with rounds of 71-73.

Said goodbye to his PGA TOUR career at the Memorial Tournament where he missed the cut, with rounds of 71-73. AT&T Byron Nelson: Best effort came when he posted four rounds in the 60s to T16 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Best effort came when he posted four rounds in the 60s to T16 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Regions Tradition: Was T5 in defense of his title at the Regions Tradition. Posted four straight sub-par rounds at Shoal Creek.

Was T5 in defense of his title at the Regions Tradition. Posted four straight sub-par rounds at Shoal Creek. Insperity Invitational: Earlier in the year, was T2 at the Insperity Invitational, losing in a playoff, along with Tom Lehman, to Ian Woosnam who birdied the first extra hole. Played final 12 holes of Sunday's round with back problems but managed to get into the overtime at The Woodlands CC after posting a 66, the lowest round of the week.

Earlier in the year, was T2 at the Insperity Invitational, losing in a playoff, along with Tom Lehman, to Ian Woosnam who birdied the first extra hole. Played final 12 holes of Sunday's round with back problems but managed to get into the overtime at The Woodlands CC after posting a 66, the lowest round of the week. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted four rounds in the 60s on his way to a T37 earlier in the season at the TOUR's Sony Open in Hawaii.

2014 Season

Backed up a banner 2013 season with a solid year that saw him win multiple titles for the second straight year and finish among the top 10 in half of his 18 starts. Despite taking a self-imposed five-week break after the PGA Championship, still managed to finish fourth on the Charles Schwab Cup points list (2,059) and fifth in single-season earnings, with more than $1.5 million. Appeared in three other PGA TOUR events last year, missing the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii, The Honda Classic and THE PLAYERS Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: In his last appearance on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2014, shared the third-round lead with Tom Pernice, Jr., at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, but finished solo third, one stroke shy of the eventual playoff between Pernice and Jay Haas. Was just one of two players to post four straight rounds in the 60s at the event at Desert Mountain, joining Gene Sauers.

In his last appearance on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2014, shared the third-round lead with Tom Pernice, Jr., at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, but finished solo third, one stroke shy of the eventual playoff between Pernice and Jay Haas. Was just one of two players to post four straight rounds in the 60s at the event at Desert Mountain, joining Gene Sauers. SAS Championship: Returned from his lengthy time away from the PGA TOUR Champions in mid-October at the SAS Championship and finished T3 at Prestonwood CC, thanks to birdies on four of his final five holes. Before the SAS event, had last played an event at the PGA Championship at Valhalla. Enjoyed perhaps one of the highlights of his long career when he finished T27. The Kentucky native rebounded from an opening-round, 1-over-par 72 with three consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Returned from his lengthy time away from the PGA TOUR Champions in mid-October at the SAS Championship and finished T3 at Prestonwood CC, thanks to birdies on four of his final five holes. Before the SAS event, had last played an event at the PGA Championship at Valhalla. Enjoyed perhaps one of the highlights of his long career when he finished T27. The Kentucky native rebounded from an opening-round, 1-over-par 72 with three consecutive rounds in the 60s. 3M Championship: In August, added a second title at the 3M Championship when he drained a clutch 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to hold off a late charge by Bernhard Langer. Put himself in position with a 9-under-par 63, which gave him a one-stroke advantage after 36 holes and appeared on his way to an easy victory Sunday at TPC Twin Cities. Had as much as a four-stroke lead at one point before Langer staged a back-nine rally. Both were tied after 17 holes at 22-under par. But after Langer failed to make a birdie on the final hole, he claimed his seventh career win minutes later with the birdie.

In August, added a second title at the 3M Championship when he drained a clutch 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to hold off a late charge by Bernhard Langer. Put himself in position with a 9-under-par 63, which gave him a one-stroke advantage after 36 holes and appeared on his way to an easy victory Sunday at TPC Twin Cities. Had as much as a four-stroke lead at one point before Langer staged a back-nine rally. Both were tied after 17 holes at 22-under par. But after Langer failed to make a birdie on the final hole, he claimed his seventh career win minutes later with the birdie. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished solo fourth in defense of his Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship title. Started Sunday at Fox Chapel GC trailing Langer by three strokes and playing in the final grouping, carded a final-round 69 to finish two strokes out of a playoff.

Finished solo fourth in defense of his Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship title. Started Sunday at Fox Chapel GC trailing Langer by three strokes and playing in the final grouping, carded a final-round 69 to finish two strokes out of a playoff. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: In addition to his appearance at the PGA Championship on a special invitation given to him by the PGA of America at the Senior PGA Championhip in late May, also played in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Earned his spot by virtue of his 2013 U.S. Senior Open victory. Rebounded from a 74 on Thursday at Pinehurst to finish T28 at the U.S. Open. Highlight of the week was holing a 4-hybrid second shot from 220 yards out of the scrub for an eagle 2 on the 14th hole. It was the longest shot he's ever holed out in his career.

In addition to his appearance at the PGA Championship on a special invitation given to him by the PGA of America at the Senior PGA Championhip in late May, also played in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Earned his spot by virtue of his 2013 U.S. Senior Open victory. Rebounded from a 74 on Thursday at Pinehurst to finish T28 at the U.S. Open. Highlight of the week was holing a 4-hybrid second shot from 220 yards out of the scrub for an eagle 2 on the 14th hole. It was the longest shot he's ever holed out in his career. Regions Tradition: Added his name to the record book in May when he prevailed by one stroke over Mark Calcavecchia to win the Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek. The victory gave him three consecutive PGA TOUR Champions major championships, matching a feat Gary Player pulled off during the 1987-88 season. Was the 54-hole leader in Birmingham but was forced to emerge from a crowded leaderboard on the final day, holing a 20-foot birdie putt at No. 16. Victory at Shoal Creek made him the 10th player in PGA TOUR Champions history to win three different major titles and he joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win the Regions Tradition, the U.S. Senior Open and the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. His 72-hole total of 7-under-par 281 was the highest score to win the Regions Tradition, and his opening and closing rounds of 72 were the highest start and highest finish by a winner. He joined Eduardo Romero (2006) as the only players to have opened with a round of par or higher and gone on to win the event.

Added his name to the record book in May when he prevailed by one stroke over Mark Calcavecchia to win the Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek. The victory gave him three consecutive PGA TOUR Champions major championships, matching a feat Gary Player pulled off during the 1987-88 season. Was the 54-hole leader in Birmingham but was forced to emerge from a crowded leaderboard on the final day, holing a 20-foot birdie putt at No. 16. Victory at Shoal Creek made him the 10th player in PGA TOUR Champions history to win three different major titles and he joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win the Regions Tradition, the U.S. Senior Open and the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. His 72-hole total of 7-under-par 281 was the highest score to win the Regions Tradition, and his opening and closing rounds of 72 were the highest start and highest finish by a winner. He joined Eduardo Romero (2006) as the only players to have opened with a round of par or higher and gone on to win the event. Toshiba Classic: Posted his first top-10 of the campaign in mid-March when he was T5 at the Toshiba Classic. Was among a handful of players who were atop the leaderboard in Sunday's final round, but his lone bogey of the day, at No. 17, proved costly as he finished two shy of eventual-winner Fred Couples.

2013 Season

The winner of the PGA TOUR Champions's Jack Nicklaus Award as the Player of the Year, he claimed three titles, including victories in consecutive starts in major championships during the summer, and then the AT&T Championship in October near the end of the campaign. Was the only player on the circuit with three titles, a first on the PGA TOUR Champions since 2011. Back-to-back wins in majors were also a first on the PGA TOUR Champions since Bernhard Langer won both the 2010 Open Championship and U.S. Senior Open in consecutive weeks. Those wins catapulted him to his first Charles Schwab Cup, eventually finishing 412 points in front of Langer after leading by more than 1,000 points over David Frost after the U.S. Senior Open. Took the lead for good in the points-based competition after winning the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship on the last day of June. Finished second to Langer on the money list, with more than $2.2 million. Two days after The ACE Group Classic, underwent left-knee surgery for a torn meniscus in Nashville. Was out of action until mid-April. Named the PGA TOUR Champions's Player of the Month for June, July and October. Was named the 2013 Senior Player of the Year by the Golf Writers Association of America. Made three starts on the PGA TOUR.

AT&T Championship: Won his third title in late October when he defeated Langer in playoff fashion at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio. Opened with a 7-under-par 65 and was one of five players tied for the lead after 36 holes. Remained in contention throughout the final round and helped his cause when he made two clutch par saves on Nos. 17 and 18. Sank a 4-footer at 17 and an 18-footer on the final hole. Ended his duel with Langer when he hit an 8-iron approach from 176 yards to 10 feet and sank the birdie putt on the first extra hole for the win.

Won his third title in late October when he defeated Langer in playoff fashion at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio. Opened with a 7-under-par 65 and was one of five players tied for the lead after 36 holes. Remained in contention throughout the final round and helped his cause when he made two clutch par saves on Nos. 17 and 18. Sank a 4-footer at 17 and an 18-footer on the final hole. Ended his duel with Langer when he hit an 8-iron approach from 176 yards to 10 feet and sank the birdie putt on the first extra hole for the win. Montreal Championship: Also made a run at victory in September but eventually lost in a three-hole playoff with Esteban Toledo at the Montreal Championship. Appeared on his way to a win with a two-stroke margin late in the final round, but a bogey at No. 17 coupled with a birdie by Toledo at No. 16 left the pair tied after 54 holes. Toledo chipped in from 35 feet on the third hole for the win.

Also made a run at victory in September but eventually lost in a three-hole playoff with Esteban Toledo at the Montreal Championship. Appeared on his way to a win with a two-stroke margin late in the final round, but a bogey at No. 17 coupled with a birdie by Toledo at No. 16 left the pair tied after 54 holes. Toledo chipped in from 35 feet on the third hole for the win. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Followed Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship victory with a five-stroke win at the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha in his next PGA TOUR Champions appearance. Trailed Michael Allen by two strokes after three rounds but shot 7-under 63 Sunday to cruise to the victory over Fred Funk. Win in Nebraska made him the ninth player to claim consecutive majors, and he joined Gary Player (1987) and Orville Moody (1989) as the third man to claim a Senior Players and U.S. Senior Open in the same season. His 63 Sunday at Omaha CC matched the Senior Open record for best final-round score (Allen Doyle in 2005), and his 72-hole total of 13-under 267 matched Hale Irwin's record score at the 2000 U.S. Senior Open. Rounds of 64-63 on the weekend set a U.S. Senior Open record for the last 36 holes, and his 10-stroke comeback at the halfway mark was also an all-time best in the championship.

Followed Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship victory with a five-stroke win at the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha in his next PGA TOUR Champions appearance. Trailed Michael Allen by two strokes after three rounds but shot 7-under 63 Sunday to cruise to the victory over Fred Funk. Win in Nebraska made him the ninth player to claim consecutive majors, and he joined Gary Player (1987) and Orville Moody (1989) as the third man to claim a Senior Players and U.S. Senior Open in the same season. His 63 Sunday at Omaha CC matched the Senior Open record for best final-round score (Allen Doyle in 2005), and his 72-hole total of 13-under 267 matched Hale Irwin's record score at the 2000 U.S. Senior Open. Rounds of 64-63 on the weekend set a U.S. Senior Open record for the last 36 holes, and his 10-stroke comeback at the halfway mark was also an all-time best in the championship. The Greenbrier Classic: Finished T41 at The Greenbrier Classic in July.

Finished T41 at The Greenbrier Classic in July. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Prevailed by two strokes over Fred Couples and Duffy Waldorf at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS at Fox Chapel GC near Pittsburgh. Used 16 birdies and an eagle on the weekend to pull away from Couples and Waldorf. After an opening-round, 1-over 71, strung together rounds of 63-63-64, which included bogey-free rounds Saturday and Sunday. His 72-hole total of 19-under 261 was the lowest score in a PGA TOUR Champions major since Fred Funk shot 20-under 268 at the 2009 U.S. Senior Open at Crooked Stick. His 261 tied Jack Nicklaus' tournament numerical mark of 261 (27-under) in 1990 at Dearborn CC in Michigan. He also became the first player to win the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS with an opening-round above par (1-over 71). His 54-hole total of 20-under 190 (63-63-64) set the all-time record for consecutive three-round score, besting Nicklaus' mark of 19-under 197 (65-68-64) set in 1990 at Dearborn CC. His final-round 64 also matched the lowest Sunday score in tournament history by a winner established in 1990 by Nicklaus and later matched by Jay Haas in 2009 at Baltimore CC.

Prevailed by two strokes over Fred Couples and Duffy Waldorf at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS at Fox Chapel GC near Pittsburgh. Used 16 birdies and an eagle on the weekend to pull away from Couples and Waldorf. After an opening-round, 1-over 71, strung together rounds of 63-63-64, which included bogey-free rounds Saturday and Sunday. His 72-hole total of 19-under 261 was the lowest score in a PGA TOUR Champions major since Fred Funk shot 20-under 268 at the 2009 U.S. Senior Open at Crooked Stick. His 261 tied Jack Nicklaus' tournament numerical mark of 261 (27-under) in 1990 at Dearborn CC in Michigan. He also became the first player to win the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS with an opening-round above par (1-over 71). His 54-hole total of 20-under 190 (63-63-64) set the all-time record for consecutive three-round score, besting Nicklaus' mark of 19-under 197 (65-68-64) set in 1990 at Dearborn CC. His final-round 64 also matched the lowest Sunday score in tournament history by a winner established in 1990 by Nicklaus and later matched by Jay Haas in 2009 at Baltimore CC. Encompass Championship: One of just two players with three straight rounds in the 60s at North Shore CC. His final-round 67 moved him into a T3 at the inaugural Encompass Championship outside Chicago.

One of just two players with three straight rounds in the 60s at North Shore CC. His final-round 67 moved him into a T3 at the inaugural Encompass Championship outside Chicago. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament.

Missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Earlier in the year appeared in a great position to claim the Senior PGA Championship in May at Bellerive CC in St. Louis after starting his final round with a two-stroke margin. Made birdies on three of his first five holes on Sunday but failed to make another birdie until the final hole when the contest had been decided and was T2. Had posted three consecutive rounds in the 60s to build his 54-hole lead but saw his chances slip away as eventual-winner Kohki Idoki closed with a 6-under-par 65 to win the crown.

Earlier in the year appeared in a great position to claim the Senior PGA Championship in May at Bellerive CC in St. Louis after starting his final round with a two-stroke margin. Made birdies on three of his first five holes on Sunday but failed to make another birdie until the final hole when the contest had been decided and was T2. Had posted three consecutive rounds in the 60s to build his 54-hole lead but saw his chances slip away as eventual-winner Kohki Idoki closed with a 6-under-par 65 to win the crown. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T33 at the TOUR's HP Byron Nelson Championship in May.

Finished T33 at the TOUR's HP Byron Nelson Championship in May. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: In late April, teamed with Gene Sauers to T2 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in April in Savannah. The pair posted the low final round in the event, a 10-under-par 62, which moved them up 18 places in the final standings. Was slated to team with Russ Cochran, but Cochran was replaced by Sauers when he missed his pro-am time resulting in a DQ.

2012 Season

Among the top 10 in half of his 18 starts on the PGA TOUR Champions but registered just one victory early in the campaign. Made only five PGA TOUR starts, the first time he had less than 13 appearances on that TOUR since 1987.

Franklin Templeton Shootout: Enjoyed more success later in the year in Naples. Teamed with Sean O'Hair in December to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout by one stroke over Charles Howell III and Rory Sabbatini. It was his third victory in the event. He was a 2005 winner with John Huston and a 2008 winner with Scott Hoch.

Enjoyed more success later in the year in Naples. Teamed with Sean O'Hair in December to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout by one stroke over Charles Howell III and Rory Sabbatini. It was his third victory in the event. He was a 2005 winner with John Huston and a 2008 winner with Scott Hoch. AT&T Championship: Was in the final grouping Sunday, at the AT&T Championship. Trailed leader Mark Calcavecchia by four strokes, but a final-round 74 left him T9.

Was in the final grouping Sunday, at the AT&T Championship. Trailed leader Mark Calcavecchia by four strokes, but a final-round 74 left him T9. SAS Championship: Was T6 in defense of his SAS Championship title near Raleigh.

Was T6 in defense of his SAS Championship title near Raleigh. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: In his next start, closed with a 67 at En-Joie GC to move into a T3 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

In his next start, closed with a 67 at En-Joie GC to move into a T3 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. 3M Championship: Closed with a 64 at TPC Twin Cities to finish T3 at the 3M Championship, three strokes back of Bernhard Langer. Performance in Minnesota was his second consecutive top-three effort in the 3M event.

Closed with a 64 at TPC Twin Cities to finish T3 at the 3M Championship, three strokes back of Bernhard Langer. Performance in Minnesota was his second consecutive top-three effort in the 3M event. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was also one of just four players to shoot four consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, which led to an eighth-place finish at Fox Chapel GC. Made the first ace of his PGA TOUR Champions career when he holed a 6-iron from 185 yards on No. 17 in the third round.

Was also one of just four players to shoot four consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, which led to an eighth-place finish at Fox Chapel GC. Made the first ace of his PGA TOUR Champions career when he holed a 6-iron from 185 yards on No. 17 in the third round. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Finished ninth at the Senior PGA Championship, but his 9-under-par 62 at Harbor Shores in the final round matched the lowest score shot in a senior major and was also a record for the Senior PGA event, surpassing the 63s shot by Buck White (first round, 1961) and Arnold Palmer (second round, 1984). It also marked the first time since Loren Roberts in 2006 that a player shot 62 or better twice in a PGA TOUR Champions season.

Finished ninth at the Senior PGA Championship, but his 9-under-par 62 at Harbor Shores in the final round matched the lowest score shot in a senior major and was also a record for the Senior PGA event, surpassing the 63s shot by Buck White (first round, 1961) and Arnold Palmer (second round, 1984). It also marked the first time since Loren Roberts in 2006 that a player shot 62 or better twice in a PGA TOUR Champions season. Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay: Finished second to Michael Allen at the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am in Tampa. Despite shooting 65 Sunday and making two eagles in the final round, still ended up three strokes back.

Finished second to Michael Allen at the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am in Tampa. Despite shooting 65 Sunday and making two eagles in the final round, still ended up three strokes back. Transitions Championship: Best effort was a T29 at the Transitions Championship.

Best effort was a T29 at the Transitions Championship. ACE Group Classic: Ran away from the field at The ACE Group Classic, claiming his second career PGA TOUR Champions title by five strokes over Bernhard Langer. In the triumph, set a new PGA TOUR Champions scoring record for low 36 holes in relation to par, posting an 18-under-par 126 total at TwinEagles that included 20 birdies during the first two rounds in Naples, Fla. Added a 70 on Sunday and his 20-under 196 score matched the tournament record set a year earlier by Langer.

2011 Season

Split time between the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, making 10 appearances on the senior circuit. Made 13 PGA TOUR appearances, making five cuts.

Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge: Teamed with Jay Haas and Mark Calcavecchia to win the Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge in Las Vegas during the fall season.

Teamed with Jay Haas and Mark Calcavecchia to win the Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge in Las Vegas during the fall season. SAS Championship: Was among the top-10 seven times and late in the year, experienced a bittersweet first career win on the PGA TOUR Champions when he captured the SAS Championship one day after his sister Kay passed away with breast cancer. Rebounded from a double bogey early on the back nine at Prestonwood by first making birdie on the 16th hole to tie Jeff Sluman and then holing a 30-foot eagle putt at the par-5 17th hole to secure the one-stroke victory over Sluman and John Huston. Win in Cary, N.C., came in his 11th career PGA TOUR Champions start and made him the fourth player in SAS history to claim his first title at the event. Also became the fifth of six first-time winners on the 2011 PGA TOUR Champions.

Was among the top-10 seven times and late in the year, experienced a bittersweet first career win on the PGA TOUR Champions when he captured the SAS Championship one day after his sister Kay passed away with breast cancer. Rebounded from a double bogey early on the back nine at Prestonwood by first making birdie on the 16th hole to tie Jeff Sluman and then holing a 30-foot eagle putt at the par-5 17th hole to secure the one-stroke victory over Sluman and John Huston. Win in Cary, N.C., came in his 11th career PGA TOUR Champions start and made him the fourth player in SAS history to claim his first title at the event. Also became the fifth of six first-time winners on the 2011 PGA TOUR Champions. Boeing Classic: Was also tied for the 36-hole lead at the Boeing Classic, but a final-round 72 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge dropped him into a T5.

Was also tied for the 36-hole lead at the Boeing Classic, but a final-round 72 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge dropped him into a T5. 3M Championship: Made a run at winning his first title in early August when he posted a final-round 66 to finish T2 at the 3M Championship in Minnesota, one stroke short of Jay Haas. Hole No. 9 at TPC Twin Cities was his bugaboo. Played the par-4 in 4-over for the week, including a double bogey Sunday.

Made a run at winning his first title in early August when he posted a final-round 66 to finish T2 at the 3M Championship in Minnesota, one stroke short of Jay Haas. Hole No. 9 at TPC Twin Cities was his bugaboo. Played the par-4 in 4-over for the week, including a double bogey Sunday. The Greenbrier Classic: Was T39 at The Greenbrier Classic during the summer.

Was T39 at The Greenbrier Classic during the summer. Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Shot a PGA TOUR Champions career-best 10-under-par 62 in the last round of the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn and it led to a T8 finish in Hickory, N.C.

Shot a PGA TOUR Champions career-best 10-under-par 62 in the last round of the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn and it led to a T8 finish in Hickory, N.C. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T39 at THE PLAYERS in May.

Finished T39 at THE PLAYERS in May. Regions Tradition: In his first appearance in a senior major championship, was among the leaders after 36 and 54 holes at the Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek and eventually finished T5.

In his first appearance in a senior major championship, was among the leaders after 36 and 54 holes at the Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek and eventually finished T5. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Also had a good chance to notch his first title in April when he teamed with good friend Scott Hoch at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf and the duo eventually lost in a playoff to David Eger-Mark McNulty. Had a chance to win the title in regulation, but lipped out a 25-foot birdie putt and then both he and Hoch missed short par putts on the second extra hole to hand the trophy to Eger-McNulty.

2010 Season

Had a sub-par PGA TOUR year, with just one top-10 finish, his fewest since 2006. Twenty starts were the fewest he made in a year on TOUR since 2000. Closed his PGA TOUR year after The Barclays in late August.

AT&T Championship: Also finished 54th at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio.

Also finished 54th at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio. Administaff Small Business Classic: Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Administaff Small Business Classic, where he T35 at The Woodlands.

Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Administaff Small Business Classic, where he T35 at The Woodlands. John Deere Classic: Only other time he put together four straight par-or-better rounds was when he T15 at the John Deere Classic.

Only other time he put together four straight par-or-better rounds was when he T15 at the John Deere Classic. SBS Championship: Posted his second consecutive T6 finish at the SBS Championship, finishing five shots behind tournament winner Geoff Ogilvy. It was his eighth appearance at the event, with the finish the second best of his career in Kapalua (third in 2002).

2009 Season

Posted multiple victories (two) for the fourth time in his career en route to a ninth-place finish in the FedExCup standings.

Presidents Cup: Made the U.S. Presidents Cup Team for the fourth time.

Made the U.S. Presidents Cup Team for the fourth time. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Capped a memorable week in Atlanta at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola with a T4 finish. Middle rounds of 66-64 propelled him to a two-stroke lead over Tiger Woods heading into the final round, before a 4-over 74 dropped him to T4, his eighth top-10 finish of the season. Earlier in the week, was named the 2009 Payne Stewart Award winner. Celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2009, the Payne Stewart Award is presented annually to a player sharing Stewart's respect for the traditions of the game, his commitment to uphold the game's heritage of charitable support and his professional and meticulous presentation of himself and the sport through his dress and conduct.

Capped a memorable week in Atlanta at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola with a T4 finish. Middle rounds of 66-64 propelled him to a two-stroke lead over Tiger Woods heading into the final round, before a 4-over 74 dropped him to T4, his eighth top-10 finish of the season. Earlier in the week, was named the 2009 Payne Stewart Award winner. Celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2009, the Payne Stewart Award is presented annually to a player sharing Stewart's respect for the traditions of the game, his commitment to uphold the game's heritage of charitable support and his professional and meticulous presentation of himself and the sport through his dress and conduct. Travelers Championship: Shot a final-round 63 to finish with a tournament-record 258 and win the Travelers Championship by three strokes over Paul Goydos and David Toms. With the win, moved into first place in the FedExCup standings.

Shot a final-round 63 to finish with a tournament-record 258 and win the Travelers Championship by three strokes over Paul Goydos and David Toms. With the win, moved into first place in the FedExCup standings. Masters Tournament: Lost to Angel Cabrera on the second playoff hole at the Masters Tournament. Held a two-stroke lead with two holes remaining in regulation, but bogeyed the 17th and 18th holes to force a playoff with Cabrera and Chad Campbell. Campbell was eliminated with a bogey on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th. Perry made bogey from left of the green on the par-4 10th as Cabrera two-putted for par and the win.

Lost to Angel Cabrera on the second playoff hole at the Masters Tournament. Held a two-stroke lead with two holes remaining in regulation, but bogeyed the 17th and 18th holes to force a playoff with Cabrera and Chad Campbell. Campbell was eliminated with a bogey on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th. Perry made bogey from left of the green on the par-4 10th as Cabrera two-putted for par and the win. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the strength of a final-round, 3-under 67.

Finished T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the strength of a final-round, 3-under 67. FBR Open: Made a 22-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to beat Charley Hoffman and win the FBR Open. After he bogeyed the final hole of regulation to set up the playoff, the two bogeyed and parred the first two extra holes before the winning putt on the 332-yard, par-4 17th. Closed with a 2-under 69 to match Hoffman (67) at 14-under 270 at TPC Scottsdale. It was his 13th PGA TOUR victory and at age 48, became the oldest player to win the event, surpassing Julius Boros who was 46 when he won in 1967.

Made a 22-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to beat Charley Hoffman and win the FBR Open. After he bogeyed the final hole of regulation to set up the playoff, the two bogeyed and parred the first two extra holes before the winning putt on the 332-yard, par-4 17th. Closed with a 2-under 69 to match Hoffman (67) at 14-under 270 at TPC Scottsdale. It was his 13th PGA TOUR victory and at age 48, became the oldest player to win the event, surpassing Julius Boros who was 46 when he won in 1967. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Opened the season with a T6 finish at the Mercedes-Benz Championship.

2008 Season

Had a career season with three tournament victories before competing on his second Ryder Cup team near his home in Kentucky. Totaled a career-best $4,663,794 in season earnings.

Ryder Cup: Earned a spot on his second Ryder Cup team and compiled a record 2-1-1 in front of a home crowd for the week, bringing his all-time Ryder Cup record to 2-3-1.

Earned a spot on his second Ryder Cup team and compiled a record 2-1-1 in front of a home crowd for the week, bringing his all-time Ryder Cup record to 2-3-1. John Deere Classic: Collected his 12th PGA TOUR title and third in the past seven weeks in a one-hole playoff over Jay Williamson and Brad Adamonis at the John Deere Classic. It was his ninth start at TPC John Deere. Held a one-stroke lead at 17-under through 17 holes on Sunday only to lose it after making bogey from the fringe of the green. Williamson and Adamonis made pars on the final hole of regulation. In the playoff, Adamonis and Williamson both hit approach shots into the pond on No. 18, Perry tapped in for par and the victory after his 24-footer for birdie stopped just short. Third victory in a season tied 2003 for most wins during a season. Win was his ninth in his 40s. Became the oldest player (47 years, 11 months and 3 days) in TOUR history to win three events in the same season. Julius Boros won three times in 1967, twice after turning 47, with his final win that year coming at age 47 years, 3 months, 8 days.

Collected his 12th PGA TOUR title and third in the past seven weeks in a one-hole playoff over Jay Williamson and Brad Adamonis at the John Deere Classic. It was his ninth start at TPC John Deere. Held a one-stroke lead at 17-under through 17 holes on Sunday only to lose it after making bogey from the fringe of the green. Williamson and Adamonis made pars on the final hole of regulation. In the playoff, Adamonis and Williamson both hit approach shots into the pond on No. 18, Perry tapped in for par and the victory after his 24-footer for birdie stopped just short. Third victory in a season tied 2003 for most wins during a season. Win was his ninth in his 40s. Became the oldest player (47 years, 11 months and 3 days) in TOUR history to win three events in the same season. Julius Boros won three times in 1967, twice after turning 47, with his final win that year coming at age 47 years, 3 months, 8 days. Buick Open: Cited his past success at the Buick Open as one reason for not playing in the 2008 U.S. Open and took full advantage by capturing his 11th PGA TOUR title and second at Warwick Hills G&CC. Won by one stroke over Woody Austin and Bubba Watson. Listened for the crowd's reaction from the driving range as Austin three-putted the 72nd hole and Watson missed a 15-foot birdie attempt to tie. Became the oldest champion in the tournament's 50-year history at age 47 years, 10 months and 19 days. Finish virtually assured him of a spot on the United States Ryder Cup team at Valhalla GC.

Cited his past success at the Buick Open as one reason for not playing in the 2008 U.S. Open and took full advantage by capturing his 11th PGA TOUR title and second at Warwick Hills G&CC. Won by one stroke over Woody Austin and Bubba Watson. Listened for the crowd's reaction from the driving range as Austin three-putted the 72nd hole and Watson missed a 15-foot birdie attempt to tie. Became the oldest champion in the tournament's 50-year history at age 47 years, 10 months and 19 days. Finish virtually assured him of a spot on the United States Ryder Cup team at Valhalla GC. the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Collected his 10th TOUR title and third at the Memorial Tournament with a two-stroke victory over four players at Muirfield Village GC. He became the oldest winner of the Memorial Tournament and on TOUR at the time in 2008 at 47 years, 3 months and 29 days. Joined Tiger Woods as the only players to collect three titles at Muirfield Village. The winner's check of $1,080,000 also made Perry the all-time earnings leader for the Memorial Tournament with $3,092,542, moving him past Woods.

Collected his 10th TOUR title and third at the Memorial Tournament with a two-stroke victory over four players at Muirfield Village GC. He became the oldest winner of the Memorial Tournament and on TOUR at the time in 2008 at 47 years, 3 months and 29 days. Joined Tiger Woods as the only players to collect three titles at Muirfield Village. The winner's check of $1,080,000 also made Perry the all-time earnings leader for the Memorial Tournament with $3,092,542, moving him past Woods. AT&T Classic: Was one stroke back going into the final round of the AT&T Classic and fired a 3-under 69 to get into a playoff with Ryuji Imada. On the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, his second shot wound up in the water after it struck a pine tree behind the green about 10 feet up the trunk and ricocheted back across the green into the water. He made bogey and Imada two-putted for par and the win.

Was one stroke back going into the final round of the AT&T Classic and fired a 3-under 69 to get into a playoff with Ryuji Imada. On the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, his second shot wound up in the water after it struck a pine tree behind the green about 10 feet up the trunk and ricocheted back across the green into the water. He made bogey and Imada two-putted for par and the win. THE PLAYERS Championship: In early May, carded rounds of 68-70 to hold the 36-hole lead at THE PLAYERS Championship and was in Sunday's final pairing with Paul Goydos before a final-round 81 dropped him to T15.

2007 Season

Struggled the first half of the season, attempting to regain form after knee surgery in 2006. Posted three top-10s over final 10 starts, with eight top-25s in that span. Played into third PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup event, the BMW Championship, and finished 60th in FedExCup standings. Finished among the top-125 for the 21st consecutive season.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Shot a final-round 63 at the Memorial Tournament, vaulting him into a T3 finish. Round was the lowest final-round score in Memorial history.

2006 Season

Did not have a top-10 in 22 starts for the first time in his TOUR career. Had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on March 13 and was unable to defend his title that week at the Bay Hill Invitational.

Buick Open: Best finish was a T11 at the Buick Open, for the past champion (2001).

2005 Season

Finished sixth on TOUR money list. Recorded multiple victories (2) and finished with more than $3 million in earnings for second time in his career.

The Presidents Cup: Playing in his third Presidents Cup, finished 1-3-0 but captured Sunday Singles match, 4 and 3, over Mark Hensby.

Playing in his third Presidents Cup, finished 1-3-0 but captured Sunday Singles match, 4 and 3, over Mark Hensby. Bank of America Colonial: Captured ninth career TOUR title by seven strokes over Billy Mayfair at the Bank of America Colonial. Tenth multiple winner in tournament history, with rounds of 65-63-64-69–261. Seven-stroke win was second-largest margin of victory in tournament history (eight strokes, Chandler Harper, 1955), and the largest on TOUR since Tommy Armour III won by seven strokes at the 2003 Valero Texas Open. Entered final round with a seven-stroke lead over Mayfair and Steve Stricker. Set tournament 36- and 54-hole records with totals of 12-under 128 and 18-under 192, respectively. Matched 72-hole record of 19-under 261 that he set in 2003. All-time leader in career earnings at Bank of America Colonial, with $2,598,389.

Captured ninth career TOUR title by seven strokes over Billy Mayfair at the Bank of America Colonial. Tenth multiple winner in tournament history, with rounds of 65-63-64-69–261. Seven-stroke win was second-largest margin of victory in tournament history (eight strokes, Chandler Harper, 1955), and the largest on TOUR since Tommy Armour III won by seven strokes at the 2003 Valero Texas Open. Entered final round with a seven-stroke lead over Mayfair and Steve Stricker. Set tournament 36- and 54-hole records with totals of 12-under 128 and 18-under 192, respectively. Matched 72-hole record of 19-under 261 that he set in 2003. All-time leader in career earnings at Bank of America Colonial, with $2,598,389. Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: Won for the first time since his three-win season of 2003 with a victory at the Bay Hill Invitational. At age 44, became the oldest winner of the tournament. Beat Graeme McDowell and Vijay Singh be two strokes. Held second- and third-round leads. Tied with Singh at 12-under par through 71 holes. After Singh hit his second shot on No. 18 in the water short of the green, Perry played to the middle of the green and two-putted for par and the win.

2004 Season

Fourth consecutive top-30 finish (No. 30) on money list and seven more top-10s.

Chrysler Championship: Did not play again until the final full-field event of the season, the Chrysler Championship. Came into event 31st on the money list and finished T8, good enough to pass Rod Pampling for the final spot in the TOUR Championship.

Did not play again until the final full-field event of the season, the Chrysler Championship. Came into event 31st on the money list and finished T8, good enough to pass Rod Pampling for the final spot in the TOUR Championship. Ryder Cup: Finished fifth on the Ryder Cup team points list to make his first U.S. Ryder Cup squad.

Finished fifth on the Ryder Cup team points list to make his first U.S. Ryder Cup squad. THE PLAYERS Championship: With his 18-year-old son Justin, on the bag, finished T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship, four strokes behind Adam Scott.

2003 Season

Won three times and had 10 top-10s in 26 starts, along with $4,400,122 in winnings. Joined Mike Weir and Ernie Els to log top-10s in three majors.

The Presidents Cup: Represented the United States at The Presidents Cup in November.

Represented the United States at The Presidents Cup in November. Greater Milwaukee Open: Picked up third win in four starts on TOUR at the Greater Milwaukee Open. Held third-round lead and won for fourth consecutive time after holding/sharing the 54-hole lead.

Picked up third win in four starts on TOUR at the Greater Milwaukee Open. Held third-round lead and won for fourth consecutive time after holding/sharing the 54-hole lead. U.S. Open Championship: Added third consecutive top-three finish with a T3 at the U.S. Open. Second time in his 17-year career that he has posted three consecutive top-threes.

Added third consecutive top-three finish with a T3 at the U.S. Open. Second time in his 17-year career that he has posted three consecutive top-threes. the Memorial Tournament: Picked up second victory of season one week later at the Memorial Tournament. At age 42, became oldest player to win back-to-back weeks on TOUR since Hale Irwin won the U.S. Open and the Buick Classic in consecutive weeks at age 45 in 1990. Held solo lead after 36 and 54 holes. A winner at Muirfield Village in 1991, became the sixth player to capture multiple titles at the Memorial Tournament.

Picked up second victory of season one week later at the Memorial Tournament. At age 42, became oldest player to win back-to-back weeks on TOUR since Hale Irwin won the U.S. Open and the Buick Classic in consecutive weeks at age 45 in 1990. Held solo lead after 36 and 54 holes. A winner at Muirfield Village in 1991, became the sixth player to capture multiple titles at the Memorial Tournament. Bank of America Colonial: Picked up first win since the 2001 Buick Open with a six-stroke victory at the Bank of America Colonial. Set 54- and 72-hole tournament records while tying the course record with a third-round, 9-under 61. Held eight-stroke lead entering final round.

2002 Season

Finished in the top 30 in earnings for fifth time in career. Of his six top-10s, three came in first four starts.

Buick Challenge: Sat 31st on the money list heading into the Buick Challenge, the last event before the TOUR Championship. T7 finish vaulted him to No. 27 and earned him a spot in the season-ending event.

Sat 31st on the money list heading into the Buick Challenge, the last event before the TOUR Championship. T7 finish vaulted him to No. 27 and earned him a spot in the season-ending event. MasterCard Colonial: Finished T2 again at the MasterCard Colonial.

Finished T2 again at the MasterCard Colonial. Phoenix Open: Had two T2s, the first at the Phoenix Open.

Had two T2s, the first at the Phoenix Open. Mercedes Championships: Finished third, one stroke shy of the Sergio Garcia-David Toms playoff at the Mercedes Championships.

2001 Season

In finishing 24th on the money list with $1,786,066, surpassed the $1-million single-season earnings mark for the first time. Top-30 finish earned a spot in the TOUR Championship for the first time since 1996. Year was driven by six top-10s.

Buick Open: Captured his fourth TOUR title with a two-shot victory in the Buick Open. A second-round 64, which included a 29 on the front nine of Warwick Hills G&CC, came on his 41st birthday and earned a three-stroke lead. Followed with another 64, this time with a 29 on the back nine, to extend his lead to five after 54 holes. Closed with a 69 to collect the $558,000 paycheck.

2000 Season

Consistent season, making 18 cuts in 20 tournaments entered and finishing third three times.

1999 Season

Though he surpassed $400,000 in earnings, finished 94th on the money list, his lowest ranking since joining the TOUR.

1998 Season

Rebounded from sub-standard 1997 season, entered 25 tournaments and finished in top-10 five times.

1997 Season

Not as spectacular a year as 1996, but still managed to retain full-exempt status for 11th consecutive season.

1996 Season

Earned nearly $1 million and 13th spot on money list with nine top-10s, including a second, one third, two fourths and a fifth.

PGA Championship: Nearly won PGA Championship at Valhalla GC in home state of Kentucky. Took lead with course-record opening 66, followed with 72-71 to fall four back with 18 to play. Fired 34 on front nine Sunday to take slim lead, but bogey-6 on final hole left him at 11-under-par 277. Mark Brooks forced playoff with closing birdie and won with birdie on 18 after Perry took four strokes to reach green.

1995 Season

Nissan Open: Finished T2 at Nissan Open, leading entering final round.

Finished T2 at Nissan Open, leading entering final round. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: February also included a victory at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

February also included a victory at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Season highlighted by February stretch that featured T3 at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

1994 Season

New England Classic: Shot closing 65 at Pleasant Valley to win New England Classic by one stroke over David Feherty. Win helped him to 26th on money list and first trip to The TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP.

1991 Season

Memorial Tournament: Claimed first TOUR victory, at the Memorial Tournament. Moved into lead with then-course-record 9-under-par 63. Was forced into playoff when Hale Irwin shot 65-66 on weekend. Birdied first extra hole for victory.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE