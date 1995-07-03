Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (39th), PGA TOUR Champions Points (6), All-Time Money List (26th)

PGA TOUR: 1986

1986 PGA TOUR Champions: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

1999 Buick Open

The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (6)

2009 SAS Championship

SAS Championship 2013 3M Championship

3M Championship 2014 Principal Charity Classic, Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Principal Charity Classic, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2016 PowerShares QQQ Championship

PowerShares QQQ Championship 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-0)

2014 Defeated Jay Haas, Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Defeated Doug Garwood, Principal Charity Classic

Personal

Teammates at UCLA included Jay Delsing, Corey Pavin, Steve Pate and Duffy Waldorf.

All-conference wrestler in high school.

Daughter Brooke has a genetic disease, Leber's Amorosis, which causes blindness. Her retinas did not develop fully at birth. Joined Brooke to win the National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort father-child event for Brooke's age group in 2001. Brooke released a country/Christian recording in 2007 titled "Help from Above."

Special Interests

Agronomy, gardening, politics

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Tallied two top-10s, including a win with Scott Hoch at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, and finished 39th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Boeing Classic: Carded his best round of the season with a 7-under 65 to finish runner-up at the Boeing Classic. Best finish in 18 starts this season.

Carded his best round of the season with a 7-under 65 to finish runner-up at the Boeing Classic. Best finish in 18 starts this season. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: In his home state Missouri, Pernice aced the first hole of the final round en route to a five-stroke victory at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Pernice partnered with Scott Hoch for the first time and claimed his first victory since winning the 2016 Invesco QQQ Championship.

2018 Season

A year after finishing 49th in the Charles Schwab Cup, Pernice rebounded with five top-10s and a 27th-place finish in the final standings of 2018.

Boeing Classic: Pernice opened with a 7-under 65 and was one of three first-round co-leaders at the Boeing Classic. He closed with rounds of 70-69 and finished fifth, his fifth top-10 of the season.

Pernice opened with a 7-under 65 and was one of three first-round co-leaders at the Boeing Classic. He closed with rounds of 70-69 and finished fifth, his fifth top-10 of the season. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Pernice was one of three players to record four rounds under par (70-68-71-70) at St. Andrews during The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. He finished at 9-under and tied for sixth, his sixth top-10 in a senior major, and third at The Senior Open Championship.

Pernice was one of three players to record four rounds under par (70-68-71-70) at St. Andrews during The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. He finished at 9-under and tied for sixth, his sixth top-10 in a senior major, and third at The Senior Open Championship. Insperity Invitational: Carded a final-round 71 to finish T5 at the Insperity Invitational after playing in Sunday's final grouping alongside winner Bernhard Langer.

Carded a final-round 71 to finish T5 at the Insperity Invitational after playing in Sunday's final grouping alongside winner Bernhard Langer. Toshiba Classic: Pernice led after the first and second rounds at the Toshiba Classic, but he settled for a T2 finish after carding a final-round 69. It was his best finish since he won the 2016 PowerShares QQQ Championship.

2016 Season

Won his fifth career title on PGA TOUR Champions and nearly eclipsed the $1 million mark in season earnings for the third time in his career, falling just shy at $989,960. It led to a 15th place finish on the final money list and he surpassed $7 million in PGA TOUR Champions career earnings. Improved from 26th to 3rd in Putting Average from 2015 and from 43rd to 4th in One-Putt Percentage. Will go into the 2017 season with a streak of 236 holes without a three-putt.

PowerShares QQQ Championship: Won his fifth title in October when he won the PowerShares QQQ Championship at Sherwood Country Club near Los Angeles, the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event. Posted an 8-under-par 64 in the second round to share the 36-hole lead with former UCLA teammate Brandt Jobe and closed with a 2-under par 70 to defeat Colin Montgomerie by one stroke.

Won his fifth title in October when he won the PowerShares QQQ Championship at Sherwood Country Club near Los Angeles, the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event. Posted an 8-under-par 64 in the second round to share the 36-hole lead with former UCLA teammate Brandt Jobe and closed with a 2-under par 70 to defeat Colin Montgomerie by one stroke. SAS Championship: After an opening-round 74 at the SAS Championship, posted rounds of 69-65 on the week to finish T9.

After an opening-round 74 at the SAS Championship, posted rounds of 69-65 on the week to finish T9. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was just one stroke off the lead after an opening-round 67 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. However, fell off the pace with a second-round 75. Rebounded in his final round with a 68 to finish T10 overall.

Was just one stroke off the lead after an opening-round 67 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. However, fell off the pace with a second-round 75. Rebounded in his final round with a 68 to finish T10 overall. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Finished T3 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in April on the strength of weekend rounds of 69-68.

2015 Season

Played his best golf in the first half of the season when he registered six of his seven total top-10s.

Principal Charity Classic: Finished T5 in defense of his Principal Charity Classic title. Bounced back from a second-round 74 to shoot a 6-under-par 66 Sunday at the Wakonda Club.

Finished T5 in defense of his Principal Charity Classic title. Bounced back from a second-round 74 to shoot a 6-under-par 66 Sunday at the Wakonda Club. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Was also T7 at the Senior PGA Championship.

Was also T7 at the Senior PGA Championship. Regions Tradition: Posted four consecutive sub-par rounds at the Regions Tradition which led to a T9 finish in Birmingham.

Posted four consecutive sub-par rounds at the Regions Tradition which led to a T9 finish in Birmingham. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Also T4 at the rain-shortened Greater Gwinnett Championship near Atlanta.

Also T4 at the rain-shortened Greater Gwinnett Championship near Atlanta. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Played in the final grouping Sunday at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic and was in contention through nine holes before playing the back nine in 2-over to drop into an eventual T7.

Played in the final grouping Sunday at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic and was in contention through nine holes before playing the back nine in 2-over to drop into an eventual T7. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Was T4 twice within a stretch of three appearances. Just months after winning in Scottsdale at the 2014 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, returned to Arizona and shot three straight sub-par rounds, including a 4-under-par 68 Sunday, to T4 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March.

Was T4 twice within a stretch of three appearances. Just months after winning in Scottsdale at the 2014 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, returned to Arizona and shot three straight sub-par rounds, including a 4-under-par 68 Sunday, to T4 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March. Allianz Championship: Shared the 18- and 36-hole leads at the Allianz Championship but eventually finished T11 in Boca Raton after a final-round 74.

2014 Season

Had perhaps his finest season in professional golf, claiming multiple titles in a season for the first time. Winnings of more than $1.5 million were a PGA TOUR Champions personal best. He secured the fifth spot on the Charles Schwab Cup points list, earning a $100,000 annuity.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Became the last of seven multiple winners on the circuit during the season when he claimed one of the year's prize events, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, defeating Jay Haas on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff at Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale. After a two-putt birdie on the 72nd hole to tie Haas, made a clutch up-and-down par on the second extra hole to continue the overtime. After making another up-and-down par on the third playoff hole, he ended the playoff with a birdie on the next hole. Victory in Arizona to close the season was his fourth career title on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Became the last of seven multiple winners on the circuit during the season when he claimed one of the year's prize events, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, defeating Jay Haas on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff at Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale. After a two-putt birdie on the 72nd hole to tie Haas, made a clutch up-and-down par on the second extra hole to continue the overtime. After making another up-and-down par on the third playoff hole, he ended the playoff with a birdie on the next hole. Victory in Arizona to close the season was his fourth career title on the PGA TOUR Champions. AT&T Championship: Was T4 in the year's final full-field event in San Antonio, the AT&T Championship.

Was T4 in the year's final full-field event in San Antonio, the AT&T Championship. Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Shot the low round of his career in the opening round at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship, a 12-under-par 60 at Kapolei GC. The round included 12 birdies, which matched the PGA TOUR Champions 18-hole record. However, followed with rounds of 72-70 to finish T7.

Shot the low round of his career in the opening round at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship, a 12-under-par 60 at Kapolei GC. The round included 12 birdies, which matched the PGA TOUR Champions 18-hole record. However, followed with rounds of 72-70 to finish T7. Boeing Classic: Was a fourth-place finisher at the Boeing Classic near Seattle in August. Helped his cause with a final-round, 6-under-par 66 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.

Was a fourth-place finisher at the Boeing Classic near Seattle in August. Helped his cause with a final-round, 6-under-par 66 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was the low American at The Senior Open Championship in Wales. After shooting 78 the first day, improved by 14 strokes in Round 2 with a course-record 64 at Royal Porthcawl. Steady play on the weekend moved him into a T3, his personal best in a senior major.

Was the low American at The Senior Open Championship in Wales. After shooting 78 the first day, improved by 14 strokes in Round 2 with a course-record 64 at Royal Porthcawl. Steady play on the weekend moved him into a T3, his personal best in a senior major. Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Finished T5 at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf Champions Division, teaming with Bob Tway.

Finished T5 at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf Champions Division, teaming with Bob Tway. Principal Charity Classic: In early June, won his third career victory at The Principal Charity Classic, defeating Doug Garwood on the second hole of a playoff. Emerged from a crowded leaderboard, grabbing the lead when he rolled in a 30-foot chip on No. 17. After Garwood birdied the final two holes to tie in regulation, he hit his approach to eight feet on the second extra hole and drained his birdie putt for the win.

In early June, won his third career victory at The Principal Charity Classic, defeating Doug Garwood on the second hole of a playoff. Emerged from a crowded leaderboard, grabbing the lead when he rolled in a 30-foot chip on No. 17. After Garwood birdied the final two holes to tie in regulation, he hit his approach to eight feet on the second extra hole and drained his birdie putt for the win. Insperity Invitational: Rounds of 67-71 on the weekend at The Woodlands led to a T5 finish at the Insperity Invitational.

2013 Season

Played his first full season as a PGA TOUR Champions member and finished seventh on the money list, with more than $1.4 million in earnings, thanks to 12 top-10 finishes that included six performances where he placed third or better. Got his season off to a strong start when he was either second or third in four of his first five tournaments. Reeled off 14 straight sub-par rounds (fourth round at The Senior Open Championship to the first round at the Montreal Championship), a season best, later equaled by Kirk Triplett.

Shaw Charity Classic: Was in the final grouping at the Shaw Charity Classic, with Mediate and Bobby Clampett and finished T5.

Was in the final grouping at the Shaw Charity Classic, with Mediate and Bobby Clampett and finished T5. Boeing Classic: Rounds of 68-68 on the weekend moved him up into a T4 at the Boeing Classic.

Rounds of 68-68 on the weekend moved him up into a T4 at the Boeing Classic. 3M Championship: Claimed his second career victory, at the 3M Championship, when he birdied the final two holes for a one-stroke victory over Jeff Sluman and Corey Pavin. Win in Minnesota was his first in 51 PGA TOUR Champions events, dating to the 2009 SAS Championship, his first tournament as a PGA TOUR Champions member. Holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to tie Sluman and Pavin for the lead and then won the tournament with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th after hitting his second shot from 200 yards to within 8 feet of the flag.

Claimed his second career victory, at the 3M Championship, when he birdied the final two holes for a one-stroke victory over Jeff Sluman and Corey Pavin. Win in Minnesota was his first in 51 PGA TOUR Champions events, dating to the 2009 SAS Championship, his first tournament as a PGA TOUR Champions member. Holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to tie Sluman and Pavin for the lead and then won the tournament with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th after hitting his second shot from 200 yards to within 8 feet of the flag. Encompass Championship: In late-June, closed with a 67 at North Shore CC to move into a T3 at the inaugural Encompass Championship.

In late-June, closed with a 67 at North Shore CC to move into a T3 at the inaugural Encompass Championship. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Was in the mix early on the back nine and then late in the final round of the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship before eventually finishing T2 at TPC Sugarloaf. Appeared out of contention after making double bogey at the 12th hole. But three holes later, holed an 8-iron second shot from 157 yards on the par-4 15th for an eagle to draw within two of Bernhard Langer, who would go on to win by three.

Was in the mix early on the back nine and then late in the final round of the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship before eventually finishing T2 at TPC Sugarloaf. Appeared out of contention after making double bogey at the 12th hole. But three holes later, holed an 8-iron second shot from 157 yards on the par-4 15th for an eagle to draw within two of Bernhard Langer, who would go on to win by three. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: In late March, was just one off the lead at one point late at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic before eventually finishing T3.

In late March, was just one off the lead at one point late at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic before eventually finishing T3. ACE Group Classic: After the Allianz event, played in the final grouping at The ACE Group Classic, but a final-round 72 left him three strokes back of Langer in a T3. Carded five straight birdies in his opening round.

After the Allianz event, played in the final grouping at The ACE Group Classic, but a final-round 72 left him three strokes back of Langer in a T3. Carded five straight birdies in his opening round. Allianz Championship: Started his year with a T2 at the Allianz Championship. Played in the final grouping with eventual-winner Rocco Mediate and carded a final-round 70 at Broken Sound to finish two strokes back. Had grabbed a share of the lead with Mediate with a birdie at No. 14. Missed a critical birdie putt at No. 17, giving Mediate a lead he never relinquished.

2012 Season

Played just 10 PGA TOUR Champions events due to fully-exempt status on the PGA TOUR. Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, finishing No. 186 in the FedExCup standings.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Competed at the PGA TOUR's National Qualifying Tournament, where he finished T87. Was T17 after 90 holes but a final-round 79 dropped him 70 places and failed to earn his 2013 card.

Competed at the PGA TOUR's National Qualifying Tournament, where he finished T87. Was T17 after 90 holes but a final-round 79 dropped him 70 places and failed to earn his 2013 card. Reno-Tahoe Open: Posted only PGA TOUR top-10 of the year in his 18th start, a T8 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to use the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 30 points, 13 behind J.J. Henry's winning total.

Posted only PGA TOUR top-10 of the year in his 18th start, a T8 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to use the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 30 points, 13 behind J.J. Henry's winning total. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Played in the final grouping Sunday, with Bernhard Langer, at the U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood, but a final-round 75 dropped him into a T15. Started the final round with a double bogey and a bogey and was never a factor.

Played in the final grouping Sunday, with Bernhard Langer, at the U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood, but a final-round 75 dropped him into a T15. Started the final round with a double bogey and a bogey and was never a factor. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Best PGA TOUR Champions effort was a T3 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, his first Tour start of the season. Shot 64 in the opening round and was just one stroke off the lead.

2011 Season

Split his time between the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. On TOUR, claimed two top 10s in just 12 starts, including one at year's end which altered his plans for 2012. He was last exempt on TOUR in 2009 after finishing No. 80 on the 2008 money list. Enjoyed a nice PGA TOUR Champions season, garnering six top-10 finishes in 16 starts.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Beginning the week of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic as the fifth alternate and ranked 143rd on the money list, he capitalized on his opportunity in the season's final official event. Posted a third-round, 4-under 68 to start Sunday tied for sixth and within striking position of becoming the PGA TOUR's second-oldest winner. Following a final-round, 3-under 69, he waited until virtually the last putt dropped Sunday to see if it was good enough to elevate him to within the top 125. Finished T3 at the tournament, worthy of a 121st place money-list finish and fully exempt status for 2012, at age 52, the oldest to ever earn exempt status from the top-125 category the previous year.

Beginning the week of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic as the fifth alternate and ranked 143rd on the money list, he capitalized on his opportunity in the season's final official event. Posted a third-round, 4-under 68 to start Sunday tied for sixth and within striking position of becoming the PGA TOUR's second-oldest winner. Following a final-round, 3-under 69, he waited until virtually the last putt dropped Sunday to see if it was good enough to elevate him to within the top 125. Finished T3 at the tournament, worthy of a 121st place money-list finish and fully exempt status for 2012, at age 52, the oldest to ever earn exempt status from the top-125 category the previous year. Viking Classic: In mid-July, nearly became the second-oldest winner of a PGA TOUR event when he finished T2 at the Viking Classic in Mississippi. After a third consecutive 67, he finished at 21-under-par 267 and was the clubhouse leader until rookie Chris Kirk, playing three groups behind, made a key birdie at No. 17 to take the lead for good and go on to his first career win at 22-under par. Had he prevailed at age 51 years, 10 months, 12 days, he would have been the second-oldest winner in TOUR history behind Sam Snead, who was 52 when he won the 1965 Greater Greenboro Classic. He also would have been the first over-50 player to win on the PGA TOUR since Fred Funk in 2007, at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, and just the third member of the PGA TOUR Champions to win on the PGA TOUR, joining Funk and Craig Stadler (2003 B.C. Open).

In mid-July, nearly became the second-oldest winner of a PGA TOUR event when he finished T2 at the Viking Classic in Mississippi. After a third consecutive 67, he finished at 21-under-par 267 and was the clubhouse leader until rookie Chris Kirk, playing three groups behind, made a key birdie at No. 17 to take the lead for good and go on to his first career win at 22-under par. Had he prevailed at age 51 years, 10 months, 12 days, he would have been the second-oldest winner in TOUR history behind Sam Snead, who was 52 when he won the 1965 Greater Greenboro Classic. He also would have been the first over-50 player to win on the PGA TOUR since Fred Funk in 2007, at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, and just the third member of the PGA TOUR Champions to win on the PGA TOUR, joining Funk and Craig Stadler (2003 B.C. Open). Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Thanks to three straight sub-par rounds finished T5 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in July.

Thanks to three straight sub-par rounds finished T5 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in July. Regions Tradition: Was just two strokes behind 54-hole leader Mark Calcavecchia at the Regions Tradition before a final-round 74 dropped him to a 10th-place finish.

Was just two strokes behind 54-hole leader Mark Calcavecchia at the Regions Tradition before a final-round 74 dropped him to a 10th-place finish. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Finished T5 at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am.

Finished T5 at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Opened the season with a T13 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Despite three rounds in the 60s, saw streak of top-10s on the PGA TOUR Champions end at nine straight.

2010 Season

Played the majority of his golf on the PGA TOUR (22 starts). Of his 10 PGA TOUR Champions appearances, finished among the top-10 in his last nine tournaments. Played his best golf on the PGA TOUR Champions in the month of September. On the Champions Tour, finished no worse than T9 in his last nine last starts, including five at T5 or better.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Made a spirited run at a spot among the top 125 on the PGA TOUR, finishing among the top 25 in seven events. Came into the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Classic, at No. 133 and had an outside chance to earn fully-exempt status on the PGA TOUR before a final-round 74 dropped him into a T30 in the event at Disney and he finished No. 139 on the final earnings list.

Made a spirited run at a spot among the top 125 on the PGA TOUR, finishing among the top 25 in seven events. Came into the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Classic, at No. 133 and had an outside chance to earn fully-exempt status on the PGA TOUR before a final-round 74 dropped him into a T30 in the event at Disney and he finished No. 139 on the final earnings list. SAS Championship: In his next PGA TOUR Champions start after Korea, was a runner-up to Russ Cochran in defense of his SAS Championship title. Got within one stroke of Cochran after making eagle at the par-5 17th hole Sunday but eventually finished two strokes back. Made his first ace on the PGA TOUR Champions in the opening round, holing a 6-iron shot from 188 yards at the par-3 11th hole.

In his next PGA TOUR Champions start after Korea, was a runner-up to Russ Cochran in defense of his SAS Championship title. Got within one stroke of Cochran after making eagle at the par-5 17th hole Sunday but eventually finished two strokes back. Made his first ace on the PGA TOUR Champions in the opening round, holing a 6-iron shot from 188 yards at the par-3 11th hole. Posco E&C Songdo Championship Presented By Gale Int'l.: After his showing at Pebble Beach, finished third at the inaugural Posco E&C Songdo Championship in South Korea. Fashioned a tournament-best, 8-under-par 64 Saturday to move into contention after an opening-round 74 and missed being a part of the two-man playoff by one stroke. Made a 30-plus-foot birdie at No. 17 to pull within one, but missed his birdie opportunity at No. 18 to finish third behind winner Russ Cochran and Fred Funk.

After his showing at Pebble Beach, finished third at the inaugural Posco E&C Songdo Championship in South Korea. Fashioned a tournament-best, 8-under-par 64 Saturday to move into contention after an opening-round 74 and missed being a part of the two-man playoff by one stroke. Made a 30-plus-foot birdie at No. 17 to pull within one, but missed his birdie opportunity at No. 18 to finish third behind winner Russ Cochran and Fred Funk. Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Made a strong run at the Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach before finishing second to Ted Schulz by one stroke. Jumped into contention with a birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle run on the front nine (holes 3-6). Was tied with Schulz at several points during the back nine Sunday before coming up one stroke short when Schulz birdied the 17th hole and he could not convert a birdie putt of 25 feet at the final hole. Performance was his best on the PGA TOUR Champions since winning the SAS Championship in the fall of 2009.

Made a strong run at the Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach before finishing second to Ted Schulz by one stroke. Jumped into contention with a birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle run on the front nine (holes 3-6). Was tied with Schulz at several points during the back nine Sunday before coming up one stroke short when Schulz birdied the 17th hole and he could not convert a birdie putt of 25 feet at the final hole. Performance was his best on the PGA TOUR Champions since winning the SAS Championship in the fall of 2009. The Open Championship: For the first time since 1993, made the cut at The Open Championship, finishing T60 at St. Andrews.

For the first time since 1993, made the cut at The Open Championship, finishing T60 at St. Andrews. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Recorded his first top 10 of the TOUR season at the HP Byron Nelson Championship (T7). The 50-year-old was the oldest player in the field. In the third round, he was paired with the youngest, 16-year-old Jordan Spieth, and shot 66 to Spieth's 67.

2009 Season

Had a busy PGA TOUR schedule, with 26 starts to his credit. Finished 136th on the money list, with $525,800. Closed the year with eight straight rounds in the 60s. Finished outside the top 125 (No. 140) on the money list for the first time since the 2000 season.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: At PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, made double bogey on the final hole to miss earning exempt status by one stroke.

At PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, made double bogey on the final hole to miss earning exempt status by one stroke. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Posted a pair of top-10 finishes, including a T7 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, where he shot an opening-round, 10-under-par 62 that matched a career low.

Posted a pair of top-10 finishes, including a T7 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, where he shot an opening-round, 10-under-par 62 that matched a career low. SAS Championship: Played primarily on the PGA TOUR but did make debut on the PGA TOUR Champions at the SAS Championship near Raleigh, N.C., and it was a successful one. Became the 15th player–and third player in 2009–to win in his first start on the circuit. Holed a 36-foot birdie putt on the final hole to edge Nick Price and David Frost for the title. Victory at Prestonwood was his first title since the 2001 International, ending a TOUR victory drought of 8 years, 1 month, 22 days, or 250 TOUR events. Victory came 22 days after he turned 50, tying him with Gary Player as the ninth-youngest winner on the 2009 PGA TOUR Champions.

Played primarily on the PGA TOUR but did make debut on the PGA TOUR Champions at the SAS Championship near Raleigh, N.C., and it was a successful one. Became the 15th player–and third player in 2009–to win in his first start on the circuit. Holed a 36-foot birdie putt on the final hole to edge Nick Price and David Frost for the title. Victory at Prestonwood was his first title since the 2001 International, ending a TOUR victory drought of 8 years, 1 month, 22 days, or 250 TOUR events. Victory came 22 days after he turned 50, tying him with Gary Player as the ninth-youngest winner on the 2009 PGA TOUR Champions. The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Also had a T9 early in the year at The 50th Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. One of his five rounds included a 63.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 22 of 30 starts. Finished No. 80 in FedExCup points and earnings, thanks to six top-10 finishes (the second-highest total of his career).

2007 Season

Had just two top-10 finishes in 31 starts.

2006 Season

Enjoyed the best season of his 15-year TOUR career with career-high seven top-10s and more than $2 million in earnings ($2,396,548). Earned first trip to THE TOUR Championship after finishing 30th on the money list.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Best finish was a second at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2005 Season

Chrysler Championship: Finished strong a third in his last start at the Chrysler Championship.

Finished strong a third in his last start at the Chrysler Championship. FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Finished second at the FUNAI Classic.

2004 Season

Buick Championship: Had his second third place finish at the Buick Championship.

Had his second third place finish at the Buick Championship. The INTERNATIONAL: Among the five top-10s were a career-high two thirds, first at The International.

2003 Season

Played in 31 tournaments and made 21 cuts, including 11 consecutive at the end of the season, longest consecutive cuts streak of his career.

2002 Season

Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished the year on a strong note with three top-15s, including a T7 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

Finished the year on a strong note with three top-15s, including a T7 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Shell Houston Open: First top-10 of the season came at the Shell Houston Open, his 10th start of the season, with a T6.

2001 Season

Collected his second TOUR victory and for the first time eclipsed the $1-million mark in season earnings.

The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: At The International, accumulated 12 points in each of the first two rounds under Modified Stableford scoring system and led by two. Added nine points in round three and increased his lead to three. Recorded only one point in the final round, but was good enough for one-point victory over Chris Riley. Inspirational victory because his two daughters, Kristen and Brooke, were in attendance.

2000 Season

BellSouth Classic: His only other top-10 came at the rain-shortened BellSouth Classic, a T5.

His only other top-10 came at the rain-shortened BellSouth Classic, a T5. Mercedes Championships: Opened the season at the Mercedes Championships with T8. His third-round 65 was the low round of the championship.

1999 Season

Buick Open: Earned first PGA TOUR victory at the Buick Open. His closing 65 resulted in a one-stroke victory over Tom Lehman, Ted Tryba and Bob Tway. Victory came in his 213th career start on the PGA TOUR.

1998 Season

The first season he earned fully-exempt status.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Although it took more than half a year because of tournament delay, had runner-up finish to Phil Mickelson at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

1997 Season

Earned more than $100,000 for the first time, with $173,012, placing him 127th on the money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished 25th at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to return to TOUR in 1998.

Finished 25th at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to return to TOUR in 1998. Greater Milwaukee Open: Best finish was fourth at Greater Milwaukee Open.

1996 Season

Had three top-10 Korn Ferry Tour finishes.

NIKE Miami Valley Open: Finished T6 at Miami Valley Open.

1992 Season

Ben Hogan Hawkeye Open: Best Korn Ferry Tour finish that year was a T3 at Hawkeye Open.

1986 Season

Earned status on the PGA TOUR with his second-place finish at the 1985 Qualifying Tournament. Made 12 cuts and finished 148th on the money list with $40,172.

Amateur Highlights

Two-time All-American at UCLA.

Pac-10 Player of Year in 1981.

Teammates at UCLA included Jay Delsing, Corey Pavin, Steve Pate and Duffy Waldorf.

