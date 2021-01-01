Exempt status
PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (6), All-Time Money List (96th)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (6)
- 1987 Southwest Golf Classic
- 1988 MONY Tournament of Champions, Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open
- 1991 Honda Classic
- 1992 Buick Invitational of California
- 1998 CVS Charity Classic
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2010 Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung
Additional Victories (1)
1998 JCPenney Classic [with Meg Mallon]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-3)
1985 Lost to Wayne Levi, Georgia-Pacific Atlanta Golf Classic
1991 Lost to Corey Pavin, BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic
1999 Lost to Loren Roberts, GTE Byron Nelson Classic
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2010 Defeated Aaron Watkins, Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung
National Teams
- 1991 Dunhill Cup
- 1989 Kirin Cup
- 1991, 1999 Ryder Cup
Personal
- Realized his dream to design golf courses when he partnered with Damian Pascuzzo in 2003 to design Monarch Dunes in Nipomo, Calif. They continue to partner on design projects including La Costa in Carlsbad, Calif., and Murasaki CC in Noda City, Japan. Their renovation of 36 holes at La Costa Resort, where Pate won the 1988 MONY Tournament of Champions, is particularly pleasing.
- Teammate of Corey Pavin, Tom Pernice, Jr., Duffy Waldorf and Jay Delsing during his career at UCLA.
- Says career highlight was Sunday at the 1999 Ryder Cup. "The comeback spoke for itself," he said. Also a member of the 1991 winning Ryder Cup Team.
- Favorites include "Animal House," reruns of "NCIS", College Football and the History Channel. Enjoys taking vacations with his family, especially Hawaii.
- Favorite city is Santa Barbara, the city where he grew up.
- Favorite books are Stephen King's The Stand and Thomas Sowell's Basic Economics: A Citizen's Guide to the Economy.
- His favorite sport other than golf is baseball. His father played the sport in college and his grandfather was a Major League pitcher for the St. Louis Browns. Older brother, John, competed in 1996 U.S. Amateur and 1996 and 2000 U.S. Mid-Amateur.
Special Interests
- Reading, golf course design
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made 12 starts in the 2019 season with a season-best T7 finish at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Finished No. 89 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
2017 Season
Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Monday qualified for the Tucson Conquistadores Classic and eventually finished T9.
2016 Season
Sidelined early in the year after suffering a broken right arm which forced him to miss the first three full-field events of the campaign.
SAS Championship: Was T9 in October's SAS Championship.
3M Championship: Had three consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T10 at the 3M Championship in August. It was his first top-10 finish since the 2014 Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
2015 Season
Had four top-25 finishes in 20 starts during the year.
Toshiba Classic: Fired another 63 (8-under) in his final start of the season when he shared the opening-round lead at the Toshiba Classic with Scott McCarron. Was T3 after 36 holes but a final-round 76 left him T45.
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Shot a Belmont CC course-record, 8-under 63 in the second round of the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his low round at the time on the Champions Tour, and one stroke shy of his career best score on the PGA TOUR (62 in the third round of the 1989 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic).
2014 Season
Was among the top-30 money-winners for much of the campaign before falling out in the final month of the season. Eventually finished 33rd after being as high as eighth earlier in the year. Played some of his best golf during March and April when he put together three consecutive top-10 finishes. Underwent surgery on his left shoulder on Nov. 3 to remove bone spurs, cysts and to repair a partially-torn subscapularis tendon.
Greater Gwinnett Championship: In his next start, was T5 at the Greater Gwinnett Championship, thanks to three consecutive sub-par rounds.
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Followed his Toshiba performance with a T6 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in his next outing, closing with a bogey-free 67 Sunday. It marked the first time he'd had back-to-back, top-10 Champions Tour finishes since the first two starts of the 2011 season.
Toshiba Classic: Had his best showing on Tour in mid-March when he was among three players who T2 at the Toshiba Classic. Three straight rounds in the 60s led to a 54-hole total of 14-under-par 199. At one point looked destined for a spot in a playoff. However, Fred Couples ended his chances when he birdied his final two holes for a one-stroke victory.
2013 Season
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: In all, finished in the top 20 a total of six times, but none after finishing T18 at The Senior Open Championship in late-July.
Greater Gwinnett Championship: Bounced back from an opening-round 75 to post back-to-back 69s on the weekend at TPC Sugarloaf to finish T7 in the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship, his only top-10 finish of the year.
2012 Season
In his first full Champions Tour season, finished 32nd on the money list and scattered five top-10s among his 22 starts.
SAS Championship: Top effort came late in the year, at the SAS Championship, when he shared the 36-hole lead with Fred Funk at Prestonwood before closing with an even-par 72 to T6, his best career finish on the circuit to date.
3M Championship: Among four players tied for the first-round lead at the 3M Championship, eventually finishing T10 in Minnesota.
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Was also solo 10th at the Senior PGA Championship after being in contention through 54 holes at Harbor Shores.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Teamed with Olin Browne to finish T9 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
Toshiba Classic: Early in the season, was T8 at the Toshiba Classic.
2011 Season
Split time between the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and Champions Tour. Made two cuts in four Korn Ferry Tour starts.
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Had another nice showing in a major championship when he was T9 at the U.S. Senior Open at the Inverness Club in July.
Principal Charity Classic: Fashioned a T9-finish at The Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Made his Champions Tour debut at the Senior PGA Championship at Valhalla shortly after turning 50 and finished T8. Eagled the final hole to jump into the top 10.
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T37 at the Puerto Rico Open in his only PGA TOUR start.
2010 Season
Made 20 starts and finished the year No. 48 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy: Posted his second top-10 finish 12 starts later, at the Mylan Classic. Fired 68 in both the first and final rounds to finish T9.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Lone appearance on the PGA TOUR was a missed cut at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Defeated Aaron Watkins in a playoff to win the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open and become the oldest champion in Korn Ferry Tour history. Held the 54-hole at the Bogota Country Club and fired an even-par 71 to tie Watkins at 11-under 273. Earned the victory when he made par on the second extra hole and Watkins missed his 3-foot par putt. The victory was his first since the 1998 CVS Charity Classic, the last of his six PGA TOUR titles. It came at the age of 48 years, 9 months, 11 days, topping the mark of 48 years, 6 months, 17 days set by Dick Mast when he won the 1999 New Mexico Classic.
2009 Season
Made one of four cuts on the PGA TOUR and two of nine cuts on the Nationwide Tour.
2008 Season
Missed all three cuts on the PGA TOUR.
2006 Season
Played in a combined 14 events between the PGA TOUR (no cuts made in two starts) and Nationwide Tour (2-12).
2005 Season
Finished out of the top 125 for the fifth consecutive season, playing in the Past Champion category.
1999 Season
Had biggest financial season, earning more than $1.7 million on the strength of five top-10 performances. Only David Duval's final-round 59 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic kept him from earning his seventh career PGA TOUR title. Shot 25-under-par over five rounds in Palm Springs that year. Captain's Choice for 1999 Ryder Cup. Named 1999 PGA TOUR Comeback Player of The Year.
GTE Byron Nelson Classic: Lost in a playoff to Loren Roberts at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic.
-
Masters Tournament: Finished T4 at the Masters. During a third-round 65, he tied the Augusta National record with seven consecutive birdies.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Reached the semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Andersen Consulting Match Play Championship, eventually losing to John Huston in the third-place match.
1998 Season
CVS Charity Classic: Waited more than six years for his sixth PGA TOUR triumph, at the final CVS Charity Classic at Pleasant Valley. Shot a final-round 67 to edge Scott Hoch and Bradley Hughes by one stroke. Victory near Boston capped comeback from January 1996 car crash in California desert that left him with a broken right hand, wrist and cheekbone. Ran into rear end of a slow-moving truck while on way home from Phoenix Open.
1997 Season
Made successful return to TOUR in 1997, following 1996 wrist injury, playing in 28 events and making cut 15 times. Ranked among top 100 on money list for first time since 1994.
1992 Season
Buick Invitational of California: After Saturday fog shortened the event to 54 holes, won the Buick Invitational of California by one stroke over Chip Beck. Victory was his third in San Diego County.
1991 Season
Ryder Cup Matches: In 1991 Ryder Cup played in only one match due to bruised hip suffered in traffic accident on way to banquet.
-
Masters Tournament: Lost playoff to Corey Pavin at the BellSouth Atlanta Classic and finished T3 at the Masters, two strokes back of Ian Woosnam. 65 Sunday at Augusta National was lowest final round by a player in the field.
-
Honda Classic: Finished sixth on the final money list, thanks to five top-three performances including a victory at the Honda Classic. Despite carding a final-round 75 in 40-mph winds, defeated Paul Azinger and Dan Halldorson by three strokes at TPC Eagle Trace.
1988 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Also was T3 at the U.S. Open at The Country Club, two strokes out of a Curtis Strange-Nick Faldo playoff.
-
Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open: He claimed his second event of the season and second in the San Diego area when he won the Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open. A 19-under-par total at Torrey Pines was one shot better than Jay Haas.
-
MONY Tournament of Champions: First of two titles came at the MONY Tournament of Champions, a one-stroke triumph over Larry Nelson when the final round was washed out. Nelson had tied him for the lead with a birdie on the third hole but the round was scrubbed after four suspensions of play and a total delay of four hours.
1987 Season
Southwest Golf Classic: Claimed his first TOUR title, at the Southwest Golf Classic in Abilene, TX. Came from four strokes back to overtake David Edwards to eventually win by a stroke over Edwards, Mark O'Meara, Dan Halldorson and Bob Eastwood. Final-round 67 in strong winds at Fairway Oaks tied the low Sunday round.
1984 Season
Earned his PGA TOUR card in the fall at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. A member of the 1991 and 1999 United States Ryder Cup team. In 1991 Ryder Cup, played in only one match due to bruised hip suffered in traffic accident on way to banquet.
1983 Season
1983 Pac-10 champion and All-America at UCLA.