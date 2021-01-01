Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (12)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (8)
- 1976 U.S. Open Championship, Canadian Open
- 1977 Phoenix Open, Southern Open
- 1978 Southern Open
- 1981 Pensacola Open, Danny Thomas Memphis Classic
- 1982 Tournament Players Championship
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)
- 2006 Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am
- 2008 Turtle Bay Championship
Additional Victories (7)
-
1974 U.S. Amateur
-
1974 Florida Amateur
-
1976 Pacific Masters
-
1977 Mixed Team Championship [with Hollis Stacy]
-
1980 Brazilian Open
-
1981 Colombia Open
-
1981 ABC Sports Shinko
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-2)
-
1977 Defeated Dave Stockton, Phoenix Open
-
1978 Lost to John Mahaffey, Tom Watson, PGA Championship
-
1980 Lost to Doug Tewell, Sea Pines Heritage
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
-
2005 Lost to Dana Quigley, Mike Reid, Senior PGA Championship
Personal
- Served as a color analyst on CBS, ABC and BBC golf broadcasts during the decade of the 1990s.
- Wife, Soozi, and Bruce Lietzke's wife, Rose, are sisters.
- Received degree from Alabama in summer of 2001, walking through graduation ceremonies with daughter, Jenni.
- Involved in the golf course design business and also owns and operates a wholesale distributorship for Toro, Echo and Lawn-Boy outdoor power and irrigation products that services seven southeastern states.
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning the 1976 U.S. Open.
- Lists his favorite golf shot as the 5-iron he hit to win THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Biggest thrills away from golf were the birth of his children and his graduation from Alabama.
- Always marks his ball with coin on tails.
- Favorite golf courses are Cypress Point, St. Andrews and National GL.
- Enjoys watching The Discovery Channel and The Weather Channel. His all-time favorite movie is "Animal House." Favorite athlete is Arnold Palmer. Likes watching Clint Eastwood movies. Enjoys Italian food. Favorite band is Widespread Panic.
- Maintains a busy schedule, overseeing project design and development on his courses across the country. An award-winning golf course designer, with more than 30 projects worldwide. Renovated Pensacola CC and received Golf Inc.'s 2007 Renovation of the Year Award.
- Designed Kiva Dunes and Limestone Springs in Alabama, both consistently ranked in the top-100 public courses in the U.S.
- Co-designed courses that have hosted the U.S. Women's Open–Old Waverly in West Point, Miss., (1999), and Indianwood GC in Lake Orion, Mich., (1989, 1994).
Special Interests
- Golf course design, agronomy, music, charity work, Boy Scouts, The First Tee
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Competed in just four events.
-
Regions Tradition: His best finish was a T23 at the Regions Tradition in Alabama in May.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Was T28 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with teammate Ben Crenshaw.
2015 Season
Made five starts.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Best finish was a T23 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with partner Ben Crenshaw.
2014 Season
Played in just two events.
-
Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Had a T12 finish with partner Ben Crenshaw at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf.
2013 Season
Competed in just four events, the fewest he has played in a Champions Tour season.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: His best finish came at the Senior PGA Championship, where he was T35 at Bellerive CC near St. Louis.
2012 Season
Played in seven events and finished among the top 20 three times.
-
Montreal Championship: Finished T11 at the Montreal Championship. Performance in Canada was his best on the Champions Tour since 2009 when he was T7 along with partner Andy Bean at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
-
Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay: T20 at the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Was T17 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic
2011 Season
With limited exempt status, played in just 10 events.
-
Songdo IBD Championship Presented by Korean Air: Best finish was in September when he was T16 at the Songdo IBD Championship in South Korea.
-
PGA Championship: Received an exemption to the PGA Championship in Atlanta but missed the cut.
2010 Season
Made just eight Champions Tour appearances and was out of action from early May until late August due to athroscopic left-knee surgery.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Made his first start on the PGA TOUR since 2003 (Memorial Tournament) when he competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am but missed the cut on the Monterey Peninsula.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Best performance came in his initial start when he was T30 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
2009 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Andy Bean to finish T7 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
-
Allianz Championship: Opened with an 8-under-par 64, matching his career low on the Champions Tour, to share the first-round lead with Bernhard Langer at the Allianz Championship. Eventually finished T12 in Boca Raton at Broken Sound.
2008 Season
Experienced another season cut short due to injury, making just 10 starts. Started his year as a conditionally-exempt player but quickly returned to fully-exempt status in the first official, full-field event of the season. In late May, withdrew from the Senior PGA Championship after a first-round 84 and did not play again in 2008. Underwent his fifth surgery on his left shoulder, a cartilage reattachment, on July 25 and also had a procedure done on his left knee for a torn meniscus. Subsequent rehab kept him out of action for the remainder of the season. In February 2008, became the fifth person inducted into the Pensacola City of Champions Wall of Fame by the Pensacola Sports Association.
-
Allianz Championship: Nearly made it two wins in succession in his next start. Was the 36-hole leader at the Allianz Championship after opening rounds of 66-67, but closed with a 1-over 73 to finish T9.
-
Turtle Bay Championship: Recorded his second Champions Tour career victory, at the Turtle Bay Championship in Hawaii, besting Fulton Allem and Jim Thorpe by two strokes. Was the only player in the field to record three consecutive sub-par rounds at Turtle Bay. Dedicated win to Kevin Wilk, an acclaimed director of sports medicine and rehabilitation at the Andrews Institute, whose son had passed away just two weeks prior to the tournament. Started final round four strokes back of Gil Morgan and carded a 2-under 70 in relentless tradewinds to eventually triumph. His Sunday score equaled the low round of the day (Wayne Grady) and helped end a winless drought of 38 Champions Tour events.
2007 Season
-
MasterCard Championship at Hualalai: Was T9 at the MasterCard Championship at Hualalai, his first start since right-shoulder surgery in July of the previous year.
2006 Season
Season was limited to just 14 starts after shoulder woes forced him to the sidelines midway through the summer. Underwent surgery July 21 in Birmingham, Ala., to repair torn cartilage in his right shoulder. Missed the remainder of the season while undergoing an extensive rehabilitation program.
-
Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Earned his first win in 23 years, 11 months, 5 days when he prevailed at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am in February near Tampa, Fla. Birdied the final hole to hold off a trio of contenders, including Hale Irwin, Mark James and Morris Hatalsky. Hit a 5-iron from 165 yards to within 10 1/2 feet to set up his winning birdie. Capped his post-round celebration jumping into a nearby pond at No. 18, replicating his feat almost 24 years after winning the Tournament Players Championship and taking a dip in the lake at TPC Sawgrass. His winning check for $240,000 was the largest of his professional career, and the win came in his 54th start on the Champions Tour.
2005 Season
-
Senior PGA Championship: Missed a golden opportunity to win the Senior PGA Championship at Laurel Valley in May. Held a one-stroke lead with one hole to play, but three-putted from 25 feet for a bogey-6 on the last hole of regulation to fall back into a playoff with Mike Reid and Dana Quigley. Eventually lost to Reid on the first extra hole when he missed an eight-foot birdie putt that would have extended the overtime session.
-
Par-3 Contest: Won the Par-3 Contest at the Masters in April.
2004 Season
-
Commerce Bank Long Island Classic: Made a serious bid for his first victory on the Champions Tour when he was the 36-hole leader at the Commerce Bank Long Island Classic. Led by two strokes entering the final round, but eventually finished fifth on the Red Course at Eisenhower Park, two strokes back of eventual winner Jim Thorpe. Came close again in late August when he took the lead at the JELD-WEN Tradition with two holes to play following an eagle at No. 16, but finished bogey-bogey to T2, one stroke behind Craig Stadler.
2003 Season
Was expected to make his Champions Tour debut in September shortly after turning 50, but July surgery forced him to postpone plans. Underwent surgery on his left shoulder, the same one he had done in 1987. Dr. James Andrews performed the "cleaning out" surgery in July. Pate spent the remainder of the year undergoing rehabilitation.