JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1955

PGA TOUR Victories (62)

1955 Canadian Open

Canadian Open 1956 Insurance City Open, Eastern Open

Insurance City Open, Eastern Open 1957 Houston Open, Azalea Open Invitational, Rubber City Open Invitational, San Diego Open Invitational

Houston Open, Azalea Open Invitational, Rubber City Open Invitational, San Diego Open Invitational 1958 St. Petersburg Open Invitational, Masters Tournament, Pepsi Championship

St. Petersburg Open Invitational, Masters Tournament, Pepsi Championship 1959 Thunderbird Invitational, Oklahoma City Open Invitational, West Palm Beach Open Invitational

Thunderbird Invitational, Oklahoma City Open Invitational, West Palm Beach Open Invitational 1960 Palm Springs Desert Golf Classic, Texas Open Invitational, Baton Rouge Open Invitational, Pensacola Open Invitational, Masters Tournament, U.S. Open Championship, Insurance City Open Invitational, Mobile Sertoma Open Invitational

Palm Springs Desert Golf Classic, Texas Open Invitational, Baton Rouge Open Invitational, Pensacola Open Invitational, Masters Tournament, U.S. Open Championship, Insurance City Open Invitational, Mobile Sertoma Open Invitational 1961 San Diego Open Invitational, Phoenix Open Invitational, Baton Rouge Open Invitational, Texas Open Invitational, Western Open, The Open Championship

San Diego Open Invitational, Phoenix Open Invitational, Baton Rouge Open Invitational, Texas Open Invitational, Western Open, The Open Championship 1962 Palm Springs Golf Classic, Phoenix Open Invitational, Masters Tournament, Texas Open Invitational, Tournament of Champions, Colonial National Invitation, The Open Championship, American Golf Classic

Palm Springs Golf Classic, Phoenix Open Invitational, Masters Tournament, Texas Open Invitational, Tournament of Champions, Colonial National Invitation, The Open Championship, American Golf Classic 1963 Los Angeles Open, Phoenix Open Invitational, Pensacola Open Invitational, Thunderbird Classic Invitational, Cleveland Open Invitational, Western Open, Whitemarsh Open Invitational

Los Angeles Open, Phoenix Open Invitational, Pensacola Open Invitational, Thunderbird Classic Invitational, Cleveland Open Invitational, Western Open, Whitemarsh Open Invitational 1964 Masters Tournament, Oklahoma City Open Invitational

Masters Tournament, Oklahoma City Open Invitational 1965 Tournament of Champions

Tournament of Champions 1966 Los Angeles Open, Tournament of Champions, Houston Champions International

Los Angeles Open, Tournament of Champions, Houston Champions International 1967 Los Angeles Open, Tucson Open Invitational, American Golf Classic, Thunderbird Classic

Los Angeles Open, Tucson Open Invitational, American Golf Classic, Thunderbird Classic 1968 Bob Hope Desert Classic, Kemper Open

Bob Hope Desert Classic, Kemper Open 1969 Heritage Golf Classic, Danny Thomas-Diplomat Classic

Heritage Golf Classic, Danny Thomas-Diplomat Classic 1970 National Four-Ball Championship

National Four-Ball Championship 1971 Bob Hope Desert Classic, Florida Citrus Invitational, Westchester Classic, National Team Championship

Bob Hope Desert Classic, Florida Citrus Invitational, Westchester Classic, National Team Championship 1973 Bob Hope Desert Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (10)

1980 PGA Seniors' Championship

PGA Seniors' Championship 1981 U.S. Senior Open

U.S. Senior Open 1982 Marlboro Classic, Denver Post Champions of Golf

Marlboro Classic, Denver Post Champions of Golf 1983 Boca Grove Classic

Boca Grove Classic 1984 General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship, Senior Tournament Players Championship, Quadel Senior Classic

General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship, Senior Tournament Players Championship, Quadel Senior Classic 1985 Senior Tournament Players Championship

Senior Tournament Players Championship 1988 Crestar Classic

International Victories (11)

1956 Panama Open

Panama Open 1956 Colombia Open [SAmerica]

Colombia Open [SAmerica] 1963 Australian Wills Masters [Aus]

Australian Wills Masters [Aus] 1964 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship [Eur]

Piccadilly World Match Play Championship [Eur] 1966 Australian Open [Aus]

Australian Open [Aus] 1967 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship [Eur]

Piccadilly World Match Play Championship [Eur] 1967 World Cup [indiv]

World Cup [indiv] 1971 Lancome Trophy [Eur]

Lancome Trophy [Eur] 1975 Spanish Open [Eur]

Spanish Open [Eur] 1975 British PGA Championship [Eur]

British PGA Championship [Eur] 1980 Canadian PGA Championship [Can]

Additional Victories (9)

1960 World Cup [with Sam Snead]

World Cup [with Sam Snead] 1962 World Cup [with Sam Snead]

World Cup [with Sam Snead] 1963 World Cup [with Jack Nicklaus]

World Cup [with Jack Nicklaus] 1964 World Cup [with Jack Nicklaus]

World Cup [with Jack Nicklaus] 1966 World Cup [with Jack Nicklaus]

World Cup [with Jack Nicklaus] 1966 PGA Team Championship [with Jack Nicklaus]

PGA Team Championship [with Jack Nicklaus] 1967 World Cup [with Jack Nicklaus]

World Cup [with Jack Nicklaus] 1984 Doug Sanders Celebrity Pro-Am

Doug Sanders Celebrity Pro-Am 1986 Unionmutual Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (12-9)

1956 Defeated Ted Kroll, Insurance City Open

Defeated Ted Kroll, Insurance City Open 1957 Defeated Doug Ford, Rubber City Open Invitational

Defeated Doug Ford, Rubber City Open Invitational 1958 Lost to Howie Johnson, Azalea Open Invitational

Lost to Howie Johnson, Azalea Open Invitational 1959 Defeated Pete Cooper, Gay Brewer, West Palm Beach Open Invitational

Defeated Pete Cooper, Gay Brewer, West Palm Beach Open Invitational 1960 Lost to Bill Collins, Houston Classic

Lost to Bill Collins, Houston Classic 1960 Defeated Bill Collins, Jack Fleck, Insurance City Open Invitational

Defeated Bill Collins, Jack Fleck, Insurance City Open Invitational 1961 Defeated Al Balding, San Diego Open Invitational

Defeated Al Balding, San Diego Open Invitational 1961 Defeated Doug Sanders, Phoenix Open Invitational

Defeated Doug Sanders, Phoenix Open Invitational 1961 Lost to Doug Ford, 500 Festival Open Invitation

Lost to Doug Ford, 500 Festival Open Invitation 1962 Defeated Gary Player, Masters Tournament

Defeated Gary Player, Masters Tournament 1962 Defeated Johnny Pott, Colonial National Invitation

Defeated Johnny Pott, Colonial National Invitation 1962 Lost to Jack Nicklaus, U.S. Open Championship

Lost to Jack Nicklaus, U.S. Open Championship 1963 Defeated Paul Harney, Thunderbird Classic Invitational

Defeated Paul Harney, Thunderbird Classic Invitational 1963 Lost to Jacky Cupit, Julius Boros, U.S. Open Championship

Lost to Jacky Cupit, Julius Boros, U.S. Open Championship 1963 Defeated Tommy Aaron, Tony Lema, Cleveland Open Invitational

Defeated Tommy Aaron, Tony Lema, Cleveland Open Invitational 1963 Defeated Julius Boros, Jack Nicklaus, Western Open

Defeated Julius Boros, Jack Nicklaus, Western Open 1964 Lost to Miller Barber, Gary Player, Pensacola Open Invitational

Lost to Miller Barber, Gary Player, Pensacola Open Invitational 1964 Lost to Tony Lema, Cleveland Open Invitational

Lost to Tony Lema, Cleveland Open Invitational 1966 Defeated Gay Brewer, Tournament of Champions

Defeated Gay Brewer, Tournament of Champions 1966 Lost to Billy Casper, U.S. Open Championship

Lost to Billy Casper, U.S. Open Championship 1970 Lost to Jack Nicklaus, Byron Nelson Golf Classic

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-1)

1980 Defeated Paul Harney, PGA Seniors' Championship

Defeated Paul Harney, PGA Seniors' Championship 1981 Defeated Billy Casper, Bob Stone, U.S. Senior Open

Defeated Billy Casper, Bob Stone, U.S. Senior Open 1984 Lost to Orville Moody, Dan Sikes, Daytona Beach Seniors Golf Classic

National Teams

1996 The Presidents Cup Captain

1961, 1963, 1965, 1967, 1971, 1973 Ryder Cup

1963, 1975 Ryder Cup Captain

1960, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1967 World Cup

1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990 Chrysler Cup

2001, 2002, 2003 UBS Warburg Cup

Personal

Maintained an active business schedule with golf course design, construction and development until his death.

Principal owner of Bay Hill Club and Lodge, site of Arnold Palmer Invitational, which was re-named in his honor for 2007 tournament.

Golf course design company, Arnold Palmer Design Company, is located at the Bay Hill Club.

Consultant to Golf Channel.

Pilot of considerable renown who set one aviation record.

Received Francis Ouimet Award from Francis Ouimet Caddie Scholarship Foundation in Boston in January 1997.

Received 1999 Donald Ross Award from the American Society of Golf Course Architects and Patriot Award from Congressional Medal of Honor Society in 2000.

First former champion to become a member at Augusta National GC, joined by Jack Nicklaus in 2001.

Arnold Palmer Award given to season's top money-winner on PGA TOUR and Champions Tour.

Latrobe, Pa., airport named after him in honor of 70th birthday.

Family named Golf Family of the Year for 1999 by the National Golf Foundation.

Received Presidential Medal of Freedom at The White House in 2004 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2009.

Arnold Palmer Medical Center in Orlando, Fla., was named the 2009 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year.

Received an honorary doctor of law degree from the University of St. Andrews on the eve of the 2010 Open Championship.

Has 13 different streets in the United States named for him.

Grandson Sam Saunders is a member of the Korn Ferry Tour and finished 50th on the 2012 money list.

Special Interests

Flying, business, clubmaking

Career Highlights

2016 Season

While awaiting a heart procedure, died in Pittsburgh, Pa., on September 25.

2012 Season

Masters Tournament: For the sixth consecutive year, served as the Honorary Starter at The Masters, along with Jack Nicklaus and for the first time, Gary Player.

2011 Season

Masters Tournament: Again served as the Honorary Starter, along with Jack Nicklaus, at the Masters Tournament.

2010 Season

Masters Tournament: Was an Honorary Starter at the Masters for a fourth consecutive year, joined by Jack Nicklaus in this capacity for the first time.

Was an Honorary Starter at the Masters for a fourth consecutive year, joined by Jack Nicklaus in this capacity for the first time. Mountain Mission Kids: Teamed with Gary Player and Nicklaus at The Olde Farm GC in Virginia in The Big 3 for Mountain Mission Kids sponsored by Johnson & Johnson. The 19-hole scramble event, benefiting the Mountain Mission School, raised more than $15.1 million, the most-ever by a golf tournament in a single day.

2009 Season

Masters Tournament: Was the Honorary Starter at the Masters for the third consecutive year.

Was the Honorary Starter at the Masters for the third consecutive year. PGA TOUR Charity of the Year: Arnold Palmer Medical Center in Orlando, Fla., was named the PGA TOUR Charity of the Year.

Arnold Palmer Medical Center in Orlando, Fla., was named the PGA TOUR Charity of the Year. 80th birthday: Celebrated his 80th birthday (Sept. 10) with celebrations over two weeks in Orlando, Pittsburgh, Laurel Valley and Latrobe, Pa. One of the highlights was throwing out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Celebrated his 80th birthday (Sept. 10) with celebrations over two weeks in Orlando, Pittsburgh, Laurel Valley and Latrobe, Pa. One of the highlights was throwing out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game. Congressional Gold Medal: President Barack Obama signed legislation authorizing the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at the White House on Sept. 30, joining Byron Nelson (2006) as the only golfers to receive the honor.

2007 Season

The long-time PGA TOUR event held at his Bay Hill Club and Lodge was renamed the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

2006 Season

Teed it up in the Constellation Energy Classic in September and then played his final round of competitive golf Oct. 13 at the Champion Tour's Administaff Small Business Classic. Withdrew after four holes but completed the round as a thank you to the fans in attendance and then announced at the conclusion of the round that "there's just no thoughts of any more tournament golf."

2005 Season

For the first time in his career did not make a start in a TOUR event.

2004 Season

Celebrated his 50th year in professional golf. Announced that it would be his final Augusta National appearance and recorded his 50th consecutive start at the Masters. Also played in his 26th consecutive Bay Hill Invitational.

UBS CUP: Served as captain of the U.S. team once again at the UBS Cup.

Served as captain of the U.S. team once again at the UBS Cup. Wendy's Champions Skins Game: Finished second to Tom Watson at the Wendy's Champions Skins Game, earning five skins and $140,000 at Wailea. Lost a golden opportunity for victory on the final hole of regulation when, with five skins and $260,000 on the line, he missed an 8-foot birdie putt. Overall performance was still his best since winning the 1993 event.

Finished second to Tom Watson at the Wendy's Champions Skins Game, earning five skins and $140,000 at Wailea. Lost a golden opportunity for victory on the final hole of regulation when, with five skins and $260,000 on the line, he missed an 8-foot birdie putt. Overall performance was still his best since winning the 1993 event. Presidential Medal of Freedom: Received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.

2003 Season

Came back to Augusta National for his record 49th consecutive start at the Masters. Missed the cut there. Played in nine Champions Tour events. Matched his age three times (seventh, eighth and ninth times in his career) and also bettered his age (second time in his career) during the campaign. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR, including the Bay Hill Invitational and a record-tying 49th appearance at the Masters.

U.S. Senior Open: Made his 23rd consecutive appearance in the U.S. Senior Open at the Inverness Club in Toledo.

Made his 23rd consecutive appearance in the U.S. Senior Open at the Inverness Club in Toledo. Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires: Missed the cut at the Bay Hill Invitational.

Missed the cut at the Bay Hill Invitational. SBC Classic: Shot one better than his age in the opening round of the SBC Championship when he carded a 73. Later matched his age in the same event when he closed with a 74 in San Antonio.

Shot one better than his age in the opening round of the SBC Championship when he carded a 73. Later matched his age in the same event when he closed with a 74 in San Antonio. MasterCard Championship: Earlier in the year he had matched his age with an opening-round 73 at the MasterCard Championship in Hawaii and a first-round 73 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in Savannah, Ga.

Earlier in the year he had matched his age with an opening-round 73 at the MasterCard Championship in Hawaii and a first-round 73 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in Savannah, Ga. UBS Cup: Captained the U.S. team to victory for the second consecutive year in the UBS Cup Matches at Sea Island, Ga.

2002 Season

Napa Valley Championship: Matched his age in the final round of the Champions Tour's Napa Valley Championship when he shot a 1-over 73. It was the first time he shot his age since opening with a 1-under 71 at the 2001 Senior PGA Championship at Ridgewood CC in New Jersey. Accomplishment in Napa made him the eighth and final player to shoot or better his age on the Champions Tour during the season.

Matched his age in the final round of the Champions Tour's Napa Valley Championship when he shot a 1-over 73. It was the first time he shot his age since opening with a 1-under 71 at the 2001 Senior PGA Championship at Ridgewood CC in New Jersey. Accomplishment in Napa made him the eighth and final player to shoot or better his age on the Champions Tour during the season. Masters Tournament: Missed the cut at the Masters.

Missed the cut at the Masters. Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires: Missed the cut at the Bay Hill Invitational.

Missed the cut at the Bay Hill Invitational. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Missed the cut at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2001 Season

Senior PGA Championship: Added another 71 during the first round of the Senior PGA Championship.

Added another 71 during the first round of the Senior PGA Championship. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Shot his age (71) in the fourth round of Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. First player in his 70s to shoot his age or better on TOUR since 77-year-old Jerry Barber fired a 71 in the second round of 1994 Buick Invitational.

2000 Season

Vantage Championship: Matched his age with a 71 at the Vantage Championship.

Matched his age with a 71 at the Vantage Championship. FleetBoston Classic: Reached a milestone in July when he played in his 1,000th combined PGA TOUR and Champions Tour event. Bettered his age for the first time when he fired a 3-under-par 69 in the second round of the FleetBoston Classic.

Reached a milestone in July when he played in his 1,000th combined PGA TOUR and Champions Tour event. Bettered his age for the first time when he fired a 3-under-par 69 in the second round of the FleetBoston Classic. Novell Utah Showdown: Matched his age with a final-round 70 at the Novell Utah Showdown, the first time he had shot his age since posting a final-round 66 at the 1995 GTE Northwest Classic.

Matched his age with a final-round 70 at the Novell Utah Showdown, the first time he had shot his age since posting a final-round 66 at the 1995 GTE Northwest Classic. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: By playing in the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in January, he recorded the distinction of having played in PGA TOUR events in seven decades, going back to his first PGA TOUR start in 1948 (Greater Greensboro Open). Missed the cut in Palm Springs.

By playing in the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in January, he recorded the distinction of having played in PGA TOUR events in seven decades, going back to his first PGA TOUR start in 1948 (Greater Greensboro Open). Missed the cut in Palm Springs. Payne Stewart Award: Received the Patriot Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Joined Jack Nicklaus and Byron Nelson as the first recipients of the Payne Stewart Award.

1999 Season

Won the Donald Ross Award from the American Society of Golf Course Architects.

1998 Season

Named recipient of third PGA TOUR Lifetime Achievement Award at annual PGA TOUR Awards Dinner at La Costa on January 9.

1997 Season

Underwent surgery for prostate cancer in mid-January.

Bay Hill Invitational: Made his first start after the surgery at the PGA TOUR's Bay Hill Invitational in late March.

Made his first start after the surgery at the PGA TOUR's Bay Hill Invitational in late March. Francis Ouimet Award: Received Francis Ouimet Award from Francis Ouimet Caddie Scholarship Foundation in Boston in January 1997.

1996 Season

The Presidents Cup: Captained the U.S. Presidents Cup Team to its second consecutive win in the biennial series, a 16Â½-15Â½ victory over International Team at Robert Trent Jones GC.

1995 Season

GTE Northwest Classic: Shot his age for the first time in a competitive round, on Sunday at the GTE Northwest Classic in Seattle, carding a 66 on his birthday.

Shot his age for the first time in a competitive round, on Sunday at the GTE Northwest Classic in Seattle, carding a 66 on his birthday. The Open Championship: Final Open Championship appearance at St. Andrews came on the 35th anniversary of his first time in event.

Final Open Championship appearance at St. Andrews came on the 35th anniversary of his first time in event. PGA of America Distinguished Service Award: Awarded PGA of America Distinguished Service Award.

1994 Season

PGA Championship: Competed in his final PGA Championship, at Southern Hills, shooting rounds of 79-74 to miss the cut.

Competed in his final PGA Championship, at Southern Hills, shooting rounds of 79-74 to miss the cut. U.S. Open Championship: Played his last U.S. Open at Oakmont CC, 40 years after playing his first.

1993 Season

Memorial Tournament: Was the designated honoree at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Was the designated honoree at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. Nestle Invitational: Made his final PGA TOUR cut, at the Nestle Invitational on his home course in Orlando. Was T71.

Made his final PGA TOUR cut, at the Nestle Invitational on his home course in Orlando. Was T71. Senior Skins Game: Pocketed $190,000 at the Senior Skins Game and was the event's leading money-winner for a second straight year.

Pocketed $190,000 at the Senior Skins Game and was the event's leading money-winner for a second straight year. National Sports Award: The White House and President Bill Clinton honored him with the National Sports Award.

1992 Season

Missed the cut in five PGA TOUR starts.

GTE Northwest Classic: Carded the 16th hole-in-one of his career, and last in competition, in the opening round of the GTE Northwest Classic.

Carded the 16th hole-in-one of his career, and last in competition, in the opening round of the GTE Northwest Classic. Senior Skins Game: Racked up $205,000 in winning the Senior Skins Game at Mauna Lani.

1991 Season

Transamerica Senior Golf Championship: Posted three straight top-10s late in the season, including a T4 at The Transamerica, where he was among the leaders on the final day.

Posted three straight top-10s late in the season, including a T4 at The Transamerica, where he was among the leaders on the final day. Nationwide Championship: Also in contention at the Nationwide Championship, eventually finishing T7 near Atlanta.

Also in contention at the Nationwide Championship, eventually finishing T7 near Atlanta. Nestle Invitational: Made his second-to-last PGA TOUR cut, at the Nestle Invitational at his Bay Hill Club and Lodge. In the rain-shortened event, he shot rounds of 72-71-70 to T24.

1990 Season

Played in five PGA TOUR events but missed the cut in all five, including three of the four major championships (Masters, The Open Championship and PGA Championship).

Security Pacific Senior Classic: Top outing in 17 events was a T12 at the Security Pacific Senior Classic.

1989 Season

Made only 16 official starts, his fewest Champions Tour appearances since 1986.

Crestar Classic: Had an eighth-place finish in defending his title at the Crestar Classic.

Had an eighth-place finish in defending his title at the Crestar Classic. Mazda SENIOR TOURNAMENT PLAYERS Championship: Best showing was a T4 at the Mazda Senior TPC, where he broke 70 three of the four days.

Best showing was a T4 at the Mazda Senior TPC, where he broke 70 three of the four days. Chrysler Cup: Was Chrysler Cup captain for a third time.

1988 Season

Had his finest earnings year as a Champions Tour player, placing 17th on the final money list with $185,373.

PaineWebber Invitational: Finished third at the PaineWebber Invitational, where his second-round 66 equaled the best round of the tournament. Only in 1971 on the PGA TOUR, when he pocketed $209,603 did he earn more official money in a season.

Finished third at the PaineWebber Invitational, where his second-round 66 equaled the best round of the tournament. Only in 1971 on the PGA TOUR, when he pocketed $209,603 did he earn more official money in a season. Crestar Classic: Recorded his last official win, near Richmond, claiming the Crestar Classic title in wire-to-wire fashion by four strokes over Lee Elder, Larry Mowry and Jim Ferree.

Recorded his last official win, near Richmond, claiming the Crestar Classic title in wire-to-wire fashion by four strokes over Lee Elder, Larry Mowry and Jim Ferree. Chrysler Cup: Again served as captain at the Chrysler Cup.

1987 Season

GTE Northwest Classic: Best finish was a T3 at the GTE Northwest Classic.

1986 Season

Chrysler Cup: Made holes-in-one on consecutive days at the par-3 third hole at the TPC Avenel during the Chrysler Cup pro-am competition, a first for a professional. He also served as the captain at that event.

1985 Season

Senior Tournament Players Championship: Ran away from the field with an 11-shot win at the Senior Tournament Players Championship at Canterbury GC near Cleveland. He established an all-time record for largest margin of victory, not broken until Hale Irwin's 12-shot win at the 1997 PGA Seniors' Championship.

1984 Season

His three victories during the campaign were the most in any season of his Champions Tour career and marked the first time since 1971 that he claimed a trio of titles in a year. Won a pair of major championships.

General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship: Won the PGA Seniors' Championship by two strokes over Don January. He shot a second-round 63 then dealt with heavy wins and cold temperatures at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and stumbled to a third-round 79. He still led through 54 holes and then shot a 1-under 71 Sunday to win.

Won the PGA Seniors' Championship by two strokes over Don January. He shot a second-round 63 then dealt with heavy wins and cold temperatures at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and stumbled to a third-round 79. He still led through 54 holes and then shot a 1-under 71 Sunday to win. Quadel Senior Classic: Also edged Orville Moody and Lee Elder by one at the Quadel Seniors Classic near the end of the campaign.

Also edged Orville Moody and Lee Elder by one at the Quadel Seniors Classic near the end of the campaign. Senior Tournament Players Championship: Won the Senior Tournament Players Championship, where he bested Peter Thomson by three shots.

1983 Season

Boca Grove Classic: Ended a 15-month victory drought by capturing the Champions Tour's season-ending Boca Grove Senior Classic in Florida.

1982 Season

Collected a pair of Champions Tour titles.

Denver Post Champions of Golf: Added the Denver Post Champions of Golf title when he held off Bob Goalby by a stroke.

Added the Denver Post Champions of Golf title when he held off Bob Goalby by a stroke. Marlboro Classic: Won the Marlboro Classic by four strokes over Billy Casper and Bob Rosburg in Massachusetts.

1981 Season

Became the first player to claim both a U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open title with his playoff victory over Bob Stone and Billy Casper at Oakland Hills CC near Detroit.

1980 Season

Also made 14 PGA TOUR starts.

PGA Seniors' Championship: After turning 50, played in his first PGA Seniors' Championship in December at Turnberry Isle CC in North Miami, Fla. He finished in a tie with Paul Harney at the end of regulation and then birdied the first hole of sudden-death to win. Playoff victory over Harney made him the first of only 10 men to claim the first official Champions Tour event he entered.

After turning 50, played in his first PGA Seniors' Championship in December at Turnberry Isle CC in North Miami, Fla. He finished in a tie with Paul Harney at the end of regulation and then birdied the first hole of sudden-death to win. Playoff victory over Harney made him the first of only 10 men to claim the first official Champions Tour event he entered. Canadian PGA Championship: Traveled north of the border and won the Canadian PGA Championship.

Traveled north of the border and won the Canadian PGA Championship. World Seniors Invitational: Debuted on the circuit at the unofficial World Seniors Invitational, finishing as runner-up to Gene Littler in Charlotte.

1979 Season

Southern Open: Best finish in 16 PGA TOUR starts was a T24 at the Southern Open.

Best finish in 16 PGA TOUR starts was a T24 at the Southern Open. Bay Hill Citrus Classic: His Bay Hill Club and Lodge hosted a PGA TOUR event for the first time–the Bay Hill Citrus Classic.

1978 Season

The Open Championship: Made the cut at The Open Championship (T34).

Made the cut at The Open Championship (T34). Canadian Open: Turned in a top-10 at the Canadian Open.

Turned in a top-10 at the Canadian Open. Masters Tournament: Made the cut at the Masters (T37).

Made the cut at the Masters (T37). Phoenix Open: Opened his season with a fifth-place performance at the Phoenix Open.

1977 Season

Went a second consecutive year without an official PGA TOUR top-10, but did have one seventh place finish at an unofficial tournament.

The Open Championship: Finished seventh at The Open Championship at Turnberry in Scotland, at the time still considered an unofficial tournament.

1976 Season

Didn't have a top 10 for the first time as a professional.

PGA Championship: Top finish was a T15 at the PGA Championship at Congressional CC.

1975 Season

Ryder Cyp Matches: Was the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for second time in his career and first time in 12 years as the Americans defeated Great Britain-Ireland, 21-11.

Was the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for second time in his career and first time in 12 years as the Americans defeated Great Britain-Ireland, 21-11. Canadian Open: Had a fourth-place showing at the Canadian Open.

Had a fourth-place showing at the Canadian Open. Hawaiian Open: Had a third-place showing at the Hawaiian Open.

Had a third-place showing at the Hawaiian Open. British PGA Championship: Picked up the British PGA Championship. Despite finishing at 5-over for the week during difficult conditions at Royal St. George's, he defeated England's Eamonn Darcy by five strokes.

Picked up the British PGA Championship. Despite finishing at 5-over for the week during difficult conditions at Royal St. George's, he defeated England's Eamonn Darcy by five strokes. Spanish Open: Won the Spanish Open in 1975, defeating South Africa's John Fourie.

1974 Season

Western Open: Was also T5 at the Western Open.

Was also T5 at the Western Open. U.S. Open Championship: Needed a good final round at the U.S. Open. Entered Sunday in third place at Winged Foot GC's West Course, three strokes behind Tom Watson. But he shot a 76 and ended T5.

1973 Season

Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open: Had four rounds in the 60s at the Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open to T3.

Had four rounds in the 60s at the Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open to T3. Bob Hope Desert Classic: Last of his 62 TOUR victories came at Bob Hope Desert Classic by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller.

1971 Season

National Team Championship: Again paired with Jack Nicklaus to successfully win the National Four-Ball Championship. The duo rolled to a six-stroke win over the teams of Bob Charles-Bruce Devlin and Julius Boros-Bill Collins.

Again paired with Jack Nicklaus to successfully win the National Four-Ball Championship. The duo rolled to a six-stroke win over the teams of Bob Charles-Bruce Devlin and Julius Boros-Bill Collins. Lancome Trophy: Won the unofficial, 54-hole Lancome Trophy in France.

1970 Season

Sea Pines Open Invitational: Had a pair of T3s–at the Sea Pines Heritage Classic and the Atlanta Classic.

Had a pair of T3s–at the Sea Pines Heritage Classic and the Atlanta Classic. PGA Championship: Lost to Dave Stockton at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Was T2 with Bob Murphy, two strokes behind Stockton.

Lost to Dave Stockton at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Was T2 with Bob Murphy, two strokes behind Stockton. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Battled Nicklaus at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, with the two finishing regulation at Preston trail GC tied at 6-under 274. Nicklaus won with a birdie on the first extra hole.

1969 Season

Named Associated Press Athlete of the Decade for the 1960s.

Danny Thomas-Diplomat Classic: In early December, captured the Danny Thomas-Diplomat Classic, thanks to a final-round 65 to come from six strokes off the pace to win.

In early December, captured the Danny Thomas-Diplomat Classic, thanks to a final-round 65 to come from six strokes off the pace to win. Heritage Golf Classic: Won the inaugural Heritage Golf Classic in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

1968 Season

Collected at least one victory for the 11th consecutive season.

Kemper Open: In mid-September, he shot a final-round 67 at Quail Hollow Club to beat Bruce Crampton by four strokes.

In mid-September, he shot a final-round 67 at Quail Hollow Club to beat Bruce Crampton by four strokes. Bob Hope Desert Classic: Became the first TOUR player to earn $1 million in his career (7/21/68). Helped himself by winning the Bob Hope Desert Classic early in the season. After five rounds, was tied with Deane Beman, winning with a par on the second playoff hole.

1967 Season

Ryder Cup matches: Was a perfect 5-0 in the Ryder Cup at Champions GC where he suffered disappointment earlier in the season. The United States routed Great Britain by 15 points.

Was a perfect 5-0 in the Ryder Cup at Champions GC where he suffered disappointment earlier in the season. The United States routed Great Britain by 15 points. Thunderbird Classic: Won the Thunderbird Classic.

Won the Thunderbird Classic. American Golf Classic: Won the American Golf Classic.

Won the American Golf Classic. U.S. Open Championship: Looked like he would win the U.S. Open after falling short the year previously. Was tied for second after 54 holes, a stroke behind amateur Marty Fleckman. Shot a final-round 69 at Baltusrol GC's Lower Course but watched Jack Nicklaus shoot 65 for the title.

Looked like he would win the U.S. Open after falling short the year previously. Was tied for second after 54 holes, a stroke behind amateur Marty Fleckman. Shot a final-round 69 at Baltusrol GC's Lower Course but watched Jack Nicklaus shoot 65 for the title. Houston Champions International: Beard again kept him from successfully defending in Houston, winning by one at the Houston Champions International.

Beard again kept him from successfully defending in Houston, winning by one at the Houston Champions International. Tournament of Champions: Had a chance to win the Tournament of Champions for a third consecutive year, but Frank Beard derailed his chances–winning by one.

Had a chance to win the Tournament of Champions for a third consecutive year, but Frank Beard derailed his chances–winning by one. Masters Tournament: Won the Par 3 Contest at the Masters for the only time in his career.

Won the Par 3 Contest at the Masters for the only time in his career. Tucson Open Invitational: Opened with a 66-67-67 at the Tucson Open and then hung on to win when he shot a final-round 73. Edged Charles Courtney by one stroke.

Opened with a 66-67-67 at the Tucson Open and then hung on to win when he shot a final-round 73. Edged Charles Courtney by one stroke. Los Angeles Open: Captured the last of his three Los Angeles Open titles with a five-stroke win over Gay Brewer.

Captured the last of his three Los Angeles Open titles with a five-stroke win over Gay Brewer. Piccadilly World Match Play Championship: Won his second and final Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, edging Australia's Peter Thomson, 1-up, in the finals.

Won his second and final Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, edging Australia's Peter Thomson, 1-up, in the finals. World Cup: Played in his final World Cup, again with Jack Nicklaus as his partner, and the duo kept its undefeated streak alive, winning by 13 strokes over New Zealand. Also won the International Trophy, the only time he won the individual title, besting Nicklaus by five strokes.

Played in his final World Cup, again with Jack Nicklaus as his partner, and the duo kept its undefeated streak alive, winning by 13 strokes over New Zealand. Also won the International Trophy, the only time he won the individual title, besting Nicklaus by five strokes. Vardon Trophy: Won his fourth Vardon Trophy.

1966 Season

Returned to multiple-victory form.

Houston Champions International: Final win of the campaign came late in the season, at the Houston Champions International. He came from behind on the final day, shooting a 69 at Champions GC to overtake Gardner Dickinson for a one-stroke win.

Final win of the campaign came late in the season, at the Houston Champions International. He came from behind on the final day, shooting a 69 at Champions GC to overtake Gardner Dickinson for a one-stroke win. U.S. Open Championship: Endured one of his most disappointing losses of his career. Held a seven-stroke lead with nine holes to play at the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club but struggled on the back nine and watched as Billy Casper tied him at the end of regulation. In the subsequent 18-hole playoff, Casper shot a 69 to win by four strokes.

Endured one of his most disappointing losses of his career. Held a seven-stroke lead with nine holes to play at the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club but struggled on the back nine and watched as Billy Casper tied him at the end of regulation. In the subsequent 18-hole playoff, Casper shot a 69 to win by four strokes. Tournament of Champions: Battled through 72 holes to get into a playoff with Gay Brewer at the Tournament of Champions then dominated Brewer in the 18-hole overtime session, shooting a 63 to Brewer's 79.

Battled through 72 holes to get into a playoff with Gay Brewer at the Tournament of Champions then dominated Brewer in the 18-hole overtime session, shooting a 63 to Brewer's 79. Los Angeles Open: Opened his season with a victory at the Los Angeles Open. Moved into a tie for second with a second-round 66 then took command with a third-round, 9-under 62 at Rancho Municipal GC. Took a seven-stroke lead into the final round and won by three after a 2-over 73, beating Miller Barber and Paul Harney.

Opened his season with a victory at the Los Angeles Open. Moved into a tie for second with a second-round 66 then took command with a third-round, 9-under 62 at Rancho Municipal GC. Took a seven-stroke lead into the final round and won by three after a 2-over 73, beating Miller Barber and Paul Harney. Australian Open: Added the Australian Open title to his resume late in the season, beating Australian Kel Nagle by five strokes at the par-74 Royal Queensland GC.

Added the Australian Open title to his resume late in the season, beating Australian Kel Nagle by five strokes at the par-74 Royal Queensland GC. World Cup: After taking a year break from World Cup competition, he returned with his old partner, Jack Nicklaus, and the U.S. team rolled to a five-stroke win over South Africa. He was fifth in the individual portion of the tournament held at Yomiuri GC in Tokyo, Japan.

1965 Season

Saw his streak of multiple wins in a season end at nine consecutive.

Ryder Cup Matches: Represented the U.S. for a third time in the Ryder Cup, splitting his two foursomes matches, going 1-1 in his four-balls and winning both of his singles matches in the U.S.'s 19 1/2-to-12 1/2 win.

Represented the U.S. for a third time in the Ryder Cup, splitting his two foursomes matches, going 1-1 in his four-balls and winning both of his singles matches in the U.S.'s 19 1/2-to-12 1/2 win. PGA Championship: Took back-to-back, two-stroke penalties at the PGA Championship at Laurel Valley GC. In the first round, he allowed two marshals to remove a bridge railing that interfered with his swing. In the second round, he called a penalty on himself after he knocked a rock out of the way with his backswing during a practice stroke.

Took back-to-back, two-stroke penalties at the PGA Championship at Laurel Valley GC. In the first round, he allowed two marshals to remove a bridge railing that interfered with his swing. In the second round, he called a penalty on himself after he knocked a rock out of the way with his backswing during a practice stroke. Tournament of Champions: Won once at the Tournament of Champions, an event he won at Desert Inn CC in Las Vegas by two strokes over Al Geiberger and Doug Sanders.

Won once at the Tournament of Champions, an event he won at Desert Inn CC in Las Vegas by two strokes over Al Geiberger and Doug Sanders. Masters Tournament: Finished a distant second at the Masters, with Gary Player, nine strokes behind winner Jack Nicklaus.

Finished a distant second at the Masters, with Gary Player, nine strokes behind winner Jack Nicklaus. Bay Hill Club: Played an exhibition at a golf course in Orlando, Fla., against Jack Nicklaus, a course he would later purchase and rename Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

1964 Season

Won twice and was second an additional six times.

PGA Championship: He joined Billy Casper and Nicklaus in second at the PGA Championship at Columbus CC in Ohio, three strokes behind Bobby Nichols.

He joined Billy Casper and Nicklaus in second at the PGA Championship at Columbus CC in Ohio, three strokes behind Bobby Nichols. Oklahoma City Open Invitational: His other title came at the Oklahoma City Invitational, a two-stroke triumph over Lionel Hebert.

His other title came at the Oklahoma City Invitational, a two-stroke triumph over Lionel Hebert. Masters Tournament: The highlight of his season came when he captured his seventh major championship, winning the Masters by six strokes over Jack Nicklaus and Dave Marr.

The highlight of his season came when he captured his seventh major championship, winning the Masters by six strokes over Jack Nicklaus and Dave Marr. Piccadilly World Match Play Championship: Won the inaugural Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, outlasting England's Neil Coles, 2 and 1, in the finals.

Won the inaugural Piccadilly World Match Play Championship, outlasting England's Neil Coles, 2 and 1, in the finals. World Cup: He teamed with Nicklaus for the second consecutive year at the World Cup and won again for the U.S., this time at Royal Kaanapali in Maui, Hawaii, by 11 strokes over Argentina. Also battled Nicklaus for the individual title, eventually losing to him by two strokes after a final-round 78.

1963 Season

Led the TOUR in earnings for fourth time in career and won seven times.

Ryder Cup Matches: Was the Ryder Cup captain for the first time, competing as a playing captain as the U.S. routed Great Britain, 23-9. Was 1-1 in foursomes, 2-0 in four-balls and 1-1 in singles.

Was the Ryder Cup captain for the first time, competing as a playing captain as the U.S. routed Great Britain, 23-9. Was 1-1 in foursomes, 2-0 in four-balls and 1-1 in singles. Whitemarsh Open Invitational: Final win of the campaign came at the Whitemarsh Open in Lafayette Hill, Pa. He defeated Lionel Hebert by a stroke.

Final win of the campaign came at the Whitemarsh Open in Lafayette Hill, Pa. He defeated Lionel Hebert by a stroke. Western Open: His sixth win of the season, at the Western Open at Chicago's Beverly CC, also came in a playoff–against Julius Boros (71) and Jack Nicklaus (73). He shot a 70.

His sixth win of the season, at the Western Open at Chicago's Beverly CC, also came in a playoff–against Julius Boros (71) and Jack Nicklaus (73). He shot a 70. Cleveland Open Invitational: Traveled to Ohio and shot 68-66-68 at the Cleveland Open, to get him into a playoff with Tommy Aaron and Tony Lema, an overtime he won.

Traveled to Ohio and shot 68-66-68 at the Cleveland Open, to get him into a playoff with Tommy Aaron and Tony Lema, an overtime he won. U.S. Open Championship: Traveled to Massachusetts and made it into a playoff at the U.S. Open at The Country Club with Julius Boros and Jacky Cupit. Shot a 76 in the 18-hole overtime. Boros won with a 70. Cupit shot 73.

Traveled to Massachusetts and made it into a playoff at the U.S. Open at The Country Club with Julius Boros and Jacky Cupit. Shot a 76 in the 18-hole overtime. Boros won with a 70. Cupit shot 73. Thunderbird Classic Invitational: At the Thunderbird Classic Invitational, began a streak of three consecutive playoffs. Defeated Paul Harney in a playoff at Westchester CC.

At the Thunderbird Classic Invitational, began a streak of three consecutive playoffs. Defeated Paul Harney in a playoff at Westchester CC. Pensacola Open Invitational: Held off Harold Kneece, who was looking for his first TOUR title, at the Pensacola Open to prevail by two strokes.

Held off Harold Kneece, who was looking for his first TOUR title, at the Pensacola Open to prevail by two strokes. Phoenix Open Invitational: Punctuated his domination in the desert with a third consecutive win at the Phoenix Open. Battled Gary Player all week before finally taking the title by a stroke at Arizona CC.

Punctuated his domination in the desert with a third consecutive win at the Phoenix Open. Battled Gary Player all week before finally taking the title by a stroke at Arizona CC. Los Angeles Open: Won the Los Angeles Open. Enjoyed a three-stroke triumph over Al Balding at Rancho Municipal GC.

Won the Los Angeles Open. Enjoyed a three-stroke triumph over Al Balding at Rancho Municipal GC. Australian Wills Masters: Won the Australian Wills Masters late in the season.

Won the Australian Wills Masters late in the season. World Cup: Played in his third World Cup, and joined forces with Jack Nicklaus to win for the U.S. at St. Nom-La-Breteche in Paris, France. Was T5 in individual play.

1962 Season

Named PGA Player of the Year for the second time and led the money list.

American Golf Classic: His final of eight wins came at Firestone CC's South Course when he triumphed over Mason Rudolph by five strokes at the American Golf Classic

His final of eight wins came at Firestone CC's South Course when he triumphed over Mason Rudolph by five strokes at the American Golf Classic U.S. Open Championship: In an epic battle at the U.S. Open at Oakmont CC near his boyhood home, he staged an epic battle with Jack Nicklaus before finally falling in an 18-hole playoff. Came back a month later to win his second consecutive Open Championship, a six-stroke win at Royal Troon in Scotland over Kel Nagle, who had beaten him at the Open Championship two years earlier.

In an epic battle at the U.S. Open at Oakmont CC near his boyhood home, he staged an epic battle with Jack Nicklaus before finally falling in an 18-hole playoff. Came back a month later to win his second consecutive Open Championship, a six-stroke win at Royal Troon in Scotland over Kel Nagle, who had beaten him at the Open Championship two years earlier. Tournament of Champions: At the Desert Inn CC in Las Vegas, he nipped Billy Casper by a stroke to win the limited-field Tournament of Champions.

At the Desert Inn CC in Las Vegas, he nipped Billy Casper by a stroke to win the limited-field Tournament of Champions. Texas Open Invitational: Battled Joe Campbell, Littler, Mason Rudolph and Doug Sanders until finally prevailing by a stroke at the Texas Open to win at Oak Hills CC for a second consecutive year.

Battled Joe Campbell, Littler, Mason Rudolph and Doug Sanders until finally prevailing by a stroke at the Texas Open to win at Oak Hills CC for a second consecutive year. Masters Tournament: Was in contention at the Masters for a fourth consecutive year. Held the 36- and 54-hole leads but finished in a tie with Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald. The players would decide that year's Masters in the event's first three-way playoff. He shot a 4-under 68 in the 18-hole playoff to easily outdistance Player (71) and Finsterwald (77) to win his third green jacket.

Was in contention at the Masters for a fourth consecutive year. Held the 36- and 54-hole leads but finished in a tie with Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald. The players would decide that year's Masters in the event's first three-way playoff. He shot a 4-under 68 in the 18-hole playoff to easily outdistance Player (71) and Finsterwald (77) to win his third green jacket. Phoenix Open Invitational: Opened with a 64 at the Phoenix Open and finished with a 66 to romp to a 12-stroke successful defense in Arizona over a trio of players.

Opened with a 64 at the Phoenix Open and finished with a 66 to romp to a 12-stroke successful defense in Arizona over a trio of players. Palm Springs Golf Classic: Won his second Palm Springs Golf Classic in three years, taking a three-stroke win over Jay Hebert and Gene Littler in the desert.

Won his second Palm Springs Golf Classic in three years, taking a three-stroke win over Jay Hebert and Gene Littler in the desert. World Cup: Again teamed with Sam Snead at the World Cup. They won for the United States by two strokes over Argentina, and he T2 in individual play, two strokes behind winner Roberto De Vicenzo in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Again teamed with Sam Snead at the World Cup. They won for the United States by two strokes over Argentina, and he T2 in individual play, two strokes behind winner Roberto De Vicenzo in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Injury: Severely cut his right-middle finger while carrying luggage. The gash required six stitches, but he missed no tournament action.

1961 Season

Had six wins.

Ryder Cyp Matches: Made his first U.S. Ryder Cup team, compiling a 3-0-1 record for the week in England.

Made his first U.S. Ryder Cup team, compiling a 3-0-1 record for the week in England. The Open Championship: Earned his third major championship in two years and was able to come back from his Open Championship disappointment from a year earlier to edge Wales' Dai Rees by a stroke at Royal Birkdale.

Earned his third major championship in two years and was able to come back from his Open Championship disappointment from a year earlier to edge Wales' Dai Rees by a stroke at Royal Birkdale. Western Open: Won the Western Open by two strokes over Sam Snead at Blythefield CC in Belmont, Mass.

Won the Western Open by two strokes over Sam Snead at Blythefield CC in Belmont, Mass. Texas Open Invitational: Successfully defended his Texas Open title, this time at Oak Hills CC, edging Al Balding by a stroke.

Successfully defended his Texas Open title, this time at Oak Hills CC, edging Al Balding by a stroke. Masters Tournament: Seemed ready to win a second consecutive green jacket at the Masters. Was four strokes behind Gary Player when the final round began, but as Player struggled to a 2-over 74 a win looked probable. On Augusta National's closing hole, he double bogeyed while Player got up and down from the bunker to become the tournament's first international winner. He T2 with amateur Charles Coe, a stroke behind Player.

Seemed ready to win a second consecutive green jacket at the Masters. Was four strokes behind Gary Player when the final round began, but as Player struggled to a 2-over 74 a win looked probable. On Augusta National's closing hole, he double bogeyed while Player got up and down from the bunker to become the tournament's first international winner. He T2 with amateur Charles Coe, a stroke behind Player. Sunshine Open Invitational: Had back-to-back runner-up finishes. The first came at the Sunshine Open, where he fell by a stroke to Gary Player even with a final-round 66.

Had back-to-back runner-up finishes. The first came at the Sunshine Open, where he fell by a stroke to Gary Player even with a final-round 66. Baton Rouge Open Invitational: Won again at the Baton Rouge Open. Was seven strokes better than Wes Ellis at Sherwood Forest CC to successfully defend there despite winning on a different course. Won the last two Baton Rouge Opens by 14 strokes.

Won again at the Baton Rouge Open. Was seven strokes better than Wes Ellis at Sherwood Forest CC to successfully defend there despite winning on a different course. Won the last two Baton Rouge Opens by 14 strokes. Phoenix Open Invitational: Earned a second playoff title a month later in Arizona when he bested Bill Collins in an 18-hole playoff at the Phoenix Open.

Earned a second playoff title a month later in Arizona when he bested Bill Collins in an 18-hole playoff at the Phoenix Open. San Diego Open Invitational: His six-win season began in San Diego when he beat Al Balding in a one-hole sudden-death playoff.

His six-win season began in San Diego when he beat Al Balding in a one-hole sudden-death playoff. Yomiuri Open: Finished third at the Yomiuri Open in Japan in June.

Finished third at the Yomiuri Open in Japan in June. Seminole Pro-Am: Also won the unofficial Seminole Pro-Am and finished second on the money list.

1960 Season

Won a career-best eight times, including victories in two major championships, and took home numerous post-season awards, including winning the S. Rae Hickok Professional Athlete of the Year Award (commonly known as the Hickok Belt) that went to the top professional athlete each year. Was only the second golfer to be honored (Ben Hogan in 1953).

Mobile Sertoma Open Invitational: Shot a final-round 65 in Alabama to win the Mobile Sertoma Open by two strokes over Johnny Pott.

Shot a final-round 65 in Alabama to win the Mobile Sertoma Open by two strokes over Johnny Pott. Insurance City Open Invitational: Shot consecutive 66s to finish regulation at the Insurance City Open to get into a playoff with Jack Fleck and Bill Collins. Won the overtime with a birdie on the third extra hole.

Shot consecutive 66s to finish regulation at the Insurance City Open to get into a playoff with Jack Fleck and Bill Collins. Won the overtime with a birdie on the third extra hole. The Open Championship: In his next start, he came close to picking off his third major of the campaign but came up a stroke short of Kel Nagle at The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

In his next start, he came close to picking off his third major of the campaign but came up a stroke short of Kel Nagle at The Open Championship at St. Andrews. U.S. Open Championship: His final-round 65 at the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills helped him defeat amateur Jack Nicklaus by two strokes.

His final-round 65 at the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills helped him defeat amateur Jack Nicklaus by two strokes. Houston Classic: Final second-place showing came at the Houston Classic, losing this time to Collins by two strokes in an 18-hole playoff.

Final second-place showing came at the Houston Classic, losing this time to Collins by two strokes in an 18-hole playoff. Masters Tournament: Won his second Masters tournament with a one-stroke victory over Ken Venturi at Augusta National.

Won his second Masters tournament with a one-stroke victory over Ken Venturi at Augusta National. Pensacola Open Invitational: He headed to Florida's panhandle and captured the Pensacola Open. Looking to tie Doug Sanders and get in a playoff, he instead birdied the final two holes and beat Sanders by a stroke.

He headed to Florida's panhandle and captured the Pensacola Open. Looking to tie Doug Sanders and get in a playoff, he instead birdied the final two holes and beat Sanders by a stroke. Baton Rouge Open Invitational: In Louisiana, he won the Baton Rouge Open at Baton Rouge CC by seven strokes over Ron Reif.

In Louisiana, he won the Baton Rouge Open at Baton Rouge CC by seven strokes over Ron Reif. Texas Open Invitational: Was a two-stroke winner at the Texas Open over Doug Ford and Frank Stranahan at Fort Sam Houston GC, beginning a streak of three consecutive wins.

Was a two-stroke winner at the Texas Open over Doug Ford and Frank Stranahan at Fort Sam Houston GC, beginning a streak of three consecutive wins. Palm Springs Desert Golf Classic: At the 90-hole Palm Springs Golf Classic, finished with rounds of 67-66-65 to defeat Fred Hawkins by three.

At the 90-hole Palm Springs Golf Classic, finished with rounds of 67-66-65 to defeat Fred Hawkins by three. World Cup: Joined forces with Snead at the World Cup in Dublin, Ireland. The duo rolled to an eight-stroke victory over England, and he T3 in individual play.

Joined forces with Snead at the World Cup in Dublin, Ireland. The duo rolled to an eight-stroke victory over England, and he T3 in individual play. Hickock Professional Athlete of the Year: Led the money list, was named Hickock Professional Athlete of the Year and also earned Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year honors.

1959 Season

Coral Gables Open Invitational: Was tied for first with Dow Finsterwald at the season-ending Coral Gables Open outside Miami, shot a final-round 72 to drop to T3, six strokes behind Doug Sanders.

Was tied for first with Dow Finsterwald at the season-ending Coral Gables Open outside Miami, shot a final-round 72 to drop to T3, six strokes behind Doug Sanders. West Palm Beach Open Invitational: Under trying conditions in November at the West Palm Beach Invitational, where the final-round stroke average was 76.2 and no player broke 70, he came back from a third-round 66 with a 76 to get into a playoff with Gay Brewer and Pete Cooper.

Under trying conditions in November at the West Palm Beach Invitational, where the final-round stroke average was 76.2 and no player broke 70, he came back from a third-round 66 with a 76 to get into a playoff with Gay Brewer and Pete Cooper. Western Open: Earlier in the season, playing in front of a hometown crowd, lost the Western Open crowd by a stroke to Mike Souchak at Pittsburgh Field Club in Aspinwall, Pa.

Earlier in the season, playing in front of a hometown crowd, lost the Western Open crowd by a stroke to Mike Souchak at Pittsburgh Field Club in Aspinwall, Pa. Oklahoma City Open Invitational: Captured his next title at the Oklahoma City Open. Opened with a 73 then reeled off rounds of 64-67-69 to beat Bob Goalby by two.

Captured his next title at the Oklahoma City Open. Opened with a 73 then reeled off rounds of 64-67-69 to beat Bob Goalby by two. Masters Tournament: Just missed successfully defending his Masters title. Was tied for the 54-hole lead but shot a final-round 74 and T3, watching Art Wall come from six strokes off the pace to win by two.

Just missed successfully defending his Masters title. Was tied for the 54-hole lead but shot a final-round 74 and T3, watching Art Wall come from six strokes off the pace to win by two. Thunderbird Invitational: Was five strokes behind entering the final round of the Thunderbird Invitational. Shot a 62 to storm past Jimmy Demaret and Ken Venturi, the winner of the last three Thunderbirds, to win by three.

1958 Season

Had numerous near-misses during the season, including five runner-up performances. Still led the money list for the first time, pocketing $42,608.

Utah Open Invitational: Lost the Utah Open by a stroke at Salt Lake CC when Finsterwald gained some revenge, winning by one shot.

Lost the Utah Open by a stroke at Salt Lake CC when Finsterwald gained some revenge, winning by one shot. Pepsi Championship: Held a five-stroke lead through 54 holes of the Pepsi Championship at Pine Hollow CC in East Norwich, NY. Maintained that advantage through the final round, easily winning over Jay Hebert on Long Island.

Held a five-stroke lead through 54 holes of the Pepsi Championship at Pine Hollow CC in East Norwich, NY. Maintained that advantage through the final round, easily winning over Jay Hebert on Long Island. Buick Open Invitational: Was T2 in the inaugural Buick Open, falling by a stroke to Billy Casper.

Was T2 in the inaugural Buick Open, falling by a stroke to Billy Casper. Masters Tournament: Was tied for sixth through 36 holes at the Masters Tournament then shot rounds of 68-73 to edge Doug Ford by a stroke to win at Augusta National for the first time.

Was tied for sixth through 36 holes at the Masters Tournament then shot rounds of 68-73 to edge Doug Ford by a stroke to win at Augusta National for the first time. Azalea Open Invitational: Lost in a playoff to Howie Johnson in March at the Azalea Open.

Lost in a playoff to Howie Johnson in March at the Azalea Open. St. Petersburg Open Invitational: He began the final round at the St. Petersburg Open four strokes behind Dow Finsterwald. Shot a final-round 65 to beat Finsterwald by a stroke.

He began the final round at the St. Petersburg Open four strokes behind Dow Finsterwald. Shot a final-round 65 to beat Finsterwald by a stroke. Baton Rouge Open Invitational: T2 at the Baton Rouge Open.

T2 at the Baton Rouge Open. Tijuana Open Invitational: Was T2 at the Tijuana Open.

1957 Season

Was a four-time winner. Had 10 top-10s and finished fifth on the money list.

San Diego Open Invitational: Final win of the campaign came at the San Diego Open in November. He beat Al Balding by a stroke at Mission Valley CC.

Final win of the campaign came at the San Diego Open in November. He beat Al Balding by a stroke at Mission Valley CC. Rubber City Open Invitational: Nicked Ford again at the Rubber City Open in Ohio, defeating him in a playoff.

Nicked Ford again at the Rubber City Open in Ohio, defeating him in a playoff. Azalea Open Invitational: Under difficult conditions at the Azaela Open, where there was only one round in the 60s over the final 36, he shot rounds of 70-75 to defeat Dow Finsterwald by a stroke.

Under difficult conditions at the Azaela Open, where there was only one round in the 60s over the final 36, he shot rounds of 70-75 to defeat Dow Finsterwald by a stroke. Houston Open: First title of the season came at Memorial Park GC at the Houston Open. Defeated Doug Ford by a stroke.

First title of the season came at Memorial Park GC at the Houston Open. Defeated Doug Ford by a stroke. Mountain View Open: Won the unoffical Mountain View Open in Roanoke, Va., shooting rounds of 67-68 to beat John Musser by four shots.

Won the unoffical Mountain View Open in Roanoke, Va., shooting rounds of 67-68 to beat John Musser by four shots. West Penn Open: Prior to the Kansas City Open, he stayed home to try to win the West Penn Open. After finishing T2 twice as an amateur at his hometown event, he finally won the 36-hole, one-day tournament at Fox Chapel GC in Pittsburgh, beating defending champion Lew Worsham by six strokes.

1956 Season

Won multiple titles for the first time in his career. He earned a combined $3,500 for his two international victories. Followed his win in Canada a year earlier with a pair of international wins, in successive starts

Eastern Open: Second title came in Maryland, at the Eastern Open. He defeated Dow Finsterwald by two strokes at Mount Pleasant Municipal GC. Just missed a third win even though he shot four rounds in the 60s. Lost at the Rubber City Open by a stroke to Ed Furgol.

Second title came in Maryland, at the Eastern Open. He defeated Dow Finsterwald by two strokes at Mount Pleasant Municipal GC. Just missed a third win even though he shot four rounds in the 60s. Lost at the Rubber City Open by a stroke to Ed Furgol. Insurance City Open: Picked up first championship of the season, at the Insurance City Open, in a two-hole sudden-death playoff over Ted Kroll, making birdie on the second hole using, ironically, a putter he borrowed from Kroll.

Picked up first championship of the season, at the Insurance City Open, in a two-hole sudden-death playoff over Ted Kroll, making birdie on the second hole using, ironically, a putter he borrowed from Kroll. Colombia Open: Won the Colombia Open.

1955 Season

Canadian Open: Won his first professional event, the Canadian Open, in Toronto. Defeated Jack Burke, Jr. by four strokes at Weston GC.

Won his first professional event, the Canadian Open, in Toronto. Defeated Jack Burke, Jr. by four strokes at Weston GC. St. Paul Open: Other top-five finish came in Minnesota. Opened 65-67 but was still three strokes behind Jerry Barber at the 36-hole mark of the St. Paul Open. Slipped to 70-71 in his final two rounds to T3, four strokes behind winner Tommy Bolt.

Other top-five finish came in Minnesota. Opened 65-67 but was still three strokes behind Jerry Barber at the 36-hole mark of the St. Paul Open. Slipped to 70-71 in his final two rounds to T3, four strokes behind winner Tommy Bolt. Panama Open: Finished second at the Panama Open, losing by a stroke to Argentina's Antonio Cerda.

1954 Season

Played in five TOUR events in 1954, all as an amateur.

All American Open: Added a T14 at the All American Open outside Chicago.

Added a T14 at the All American Open outside Chicago. U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

Missed the cut at the U.S. Open. Azalea Open Invitational: His top finish was a T7 at the Azalea Open.

1953 Season

Made two 1953 TOUR starts.

Carling Open: Placed T47 at the Carling Open.

Placed T47 at the Carling Open. U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

1949 Season

Dapper Dan Open: Made his first PGA TOUR cut, finishing 54th at the 1949 Dapper Dan Open.

1948 Season

Greater Greensboro Open: While still a student at Wake Forest, made his PGA TOUR debut, missing the cut at the 1948 Greater Greensboro Open. Shot rounds of 78-76 to tie with five others at 154.

1900 Season

Panama Open: Won the Panama Open. In Panama City, he finished tied with Sam Snead at the end of regulation, forcing the duo into a six-hole playoff. He defeated Snead when he made a 10-foot birdie putt. In Cali, he trailed Chick Harbert by seven strokes with 18 holes to play. In the final round, he shot a 65 to win by two shots over Argentina's Raoul Posse.

Amateur Highlights