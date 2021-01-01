JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1973

1973 PGA TOUR Champions: 1997

PGA TOUR Victories (10)

1979 Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic, Western Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (19)

1998 American Express Invitational, Pittsburgh Senior Classic, Boone Valley Classic

Constellation Energy Classic 2004 FedEx Kinko's Classic, Administaff Small Business Classic presented by KBR

International Victories (9)

1980 Tokai Classic [Jpn]

Office Depot Father/Son Challenge [with Drew] 2015 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (Legends) [with Bruce Fleisher]

Additional Victories (1)

1978 Georgia Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-2)

1979 Lost to Gil Morgan, Danny Thomas Memphis Classic

Defeated Lanny Wadkins, PGA Championship 1989 Lost to Jodie Mudd, GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-3)

1998 Lost to Jim Colbert, Bob Dickson, Cadillac NFL Golf Classic

Defeated Jim Dent, Gil Morgan, Vantage Championship 2004 Defeated Hale Irwin, Administaff Small Business Classic presented by KBR

Personal

Didn't begin playing golf until returning from his military service in Vietnam. Got his instruction from reading Ben Hogan's book, The Five Fundamentals of Golf.

Broke 100 the first time he played and broke 70 within nine months.

Active in golf course design, with 12 courses open for play worldwide.

Was a pitcher/shortstop for a Georgia Colt League championship team as a youngster.

Missed seven weeks during the summer of 1998 with a herniated disc near his neck.

Underwent surgery to repair cartilage damage and the removal of a cyst on his right wrist in February 2005 in Orlando, Fla.

Special Interests

Grandchildren, golf course architecture

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Once again limited his schedule to just eight events.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Best finish came in the season opener at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (T35) and matched his age with a second-round 3-under-par 69. It marked the fourth time he had matched his age on Tour.

2016 Season

Played in just eight events for the second year in succession.

3M Championship: Matched his age for the third time in his PGA TOUR Champions career with a 4-under-par 68 in the opening round of the 3M Championship.

Matched his age for the third time in his PGA TOUR Champions career with a 4-under-par 68 in the opening round of the 3M Championship. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Bruce Fleisher to go wire to wire in the Legends Division to win for the second consecutive year at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.

2015 Season

3M Championship: Bettered his age for the first time on the PGA TOUR Champions when, at age 67, he shot a 6-under-par 66 in the second round of the 3M Championship. Earlier in the season, matched his age for the second time in his career by shooting a 67 on the last day of the Allianz Championship.

Bettered his age for the first time on the PGA TOUR Champions when, at age 67, he shot a 6-under-par 66 in the second round of the 3M Championship. Earlier in the season, matched his age for the second time in his career by shooting a 67 on the last day of the Allianz Championship. Principal Charity Classic: Made an ace in the second round at The Principal Charity Classic with an 8-iron from 172 yards on No. 17. It was his second hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR Champions (2006 Ford SENIOR PLAYERS Championship) and eighth of his career.

Made an ace in the second round at The Principal Charity Classic with an 8-iron from 172 yards on No. 17. It was his second hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR Champions (2006 Ford SENIOR PLAYERS Championship) and eighth of his career. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Bruce Fleisher to go wire to wire and win in the Legends Division of Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April. The pair finished with a 45-hole total of 12-under-par 139, three shots ahead of Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

2014 Season

Played in just 10 events, fewest since his rookie season in 1997.

3M Championship: Bettered his age for the first time on the Champions Tour when, at age 67, he shot a 6-under-par 66 in the second round of the 3M Championship.

Bettered his age for the first time on the Champions Tour when, at age 67, he shot a 6-under-par 66 in the second round of the 3M Championship. Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Teamed with Bruce Fleisher to go wire to wire and win in the Legends Division of Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April. The pair finished with a 45-hole total of 12-under-par 139, three shots ahead of Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Teamed with Bruce Fleisher to go wire to wire and win in the Legends Division of Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April. The pair finished with a 45-hole total of 12-under-par 139, three shots ahead of Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Principal Charity Classic: Made an ace in the second round at The Principal Charity Classic with an 8-iron from 172 yards on No. 17. It was his second hole-in-one on the Champions Tour (2006 Ford SENIOR PLAYERS Championship) and eighth of his career.

Made an ace in the second round at The Principal Charity Classic with an 8-iron from 172 yards on No. 17. It was his second hole-in-one on the Champions Tour (2006 Ford SENIOR PLAYERS Championship) and eighth of his career. Allianz Championship: Earlier in the season, matched his age for the second time in his career by shooting a 67 on the last day of the Allianz Championship.

Earlier in the season, matched his age for the second time in his career by shooting a 67 on the last day of the Allianz Championship. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished T24 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

2013 Season

Had four top-25 finishes in 18 starts during the season.

AT&T Championship: Narrowly missed another match-his-age opportunity in his final round of the season when he fired a 67 on Sunday at the AT&T Championship.

Narrowly missed another match-his-age opportunity in his final round of the season when he fired a 67 on Sunday at the AT&T Championship. SAS Championship: One of the high points came late in the year when he matched his age for the first time in a Tour event by shooting a 6-under-par 66 in the opening round of the SAS Championship in October. Shared the first-round lead before eventually finishing T18 in North Carolina.

One of the high points came late in the year when he matched his age for the first time in a Tour event by shooting a 6-under-par 66 in the opening round of the SAS Championship in October. Shared the first-round lead before eventually finishing T18 in North Carolina. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was also T16 at Dick's Sporting Goods Open after three under-par rounds.

Was also T16 at Dick's Sporting Goods Open after three under-par rounds. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Best finish came in his first start in Hawaii when he T14 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, stringing together three straight sub-par rounds.

2012 Season

Made 15 starts during the season. Troubled during the latter portion of the year with right-shoulder and left-thumb issues.

PNC Father-Son Challenge: Teamed with his son, Josh, to finish second at the PNC Father/Son Challenge in December in Orlando.

Teamed with his son, Josh, to finish second at the PNC Father/Son Challenge in December in Orlando. SAS Championship: Highlight of his year came in early October when he finished T6 at the SAS Championship. Shot 6-under-par 66 Saturday to move into contention two strokes off the lead, and it proved to be his best round of the year. Was one stroke shy of matching his age. Performance in Raleigh at Prestonwood CC, was his first top-10 finish since the end of the 2010 season at the AT&T Championship.

2011 Season

Received the PGA of America's highest annual honor in conjunction with the 2011 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club, the PGA's Distinguished Service Award, which honors outstanding individuals who display leadership and humanitarian qualities, including integrity, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for the game of golf.

PGA Championship: Also played in the PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club (missed cut), 30 years after he won the title at the same venue.

Also played in the PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club (missed cut), 30 years after he won the title at the same venue. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: His best showing among 15 starts was a T17 with partner Hale Irwin at April's Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

2010 Season

AT&T Championship: Saved his best performance for the final full-field event of the season. Made a strong bid to become the oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history as well as earning his first win in six years when he held a one-stroke advantage after 36 holes at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio. Remained among the leaders until the 54th hole but fell one stroke shy of the two-man playoff after a 1-under-par 70 and finished T3.

Saved his best performance for the final full-field event of the season. Made a strong bid to become the oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history as well as earning his first win in six years when he held a one-stroke advantage after 36 holes at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio. Remained among the leaders until the 54th hole but fell one stroke shy of the two-man playoff after a 1-under-par 70 and finished T3. Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Carded rounds of 68 both Friday and Sunday to finish T8 at the Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, at the time his best effort since early in the 2009 campaign.

Carded rounds of 68 both Friday and Sunday to finish T8 at the Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, at the time his best effort since early in the 2009 campaign. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: He and teammate Hale Irwin finished T8 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

2009 Season

Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Runner-up finish at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am was his best on the PGA TOUR Champions since winning the 2004 Administaff Small Business Classic. Was the first-round leader after firing a 6-under 65 and again held the lead early on the back nine Sunday. Eventually fell two strokes short of Nick Price after playing the last six holes at TPC Tampa Bay in 1-over.

2008 Season

Made just 16 appearances due to problems with his left hand. Subsequent surgery kept him out of action for three months during the summer. Played at The Principal Charity Classic in early June and then did not play again until late August at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

Del Webb Father-Son Challenge: Defended his Del Webb Father/Son Challenge title with son Drew. It was his third title in the event.

Defended his Del Webb Father/Son Challenge title with son Drew. It was his third title in the event. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Early in the year, teamed with Jim Thorpe for a T7 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

2007 Season

Del Webb Father-Son Challenge: Capped year with victory in the Del Webb Father/Son Challenge with son Josh. Win near Orlando made him the second father (Raymond Floyd) to claim title with two different sons.

Capped year with victory in the Del Webb Father/Son Challenge with son Josh. Win near Orlando made him the second father (Raymond Floyd) to claim title with two different sons. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Best performance of the season came at the U.S. Senior Open, where he was T11 at Whistling Straits.

2006 Season

Inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame in November.

JELD-WEN Tradition: Best event was a T4 at the JELD-WEN Tradition.

Best event was a T4 at the JELD-WEN Tradition. Ford Senior Players Championship: Made a hole-in-one on hole No. 8 in the third round of the Ford Senior Players Championship. Used a 6-iron on the 171-yard hole for his first ace on the PGA TOUR Champions after making four on the PGA TOUR.

Made a hole-in-one on hole No. 8 in the third round of the Ford Senior Players Championship. Used a 6-iron on the 171-yard hole for his first ace on the PGA TOUR Champions after making four on the PGA TOUR. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Also T6 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in Savannah.

2005 Season

Ford Senior Players Championship: T5 at the Ford Senior Players Championship, thanks, in part, to rounds of 67-69 on the weekend near Detroit.

2004 Season

Pocketed over $1.4 million in earnings, the most in one year since the 2001 season when he went over $2 million.

Administaff Small Business Classic presented by KBR: Earned his 19th career PGA TOUR Champions title at the Administaff Small Business Classic near Houston in October. Matched the largest come-from-behind win of the season when he rallied from seven strokes back with a final-round 64, which included 10 birdies. Eventually defeated Hale Irwin with birdie on the first playoff hole for the victory at Augusta Pines. Win was his fourth overall title in the state of Texas and second of the year in the Lone Star State.

Earned his 19th career PGA TOUR Champions title at the Administaff Small Business Classic near Houston in October. Matched the largest come-from-behind win of the season when he rallied from seven strokes back with a final-round 64, which included 10 birdies. Eventually defeated Hale Irwin with birdie on the first playoff hole for the victory at Augusta Pines. Win was his fourth overall title in the state of Texas and second of the year in the Lone Star State. FedEx Kinko's Classic: Was victorious in May in Austin at the FedEx Kinko's Classic, a one-stroke triumph over Bruce Lietzke at The Hills CC. After an opening-round, 1-over-par 73, followed with rounds of 69-67 and his final round was bogey-free.

Was victorious in May in Austin at the FedEx Kinko's Classic, a one-stroke triumph over Bruce Lietzke at The Hills CC. After an opening-round, 1-over-par 73, followed with rounds of 69-67 and his final round was bogey-free. SBC Classic: Also second to Gil Morgan by two strokes at the SBC Classic despite shooting three straight 68s at Valencia.

Also second to Gil Morgan by two strokes at the SBC Classic despite shooting three straight 68s at Valencia. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Was also second to Mark McNulty at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am when he made birdie on the final hole near Tampa.

2003 Season

Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Late in the season, held the 36-hole lead at the inaugural Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, but finished second after a final-round 70.

Late in the season, held the 36-hole lead at the inaugural Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, but finished second after a final-round 70. Constellation Energy Classic: Earned his first win since October 2001 at the Constellation Energy Classic in mid-September. Forged a two-stroke victory over Doug Tewell and Jim Dent at Hayfields CC near Baltimore after being the 36-hole co-leader with Jay Sigel. Trailed at one point on the back nine before making a critical birdie on the 16th hole to tie Tewell. Pulled away on the final two holes when Tewell bogeyed both 17 and 18. Victory in Maryland was worth $225,000 and pushed him past the $1 million mark in single-season earnings for the sixth consecutive year. Win also propelled him to September Player of the Month honors.

Earned his first win since October 2001 at the Constellation Energy Classic in mid-September. Forged a two-stroke victory over Doug Tewell and Jim Dent at Hayfields CC near Baltimore after being the 36-hole co-leader with Jay Sigel. Trailed at one point on the back nine before making a critical birdie on the 16th hole to tie Tewell. Pulled away on the final two holes when Tewell bogeyed both 17 and 18. Victory in Maryland was worth $225,000 and pushed him past the $1 million mark in single-season earnings for the sixth consecutive year. Win also propelled him to September Player of the Month honors. Columbus Southern Open: Had a penchant for going low several times in the first half of the year. Shot 64 in both the second rounds of the MasterCard Championship and Toshiba Senior Classic before matching his PGA TOUR Champions career-best round for a seventh time with a 7-under 63 on the final day of the Columbus Southern Open, his lowest score since the final day of the 2001 SBC Championship in San Antonio.

Had a penchant for going low several times in the first half of the year. Shot 64 in both the second rounds of the MasterCard Championship and Toshiba Senior Classic before matching his PGA TOUR Champions career-best round for a seventh time with a 7-under 63 on the final day of the Columbus Southern Open, his lowest score since the final day of the 2001 SBC Championship in San Antonio. Emerald Coast Classic: At the Emerald Coast Classic in April, finished as a runner-up–the third time that occurred in his first seven starts of the season. Ended four strokes back of Bob Gilder despite playing his last 36 holes at The Moors without making a bogey.

At the Emerald Coast Classic in April, finished as a runner-up–the third time that occurred in his first seven starts of the season. Ended four strokes back of Bob Gilder despite playing his last 36 holes at The Moors without making a bogey. Toshiba Senior Classic: Was also second at the Toshiba Senior Classic, finishing four strokes behind Rodger Davis. Helped his cause with a second-round 64.

Was also second at the Toshiba Senior Classic, finishing four strokes behind Rodger Davis. Helped his cause with a second-round 64. MasterCard Championship: Battled Fuzzy Zoeller and eventual winner Dana Quigley down the stretch in the season-opening MasterCard Championship before eventually finishing second.

2002 Season

Two best events came in back-to-back starts during May.

TD Waterhouse Championship: Backed up Birmingham performance with a solo second effort at the rain-shortened TD Waterhouse Championship.

Backed up Birmingham performance with a solo second effort at the rain-shortened TD Waterhouse Championship. Bruno's Memorial Classic: Was the 36-hole leader at the Bruno's Memorial Classic, but slipped to third, one stroke out of playoff contention, after a final-round 70 at Greystone.

2001 Season

Eclipsed the $2-million mark in earnings for a second straight year and again led the PGA TOUR Champions in official victories with five.

SBC Championship: Picked up his fifth win late in the campaign at the SBC Championship, defeating Bob Gilder and Gary McCord by two strokes. Matched the low round of his career when he fired a second-round 63 at the Toshiba Senior Classic and also carded 63 in the final round of the SBC Championship.

Picked up his fifth win late in the campaign at the SBC Championship, defeating Bob Gilder and Gary McCord by two strokes. Matched the low round of his career when he fired a second-round 63 at the Toshiba Senior Classic and also carded 63 in the final round of the SBC Championship. Farmers Charity Classic: Defended again at the Farmers Charity Classic in Michigan, nipping Jim Ahern by one shot for his fourth victory of the season.

Defended again at the Farmers Charity Classic in Michigan, nipping Jim Ahern by one shot for his fourth victory of the season. FleetBoston Classic: Added a third victory in late June by defending his title at the FleetBoston Classic (by three strokes over Bruce Fleisher), the fifth player in the history of the Boston event to win in successive years.

Added a third victory in late June by defending his title at the FleetBoston Classic (by three strokes over Bruce Fleisher), the fifth player in the history of the Boston event to win in successive years. Royal Caribbean Classic: Won the Royal Caribbean Classic by one point over Isao Aoki. Became the first player to win the first two tournaments in a season since Don January did so in 1981.

Won the Royal Caribbean Classic by one point over Isao Aoki. Became the first player to win the first two tournaments in a season since Don January did so in 1981. MasterCard Championship: Claimed the first two events of the season–starting with the MasterCard Championship by one stroke over Jim Thorpe.

2000 Season

Voted by his peers as the winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award, symbolizing the PGA TOUR Champions's Player of the Year. Earned $2,708,005, the third-highest money total in PGA TOUR Champions history at the time, claiming the Arnold Palmer Award as the leading money-winner on the PGA TOUR Champions. Averaged $90,267 per start over 30 appearances, thanks to a season-best six victories that included four wins in his final eight starts. His 32 consecutive par/better rounds was a record at the time. Set PGA TOUR Champions standard for Most Rounds in the 60s (59/breaking Bruce Fleisher's old mark of 56 in 1999).

Vantage Championship: Went on to best Gil Morgan and Jim Dent in a six-hole playoff at the Vantage Championship.

Went on to best Gil Morgan and Jim Dent in a six-hole playoff at the Vantage Championship. Bank One Senior Championship: Took the lead in the money race for good when he edged Bill Brask and Jim Thorpe by a stroke at the Bank One Senior Championship in Dallas.

Took the lead in the money race for good when he edged Bill Brask and Jim Thorpe by a stroke at the Bank One Senior Championship in Dallas. Kroger Senior Classic: Raised eyebrows when he fired a 12-under-par 58 (29-29–58) in the Thursday Pro-Am at the Kroger Senior Classic (missed 15-footer on the last hole for 57).

Raised eyebrows when he fired a 12-under-par 58 (29-29–58) in the Thursday Pro-Am at the Kroger Senior Classic (missed 15-footer on the last hole for 57). Foremost Insurance Championship: Cruised to a wire-to-wire victory the following week and beat Dave Stockton by three strokes at the Foremost Insurance Championship in Grand Rapids. His 18-under 198 total at Egypt Valley included a course-record 63 on the final day.

Cruised to a wire-to-wire victory the following week and beat Dave Stockton by three strokes at the Foremost Insurance Championship in Grand Rapids. His 18-under 198 total at Egypt Valley included a course-record 63 on the final day. FleetBoston Classic: Was 4-under-par over his last nine holes at Nashawtuc and claimed the FleetBoston Classic by four over Jim Thorpe.

Was 4-under-par over his last nine holes at Nashawtuc and claimed the FleetBoston Classic by four over Jim Thorpe. Boone Valley Classic: Second win came near St. Louis when he posted a three-stroke victory over Tom Watson at the Boone Valley Classic, thanks to a dramatic eagle on the 17th hole.

Second win came near St. Louis when he posted a three-stroke victory over Tom Watson at the Boone Valley Classic, thanks to a dramatic eagle on the 17th hole. Las Vegas Senior Classic: Won by five over Hale Irwin and Bruce Fleisher at the Las Vegas Senior Classic.

1999 Season

Bothered by a herniated disc in his neck at several points during the year, but still won multiple official titles.

Bruno's Memorial Classic: Birdied three of his last seven holes to edge Dana Quigley for the Bruno's Memorial Classic title near Birmingham.

Birdied three of his last seven holes to edge Dana Quigley for the Bruno's Memorial Classic title near Birmingham. GTE Classic: Thwarted Bruce Fleisher's attempt at winning a third straight PGA TOUR Champions start when he prevailed by two strokes at the GTE Classic near Tampa.

1998 Season

Won three times in his first full year on the PGA TOUR Champions and lost two other events in playoffs.

Boone Valley Classic: Used a pair of 65s on the weekend to ease past Graham Marsh for the Boone Valley Classic title near St. Louis.

Used a pair of 65s on the weekend to ease past Graham Marsh for the Boone Valley Classic title near St. Louis. Pittsburgh Senior Classic: Registered another easy start-to-finish win at the Pittsburgh Senior Classic. After building a PGA TOUR Champions record-tying eight-stroke lead after 36 holes, waltzed to a five-shot triumph over Bob Duval at Sewickley Heights.

Registered another easy start-to-finish win at the Pittsburgh Senior Classic. After building a PGA TOUR Champions record-tying eight-stroke lead after 36 holes, waltzed to a five-shot triumph over Bob Duval at Sewickley Heights. American Express Invitational: Initial victory came at the American Express Invitational in Sarasota.Opened with a sizzling 9-under 63 and cruised to a wire-to-wire, four-stroke win over Dave Stockton.

1997 Season

Comfort Classic: Best effort was a T2 in his second career start at the Comfort Classic.

Best effort was a T2 in his second career start at the Comfort Classic. Boone Valley Classic: Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Boone Valley Classic, just two days after turning 50, and T16.

1996 Season

In his final full year on the PGA TOUR in 1996, rebounded from four consecutive seasons in which he earned less than $100,000 to record the third-best earnings season of his 23-year career. In 21 starts, made $305,083 and finished 70th on the PGA TOUR money list.

1988 Season

Georgia-Pacific Atlanta Golf Classic: Last title came in 1988 at the Georgia-Pacific Atlanta Classic, where he defeated Chip Beck by one stroke.

1987 Season

Best earnings year was 1987, when he made $501,292, 14th on the money list.

Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Along with the PGA title, also was victorious at the 1987 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic.

Along with the PGA title, also was victorious at the 1987 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic. PGA Championship: At the 1987 PGA Championship at PGA National GC, he used three different configurations of irons over four days of oppressive heat, but still managed to defeat Lanny Wadkins in a playoff.

1983 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Trailed Tom Watson and Seve Ballesteros by one stroke after three rounds of the 1983 U.S. Open at Oakmont but fired a closing 67 for a one-stroke win over Watson.

1981 Season

PGA Championship: Won the 1981 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. Opened with a 70, then shot consecutive 66s for a four-stroke lead after 54 holes. Finished with a 71 and a four-stroke victory over Fuzzy Zoeller.

1979 Season

Recorded two victories (Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic and Western Open), two seconds and two thirds in 1979 en route to a second-place finish on the money list behind Watson with $281,022. Was named as Golf Digest's Most Improved Player that season.