1935 New Jersey State Open

Metropolitan Open 1937 Augusta National Invitation, Belmont Country Club Match Play

Thomasville Open, Hollywood Open 1939 Phoenix Open, North & South Open Championship, U.S. Open Championship, Western Open

Texas Open, PGA Championship, Miami Open 1941 Greater Greensboro Open, Tam O'Shanter Open, Miami Open

Oakland Open, Masters Tournament, Tam 0'Shanter Open 1944 San Francisco Victory Open, Knoxville War Bond Tournament, New York Red Cross Tourney, Minneapolis Four-Ball, Tam O'Shanter Open, Nashville Open, Texas Victory Open, San Francisco Open

Phoenix Open, Corpus Christi Open, New Orleans Open, Miami Four-Ball, Charlotte Open, Greater Greensboro Open, Durham Open, Atlanta Open, Montreal Open, Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Victory National Open, PGA Championship, Tam O'Shanter Open, Canadian Open, Knoxville Invitational, Esmeralda Open, Seattle Open, Glen Garden Invitational 1946 Los Angeles Open, San Francisco Open, New Orleans Open, Houston Open, Columbus Invitational, Chicago Victory National Open

International Victories (1)

1955 French Open

Additional Victories (6)

1937 Central Pennsylvania Open

Ohio State Open 1941 Ohio State Open

Ohio State Open 1944 Minneapolis Four-Ball [with Harold McSpaden]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (6-5)

1939 Defeated Craig Wood, U.S. Open Championship

Defeated Ben Hogan, Texas Open 1941 Lost to Horton Smith, Florida West Coast Open

Lost to Victor Ghezzi, PGA Championship 1942 Defeated Ben Hogan, Masters Tournament

Defeated Clayton Heafner, Tam 0'Shanter Open 1944 Lost to Harold McSpaden, Phoenix Open

Defeated Harold McSpaden, New Orleans Open 1945 Lost to Sam Snead, Gulfport Open

Defeated Sam Snead, Charlotte Open 1946 Lost to Lloyd Mangrum, Victor Ghezzi, U.S. Open Championship

Personal

Known for his kindness and professional conduct both on and off the course.

His wife, Louise, died from complications of a stroke in 1985 in the 50th year of their marriage. Met his second wife, Peggy, when she volunteered at a celebrity golf tournament he attended in Dayton, Ohio, the same year Louise died.

Worked as an analyst during the 1970s and 1980s for ABC Sports on the network's golf telecasts.

Is credited with helping develop Tom Watson and Ken Venturi into successful PGA TOUR players.

Began his long association with the sport when he was a boy, caddying at Fort Worth's Glen Garden CC, a course where he met Ben Hogan.

The USGA's swing robot that tests and compares golf manufacturers' clubs is nicknamed the Iron Byron in honor of his career and the consistency of his golf swing.

Has several streets in Texas, including one near the Four Seasons Resort, home to the HP Byron Nelson Championship, named in his honor.

Also has a high school in the Northwest Independent School District named for him.

Authored more than a dozen books, including How I Played the Game.

Appeared as himself in the 1953 Jerry Lewis-Dean Martin movie, "The Caddy," along with, among others, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead and Julius Boros.

Special Interests

Christianity, farming

Career Highlights

2006 Season

Died in Roanoke, Texas, on Sept. 26 at age 94. He received the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously from U.S. President George W. Bush.

2001 Season

Masters Tournament: Made his final appearance as one of the Masters Tournament's Honorary Starter.

2000 Season

Ranked by Golf Digest as the fifth-greatest golfer of all time.

1997 Season

The PGA TOUR bestowed on him its second Lifetime Achievement Award.

1994 Season

Received the Old Tom Morris Award from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, that organization's highest honor.

1986 Season

Married Peggy Simmons.

1985 Season

His wife, Louise, died in Texas.

1981 Season

Masters Tournament: Became an Honorary Starter at the Masters Tournament, along with Gene Sarazen.

1976 Season

Retired from the ABC Sports golf broadcast booth.

1975 Season

The USGA invented a machine that replicated the golf swing to test golf balls. The organization called it the Iron Byron after Nelson's rhythmic swing.

1974 Season

Was a member of the 13-person inaugural class inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, at the time located in Pinehurst, N.C.

William D. Richardson Award: Received the William D. Richardson Award from the Golf Writers Association of American for his outstanding contributions to golf.

1973 Season

Gold Tee Award: Received the Gold Tee Award from the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association for his contributions to the game.

1968 Season

Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Became tournament host and namesake of the Dallas Open, with the event renamed the Byron Nelson Golf Classic. His name remains on the Texas event to this day.

1967 Season

PGA Championship: Won his last career title, capturing the 36-hole PGA Quarter-Century Club Championship at PGA National GC in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Shot rounds of 67-70 to edge Herman Keiser, Jim Turnesa and Herman Barron by two strokes.

1966 Season

Colonial National Invitation: Made his final PGA TOUR appearance, at the Colonial National Invitation. Shot a first-round 75 at Colonial CC before withdrawing.

1965 Season

Masters Tournament: Made his last Masters Tournament appearance, playing well and eventually T15 at Augusta National.

1963 Season

Made two starts, with his only made cut coming at the Colonial National Invitation. Began his TV broadcasting career, calling golf for ABC Sports and paired mainly with Chris Schenkel.

Masters Tournament: Missed the cut at the Masters Tournament, only the second time he had missed the cut at Augusta National.

1962 Season

Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: Top finish in three PGA TOUR starts was a T15 at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am in California.

1961 Season

Played in three tournaments.

Masters Tournament: T15 at the Masters.

1960 Season

Masters Tournament: Missed the cut at the Masters for the first time. Shot rounds of 76-76 to miss the weekend.

1959 Season

Masters Tournament: Opened 75-73 at the Masters before withdrawing.

1958 Season

Masters Tournament: Was T20 at the Masters the same year Augusta National honored him by naming the walkway at the 13th tee the Nelson Bridge.

1957 Season

Masters Tournament: Entered the final round of the Masters five shots off the pace set by Sam Snead but fell out of contention with a final-round 76.

1956 Season

Masters Tournament: Was T39 at the Masters.

1955 Season

Inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in December.

Masters Tournament: Was T10 at the Masters.

1954 Season

Colonial Invitational Tournament: Made four starts, with a T3 at the Colonial National Invitation his top showing.

Played in the limited-field Palm Beach Round Robin and T10. Ardmore Open: Was T50 at the Ardmore Open.

1953 Season

Made two official starts.

Colonial Invitational Tournament: At the Colonial National Invitation, where he was 18th.

1952 Season

Made five starts, three of them official.

National Celebrities Open: At the National Celebrities Open in suburban Washington, D.C., shot rounds of 71-72-67-73 to lose to Jimmy Demaret by a stroke at Prince George's CC and Columbia CC.

Finished fifth at the Inverness Round Robin in Ohio. Colonial National Invitational: Was also seventh at the Colonial National Invitational.

1951 Season

Colonial National Invitational: Added top 10 at the Colonial National Invitational (T4).

Added top 10 at the Masters (T8). Bing Crosby Pro-Am: Won his final PGA TOUR tournament, the Bing Crosby Pro-Am, shooting a 54-hole score of 6-under 209 to beat Cary Middlecoff by three strokes.

1950 Season

Colonial Invitational: Was T27 at the Colonial Invitational. He also missed the 54-hole cut at the Bing Crosby Pro-Am.

1949 Season

Goodall Round Robin: Had two official starts and also played in the Goodall Round Robin, where he was fourth.

At the Masters, was T8 for a second consecutive year. Bing Crosby Pro-Am: Was in contention at the Bing Crosby Pro-Am before he withdrew after opening 72-76. The withdrawl was important because it ended his cuts-made streak at 113, a TOUR record that stood until 2003.

1948 Season

Made two TOUR starts but was top 10 in both.

Colonial Invitational: Placed solo sixth at the Colonial National Invitational.

1947 Season

Purchased a ranch in his native Texas and semi-retired from the sport.

Masters Tournament: Made just one cut but despite the limited action just missed earning his third Masters title. Opened with a 3-under 69 to share the first-round lead with Jimmy Demaret. Was tied for second after the second and third rounds and began the final round three strokes behind Demaret. Shot a final-round 70 at Augusta National to Demaret's 71 to fall by two.

1946 Season

Although duplicating or even coming close to matching his previous-year's season wasn't reasonable, he still won six times–including his first two starts of the year. Announced his semi-retirement after purchasing a 600-acre ranch in Roanoke, Texas.

World Championship of Golf: Lost the 36-hole World Championship of Golf by two strokes to Sam Snead.

Final win of the campaign came at the Chicago Victory National, beating Jug McSpaden. Columbus Invitational: Won again, in July, in Ohio at the Columbus Invitational, edging Ed Oliver.

Teamed with McSpaden to finish second at the Inverness Four-Ball, won by Jimmy Demaret and Hogan. U.S. Open Championship: His runner-up showings came at the U.S. Open, where he squandered a one-stroke, 54 hole lead at Canterbury GC in Ohio. Players played the final 36 holes of regulation Sunday, and in his morning 18 he gave up a stroke when his caddie accidentally kicked his ball and officials imposed a penalty. Fell into a playoff with Vic Ghezzi, Sam Snead and Lloyd Mangrum. Snead dropped out after 18 holes, and Mangrum eventually prevailed by a stroke.

Won a second Texas tournament when he was victorious at the inaugural Houston Open, again beating Hogan, this time by two strokes at River Oaks CC. San Antonio Texas Open: Third win of the season came at the Texas Open in San Antonio, where he again bested Hogan by five strokes and successfully defending his title in the process.

1945 Season

Had what is largely considered the greatest season in the history of professional golf and one of the greatest in the history of sports. He won 18 tournaments, 11 of them in a row, and finished second an additional seven times.

Glen Garden Invitational: His 18th and final triumph of the season came at the Glen Garden Invitational at Glen Garden CC in Fort Worth. He cruised to an eight-stroke win over Jimmy Demaret.

His 18th and final triumph of the season came at the Glen Garden Invitational at Glen Garden CC in Fort Worth. He cruised to an eight-stroke win over Jimmy Demaret. Durham War Bond Tournament: A third straight tournament in the Tarheel State resulted in a similar finish–this time a win at the Durham Open, where he defeated Toney Penna by five strokes.

A third straight tournament in the Tarheel State resulted in a similar finish–this time a win at the Durham Open, where he defeated Toney Penna by five strokes. Seattle Open: At the Seattle Open, he won again, with McSpaden and Harry Givan finishing a distant 13 strokes behind. He opened with a 62, shot a second-round 68, produced a 63 in the final round then fired a 66 on the final day. His 259 total was believed to be the lowest tournament score in professional golf history, at the time. In his seven wins where McSpaden was either the solo runner-up or was T2 to his close friend, he fell by a combined 43 shots.

Another runner-up showing came at the Portland Open, where he fell by a whopping 14 strokes to Hogan. Esmeralda Open: Won his 16th title of the season, at the Esmeralda Open at Indian Canyon GC in Spokane, Wash. Beat McSpaden by seven strokes.

Another runner-up showing came at the Nashville Invitational. Knoxville Invitational: Made it 12 wins in 13 starts when he returned to form the following week to defeat Byrd again, this time by 10 strokes at the Knoxville Open (67-69-73-67). In his three individual, stroke-play wins with Byrd as the runner-up, he beat Byrd by a combined 27 strokes.

His streak came to an end at the Memphis Invitational when he T4 with McSpaden, six strokes behind amateur Fred Haas. Canadian Open: His 11th consecutive win came at the Canadian Open at Thornhill GC in Ontario. He defeated Herman Barron by four strokes.

Was four strokes ahead of Sarazen at the halfway point on Saturday at the Tam O'Shanter Open in Chicago. Had to wait until Monday to play the 36-hole final when rain washed out Sunday's play. The wait didn't seem to matter as he shot rounds of 68-67 after opening 66-68 to bury Ben Hogan and Sarazen by 11 strokes. PGA Championship: His ninth consecutive win was in his only major championship start (the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship were not held because of World War II). He beat Gene Sarazen, Mike Turnesa, Shute and Claude Harmon to get to the finals against Byrd at Moraine CC in Dayton, Ohio. The planned 36-hole final only went 33 holes as he beat Byrd, 4 and 3.

At the Chicago Victory National Open, he was a seven-shot winner over McSpaden and Ky Laffoon. Philadelphia Inquirer: His seventh win in a row came at the Philadelphia Inquirer Open, with McSpaden again the victim.

Took two months off before playing again, winning the first of two tournaments in Canada. Defeated McSpaden by 10 strokes at the Montreal Open, which wasn't even his largest victory margin of the year. Atlanta Open: He left Byrd in his wake again, this time at the Atlanta Open during the week of the traditional Masters Tournament date on the calendar. Began the final round seven strokes ahead of Byrd and won by nine on the par-69 course, setting the professional golf record (at the time) for lowest 72-hole score (13-under 263).

Stayed in North Carolina and won the Greater Greensboro Open. Began the tournament with a 1-under 70 then blitzed the Starmount Forest CC with a 67-68-66 finish to beat Byrd by eight strokes. Charlotte Open: Came back a week after the Miami victory to defeat Sam Snead in a playoff at the Charlotte Open.

Seemingly unable to defeat him, McSpaden joined forces with his friend at the Miami Four-Ball and the duo defeated Sam Byrd and Shute. That began his streak of 11 wins in 11 starts. Pensacola Open Invitational: Another runner-up showing came at the Pensacola Open.

Besides his 18 victories, he also lost in a playoff to Snead in Mississippi at the Gulfport Open. New Orleans Open: He made it two in a row over McSpaden, making a birdie on the first playoff hole at the New Orleans Open.

At the Corpus Christi Open, he rolled to a four-stroke win over Jug McSpaden, shooting a 24-under 264. The PGA of America didn't recognize him tying Craig Wood's scoring mark because the Corpus Christi CC measured just under 6,000 yards. Male Athlete of the Year: Won the Associated Press' Male Athlete of the Year for a second consecutive year.

Another runner-up showing came at the Texas Open (where Byrd beat him by one shot). Tucson Open: Another runner-up showing came at the Tucson Open.

Began his winning ways at the Phoenix Open, defeating Denny Shute by two strokes. Los Angeles Open: Another runner-up showing came at the Los Angeles Open.

1944 Season

Enjoyed a dominating season, winning eight times and finishing atop the money list. Two of his wins came in San Francisco. The Associated Press recognized his season by naming him its Male Athlete of the Year, with him receiving 16 first-place votes and edging baseball's Marty Marion by five points.

San Francisco Open: Later, at the Olympic Club's Lake Course, he won the San Francisco Open over Jim Ferrier.

Later, at the Olympic Club's Lake Course, he won the San Francisco Open over Jim Ferrier. Texas Victory Open: He won the Texas Victory Open by a dominating 10 strokes over McSpaden at Lakewood CC. Made five of his seven final-round birdies on the back nine. At the unofficial Golden Valley Invitation in Minneapolis, he teamed with McSpaden to edge Bob Hamilton and Bill Kaiser.

Won the Tam O'Shanter Open for a third time when he defeated Ed Dudley by five strokes in August. That was the first of three wins in succession. PGA Championship: Because of the World War II, he only played in one major, the PGA Championship, losing in the final in Spokane, Wash., to Hamilton, 1-up.

Because of the World War II, he only played in one major, the PGA Championship, losing in the final in Spokane, Wash., to Hamilton, 1-up. New York Red Cross Tourney: He won the Red Cross Open by four shots over Vic Ghezzi at Wykagyl CC in New Rochelle, N.Y.

He won the Red Cross Open by four shots over Vic Ghezzi at Wykagyl CC in New Rochelle, N.Y. Knoxville War Bond Tournament: He took the Knoxville War Bond Tournament, again edging McSpaden.

He took the Knoxville War Bond Tournament, again edging McSpaden. Beverly Hills Open: He also won the Beverly Hills Open, taking the title in August by shooting a final-day 68-69 to defeat Toney Penna by two strokes.

He also won the Beverly Hills Open, taking the title in August by shooting a final-day 68-69 to defeat Toney Penna by two strokes. San Francisco Victory Open: Won the San Francisco Victory Open at Harding Park GC, came over his close friend, Jug McSpaden in January.

1943 Season

Went winless while playing an abbreviated schedule because of the war.

Golden Valley Invitational: Was runner-up to the team of Jimmy Demaret and Craig Wood in the unofficial Golden Valley Invitational, pairing with Jug McSpaden.

Was runner-up to the team of Jimmy Demaret and Craig Wood in the unofficial Golden Valley Invitational, pairing with Jug McSpaden. Chicago Victory Open: Was fifth later at the Chicago Victory Open.

Was fifth later at the Chicago Victory Open. All American Open: In three starts, he T3 at the All American Open outside Chicago.

In three starts, he T3 at the All American Open outside Chicago. Ryder Cup: Was a member of Craig Wood's Challengers, again playing for charity during matches in August at Plum Hollow CC in Michigan, with the Ryder Cup team members winning by five points.

Was a member of Craig Wood's Challengers, again playing for charity during matches in August at Plum Hollow CC in Michigan, with the Ryder Cup team members winning by five points. Kentucky State Open: Also added the Kentucky State Open to his resume.

1942 Season

Won at least three times for a fourth consecutive year.

Tam 0'Shanter Open: Edged Clayton Heafner to win the Tam O'Shanter Open for a second consecutive year.

Became the second player with at least two Masters titles (Horton Smith) by capturing a playoff over Ben Hogan. The duo finished regulation tied and decided matters in an 18-hole playoff. Trailing Hogan by three strokes after five holes in the playoff, he played the final 13 holes in 5-under to defeat Hogan by a stroke. St. Petersburg Open: Finished in a three-way T3 at the St. Petersburg Open, three strokes behind Sam Snead.

Finished in a three-way T3 at the St. Petersburg Open, three strokes behind Sam Snead. Ohio State Open: For the third consecutive season, he held the trophy at the conclusion of the Ohio State Open.

For the third consecutive season, he held the trophy at the conclusion of the Ohio State Open. Ryder Cup: Qualified for the Ryder Cup, but, again, the event was not held because of World War II. His teammates, under the direction of captain Craig Wood, beat Walter Hagen's Challengers, 10-5 in Michigan.

1941 Season

Had twice as many runner-up performances (six) as he did wins (three).

Miami Open: Successfully defended his Miami Open title in mid-December. Trailed Hogan by one entering the final round but rolled to a five-stroke win after firing his second consecutive 66.

Waited six more months for his next title, at the Tam O'Shanter Open outside Chicago. Battled Leonard Dodson and Ben Hogan all week before coming from behind in the final round to defeat both players by a stroke. PGA Championship: Biggest disappointment of the season came at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver at the PGA Championship. In defense of his 1940 title, he again made it to the finals before dropping a 1-up decision to Ghezzi in a match that went two extra holes. On the 38th hole, both players were equal distances from the hole with their par putts. When the official couldn't decide who should putt first, he flipped a coin. Nelson won the toss but ultimately missed his par putt. Ghezzi made his putt and won the title.

Biggest disappointment of the season came at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver at the PGA Championship. In defense of his 1940 title, he again made it to the finals before dropping a 1-up decision to Ghezzi in a match that went two extra holes. On the 38th hole, both players were equal distances from the hole with their par putts. When the official couldn't decide who should putt first, he flipped a coin. Nelson won the toss but ultimately missed his par putt. Ghezzi made his putt and won the title. Inverness Four-Ball: Another second-place showing came at the Inverness Four-Ball (with partner Jimmy Thomson, losing to the team of Jimmy Demaret and Hogan).

Another second-place showing came at the Inverness Four-Ball (with partner Jimmy Thomson, losing to the team of Jimmy Demaret and Hogan). Mahoning Open: Another second-place showing came at the Mahoning Open (in Girard, Ohio, where he barely missed a 30-foot putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff).

Another second-place showing came at the Mahoning Open (in Girard, Ohio, where he barely missed a 30-foot putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff). Masters Tournament: At the Masters in April, Craig Wood edged him by three strokes.

Held off a late charge by Vic Ghezzi, who fired a final-round 68 at the Greater Greensboro Open, to win by two strokes. Florida West Coast Open: Another second-place showing came at the Florida West Coast Open (dropping a playoff to Horton Smith).

Another second-place showing came at the Florida West Coast Open (dropping a playoff to Horton Smith). Western Open: Another second-place showing came at the Western Open (in Phoenix).

Another second-place showing came at the Western Open (in Phoenix). Ryder Cup: Again played with his 1939 Ryder Cup teammates, competing in another challenge match for charity against a team led by Bobby Jones. Paired with friend Jug McSpaden for an 8-and-6 foursomes victory over Jones and Sarazen.

Again played with his 1939 Ryder Cup teammates, competing in another challenge match for charity against a team led by Bobby Jones. Paired with friend Jug McSpaden for an 8-and-6 foursomes victory over Jones and Sarazen. Ohio State Open: Won the Ohio State Open for a second consecutive season.

1940 Season

Left Ridgewood CC as assistant pro to become the head pro at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Miami Open: Final victory of the season came in his last start, at the Miami Open. Opened 69-65 and held a three-stroke lead over Clayton Heafner when the final round began. He shot a closing 70 and was able to hold off a hard-charging Heafner by a stroke.

Began the final round of the Anthracite Open six strokes behind Snead, but closed fast to T2, two back of Snead. PGA Championship: His second win came at the PGA Championship, where he defeated Sam Snead, 1-up, in the match-play final. Survived a second-round match with Frank Walsh, winning in 20 holes, to advance.

His second win came at the PGA Championship, where he defeated Sam Snead, 1-up, in the match-play final. Survived a second-round match with Frank Walsh, winning in 20 holes, to advance. Thomasville Open: Also had runner-up performance at the Thomasville Open.

Also had runner-up performance at the Thomasville Open. St. Petersburg Open: Also had runner-up performance at the St. Petersburg Open.

Battled rival Ben Hogan through 90 holes before finally emerging victorious at the Texas Open. The two Texans finished regulation at Brackenridge Park GC tied, necessitating an 18-hole playoff, which he won by shooting a 70 to Hogan's 71. Ryder Cup: Joined his 1939 Ryder Cup teammates for a challenge match against a team of non-Ryder Cup players led by Gene Sarazen. The Ryder Cuppers won, 7-5, at Oakland Hills CC.

Joined his 1939 Ryder Cup teammates for a challenge match against a team of non-Ryder Cup players led by Gene Sarazen. The Ryder Cuppers won, 7-5, at Oakland Hills CC. Ohio State Open: Playing in the Ohio State Open, not part of the TOUR, he ended Billy Burke's two year winning streak and began a streak of his own, winning the event for the first of what would be three consecutive titles.

1939 Season

Won four times in a campaign that saw him pick up an additional 14 top 10s.

PGA Championship: Nearly picked up his second major of the year but lost, 1-up, to Henry Picard at the PGA Championship in New York.

Nearly picked up his second major of the year but lost, 1-up, to Henry Picard at the PGA Championship in New York. U.S. Open Championship: At the U.S. Open at Philadelphia CC, he finished regulation tied with Craig Wood and Denny Shute. In a playoff the following day, he was tied with Wood after 18 holes, with Shute eliminated after shooting a 7-over 76. He won his lone U.S. Open title when he defeated Wood by three strokes on the final extra 18.

At the U.S. Open at Philadelphia CC, he finished regulation tied with Craig Wood and Denny Shute. In a playoff the following day, he was tied with Wood after 18 holes, with Shute eliminated after shooting a 7-over 76. He won his lone U.S. Open title when he defeated Wood by three strokes on the final extra 18. North & South Open Championship: Won the North and South Open by two strokes over Horton Smith at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

Won the North and South Open by two strokes over Horton Smith at Pinehurst in North Carolina. Phoenix Open: His first victory came at the 54-hole Phoenix Open. He shot rounds of 68-65-65 to outclass the field. He defeated Ben Hogan by 12 strokes. His 15-under 198 set a new PGA standard as did his 9-under 130 for 36 holes, breaking the mark previously held by Jimmy Thomson and Horton Smith.

His first victory came at the 54-hole Phoenix Open. He shot rounds of 68-65-65 to outclass the field. He defeated Ben Hogan by 12 strokes. His 15-under 198 set a new PGA standard as did his 9-under 130 for 36 holes, breaking the mark previously held by Jimmy Thomson and Horton Smith. Bing Crosby Pro-Am: Finished tied with Smith, a stroke behind winner Dutch Harrison at the Bing Crosby Professional-Amateur.

Finished tied with Smith, a stroke behind winner Dutch Harrison at the Bing Crosby Professional-Amateur. Ryder Cup: Qualified for the Ryder Cup, an event that would not be played because of World War II in Europe.

Qualified for the Ryder Cup, an event that would not be played because of World War II in Europe. Massachusetts State Open: Added a victory outside Boston, at the Massachusetts State Open and in the process ended the three-year winning streak of good friend Jug McSpaden at the event.

1938 Season

Earned two titles for the second consecutive season.

Westchester 108 Hole Open: Placed third at the Westchester 108 Hole Open.

Placed third at the Westchester 108 Hole Open. Hershey Four-Ball: Placed third at the Hershey Four-Ball.

Placed third at the Hershey Four-Ball. North & South Open Championship: Placed third at the North and South Championship.

Placed third at the North and South Championship. Hollywood Open: Shot a final-round 67 to defeat Frank Moore and Horton Smith by a stroke in Florida at the Hollywood Open.

Shot a final-round 67 to defeat Frank Moore and Horton Smith by a stroke in Florida at the Hollywood Open. St. Petersburg Open: Placed third at the St. Petersburg Open.

Placed third at the St. Petersburg Open. Thomasville Open: At the Glen Arven CC in Thomasville, Ga., he opened with a 66 to take the first-round lead and never wavered, defeating Dick Metz by four strokes.

At the Glen Arven CC in Thomasville, Ga., he opened with a 66 to take the first-round lead and never wavered, defeating Dick Metz by four strokes. Pasadena Open: Placed third at the Pasadena Open.

1937 Season

Argentine Open Championship: Traveled to Argentina for the Argentine Open Championship a week later and T5 in Buenos Aires.

Traveled to Argentina for the Argentine Open Championship a week later and T5 in Buenos Aires. Belmont Country Club Match Play: Won his first match-play title by taking the Belmont Country Club Match Play in Belmont, Mass. Took a 5-and-4 victory over Henry Picard and a $3,000 payday, the largest of the season.

Won multiple titles in a season for the first time, winning what was then known as the Augusta National Invitational. He shot a first-round 66 to lead after 18 holes and then shot an even-par 72 to take the 36-hole lead. He skied to a 3-over 75 in the third round and was six strokes behind leader Ralph Guldahl when the final round began. Shot a 2-under 70, playing Nos. 10 through 13 at Augusta National in birdie-par-birdie-eagle fashion to defeat Guldahl by two strokes. It was for that feat on those four holes that Augusta National dedicated the Nelson Bridge in 1958 in his honor. Florida West Coast Open: Also had a T2 at the Florida West Coast Open, tying with Sam Snead, two strokes behind winner Gene Sarazen.

Also had a T2 at the Florida West Coast Open, tying with Sam Snead, two strokes behind winner Gene Sarazen. Central Pennsylvania Open: Although not a part of the official TOUR schedule, he added a win at the Central Pennsylvania Open.

1936 Season

Recorded 16 top-10 finishes.

Vancouver Jubilee Open: Came close to picking up win No. 2 on the season but was a runner-up in Canada, at both the Victoria Open and the Vancouver Jubilee Open. At the Vancouver Jubilee Open, he was the low professional in Canada, finishing three shots behind winner Ken Black at Shaughnessy Heights GC.

1935 Season

Accepted the invitation from George Jacobus to become the assistant pro at Ridgewood CC in New Jersey.

New Jersey State Open: Won for the first time as a professional, taking the New Jersey State Open over Jack Forrester.

Won for the first time as a professional, taking the New Jersey State Open over Jack Forrester. General Brock Hotel Open: Had a disappointing T2 finish at the General Brock Hotel Open, a stroke behind winner Tony Manero.

Had a disappointing T2 finish at the General Brock Hotel Open, a stroke behind winner Tony Manero. Western Open: Added a third-place finish at the Western Open.

Added a third-place finish at the Western Open. Atlanta Open: Added a third-place finish at the Atlanta Open

1934 Season

Went winless but came close to capturing his first titles. Married the former Louise Shofner based on the two Texas tournaments that paid him $775.

California Open: Late in the year, was T4 at the California Open on the strength of a final-round 69, four strokes behind Horton Smith.

Late in the year, was T4 at the California Open on the strength of a final-round 69, four strokes behind Horton Smith. Galveston Open Championship: Finished solo second a week later at the Galveston Open and cashed another check, this time for $325. Opened with a 69 but eventually finished three strokes behind Wood.

Finished solo second a week later at the Galveston Open and cashed another check, this time for $325. Opened with a 69 but eventually finished three strokes behind Wood. Texas Open: First of two runner-up performances came at the Texas Open. Led by three strokes through 36 holes at Brackenridge Park GC but went 74-74 over his final two rounds to drop into a tie with Craig Wood, a stroke behind Wiffy Cox. Earned his largest payday to date, $450.

1933 Season

Accepted the head pro position at Texarkana CC.

Western Open: Was T7 at the Western Open at Olympia Fields CC outside Chicago.

Was T7 at the Western Open at Olympia Fields CC outside Chicago. Arizona Open: Enjoyed his first top-10, a T8 at the Arizona Open, shooting a final round at Phoenix CC.

Enjoyed his first top-10, a T8 at the Arizona Open, shooting a final round at Phoenix CC. Los Angeles Open: Began season at the Los Angeles Open, where he T14 at Wilshire CC.

1932 Season

Texarkana Open: After turning pro, played in the Texarkana Open, a non-TOUR event, and finished third, earning his first payday–$75. He finished at 10-over 302, five strokes behind winner Ted Longworth.

1931 Season

Texas Open: Made his TOUR debut as an 18-year-old at the Texas Open in 1931 in San Antonio. Shot rounds of 75-78-73-77 and was the sixth-lowest amateur in the event at the tournament that concluded two days before his birthday.

Amateur Highlights