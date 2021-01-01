×
Jodie Mudd
PGA TOUR Victories (4)

  • 1988 Federal Express St. Jude Classic
  • 1989 GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
  • 1990 THE PLAYERS Championship, Nabisco Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-2)

  • 1985 Lost to Phil Blackmar, Dan Pohl, Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open
  • 1985 Lost to John Mahaffey, Texas Open
  • 1989 Defeated Larry Nelson, GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
  • 1990 Defeated Billy Mayfair, Nabisco Championship

Special Interests

  • Landscaping, real estate

Career Highlights

2011 Season

Did not compete during the season.

2010 Season

Played in just four events after turning 50 in late April.

  • Regions Charity Classic: Made just three other starts, with his best finish a T20 at the Regions Charity Classic, thanks, in part, to a second-round, 7-under-par 65, his best round of the year.
  • Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Made his Champions Tour debut in early May at the inaugural Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic and finished T55.

1990 Season

Enjoyed best year on TOUR in 1990, winning twice and finishing fifth on money list with $911,746. He and Tom Kite are the only two to win THE PLAYERS Championship and the TOUR Championship in same year.

  • Nabisco Championship: Birdied 71st and 72nd holes at Nabisco Championships to force playoff with Billy Mayfair, then birdied first extra hole to claim $450,000 winner's check.
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: Earned 10-year exemption by winning THE PLAYERS Championship. Birdied 17th hole to defeat Mark Calcavecchia.

1989 Season

  • GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Won GTE Byron Nelson after closing 65.

1988 Season

  • Federal Express St. Jude Classic: With rounds of 68-68-67-70-273, defeated Peter Jacobsen and Nick Price by one stroke for his first TOUR victory in 1988 Federal Express St. Jude Classic.

1982 Season

  • Masters Tournament: Joined TOUR in April 1982 after finishing low amateur at Masters Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

  • 1980 and 1981 U.S. Amateur Public Links champion. Three-time All-American at Georgia Southern.