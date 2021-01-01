|
Jodie Mudd
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
April 23, 1960
Birthday
61
AGE
Louisville, Kentucky
Birthplace
St. Augustine, Florida
Residence
Wife, Hae Jin Jung
Family
Georgia Southern University
College
1982
Turned Pro
$2,834,554
Career Earnings
St. Augustine, FL, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Victories (4)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (2-2)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2011 Season
Did not compete during the season.
2010 Season
Played in just four events after turning 50 in late April.
1990 Season
Enjoyed best year on TOUR in 1990, winning twice and finishing fifth on money list with $911,746. He and Tom Kite are the only two to win THE PLAYERS Championship and the TOUR Championship in same year.
