JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 1996

PGA TOUR Victories (7)

1977 B.C. Open

B.C. Open 1978 Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open, World Series of Golf

Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open, World Series of Golf 1979 Danny Thomas Memphis Classic

Danny Thomas Memphis Classic 1983 Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open, Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open

Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open, Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open 1990 Kemper Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (25)

1996 Ralphs Senior Classic

Ralphs Senior Classic 1997 The Tradition Presented by Countrywide, Ameritech Senior Open, BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland, First of America Classic, Ralphs Senior Classic, Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship

The Tradition Presented by Countrywide, Ameritech Senior Open, BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland, First of America Classic, Ralphs Senior Classic, Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship 1998 MasterCard Championship, LG Championship, The Tradition Presented by Countrywide, Ford Senior Players Championship, Utah Showdown Presented by Smith's, Vantage Championship

MasterCard Championship, LG Championship, The Tradition Presented by Countrywide, Ford Senior Players Championship, Utah Showdown Presented by Smith's, Vantage Championship 1999 Comfort Classic, Kroger Senior Classic

Comfort Classic, Kroger Senior Classic 2000 Emerald Coast Classic, The Instinet Classic, Comfort Classic

Emerald Coast Classic, The Instinet Classic, Comfort Classic 2001 ACE Group Classic, The Instinet Classic

ACE Group Classic, The Instinet Classic 2002 BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland

BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland 2003 Kroger Classic

Kroger Classic 2004 SBC Classic

SBC Classic 2006 Allianz Championship

Allianz Championship 2007 Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach

International Victories (3)

1998 Senior Slam at Los Cabos

Senior Slam at Los Cabos 1999 Senior Slam at Los Cabos

Senior Slam at Los Cabos 1999 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [with Hubert Green]

Additional Victories (3)

1978 Taiheiyo Masters

Taiheiyo Masters 1981 Oklahoma Open

Oklahoma Open 1997 Oklahoma Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-4)

1978 Defeated Hubert Green, World Series of Golf

Defeated Hubert Green, World Series of Golf 1979 Defeated Larry Nelson, Danny Thomas Memphis Classic

Defeated Larry Nelson, Danny Thomas Memphis Classic 1980 Lost to Wayne Levi, Pleasant Valley Jimmy Fund Classic

Lost to Wayne Levi, Pleasant Valley Jimmy Fund Classic 1981 Lost to Bobby Clampett, Hale Irwin, Peter Jacobsen, Buick Open

Lost to Bobby Clampett, Hale Irwin, Peter Jacobsen, Buick Open 1983 Defeated Curtis Strange, Lanny Wadkins, Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open

Defeated Curtis Strange, Lanny Wadkins, Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open 1983 Lost to T.C. Chen, Fred Couples, Barry Jaeckel, Scott Simpson, Kemper Open

Lost to T.C. Chen, Fred Couples, Barry Jaeckel, Scott Simpson, Kemper Open 1990 Lost to Tony Sills, Independent Insurance Agent Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-6)

1997 Lost to Isao Aoki, Emerald Coast Classic

Lost to Isao Aoki, Emerald Coast Classic 2000 Lost to John Jacobs, Bruno's Memorial Classic

Lost to John Jacobs, Bruno's Memorial Classic 2000 Lost to Jim Dent, Larry Nelson, Vantage Championship

Lost to Jim Dent, Larry Nelson, Vantage Championship 2001 Lost to José Maria Cañizares, Toshiba Senior Classic

Lost to José Maria Cañizares, Toshiba Senior Classic 2005 Lost to Tom Watson, Dana Quigley, Bayer Advantage Classic

Lost to Tom Watson, Dana Quigley, Bayer Advantage Classic 2007 Lost to R.W. Eaks, David Eger, Naomichi Ozaki, Dana Quigley, Craig Stadler, Denis Watson, Boeing Classic

Personal

Started playing golf at age 15.

Holds a Doctor of Optometry degree and still keeps a current license, even though he has never practiced.

Decided during his junior year at East Central State (Okla.) to pursue a career in golf but waited until earning his optometry degree before turning professional.

Has been a long-time follower of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Was inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame in October 2015.

Special Interests

Cars

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Made just one official start and that came in April when he finished T26 with partner Tom Kite at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

2016 Season

Played in just nine events during the campaign, the fewest since he joined PGA TOUR Champions full-time in 1997.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: His best showing came in April at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf when he and teammate Tom Kite finished T12 in the event.

2015 Season

Competed in just 12 events during the campaign.

Toshiba Classic: Matched his age for the fourth time in his career with a second-round 69 at the Toshiba Classic.

Matched his age for the fourth time in his career with a second-round 69 at the Toshiba Classic. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Tom Kite to T10 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April, the 161st top-10 of his Champions Tour career. It was his first top-10 finish since he was T10 at the 2012 3M Championship.

2014 Season

Limited his season to just 12 events.

Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Finished T12 with partner Tom Kite in the Champions Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf in June.

2013 Season

Completed his 18th Champions Tour season, playing in 17 events.

Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Matched his age for the third time with an opening-round 68 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic.

Matched his age for the third time with an opening-round 68 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Three consecutive sub-par rounds led to a T21 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in August.

Three consecutive sub-par rounds led to a T21 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in August. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Teamed with Tom Kite to finish T16 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

2012 Season

3M Championship: Was one of four players tied for the first-round lead at the 3M Championship when he posted 7-under 65 Friday, matching his age for the second time in his Champions Tour career. Eventually was T10 in the event after closing with 67 at TPC Twin Cities. It was his best tournament effort since he turned in a T10 at the 2010 JELD-WEN Tradition. It was also the 160th top-10 performance of his Champions Tour career. Ranks fourth on the all-time Champions Tour list in that category.

2011 Season

Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Also T15 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

Also T15 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Best finish was T11 with partner Tom Kite at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

Best finish was T11 with partner Tom Kite at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Toshiba Classic: Matched his age for the first time in his career when he fired a 7-under-par 64 in the second round at the Toshiba Classic. It was the lowest score by someone shooting his age since Raymond Floyd shot a 63 as a 63-year-old in 2006 at The Boeing Championship at Sandestin.

2010 Season

Injuries limited him to just 15 starts during the season. Missed nearly two months in June and July due to a pinched nerve in his neck. Was sidelined for another lengthy stretch in September and October after undergoing surgery on his left knee on September 3. Returned seven weeks later, at the Administaff Small Business Classic.

JELD-WEN Tradition: Posted his only top-10 finish at the JELD-WEN Tradition in August when he was T10.

2009 Season

Was back among the Champions Tour's top-30 money-winners after a year's absence on the strength of six top-10s in 21 appearances, five of them coming in his first eight starts of the campaign.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Ended his season by finishing T10 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, his 158th top-10 on the Champions Tour, fourth on the all-time list ahead of Miller Barber and Lee Trevino.

Ended his season by finishing T10 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, his 158th top-10 on the Champions Tour, fourth on the all-time list ahead of Miller Barber and Lee Trevino. Senior PGA Championship: In late May, was T5 at the Senior PGA Championship at Canterbury, his 24th top-10 finish in a Champions Tour major and sixth top-10 effort in senior golf's oldest tournament.

In late May, was T5 at the Senior PGA Championship at Canterbury, his 24th top-10 finish in a Champions Tour major and sixth top-10 effort in senior golf's oldest tournament. The Cap Cana Championship: In late March, was T9 at The Cap Cana Championship after carding rounds of 68-69 on the weekend and then one month later, teamed with Tom Kite to finish T5 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. The duo carded better-ball scores of 62-62 on the weekend in Savannah.

In late March, was T9 at The Cap Cana Championship after carding rounds of 68-69 on the weekend and then one month later, teamed with Tom Kite to finish T5 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. The duo carded better-ball scores of 62-62 on the weekend in Savannah. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: After posting three straight rounds in the 60s and finishing T6 at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, was T4 at the Allianz Championship in south Florida after sharing the 36-hole lead with Tom Jenkins, on the strength of a 7-under-par 65 Saturday.

2008 Season

Made a spirited run down the stretch for a spot among the top-30 money-winners but eventually saw streaks of consecutive million-dollar seasons and appearances in the season-ending event both come to an end at 11.

SAS Championship: Best effort of the campaign was a T3 at the SAS Championship after weekend rounds of 68-67 at Prestonwood CC near Raleigh.

2007 Season

Set a new record by reaching $1 million in season earnings for the 11th straight year. Named the Champions Tour's Player of the Month for September after registering a solid four-week stretch.

Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Entered the season tied with Hale Irwin at 10, but broke the record in September with his T5 finish at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn.

Entered the season tied with Hale Irwin at 10, but broke the record in September with his T5 finish at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn. Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Picked up his 25th career victory when he prevailed by two strokes over Hale Irwin at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Victory came at age 60 years, 11 months, 7 days, making him the eighth-oldest winner on the Champions Tour. Win also moved him into third place on the Champions Tour's all-time career victory list behind Hale Irwin (45) and Lee Trevino (29). Carded a bogey-free, 5-under 67 in his final round at Pebble Beach and also picked up his sixth career title in California.

Picked up his 25th career victory when he prevailed by two strokes over Hale Irwin at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Victory came at age 60 years, 11 months, 7 days, making him the eighth-oldest winner on the Champions Tour. Win also moved him into third place on the Champions Tour's all-time career victory list behind Hale Irwin (45) and Lee Trevino (29). Carded a bogey-free, 5-under 67 in his final round at Pebble Beach and also picked up his sixth career title in California. Boeing Classic: The week prior to triumph at Pebble Beach, lost in a playoff at the Boeing Classic near Seattle where he was one of a record seven players battling in overtime. Was eliminated on the first extra hole when Craig Stadler, R.W. Eaks and eventual-winner Denis Watson made birdies to move on.

2006 Season

Reached seven figures in earnings at the U.S. Senior Open, matching Hale Irwin's Champions Tour record of 10 straight years with $1 million or more. Named the Champions Tour Player of the Month for June. Underwent hernia surgery after the conclusion of the season.

Allianz Championship: Ended a victory drought of more than two years when he rallied to defeat Loren Roberts at the Allianz Championship. Was two strokes down with two holes remaining, but drained a 34-foot putt on No. 17 to seize the lead when Roberts made a double bogey. After Roberts failed to make his 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18, he sealed his win with a two-putt par. It was the 24th victory of his career, tying him with Miller Barber for third place on the all-time Champions Tour victory list. His 54-hole total of 16-under-par 197 was a new tournament mark.

Ended a victory drought of more than two years when he rallied to defeat Loren Roberts at the Allianz Championship. Was two strokes down with two holes remaining, but drained a 34-foot putt on No. 17 to seize the lead when Roberts made a double bogey. After Roberts failed to make his 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18, he sealed his win with a two-putt par. It was the 24th victory of his career, tying him with Miller Barber for third place on the all-time Champions Tour victory list. His 54-hole total of 16-under-par 197 was a new tournament mark. Senior PGA Championship: Suffered disappointment at the Senior PGA Championship. Appeared in a good position to win the event in late May near his home in Edmond, Okla., but faltered with a final-round, 3-over-par 74 to finish in third place. Was the 18- and 54-hole leader at the Oak Tree GC, but could not hold off Brad Bryant and eventual playoff winner Jay Haas Sunday.

Suffered disappointment at the Senior PGA Championship. Appeared in a good position to win the event in late May near his home in Edmond, Okla., but faltered with a final-round, 3-over-par 74 to finish in third place. Was the 18- and 54-hole leader at the Oak Tree GC, but could not hold off Brad Bryant and eventual playoff winner Jay Haas Sunday. AT&T Classic: Finished a distant second to Tom Kite at the AT&T Classic.

Finished a distant second to Tom Kite at the AT&T Classic. MasterCard Championship at Hualalai: Rallied in his season debut to T5 at the MasterCard Championship at Hualalai. After opening with a 5-over 41 on the front nine Friday, was an amazing 25-under-par over his last 45 holes, closing with rounds of 63-62–125. His final 36-hole score of 19-under set a then-Champions Tour record in relation to par for consecutive rounds and was just one stroke off the all-time numerical mark. His 10-under 62 Sunday also tied a career-best round.

2005 Season

Saw his streak of years winning at least one event end at nine consecutive seasons, tying Miller Barber for the second longest run in Champions Tour history behind Hale Irwin (11 straight). Pocketed $1,364,170 without claiming a title, the second-highest amount ever at the time (Tom Kite/$1,549,819/2003) without posting a victory in a season. Had several good opportunities to extend his victory run during the campaign.

Administaff Small Business Classic: Birdied five of his last seven holes at Augusta Pines, but came up one stroke short of Mark McNulty at the Administaff Small Business Classic when he missed a 31-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Birdied five of his last seven holes at Augusta Pines, but came up one stroke short of Mark McNulty at the Administaff Small Business Classic when he missed a 31-foot birdie putt on the final hole. Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Made the second hole-in-one of his Champions Tour career, and 11th overall, when he aced No. 9 in the final round of the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn with a 4-iron from 201 yards.

Made the second hole-in-one of his Champions Tour career, and 11th overall, when he aced No. 9 in the final round of the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn with a 4-iron from 201 yards. Bayer Advantage Classic: Was one of three players in a playoff (Dana Quigley and Tom Watson) at the rain-shortened Bayer Advantage Classic that was eventually won by Quigley with a birdie on the first extra hole. Had completed his round early Sunday before rain forced the tournament into a Monday finish. Shared the 36-hole lead with Hale Irwin at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, but fell one stroke short and finished T2 despite back-to-back rounds in the 60s on the weekend.

2004 Season

Highlight of his season came early during the midst of 23 consecutive par-or-better rounds, a 2004 best.

SBC Championship: Improved his first-round score at the SBC Championship by 15 strokes with a Champions Tour career-best 9-under 62 Saturday. Round equaled the Oak Hills course record (David Ogrin at the 1994 Texas Open pro-am), later matched in 2005 by John Harris, and included 10 birdies.

Improved his first-round score at the SBC Championship by 15 strokes with a Champions Tour career-best 9-under 62 Saturday. Round equaled the Oak Hills course record (David Ogrin at the 1994 Texas Open pro-am), later matched in 2005 by John Harris, and included 10 birdies. Kroger Classic: Celebrated his 200th career start on the Champions Tour when he almost successfully defended his Kroger Classic title late in the year. Closed with a 66 at the TPC River's Bend, but lost to Bruce Summerhays by one stroke when he three-putted from 70 feet for a par-5 on the final hole.

Celebrated his 200th career start on the Champions Tour when he almost successfully defended his Kroger Classic title late in the year. Closed with a 66 at the TPC River's Bend, but lost to Bruce Summerhays by one stroke when he three-putted from 70 feet for a par-5 on the final hole. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was the 36-hole leader at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in late April and battled Hale Irwin down the stretch before a bogey at the final hole dropped him to a T2 with Gary Koch, one stroke back of Irwin.

Was the 36-hole leader at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in late April and battled Hale Irwin down the stretch before a bogey at the final hole dropped him to a T2 with Gary Koch, one stroke back of Irwin. SBC Classic: Redeemed himself by winning his third SBC Classic, one year after losing the event on the final hole. Cruised to a two-stroke victory over Larry Nelson at Valencia. Win was his fifth Tour title in the Los Angeles area on a fourth different course. SBC triumph was also his 23rd career victory on the Champions Tour, tying him with Bob Charles for fourth place on the all-time wins list.

2003 Season

Third in single-season earnings, his highest standing on the money list since back-to-back second-place finishes in 1997-98.

Kroger Classic: Had a two-stroke, wire-to-wire, victory over Doug Tewell at the Kroger Classic. Win was the 22nd of his illustrious career on the Champions Tour, tying him with Don January and Chi Chi Rodriguez for fifth place on the all-time victory list. Posted three straight rounds in the 60s and won the event near Cincinnati for the second time (1999). Fought off challenges from as many as four other players in the final round before sealing his victory with a birdie on the final hole.

Had a two-stroke, wire-to-wire, victory over Doug Tewell at the Kroger Classic. Win was the 22nd of his illustrious career on the Champions Tour, tying him with Don January and Chi Chi Rodriguez for fifth place on the all-time victory list. Posted three straight rounds in the 60s and won the event near Cincinnati for the second time (1999). Fought off challenges from as many as four other players in the final round before sealing his victory with a birdie on the final hole. SBC Classic: Came close again at the SBC Classic. Was a victim of a three-shot turnaround at the final hole at Valencia CC. Three-putted the 18th hole after Tom Purtzer holed a 58-foot eagle putt.

Came close again at the SBC Classic. Was a victim of a three-shot turnaround at the final hole at Valencia CC. Three-putted the 18th hole after Tom Purtzer holed a 58-foot eagle putt. Royal Caribbean Golf Classic: Was also the 36-hole leader at the Royal Caribbean Golf Classic and led by one stroke with one hole to play before losing out to Dave Barr. Missed a 7-foot par putt on the final hole after an errant drive cost him a penalty stroke.

2002 Season

BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland: Registered his 21st Champions Tour title at the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland. Emerged from a pack of players with birdies on two of the last three holes for an eventual three-stroke triumph over Mike McCullough, Bruce Fleisher and Dana Quigley. Win was his second at Springhouse GC and the victory marked the second year in succession he had won on Father's Day.

Registered his 21st Champions Tour title at the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland. Emerged from a pack of players with birdies on two of the last three holes for an eventual three-stroke triumph over Mike McCullough, Bruce Fleisher and Dana Quigley. Win was his second at Springhouse GC and the victory marked the second year in succession he had won on Father's Day. Senior PGA Championship: Made the first ace of his Champions Tour career (10th overall) when he holed a 6-iron shot from 165 yards on Firestone's 12th hole during the second round of the Senior PGA Championship.

2001 Season

Earned his second consecutive Byron Nelson Trophy for best Scoring Average (69.20).

The Instinet Classic: Successfully defended his title at The Instinet Classic, going wire-to-wire to edge J.C. Snead and Tom Jenkins by two strokes. His 9-under 63 in the opening round at the TPC Jasna Polana was a course record and included both a double eagle (No. 7-driver/3-iron) and eagle, a first on the Champions Tour since 1996.

Successfully defended his title at The Instinet Classic, going wire-to-wire to edge J.C. Snead and Tom Jenkins by two strokes. His 9-under 63 in the opening round at the TPC Jasna Polana was a course record and included both a double eagle (No. 7-driver/3-iron) and eagle, a first on the Champions Tour since 1996. Toshiba Senior Classic: Lost to Jose Maria Canizares in a nine-hole playoff at the Toshiba Senior Classic.

Lost to Jose Maria Canizares in a nine-hole playoff at the Toshiba Senior Classic. Verizon Classic: Followed his win in Naples with a runner-up performance at the Verizon Classic.

Followed his win in Naples with a runner-up performance at the Verizon Classic. ACE Group Classic: Held off Dana Quigley by two strokes to win The ACE Group Classic, his second senior victory in Naples. Final-round 66 at Pelican Marsh GC included a clutch birdie at the par-3 17th hole when his 7-iron shot s three feet from the hole.

2000 Season

Missed the first two months of the year following an off-season rib-cage injury. Earned his first Byron Nelson Award with a Scoring Average of 68.83, the second-best mark at the time in Champions Tour history.

Comfort Classic: Added his third title at the rain-shortened Comfort Classic. Successfully defended his crown when he birdied the final two holes Saturday to overtake Jim Ahern. Was declared the winner on Sunday when bad weather washed out the final round at Brickyard Crossing.

Added his third title at the rain-shortened Comfort Classic. Successfully defended his crown when he birdied the final two holes Saturday to overtake Jim Ahern. Was declared the winner on Sunday when bad weather washed out the final round at Brickyard Crossing. The Instinet Classic: Second victory came in late July when he came from behind at the The Instinet Classic.

Second victory came in late July when he came from behind at the The Instinet Classic. SBC Senior Open: Set a Champions Tour standard when he put together an amazing 31 straight sub-par rounds. Started the streak at the Ford Senior Players Championship and saw it come to an end after one round of the SBC Senior Classic in Los Angeles. Had established the previous record of 26 consecutive in 1997.

Set a Champions Tour standard when he put together an amazing 31 straight sub-par rounds. Started the streak at the Ford Senior Players Championship and saw it come to an end after one round of the SBC Senior Classic in Los Angeles. Had established the previous record of 26 consecutive in 1997. Emerald Coast Classic: First of three victories came in his first official 2000 appearance near Pensacola, Fla. Went wire-to-wire at the Emerald Coast Classic, winning by four strokes over Larry Nelson.

1999 Season

Posted a pair of victories.

Kroger Senior Classic: Won the Kroger Senior Classic title, defeating Dougherty again thanks to a final-round 63.

Won the Kroger Senior Classic title, defeating Dougherty again thanks to a final-round 63. Comfort Classic: Carded a final-round 69 at the Comfort Classic and edged Ed Dougherty by two strokes.

Carded a final-round 69 at the Comfort Classic and edged Ed Dougherty by two strokes. Senior Slam: Also won his second straight Senior Slam in Los Cabos, Mexico, besting Hale Irwin by two strokes, and teamed with Hubert Green for the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf crown.

1998 Season

Had six official victories that included a pair of Champions Tour majors.

Vantage Championship: Final win of the campaign came at the Vantage Championship. Used a closing-round 65 to outduel Irwin down the stretch.

Final win of the campaign came at the Vantage Championship. Used a closing-round 65 to outduel Irwin down the stretch. Utah Showdown Presented by Smith's: Played all 54 holes without a bogey at Park Meadows and cruised to a four-stroke victory at the Utah Showdown.

Played all 54 holes without a bogey at Park Meadows and cruised to a four-stroke victory at the Utah Showdown. Ford Senior Players Championship: Also defeated Hale Irwin by three shots at the Ford Senior Players Championship.

Also defeated Hale Irwin by three shots at the Ford Senior Players Championship. The Tradition Presented by Countrywide: Successfully defended his Tradition title by coming from two strokes back of Tom Wargo to win by two at Desert Mountain.

Successfully defended his Tradition title by coming from two strokes back of Tom Wargo to win by two at Desert Mountain. Senior Slam: Claimed the unofficial Senior Slam at Los Cabos, defeating Hale Irwin by six strokes.

Claimed the unofficial Senior Slam at Los Cabos, defeating Hale Irwin by six strokes. LG Championship: Came from five strokes back to win the LG Championship in Naples.

Came from five strokes back to win the LG Championship in Naples. MasterCard Championship: Started the campaign with a victory at the MasterCard Championship at Hualalai.

1997 Season

Voted by his peers as Rookie of the Year. Enjoyed a banner season, becoming just the second Champions Tour player at the time to go over $2 million in yearly earnings ($86,422/start). Broke Bob Murphy's all-time record of 24 consecutive sub-par rounds when he strung together 26 straight during the campaign.

Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship: Held off Irwin to win the season-ending Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship.

Held off Irwin to win the season-ending Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship. Ralphs Senior Classic: Made his first-ever successful title defense the week before at the Ralphs Senior Classic. One-stroke victory over George Archer at Wilshire CC gave him his fourth TOUR win in the Los Angeles area.

Made his first-ever successful title defense the week before at the Ralphs Senior Classic. One-stroke victory over George Archer at Wilshire CC gave him his fourth TOUR win in the Los Angeles area. First of America Classic: Season's other victory came in the rain at the First of America Classic, where he birdied the 53rd hole to take a one-stroke lead over Bob Duval, then clinched the title with a scrambling par at No. 18.

Season's other victory came in the rain at the First of America Classic, where he birdied the 53rd hole to take a one-stroke lead over Bob Duval, then clinched the title with a scrambling par at No. 18. BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland: Claimed a two-stroke win over John Bland at the BellSouth Senior Classic the week after.

Claimed a two-stroke win over John Bland at the BellSouth Senior Classic the week after. Ameritech Senior Open: First claimed back-to-back tournaments earlier in the year at the Ameritech Senior Open and BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland. Was the first of three wire-to-wire winners when he nipped Irwin by one stroke at Kemper Lakes despite finishing bogey, bogey, double-bogey.

First claimed back-to-back tournaments earlier in the year at the Ameritech Senior Open and BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland. Was the first of three wire-to-wire winners when he nipped Irwin by one stroke at Kemper Lakes despite finishing bogey, bogey, double-bogey. The Tradition Presented by Countrywide: Won his first senior major in early April at The Tradition, finishing six strokes in front of Isao Aoki with a 22-under 266 score, the 72-hole tournament record at the time.

1996 Season

Ralphs Senior Classic: Earned his first Champions Tour title just 11 days after turning 50 at the Ralphs Senior Classic and became the youngest Champions Tour winner at the time.

Earned his first Champions Tour title just 11 days after turning 50 at the Ralphs Senior Classic and became the youngest Champions Tour winner at the time. Vantage Championship: Debuted at the Vantage Championship (T16).

1992 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Had one leg up on one of the great U.S. Opens of all time in 1992. At Pebble Beach, became the first player in Open history to reach 10-under-par early in third round, then climbed to 12-under through 43 holes before falling to an eventual T13 finish.

1990 Season

Most successful year was 1990 when he captured the Kemper Open in early June and placed in the top eight in seven consecutive events.

1986 Season

Had left shoulder rotator cuff surgery in September of 1986. After nine-month layoff, returned to the TOUR in early May 1987 and was near the top of his game by midsummer.

1983 Season

Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open: Captured the first two tournaments of 1983, the Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open, in a playoff with Lanny Wadkins, and the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open.

1978 Season